MQL5 Cookbook: Saving Optimization Results of an Expert Advisor Based on Specified Criteria

Introduction

We continue the series of articles on MQL5 programming. This time we will see how to get the results of each optimization pass during the Expert Advisor parameter optimization. The implementation will be done so as to ensure that if a certain condition specified in the external parameters is met, the corresponding pass values will be written to a file. In addition to test values, we will also save the parameters that brought about such results.

Development

To implement the idea, we are going to use the ready-made Expert Advisor with a simple trading algorithm described in the article "MQL5 Cookbook: How to Avoid Errors When Setting/Modifying Trade Levels" and just add to it all the necessary functions. The source code has been prepared using the approach employed in the most recent articles of the series. So, all the functions are arranged into different files and included in the main project file. You can see how files can be included in the project in the article "MQL5 Cookbook: Using Indicators to Set Trading Conditions in Expert Advisors".

To gain access to data in the course of optimization, you can use special MQL5 functions: OnTesterInit(), OnTester(), OnTesterPass() and OnTesterDeinit(). Let's have a quick look at each of them:

OnTesterInit() - this function is used to determine the optimization start.

OnTester() - this function is responsible for adding so-called frames after every optimization pass. The definition of frames will be given further below.

OnTesterPass() - this function gets frames after every optimization pass.

OnTesterDeinit() - this function generates the event of the end of the Expert Advisor parameter optimization.

Now we should define a frame. Frame is some sort of a data structure of a single optimization pass. During optimization, frames are saved to the *.mqd archive created in the MetaTrader 5/MQL5/Files/Tester folder. Data (frames) of this archive can be accessed both during the optimization "on the fly" and after its completion. For example, the article "Visualize a Strategy in the MetaTrader 5 Tester" illustrates how we can visualize the process of the optimization "on the fly" and then view the results following the optimization.

In this article, we will use the following functions for working with frames:

FrameAdd() - adds data from a file or array.

FrameNext() - a call to get a single numerical value or the entire frame data.

FrameInputs() - gets input parameters based on which a given frame with the specified pass number is formed.

Further information about the above-listed functions can be found in the MQL5 Reference. As usual, we start with external parameters. Below you can see what parameters should be added to the already existing ones:

input int NumberOfBars = 2 ; sinput double Lot = 0.1 ; input double TakeProfit = 100 ; input double StopLoss = 50 ; input double TrailingStop = 10 ; input bool Reverse = true ; sinput string delimeter= "" ; sinput bool LogOptimizationReport = true ; sinput CRITERION_RULE CriterionSelectionRule = RULE_AND; sinput ENUM_STATS Criterion_01 = C_NO_CRITERION; sinput double CriterionValue_01 = 0 ; sinput ENUM_STATS Criterion_02 = C_NO_CRITERION; sinput double CriterionValue_02 = 0 ; sinput ENUM_STATS Criterion_03 = C_NO_CRITERION; sinput double CriterionValue_03 = 0 ;

The LogOptimizationReport parameter will be used to indicate whether the results and parameters should or should not be written to a file during the optimization.

In this example, we will implement the possibility of specifying up to three criteria based on which the results will be selected to be written to a file. We will also add a rule (CriterionSelectionRule parameter) where you can specify whether the results will be written if either all the given conditions are satisfied (AND) or if at least one of them (OR) is met. For this purpose, we create an enumeration in the Enums.mqh file:

enum CRITERION_RULE { RULE_AND = 0 , RULE_OR = 1 };

The main test parameters will be used as criteria. Here, we need another enumeration:

enum ENUM_STATS { C_NO_CRITERION = 0 , C_STAT_PROFIT = 1 , C_STAT_DEALS = 2 , C_STAT_PROFIT_FACTOR = 3 , C_STAT_EXPECTED_PAYOFF = 4 , C_STAT_EQUITY_DDREL_PERCENT = 5 , C_STAT_RECOVERY_FACTOR = 6 , C_STAT_SHARPE_RATIO = 7 };

Each parameter will be checked for exceeding the value specified in the external parameters, with the exception of max. equity drawdown as the selection must be done based on the min. drawdown.

We also need to add a few global variables (see the code below):

int AllowedNumberOfBars= 0 ; string OptimizationResultsPath= "" ; int UsedCriteriaCount= 0 ; int OptimizationFileHandle=- 1 ;

Furthermore, the following arrays are required:

int criteria[ 3 ]; double criteria_values[ 3 ]; double stat_values[STAT_VALUES_COUNT];

The main file of the Expert Advisor needs to be enhanced with functions for handling Strategy Tester events described at the beginning of the article:

void OnTesterInit () { Print ( __FUNCTION__ , "(): Start Optimization

-----------" ); } double OnTester () { if (LogOptimizationReport) return ( 0.0 ); } void OnTesterPass () { if (LogOptimizationReport) } void OnTesterDeinit () { Print ( "-----------

" , __FUNCTION__ , "(): End Optimization" ); if (LogOptimizationReport) }

If we start the optimization now, the chart with the symbol and time frame on which the Expert Advisor is running will appear in the terminal. Messages from the functions used in the above code will be printed to the journal of the terminal instead of the journal of the Strategy Tester. A message from the OnTesterInit() function will be printed at the very beginning of the optimization. But during the optimization and upon its completion, you will not be able to see any messages in the journal. If after the optimization you delete the chart opened by the Strategy Tester, a message from the OnTesterDeinit() function will be printed to the journal. Why is that?

The thing is that in order to ensure the correct operation, the OnTester() function needs to use the FrameAdd() function to add a frame, as shown below.

double OnTester () { if (LogOptimizationReport) { FrameAdd ( "Statistics" , 1 , 0 ,stat_values); } return ( 0.0 ); }

Now, during the optimization, a message from the OnTesterPass() function will be printed to the journal after each optimization pass and the the message regarding the optimization completion will be added after the end of optimization by the OnTesterDeinit() function. The optimization completion message will also be generated if the optimization is stopped manually.





Fig.1 - Messages from testing and optimization functions printed to the journal

Everything is now ready to proceed to functions responsible for creating folders and files, determining optimization parameters specified and writing the results that satisfy the conditions.

Let's create a file, FileFunctions.mqh, and include it in the project. At the very beginning of this file, we write the GetTestStatistics() function that will by reference get an array for filling each optimization pass with values.

void GetTestStatistics( double &stat_array[]) { double profit_factor= 0 ,sharpe_ratio= 0 ; stat_array[ 0 ]= TesterStatistics ( STAT_PROFIT ); stat_array[ 1 ]= TesterStatistics ( STAT_DEALS ); profit_factor= TesterStatistics ( STAT_PROFIT_FACTOR ); stat_array[ 2 ]=(profit_factor== DBL_MAX ) ? 0 : profit_factor; stat_array[ 3 ]= TesterStatistics ( STAT_EXPECTED_PAYOFF ); stat_array[ 4 ]= TesterStatistics ( STAT_EQUITY_DDREL_PERCENT ); stat_array[ 5 ]= TesterStatistics ( STAT_RECOVERY_FACTOR ); sharpe_ratio= TesterStatistics ( STAT_SHARPE_RATIO ); stat_array[ 6 ]=(sharpe_ratio== DBL_MAX ) ? 0 : sharpe_ratio; }

The GetTestStatistics() function must be inserted before adding a frame:

double OnTester () { if (LogOptimizationReport) { GetTestStatistics(stat_values); FrameAdd ( "Statistics" , 1 , 0 ,stat_values); } return ( 0.0 ); }

The filled array is passed to the FrameAdd() function as the last argument. You can even pass a data file, if necessary.

In the OnTesterPass() function, we can now check the obtained data. To see how it works, we will for now simply display the profit for each result in the terminal journal. Use FrameNext() to get the current frame values. Please see the below example:

void OnTesterPass () { if (LogOptimizationReport) { string name = "" ; ulong pass = 0 ; long id = 0 ; double val = 0.0 ; FrameNext (pass,name,id,val,stat_values); Print ( __FUNCTION__ , "(): pass: " + IntegerToString (pass)+ "; STAT_PROFIT: " , DoubleToString (stat_values[ 0 ], 2 )); } }

If you do not use the FrameNext() function, the values in the stat_values array will be zero. If, however, everything is done correctly, we will get the result as shown in screenshot below:





Fig. 2 - Messages from the OnTesterPass() function printed to the journal

By the way, if the optimization is run without modifying the external parameters, the results will be loaded to the Strategy Tester from cache, bypassing the OnTesterPass() and OnTesterDeinit() functions. You should bear this in mind not to think that there is an error.

Further, in FileFunctions.mqh we create a CreateOptimizationReport() function. The key activity will be performed within this function. The function code is provided below:

void CreateOptimizationReport() { static int passes_count= 0 ; int parameters_count= 0 ; int optimized_parameters_count= 0 ; string string_to_write= "" ; bool include_criteria_list= false ; int equality_sign_index= 0 ; string name = "" ; ulong pass = 0 ; long id = 0 ; double value = 0.0 ; string parameters_list[]; string parameter_names[]; string parameter_values[]; passes_count++; FrameNext (pass,name,id,value,stat_values); FrameInputs (pass,parameters_list,parameters_count); for ( int i= 0 ; i<parameters_count; i++) { if (passes_count== 1 ) { string current_value= "" ; static int c= 0 ,v= 0 ,trigger= 0 ; if ( StringFind (parameters_list[i], "CriterionSelectionRule" , 0 )>= 0 ) { include_criteria_list= true ; continue ; } if (CriterionSelectionRule==RULE_AND && i==parameters_count- 1 ) CalculateUsedCriteria(); if (include_criteria_list) { if (trigger== 0 ) { equality_sign_index= StringFind (parameters_list[i], "=" , 0 )+ 1 ; current_value = StringSubstr (parameters_list[i],equality_sign_index); criteria[c]=( int ) StringToInteger (current_value); trigger= 1 ; c++; continue ; } if (trigger== 1 ) { equality_sign_index= StringFind (parameters_list[i], "=" , 0 )+ 1 ; current_value= StringSubstr (parameters_list[i],equality_sign_index); criteria_values[v]= StringToDouble (current_value); trigger= 0 ; v++; continue ; } } } if (ParameterEnabledForOptimization(parameters_list[i])) { optimized_parameters_count++; if (passes_count== 1 ) { ArrayResize (parameter_names,optimized_parameters_count); equality_sign_index= StringFind (parameters_list[i], "=" , 0 ) ; parameter_names[i]= StringSubstr (parameters_list[i], 0 ,equality_sign_index); } ArrayResize (parameter_values,optimized_parameters_count); equality_sign_index= StringFind (parameters_list[i], "=" , 0 )+ 1 ; parameter_values[i]= StringSubstr (parameters_list[i],equality_sign_index); } } for ( int i= 0 ; i<STAT_VALUES_COUNT; i++) StringAdd (string_to_write, DoubleToString (stat_values[i], 2 )+ "," ); for ( int i= 0 ; i<optimized_parameters_count; i++) { if (i==optimized_parameters_count- 1 ) { StringAdd (string_to_write,parameter_values[i]); break ; } else StringAdd (string_to_write,parameter_values[i]+ "," ); } if (passes_count== 1 ) WriteOptimizationReport(parameter_names); WriteOptimizationResults(string_to_write); }

We have got a quite large function. Let's have a closer look at it. At the very beginning, right after declaring the variables and arrays, we get the frame data using the FrameNext() function as demonstrated in the examples given above. Then, using the FrameInputs() function, we get the list of parameters to the parameters_list[] string array, along with the total number of parameters that is passed to the parameters_count variable.

The optimized parameters (flagged in the Strategy Tester) in the parameter list received from the FrameInputs() function are located at the very beginning, irrespective of their order in the list of external parameters of the Expert Advisor.

This is followed by the loop that iterates over the list of parameters. The array of criteria criteria[] and the array of values of criteria criteria_values[] are filled at the very first pass. The criteria used are counted in the CalculateUsedCriteria() function, provided that the AND mode is enabled and the current parameter is the last one:

void CalculateUsedCriteria() { UsedCriteriaCount= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ; i< ArraySize (criteria); i++) { if (criteria[i]!=C_NO_CRITERION) UsedCriteriaCount++; } }

In the same loop we further check if any given parameter is selected for optimization. The check is performed at every pass and is done using the ParameterEnabledForOptimization() function to which the current external parameter is passed for checking. If the function returns true, the parameter will be optimized.

bool ParameterEnabledForOptimization( string parameter_string) { bool enable; long value,start,step,stop; int equality_sign_index= StringFind (parameter_string, "=" , 0 ); ParameterGetRange ( StringSubstr (parameter_string, 0 ,equality_sign_index), enable,value,start,step,stop); return (enable); }

In this case, the arrays for names parameter_names and parameter values parameter_values are filled. The array for optimized parameter names is only filled at the first pass.

Then, using two loops, we generate the string of test and parameter values for writing to a file. Following that the file for writing is generated using the WriteOptimizationReport() function at the first pass.

void WriteOptimizationReport( string ¶meter_names[]) { int files_count = 1 ; string headers= "#,PROFIT,TOTAL DEALS,PROFIT FACTOR,EXPECTED PAYOFF,EQUITY DD MAX REL%,RECOVERY FACTOR,SHARPE RATIO," ; for ( int i= 0 ; i< ArraySize (parameter_names); i++) { if (i== ArraySize (parameter_names)- 1 ) StringAdd (headers,parameter_names[i]); else StringAdd (headers,parameter_names[i]+ "," ); } OptimizationResultsPath=CreateOptimizationResultsFolder(files_count); if (OptimizationResultsPath== "" ) { Print ( "Empty path: " ,OptimizationResultsPath); return ; } else { OptimizationFileHandle= FileOpen (OptimizationResultsPath+ "\optimization_results" + IntegerToString (files_count)+ ".csv" , FILE_CSV | FILE_READ | FILE_WRITE | FILE_ANSI | FILE_COMMON , "," ); if (OptimizationFileHandle!= INVALID_HANDLE ) FileWrite (OptimizationFileHandle,headers); } }

The purpose of the WriteOptimizationReport() function is to generate headers, create folders, if necessary, in the common folder of the terminal, as well as to create a file for writing. That is, files associated with previous optimizations are not removed and the function every time creates a new file with the index number. Headers are saved in a newly created file. The file itself remains open until the end of optimization.

The above code contains the string with the CreateOptimizationResultsFolder() function, where folders for saving files with optimization results are created:

string CreateOptimizationResultsFolder( int &files_count) { long search_handle = INVALID_HANDLE ; string returned_filename = "" ; string path = "" ; string search_filter = "*" ; string root_folder = "OPTIMIZATION_DATA\\" ; string expert_folder =EXPERT_NAME+ "\\" ; bool root_folder_exists = false ; bool expert_folder_exists= false ; path=search_filter; search_handle= FileFindFirst (path,returned_filename, FILE_COMMON ); Print ( "TERMINAL_COMMONDATA_PATH: " ,COMMONDATA_PATH); if (returned_filename==root_folder) { root_folder_exists= true ; Print ( "The " +root_folder+ " root folder exists." ); } if (search_handle!= INVALID_HANDLE ) { if (!root_folder_exists) { while ( FileFindNext (search_handle,returned_filename)) { if (returned_filename==root_folder) { root_folder_exists= true ; Print ( "The " +root_folder+ " root folder exists." ); break ; } } } FileFindClose (search_handle); } else { Print ( "Error when getting the search handle " "or the " +COMMONDATA_PATH+ " folder is empty: " ,ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); } path=root_folder+search_filter; search_handle= FileFindFirst (path,returned_filename, FILE_COMMON ); if (returned_filename==expert_folder) { expert_folder_exists= true ; Print ( "The " +expert_folder+ " Expert Advisor folder exists." ); } if (search_handle!= INVALID_HANDLE ) { if (!expert_folder_exists) { while ( FileFindNext (search_handle,returned_filename)) { if (returned_filename==expert_folder) { expert_folder_exists= true ; Print ( "The " +expert_folder+ " Expert Advisor folder exists." ); break ; } } } FileFindClose (search_handle); } else Print ( "Error when getting the search handle or the " +path+ " folder is empty." ); path=root_folder+expert_folder+search_filter; search_handle= FileFindFirst (path,returned_filename, FILE_COMMON ); if ( StringFind (returned_filename, "optimization_results" , 0 )>= 0 ) files_count++; if (search_handle!= INVALID_HANDLE ) { while ( FileFindNext (search_handle,returned_filename)) files_count++; Print ( "Total files: " ,files_count); FileFindClose (search_handle); } else Print ( "Error when getting the search handle or the " +path+ " folder is empty" ); if (!root_folder_exists) { if ( FolderCreate ( "OPTIMIZATION_DATA" , FILE_COMMON )) { root_folder_exists= true ; Print ( "The root folder ..\Files\OPTIMIZATION_DATA\\ has been created" ); } else { Print ( "Error when creating the OPTIMIZATION_DATA root folder: " , ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); return ( "" ); } } if (!expert_folder_exists) { if ( FolderCreate (root_folder+EXPERT_NAME, FILE_COMMON )) { expert_folder_exists= true ; Print ( "The Expert Advisor folder ..\Files\OPTIMIZATION_DATA\\ has been created" +expert_folder); } else { Print ( "Error when creating the Expert Advisor folder ..\Files\\" +expert_folder+ "\: " , ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); return ( "" ); } } if (root_folder_exists && expert_folder_exists) { return (root_folder+EXPERT_NAME); } return ( "" ); }

The above code is provided with the detailed comments so you should not face any difficulty in understanding it. Let's just outline the key points.

First, we check for the OPTIMIZATION_DATA root folder containing the results of the optimization. If the folder exists, this is marked in the root_folder_exists variable. The search handle is then set in the OPTIMIZATION_DATA folder where we check for the Expert Advisor folder.

We further count the files that the Expert Advisor folder contains. Finally, based on the check results, where necessary (if the folders could not be found), the required folders are created and the location for the new file with the index number is returned. If an error has occurred, an empty string will be returned.

Now, we only need to consider the WriteOptimizationResults() function where we check the conditions for writing data to the file and write the data if the condition is met. The code of this function is provided below:

void WriteOptimizationResults( string string_to_write) { bool condition= false ; if (CriterionSelectionRule==RULE_OR) condition=AccessCriterionOR(); if (CriterionSelectionRule==RULE_AND) condition=AccessCriterionAND(); if (condition) { if (OptimizationFileHandle!= INVALID_HANDLE ) { int strings_count= 0 ; strings_count=GetStringsCount(); FileWrite (OptimizationFileHandle, IntegerToString (strings_count),string_to_write); } else Print ( "Invalid optimization file handle!" ); } }

Let's take a look at the strings that contain the functions highlighted in the code. The choice of the function used depends on the rule selected for checking the criteria. If all the specified criteria need to be satisfied, we use the AccessCriterionAND() function:

bool AccessCriterionAND() { int count= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ; i< ArraySize (criteria); i++) { if (criteria[i]==C_NO_CRITERION) continue ; if (criteria[i]==C_STAT_PROFIT) { if (stat_values[ 0 ]>criteria_values[i]) { count++; if (count==UsedCriteriaCount) return ( true ); } } if (criteria[i]==C_STAT_DEALS) { if (stat_values[ 1 ]>criteria_values[i]) { count++; if (count==UsedCriteriaCount) return ( true ); } } if (criteria[i]==C_STAT_PROFIT_FACTOR) { if (stat_values[ 2 ]>criteria_values[i]) { count++; if (count==UsedCriteriaCount) return ( true ); } } if (criteria[i]==C_STAT_EXPECTED_PAYOFF) { if (stat_values[ 3 ]>criteria_values[i]) { count++; if (count==UsedCriteriaCount) return ( true ); } } if (criteria[i]==C_STAT_EQUITY_DDREL_PERCENT) { if (stat_values[ 4 ]<criteria_values[i]) { count++; if (count==UsedCriteriaCount) return ( true ); } } if (criteria[i]==C_STAT_RECOVERY_FACTOR) { if (stat_values[ 5 ]>criteria_values[i]) { count++; if (count==UsedCriteriaCount) return ( true ); } } if (criteria[i]==C_STAT_SHARPE_RATIO) { if (stat_values[ 6 ]>criteria_values[i]) { count++; if (count==UsedCriteriaCount) return ( true ); } } } return ( false ); }

If you need at least one of the specified criteria to be satisfied, use the AccessCriterionOR() function:

bool AccessCriterionOR() { for ( int i= 0 ; i< ArraySize (criteria); i++) { if (criteria[i]==C_NO_CRITERION) continue ; if (criteria[i]==C_STAT_PROFIT) { if (stat_values[ 0 ]>criteria_values[i]) return ( true ); } if (criteria[i]==C_STAT_DEALS) { if (stat_values[ 1 ]>criteria_values[i]) return ( true ); } if (criteria[i]==C_STAT_PROFIT_FACTOR) { if (stat_values[ 2 ]>criteria_values[i]) return ( true ); } if (criteria[i]==C_STAT_EXPECTED_PAYOFF) { if (stat_values[ 3 ]>criteria_values[i]) return ( true ); } if (criteria[i]==C_STAT_EQUITY_DDREL_PERCENT) { if (stat_values[ 4 ]<criteria_values[i]) return ( true ); } if (criteria[i]==C_STAT_RECOVERY_FACTOR) { if (stat_values[ 5 ]>criteria_values[i]) return ( true ); } if (criteria[i]==C_STAT_SHARPE_RATIO) { if (stat_values[ 6 ]>criteria_values[i]) return ( true ); } } return ( false ); }

The GetStringsCount() function moves the pointer to the end of the file and returns the number of strings in the file:

int GetStringsCount() { int strings_count = 0 ; ulong offset = 0 ; FileSeek (OptimizationFileHandle, 0 , SEEK_SET ); while (! FileIsEnding (OptimizationFileHandle) || ! IsStopped ()) { while (! FileIsLineEnding (OptimizationFileHandle) || ! IsStopped ()) { FileReadString (OptimizationFileHandle); offset= FileTell (OptimizationFileHandle); if ( FileIsLineEnding (OptimizationFileHandle)) { if (! FileIsEnding (OptimizationFileHandle)) offset++; FileSeek (OptimizationFileHandle,offset, SEEK_SET ); strings_count++; break ; } } if ( FileIsEnding (OptimizationFileHandle)) break ; } FileSeek (OptimizationFileHandle, 0 , SEEK_END ); return (strings_count); }

Everything is set and ready now. Now we need to insert the CreateOptimizationReport() function to the OnTesterPass() function body and close the optimization file handle in the OnTesterDeinit() function.

Let's now test the Expert Advisor. Its parameters will be optimized using the MQL5 Cloud Network of distributed computing. The Strategy Tester needs to be set as shown in screenshot below:





Fig. 3 - Strategy Tester settings

We will optimize all parameters of the Expert Advisor and set the parameters of the criteria so that only the results where Profit Factor is greater than 1 and Recovery Factor is greater than 2 are written to the file (see the screenshot below):





Fig. 4 - The Expert Advisor settings for parameter optimization

The MQL5 Cloud Network of distributed computing has processed 101,000 passes in just ~5 minutes! If I hadn't used the network resources, the optimization would have taken several days to complete. That is a great opportunity for all who know the value of time.

The resulting file can now be opened in Excel. 719 results have been selected out of 101,000 passes to be written to the file. In the screenshot below, I highlighted the columns with the parameters based on which the results were selected:





Fig. 5 - Optimization results in Excel

Conclusion

It is time to draw a line under this article. The subject of analysis of optimization results is in fact far from being fully exhausted and we will certainly get back to it in the future articles. Attached to the article is the downloadable archive with the files of the Expert Advisor for your consideration.