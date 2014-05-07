Guía práctica de MQL5: Notificaciones sonoras para los eventos de trading de MetaTrader 5

Introducción

En este artículo vamos a tratar el tema de la inclusión de archivos de sonido en el archivo del Asesor Experto y con ello añadir notificaciones sonoras a los eventos de trading. El hecho de que se incluyan los archivos significa que los archivos de sonido van a estar ubicados dentro del Asesor Experto. De modo que al proporcionar una versión compilada del Asesor Experto (*.ex5) a otro usuario, no tendrá que proporcionarle los archivos de sonido y explicarle dónde hay que guardarlos.

Desarrollo

Para las pruebas, usaremos el Asesor Experto del artículo anterior "Guía práctica de MQL5: Guardar los resultados de la optimización de un Asesor Experto en base a unos criterios especificados". Para simplificar, he quitado todos los elementos que no sean relevantes para el presente tema.

Para añadir notificaciones sonoras a un evento de trading usando los recursos de MQL5, podemos utilizar las funciones Alert() y PlaySound(). Si opta por la función Alert(), esta siempre reproducirá la misma notificación sonora y abrirá una ventana con el mensaje correspondiente. Lo puede comprobar en el artículo "Guía práctica de MQL5: Utilizar diferentes modos de visualización".

Se puede definir el sonido de la alerta (alert) en los ajustes del terminal: Herramientas -> Opciones o Ctrl+O. Luego, en la pestaña Eventos, tenemos que activar la casilla "Enable" con el fin de habilitar las notificaciones sonoras para los eventos y seleccionamos el archivo de sonido correspondiente en la lista desplegable de alertas.





Fig. 1. La pestaña "Eventos" en los ajustes del terminal

No obstante, también tiene la posibilidad de establecer una notificación sonora única para cualquier evento de programa personalizado. Para ello, usamos la función PlaySound().

Antes de añadir notificaciones sonoras al Asesor Experto, vamos a crear un Asesor Experto para las pruebas. Vamos a implementar la idea de abrir un panel de sonido al cargar el Asesor Experto en el gráfico. El panel de sonido estará hecho de objetos, como un botón (OBJ_BUTTON). Cada botón tendrá asignado su propio y único sonido que se reproducirá al pulsar el botón.

He buscado por internet y encontré 25 archivos de sonido diferentes en el formato *.wav (están disponibles para su descarga al final del artículo). Hay que colocarlos en la carpeta MetaTrader 5\MQL5\Files\Sounds. Para familiarizarse con el uso de archivos de sonido, vamos a crear un nuevo Asesor Experto mediante MQL5 Wizard. Al principio, indicamos el tamaño de la matriz basado en el número de botones en el panel de sonido (habrán 26 botones en total).

#define ARRAY_SIZE 26

A continuación, tenemos que indicar las carpetas y los nombres de los archivos que van a proporcionar los recursos a nuestro Asesor Experto. Se puede hacer esto mediante la directiva #resource. Después de la directiva, especificamos la ubicación del archivo entre comillas:

#resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\alert.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\AHOOGA.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\APPLAUSE.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\BONK.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\CARBRAKE.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\CASHREG.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\CLAP.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\CORKPOP.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\DOG.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\DRIVEBY.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\DRUMROLL.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\EXPLODE.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\FINALBEL.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\FROG.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\GLASS.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\GUNSHOT.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\LASER.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\LATNWHIS.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\PIG.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\RICOCHET.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\RINGIN.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\SIREN.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\TRAIN.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\UH_OH.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\VERYGOOD.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\WHOOSH.wav"

Ahora, tenemos que crear tres matrices de cadenas que contendrán las ubicaciones de los archivos de recursos, los nombres de los objetos gráficos y el texto que se muestra en los objetos gráficos. Tenga en cuenta el uso del símbolo "doble dos puntos" (::) al especificar las ubicaciones de los archivos; es una indicación especial para llamar a los recursos por el nombre.

string sound_paths[ARRAY_SIZE]= { "::Files\\Sounds\\alert.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\AHOOGA.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\APPLAUSE.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\BONK.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\CARBRAKE.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\CASHREG.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\CLAP.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\CORKPOP.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\DOG.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\DRIVEBY.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\DRUMROLL.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\EXPLODE.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\FINALBEL.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\FROG.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\GLASS.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\GUNSHOT.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\LASER.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\LATNWHIS.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\PIG.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\RICOCHET.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\RINGIN.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\SIREN.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\TRAIN.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\UH_OH.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\VERYGOOD.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\WHOOSH.wav" }; string sound_names[ARRAY_SIZE]= { "sound_button01" , "sound_button02" , "sound_button03" , "sound_button04" , "sound_button05" , "sound_button06" , "sound_button07" , "sound_button08" , "sound_button09" , "sound_button10" , "sound_button11" , "sound_button12" , "sound_button13" , "sound_button14" , "sound_button15" , "sound_button16" , "sound_button17" , "sound_button18" , "sound_button19" , "sound_button20" , "sound_button21" , "sound_button22" , "sound_button23" , "sound_button24" , "sound_button25" , "sound_button26" }; string sound_texts[ARRAY_SIZE]= { "ALERT" , "AHOOGA" , "APPLAUSE" , "BONK" , "CARBRAKE" , "CASHREG" , "CLAP" , "CORKPOP" , "DOG" , "DRIVEBY" , "DRUMROLL" , "EXPLODE" , "FINALBEL" , "FROG" , "GLASS" , "GUNSHOT" , "LASER" , "LATNWHIS" , "PIG" , "RICOCHET" , "RINGIN" , "SIREN" , "TRAIN" , "UH_OH" , "VERYGOOD" , "WHOOSH" };

Escribamos una función, CreateButton(), que creará el objeto gráfico "Button" (botón) en el gráfico con las propiedades especificadas:

void CreateButton( long chart_id, int sub_window, string name, string text, ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor, ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner, string font_name, int font_size, color font_color, color background_color, color border_color, int x_size, int y_size, int x_distance, int y_distance, long z_order) { if ( ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_BUTTON ,sub_window, 0 , 0 )) { ObjectSetString (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_TEXT ,text); ObjectSetString (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_FONT ,font_name); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_COLOR ,font_color); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,background_color); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR ,border_color); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR ,anchor); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_CORNER ,corner); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE ,font_size); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_XSIZE ,x_size); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_YSIZE ,y_size); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ,x_distance); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ,y_distance); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_ZORDER ,z_order); ObjectSetString (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP , "

" ); } }

Para que sea más alegre, se seleccionará el color de cada botón al azar. Para ello, vamos a escribir una función simple - GetRandomColor():

color GetRandomColor() { switch ( MathRand ()% 26 ) { case 0 : return ( clrOrange ); break ; case 1 : return ( clrGold ); break ; case 2 : return ( clrChocolate ); break ; case 3 : return ( clrChartreuse ); break ; case 4 : return ( clrLime ); break ; case 5 : return ( clrSpringGreen ); break ; case 6 : return ( clrMediumBlue ); break ; case 7 : return ( clrDeepSkyBlue ); break ; case 8 : return ( clrBlue ); break ; case 9 : return ( clrSeaGreen ); break ; case 10 : return ( clrRed ); break ; case 11 : return ( clrSlateGray ); break ; case 12 : return ( clrPeru ); break ; case 13 : return ( clrBlueViolet ); break ; case 14 : return ( clrIndianRed ); break ; case 15 : return ( clrMediumOrchid ); break ; case 16 : return ( clrCrimson ); break ; case 17 : return ( clrMediumAquamarine ); break ; case 18 : return ( clrDarkGray ); break ; case 19 : return ( clrSandyBrown ); break ; case 20 : return ( clrMediumSlateBlue ); break ; case 21 : return ( clrTan ); break ; case 22 : return ( clrDarkSalmon ); break ; case 23 : return ( clrBurlyWood ); break ; case 24 : return ( clrHotPink ); break ; case 25 : return ( clrLightSteelBlue ); break ; default : return ( clrGold ); } return ( clrGold ); }

Escribamos ahora la función que va a añadir el panel de sonido al gráfico - SetSoundPanel():

void SetSoundPanel() { int column_count = 0 ; int x_dist = 10 ; int y_dist = 15 ; int x_size = 100 ; int y_size = 20 ; color button_color = clrNONE ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<ARRAY_SIZE; i++) { column_count++; button_color=GetRandomColor(); CreateButton( 0 , 0 ,sound_names[i],sound_texts[i], ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER , "Arial" , 8 , clrWhite ,button_color,button_color,x_size,y_size,x_dist,y_dist, 1 ); if (column_count== 2 ) { x_dist= 10 ; y_dist+= 20 ; column_count= 0 ; } else x_dist+=x_size; } ChartRedraw ( 0 ); }

Para quitar el gráfico del panel, usaremos las funciones proporcionadas a continuación:

void DeleteSoundPanel() { for ( int i= 0 ; i<ARRAY_SIZE; i++) DeleteObjectByName(name_sound_object[i]); ChartRedraw (); } void DeleteObjectByName( string name) { if ( ObjectFind ( ChartID (),name)>= 0 ) { if (! ObjectDelete ( ChartID (),name)) Print ( "Error (" + IntegerToString ( GetLastError ())+ ") when deleting the object!" ); } }

Por lo tanto, cuando se carga el Asesor Experto, se coloca el panel en el gráfico mediante la función OnInit() y se elimina al quitar el Asesor Experto mediante la función OnDeinit().

void OnInit () { SetSoundPanel(); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { DeleteSoundPanel(); }

Ahora, solo tenemos que implementar la interacción con el panel de modo que se reproduzca el sonido correspondiente al pulsar algún botón. Para hacerlo aún más alegre, vamos a cambiar los colores de los botones al pulsar algún botón del panel de sonido. Para implementarlo, nos hará falta la función ChangeColorsOnSoundPanel() con el siguiente código:

void ChangeColorsOnSoundPanel() { color clr= clrNONE ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<ARRAY_SIZE; i++) { clr=GetRandomColor(); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,sound_names[i], OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,clr); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,sound_names[i], OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR ,clr); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,sound_names[i], OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); Sleep ( 20 ); } }

Y por último, habrá que añadir el siguiente código a la función OnChartEvent():

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { if ( StringFind (sparam, "sound_button" , 0 )>= 0 ) { if (! PlaySound (GetSoundPath(sparam))) Print ( "Error: " , GetLastError ()); ChangeColorsOnSoundPanel(); } } }

La cadena resaltada del código anterior muestra que la ubicación del archivo de sonido se envía a la función PlaySound() mediante la función personalizada GetSoundPath(). A continuación, se proporciona el código de la función GetSoundPath():

string GetSoundPath( string object_name) { for ( int i= 0 ; i<ARRAY_SIZE; i++) { if (object_name==name_sound_object[i]) return (path_sound_object[i]); } return ( "" ); }

Ya está todo listo. Se pondrá el panel de sonido (se puede descargar el programa a partir de los archivos adjuntos al artículo) nada más se añade el Asesor Experto al gráfico:

Fig. 2. El panel de sonido en el gráfico

Por tanto, ya queda claro el principio de funcionamiento de los archivos de sonido. Volvemos a nuestro Asesor Experto del artículo anterior "Guía práctica de MQL5: Guardar los resultados de la optimización de un Asesor Experto en base a unos criterios especificados" y decidimos qué sonidos vamos a utilizar en nuestro Asesor Experto. Vamos a crear Resources.mqh y lo incluimos en el archivo principal del Asesor Experto.

#include "Include/Errors.mqh" #include "Include/Enums.mqh" #include "Include/Resources.mqh" #include "Include/TradeSignals.mqh" #include "Include/TradeFunctions.mqh" #include "Include/ToString.mqh" #include "Include/Auxiliary.mqh"

Seleccionamos ahora los archivos para los eventos de trading principales.

#resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\AHOOGA.WAV" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\CASHREG.WAV" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\WHOOSH.WAV" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\VERYGOOD.WAV" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\DRIVEBY.WAV" string SoundError = "::Files\\Sounds\\AHOOGA.WAV" ; string SoundOpenPosition = "::Files\\Sounds\\CASHREG.WAV" ; string SoundAdjustOrder = "::Files\\Sounds\\WHOOSH.WAV" ; string SoundCloseWithProfit= "::Files\\Sounds\\VERYGOOD.WAV" ; string SoundCloseWithLoss = "::Files\\Sounds\\DRIVEBY.WAV" ;

Me gustaría mencionar también que además de los archivos de sonido utilizados como recursos, puede almacenar imágenes *.bmp en el Asesor Experto para la interfaz, archivos de texto e incluso indicadores. Se puede decir ahora que los Asesores Expertos para MQL5 son funcionales en toda regla; esto es muy práctico, ya que solo tiene que enviar un archivo en lugar de varios.

Continuemos. Tenemos que añadir el parámetro UseSound a los parámetros externos para tener la posibilidad de desactivar el sonido:

input int NumberOfBars = 2 ; sinput double Lot = 0.1 ; input double TakeProfit = 100 ; input double StopLoss = 50 ; input double TrailingStop = 10 ; input bool Reverse = true ; sinput bool UseSound = true ;

En Include\Enums.mqh, creamos la enumeración ENUM_SOUNDS para los sonidos.

enum ENUM_SOUNDS { SOUND_ERROR = 0 , SOUND_OPEN_POSITION = 1 , SOUND_ADJUST_ORDER = 2 , SOUND_CLOSE_WITH_PROFIT = 3 , SOUND_CLOSE_WITH_LOSS = 4 };

Harán falta estos identificadores para la función personalizada PlaySoundByID().

void PlaySoundByID(ENUM_SOUNDS id) { if (IsRealtime() && UseSound) { switch (id) { case SOUND_ERROR : PlaySound (SoundError); break ; case SOUND_OPEN_POSITION : PlaySound (SoundOpenPosition); break ; case SOUND_ADJUST_ORDER : PlaySound (SoundAdjustOrder); break ; case SOUND_CLOSE_WITH_PROFIT : PlaySound (SoundCloseWithProfit); break ; case SOUND_CLOSE_WITH_LOSS : PlaySound (SoundCloseWithLoss); break ; } } }

Durante las operaciones de trading llevadas a cabo por el Asesor Experto, se pueden reproducir los efectos sonoros llamando a PlaySoundByID() desde las funciones de trading correspondientes. Veamos cómo se implementa esto en la función OpenPosition():

void OpenPosition( double lot, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, double price, double sl, double tp, string comment) { trade.SetExpertMagicNumber( 0 ); trade.SetDeviationInPoints(CorrectValueBySymbolDigits( 10 )); if (symb.execution_mode== SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_INSTANT || symb.execution_mode== SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_MARKET ) { if (!trade.PositionOpen( _Symbol ,order_type,lot,price,sl,tp,comment)) { PlaySoundByID(SOUND_ERROR); Print ( "Error opening the position: " , GetLastError (), " - " ,ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); } else PlaySoundByID(SOUND_OPEN_POSITION); } }

En el caso de que se cierre una posición, mediante Stop Loss, Take Profit, de forma manual o de cualquier otra manera, será necesario hacer un seguimiento de este evento en la función OnTrade(). Para implementar esto, vamos a escribir una función más, SoundNotification(), que se encargará de las comprobaciones necesarias: si el historial de transacciones muestra una nueva transacción con el identificador DEAL_ENTRY_OUT o DEAL_ENTRY_INOUT (cierre completo o parcial de la posición o una inversión) para el símbolo actual, el programa comprobará si esta transacción se ha cerrado con beneficio o pérdidas y reproducirá el sonido correspondiente.

void SoundNotification() { if (IsRealtime() && UseSound) { ulong ticket = 0 ; int total = 0 ; static ulong last_ticket = 0 ; if (! HistorySelect ( 0 , TimeCurrent ()+ 1000 )) return ; total= HistoryDealsTotal (); for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { if ((ticket= HistoryDealGetTicket (i))> 0 ) { GetHistoryDealProperties(ticket,D_SYMBOL); if (deal.symbol== _Symbol ) { GetHistoryDealProperties(ticket,D_ENTRY); if (deal.entry== DEAL_ENTRY_OUT || deal.entry== DEAL_ENTRY_INOUT ) { if (ticket==last_ticket || last_ticket== 0 ) { last_ticket=ticket; return ; } GetHistoryDealProperties(ticket,D_PROFIT); if (deal.profit>= 0 ) { PlaySoundByID(SOUND_CLOSE_WITH_PROFIT); last_ticket=ticket; return ; } if (deal.profit< 0 ) { PlaySoundByID(SOUND_CLOSE_WITH_LOSS); last_ticket=ticket; return ; } } } } } } }

Hay que colocar la función SoundNotification() en las funciones OnInit() y OnTrade():

int OnInit () { CheckNewBar(); SoundNotification(); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnTrade () { SoundNotification(); }

También se ha añadido la notificación sonora al final de la función ModifyTrailingStop() al modificar el nivel de Trailing Stop.

Conclusión

Esto es todo. Se pueden descargar todos los archivos para realizar las pruebas a partir de los archivos adjuntos al artículo. Hablando de sonidos en el terminal, me gustaría llamar su atención sobre una solución interesante que está disponible en la biblioteca de códigos fuente con el nombre de CMIDI (por Integer); le permite reproducir archivos MIDI en MetaTrader 5. ¡Buena suerte!