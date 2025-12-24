CalendarSections

Norway Producer Price Index (PPI) y/y

Country:
Norway
NOK, Norwegian Krone
Source:
Statistics Norway (SSB)
Sector:
Prices
Low -8.1% -11.0%
-6.9%
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
-8.6%
-8.1%
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
Norway's Producer Price Index y/y reflects the dynamics of prices for goods produced and sold by Norwegian companies domestically and in foreign markets. The index measures a change in prices from the producer perspective, in the given month compared to the same month a year ago. The index is published by Statistics Norway (SSB) on the 10th of every month.

The statistics cover manufacturing, oil and gas production, energy, mining and some services. The index covers goods, which are delivered as final products to retail trade, are subject to investment, or are transferred to other production sectors as intermediates.

The main data source is a survey of producers, in which they report prices for a sample of 630 product groups. The questionnaire is sent on a monthly basis to about 1300 companies which provide data on prices for about 5000 goods. Companies with less than 100 employees are excluded from calculation. The filled questionnaire is submitted by email.

The Producer Price Index is considered as a leading indicator of consumer prices, and hence of the inflation. It is a more accurate preliminary indicator, if compared to CPI: if producer prices grow, consumer prices are expected to grow accordingly. These two indicators are closely correlated.

Producer prices are a leading indicator of consumer price inflation, and therefore the CPI growth can be seen as positive for the Norwegian krone quotes.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "Norway Producer Price Index (PPI) y/y" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
-8.1%
-11.0%
-6.9%
Oct 2025
-6.9%
-6.1%
-2.8%
Sep 2025
-2.8%
-3.8%
-3.0%
Aug 2025
-3.0%
0.7%
-0.3%
Jul 2025
-0.3%
2.7%
-1.0%
Jun 2025
-1.0%
8.8%
-0.1%
May 2025
-0.1%
-7.5%
2.1%
Apr 2025
2.1%
6.8%
11.5%
Mar 2025
11.5%
29.2%
23.3%
Feb 2025
23.3%
27.0%
18.1%
Jan 2025
18.1%
10.1%
9.3%
Dec 2024
9.3%
0.6%
0.0%
Nov 2024
0.0%
-6.1%
-3.5%
Oct 2024
-3.5%
-7.0%
-2.9%
Sep 2024
-2.9%
4.9%
3.6%
Aug 2024
3.6%
8.5%
6.5%
Jul 2024
6.5%
6.8%
3.4%
Jun 2024
3.4%
5.0%
3.2%
May 2024
3.2%
-2.6%
-4.5%
Apr 2024
-4.5%
-15.3%
-6.9%
Mar 2024
-6.9%
-12.4%
-12.6%
Feb 2024
-12.6%
-2.4%
-12.9%
Jan 2024
-12.9%
-1.6%
-25.6%
Dec 2023
-25.6%
-10.2%
-15.6%
Nov 2023
-15.6%
-22.5%
-10.9%
Oct 2023
-10.9%
-36.9%
-29.3%
Sep 2023
-29.3%
-55.3%
-37.4%
Aug 2023
-37.4%
-54.5%
-35.4%
Jul 2023
-35.4%
-46.7%
-28.5%
Jun 2023
-28.5%
-36.4%
-23.5%
May 2023
-23.5%
-31.2%
-15.3%
Apr 2023
-15.3%
-27.3%
-21.9%
Mar 2023
-21.9%
-9.3%
-5.4%
Feb 2023
-5.4%
-1.0%
-0.6%
Jan 2023
-0.6%
6.9%
18.7%
Dec 2022
18.7%
7.7%
22.3%
Nov 2022
22.3%
5.4%
19.8%
Oct 2022
19.8%
56.0%
52.4%
Sep 2022
52.4%
71.0%
77.3%
Aug 2022
77.3%
64.0%
73.6%
Jul 2022
73.6%
61.1%
68.8%
Jun 2022
68.8%
64.8%
64.6%
May 2022
64.6%
75.3%
66.4%
Apr 2022
66.4%
81.2%
79.4%
Mar 2022
79.4%
44.9%
53.2%
Feb 2022
53.2%
50.3%
58.2%
Jan 2022
58.2%
76.5%
68.7%
Dec 2021
68.7%
57.8%
58.6%
Nov 2021
58.6%
66.0%
60.8%
Oct 2021
60.8%
63.5%
57.8%
