Market Profile Buffers

Market Profile Indicator
MT4 Version : Market Profile iMT4
MT5 Version : Market Profile iMT5
Buffers for Developers :
This is the manual and code snippets for calling buffers of Market Profile indicator.
Available buffers :
|Buffer Index
|Shift Value
|Description
|0
|0 ~ n-1
|Value Area Low
|1
|0 ~ n-1
|Value Area High
|2
|0 ~ n-1
|Point of Control
|3
|0 ~ n-1
|Profile Low
|4
|0 ~ n-1
|Profile High
|5
|0 ~ n-1
| Profile Open
|6
|0 ~ n-1
| Profile Close
|7
|0 ~ n-1
| Initial Balance Low
|8
|0 ~ n-1
| Initial Balance Low
|9
|0 ~ n-1
| Number of Rows on Profile
|10
|0 ~ n-1
| Start Time of Profile
|11
|0 ~ n-1
| End Time of Profile
|12
|0 ~ m-1
|Price Arrays of Latest Profile
|13
|0 ~ m-1
| Values of Latest Profile
Notes :
- n = Number of Profiles (Equal to Number of Histograms on the inputs)
- m = Number of Rows on Latest Profile (Equal to Buffer No.9)
- Profile Specifications are available for all profiles. But the detailed values (Price arrays and values on each price level) is available for latest profile only.
Examples and Code Snippets :
Calling Profile Specifications for index=n (MT4) :
VAH=iCustom(Symbol(),Period(),"Market\\Market Profile iMT4",.....inputs......,1,n);
POC=iCustom(Symbol(),Period(),"Market\\Market Profile iMT4",.....inputs......,2,n);
HistoLow=iCustom(Symbol(),Period(),"Market\\Market Profile iMT4",.....inputs......,3,n);
HistoHigh=iCustom(Symbol(),Period(),"Market\\Market Profile iMT4",.....inputs......,4,n);
HistoOpen=iCustom(Symbol(),Period(),"Market\\Market Profile iMT4",.....inputs......,5,n);
HistoClose=iCustom(Symbol(),Period(),"Market\\Market Profile iMT4",.....inputs......,6,n);
HistoIBL=iCustom(Symbol(),Period(),"Market\\Market Profile iMT4",.....inputs......,7,n);
HistoIBH=iCustom(Symbol(),Period(),"Market\\Market Profile iMT4",.....inputs......,8,n);
m=iCustom(Symbol(),Period(),"Market\\Market Profile iMT4",.....inputs......,9,n);
StartTime=(datetime)iCustom(Symbol(),Period(),"Market\\Market Profile iMT4",.....inputs......,10,n);
EndTime=(datetime)iCustom(Symbol(),Period(),"Market\\Market Profile iMT4",.....inputs......,11,n);
Calling Latest Profile Values (MT4) :
for( i=0; i<m; i++)
{
Price[i]=iCustom(Symbol(),Period(),"Market\\Market Profile iMT4",.....inputs......,12,i);
Value[i]=iCustom(Symbol(),Period(),"Market\\Market Profile iMT4",.....inputs......,13,i);
}
Calling Profile Specifications (MT5) :
int handleMP=iCustom(Symbol(),Period(),"Market\\Market Profile iMT5",.....inputs......);
if( handleMP==INVALID_HANDLE ) Print("Invalid Handle for Indicator. Err : ",GetLastError());
int nbuf;
nbuf=CopyBuffer(handleMP,0,0,n,VAL); if( nbuf!=n ) Print("Copy Buffer Err : ",GetLastError());
nbuf=CopyBuffer(handleMP,1,0,n,VAH); if( nbuf!=n ) Print("Copy Buffer Err : ",GetLastError());
nbuf=CopyBuffer(handleMP,2,0,n,POC); if( nbuf!=n ) Print("Copy Buffer Err : ",GetLastError());
nbuf=CopyBuffer(handleMP,3,0,n,HistoLow); if( nbuf!=n ) Print("Copy Buffer Err : ",GetLastError());
nbuf=CopyBuffer(handleMP,4,0,n,HistoHigh); if( nbuf!=n ) Print("Copy Buffer Err : ",GetLastError());
nbuf=CopyBuffer(handleMP,5,0,n,HistoOpen); if( nbuf!=n ) Print("Copy Buffer Err : ",GetLastError());
nbuf=CopyBuffer(handleMP,6,0,n,HistoClose); if( nbuf!=n ) Print("Copy Buffer Err : ",GetLastError());
nbuf=CopyBuffer(handleMP,7,0,n,HistoIBL); if( nbuf!=n ) Print("Copy Buffer Err : ",GetLastError());
nbuf=CopyBuffer(handleMP,8,0,n,HistoIBH); if( nbuf!=n ) Print("Copy Buffer Err : ",GetLastError());
nbuf=CopyBuffer(handleMP,9,0,n,m); if( nbuf!=n ) Print("Copy Buffer Err : ",GetLastError());
nbuf=CopyBuffer(handleMP,10,0,n,StartTime); if( nbuf!=n ) Print("Copy Buffer Err : ",GetLastError());
nbuf=CopyBuffer(handleMP,11,0,n,EndTime); if( nbuf!=n ) Print("Copy Buffer Err : ",GetLastError());
Calling Latest Profile Values (MT5) :
int handleMP=iCustom(Symbol(),Period(),"Market\\Market Profile iMT5",.....inputs......);
if( handleMP==INVALID_HANDLE ) Print("Invalid Handle for Indicator. Err : ",GetLastError());
int nbuf;
nbuf=CopyBuffer(handleTPO,9,0,1,mbuf); if( nbuf!=1 ) Print("Copy Buffer Err : ",GetLastError());
m=mbuf[0];
nbuf=CopyBuffer(handleMP,12,0,m,Price); if( nbuf!=m ) Print("Copy Buffer Err : ",GetLastError());
nbuf=CopyBuffer(handleMP,13,0,m,Value); if( nbuf!=m ) Print("Copy Buffer Err : ",GetLastError());
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