Norwegian Manufacturing Production y/y measures a change in the output of companies of all manufacturing sectors of the country. The indicator reflects a change in the total value added for manufactured goods, in the given month compared to the same month of the previous year.

Manufacturing production accounts for about 27% of the total Norwegian production. It includes the following sectors:

food, beverages and tobacco

refined petroleum, chemical production and pharmaceuticals

machinery and equipment

fabricated metal products

ships, boats and oil platforms

computer and electrical equipment, etc.

The production index is part of the short-term statistics calculated to monitor the state of the country's economy. In addition, it is part of Norway's quarterly national accounts and thus contributes to GDP calculation.

The index is calculated based on a monthly survey of 1,600 companies, conducted by the Norwegian Central Bureau of Statistics. The survey is mandatory and companies failing to provide data can be fined.

The Production Index is one of the most important indicators of short-term economic statistics for the country. Analysts use it to evaluate early changes in economic development, as well as to forecast Norwegian GDP.

Production growth indicates an expansion of the economy and is therefore seen as positive for the Norwegian krone quotes.

