//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Demo_FileLoad.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"

#property script_show_inputs

//--- 입력 매개 변수

input int bars_to_save=10; // 막대의 수

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 스크립트 프로그램 시작 함수 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

string filename=_Symbol+"_rates.bin";

MqlRates rates[];

//---

int copied=CopyRates(_Symbol,_Period,0,bars_to_save,rates);

if(copied!=-1)

{

PrintFormat(" CopyRates(%s) copied %d bars",_Symbol,copied);

//--- 파일에 값 쓰기

if(!FileSave(filename,rates,FILE_COMMON))

PrintFormat("FileSave() 실패, error=%d",GetLastError());

}

else

PrintFormat("Failed CopyRates(%s), error=",_Symbol,GetLastError());

//--- 이제 이 값을 다시 파일로 읽어보겠습니다.

ArrayFree(rates);

long count=FileLoad(filename,rates,FILE_COMMON);

if(count!=-1)

{

Print("Time\tOpen\tHigh\tLow\tClose\tTick Voulme\tSpread\tReal Volume");

for(int i=0;i<count;i++)

{

PrintFormat("%s\t%G\t%G\t%G\t%G\t%I64u\t%d\t%I64u",

TimeToString(rates[i].time,TIME_DATE|TIME_SECONDS),

rates[i].open,rates[i].high,rates[i].low,rates[i].close,

rates[i].tick_volume,rates[i].spread,rates[i].real_volume);

}

}

}