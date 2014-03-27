Guia prático do MQL5: Notificações sonoras para eventos de negociação do MetaTrader 5

Introdução

Neste artigo vamos considerar questões como a inclusão de arquivos sonoros no arquivo do Expert Advisor e, por conseguinte, a adição de notificações sonoras aos eventos de negociação. O fato de que os arquivos serão incluídos significa que os arquivos sonoros estarão localizados dentro do Expert Advisor. Assim, ao dar a versão compilada do Expert Advisor (*.ex5) para outro usuário, você não terá que fornecer também os arquivos sonoros e explicar onde eles precisam ser salvos.

Desenvolvimento

Para fins de teste, vamos pegar o Expert Advisor a partir do artigo anterior "Guia prático do MQL5: Salvando resultados de otimização de um Expert Advisor baseado em critérios especificados". Para torná-lo mais simples, removi tudo o que não seja relevante para o tema atual.

Para adicionar uma notificação sonora a um evento de negociação usando os recursos do MQL5, podemos usar as funções Alert() e PlaySound(). Se você optar pela função Alert(), ela sempre vai tocar a mesma notificação sonora e abrir uma janela com a mensagem relevante. Você pode vê-la em ação no artigo intitulado "Guia prático do MQL5: Utilização de diferentes modos de impressão".

O som de alerta pode ser definido nas configurações do terminal: Ferramentas -> Opções ou Ctrl+O. Além disso, na guia de Eventos, precisamos marcar a opção "Ativar" para habilitar as notificações sonoras para eventos e selecionar o arquivo de som apropriado na lista suspensa de alertas.





Fig. 1. A aba "Eventos" nas configurações do terminal

No entanto, você também tem a oportunidade de definir uma notificação sonora para qualquer evento do programa personalizado. Para isso, utilizamos a função PlaySound().

Antes de adicionar notificações sonoras ao Expert Advisor, vamos criar um Expert Advisor para fins de teste. Vamos implementar uma ideia de abertura de um painel sonoro durante o carregamento de um Expert Advisor no gráfico. O painel de som será feito de objetos gráficos, como o botão (OBJ_BUTTON). Cada botão terá o seu próprio som único atribuído a ele que será reproduzido quando o mesmo for clicado.

Eu estava online e encontrei 25 diferentes arquivos de som no formato *.wav (eles estão disponíveis para download no final do artigo). Eles devem ser colocados na pasta MetaTrader 5\MQL5\Files\Sounds. Para pegar o jeito de trabalhar com arquivos de som, vamos agora criar um novo Expert Advisor usando o assistente do MQL5. No início, especificamos o tamanho da matriz com base no número de botões no painel de som (serão 26 botões no total).

#define ARRAY_SIZE 26

Em seguida, precisamos especificar as pastas e os nomes dos arquivos que fornecerão recursos ao Expert Advisor. Isso pode ser feito utilizando a função diretiva #resource: Depois da diretiva, especificamos o local do arquivo entre aspas duplas:

#resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\alert.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\AHOOGA.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\APPLAUSE.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\BONK.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\CARBRAKE.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\CASHREG.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\CLAP.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\CORKPOP.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\DOG.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\DRIVEBY.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\DRUMROLL.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\EXPLODE.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\FINALBEL.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\FROG.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\GLASS.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\GUNSHOT.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\LASER.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\LATNWHIS.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\PIG.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\RICOCHET.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\RINGIN.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\SIREN.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\TRAIN.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\UH_OH.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\VERYGOOD.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\WHOOSH.wav"

Agora, precisamos criar três matrizes sequenciais que conterão as localizações dos arquivos de recursos, nomes dos objetos gráficos e o texto exibido nos objetos gráficos. Por favor, observe o uso de dois pontos ao especificar os locais de arquivos - é uma indicação especial para chamar o recurso pelo nome.

string sound_paths[ARRAY_SIZE]= { "::Files\\Sounds\\alert.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\AHOOGA.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\APPLAUSE.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\BONK.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\CARBRAKE.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\CASHREG.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\CLAP.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\CORKPOP.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\DOG.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\DRIVEBY.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\DRUMROLL.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\EXPLODE.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\FINALBEL.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\FROG.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\GLASS.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\GUNSHOT.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\LASER.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\LATNWHIS.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\PIG.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\RICOCHET.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\RINGIN.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\SIREN.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\TRAIN.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\UH_OH.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\VERYGOOD.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\WHOOSH.wav" }; string sound_names[ARRAY_SIZE]= { "sound_button01" , "sound_button02" , "sound_button03" , "sound_button04" , "sound_button05" , "sound_button06" , "sound_button07" , "sound_button08" , "sound_button09" , "sound_button10" , "sound_button11" , "sound_button12" , "sound_button13" , "sound_button14" , "sound_button15" , "sound_button16" , "sound_button17" , "sound_button18" , "sound_button19" , "sound_button20" , "sound_button21" , "sound_button22" , "sound_button23" , "sound_button24" , "sound_button25" , "sound_button26" }; string sound_texts[ARRAY_SIZE]= { "ALERT" , "AHOOGA" , "APPLAUSE" , "BONK" , "CARBRAKE" , "CASHREG" , "CLAP" , "CORKPOP" , "DOG" , "DRIVEBY" , "DRUMROLL" , "EXPLODE" , "FINALBEL" , "FROG" , "GLASS" , "GUNSHOT" , "LASER" , "LATNWHIS" , "PIG" , "RICOCHET" , "RINGIN" , "SIREN" , "TRAIN" , "UH_OH" , "VERYGOOD" , "WHOOSH" };

Vamos escrever uma função, CreateButton(), que criará o objeto gráfico "Botão" em um gráfico com as propriedades especificadas:

void CreateButton( long chart_id, int sub_window, string name, string text, ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor, ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner, string font_name, int font_size, color font_color, color background_color, color border_color, int x_size, int y_size, int x_distance, int y_distance, long z_order) { if ( ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_BUTTON ,sub_window, 0 , 0 )) { ObjectSetString (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_TEXT ,text); ObjectSetString (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_FONT ,font_name); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_COLOR ,font_color); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,background_color); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR ,border_color); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR ,anchor); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_CORNER ,corner); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE ,font_size); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_XSIZE ,x_size); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_YSIZE ,y_size); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ,x_distance); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ,y_distance); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_ZORDER ,z_order); ObjectSetString (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP , "

" ); } }

Para torná-lo mais lúdico, a cor de cada botão será selecionada aleatoriamente. Para implementar isso, vamos escrever uma função simples - GetRandomColor():

color GetRandomColor() { switch ( MathRand ()% 26 ) { case 0 : return ( clrOrange ); break ; case 1 : return ( clrGold ); break ; case 2 : return ( clrChocolate ); break ; case 3 : return ( clrChartreuse ); break ; case 4 : return ( clrLime ); break ; case 5 : return ( clrSpringGreen ); break ; case 6 : return ( clrMediumBlue ); break ; case 7 : return ( clrDeepSkyBlue ); break ; case 8 : return ( clrBlue ); break ; case 9 : return ( clrSeaGreen ); break ; case 10 : return ( clrRed ); break ; case 11 : return ( clrSlateGray ); break ; case 12 : return ( clrPeru ); break ; case 13 : return ( clrBlueViolet ); break ; case 14 : return ( clrIndianRed ); break ; case 15 : return ( clrMediumOrchid ); break ; case 16 : return ( clrCrimson ); break ; case 17 : return ( clrMediumAquamarine ); break ; case 18 : return ( clrDarkGray ); break ; case 19 : return ( clrSandyBrown ); break ; case 20 : return ( clrMediumSlateBlue ); break ; case 21 : return ( clrTan ); break ; case 22 : return ( clrDarkSalmon ); break ; case 23 : return ( clrBurlyWood ); break ; case 24 : return ( clrHotPink ); break ; case 25 : return ( clrLightSteelBlue ); break ; default : return ( clrGold ); } return ( clrGold ); }

Vamos agora escrever a função que adicionará o painel de som ao gráfico - SetSoundPanel():

void SetSoundPanel() { int column_count = 0 ; int x_dist = 10 ; int y_dist = 15 ; int x_size = 100 ; int y_size = 20 ; color button_color = clrNONE ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<ARRAY_SIZE; i++) { column_count++; button_color=GetRandomColor(); CreateButton( 0 , 0 ,sound_names[i],sound_texts[i], ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER , "Arial" , 8 , clrWhite ,button_color,button_color,x_size,y_size,x_dist,y_dist, 1 ); if (column_count== 2 ) { x_dist= 10 ; y_dist+= 20 ; column_count= 0 ; } else x_dist+=x_size; } ChartRedraw ( 0 ); }

Para remover o painel do gráfico, vamos usar as funções fornecidas abaixo:

void DeleteSoundPanel() { for ( int i= 0 ; i<ARRAY_SIZE; i++) DeleteObjectByName(name_sound_object[i]); ChartRedraw (); } void DeleteObjectByName( string name) { if ( ObjectFind ( ChartID (),name)>= 0 ) { if (! ObjectDelete ( ChartID (),name)) Print ( "Error (" + IntegerToString ( GetLastError ())+ ") when deleting the object!" ); } }

Assim, ao carregar o Expert Advisor, o painel será definido no gráfico a partir da função OnInit() e excluído do gráfico ao remover o Expert Advisor pela função OnDeinit().

void OnInit () { SetSoundPanel(); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { DeleteSoundPanel(); }

Agora só precisamos implementar a interação com o painel para que o som apropriado seja tocado quando um determinado botão for clicado. Para torná-lo ainda mais animado, mudaremos as cores dos botões quando um dos botões do painel de som for pressionado. Para implementar isso, vamos precisar da função ChangeColorsOnSoundPanel() cujo código é dado abaixo:

void ChangeColorsOnSoundPanel() { color clr= clrNONE ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<ARRAY_SIZE; i++) { clr=GetRandomColor(); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,sound_names[i], OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,clr); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,sound_names[i], OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR ,clr); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,sound_names[i], OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); Sleep ( 20 ); } }

E, finalmente, o seguinte código deve ser adicionado à função OnChartEvent():

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { if ( StringFind (sparam, "sound_button" , 0 )>= 0 ) { if (! PlaySound (GetSoundPath(sparam))) Print ( "Error: " , GetLastError ()); ChangeColorsOnSoundPanel(); } } }

A sequência destacada no código acima sugere que a localização do arquivo de som seja passada à função PlaySound() usando a função GetSoundPath() customizada. O código da função GetSoundPath() é fornecido abaixo:

string GetSoundPath( string object_name) { for ( int i= 0 ; i<ARRAY_SIZE; i++) { if (object_name==name_sound_object[i]) return (path_sound_object[i]); } return ( "" ); }

Agora, está tudo pronto. O painel de som (o programa pode ser baixado dos anexos ao artigo), será definido assim que o Expert Advisor esteja anexado ao gráfico:

Fig. 2. O painel de som no gráfico

Assim, está claro agora o princípio do trabalho com arquivos sonoros. Voltamos ao nosso Expert Advisor do artigo anterior intitulado "Guia prático do MQL5: Salvando resultados de otimização de um Expert Advisor baseado em critérios especificados e decidir quais sons usaremos no Expert Advisor. Vamos criar Resources.mqh e incluí-lo no arquivo principal do Expert Advisor.

#include "Include/Errors.mqh" #include "Include/Enums.mqh" #include "Include/Resources.mqh" #include "Include/TradeSignals.mqh" #include "Include/TradeFunctions.mqh" #include "Include/ToString.mqh" #include "Include/Auxiliary.mqh"

Vamos agora selecionar os arquivos para os principais eventos de negociação.

#resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\AHOOGA.WAV" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\CASHREG.WAV" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\WHOOSH.WAV" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\VERYGOOD.WAV" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\DRIVEBY.WAV" string SoundError = "::Files\\Sounds\\AHOOGA.WAV" ; string SoundOpenPosition = "::Files\\Sounds\\CASHREG.WAV" ; string SoundAdjustOrder = "::Files\\Sounds\\WHOOSH.WAV" ; string SoundCloseWithProfit= "::Files\\Sounds\\VERYGOOD.WAV" ; string SoundCloseWithLoss = "::Files\\Sounds\\DRIVEBY.WAV" ;

Gostaria também de mencionar que, além dos arquivos de som utilizados como recursos, no Expert Advisor você também pode armazenar imagens *.bmp para fins de interface, arquivos de texto e até mesmo indicadores. EAs para MetaTrader 5 agora são considerados aplicativos totalmente funcionais - isto é muito conveniente, em vez de vários arquivos você só precisa processar um.

Vamos continuar. Nos parâmetros externos, precisamos adicionar o parâmetro UseSound para termos a oportunidade de desativar os sons:

input int NumberOfBars = 2 ; sinput double Lot = 0.1 ; input double TakeProfit = 100 ; input double StopLoss = 50 ; input double TrailingStop = 10 ; input bool Reverse = true ; sinput bool UseSound = true ;

Em Include\Enums.mqh, criamos a enumeração ENUM_SOUNDS para sons.

enum ENUM_SOUNDS { SOUND_ERROR = 0 , SOUND_OPEN_POSITION = 1 , SOUND_ADJUST_ORDER = 2 , SOUND_CLOSE_WITH_PROFIT = 3 , SOUND_CLOSE_WITH_LOSS = 4 };

Esses identificadores serão necessários para a função de customização PlaySoundByID().

void PlaySoundByID(ENUM_SOUNDS id) { if (IsRealtime() && UseSound) { switch (id) { case SOUND_ERROR : PlaySound (SoundError); break ; case SOUND_OPEN_POSITION : PlaySound (SoundOpenPosition); break ; case SOUND_ADJUST_ORDER : PlaySound (SoundAdjustOrder); break ; case SOUND_CLOSE_WITH_PROFIT : PlaySound (SoundCloseWithProfit); break ; case SOUND_CLOSE_WITH_LOSS : PlaySound (SoundCloseWithLoss); break ; } } }

Durante as operações de negociação realizadas pelo Expert Advisor, os efeitos sonoros podem ser tocados chamando PlaySoundByID() a partir das funções de negociação adequadas. Vamos ver como isso é implementado na função OpenPosition():

void OpenPosition( double lot, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, double price, double sl, double tp, string comment) { trade.SetExpertMagicNumber( 0 ); trade.SetDeviationInPoints(CorrectValueBySymbolDigits( 10 )); if (symb.execution_mode== SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_INSTANT || symb.execution_mode== SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_MARKET ) { if (!trade.PositionOpen( _Symbol ,order_type,lot,price,sl,tp,comment)) { PlaySoundByID(SOUND_ERROR); Print ( "Error opening the position: " , GetLastError (), " - " ,ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); } else PlaySoundByID(SOUND_OPEN_POSITION); } }

Se, no entanto, a posição estiver fechada em Stop Loss, Take Profit, de maneira manual ou de outra forma, este evento deve ser monitorado na função OnTrade(). Para implementar isso, vamos escrever mais uma função, SoundNotification(), que será responsável pelas verificações necessárias: se o histórico de negócios mostra um novo acordo com o identificador DEAL_ENTRY_OUT ou DEAL_ENTRY_INOUT (fechamento total/parcial da posição ou uma reversão), para o símbolo atual, o programa verificará se aquele negócio fechou em lucro ou perda, e tocará o som apropriado.

void SoundNotification() { if (IsRealtime() && UseSound) { ulong ticket = 0 ; int total = 0 ; static ulong last_ticket = 0 ; if (! HistorySelect ( 0 , TimeCurrent ()+ 1000 )) return ; total= HistoryDealsTotal (); for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { if ((ticket= HistoryDealGetTicket (i))> 0 ) { GetHistoryDealProperties(ticket,D_SYMBOL); if (deal.symbol== _Symbol ) { GetHistoryDealProperties(ticket,D_ENTRY); if (deal.entry== DEAL_ENTRY_OUT || deal.entry== DEAL_ENTRY_INOUT ) { if (ticket==last_ticket || last_ticket== 0 ) { last_ticket=ticket; return ; } GetHistoryDealProperties(ticket,D_PROFIT); if (deal.profit>= 0 ) { PlaySoundByID(SOUND_CLOSE_WITH_PROFIT); last_ticket=ticket; return ; } if (deal.profit< 0 ) { PlaySoundByID(SOUND_CLOSE_WITH_LOSS); last_ticket=ticket; return ; } } } } } } }

A função SoundNotification() deve ser instalada nas funções OnInit() e OnTrade():

int OnInit () { CheckNewBar(); SoundNotification(); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnTrade () { SoundNotification(); }

A notificação sonora também foi adicionada no final da função ModifyTrailingStop() ao modificar o nível do limite móvel.

Conclusão

Isso é tudo. Todos os arquivos para fins de teste estão disponíveis para download nos anexos ao artigo. Falando de sons no terminal, eu gostaria de chamar sua atenção para uma solução interessante disponível no código base sob o nome CMIDI (pelo Integer): ele permite a você reproduzir arquivos MIDI no MetaTrader 5. Boa sorte!