Economic Calendar
Norway Consumer Confidence
|Low
|N/D
|-1.6
|
-3.6
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
|-1.6
|Next release
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
Norway's Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) measures the level of consumer confidence in the stability of the country's economy. The index is calculated quarterly, based on a consumer survey conducted by Finance Norway among Norwegian households.
The respondents ask the following five questions in this survey:
- Has your household's financial situation become better, worse or is the same compared to a year ago?
- Do you think the financial situation of your household will be better, worse or the same a year later?
- Speaking about the economic situation in Norway in general, do you think the country's economy is generally better or worse than a year ago or is it unchanged?
- Do you think that the economic situation in Norway will become better or worse in a year or will it stay unchanged?
- Do you think that now is a good time for the population to buy larger household items or do you think it is a bad time?
The final indicator is calculated as a difference between optimistic and pessimistic responses, and the resulting value is divided by 5.
Positive readings indicate consumer confidence and a favorable economic environment in the country. Therefore, a higher than expected growth can be seen as positive for the Norwegian krone quotes. Conversely, lower values can push NOK quotes down.
Last values:
actual data
forecast
The chart of the entire available history of the "Norway Consumer Confidence" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values of the economic indicator for the specified dates.
A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.
