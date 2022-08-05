OneClick Screenshot Inputs
Analytics & Forecasts

OneClick Screenshot Inputs

5 August 2022, 07:19
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
0
511

OneClick Screenshot

A utility to create and save screenshots automatically and send to a chat/group/channel on telegram.

The saved/sent image file will include all objects that exist on the chart and also all indicators are displayed on the chart.


Links :


Various options are available to adjust EA operation :


  • WHEN CREATE SCREENSHOT
    • At Fixed Intervals : Enable screenshot at fixed time intervals
    • Fixed Intervals [Seconds] : Time interval to save or send screenshot
    • When a New Candle Opened : Enable screenshot at each candle creation time
    • At Specified Time : Enable screenshot a predefined times daily.
    • Specified Time : The time you want to screenshot.
    • When a New Order Opened : Enable screenshot when a new order is opened on the account
    • When an Order Closed : Enable screenshot when an order is closed or deleted on the account
    • Trade Types to Trace for Open/Close : Market orders and Pending orders can be selected here.
    • Screenshot Delay for Orders Open/Close : You can define a delay time after order open/close
  • WHERE TO SAVE OR SEND
    • File Saving Options
      • Save File to MQLx/Files Folder : An image file name. The file will be saved in PNG format and in the MQLx/Files folder.
      • File Name : Image file name.
      • Add Time of Screenshot to the End of File Name : If enabled, will add time (type can be selected on below option) of screenshot to the end of file name.
      • Time Type : Broker Server Time/Local Time/GMT Time options available to be selected.
    • Telegram Sending Options
      • Send to a Telegram Chat/Channel/Group : Enable to send the saved file to telegram account
      • Telegram Bot Token : Follow this link to help you adjust this input.
      • Telegram User/Channel/Group ID : Follow this link to help you adjust this input.
      • Image Caption on Telegram Message : A text to be written on the image caption of telegram message
      • Add Time of Screenshot to the Telegram Image Caption : Enable to add time of screenshot to the image caption
      • Time Type : Type of time to add.
  • ADD LOGO OR TEXT
    • Chart Corner for Anchoring Logo and Text : Corner of chart to adjust logo and text location
    • Logo Options
      • Add Logo : Enable to add your logo to the chart
      • Logo File Name : An image file name. The file format must be BMP and the file must exist on the folder MQLx\Images
      • Logo Horizontal Location [X] : Horizontal location adjustment of logo in pixels
      • Logo Vertical Location [Y] : Vertical location adjustment of logo in pixels
      • Logo Image Width [Pixels] : Width of logo image in pixels. Must be the same as the image file width.
      • Logo Image Height [Pixels] : height of logo image in pixels. Must be the same as the image file height.
    • Text Options
      • Add Text : Enable to add your desired text to chart
      • Text : Text to be added
      • Text Horizontal Location [X] : Horizontal location adjustment of text in pixels
      • Text Vertical Location [Y] : Vertical location adjustment of text in pixels
      • Text Font : Font name of text on chart
      • Text Font Size : Font size of text on chart
      • Text Color : Color of text on chart


We are ready to help you about using the EA, Please don't hesitate to contact us.
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