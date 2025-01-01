import time

import MetaTrader5 as mt5



# MetaTrader 5パッケージについてのデータを表示する

print("MetaTrader5 package author: ", mt5.__author__)

print("MetaTrader5 package version: ", mt5.__version__)



# MetaTrader 5ターミナルとの接続を確立する

if not mt5.initialize():

print("initialize() failed, error code =",mt5.last_error())

quit()



# 買いリクエスト構造体を準備する

symbol = "USDJPY"

symbol_info = mt5.symbol_info(symbol)

if symbol_info is None:

print(symbol, "not found, can not call order_check()")

mt5.shutdown()

quit()



# 銘柄が「気配値表示」似ない場合は追加する

if not symbol_info.visible:

print(symbol, "is not visible, trying to switch on")

if not mt5.symbol_select(symbol,True):

print("symbol_select({}}) failed, exit",symbol)

mt5.shutdown()

quit()



lot = 0.1

point = mt5.symbol_info(symbol).point

price = mt5.symbol_info_tick(symbol).ask

deviation = 20

request = {

"action": mt5.TRADE_ACTION_DEAL,

"symbol": symbol,

"volume": lot,

"type": mt5.ORDER_TYPE_BUY,

"price": price,

"sl": price - 100 * point,

"tp": price + 100 * point,

"deviation": deviation,

"magic": 234000,

"comment": "python script open",

"type_time": mt5.ORDER_TIME_GTC,

"type_filling": mt5.ORDER_FILLING_RETURN,

}



# 取引リクエストを送信する

result = mt5.order_send(request)

# 実行結果を確認する

print("1. order_send(): by {} {} lots at {} with deviation={} points".format(symbol,lot,price,deviation));

if result.retcode != mt5.TRADE_RETCODE_DONE:

print("2. order_send failed, retcode={}".format(result.retcode))

# 結果をディクショナリとしてリクエストし、要素ごとに表示する

result_dict=result._asdict()

for field in result_dict.keys():

print(" {}={}".format(field,result_dict[field]))

# これが取引リクエスト構造体の場合は要素ごとに表示する

if field=="request":

traderequest_dict=result_dict[field]._asdict()

for tradereq_filed in traderequest_dict:

print(" traderequest: {}={}".format(tradereq_filed,traderequest_dict[tradereq_filed]))

print("shutdown() and quit")

mt5.shutdown()

quit()



print("2. order_send done, ", result)

print(" opened position with POSITION_TICKET={}".format(result.order))

print(" sleep 2 seconds before closing position #{}".format(result.order))

time.sleep(2)

# 決済リクエストを作成する

position_id=result.order

price=mt5.symbol_info_tick(symbol).bid

deviation=20

request={

"action": mt5.TRADE_ACTION_DEAL,

"symbol": symbol,

"volume": lot,

"type": mt5.ORDER_TYPE_SELL,

"position": position_id,

"price": price,

"deviation": deviation,

"magic": 234000,

"comment": "python script close",

"type_time": mt5.ORDER_TIME_GTC,

"type_filling": mt5.ORDER_FILLING_RETURN,

}

# 取引リクエストを送信する

result=mt5.order_send(request)

# 実行結果を確認する

print("3. close position #{}: sell {} {} lots at {} with deviation={} points".format(position_id,symbol,lot,price,deviation));

if result.retcode != mt5.TRADE_RETCODE_DONE:

print("4. order_send failed, retcode={}".format(result.retcode))

print(" result",result)

else:

print("4. position #{} closed, {}".format(position_id,result))

# 結果をディクショナリとしてリクエストし、要素ごとに表示する

result_dict=result._asdict()

for field in result_dict.keys():

print(" {}={}".format(field,result_dict[field]))

# これが取引リクエスト構造体の場合は要素ごとに表示する

if field=="request":

traderequest_dict=result_dict[field]._asdict()

for tradereq_filed in traderequest_dict:

print(" traderequest: {}={}".format(tradereq_filed,traderequest_dict[tradereq_filed]))



# MetaTrader 5ターミナルへの接続をシャットダウンする

mt5.shutdown()



Result

MetaTrader5 package author: MetaQuotes Software Corp.

MetaTrader5 package version: 5.0.29

1. order_send(): by USDJPY 0.1 lots at 108.023 with deviation=20 points

2. order_send done, OrderSendResult(retcode=10009, deal=535084512, order=557416535, volume=0.1, price=108.023, ...

opened position with POSITION_TICKET=557416535

sleep 2 seconds before closing position #557416535

3. close position #557416535: sell USDJPY 0.1 lots at 108.018 with deviation=20 points

4. position #557416535 closed, OrderSendResult(retcode=10009, deal=535084631, order=557416654, volume=0.1, price=...

retcode=10009

deal=535084631

order=557416654

volume=0.1

price=108.015

bid=108.015

ask=108.02

comment=Request executed

request_id=55

retcode_external=0

request=TradeRequest(action=1, magic=234000, order=0, symbol='USDJPY', volume=0.1, price=108.018, stoplimit=0.0, ...

traderequest: action=1

traderequest: magic=234000

traderequest: order=0

traderequest: symbol=USDJPY

traderequest: volume=0.1

traderequest: price=108.018

traderequest: stoplimit=0.0

traderequest: sl=0.0

traderequest: tp=0.0

traderequest: deviation=20

traderequest: type=1

traderequest: type_filling=2

traderequest: type_time=0

traderequest: expiration=0

traderequest: comment=python script close

traderequest: position=557416535

traderequest: position_by=0