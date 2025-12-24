Norway's Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) measures the level of consumer confidence in the stability of the country's economy. The index is calculated quarterly, based on a consumer survey conducted by Finance Norway among Norwegian households.

The respondents ask the following five questions in this survey:

Has your household's financial situation become better, worse or is the same compared to a year ago?

Do you think the financial situation of your household will be better, worse or the same a year later?

Speaking about the economic situation in Norway in general, do you think the country's economy is generally better or worse than a year ago or is it unchanged?

Do you think that the economic situation in Norway will become better or worse in a year or will it stay unchanged?

Do you think that now is a good time for the population to buy larger household items or do you think it is a bad time?

The final indicator is calculated as a difference between optimistic and pessimistic responses, and the resulting value is divided by 5.

Positive readings indicate consumer confidence and a favorable economic environment in the country. Therefore, a higher than expected growth can be seen as positive for the Norwegian krone quotes. Conversely, lower values can push NOK quotes down.

