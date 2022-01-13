Le MQL5 Cookbook : Notifications sonores pour les événements de trading MetaTrader 5

Introduction

Dans cet article, nous examinerons des problèmes tels que l'inclusion de fichiers sonores dans le fichier de l'Expert Advisor, et ainsi l'ajout de notifications sonores aux événements de trading. Le fait que les fichiers seront inclus signifie que les fichiers sonores seront situés à l'intérieur de l'Expert Advisor. Ainsi, lorsque vous donnez la version compilée de l'Expert Advisor (*.ex5) à un autre utilisateur, vous n'aurez pas à fournir également les fichiers sonores et à expliquer où ils doivent être sauvegardés.

Développement

À des fins de test, nous prendrons l'Expert Advisor de l'article précédent "MQL5 Cookbook : Enregistrement des résultats d'optimisation d'un Expert Advisor sur la base de critères spécifiques". Pour faire plus simple, j'ai supprimé tout ce qui n'est pas pertinent au sujet actuel.

Pour ajouter une notification sonore à un événement de trading en utilisant les ressources MQL5, nous pouvons utiliser les fonctions Alert() et PlaySound(). Si vous optez pour la fonction Alert(), elle jouera toujours la même notification sonore et ouvrira une fenêtre avec le message correspondant. Vous pouvez le voir en action dans l'article intitulé "MQL5 Cookbook : Utilisation de différents modes d'impression".

Le son d'alerte peut être réglé dans les paramètres du terminal : Tools -> Options ou Ctrl+O. De plus, dans l'onglet Events, nous devons cocher l'option "Enable" pour activer les notifications sonores pour les événements et sélectionner le fichier sonore approprié dans la liste déroulante des alertes.





Fig. 1. L'onglet "Evénements" dans les paramètres du terminal

Cependant, vous avez également la possibilité de définir une notification sonore unique pour tout événement de programme personnalisé. Pour cela, nous utilisons la fonction PlaySound().

Avant d'ajouter des notifications sonores à l'Expert Advisor, créons un Expert Advisor à des fins de test. Implémentons une idée d'ouverture d'un panneau sonore lors du chargement d'un Expert Advisor sur le graphique. Le panneau sonore sera composé d'objets graphiques, tels que le bouton (OBJ_BUTTON). Chaque bouton aura son propre son qui lui sera attribué qui sera joué lorsque le bouton est cliqué.

Je suis allé en ligne et j'ai trouvé 25 fichiers sonores différents au format *.wav (ils sont disponibles en téléchargement à la fin de l'article). Ils doivent être placés dans le dossier MetaTrader 5\MQL5\Files\Sounds. Pour apprendre à travailler avec des fichiers sonores, nous allons maintenant créer un nouvel Expert Advisor à l'aide de l'assistant MQL5 Wizard. Au tout début, nous spécifions la taille du tableau en fonction du nombre de boutons sur le panneau sonore (il y aura 26 boutons au total).

#define ARRAY_SIZE 26

Ensuite, nous devons spécifier les dossiers et les noms de fichiers qui fourniront des ressources à l'Expert Advisor. Cela peut être fait en utilisant la directive #resource. Après la directive, nous spécifions l'emplacement du fichier entre guillemets :

#resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\alert.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\AHOOGA.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\APPLAUSE.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\BONK.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\CARBRAKE.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\CASHREG.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\CLAP.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\CORKPOP.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\DOG.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\DRIVEBY.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\DRUMROLL.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\EXPLODE.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\FINALBEL.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\FROG.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\GLASS.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\GUNSHOT.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\LASER.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\LATNWHIS.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\PIG.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\RICOCHET.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\RINGIN.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\SIREN.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\TRAIN.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\UH_OH.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\VERYGOOD.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\WHOOSH.wav"

Maintenant, nous devons créer trois tableaux de chaînes de caractères qui contiendront les emplacements des fichiers de ressources, les noms des objets graphiques et le texte affiché sur les objets graphiques. Veuillez noter l'utilisation de deux points lors de la spécification des emplacements des fichiers - c'est une indication spéciale pour appeler la ressource par son nom.

string sound_paths[ARRAY_SIZE]= { "::Files\\Sounds\\alert.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\AHOOGA.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\APPLAUSE.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\BONK.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\CARBRAKE.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\CASHREG.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\CLAP.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\CORKPOP.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\DOG.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\DRIVEBY.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\DRUMROLL.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\EXPLODE.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\FINALBEL.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\FROG.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\GLASS.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\GUNSHOT.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\LASER.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\LATNWHIS.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\PIG.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\RICOCHET.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\RINGIN.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\SIREN.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\TRAIN.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\UH_OH.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\VERYGOOD.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\WHOOSH.wav" }; string sound_names[ARRAY_SIZE]= { "sound_button01" , "sound_button02" , "sound_button03" , "sound_button04" , "sound_button05" , "sound_button06" , "sound_button07" , "sound_button08" , "sound_button09" , "sound_button10" , "sound_button11" , "sound_button12" , "sound_button13" , "sound_button14" , "sound_button15" , "sound_button16" , "sound_button17" , "sound_button18" , "sound_button19" , "sound_button20" , "sound_button21" , "sound_button22" , "sound_button23" , "sound_button24" , "sound_button25" , "sound_button26" }; string sound_texts[ARRAY_SIZE]= { "ALERT" , "AHOOGA" , "APPLAUSE" , "BONK" , "CARBRAKE" , "CASHREG" , "CLAP" , "CORKPOP" , "DOG" , "DRIVEBY" , "DRUMROLL" , "EXPLODE" , "FINALBEL" , "FROG" , "GLASS" , "GUNSHOT" , "LASER" , "LATNWHIS" , "PIG" , "RICOCHET" , "RINGIN" , "SIREN" , "TRAIN" , "UH_OH" , "VERYGOOD" , "WHOOSH" };

Écrivons une fonction, CreateButton(), qui créera l'objet graphique "Button" sur un graphique avec les propriétés spécifiées :

void CreateButton( long chart_id, int sub_window, string name, string text, ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor, ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner, string font_name, int font_size, color font_color, color background_color, color border_color, int x_size, int y_size, int x_distance, int y_distance, long z_order) { if ( ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_BUTTON ,sub_window, 0 , 0 )) { ObjectSetString (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_TEXT ,text); ObjectSetString (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_FONT ,font_name); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_COLOR ,font_color); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,background_color); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR ,border_color); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR ,anchor); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_CORNER ,corner); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE ,font_size); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_XSIZE ,x_size); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_YSIZE ,y_size); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ,x_distance); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ,y_distance); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_ZORDER ,z_order); ObjectSetString (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP , "

" ); } }

Pour le rendre plus ludique, la couleur de chaque bouton sera choisie au hasard. Pour implémenter cela, nous écrirons une fonction simple - GetRandomColor() :

color GetRandomColor() { switch ( MathRand ()% 26 ) { case 0 : return ( clrOrange ); break ; case 1 : return ( clrGold ); break ; case 2 : return ( clrChocolate ); break ; case 3 : return ( clrChartreuse ); break ; case 4 : return ( clrLime ); break ; case 5 : return ( clrSpringGreen ); break ; case 6 : return ( clrMediumBlue ); break ; case 7 : return ( clrDeepSkyBlue ); break ; case 8 : return ( clrBlue ); break ; case 9 : return ( clrSeaGreen ); break ; case 10 : return ( clrRed ); break ; case 11 : return ( clrSlateGray ); break ; case 12 : return ( clrPeru ); break ; case 13 : return ( clrBlueViolet ); break ; case 14 : return ( clrIndianRed ); break ; case 15 : return ( clrMediumOrchid ); break ; case 16 : return ( clrCrimson ); break ; case 17 : return ( clrMediumAquamarine ); break ; case 18 : return ( clrDarkGray ); break ; case 19 : return ( clrSandyBrown ); break ; case 20 : return ( clrMediumSlateBlue ); break ; case 21 : return ( clrTan ); break ; case 22 : return ( clrDarkSalmon ); break ; case 23 : return ( clrBurlyWood ); break ; case 24 : return ( clrHotPink ); break ; case 25 : return ( clrLightSteelBlue ); break ; default : return ( clrGold ); } return ( clrGold ); }

Écrivons maintenant la fonction qui ajoutera le panneau sonore au graphique - SetSoundPanel() :

void SetSoundPanel() { int column_count = 0 ; int x_dist = 10 ; int y_dist = 15 ; int x_size = 100 ; int y_size = 20 ; color button_color = clrNONE ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<ARRAY_SIZE; i++) { column_count++; button_color=GetRandomColor(); CreateButton( 0 , 0 ,sound_names[i],sound_texts[i], ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER , "Arial" , 8 , clrWhite ,button_color,button_color,x_size,y_size,x_dist,y_dist, 1 ); if (column_count== 2 ) { x_dist= 10 ; y_dist+= 20 ; column_count= 0 ; } else x_dist+=x_size; } ChartRedraw ( 0 ); }

Pour supprimer le panneau du graphique, nous utiliserons les fonctions fournies ci-dessous :

void DeleteSoundPanel() { for ( int i= 0 ; i<ARRAY_SIZE; i++) DeleteObjectByName(name_sound_object[i]); ChartRedraw (); } void DeleteObjectByName( string name) { if ( ObjectFind ( ChartID (),name)>= 0 ) { if (! ObjectDelete ( ChartID (),name)) Print ( "Error (" + IntegerToString ( GetLastError ())+ ") when deleting the object!" ); } }

Ainsi, lors du chargement de l'Expert Advisor, le panneau sera défini sur le graphique à partir de la fonction OnInit() et supprimé du graphique lors de la suppression de l'Expert Advisor par la fonction OnDeinit().

void OnInit () { SetSoundPanel(); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { DeleteSoundPanel(); }

Il ne nous reste plus qu'à implémenter l'interaction avec le panneau pour que le son approprié soit joué lorsqu'un certain bouton est cliqué. Pour le rendre encore plus gai, nous allons changer les couleurs des boutons lorsque l'un des boutons du panneau sonore est enfoncé. Pour implémenter cela, nous aurons besoin de la fonction ChangeColorsOnSoundPanel() dont le code est donné ci-dessous :

void ChangeColorsOnSoundPanel() { color clr= clrNONE ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<ARRAY_SIZE; i++) { clr=GetRandomColor(); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,sound_names[i], OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,clr); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,sound_names[i], OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR ,clr); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,sound_names[i], OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); Sleep ( 20 ); } }

Et enfin, le code suivant doit être ajouté à la fonction OnChartEvent() :

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { if ( StringFind (sparam, "sound_button" , 0 )>= 0 ) { if (! PlaySound (GetSoundPath(sparam))) Print ( "Error: " , GetLastError ()); ChangeColorsOnSoundPanel(); } } }

La chaîne de caractères en évidence dans le code ci-dessus suggère que l'emplacement du fichier sonore est passé à la fonction PlaySound() à l'aide de la fonction personnalisée GetSoundPath(). Le code de la fonction GetSoundPath() est fourni ci-dessous :

string GetSoundPath( string object_name) { for ( int i= 0 ; i<ARRAY_SIZE; i++) { if (object_name==name_sound_object[i]) return (path_sound_object[i]); } return ( "" ); }

Maintenant, tout est prêt. Le panneau sonore (le programme est téléchargeable à partir des pièces jointes à l'article) sera paramétré dès que l'Expert Advisor sera rattaché au graphique :

Fig. 2. Le panneau sonore sur le graphique

Ainsi, le principe de travailler avec des fichiers sonores est maintenant clair. Nous revenons à notre Expert Advisor de l'article précédent intitulé "MQL5 Cookbook : Enregistrement des résultats de l'optimisation d'un Expert Advisor sur la base de critères spécifiés " et décider des sons que nous utiliserons dans l'Expert Advisor. Créons Resources.mqh et incluons-le dans le fichier principal de l'Expert Advisor.

#include "Include/Errors.mqh" #include "Include/Enums.mqh" #include "Include/Resources.mqh" #include "Include/TradeSignals.mqh" #include "Include/TradeFunctions.mqh" #include "Include/ToString.mqh" #include "Include/Auxiliary.mqh"

Nous sélectionnons maintenant les fichiers des principaux événements de trading.

#resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\AHOOGA.WAV" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\CASHREG.WAV" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\WHOOSH.WAV" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\VERYGOOD.WAV" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\DRIVEBY.WAV" string SoundError = "::Files\\Sounds\\AHOOGA.WAV" ; string SoundOpenPosition = "::Files\\Sounds\\CASHREG.WAV" ; string SoundAdjustOrder = "::Files\\Sounds\\WHOOSH.WAV" ; string SoundCloseWithProfit= "::Files\\Sounds\\VERYGOOD.WAV" ; string SoundCloseWithLoss = "::Files\\Sounds\\DRIVEBY.WAV" ;

Je voudrais également mentionner qu'en dehors des fichiers sonores utilisés comme ressources, dans l'Expert Advisor, vous pouvez également stocker des images *.bmp à des fins d'interface, des fichiers texte et même des indicateurs. Les EA pour MetaTrader 5 sont désormais considérés comme des applications entièrement fonctionnelles - c'est très pratique car au lieu de plusieurs fichiers, vous n'avez qu'à en transmettre un.

Nous allons continuer. Dans les paramètres externes, il faut ajouter le paramètre UseSound pour avoir la possibilité de désactiver les sons :

input int NumberOfBars = 2 ; sinput double Lot = 0.1 ; input double TakeProfit = 100 ; input double StopLoss = 50 ; input double TrailingStop = 10 ; input bool Reverse = true ; sinput bool UseSound = true ;

Dans Include\Enums.mqh, nous créons l'énumération ENUM_SOUNDS pour les sons.

enum ENUM_SOUNDS { SOUND_ERROR = 0 , SOUND_OPEN_POSITION = 1 , SOUND_ADJUST_ORDER = 2 , SOUND_CLOSE_WITH_PROFIT = 3 , SOUND_CLOSE_WITH_LOSS = 4 };

Ces identifiants seront requis pour la fonction personnalisée PlaySoundByID().

void PlaySoundByID(ENUM_SOUNDS id) { if (IsRealtime() && UseSound) { switch (id) { case SOUND_ERROR : PlaySound (SoundError); break ; case SOUND_OPEN_POSITION : PlaySound (SoundOpenPosition); break ; case SOUND_ADJUST_ORDER : PlaySound (SoundAdjustOrder); break ; case SOUND_CLOSE_WITH_PROFIT : PlaySound (SoundCloseWithProfit); break ; case SOUND_CLOSE_WITH_LOSS : PlaySound (SoundCloseWithLoss); break ; } } }

Pendant les opérations de trading effectuées par l'Expert Advisor, des effets sonores peuvent être joués en appelant PlaySoundByID() à partir des fonctions de trading appropriées. Voyons comment cela est implémenté dans la fonction OpenPosition() :

void OpenPosition( double lot, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, double price, double sl, double tp, string comment) { trade.SetExpertMagicNumber( 0 ); trade.SetDeviationInPoints(CorrectValueBySymbolDigits( 10 )); if (symb.execution_mode== SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_INSTANT || symb.execution_mode== SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_MARKET ) { if (!trade.PositionOpen( _Symbol ,order_type,lot,price,sl,tp,comment)) { PlaySoundByID(SOUND_ERROR); Print ( "Error opening the position: " , GetLastError (), " - " ,ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); } else PlaySoundByID(SOUND_OPEN_POSITION); } }

Si toutefois une position est fermée au Stop Loss, Take Profit, manuellement ou autrement, cet événement doit être surveillé dans la fonction OnTrade(). Pour implémenter cela, nous écrirons une fonction supplémentaire, SoundNotification(), qui se chargera des vérifications nécessaires : si l'historique des transactions montre une nouvelle transaction avec l'identifiant DEAL_ENTRY_OUT ou DEAL_ENTRY_INOUT (clôture totale/partielle de la position ou un renversement ) pour le symbole actuel, le programme vérifiera si cette transaction a été conclue avec bénéfice ou perte et jouera le son approprié.

void SoundNotification() { if (IsRealtime() && UseSound) { ulong ticket = 0 ; int total = 0 ; static ulong last_ticket = 0 ; if (! HistorySelect ( 0 , TimeCurrent ()+ 1000 )) return ; total= HistoryDealsTotal (); for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { if ((ticket= HistoryDealGetTicket (i))> 0 ) { GetHistoryDealProperties(ticket,D_SYMBOL); if (deal.symbol== _Symbol ) { GetHistoryDealProperties(ticket,D_ENTRY); if (deal.entry== DEAL_ENTRY_OUT || deal.entry== DEAL_ENTRY_INOUT ) { if (ticket==last_ticket || last_ticket== 0 ) { last_ticket=ticket; return ; } GetHistoryDealProperties(ticket,D_PROFIT); if (deal.profit>= 0 ) { PlaySoundByID(SOUND_CLOSE_WITH_PROFIT); last_ticket=ticket; return ; } if (deal.profit< 0 ) { PlaySoundByID(SOUND_CLOSE_WITH_LOSS); last_ticket=ticket; return ; } } } } } } }

La fonction SoundNotification() doit être placée dans les fonctions OnInit() et OnTrade() :

int OnInit () { CheckNewBar(); SoundNotification(); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnTrade () { SoundNotification(); }

La notification sonore a également été ajoutée à la fin de la fonction ModifyTrailingStop() lors de la modification du niveau Trailing Stop.

Conclusion

C'est à peu près ça. Tous les fichiers à des fins de test sont disponibles en téléchargement dans les pièces jointes à l'article. En parlant de sons dans le terminal, je voudrais attirer votre attention sur une solution intéressante disponible dans Code Base sous le nom CMIDI (par Integer) : elle permet de jouer MIDI fichiers dans MetaTrader 5. Bonne chance !