MQL5 Cookbook: Indicator Subwindow Controls - Buttons

Introduction

In this article, we will consider an example of developing a user interface with button controls. To convey the idea of interactivity to the user, buttons will change their colors when the cursor hovers over them. With the cursor being over a button, the button color will be slightly darkened, getting significantly darker when the button is clicked. Furthermore, we will add tooltips to each button, thus creating an intuitive interface.

The article will also cover some events: mouse move event, state of the left mouse button, left-click on an object and the event of modifying chart properties. We are going to create a button panel that will take up the entire space of the indicator subwindow. For illustrative purposes, the buttons will be arranged in three rows, with four buttons in each row.

Development

In MQL5, buttons can be created using various graphical objects, like OBJ_BUTTON (Button), OBJ_BITMAP (Bitmap), OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL (Bitmap Label) or OBJ_EDIT (Edit).

In this article, we will create buttons using OBJ_EDIT. Objects of this type can be made Read Only. They are also useful in that they can display text you specify. Furthermore, you can make the object's corners sharp, while keeping its border.

So, let's create an indicator using the MQL5 Wizard. Slightly reworked, the source code of the indicator will be as follows:

#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "http://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_plots 0 int OnInit () { return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const int begin, const double &price[]) { return (rates_total); } void OnTimer () { } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { }

What we have right now is an empty window with zero plotting series. The need for a timer will be discussed a bit later.

Let's now add constants, variables and arrays that will be used in creating functions. All arrays are two-dimensional. The first dimension indicates the number of buttons across the window height and the second dimension indicates the number of buttons across the window width:

#define BUTTON_COLUMNS 4 #define BUTTON_ROWS 3 string font_name= "Calibri" ; int subwindow_number = WRONG_VALUE ; int subwindow_height = 0 ; string subwindow_shortname = "TestButtons" ; string prefix =subwindow_shortname+ "_" ; int chart_width = 0 ; int chart_height = 0 ; int chart_y_offset = 0 ; color background_color = clrSteelBlue ; color font_color = clrWhite ; color hover_background_color = C'38,118,166' ; color clicked_background_color = C'2,72,136' ; string button_texts[BUTTON_ROWS][BUTTON_COLUMNS]= { { "Button 01" , "Button 02" , "Button 03" , "Button 04" }, { "Button 05" , "Button 06" , "Button 07" , "Button 08" }, { "Button 09" , "Button 10" , "Button 11" , "Button 12" } }; string button_object_names[BUTTON_ROWS][BUTTON_COLUMNS]= { { "button_01" , "button_02" , "button_03" , "button_04" }, { "button_05" , "button_06" , "button_07" , "button_08" }, { "button_09" , "button_10" , "button_11" , "button_12" } }; int button_widths[BUTTON_ROWS][BUTTON_COLUMNS]; int button_heights[BUTTON_ROWS][BUTTON_COLUMNS]; int button_x_distances[BUTTON_ROWS][BUTTON_COLUMNS]; int button_y_distances[BUTTON_ROWS][BUTTON_COLUMNS]; bool button_states[BUTTON_ROWS][BUTTON_COLUMNS]= { { true , false , false , false }, { false , false , false , false }, { false , false , false , false } }; color button_colors[BUTTON_ROWS][BUTTON_COLUMNS];

While loading the indicator to the chart, the arrays should be initialized to object properties in the OnInit() function, after calculating the coordinates and sizes. We should also enable cursor tracking. And finally, we need to add buttons to the indicator subwindow. For convenience, these actions will be performed in separate functions that we are going to look into one by one further below. As a result, the OnInit() function code will look as follows:

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 1 ); AddPrefix(); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE , true ); IndicatorSetString ( INDICATOR_SHORTNAME ,subwindow_shortname); SetSubwindowProperties(); SetButtonColors(); SetButtonCoordinates(); SetButtonSizes(); AddButtonsPanel(); ChartRedraw (); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

In the AddPrefix() function, the prefix, i.e. the short name of the indicator, is added to the name of each graphical object. This is necessary to exclude replacement/deletion/shift of objects in case of matching object names where more than one program is running on the chart.

void AddPrefix() { for ( int i= 0 ; i<BUTTON_COLUMNS; i++) for ( int j= 0 ; j<BUTTON_ROWS; j++) button_object_names[j][i]=prefix+button_object_names[j][i]; }

Chart properties required for calculations will be initialized in the SetSubwindowProperties() function:

void SetSubwindowProperties() { subwindow_number= ChartWindowFind ( 0 ,subwindow_shortname); chart_width=( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ); subwindow_height=( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ,subwindow_number); }

After getting the chart properties, we can make to calculations for determining button colors, coordinate values and sizes. All these actions are performed in three separate functions provided below:

void SetButtonColors() { for ( int i= 0 ; i<BUTTON_COLUMNS; i++) { for ( int j= 0 ; j<BUTTON_ROWS; j++) { if (button_states[j][i]) button_colors[j][i]=clicked_background_color; else button_colors[j][i]=background_color; } } } void SetButtonCoordinates() { int button_width=chart_width/BUTTON_COLUMNS; int button_height=subwindow_height/BUTTON_ROWS; for ( int i= 0 ; i<BUTTON_COLUMNS; i++) { for ( int j= 0 ; j<BUTTON_ROWS; j++) { if (i== 0 ) button_x_distances[j][i]= 0 ; else button_x_distances[j][i]=(button_width*i)-i; if (j== 0 ) button_y_distances[j][i]= 0 ; else button_y_distances[j][i]=(button_height*j)-j; } } } void SetButtonSizes() { int button_width=chart_width/BUTTON_COLUMNS; int button_height=subwindow_height/BUTTON_ROWS; for ( int i= 0 ; i<BUTTON_COLUMNS; i++) { for ( int j= 0 ; j<BUTTON_ROWS; j++) { if (i==BUTTON_COLUMNS- 1 ) button_widths[j][i]=chart_width-(button_width*(BUTTON_COLUMNS- 1 )-i); else button_widths[j][i]=button_width; if (j==BUTTON_ROWS- 1 ) button_heights[j][i]=subwindow_height-(button_height*(BUTTON_ROWS- 1 )-j)- 1 ; else button_heights[j][i]=button_height; } } }

And finally, the AddButtonsPanel() function adds buttons to the indicator subwindow:

void AddButtonsPanel() { for ( int i= 0 ; i<BUTTON_COLUMNS; i++) { for ( int j= 0 ; j<BUTTON_ROWS; j++) { CreateButton( 0 ,subwindow_number,button_object_names[j][i],button_texts[j][i], CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,font_name, 8 ,font_color,button_colors[j][i], clrNONE , button_widths[j][i],button_heights[j][i], button_x_distances[j][i],button_y_distances[j][i], 2 , true ,button_texts[j][i]); } } }

The source code of the auxiliary function CreateButton() is as follows:

void CreateButton( long chart_id, int sub_window, string object_name, string text, long corner, string font, int font_size, color c_font, color c_background, color c_border, int x_size, int y_size, int x_dist, int y_dist, long zorder, bool read_only, string tooltip) { if ( ObjectCreate (chart_id,object_name, OBJ_EDIT ,subwindow_number, 0 , 0 )) { ObjectSetString (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_TEXT ,text); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_CORNER ,corner); ObjectSetString (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_FONT ,font); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE ,font_size); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_COLOR ,c_font); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,c_background); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR ,c_border); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_XSIZE ,x_size); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_YSIZE ,y_size); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ,x_dist); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ,y_dist); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_ZORDER ,zorder); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_READONLY ,read_only); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_ALIGN , ALIGN_CENTER ); ObjectSetString (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP ,tooltip); } }

Please note the last parameter of the CreateButton() function: it is responsible for the tooltip when the mouse cursor goes over a graphical object. For example, in the AddButtonsPanel() function this parameter is represented by the values passed from the button_texts array (text displayed on buttons). You can create a separate array with more detailed descriptions, if desired.

Now, if you attach the indicator to the chart, the result will be as follows:

Fig. 1. Buttons added to the indicator subwindow

At the moment, these are mere objects arranged in the indicator subwindow. Interaction with the user is not yet implemented. Let's now "breathe life" into these objects.

First of all, we will implement the possibility of adjusting button sizes according to the size of the subwindow when the latter is resized. For this purpose, we will write two more functions - UpdateButtonCoordinates() and ResizeButtons(). They will set button coordinates and sizes:

void UpdateButtonCoordinates() { for ( int i= 0 ; i<BUTTON_COLUMNS; i++) { for ( int j= 0 ; j<BUTTON_ROWS; j++) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,button_object_names[j][i], OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ,button_x_distances[j][i]); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,button_object_names[j][i], OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ,button_y_distances[j][i]); } } } void ResizeButtons() { for ( int i= 0 ; i<BUTTON_COLUMNS; i++) { for ( int j= 0 ; j<BUTTON_ROWS; j++) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,button_object_names[j][i], OBJPROP_XSIZE ,button_widths[j][i]); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,button_object_names[j][i], OBJPROP_YSIZE ,button_heights[j][i]); } } }

To handle the event of modifying the chart properties and resizing the chart, we need to use the CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE identifier. Below you can see the code you need to add to the OnChartEvent() function body:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ) { SetSubwindowProperties(); SetButtonCoordinates(); SetButtonSizes(); UpdateButtonCoordinates(); ResizeButtons(); ChartRedraw (); return ; } }

If we add the indicator to the chart now (or recompile the code if the indicator is already on the chart), the buttons will automatically be resized and repositioned as soon as the chart window or the indicator subwindow is resized.

We further implement the change of button color when the cursor hovers over a button. But before writing the function code, let's first look into the process of handing the event with the CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE identifier.

In the OnInit() function, we already have a string that tells the program to track the mouse cursor movement, as well as the state of the left mouse button:

ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE , true );

Without this string (or if the last parameter value passed is false), events with the CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE identifier will not be tracked in the OnChartEvent() function. This may appear quite useful as there may be no need to track such events in every program.

To understand how mouse event tracking works, we can temporarily add to the OnChartEvent() function code the possibility to display the corresponding comment in the chart:

if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ) { Comment ( "id: " , CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE , "

" , "lparam (x): " ,lparam, "

" , "dparam (y): " ,dparam, "

" , "sparam (state of the mouse buttons): " ,sparam );

If you now start to move the mouse cursor in the chart, you will be able to see the current coordinates of the cursor in the upper left corner. When left-clicking, the changes will be displayed in the comment line sparam (state of the mouse buttons), where one (1) means that the mouse button is clicked and zero (0) means that it is released.

If you need to know the subwindow where the mouse cursor is currently located, you can use the ChartXYToTimePrice() function. It gets the coordinates and returns the window/subwindow number, time and price (to the variables passed to it by reference). You can see this in action by testing the following code:

if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ) { int x =( int )lparam; int y =( int )dparam; int window = WRONG_VALUE ; datetime time = NULL ; double price = 0.0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( 0 ,x,y,window,time,price)) { Comment ( "id: " , CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE , "

" , "x: " ,x, "

" , "y: " ,y, "

" , "sparam (state of the mouse buttons): " ,sparam, "

" , "window: " ,window, "

" , "time: " ,time, "

" , "price: " , DoubleToString (price, _Digits ) ); } return ; }

The calculations in the indicator subwindow will be easier if relative coordinates are used. In this case, it concerns the Y-coordinate (price scale). To get the relative value, you only need to subtract the distance from the chart top to the indicator subwindow from the current value. This can be done as follows:

if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( 0 ,x,y,window,time,price)) { chart_y_offset=( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE ,subwindow_number); y-=chart_y_offset; Comment ( "id: " , CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE , "

" , "x: " ,x, "

" , "y: " ,y, "

" , "sparam (state of the mouse buttons): " ,sparam, "

" , "window: " ,window, "

" , "time: " ,time, "

" , "price: " , DoubleToString (price, _Digits ) ); }

Now, the value in the y variable will be negative if the mouse cursor is above the indicator subwindow and positive when the cursor goes over the subwindow area.

By default, there is a possibility to scroll the chart along the time scale, regardless of the position of the cursor on the chart. Chart scrolling can however be disabled, if and when needed. It will mostly be necessary when the cursor is located above the panel or custom controls. The code for disabling chart scrolling when the cursor is in the indicator subwindow and enabling it when the cursor moves out of the subwindow can, for example, be as follows:

if (window==subwindow_number) ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , false ); else ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , true );

Further, let's write a function that will change the button color when the cursor hovers over the corresponding button - ChangeButtonColorOnHover():

void ChangeButtonColorOnHover( int x, int y) { int x1,y1,x2,y2; SetButtonCoordinates(); for ( int i= 0 ; i<BUTTON_COLUMNS; i++) { for ( int j= 0 ; j<BUTTON_ROWS; j++) { if (button_states[j][i]) continue ; x1=button_x_distances[j][i]; y1=button_y_distances[j][i]; x2=button_x_distances[j][i]+button_widths[j][i]; y2=button_y_distances[j][i]+button_heights[j][i]; if (x>x1 && x<x2 && y>y1 && y<y2) ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,button_object_names[j][i], OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,hover_background_color); else ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,button_object_names[j][i], OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,background_color); } } }

As a result, we have the following source code in the CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE identifier branch:

if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ) { int x =( int )lparam; int y =( int )dparam; int window = WRONG_VALUE ; datetime time = NULL ; double price = 0.0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( 0 ,x,y,window,time,price)) { chart_y_offset=( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE ,subwindow_number); y-=chart_y_offset; if (window==subwindow_number) ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , false ); else ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , true ); ChangeButtonColorOnHover(x,y); } ChartRedraw (); return ; }

Now, if you move the cursor over the buttons, you will be able to see the button color change/get back to normal.

Currently, only Button 01 has the color of the clicked button. If you try to click on other buttons, there will be no response and hence no color change. To implement the color change in this case, we need to use an event with the CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK identifier.

Let's write two functions: InitializeButtonStates() and ChangeButtonColorOnClick(). The InitializeButtonStates() function will check whether a given button has been clicked, taking into consideration the prefix in its name. If the click event is identified, the array of button states (button_states) is then initialized in a loop and the function returns true.

bool InitializeButtonStates( string clicked_object) { subwindow_number= ChartWindowFind ( 0 ,subwindow_shortname); if ( ObjectFind ( 0 ,clicked_object)==subwindow_number && StringFind (clicked_object,prefix+ "button_" , 0 )>= 0 ) { for ( int i= 0 ; i<BUTTON_COLUMNS; i++) { for ( int j= 0 ; j<BUTTON_ROWS; j++) { if (clicked_object==button_object_names[j][i]) button_states[j][i]= true ; else button_states[j][i]= false ; } } return ( true ); } return ( false ); }

Following this, the ChangeButtonColorOnClick() function sets button colors according to the values of the button_states array.

void ChangeButtonColorOnClick() { for ( int i= 0 ; i<BUTTON_COLUMNS; i++) { for ( int j= 0 ; j<BUTTON_ROWS; j++) { if (button_states[j][i]) ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,button_object_names[j][i], OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,clicked_background_color); else ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,button_object_names[j][i], OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,background_color); } } }

To make it all work, be sure to add handling of button clicks to the event tracking function OnChartEvent():

if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { if (InitializeButtonStates(sparam)) { ChangeButtonColorOnClick(); } ChartRedraw (); return ; }

Now when clicked, the button will change its color.

We still have a few points that need to be taken care of. In the OnDeinit() function, we should enable chart scrolling in the subwindow area and disable tracking of mouse events, when deleting the indicator from the chart. This may be important if several programs that use event tracking are running in the chart at the same time.

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { if (reason== REASON_REMOVE || reason== REASON_RECOMPILE ) { EventKillTimer (); DeleteButtons(); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , true ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE , false ); ChartRedraw (); } }

Functions for deleting the program's graphical objects:

void DeleteButtons() { for ( int i= 0 ; i<BUTTON_COLUMNS; i++) for ( int j= 0 ; j<BUTTON_ROWS; j++) DeleteObjectByName(button_object_names[j][i]); } void DeleteObjectByName( string object_name) { if ( ObjectFind ( 0 ,object_name)>= 0 ) { if (! ObjectDelete ( 0 ,object_name)) Print ( "Error (" + IntegerToString ( GetLastError ())+ ") when deleting the object!" ); } }

And finally, here is the reason why we need a timer in this program. For example, if more than one program is running in the chart and each of the programs is required to track mouse events, then when one of them is deleted from the chart, tracking will be disabled in the OnDeinit() function for all the programs. Therefore, you may, as an alternative, run a check every second to see whether tracking of mouse events is enabled:

void OnTimer () { CheckChartEventMouseMove(); }

The CheckChartEventMouseMove() function code is provided below:

Sometimes, it may be quite sufficient to do this check for an event with the CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE identifier.

Below you can see the video demonstrating what we have got as a result:

Conclusion

Well, that basically wraps it up. The TestButtons.mq5 indicator is attached to the article and is available for download. With further development, this example could grow into an interesting main menu. For example, the user would be able to jump to the relevant piece of information by clicking a certain button. The number of buttons could be increased, if necessary.