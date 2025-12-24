CalendarSections

NAV Norway Unemployment Change

Country:
Norway
NOK, Norwegian Krone
Source:
Norway Labour and Welfare Administration (NAV)
Sector:
Labor
Low 22.714 K 6.455 K
23.206 K
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
45.631 K
22.714 K
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
NAV Unemployment Change reflects unemployment dynamics in Norway measured based on the data provided by the Norwegian Labour and Welfare Administration (NAV).

The unemployed are defined as residents of Norway aged between 16 and 65 who were ready to start work but did not worked during the reported week, who have been seeking employment within the previous four weeks by applying to an employment agency or an employer directly, or by responding to job ad.

The Norwegian Labour and Welfare Administration (NAV) collects unemployment data based on applications submitted to NAV by job seekers. Only applications submitted or updated in the previous two weeks are included in the report.

This version of the indicator reflects absolute numbers. The indicator is used to assess the state of the country's labor market. It is not a forecast indicator, while its growth or decline is a result of changes in the economic situation.

Unemployment is important both from the social and economic point of view. The growth of unemployment leads to a decrease in the incomes of individuals and therefore to a decrease in consumer activity. In addition, this increases the pressure on the state budget and reduces tax revenues. Therefore, higher than expected indicator readings can be seen as negative for Norway krone quotes.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "NAV Norway Unemployment Change" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Dec 2025
22.714 K
6.455 K
23.206 K
Nov 2025
23.267 K
51.784 K
22.816 K
Oct 2025
64.696 K
17.185 K
64.482 K
Sep 2025
64.482 K
49.698 K
64.304 K
Aug 2025
64.304 K
63.426 K
Jul 2025
63.426 K
50.550 K
64.096 K
Jun 2025
64.096 K
63.409 K
May 2025
63.409 K
77.571 K
61.071 K
Mar 2025
78.061 K
77.698 K
77.494 K
Feb 2025
77.452 K
78.269 K
77.437 K
Jan 2025
77.475 K
78.420 K
78.311 K
Dec 2024
78.396 K
78.177 K
77.986 K
Nov 2024
77.940 K
77.848 K
77.304 K
Oct 2024
77.249 K
78.041 K
77.254 K
Sep 2024
77.263 K
78.151 K
75.896 K
Aug 2024
75.851 K
77.795 K
76.316 K
Jul 2024
76.572 K
76.024 K
75.055 K
Jun 2024
75.005 K
74.169 K
74.222 K
May 2024
74.260 K
70.101 K
71.772 K
Apr 2024
71.217 K
71.639 K
71.241 K
Mar 2024
71.564 K
71.634 K
71.002 K
Feb 2024
71.076 K
70.179 K
70.096 K
Jan 2024
69.837 K
69.297 K
69.511 K
Dec 2023
69.463 K
69.332 K
68.824 K
Nov 2023
68.815 K
68.392 K
67.814 K
Oct 2023
67.776 K
67.940 K
66.507 K
Sep 2023
66.385 K
66.984 K
65.749 K
Aug 2023
66.031 K
64.162 K
64.660 K
Jul 2023
64.244 K
62.466 K
62.495 K
Jun 2023
62.083 K
62.069 K
61.604 K
May 2023
61.426 K
60.518 K
61.441 K
Apr 2023
61.638 K
59.682 K
60.349 K
Mar 2023
59.822 K
59.471 K
59.764 K
Feb 2023
59.985 K
58.865 K
59.518 K
Jan 2023
59.400 K
57.960 K
59.027 K
Dec 2022
58.777 K
57.960 K
58.517 K
Nov 2022
58.007 K
58.534 K
58.540 K
Oct 2022
58.375 K
59.010 K
59.201 K
Sep 2022
59.156 K
59.229 K
59.845 K
Aug 2022
59.323 K
61.014 K
60.176 K
Jul 2022
59.596 K
63.256 K
62.479 K
Jun 2022
62.901 K
65.391 K
64.542 K
May 2022
64.053 K
68.486 K
67.037 K
Apr 2022
67.166 K
71.472 K
70.110 K
Mar 2022
70.211 K
77.331 K
75.331 K
Feb 2022
73.099 K
80.969 K
81.520 K
Jan 2022
81.894 K
80.062 K
81.457 K
Dec 2021
80.178 K
82.610 K
81.422 K
Nov 2021
80.125 K
87.344 K
85.173 K
Oct 2021
85.281 K
91.729 K
89.737 K
123
