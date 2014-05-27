MetaTrader 5 / 示例
MQL5 细则手册：MetaTrader 5 交易事件的声音通知

Anatoli Kazharski
Anatoli Kazharski

简介

在本文中，我们将考虑在“EA 交易”的文件中包含声音文件、从而为交易事件添加声音通知的事宜。将包含文件的事实意味着声音文件将位于“EA 交易”的内部。因此，在向其他用户提供编译后的“EA 交易”版本 (*.ex5) 时，您无需再提供声音文件并说明它们应予以保存的位置。

 

开发

出于测试目的，我们的 EA 交易取自前文“MQL5 细则手册：保存基于指定标准的“EA 交易”的优化结果”。为使其更加简单，我去除了与当前主题无关的所有因素。

要使用 MQL5 资源为交易事件添加声音通知，我们可以使用 Alert()PlaySound() 函数。如果您选择 Alert() 函数，它将总是播放相同的声音通知并打开一个含相关消息的窗口。您可以在 “MQL5 细则手册：使用不同的打印模式”一文中查看它的运转情况。

警示声可在终端设置中进行设置：Tools（工具）-> Options（选项）或 Ctrl+O。然后在 Events（事件）选项卡中，我们需要勾选 "Enable"（启用）选项以为事件启用声音通知，并在提醒下拉列表中选择相应的声音文件。


图 1. 终端设置中的 "Events"（事件）选项卡

然而，您也可以为任何自定义程序事件设置一个独特的声音通知。为此，我们使用 PlaySound 函数。

在我们将声音文件添加至“EA 交易”之前，让我们创建一个用于测试的“EA 交易”。当在图表上加载“EA 交易”时，让我们实现一个打开声音面板的构想。声音面板将由图形对象构成，例如按钮（OBJ_BUTTON）。每个按钮将具有分配给其的独特声音，声音将在按下按钮时播放。

我在网上找到 25 种 *.wav 格式的不同声音文件（这些在本文的末尾提供下载链接）。必须将它们放在 MetaTrader 5\MQL5\Files\Sounds 文件夹中。要得到使用声音文件的诀窍，现在我们将使用 MQL5 向导创建一个新的“EA 交易”。在最开始，我们基于声音面板上的按钮数目指定数组的大小（总共将有 26 个按钮）。

//--- Array size
#define ARRAY_SIZE 26

然后，我们需要指定将为“EA 交易”提供资源的文件夹和文件名称。这可以使用 #resource 指令完成。在该指令后，我们在双引号中指定文件位置：

//--- Sound files
#resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\alert.wav"
#resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\AHOOGA.wav"
#resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\APPLAUSE.wav"
#resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\BONK.wav"
#resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\CARBRAKE.wav"
#resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\CASHREG.wav"
#resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\CLAP.wav"
#resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\CORKPOP.wav"
#resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\DOG.wav"
#resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\DRIVEBY.wav"
#resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\DRUMROLL.wav"
#resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\EXPLODE.wav"
#resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\FINALBEL.wav"
#resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\FROG.wav"
#resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\GLASS.wav"
#resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\GUNSHOT.wav"
#resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\LASER.wav"
#resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\LATNWHIS.wav"
#resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\PIG.wav"
#resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\RICOCHET.wav"
#resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\RINGIN.wav"
#resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\SIREN.wav"
#resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\TRAIN.wav"
#resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\UH_OH.wav"
#resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\VERYGOOD.wav"
#resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\WHOOSH.wav"

现在，我们需要创建三个字符串数组，用于包含源文件的位置、图形对象的名称以及在图形对象上显示的文本。请注意指定文件位置时使用的双冒号 - 这是按名称调用资源的特别说明。

//--- Sound file location
string sound_paths[ARRAY_SIZE]=
  {
   "::Files\\Sounds\\alert.wav",
   "::Files\\Sounds\\AHOOGA.wav",
   "::Files\\Sounds\\APPLAUSE.wav",
   "::Files\\Sounds\\BONK.wav",
   "::Files\\Sounds\\CARBRAKE.wav",
   "::Files\\Sounds\\CASHREG.wav",
   "::Files\\Sounds\\CLAP.wav",
   "::Files\\Sounds\\CORKPOP.wav",
   "::Files\\Sounds\\DOG.wav",
   "::Files\\Sounds\\DRIVEBY.wav",
   "::Files\\Sounds\\DRUMROLL.wav",
   "::Files\\Sounds\\EXPLODE.wav",
   "::Files\\Sounds\\FINALBEL.wav",
   "::Files\\Sounds\\FROG.wav",
   "::Files\\Sounds\\GLASS.wav",
   "::Files\\Sounds\\GUNSHOT.wav",
   "::Files\\Sounds\\LASER.wav",
   "::Files\\Sounds\\LATNWHIS.wav",
   "::Files\\Sounds\\PIG.wav",
   "::Files\\Sounds\\RICOCHET.wav",
   "::Files\\Sounds\\RINGIN.wav",
   "::Files\\Sounds\\SIREN.wav",
   "::Files\\Sounds\\TRAIN.wav",
   "::Files\\Sounds\\UH_OH.wav",
   "::Files\\Sounds\\VERYGOOD.wav",
   "::Files\\Sounds\\WHOOSH.wav"
  };
//--- Names of graphical objects
string sound_names[ARRAY_SIZE]=
  {
   "sound_button01","sound_button02",
   "sound_button03","sound_button04",
   "sound_button05","sound_button06",
   "sound_button07","sound_button08",
   "sound_button09","sound_button10",
   "sound_button11","sound_button12",
   "sound_button13","sound_button14",
   "sound_button15","sound_button16",
   "sound_button17","sound_button18",
   "sound_button19","sound_button20",
   "sound_button21","sound_button22",
   "sound_button23","sound_button24",
   "sound_button25","sound_button26"
  };
//--- Text displayed on graphical objects
string sound_texts[ARRAY_SIZE]=
  {
   "ALERT","AHOOGA","APPLAUSE","BONK","CARBRAKE","CASHREG",
   "CLAP","CORKPOP","DOG","DRIVEBY","DRUMROLL","EXPLODE","FINALBEL",
   "FROG","GLASS","GUNSHOT","LASER","LATNWHIS","PIG",
   "RICOCHET","RINGIN","SIREN","TRAIN","UH_OH","VERYGOOD","WHOOSH"
  };

我们来编写一个函数 CreateButton()，它将在图像上创建具有指定属性的图形对象“按钮”：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Creating the Button object                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CreateButton(long              chart_id,         // chart id
                  int               sub_window,       // window number
                  string            name,             // object name
                  string            text,             // displayed name
                  ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor,           // anchor point
                  ENUM_BASE_CORNER  corner,           // chart corner
                  string            font_name,        // font
                  int               font_size,        // font size
                  color             font_color,       // font color
                  color             background_color, // background color
                  color             border_color,     // border color
                  int               x_size,           // width
                  int               y_size,           // height
                  int               x_distance,       // X-coordinate
                  int               y_distance,       // Y-coordinate
                  long              z_order)          // Z-order
  {
//--- Creating an object
   if(ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_BUTTON,sub_window,0,0))
     {
      ObjectSetString(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,text);                  // setting name
      ObjectSetString(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_FONT,font_name);             // setting font
      ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,font_color);          // setting font color
      ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,background_color);  // setting background color
      ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR,border_color); // setting border color
      ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_ANCHOR,anchor);             // setting anchor point
      ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_CORNER,corner);             // setting chart corner
      ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,font_size);        // setting font size
      ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,x_size);              // setting width X
      ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,y_size);              // setting height Y
      ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x_distance);      // setting X-coordinate
      ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y_distance);      // setting Y-coordinate
      ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,false);          // cannot select the object if FALSE
      ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_STATE,false);               // button state (clicked/unclicked)
      ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order);            // higher/lower Z-order
      ObjectSetString(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_TOOLTIP,"\n");               // no tooltip if "\n"
     }
  }

为使其更加有趣，将随机选择每个按钮的颜色。要实现这一点，我们将编写一个简单的函数 - GetRandomColor()

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Returning a random color                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
color GetRandomColor()
  {
//--- Select a random color from 0 to 25
   switch(MathRand()%26)
     {
      case 0  : return(clrOrange);           break;
      case 1  : return(clrGold);             break;
      case 2  : return(clrChocolate);        break;
      case 3  : return(clrChartreuse);       break;
      case 4  : return(clrLime);             break;
      case 5  : return(clrSpringGreen);      break;
      case 6  : return(clrMediumBlue);       break;
      case 7  : return(clrDeepSkyBlue);      break;
      case 8  : return(clrBlue);             break;
      case 9  : return(clrSeaGreen);         break;
      case 10 : return(clrRed);              break;
      case 11 : return(clrSlateGray);        break;
      case 12 : return(clrPeru);             break;
      case 13 : return(clrBlueViolet);       break;
      case 14 : return(clrIndianRed);        break;
      case 15 : return(clrMediumOrchid);     break;
      case 16 : return(clrCrimson);          break;
      case 17 : return(clrMediumAquamarine); break;
      case 18 : return(clrDarkGray);         break;
      case 19 : return(clrSandyBrown);       break;
      case 20 : return(clrMediumSlateBlue);  break;
      case 21 : return(clrTan);              break;
      case 22 : return(clrDarkSalmon);       break;
      case 23 : return(clrBurlyWood);        break;
      case 24 : return(clrHotPink);          break;
      case 25 : return(clrLightSteelBlue);   break;
      //---
      default : return(clrGold);
     }
//---
   return(clrGold);
  }

现在我们来编写一个函数，以将声音面板添加至图表 - SetSoundPanel()：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Adding the sound panel to the chart                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void SetSoundPanel()
  {
   int   column_count =0;       // Column counter
   int   x_dist       =10;      // Indent from the left side of the chart
   int   y_dist       =15;      // Indent from the top of the chart
   int   x_size       =100;     // Button width
   int   y_size       =20;      // Button height
   color button_color =clrNONE; // Button color
//--- Set the objects
   for(int i=0; i<ARRAY_SIZE; i++)
     {
      //--- Increase the column counter
      column_count++;
      //--- Get the button color
      button_color=GetRandomColor();
      //--- Draw a button
      CreateButton(0,0,sound_names[i],sound_texts[i],
                   ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,"Arial",8,
                   clrWhite,button_color,button_color,x_size,y_size,x_dist,y_dist,1);
      //--- If two buttons have already been set in the same row
      if(column_count==2)
        {
         x_dist=10;        // Move the X-coordinate to the initial position
         y_dist+=20;       // Set the Y-coordinate for the next row
         column_count=0;   // Zero out the counter
        }
      else
      //--- Set the X-coordinate for the next button 
         x_dist+=x_size;
     }
//--- Refresh the chart
   ChartRedraw(0);
  }

要从图表上删除面板，我们将使用下面提供的函数：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Deleting the info panel                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void DeleteSoundPanel()
  {
//--- Delete position properties and their values
   for(int i=0; i<ARRAY_SIZE; i++)
      DeleteObjectByName(name_sound_object[i]);
//--- Redraw the chart
   ChartRedraw();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Deleting objects by name                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void DeleteObjectByName(string name)
  {
//--- If the object is found
   if(ObjectFind(ChartID(),name)>=0)
     {
      //--- If an error occurred when deleting, print the relevant message
      if(!ObjectDelete(ChartID(),name))
         Print("Error ("+IntegerToString(GetLastError())+") when deleting the object!");
     }
  }

因此，当加载“EA 交易”时，面板将从 OnInit() 函数设置到图表上，并在删除“EA 交易”时通过 OnDeinit() 函数从图表上删除。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnInit()
  {
//--- Set the sound panel
   SetSoundPanel();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Deinitialization function of the expert advisor                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//--- Delete the sound panel
   DeleteSoundPanel();
  }

现在，我们只需要实现与面板的交互，以便在按下某个按钮时播放相应的声音。为使其更加具有趣味性，我们将在按下一个声音面板按钮时更改按钮颜色。要实现这一点，我们将需要 ChangeColorsOnSoundPanel() 函数，其代码如下所示：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Changing colors on the sound panel                               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ChangeColorsOnSoundPanel()
  {
   color clr=clrNONE; // Button color
//--- Iterate over all buttons in a loop and change their color
   for(int i=0; i<ARRAY_SIZE; i++)
     {
      //--- Get the new color
      clr=GetRandomColor();
      //--- Set the border color
      ObjectSetInteger(0,sound_names[i],OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,clr);
      //--- Set the background color
      ObjectSetInteger(0,sound_names[i],OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR,clr);
      //--- Unclicked button
      ObjectSetInteger(0,sound_names[i],OBJPROP_STATE,false);
      //--- Refresh the chart
      ChartRedraw(0);
      //--- Wait for 20 ms (lag)
      Sleep(20);
     }
  }

最后，应将下述代码添加至 OnChartEvent() 函数：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event handler                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int     id,     // Event identifier  
                  const long&   lparam, // Parameter of the event of type long
                  const double& dparam, // Parameter of the event of type double
                  const string& sparam) // Parameter of the event of type string
  {
//--- If there was an event of left-clicking on the object
   if(id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK)
     {
      //--- If the object name contains "sound_button"
      if(StringFind(sparam,"sound_button",0)>=0)
        {
         //--- Play the sound based on the object name
         //    5019 - ERR_FILE_NOT_EXIST - The file does not exist
         if(!PlaySound(GetSoundPath(sparam)))
            Print("Error: ",GetLastError());
         //--- Change colors of all buttons
         ChangeColorsOnSoundPanel();
        }
     }
  }

上述代码中高亮显示的字符串表示声音文件的位置已使用自定义 GetSoundPath() 函数传递至 PlaySound() 函数。GetSoundPath() 函数的代码如下所示：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Returning sound file location by the object name                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string GetSoundPath(string object_name)
  {
//--- Iterate over all sound panel objects in a loop
   for(int i=0; i<ARRAY_SIZE; i++)
     {
      //--- If the name of the object clicked in the chart
      //    matches one of those available on the panel, return the file location
      if(object_name==name_sound_object[i])
         return(path_sound_object[i]);
     }
//---
   return("");
  }

现在，一切准备就绪。声音面板（该程序可以从本文的附件下载）将在“EA 交易”附加至图表时设置：

图表上的声音面板

图 2. 图表上的声音面板

那么，声音文件的使用原理现已清楚。我们回到来自前文 “MQL5 细则手册：保存基于指定标准的“EA 交易”的优化结果”的“EA 交易”，并决定我们将在“EA 交易”中使用哪些声音。我们创建 Resources.mqh 并将其包含在“EA 交易”的主文件中。

//--- Include custom libraries
#include "Include/Errors.mqh"
#include "Include/Enums.mqh"
#include "Include/Resources.mqh"
#include "Include/TradeSignals.mqh"
#include "Include/TradeFunctions.mqh"
#include "Include/ToString.mqh"
#include "Include/Auxiliary.mqh"

现在，我们为主交易事件选择文件。

//--- Sound files
#resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\AHOOGA.WAV"   // Error
#resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\CASHREG.WAV"  // Position opening/position volume increase/pending order triggering
#resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\WHOOSH.WAV"   // Pending order/Stop Loss/Take Profit setting/modification
#resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\VERYGOOD.WAV" // Position closing at profit
#resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\DRIVEBY.WAV"  // Position closing at loss
//--- Sound file location
string SoundError          = "::Files\\Sounds\\AHOOGA.WAV";
string SoundOpenPosition   = "::Files\\Sounds\\CASHREG.WAV";
string SoundAdjustOrder    = "::Files\\Sounds\\WHOOSH.WAV";
string SoundCloseWithProfit= "::Files\\Sounds\\VERYGOOD.WAV";
string SoundCloseWithLoss  = "::Files\\Sounds\\DRIVEBY.WAV";

我还想说的是，除了用作资源的声音文件，您也可以在“EA 交易”中存储用作界面的 *.bmp 图像、文本文件甚至指标。MetaTrader 5 的 EA 现被视为功能完备的应用程序 - 这非常方便，您只需传递一个文件而不是多个文件。

我们继续。在外部参数中，我们需要添加 UseSound 参数以能够禁用声音：

//--- External parameters of the Expert Advisor
input  int        NumberOfBars =2;    // Number of one-direction bars
sinput double     Lot          =0.1;  // Lot
input  double     TakeProfit   =100;  // Take Profit
input  double     StopLoss     =50;   // Stop Loss
input  double     TrailingStop =10;   // Trailing Stop
input  bool       Reverse      =true; // Position reversal
sinput bool       UseSound     =true; // Sound notifications

Include\Enums.mqh 中，我们为声音创建 ENUM_SOUNDS 枚举。

//--- Sounds
enum ENUM_SOUNDS
  {
   SOUND_ERROR             =0,   // Error
   SOUND_OPEN_POSITION     = 1,  // Position opening/position volume increase/pending order triggering
   SOUND_ADJUST_ORDER      = 2,  // Stop Loss/Take Profit/pending order setting
   SOUND_CLOSE_WITH_PROFIT = 3,  // Position closing at profit
   SOUND_CLOSE_WITH_LOSS   = 4   // Position closing at loss
  };

自定义函数 PlaySoundByID() 将需要这些标识符。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Playing sounds                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void PlaySoundByID(ENUM_SOUNDS id)
  {
//--- If it is the real-time mode and sounds are enabled
   if(IsRealtime() && UseSound)
     {
      //--- Play the sound based on the identifier passed
      switch(id)
        {
         case SOUND_ERROR              : PlaySound(SoundError);            break;
         case SOUND_OPEN_POSITION      : PlaySound(SoundOpenPosition);     break;
         case SOUND_ADJUST_ORDER       : PlaySound(SoundAdjustOrder);      break;
         case SOUND_CLOSE_WITH_PROFIT  : PlaySound(SoundCloseWithProfit);  break;
         case SOUND_CLOSE_WITH_LOSS    : PlaySound(SoundCloseWithLoss);    break;
        }
     }
  }

在“EA 交易”执行交易操作期间，音效可通过从相应的交易函数调用 PlaySoundByID() 来播放。我们来看看这一点是如何在 OpenPosition() 函数中实现的：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Opening a position                                               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OpenPosition(double lot,
                  ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type,
                  double price,
                  double sl,
                  double tp,
                  string comment)
  {
//--- Set the magic number in the trading structure
   trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(0);
//--- Set the slippage in points
   trade.SetDeviationInPoints(CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(10));
//--- The Instant Execution and Market Execution modes
//    *** Starting with build 803, Stop Loss and Take Profit                             ***
//    *** can be set upon opening a position in the SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_MARKET mode ***
   if(symb.execution_mode==SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_INSTANT ||
      symb.execution_mode==SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_MARKET)
     {
      //--- If the position failed to open
      if(!trade.PositionOpen(_Symbol,order_type,lot,price,sl,tp,comment))
        {
         //--- Play the error sound and print the relevant message
         PlaySoundByID(SOUND_ERROR);
         Print("Error opening the position: ",GetLastError()," - ",ErrorDescription(GetLastError()));
        }
      //--- Otherwise play the position opening sound
      else
         PlaySoundByID(SOUND_OPEN_POSITION);
     }
  }

然而，如果一个仓位在“止损”、“获利”位通过手动或其他方式平仓，必须在 OnTrade() 函数中对该事件进行监控。要实现这一点，我们将编写另一个函数 SoundNotification()，它将负责必要的检查：如果交易的历史数据显示当前交易品种的新的交易具有 DEAL_ENTRY_OUTDEAL_ENTRY_INOUT 标识符（完全/部分平仓或反向操作），程序将检查该交易平仓获利或亏损以及是否播放相应的声音。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Sound notification                                               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void SoundNotification()
  {
//--- If it is the real-time mode and sounds are enabled
   if(IsRealtime() && UseSound)
     {
      ulong        ticket      =0; // Deal ticket
      int          total       =0; // Total deals
      static ulong last_ticket =0; // Last ticket prior to this check
      //--- Get the complete history
      if(!HistorySelect(0,TimeCurrent()+1000))
         return;
      //--- Get the number of deals in the obtained list
      total=HistoryDealsTotal();
      //--- In the obtained list, iterate over all deals from the last one to the first one
      for(int i=total-1; i>=0; i--)
        {
         //--- If the deal ticket by its position in the list has been obtained
         if((ticket=HistoryDealGetTicket(i))>0)
           {
            //--- get the symbol of the deal
            GetHistoryDealProperties(ticket,D_SYMBOL);
            //--- If the symbol of the deal and the current symbol are the same
            if(deal.symbol==_Symbol)
              {
               //--- get the direction of the deal
               GetHistoryDealProperties(ticket,D_ENTRY);
               //--- If it is position closing, volume decrease or reversal
               if(deal.entry==DEAL_ENTRY_OUT || deal.entry==DEAL_ENTRY_INOUT)
                 {
                  //--- If the ticket of the current deal from the list (the last deal for the symbol) is equal to the previous ticket
                  //    or this is the initialization of the ticket of the last deal
                  if(ticket==last_ticket || last_ticket==0)
                    {
                     //--- Save the ticket and exit
                     last_ticket=ticket;
                     return;
                    }
                  //--- Get the result of the deal
                  GetHistoryDealProperties(ticket,D_PROFIT);
                  //--- In case of profit
                  if(deal.profit>=0)
                    {
                     //--- Profit sound
                     PlaySoundByID(SOUND_CLOSE_WITH_PROFIT);
                     //--- Save the ticket number
                     last_ticket=ticket;
                     return;
                    }
                  //--- In case of loss
                  if(deal.profit<0)
                    {
                     //--- Loss sound
                     PlaySoundByID(SOUND_CLOSE_WITH_LOSS);
                     //--- Save the ticket number
                     last_ticket=ticket;
                     return;
                    }
                 }
              }
           }
        }
     }
  }

SoundNotification() 函数应位于 OnInit()OnTrade() 函数中：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Initialization                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- Initialize the new bar
   CheckNewBar();
//--- Initialize tickets of the last deals for the symbol
   SoundNotification();
//--- Initialization completed successfully
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Monitoring trade events                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTrade()
  {
//--- Sound notification
   SoundNotification();
  }

当修改追踪止损水平时，声音通知也被添加至 ModifyTrailingStop() 函数的末尾。

 

总结

就是这样。用于测试的所有文件都可在本文的附件中下载。说起终端的声音，我想提醒读者注意代码库中 CMIDI 名称下的一个有趣的解决方案（整型）：它允许您在 MetaTrader 5 中播放 MIDI 文件。祝您好运！

本文由MetaQuotes Ltd译自俄文
原文地址： https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/748

附加的文件 |
下载ZIP
sounds.zip (321.8 KB)
soundtradeevents.zip (17.29 KB)
soundpanel.mq5 (14.07 KB)

注意: MetaQuotes Ltd.将保留所有关于这些材料的权利。全部或部分复制或者转载这些材料将被禁止。

本文由网站的一位用户撰写，反映了他们的个人观点。MetaQuotes Ltd 不对所提供信息的准确性负责，也不对因使用所述解决方案、策略或建议而产生的任何后果负责。

