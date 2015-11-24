MQL5 クックブック：MetaTrader 5トレードイベントへの音声通知

はじめに

本稿では Expert Advisor のファイルに音声ファイルをインクルードすること、それによりトレードイベントに音声通知を追加するなどの問題を考察します。事実、ファイルのインクルードが意味するところは Expert Advisor内に音声ファイルを入れるということです。よってコンパイルされた Expert Advisor (*.ex5) バージョンを他のユーザーに提供する際、音声ファイルは提供せずそれがどこの保存されるか説明する必要があるのです。

作成

テストのために先行記事"MQL5 Cookbook: Saving Optimization Results of an Expert Advisor Based on Specified Criteria"のExpert Advisor を取り込みます。ものごとをシンプルにするために今回のテーマに適さないことはすべて消去しました。

MQL5 のリソースを利用してトレードイベントに音声通知を追加するには関数Alert() および PlaySound()を使用します。Alert() 関数を選択するなら、それはつねに同じ音声通知を再生し、適切なメッセージのウィンドウを開きます。記事 "MQL5 Cookbook: Using Different Print Modes"でその動作を確認することができます。

警告音はターミナル設定でツール -> オプション または Ctrl+Oのように設定することができます。イベント タブで『有効』 オプションをチェックし、イベントに対する音声通知が有効であることを確認し、警告のドロップダウンリストから適切な音声を選択する必要があります。





図1 ターミナル設定の『イベント』タブ

ただし、カスタムプログラムイベントに対してはユニークな音声通知を設定することもできます。これには PlaySound() 関数を使用します。

Expert Advisorに音声通知を追加する前に、検証用 Expert Advisor を作成します。チャート上で Expert Advisor をロードするとき音声パネルを開くことを実装します。音声パネルはボタン（OBJ_BUTTON）のようなグラフィックオブジェクトから作成されます。ボタンはそれぞれ割り当てられたユニークな音声を持ち、クリックされるとその音声が再生されます。

私はオンライに行き *.wav 形式の異なる音声ファイルを25とおり見つけました（本稿末尾でダウンロード可能です）。それらは MetaTrader 5\MQL5\Files\Sounds フォルダに入れる必要があります。音声ファイル操作にはMQL5 ウィザードを用いて新しい Expert Advisor を作成します。まず最初に音声パネル上のボタン数（とタール26個のボタンがあります）に応じて配列サイズを指定します。

#define ARRAY_SIZE 26

それから Expert Advisorにリソースを提供するフォルダとファイル名を指定します。これは #resource 命令によって行います。この命令のあと、ダブルクオーテーションマークで囲んでファイル位置を指定します。

#resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\alert.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\AHOOGA.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\APPLAUSE.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\BONK.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\CARBRAKE.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\CASHREG.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\CLAP.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\CORKPOP.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\DOG.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\DRIVEBY.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\DRUMROLL.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\EXPLODE.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\FINALBEL.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\FROG.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\GLASS.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\GUNSHOT.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\LASER.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\LATNWHIS.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\PIG.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\RICOCHET.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\RINGIN.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\SIREN.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\TRAIN.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\UH_OH.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\VERYGOOD.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\WHOOSH.wav"

ここでリソースファイル位置、グラフィックオブジェクト名、グラフィックオブジェクト上に表示されるテキストを持つ文字列配列を3個作成します。ファイル位置を指定する際はダブルコロンを使うことに注意してください。それはリソースを名前で呼ぶための特殊な指示です。

string sound_paths[ARRAY_SIZE]= { "::Files\\Sounds\\alert.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\AHOOGA.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\APPLAUSE.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\BONK.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\CARBRAKE.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\CASHREG.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\CLAP.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\CORKPOP.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\DOG.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\DRIVEBY.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\DRUMROLL.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\EXPLODE.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\FINALBEL.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\FROG.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\GLASS.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\GUNSHOT.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\LASER.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\LATNWHIS.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\PIG.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\RICOCHET.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\RINGIN.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\SIREN.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\TRAIN.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\UH_OH.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\VERYGOOD.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\WHOOSH.wav" }; string sound_names[ARRAY_SIZE]= { "sound_button01" , "sound_button02" , "sound_button03" , "sound_button04" , "sound_button05" , "sound_button06" , "sound_button07" , "sound_button08" , "sound_button09" , "sound_button10" , "sound_button11" , "sound_button12" , "sound_button13" , "sound_button14" , "sound_button15" , "sound_button16" , "sound_button17" , "sound_button18" , "sound_button19" , "sound_button20" , "sound_button21" , "sound_button22" , "sound_button23" , "sound_button24" , "sound_button25" , "sound_button26" }; string sound_texts[ARRAY_SIZE]= { "ALERT" , "AHOOGA" , "APPLAUSE" , "BONK" , "CARBRAKE" , "CASHREG" , "CLAP" , "CORKPOP" , "DOG" , "DRIVEBY" , "DRUMROLL" , "EXPLODE" , "FINALBEL" , "FROG" , "GLASS" , "GUNSHOT" , "LASER" , "LATNWHIS" , "PIG" , "RICOCHET" , "RINGIN" , "SIREN" , "TRAIN" , "UH_OH" , "VERYGOOD" , "WHOOSH" };

関数 CreateButton()を書きます。これは指定のプロパティを伴ってチャート上にグラフィックオブジェクトである『ボタン』を作成します。

void CreateButton( long chart_id, int sub_window, string name, string text, ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor, ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner, string font_name, int font_size, color font_color, color background_color, color border_color, int x_size, int y_size, int x_distance, int y_distance, long z_order) { if ( ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_BUTTON ,sub_window, 0 , 0 )) { ObjectSetString (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_TEXT ,text); ObjectSetString (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_FONT ,font_name); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_COLOR ,font_color); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,background_color); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR ,border_color); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR ,anchor); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_CORNER ,corner); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE ,font_size); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_XSIZE ,x_size); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_YSIZE ,y_size); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ,x_distance); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ,y_distance); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_ZORDER ,z_order); ObjectSetString (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP , "

" ); } }

遊び心を持たせるため、ボタンの色はランダムに選択されるようにします。これを実装するにはシンプルな関数－ GetRandomColor()を書きます。

color GetRandomColor() { switch ( MathRand ()% 26 ) { case 0 : return ( clrOrange ); break ; case 1 : return ( clrGold ); break ; case 2 : return ( clrChocolate ); break ; case 3 : return ( clrChartreuse ); break ; case 4 : return ( clrLime ); break ; case 5 : return ( clrSpringGreen ); break ; case 6 : return ( clrMediumBlue ); break ; case 7 : return ( clrDeepSkyBlue ); break ; case 8 : return ( clrBlue ); break ; case 9 : return ( clrSeaGreen ); break ; case 10 : return ( clrRed ); break ; case 11 : return ( clrSlateGray ); break ; case 12 : return ( clrPeru ); break ; case 13 : return ( clrBlueViolet ); break ; case 14 : return ( clrIndianRed ); break ; case 15 : return ( clrMediumOrchid ); break ; case 16 : return ( clrCrimson ); break ; case 17 : return ( clrMediumAquamarine ); break ; case 18 : return ( clrDarkGray ); break ; case 19 : return ( clrSandyBrown ); break ; case 20 : return ( clrMediumSlateBlue ); break ; case 21 : return ( clrTan ); break ; case 22 : return ( clrDarkSalmon ); break ; case 23 : return ( clrBurlyWood ); break ; case 24 : return ( clrHotPink ); break ; case 25 : return ( clrLightSteelBlue ); break ; default : return ( clrGold ); } return ( clrGold ); }

チャートに音声パネルを追加する関数－ SetSoundPanel()を書きます。

void SetSoundPanel() { int column_count = 0 ; int x_dist = 10 ; int y_dist = 15 ; int x_size = 100 ; int y_size = 20 ; color button_color = clrNONE ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<ARRAY_SIZE; i++) { column_count++; button_color=GetRandomColor(); CreateButton( 0 , 0 ,sound_names[i],sound_texts[i], ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER , "Arial" , 8 , clrWhite ,button_color,button_color,x_size,y_size,x_dist,y_dist, 1 ); if (column_count== 2 ) { x_dist= 10 ; y_dist+= 20 ; column_count= 0 ; } else x_dist+=x_size; } ChartRedraw ( 0 ); }

チャートからパネルを消去するには以下の関数を使用します。

void DeleteSoundPanel() { for ( int i= 0 ; i<ARRAY_SIZE; i++) DeleteObjectByName(name_sound_object[i]); ChartRedraw (); } void DeleteObjectByName( string name) { if ( ObjectFind ( ChartID (),name)>= 0 ) { if (! ObjectDelete ( ChartID (),name)) Print ( "Error (" + IntegerToString ( GetLastError ())+ ") when deleting the object!" ); } }

Expert Advisorをロードするとき、パネルは OnInit() 関数からチャート上に設定され、OnDeinit() 関数によって Expert Advisor が消去されるときチャートから削除されます。

void OnInit () { SetSoundPanel(); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { DeleteSoundPanel(); }

ここでは特定のボタンがクリックされるとき適切な音声が再生されるようにパネルとの連携を実装するだけです。音声パネルボタンの一つが押されるときボタンの色が変わるようにし、操作をより楽しくします。これを実装するには以下に記述の ChangeColorsOnSoundPanel() 関数が必要です。

void ChangeColorsOnSoundPanel() { color clr= clrNONE ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<ARRAY_SIZE; i++) { clr=GetRandomColor(); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,sound_names[i], OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,clr); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,sound_names[i], OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR ,clr); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,sound_names[i], OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); Sleep ( 20 ); } }

そして最後に以下のコードを OnChartEvent() 関数に追加します。

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { if ( StringFind (sparam, "sound_button" , 0 )>= 0 ) { if (! PlaySound (GetSoundPath(sparam))) Print ( "Error: " , GetLastError ()); ChangeColorsOnSoundPanel(); } } }

上記コードで強調表示されている文字列は GetSoundPath() 関数を用いて音声ファイルの位置情報が PlaySound() 関数に渡されることを示しています。下記は GetSoundPath() 関数のコードです。

string GetSoundPath( string object_name) { for ( int i= 0 ; i<ARRAY_SIZE; i++) { if (object_name==name_sound_object[i]) return (path_sound_object[i]); } return ( "" ); }

これですべて準備完了です。音声パネル（プログラムは本稿の添付からダウンロードできます）は Expert Advisor がチャートにアタッチされるとすぐに設定されます。

図2 チャート上の音声パネル

音声ファイルの操作原理はこれで明らかです。先行記事 "MQL5 Cookbook: Saving Optimization Results of an Expert Advisor Based on Specified Criteria" からの Expert Advisor に話を戻し、この Expert Advisorでどんな音声を使うか決めます。Resources.mqh を作成し、それを Expert Advisor のメインファイルにインクルードします。

#include "Include/Errors.mqh" #include "Include/Enums.mqh" #include "Include/Resources.mqh" #include "Include/TradeSignals.mqh" #include "Include/TradeFunctions.mqh" #include "Include/ToString.mqh" #include "Include/Auxiliary.mqh"

そしてここでメインのトレードイベントについてのファイルを選択します。

#resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\AHOOGA.WAV" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\CASHREG.WAV" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\WHOOSH.WAV" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\VERYGOOD.WAV" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\DRIVEBY.WAV" string SoundError = "::Files\\Sounds\\AHOOGA.WAV" ; string SoundOpenPosition = "::Files\\Sounds\\CASHREG.WAV" ; string SoundAdjustOrder = "::Files\\Sounds\\WHOOSH.WAV" ; string SoundCloseWithProfit= "::Files\\Sounds\\VERYGOOD.WAV" ; string SoundCloseWithLoss = "::Files\\Sounds\\DRIVEBY.WAV" ;

リソースとして使用される音声ファイルのほか Expert Advisor にはインターフェース用の *.bmp 画像、テキストファイル、インディケータも格納することができることもお伝えします。MetaTrader 5 用EAは完全な機能を備えたアプリケーションであるとみなされています。これは複数ファイルの代わりにファイルを1件だけ渡せばよいという点でひじょうに便利です。

それでは続けましょう。音声を無効にする機能を持つため、外部パラメータに UseSound パラメータを追加する必要があります。

input int NumberOfBars = 2 ; sinput double Lot = 0.1 ; input double TakeProfit = 100 ; input double StopLoss = 50 ; input double TrailingStop = 10 ; input bool Reverse = true ; sinput bool UseSound = true ;

Include\Enums.mqhに音声用の列挙 ENUM_SOUNDS を作成します。

enum ENUM_SOUNDS { SOUND_ERROR = 0 , SOUND_OPEN_POSITION = 1 , SOUND_ADJUST_ORDER = 2 , SOUND_CLOSE_WITH_PROFIT = 3 , SOUND_CLOSE_WITH_LOSS = 4 };

これら識別子はカスタム関数 PlaySoundByID()に対して必要となります。

void PlaySoundByID(ENUM_SOUNDS id) { if (IsRealtime() && UseSound) { switch (id) { case SOUND_ERROR : PlaySound (SoundError); break ; case SOUND_OPEN_POSITION : PlaySound (SoundOpenPosition); break ; case SOUND_ADJUST_ORDER : PlaySound (SoundAdjustOrder); break ; case SOUND_CLOSE_WITH_PROFIT : PlaySound (SoundCloseWithProfit); break ; case SOUND_CLOSE_WITH_LOSS : PlaySound (SoundCloseWithLoss); break ; } } }

Expert Advisorのトレード処理中、音声は適切なトレード関数から PlaySoundByID() を呼ぶことで再生されます。OpenPosition() 関数へのこれの実装方法を見ましょう。

void OpenPosition( double lot, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, double price, double sl, double tp, string comment) { trade.SetExpertMagicNumber( 0 ); trade.SetDeviationInPoints(CorrectValueBySymbolDigits( 10 )); if (symb.execution_mode== SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_INSTANT || symb.execution_mode== SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_MARKET ) { if (!trade.PositionOpen( _Symbol ,order_type,lot,price,sl,tp,comment)) { PlaySoundByID(SOUND_ERROR); Print ( "Error opening the position: " , GetLastError (), " - " ,ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); } else PlaySoundByID(SOUND_OPEN_POSITION); } }

ただポジションがストップロス、テイクプロフィット、マニュアル、または別の方法でクローズになっていれば、このイベントは OnTrade() 関数内で監視される必要があります。これを実装するには、もう一つ関数を書きます。SoundNotification()がその関数で、これは必要な確認を行います。取り引き履歴が現シンボルに対して新しい取り引きを識別子 DEAL_ENTRY_OUT または DEAL_ENTRY_INOUT（ポジションの完全／部分的クローズまたはオープン） を使って表示しているか、プログラムがその取り引きが収益あるいは損失でクローズしているか適切な音声を再生しているかなど。

void SoundNotification() { if (IsRealtime() && UseSound) { ulong ticket = 0 ; int total = 0 ; static ulong last_ticket = 0 ; if (! HistorySelect ( 0 , TimeCurrent ()+ 1000 )) return ; total= HistoryDealsTotal (); for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { if ((ticket= HistoryDealGetTicket (i))> 0 ) { GetHistoryDealProperties(ticket,D_SYMBOL); if (deal.symbol== _Symbol ) { GetHistoryDealProperties(ticket,D_ENTRY); if (deal.entry== DEAL_ENTRY_OUT || deal.entry== DEAL_ENTRY_INOUT ) { if (ticket==last_ticket || last_ticket== 0 ) { last_ticket=ticket; return ; } GetHistoryDealProperties(ticket,D_PROFIT); if (deal.profit>= 0 ) { PlaySoundByID(SOUND_CLOSE_WITH_PROFIT); last_ticket=ticket; return ; } if (deal.profit< 0 ) { PlaySoundByID(SOUND_CLOSE_WITH_LOSS); last_ticket=ticket; return ; } } } } } } }

SoundNotification() 関数は関数 OnInit() および OnTrade() に入れます。

int OnInit () { CheckNewBar(); SoundNotification(); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnTrade () { SoundNotification(); }

音声通知はまたトレーリングストップレベルを変更するとき ModifyTrailingStop() 関数の末尾に追加されました。

おわりに

それでおしまいです。検証用ファイルはすべて本稿の添付からダウンロードすることができます。ターミナル内の音声については、コードベースでCMIDI （Integerにより）という名前で入手可能なおもしろいソリューションに注意を向けたいと思います。それでMetaTrader 5のファイル MIDI を再生することができます。グッドラック！