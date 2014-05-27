MQL5 细则手册：MetaTrader 5 交易事件的声音通知

简介

在本文中，我们将考虑在“EA 交易”的文件中包含声音文件、从而为交易事件添加声音通知的事宜。将包含文件的事实意味着声音文件将位于“EA 交易”的内部。因此，在向其他用户提供编译后的“EA 交易”版本 (*.ex5) 时，您无需再提供声音文件并说明它们应予以保存的位置。

开发

出于测试目的，我们的 EA 交易取自前文“MQL5 细则手册：保存基于指定标准的“EA 交易”的优化结果”。为使其更加简单，我去除了与当前主题无关的所有因素。

要使用 MQL5 资源为交易事件添加声音通知，我们可以使用 Alert() 和 PlaySound() 函数。如果您选择 Alert() 函数，它将总是播放相同的声音通知并打开一个含相关消息的窗口。您可以在 “MQL5 细则手册：使用不同的打印模式”一文中查看它的运转情况。

警示声可在终端设置中进行设置：Tools（工具）-> Options（选项）或 Ctrl+O。然后在 Events（事件）选项卡中，我们需要勾选 "Enable"（启用）选项以为事件启用声音通知，并在提醒下拉列表中选择相应的声音文件。





图 1. 终端设置中的 "Events"（事件）选项卡

然而，您也可以为任何自定义程序事件设置一个独特的声音通知。为此，我们使用 PlaySound 函数。

在我们将声音文件添加至“EA 交易”之前，让我们创建一个用于测试的“EA 交易”。当在图表上加载“EA 交易”时，让我们实现一个打开声音面板的构想。声音面板将由图形对象构成，例如按钮（OBJ_BUTTON）。每个按钮将具有分配给其的独特声音，声音将在按下按钮时播放。

我在网上找到 25 种 *.wav 格式的不同声音文件（这些在本文的末尾提供下载链接）。必须将它们放在 MetaTrader 5\MQL5\Files\Sounds 文件夹中。要得到使用声音文件的诀窍，现在我们将使用 MQL5 向导创建一个新的“EA 交易”。在最开始，我们基于声音面板上的按钮数目指定数组的大小（总共将有 26 个按钮）。

#define ARRAY_SIZE 26

然后，我们需要指定将为“EA 交易”提供资源的文件夹和文件名称。这可以使用 #resource 指令完成。在该指令后，我们在双引号中指定文件位置：

#resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\alert.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\AHOOGA.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\APPLAUSE.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\BONK.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\CARBRAKE.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\CASHREG.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\CLAP.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\CORKPOP.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\DOG.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\DRIVEBY.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\DRUMROLL.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\EXPLODE.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\FINALBEL.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\FROG.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\GLASS.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\GUNSHOT.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\LASER.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\LATNWHIS.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\PIG.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\RICOCHET.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\RINGIN.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\SIREN.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\TRAIN.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\UH_OH.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\VERYGOOD.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\WHOOSH.wav"

现在，我们需要创建三个字符串数组，用于包含源文件的位置、图形对象的名称以及在图形对象上显示的文本。请注意指定文件位置时使用的双冒号 - 这是按名称调用资源的特别说明。

string sound_paths[ARRAY_SIZE]= { "::Files\\Sounds\\alert.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\AHOOGA.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\APPLAUSE.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\BONK.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\CARBRAKE.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\CASHREG.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\CLAP.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\CORKPOP.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\DOG.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\DRIVEBY.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\DRUMROLL.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\EXPLODE.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\FINALBEL.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\FROG.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\GLASS.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\GUNSHOT.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\LASER.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\LATNWHIS.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\PIG.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\RICOCHET.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\RINGIN.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\SIREN.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\TRAIN.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\UH_OH.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\VERYGOOD.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\WHOOSH.wav" }; string sound_names[ARRAY_SIZE]= { "sound_button01" , "sound_button02" , "sound_button03" , "sound_button04" , "sound_button05" , "sound_button06" , "sound_button07" , "sound_button08" , "sound_button09" , "sound_button10" , "sound_button11" , "sound_button12" , "sound_button13" , "sound_button14" , "sound_button15" , "sound_button16" , "sound_button17" , "sound_button18" , "sound_button19" , "sound_button20" , "sound_button21" , "sound_button22" , "sound_button23" , "sound_button24" , "sound_button25" , "sound_button26" }; string sound_texts[ARRAY_SIZE]= { "ALERT" , "AHOOGA" , "APPLAUSE" , "BONK" , "CARBRAKE" , "CASHREG" , "CLAP" , "CORKPOP" , "DOG" , "DRIVEBY" , "DRUMROLL" , "EXPLODE" , "FINALBEL" , "FROG" , "GLASS" , "GUNSHOT" , "LASER" , "LATNWHIS" , "PIG" , "RICOCHET" , "RINGIN" , "SIREN" , "TRAIN" , "UH_OH" , "VERYGOOD" , "WHOOSH" };

我们来编写一个函数 CreateButton()，它将在图像上创建具有指定属性的图形对象“按钮”：

void CreateButton( long chart_id, int sub_window, string name, string text, ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor, ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner, string font_name, int font_size, color font_color, color background_color, color border_color, int x_size, int y_size, int x_distance, int y_distance, long z_order) { if ( ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_BUTTON ,sub_window, 0 , 0 )) { ObjectSetString (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_TEXT ,text); ObjectSetString (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_FONT ,font_name); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_COLOR ,font_color); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,background_color); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR ,border_color); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR ,anchor); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_CORNER ,corner); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE ,font_size); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_XSIZE ,x_size); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_YSIZE ,y_size); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ,x_distance); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ,y_distance); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_ZORDER ,z_order); ObjectSetString (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP , "

" ); } }

为使其更加有趣，将随机选择每个按钮的颜色。要实现这一点，我们将编写一个简单的函数 - GetRandomColor()：

color GetRandomColor() { switch ( MathRand ()% 26 ) { case 0 : return ( clrOrange ); break ; case 1 : return ( clrGold ); break ; case 2 : return ( clrChocolate ); break ; case 3 : return ( clrChartreuse ); break ; case 4 : return ( clrLime ); break ; case 5 : return ( clrSpringGreen ); break ; case 6 : return ( clrMediumBlue ); break ; case 7 : return ( clrDeepSkyBlue ); break ; case 8 : return ( clrBlue ); break ; case 9 : return ( clrSeaGreen ); break ; case 10 : return ( clrRed ); break ; case 11 : return ( clrSlateGray ); break ; case 12 : return ( clrPeru ); break ; case 13 : return ( clrBlueViolet ); break ; case 14 : return ( clrIndianRed ); break ; case 15 : return ( clrMediumOrchid ); break ; case 16 : return ( clrCrimson ); break ; case 17 : return ( clrMediumAquamarine ); break ; case 18 : return ( clrDarkGray ); break ; case 19 : return ( clrSandyBrown ); break ; case 20 : return ( clrMediumSlateBlue ); break ; case 21 : return ( clrTan ); break ; case 22 : return ( clrDarkSalmon ); break ; case 23 : return ( clrBurlyWood ); break ; case 24 : return ( clrHotPink ); break ; case 25 : return ( clrLightSteelBlue ); break ; default : return ( clrGold ); } return ( clrGold ); }

现在我们来编写一个函数，以将声音面板添加至图表 - SetSoundPanel()：

void SetSoundPanel() { int column_count = 0 ; int x_dist = 10 ; int y_dist = 15 ; int x_size = 100 ; int y_size = 20 ; color button_color = clrNONE ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<ARRAY_SIZE; i++) { column_count++; button_color=GetRandomColor(); CreateButton( 0 , 0 ,sound_names[i],sound_texts[i], ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER , "Arial" , 8 , clrWhite ,button_color,button_color,x_size,y_size,x_dist,y_dist, 1 ); if (column_count== 2 ) { x_dist= 10 ; y_dist+= 20 ; column_count= 0 ; } else x_dist+=x_size; } ChartRedraw ( 0 ); }

要从图表上删除面板，我们将使用下面提供的函数：

void DeleteSoundPanel() { for ( int i= 0 ; i<ARRAY_SIZE; i++) DeleteObjectByName(name_sound_object[i]); ChartRedraw (); } void DeleteObjectByName( string name) { if ( ObjectFind ( ChartID (),name)>= 0 ) { if (! ObjectDelete ( ChartID (),name)) Print ( "Error (" + IntegerToString ( GetLastError ())+ ") when deleting the object!" ); } }

因此，当加载“EA 交易”时，面板将从 OnInit() 函数设置到图表上，并在删除“EA 交易”时通过 OnDeinit() 函数从图表上删除。

void OnInit () { SetSoundPanel(); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { DeleteSoundPanel(); }

现在，我们只需要实现与面板的交互，以便在按下某个按钮时播放相应的声音。为使其更加具有趣味性，我们将在按下一个声音面板按钮时更改按钮颜色。要实现这一点，我们将需要 ChangeColorsOnSoundPanel() 函数，其代码如下所示：

void ChangeColorsOnSoundPanel() { color clr= clrNONE ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<ARRAY_SIZE; i++) { clr=GetRandomColor(); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,sound_names[i], OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,clr); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,sound_names[i], OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR ,clr); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,sound_names[i], OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); Sleep ( 20 ); } }

最后，应将下述代码添加至 OnChartEvent() 函数：

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { if ( StringFind (sparam, "sound_button" , 0 )>= 0 ) { if (! PlaySound (GetSoundPath(sparam))) Print ( "Error: " , GetLastError ()); ChangeColorsOnSoundPanel(); } } }

上述代码中高亮显示的字符串表示声音文件的位置已使用自定义 GetSoundPath() 函数传递至 PlaySound() 函数。GetSoundPath() 函数的代码如下所示：

string GetSoundPath( string object_name) { for ( int i= 0 ; i<ARRAY_SIZE; i++) { if (object_name==name_sound_object[i]) return (path_sound_object[i]); } return ( "" ); }

现在，一切准备就绪。声音面板（该程序可以从本文的附件下载）将在“EA 交易”附加至图表时设置：

图 2. 图表上的声音面板

那么，声音文件的使用原理现已清楚。我们回到来自前文 “MQL5 细则手册：保存基于指定标准的“EA 交易”的优化结果”的“EA 交易”，并决定我们将在“EA 交易”中使用哪些声音。我们创建 Resources.mqh 并将其包含在“EA 交易”的主文件中。

#include "Include/Errors.mqh" #include "Include/Enums.mqh" #include "Include/Resources.mqh" #include "Include/TradeSignals.mqh" #include "Include/TradeFunctions.mqh" #include "Include/ToString.mqh" #include "Include/Auxiliary.mqh"

现在，我们为主交易事件选择文件。

#resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\AHOOGA.WAV" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\CASHREG.WAV" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\WHOOSH.WAV" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\VERYGOOD.WAV" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\DRIVEBY.WAV" string SoundError = "::Files\\Sounds\\AHOOGA.WAV" ; string SoundOpenPosition = "::Files\\Sounds\\CASHREG.WAV" ; string SoundAdjustOrder = "::Files\\Sounds\\WHOOSH.WAV" ; string SoundCloseWithProfit= "::Files\\Sounds\\VERYGOOD.WAV" ; string SoundCloseWithLoss = "::Files\\Sounds\\DRIVEBY.WAV" ;

我还想说的是，除了用作资源的声音文件，您也可以在“EA 交易”中存储用作界面的 *.bmp 图像、文本文件甚至指标。MetaTrader 5 的 EA 现被视为功能完备的应用程序 - 这非常方便，您只需传递一个文件而不是多个文件。

我们继续。在外部参数中，我们需要添加 UseSound 参数以能够禁用声音：

input int NumberOfBars = 2 ; sinput double Lot = 0.1 ; input double TakeProfit = 100 ; input double StopLoss = 50 ; input double TrailingStop = 10 ; input bool Reverse = true ; sinput bool UseSound = true ;

在 Include\Enums.mqh 中，我们为声音创建 ENUM_SOUNDS 枚举。

enum ENUM_SOUNDS { SOUND_ERROR = 0 , SOUND_OPEN_POSITION = 1 , SOUND_ADJUST_ORDER = 2 , SOUND_CLOSE_WITH_PROFIT = 3 , SOUND_CLOSE_WITH_LOSS = 4 };

自定义函数 PlaySoundByID() 将需要这些标识符。

void PlaySoundByID(ENUM_SOUNDS id) { if (IsRealtime() && UseSound) { switch (id) { case SOUND_ERROR : PlaySound (SoundError); break ; case SOUND_OPEN_POSITION : PlaySound (SoundOpenPosition); break ; case SOUND_ADJUST_ORDER : PlaySound (SoundAdjustOrder); break ; case SOUND_CLOSE_WITH_PROFIT : PlaySound (SoundCloseWithProfit); break ; case SOUND_CLOSE_WITH_LOSS : PlaySound (SoundCloseWithLoss); break ; } } }

在“EA 交易”执行交易操作期间，音效可通过从相应的交易函数调用 PlaySoundByID() 来播放。我们来看看这一点是如何在 OpenPosition() 函数中实现的：

void OpenPosition( double lot, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, double price, double sl, double tp, string comment) { trade.SetExpertMagicNumber( 0 ); trade.SetDeviationInPoints(CorrectValueBySymbolDigits( 10 )); if (symb.execution_mode== SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_INSTANT || symb.execution_mode== SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_MARKET ) { if (!trade.PositionOpen( _Symbol ,order_type,lot,price,sl,tp,comment)) { PlaySoundByID(SOUND_ERROR); Print ( "Error opening the position: " , GetLastError (), " - " ,ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); } else PlaySoundByID(SOUND_OPEN_POSITION); } }

然而，如果一个仓位在“止损”、“获利”位通过手动或其他方式平仓，必须在 OnTrade() 函数中对该事件进行监控。要实现这一点，我们将编写另一个函数 SoundNotification()，它将负责必要的检查：如果交易的历史数据显示当前交易品种的新的交易具有 DEAL_ENTRY_OUT 或 DEAL_ENTRY_INOUT 标识符（完全/部分平仓或反向操作），程序将检查该交易平仓获利或亏损以及是否播放相应的声音。

void SoundNotification() { if (IsRealtime() && UseSound) { ulong ticket = 0 ; int total = 0 ; static ulong last_ticket = 0 ; if (! HistorySelect ( 0 , TimeCurrent ()+ 1000 )) return ; total= HistoryDealsTotal (); for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { if ((ticket= HistoryDealGetTicket (i))> 0 ) { GetHistoryDealProperties(ticket,D_SYMBOL); if (deal.symbol== _Symbol ) { GetHistoryDealProperties(ticket,D_ENTRY); if (deal.entry== DEAL_ENTRY_OUT || deal.entry== DEAL_ENTRY_INOUT ) { if (ticket==last_ticket || last_ticket== 0 ) { last_ticket=ticket; return ; } GetHistoryDealProperties(ticket,D_PROFIT); if (deal.profit>= 0 ) { PlaySoundByID(SOUND_CLOSE_WITH_PROFIT); last_ticket=ticket; return ; } if (deal.profit< 0 ) { PlaySoundByID(SOUND_CLOSE_WITH_LOSS); last_ticket=ticket; return ; } } } } } } }

SoundNotification() 函数应位于 OnInit() 和 OnTrade() 函数中：

int OnInit () { CheckNewBar(); SoundNotification(); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnTrade () { SoundNotification(); }

当修改追踪止损水平时，声音通知也被添加至 ModifyTrailingStop() 函数的末尾。

总结

就是这样。用于测试的所有文件都可在本文的附件中下载。说起终端的声音，我想提醒读者注意代码库中 CMIDI 名称下的一个有趣的解决方案（整型）：它允许您在 MetaTrader 5 中播放 MIDI 文件。祝您好运！