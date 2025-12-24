Retail Sales m/m is a monthly indicator of a percentage change of retail sales of goods and services in the reported month compared to the previous month. It reflects a change in actual value including VAT. For this indicator version, a seasonally adjusted data series is used, weekends and holidays are also taken into account.

To calculate the indicator, Statistics Norway conducts a monthly survey of about 16,000 retailers registered as VAT payers. The sample additionally includes a sub-sample of chain stores, data on which is submitted by their central offices. Companies are stratified according to the number of employees.

The index reflects the dynamic of retail sales as reported by companies selling new and used goods (excluding sales of motor vehicles) to private households. Statistics cover sales executed from fixed or moveable sales outlet, a market place or sales via the Internet. Sales of various goods are included in the index, such as food, beverages, clothing, footwear, electrical appliances, furniture, construction equipment and others.

The indicator of monthly retail sales participates in the calculation of GDP and its components, which are used for monitoring the state of economy and developing the monetary policy. Also, the received data enable the analysis of comparative effectiveness of the retail industry. In addition, Norwegian retail sales indicator serves as the main data source for the calculation of the Household consumption index.

Retail Sales growth indicates an increase in consumer activity and can have a positive impact on the Norwegian krone quotes.

Last values: