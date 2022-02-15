Market Profile Buffers

Market Profile Indicator





MT4 Version : Market Profile iMT4



MT5 Version : Market Profile iMT5



Some Pre-Built Templates











Buffers for Developers :

This is the manual and code snippets for calling buffers of Market Profile indicator.

Available buffers :

Buffer Index

Shift Value

Description 0

0 ~ n-1

Value Area Low

1

0 ~ n-1

Value Area High

2

0 ~ n-1

Point of Control

3

0 ~ n-1

Profile Low

4 0 ~ n-1 Profile High 5 0 ~ n-1 Profile Open

6 0 ~ n-1 Profile Close

7 0 ~ n-1 Initial Balance Low

8 0 ~ n-1 Initial Balance Low

9 0 ~ n-1 Number of Rows on Profile

10 0 ~ n-1 Start Time of Profile

11 0 ~ n-1 End Time of Profile

12

0 ~ m-1 Price Arrays of Latest Profile

13

0 ~ m-1 Values of Latest Profile



Notes :

- n = Number of Profiles (Equal to Number of Histograms on the inputs)

- m = Number of Rows on Latest Profile (Equal to Buffer No.9)



- Profile Specifications are available for all profiles. But the detailed values (Price arrays and values on each price level) is available for latest profile only.





Examples and Code Snippets :





Calling Profile Specifications for index=n (MT4) :





VAH=iCustom(Symbol(),Period(),"Market\\Market Profile iMT4",.....inputs......,1,n);

POC=iCustom(Symbol(),Period(),"Market\\Market Profile iMT4",.....inputs......,2,n);

HistoLow=iCustom(Symbol(),Period(),"Market\\Market Profile iMT4",.....inputs......,3,n);

HistoHigh=iCustom(Symbol(),Period(),"Market\\Market Profile iMT4",.....inputs......,4,n);

HistoOpen=iCustom(Symbol(),Period(),"Market\\Market Profile iMT4",.....inputs......,5,n);

HistoClose=iCustom(Symbol(),Period(),"Market\\Market Profile iMT4",.....inputs......,6,n);

HistoIBL=iCustom(Symbol(),Period(),"Market\\Market Profile iMT4",.....inputs......,7,n);

HistoIBH=iCustom(Symbol(),Period(),"Market\\Market Profile iMT4",.....inputs......,8,n);

m=iCustom(Symbol(),Period(),"Market\\Market Profile iMT4",.....inputs......,9,n);

StartTime=(datetime)iCustom(Symbol(),Period(),"Market\\Market Profile iMT4",.....inputs......,10,n);

VAL=iCustom(Symbol(),Period(),"Market\\Market Profile iMT4",.....inputs......,0,n);VAH=iCustom(Symbol(),Period(),"Market\\Market Profile iMT4",.....inputs......,1,n);POC=iCustom(Symbol(),Period(),"Market\\Market Profile iMT4",.....inputs......,2,n);HistoLow=iCustom(Symbol(),Period(),"Market\\Market Profile iMT4",.....inputs......,3,n);HistoHigh=iCustom(Symbol(),Period(),"Market\\Market Profile iMT4",.....inputs......,4,n);HistoOpen=iCustom(Symbol(),Period(),"Market\\Market Profile iMT4",.....inputs......,5,n);HistoClose=iCustom(Symbol(),Period(),"Market\\Market Profile iMT4",.....inputs......,6,n);HistoIBL=iCustom(Symbol(),Period(),"Market\\Market Profile iMT4",.....inputs......,7,n);HistoIBH=iCustom(Symbol(),Period(),"Market\\Market Profile iMT4",.....inputs......,8,n);m=iCustom(Symbol(),Period(),"Market\\Market Profile iMT4",.....inputs......,9,n);StartTime=(datetime)iCustom(Symbol(),Period(),"Market\\Market Profile iMT4",.....inputs......,10,n); EndTime=(datetime)iCustom(Symbol(),Period(),"Market\\Market Profile iMT4",.....inputs......,11,n);





Calling Latest Profile Values (MT4) :



m=iCustom(Symbol(),Period(),"Market\\Market Profile MT4",.....inputs......,9,0); m=iCustom(Symbol(),Period(),"Market\\Market Profile MT4",.....inputs......,9,0); for( i=0; i<m; i++)

{

Price[i]=iCustom(Symbol(),Period(),"Market\\Market Profile iMT4",.....inputs......,12,i);

Value[i]=iCustom(Symbol(),Period(),"Market\\Market Profile iMT4",.....inputs......,13,i);

}

Calling Profile Specifications (MT5) :

int handleMP=iCustom(Symbol(),Period(),"Market\\Market Profile iMT5",.....inputs......);

if( handleMP==INVALID_HANDLE ) Print("Invalid Handle for Indicator. Err : ",GetLastError());



int nbuf;



nbuf=CopyBuffer(handleMP,0,0,n,VAL); if( nbuf!=n ) Print("Copy Buffer Err : ",GetLastError());

nbuf=CopyBuffer(handleMP,1,0,n,VAH); if( nbuf!=n ) Print("Copy Buffer Err : ",GetLastError());

nbuf=CopyBuffer(handleMP,2,0,n,POC); if( nbuf!=n ) Print("Copy Buffer Err : ",GetLastError());

nbuf=CopyBuffer(handleMP,3,0,n,HistoLow); if( nbuf!=n ) Print("Copy Buffer Err : ",GetLastError());

nbuf=CopyBuffer(handleMP,4,0,n,HistoHigh); if( nbuf!=n ) Print("Copy Buffer Err : ",GetLastError());

nbuf=CopyBuffer(handleMP,5,0,n,HistoOpen); if( nbuf!=n ) Print("Copy Buffer Err : ",GetLastError());

nbuf=CopyBuffer(handleMP,6,0,n,HistoClose); if( nbuf!=n ) Print("Copy Buffer Err : ",GetLastError());

nbuf=CopyBuffer(handleMP,7,0,n,HistoIBL); if( nbuf!=n ) Print("Copy Buffer Err : ",GetLastError());

nbuf=CopyBuffer(handleMP,8,0,n,HistoIBH); if( nbuf!=n ) Print("Copy Buffer Err : ",GetLastError());

nbuf=CopyBuffer(handleMP,9,0,n,m); if( nbuf!=n ) Print("Copy Buffer Err : ",GetLastError());

nbuf=CopyBuffer(handleMP,10,0,n,StartTime); if( nbuf!=n ) Print("Copy Buffer Err : ",GetLastError());

nbuf=CopyBuffer(handleMP,11,0,n,EndTime); if( nbuf!=n ) Print("Copy Buffer Err : ",GetLastError());







Calling Latest Profile Values (MT5) :



int handleMP=iCustom(Symbol(),Period(),"Market\\Market Profile iMT5",.....inputs......);

if( handleMP==INVALID_HANDLE ) Print("Invalid Handle for Indicator. Err : ",GetLastError());



int nbuf;



nbuf=CopyBuffer(handleTPO,9,0,1,mbuf); if( nbuf!=1 ) Print("Copy Buffer Err : ",GetLastError()); m=mbuf[0]; nbuf=CopyBuffer(handleMP,12,0,m,Price); if( nbuf!=m ) Print("Copy Buffer Err : ",GetLastError()); nbuf=CopyBuffer(handleMP,13,0,m,Value); if( nbuf!=m ) Print("Copy Buffer Err : ",GetLastError());











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