A class to control the MIDI device is located in the IncMIDI.mqh file. The example of its use is represented in the eMIDI.mq5 file.

The order of using the CMIDI class

Connect a file with a class:

#include <IncMIDI.mqh> Declare a class:

CMIDI m; Transfer music program using the SetMusic(string & aMusic[]) method.

Enable playback using the Play(bool aSynch=true) method. If aSynch is true, play is performed in a synchronous mode in the cycle with pauses using the Sleep() function. If aSynch is false, play is performed in a synchronous mode, besides you can stop play using the Stop() method. To work in a synchronous mode from the OnChartEvent() function of the Expert Advisor the ChartEvent() method must be called.

Call the Stop() method upon completion of work. It is necessary for the MIDI device closing, otherwise to rerun it you should restart the terminal.

Music program

Music program is recorded in the string array. In one array element is written a list of actions. Actions are written by a comma. At first a command, an equal sign and a command value are written. The following commands are available:

Tick - time in milliseconds through which all the commands of one array element will be performed. It defines the tempo with which the play is performed.

Tick - time in milliseconds through which all the commands of one array element will be performed. It defines the tempo with which the play is performed. Volume - the volume level, from 0 to 100.

VolumeL - the left channel volume level, from 0 to 100.

VolumeR - the right channel volume level, from 0 to 100.



Instrument - selection of the music instrument, from 0 to 127.

NoteDN - press a key. Number 60 corresponds to "do" note of the main octave, 61 - to "C sharp", 62 - to "re", etc.

NoteUP - release a key. For several instruments you cannot use release a key, the sound fades away itself, and for some keys it is obligatory to press.

It is possible to take chords, for example, "NoteDN=57, NoteDN=60, NoteDN=64". A possible parallel play on several instruments, for example, "Instrument=1, NoteDN=60, Instrument=123, NoteDN=60". Different instruments' volume can not be changed, all is played on the same volume, but you can change the volume of different parts of playing, for example:

"Tick=1500, Instrument=123, Volume=100, NoteDN=60" , "VolumeL=0, VolumeR=100, NoteDN=64" , "VolumeL=100, VolumeR=0, NoteDN=57" , "Volume=50, NoteDN=67, NoneDN=57" , "Volume=25, NoteDN=64, NoneDN=67"

The CMIDI class methods