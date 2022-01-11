Manuale MQL5: Notifiche sonore per gli eventi di trading metaTrader 5

Introduzione

In questo articolo, considereremo problemi come l'inclusione di file audio nel file di Expert Advisor e quindi l'aggiunta di notifiche sonore agli eventi di trading. Il fatto che i file saranno inclusi significa che i file audio si troveranno all'interno dell'Expert Advisor. Quindi, quando si fornisce la versione compilata di Expert Advisor (*.ex5) a un altro utente, non sarà necessario fornire anche i file audio e spiegare dove devono essere salvati.

Sviluppo

A scopo di test, prenderemo l'Expert Advisor dal precedente articolo "Manuale MQL5: Salvataggio dei risultati di ottimizzazione di un Expert Advisor in base a criteri specificati". Per semplificare, ho rimosso tutto ciò che non è rilevante per l'argomento attuale.

Per aggiungere una notifica sonora a un evento commerciale utilizzando le risorse MQL5, possiamo utilizzare le funzioni Alert() e PlaySound(). Se si opta per la funzione Alert(), verrà sempre riprodotta la stessa notifica sonora e si aprirà una finestra con il messaggio pertinente. Puoi vederlo in azione nell'articolo intitolato "Manuale MQL5: Utilizzo di diverse modalità di stampa".

Il suono di avviso può essere impostato nelle impostazioni del terminale: Strumenti - > Opzioni o Ctrl+O. Inoltre, nella scheda Eventi, dobbiamo selezionare l'opzione "Abilita" per abilitare le notifiche sonore per gli eventi e selezionare il file audio appropriato nell'elenco a discesa degli avvisi.





Fig. 1. La scheda "Eventi" nelle impostazioni del terminale

Tuttavia, hai anche la possibilità di impostare una notifica sonora univoca per qualsiasi evento del programma personalizzato. A tale scopo, utilizziamo la funzione PlaySound().

Prima di aggiungere notifiche sonore a Expert Advisor, creiamo un Expert Advisor a scopo di test. Implementiamo l'idea di aprire un pannello audio quando carichiamo un Expert Advisor sul grafico. Il pannello audio sarà composto da oggetti grafici, come pulsante (OBJ_BUTTON). Ogni pulsante avrà il proprio suono unico assegnato ad esso che verrà riprodotto quando si fa clic sul pulsante.

Sono andato online e ho trovato 25 diversi file audio nel formato *.wav (sono disponibili per il download alla fine dell'articolo). Devono essere inseriti nella cartella MetaTrader 5\MQL5\Files\Sounds. Per iniziare a lavorare con i file audio, ora creeremo un nuovo Expert Advisor utilizzando la procedura guidata (MQL5 Wizard)MQL5. All'inizio, specifichiamo la dimensione dell'array in base al numero di pulsanti sul pannello audio (ci saranno 26 pulsanti in totale).

#define ARRAY_SIZE 26

Quindi, è necessario specificare le cartelle e i nomi dei file che forniranno risorse a Expert Advisor. Questo può essere fatto utilizzando la direttiva #resource. Dopo la direttiva, specifichiamo il percorso del file tra virgolette doppie:

#resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\alert.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\AHOOGA.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\APPLAUSE.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\BONK.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\CARBRAKE.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\CASHREG.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\CLAP.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\CORKPOP.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\DOG.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\DRIVEBY.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\DRUMROLL.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\EXPLODE.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\FINALBEL.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\FROG.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\GLASS.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\GUNSHOT.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\LASER.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\LATNWHIS.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\PIG.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\RICOCHET.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\RINGIN.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\SIREN.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\TRAIN.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\UH_OH.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\VERYGOOD.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\WHOOSH.wav"

Ora, dobbiamo creare tre matrici di stringhe che conterranno le posizioni dei file di risorse, i nomi degli oggetti grafici e il testo visualizzato sugli oggetti grafici. Si prega di notare l'uso dei doppi due punti quando si specificano le posizioni dei file - è un'indicazione speciale per chiamare la risorsa per nome.

string sound_paths[ARRAY_SIZE]= { "::Files\\Sounds\\alert.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\AHOOGA.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\APPLAUSE.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\BONK.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\CARBRAKE.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\CASHREG.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\CLAP.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\CORKPOP.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\DOG.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\DRIVEBY.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\DRUMROLL.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\EXPLODE.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\FINALBEL.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\FROG.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\GLASS.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\GUNSHOT.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\LASER.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\LATNWHIS.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\PIG.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\RICOCHET.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\RINGIN.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\SIREN.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\TRAIN.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\UH_OH.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\VERYGOOD.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\WHOOSH.wav" }; string sound_names[ARRAY_SIZE]= { "sound_button01" , "sound_button02" , "sound_button03" , "sound_button04" , "sound_button05" , "sound_button06" , "sound_button07" , "sound_button08" , "sound_button09" , "sound_button10" , "sound_button11" , "sound_button12" , "sound_button13" , "sound_button14" , "sound_button15" , "sound_button16" , "sound_button17" , "sound_button18" , "sound_button19" , "sound_button20" , "sound_button21" , "sound_button22" , "sound_button23" , "sound_button24" , "sound_button25" , "sound_button26" }; string sound_texts[ARRAY_SIZE]= { "ALERT" , "AHOOGA" , "APPLAUSE" , "BONK" , "CARBRAKE" , "CASHREG" , "CLAP" , "CORKPOP" , "DOG" , "DRIVEBY" , "DRUMROLL" , "EXPLODE" , "FINALBEL" , "FROG" , "GLASS" , "GUNSHOT" , "LASER" , "LATNWHIS" , "PIG" , "RICOCHET" , "RINGIN" , "SIREN" , "TRAIN" , "UH_OH" , "VERYGOOD" , "WHOOSH" };

Scriviamo una funzione, CreateButton(), che creerà l'oggetto grafico "Button" su un grafico con le proprietà specificate:

void CreateButton( long chart_id, int sub_window, string name, string text, ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor, ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner, string font_name, int font_size, color font_color, color background_color, color border_color, int x_size, int y_size, int x_distance, int y_distance, long z_order) { if ( ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_BUTTON ,sub_window, 0 , 0 )) { ObjectSetString (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_TEXT ,text); ObjectSetString (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_FONT ,font_name); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_COLOR ,font_color); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,background_color); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR ,border_color); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR ,anchor); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_CORNER ,corner); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE ,font_size); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_XSIZE ,x_size); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_YSIZE ,y_size); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ,x_distance); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ,y_distance); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_ZORDER ,z_order); ObjectSetString (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP , "

" ); } }

Per renderlo più giocoso, il colore di ciascun pulsante verrà selezionato a caso. Per implementare questo, scriveremo una semplice funzione - GetRandomColor():

color GetRandomColor() { switch ( MathRand ()% 26 ) { case 0 : return ( clrOrange ); break ; case 1 : return ( clrGold ); break ; case 2 : return ( clrChocolate ); break ; case 3 : return ( clrChartreuse ); break ; case 4 : return ( clrLime ); break ; case 5 : return ( clrSpringGreen ); break ; case 6 : return ( clrMediumBlue ); break ; case 7 : return ( clrDeepSkyBlue ); break ; case 8 : return ( clrBlue ); break ; case 9 : return ( clrSeaGreen ); break ; case 10 : return ( clrRed ); break ; case 11 : return ( clrSlateGray ); break ; case 12 : return ( clrPeru ); break ; case 13 : return ( clrBlueViolet ); break ; case 14 : return ( clrIndianRed ); break ; case 15 : return ( clrMediumOrchid ); break ; case 16 : return ( clrCrimson ); break ; case 17 : return ( clrMediumAquamarine ); break ; case 18 : return ( clrDarkGray ); break ; case 19 : return ( clrSandyBrown ); break ; case 20 : return ( clrMediumSlateBlue ); break ; case 21 : return ( clrTan ); break ; case 22 : return ( clrDarkSalmon ); break ; case 23 : return ( clrBurlyWood ); break ; case 24 : return ( clrHotPink ); break ; case 25 : return ( clrLightSteelBlue ); break ; default : return ( clrGold ); } return ( clrGold ); }

Scriviamo ora la funzione che aggiungerà il pannello audio al grafico - SetSoundPanel():

void SetSoundPanel() { int column_count = 0 ; int x_dist = 10 ; int y_dist = 15 ; int x_size = 100 ; int y_size = 20 ; color button_color = clrNONE ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<ARRAY_SIZE; i++) { column_count++; button_color=GetRandomColor(); CreateButton( 0 , 0 ,sound_names[i],sound_texts[i], ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER , "Arial" , 8 , clrWhite ,button_color,button_color,x_size,y_size,x_dist,y_dist, 1 ); if (column_count== 2 ) { x_dist= 10 ; y_dist+= 20 ; column_count= 0 ; } else x_dist+=x_size; } ChartRedraw ( 0 ); }

Per rimuovere il pannello dal grafico, utilizzeremo le funzioni fornite di seguito:

void DeleteSoundPanel() { for ( int i= 0 ; i<ARRAY_SIZE; i++) DeleteObjectByName(name_sound_object[i]); ChartRedraw (); } void DeleteObjectByName( string name) { if ( ObjectFind ( ChartID (),name)>= 0 ) { if (! ObjectDelete ( ChartID (),name)) Print ( "Error (" + IntegerToString ( GetLastError ())+ ") when deleting the object!" ); } }

Quindi, quando si carica Expert Advisor, il pannello verrà impostato sul grafico dalla funzione OnInit() ed eliminato dal grafico quando si rimuove Expert Advisor dalla funzione OnDeinit().

void OnInit () { SetSoundPanel(); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { DeleteSoundPanel(); }

Ora dobbiamo solo implementare l'interazione con il pannello in modo che il suono appropriato venga riprodotto quando si fa clic su un determinato pulsante. Per renderlo ancora più allegro, cambieremo i colori dei pulsanti quando viene premuto uno dei pulsanti del pannello audio. Per implementare questo, avremo bisogno della funzione ChangeColorsOnSoundPanel() il cui codice è indicato di seguito:

void ChangeColorsOnSoundPanel() { color clr= clrNONE ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<ARRAY_SIZE; i++) { clr=GetRandomColor(); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,sound_names[i], OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,clr); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,sound_names[i], OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR ,clr); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,sound_names[i], OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); Sleep ( 20 ); } }

Infine, il codice seguente deve essere aggiunto alla funzione OnChartEvent():

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { if ( StringFind (sparam, "sound_button" , 0 )>= 0 ) { if (! PlaySound (GetSoundPath(sparam))) Print ( "Error: " , GetLastError ()); ChangeColorsOnSoundPanel(); } } }

La stringa evidenziata nel codice precedente suggerisce che la posizione del file audio viene passata alla funzione PlaySound() utilizzando la funzione GetSoundPath() personalizzata. Il codice della funzione GetSoundPath() è fornito di seguito:

string GetSoundPath( string object_name) { for ( int i= 0 ; i<ARRAY_SIZE; i++) { if (object_name==name_sound_object[i]) return (path_sound_object[i]); } return ( "" ); }

Ora, tutto è pronto. Il pannello audio (il programma può essere scaricato dagli allegati all'articolo) verrà impostato non appena l'Expert Advisor sarà allegato al grafico:

Fig. 2. Il pannello audio sul grafico

Quindi, il principio di lavorare con i file audio è ora chiaro. Torniamo al nostro Expert Advisor dal precedente articolo intitolato "Manuale MQL5: Salvare i risultati di ottimizzazione di un Expert Advisor in base a criteri specificati" e decidere quali suoni utilizzeremo nell'Expert Advisor. Creiamo Resources.mqh e includiamolo nel file principale dell'Expert Advisor.

#include "Include/Errors.mqh" #include "Include/Enums.mqh" #include "Include/Resources.mqh" #include "Include/TradeSignals.mqh" #include "Include/TradeFunctions.mqh" #include "Include/ToString.mqh" #include "Include/Auxiliary.mqh"

Ora selezioniamo i file per i principali eventi di trading.

#resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\AHOOGA.WAV" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\CASHREG.WAV" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\WHOOSH.WAV" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\VERYGOOD.WAV" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\DRIVEBY.WAV" string SoundError = "::Files\\Sounds\\AHOOGA.WAV" ; string SoundOpenPosition = "::Files\\Sounds\\CASHREG.WAV" ; string SoundAdjustOrder = "::Files\\Sounds\\WHOOSH.WAV" ; string SoundCloseWithProfit= "::Files\\Sounds\\VERYGOOD.WAV" ; string SoundCloseWithLoss = "::Files\\Sounds\\DRIVEBY.WAV" ;

Vorrei anche ricordare che oltre ai file audio utilizzati come risorse, in Expert Advisor è anche possibile memorizzare immagini *.bmp per scopi di interfaccia, file di testo e persino indicatori. Gli EA per MetaTrader 5 sono ora considerati applicazioni completamente funzionali - questo è molto conveniente in quanto invece di diversi file è sufficiente passarne uno.

Continuiamo. Nei parametri esterni, dobbiamo aggiungere il parametro UseSound per avere l'opportunità di disabilitare i suoni:

input int NumberOfBars = 2 ; sinput double Lot = 0.1 ; input double TakeProfit = 100 ; input double StopLoss = 50 ; input double TrailingStop = 10 ; input bool Reverse = true ; sinput bool UseSound = true ;

In Include\Enums.mqh viene, creata l'enumerazione ENUM_SOUNDS per i suoni.

enum ENUM_SOUNDS { SOUND_ERROR = 0 , SOUND_OPEN_POSITION = 1 , SOUND_ADJUST_ORDER = 2 , SOUND_CLOSE_WITH_PROFIT = 3 , SOUND_CLOSE_WITH_LOSS = 4 };

Questi identificatori saranno necessari per la funzione personalizzata PlaySoundByID().

void PlaySoundByID(ENUM_SOUNDS id) { if (IsRealtime() && UseSound) { switch (id) { case SOUND_ERROR : PlaySound (SoundError); break ; case SOUND_OPEN_POSITION : PlaySound (SoundOpenPosition); break ; case SOUND_ADJUST_ORDER : PlaySound (SoundAdjustOrder); break ; case SOUND_CLOSE_WITH_PROFIT : PlaySound (SoundCloseWithProfit); break ; case SOUND_CLOSE_WITH_LOSS : PlaySound (SoundCloseWithLoss); break ; } } }

Durante le operazioni di trading eseguite dall'Expert Advisor, gli effetti sonori possono essere riprodotti chiamando PlaySoundByID() dalle funzioni di trading appropriate. Vediamo come questo viene implementato nella funzione OpenPosition():

void OpenPosition( double lot, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, double price, double sl, double tp, string comment) { trade.SetExpertMagicNumber( 0 ); trade.SetDeviationInPoints(CorrectValueBySymbolDigits( 10 )); if (symb.execution_mode== SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_INSTANT || symb.execution_mode== SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_MARKET ) { if (!trade.PositionOpen( _Symbol ,order_type,lot,price,sl,tp,comment)) { PlaySoundByID(SOUND_ERROR); Print ( "Error opening the position: " , GetLastError (), " - " ,ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); } else PlaySoundByID(SOUND_OPEN_POSITION); } }

Se, tuttavia, una posizione viene chiusa a Stop Loss, Take Profit, manualmente o in altro modo, questo evento deve essere monitorato nella funzione OnTrade(). Per implementare questo, scriveremo un'altra funzione, SoundNotification(), che sarà responsabile dei controlli necessari: se la cronologia dei deal mostra un nuovo deal con l’identificatore DEAL_ENTRY_OUT o DEAL_ENTRY_INOUT (chiusura totale / parziale della posizione o un'inversione) per il simbolo corrente, il programma controllerà se quell'affare è stato chiuso a profitto o perdita e riprodurrà il suono appropriato.

void SoundNotification() { if (IsRealtime() && UseSound) { ulong ticket = 0 ; int total = 0 ; static ulong last_ticket = 0 ; if (! HistorySelect ( 0 , TimeCurrent ()+ 1000 )) return ; total= HistoryDealsTotal (); for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { if ((ticket= HistoryDealGetTicket (i))> 0 ) { GetHistoryDealProperties(ticket,D_SYMBOL); if (deal.symbol== _Symbol ) { GetHistoryDealProperties(ticket,D_ENTRY); if (deal.entry== DEAL_ENTRY_OUT || deal.entry== DEAL_ENTRY_INOUT ) { if (ticket==last_ticket || last_ticket== 0 ) { last_ticket=ticket; return ; } GetHistoryDealProperties(ticket,D_PROFIT); if (deal.profit>= 0 ) { PlaySoundByID(SOUND_CLOSE_WITH_PROFIT); last_ticket=ticket; return ; } if (deal.profit< 0 ) { PlaySoundByID(SOUND_CLOSE_WITH_LOSS); last_ticket=ticket; return ; } } } } } } }

La funzione SoundNotification() deve essere inserita nelle funzioni OnInit() e OnTrade():

int OnInit () { CheckNewBar(); SoundNotification(); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnTrade () { SoundNotification(); }

La notifica audio è stata aggiunta anche alla fine della funzione ModifyTrailingStop() quando si modifica il livello Trailing Stop.

Conclusione

Questo è tutto. Tutti i file a scopo di test sono disponibili per il download negli allegati all'articolo. Parlando di suoni nel terminale, vorrei attirare la vostra attenzione su un'interessante soluzione disponibile in Code Base sotto il nome cmIDI (di Integer): permette di riprodurre file MIDI in MetaTrader 5. Buona Fortuna!