|
import time
import MetaTrader5 as mt5
# 显示有关MetaTrader 5程序包的数据
print("MetaTrader5 package author: ", mt5.__author__)
print("MetaTrader5 package version: ", mt5.__version__)
# 建立与MetaTrader 5程序端的连接
if not mt5.initialize():
print("initialize() failed, error code =",mt5.last_error())
quit()
# 准备买入请求结构
symbol = "USDJPY"
symbol_info = mt5.symbol_info(symbol)
if symbol_info is None:
print(symbol, "not found, can not call order_check()")
mt5.shutdown()
quit()
# 如果市场报价中没有此交易品种，请添加
if not symbol_info.visible:
print(symbol, "is not visible, trying to switch on")
if not mt5.symbol_select(symbol,True):
print("symbol_select({}}) failed, exit",symbol)
mt5.shutdown()
quit()
lot = 0.1
point = mt5.symbol_info(symbol).point
price = mt5.symbol_info_tick(symbol).ask
deviation = 20
request = {
"action": mt5.TRADE_ACTION_DEAL,
"symbol": symbol,
"volume": lot,
"type": mt5.ORDER_TYPE_BUY,
"price": price,
"sl": price - 100 * point,
"tp": price + 100 * point,
"deviation": deviation,
"magic": 234000,
"comment": "python script open",
"type_time": mt5.ORDER_TIME_GTC,
"type_filling": mt5.ORDER_FILLING_RETURN,
}
# 发送交易请求
result = mt5.order_send(request)
# 检查执行结果
print("1. order_send(): by {} {} lots at {} with deviation={} points".format(symbol,lot,price,deviation));
if result.retcode != mt5.TRADE_RETCODE_DONE:
print("2. order_send failed, retcode={}".format(result.retcode))
# 请求词典结果并逐个元素显示
result_dict=result._asdict()
for field in result_dict.keys():
print(" {}={}".format(field,result_dict[field]))
# if this is a trading request structure, display it element by element as well
if field=="request":
traderequest_dict=result_dict[field]._asdict()
for tradereq_filed in traderequest_dict:
print(" traderequest: {}={}".format(tradereq_filed,traderequest_dict[tradereq_filed]))
print("shutdown() and quit")
mt5.shutdown()
quit()
print("2. order_send done, ", result)
print(" opened position with POSITION_TICKET={}".format(result.order))
print(" sleep 2 seconds before closing position #{}".format(result.order))
time.sleep(2)
# 创建一个关闭请求
position_id=result.order
price=mt5.symbol_info_tick(symbol).bid
deviation=20
request={
"action": mt5.TRADE_ACTION_DEAL,
"symbol": symbol,
"volume": lot,
"type": mt5.ORDER_TYPE_SELL,
"position": position_id,
"price": price,
"deviation": deviation,
"magic": 234000,
"comment": "python script close",
"type_time": mt5.ORDER_TIME_GTC,
"type_filling": mt5.ORDER_FILLING_RETURN,
}
# 发送交易请求
result=mt5.order_send(request)
# 检查执行结果
print("3. close position #{}: sell {} {} lots at {} with deviation={} points".format(position_id,symbol,lot,price,deviation));
if result.retcode != mt5.TRADE_RETCODE_DONE:
print("4. order_send failed, retcode={}".format(result.retcode))
print(" result",result)
其他：
print("4. position #{} closed, {}".format(position_id,result))
# 请求词典结果并逐个元素显示
result_dict=result._asdict()
for field in result_dict.keys():
print(" {}={}".format(field,result_dict[field]))
# if this is a trading request structure, display it element by element as well
if field=="request":
traderequest_dict=result_dict[field]._asdict()
for tradereq_filed in traderequest_dict:
print(" traderequest: {}={}".format(tradereq_filed,traderequest_dict[tradereq_filed]))
# 断开与MetaTrader 5程序端的连接
mt5.shutdown()
结果
MetaTrader5程序包作者：MetaQuotes Software Corp.
MetaTrader5程序包版本：5.0.29
1. order_send(): by USDJPY 0.1 lots at 108.023 with deviation=20 points
2. order_send done, OrderSendResult(retcode=10009, deal=535084512, order=557416535, volume=0.1, price=108.023, ...
opened position with POSITION_TICKET=557416535
sleep 2 seconds before closing position #557416535
3. close position #557416535: sell USDJPY 0.1 lots at 108.018 with deviation=20 points
4. position #557416535 closed, OrderSendResult(retcode=10009, deal=535084631, order=557416654, volume=0.1, price=...
retcode=10009
deal=535084631
order=557416654
volume=0.1
price=108.015
bid=108.015
ask=108.02
comment=Request executed
request_id=55
retcode_external=0
request=TradeRequest(action=1, magic=234000, order=0, symbol='USDJPY', volume=0.1, price=108.018, stoplimit=0.0, ...
traderequest: action=1
traderequest: magic=234000
traderequest: order=0
traderequest: symbol=USDJPY
traderequest: volume=0.1
traderequest: price=108.018
traderequest: stoplimit=0.0
traderequest: sl=0.0
traderequest: tp=0.0
traderequest: deviation=20
traderequest: type=1
traderequest: type_filling=2
traderequest: type_time=0
traderequest: expiration=0
traderequest: comment=python script close
traderequest: position=557416535
traderequest: position_by=0