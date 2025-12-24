CalendarSections

Economic Calendar

Countries

Norway Consumer Price Index (CPI) y/y

Country:
Norway
NOK, Norwegian Krone
Source:
Statistics Norway (SSB)
Sector:
Prices
Low 3.0% 3.3%
3.1%
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
3.3%
3.0%
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
  • Overview
  • Chart
  • History
  • Widget

Norwegian Consumer Price Index y/y reflects the dynamics of consumer prices for goods and services purchased by private households. The index measures price changes in the given month compared to the same month of the previous year. The CPI is published by Statistics Norway (SSB) on the 10th of every month. Norwegian Consumer Price Index data is additionally submitted to Eurostat and is included in the European statistics.

The calculation covers every segment of private consumption such as food, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, clothing, rents, routine household maintenance, health care, telecommunication services, leisure, and other goods and services. The following are not regarded as consumption: direct taxes, social security contributions including the compulsory health insurance, as well as expenditure on investments and savings. Statistics reflect real prices paid by consumers, taking into account all direct and indirect taxes, surcharges, subsidies and discounts.

The CPI is calculated using data from online surveys, commodity trade statistics and household budget surveys. Price changes are calculated using a sample of 650 goods and services which represent the typical consumption of Norwegian households. The bulk of the sample is constant, however the sample is reviewed from time to time, to reflect changes in consumption patterns. Prices for CPI calculation are collected in retail outlets, based on a sample of approximately 2,000 companies, with one-sixth of this sample being updated annually. The statistics additionally include data on rental payments based on information received from 2,500 tenants.

Consumer Price Index is one of key indicators to measure inflation. The CPI is used as the basis for payment revisions, as well as a deflator in the calculation of the Retail Sales indicator. A higher than expected CPI reading is considered positive for NOK quotes, while lower readings are considered negative.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "Norway Consumer Price Index (CPI) y/y" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
3.0%
3.3%
3.1%
Oct 2025
3.3%
3.3%
3.6%
Sep 2025
3.6%
3.2%
3.5%
Aug 2025
3.5%
3.0%
3.3%
Jul 2025
3.3%
2.8%
3.0%
Jun 2025
3.0%
3.4%
3.0%
May 2025
3.0%
1.9%
2.5%
Apr 2025
2.5%
2.7%
2.6%
Mar 2025
2.6%
3.9%
3.6%
Feb 2025
3.6%
2.2%
2.3%
Jan 2025
2.3%
2.0%
2.2%
Dec 2024
2.2%
1.8%
2.4%
Nov 2024
2.4%
2.1%
2.6%
Oct 2024
2.6%
2.7%
3.0%
Sep 2024
3.0%
3.5%
2.6%
Aug 2024
2.6%
3.6%
2.8%
Jul 2024
2.8%
3.5%
2.6%
Jun 2024
2.6%
2.9%
3.0%
May 2024
3.0%
3.3%
3.6%
Apr 2024
3.6%
3.5%
3.9%
Mar 2024
3.9%
4.1%
4.5%
Feb 2024
4.5%
4.6%
4.7%
Jan 2024
4.7%
5.4%
4.8%
Dec 2023
4.8%
4.4%
4.8%
Nov 2023
4.8%
3.7%
4.0%
Oct 2023
4.0%
4.1%
3.3%
Sep 2023
3.3%
5.2%
4.8%
Aug 2023
4.8%
6.0%
5.4%
Jul 2023
5.4%
6.7%
6.4%
Jun 2023
6.4%
6.7%
6.7%
May 2023
6.7%
6.6%
6.4%
Apr 2023
6.4%
6.6%
6.5%
Mar 2023
6.5%
6.8%
6.3%
Feb 2023
6.3%
6.7%
7.0%
Jan 2023
7.0%
7.3%
5.9%
Dec 2022
5.9%
8.0%
6.5%
Nov 2022
6.5%
7.9%
7.5%
Oct 2022
7.5%
5.8%
6.9%
Sep 2022
6.9%
5.7%
6.5%
Aug 2022
6.5%
6.8%
6.8%
Jul 2022
6.8%
6.3%
6.3%
Jun 2022
6.3%
5.3%
5.7%
May 2022
5.7%
5.3%
5.4%
Apr 2022
5.4%
5.2%
4.5%
Mar 2022
4.5%
3.5%
3.7%
Feb 2022
3.7%
4.3%
3.2%
Jan 2022
3.2%
5.4%
5.3%
Dec 2021
5.3%
4.2%
5.1%
Nov 2021
5.1%
3.7%
3.5%
Oct 2021
3.5%
5.0%
4.1%
123
Export Report

Economic calendar widget for your website

Create your own calendar of economic events. To do this, simply specify its size and display period. You can freely use this widget on your websites. In return, we ask you to keep the provided code unchanged.

The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Download
MQL5 Algo Trading Community
Widget type
Language
Color theme
Date format
Size
×
Display information
Default calendar period
Your embed code