FileLoad
지정된 이진 파일의 모든 데이터를 전달된 일련의 숫자 유형 또는 단순 구조로 읽습니다. 이 함수를 사용하여 알려진 유형의 데이터를 적절한 배열로 빠르게 읽을 수 있습니다.
long FileLoad(
Parameters
file_name
[in] 데이터를 읽을 파일의 이름.
buffer
[out] 숫자 유형 또는 단순 구조 배열.
common_flag=0
[in] 작업 모드를 나타내는 파일 플래그. 매개 변수를 지정하지 않으면 하위폴더 MQL5\Files (또는 테스트의 경우 <testing_agent_directory>\MQL5\Files)에서 파일이 검색됩니다.
반환 값
읽은 요소의 수 또는 오류 발생 시 -1.
참고
FileLoad() 함수는 파일에서 배열 요소 크기의 배수인 바이트 수를 읽습니다. 파일 크기가 10바이트이고 함수가 데이터를 double (sizeof(double)=8) 타입의 배열로 읽는다고 가정해봅시다. 이 경우 함수는 8바이트만 읽고 파일 끝에 있는 나머지 2바이트는 삭제되며 FileLoad() 함수는 1(1 요소 읽기)을 반환합니다.
예:
Structures and Classes, FileReadArray, FileReadStruct, FileSave