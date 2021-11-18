OneClick Auto Close MT5

5
A utility to close all orders automatically when conditions meet.


Various options are available to filter or select orders :

Conditions : Closing conditions. 3 different conditions can be defined. EA will close orders anytime one or more defined conditions meet. Conditions can be defined based on account properties or selected orders properties. Also a fixed time to close orders is available.

Type of orders : Buy / Sell / Buy Limit / Sell Limit / Buy Stop / Sell Stop

Symbol Selection : All / Chart Symbol / Custom Symbols. You can enter custom symbols separated by comma. (for example you can enter EURUSD,GBPUSD,AUDJPY)

Order Open Type : Manual Opened / Opened by EA

Magic Number : You can enter more than one magic number separated by comma. (for example you can enter 532585,253,6558,2254)

Order Comments : Option to select orders by exact comment or select them containing a text is available.

Profit or Loss State : Can close orders on profit or on loss or both

Retry Option : If closing failed, EA will retry to close the order 3 times.

Hedging : If the option enabled, EA will open hedge orders instead of closing the order

Disable other EAs after closing orders : With this option, EA will close all other charts to avoid opening orders by other EAs, After the orders are closed.

Confirm Manual Closing : If the option enabled, EA will ask for confirmation of closing orders.

Status : EA will show the number of orders and profit and volumes of orders you selected for closing.

Events : Detailed reports of EA operations.

Minimal Mode : The option to make the panel smaller, if you want to see more areas of the chart.

Panel : All above options are designed as a user friendly input panel.


We are ready to help you about using the EA, Please don't hesitate to contact us.
Visit our other useful utilities, Indicators and experts here.


Reviews 2
CrazyFX
65
CrazyFX 2024.11.30 16:31 
 

Excelent customer support

Robert Torres Jr
1872
Robert Torres Jr 2022.04.01 13:23 
 

5 Stars on an amazing utility and 5 stars to Kyra and his customer support. I can trust anything he develops.

Reply to review