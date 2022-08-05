OneClick Screenshot Inputs

OneClick Screenshot





A utility to create and save screenshots automatically and send to a chat/group/channel on telegram.

The saved/sent image file will include all objects that exist on the chart and also all indicators are displayed on the chart.







Links :





Various options are available to adjust EA operation :





WHEN CREATE SCREENSHOT

At Fixed Intervals : Enable screenshot at fixed time intervals



: Enable screenshot at fixed time intervals

Fixed Intervals [Seconds] : Time interval to save or send screenshot



: Time interval to save or send screenshot

When a New Candle Opened : Enable screenshot at each candle creation time

: Enable screenshot at each candle creation time

At Specified Time : Enable screenshot a predefined times daily.

: Enable screenshot a predefined times daily.

Specified Time : The time you want to screenshot.



The time you want to screenshot.

When a New Order Opened : Enable screenshot when a new order is opened on the account



: Enable screenshot when a new order is opened on the account

When an Order Closed : Enable screenshot when an order is closed or deleted on the account



: Enable screenshot when an order is closed or deleted on the account

Trade Types to Trace for Open/Close : Market orders and Pending orders can be selected here.

: Market orders and Pending orders can be selected here.

Screenshot Delay for Orders Open/Close : You can define a delay time after order open/close



: You can define a delay time after order open/close WHERE TO SAVE OR SEND

File Saving Options



Save File to MQLx/Files Folder : An image file name. The file will be saved in PNG format and in the MQLx/Files folder.



: An image file name. The file will be saved in PNG format and in the MQLx/Files folder.



File Name : Image file name.



: Image file name.



Add Time of Screenshot to the End of File Name : If enabled, will add time (type can be selected on below option) of screenshot to the end of file name.



: If enabled, will add time (type can be selected on below option) of screenshot to the end of file name.



Time Type : Broker Server Time/Local Time/GMT Time options available to be selected.



: Broker Server Time/Local Time/GMT Time options available to be selected.

Telegram Sending Options



Send to a Telegram Chat/Channel/Group : Enable to send the saved file to telegram account



: Enable to send the saved file to telegram account



Telegram Bot Token : Follow this link to help you adjust this input.



: Follow this link to help you adjust this input.



Telegram User/Channel/Group ID : Follow this link to help you adjust this input.



: Follow this link to help you adjust this input.



Image Caption on Telegram Message : A text to be written on the image caption of telegram message



: A text to be written on the image caption of telegram message



Add Time of Screenshot to the Telegram Image Caption : Enable to add time of screenshot to the image caption



: Enable to add time of screenshot to the image caption



Time Type : Type of time to add.



: Type of time to add. ADD LOGO OR TEXT

Chart Corner for Anchoring Logo and Text : Corner of chart to adjust logo and text location



: Corner of chart to adjust logo and text location

Logo Options



Add Logo : Enable to add your logo to the chart



: Enable to add your logo to the chart



Logo File Name : An image file name. The file format must be BMP and the file must exist on the folder MQLx\Images



: An image file name. The file format must be BMP and the file must exist on the folder MQLx\Images



Logo Horizontal Location [X] : Horizontal location adjustment of logo in pixels



: Horizontal location adjustment of logo in pixels



Logo Vertical Location [Y] : Vertical location adjustment of logo in pixels



: Vertical location adjustment of logo in pixels



Logo Image Width [Pixels] : Width of logo image in pixels. Must be the same as the image file width.



: Width of logo image in pixels. Must be the same as the image file width.



Logo Image Height [Pixels] : height of logo image in pixels. Must be the same as the image file height.

: height of logo image in pixels. Must be the same as the image file height.

Text Options



Add Text : Enable to add your desired text to chart



: Enable to add your desired text to chart



Text : Text to be added



: Text to be added



Text Horizontal Location [X] : Horizontal location adjustment of text in pixels



: Horizontal location adjustment of text in pixels



Text Vertical Location [Y] : Vertical location adjustment of text in pixels



: Vertical location adjustment of text in pixels



Text Font : Font name of text on chart



: Font name of text on chart



Text Font Size : Font size of text on chart

: Font size of text on chart



Text Color : Color of text on chart







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