MQL5 细则手册：MetaTrader 5 交易事件的声音通知
简介
在本文中，我们将考虑在“EA 交易”的文件中包含声音文件、从而为交易事件添加声音通知的事宜。将包含文件的事实意味着声音文件将位于“EA 交易”的内部。因此，在向其他用户提供编译后的“EA 交易”版本 (*.ex5) 时，您无需再提供声音文件并说明它们应予以保存的位置。
开发
出于测试目的，我们的 EA 交易取自前文“MQL5 细则手册：保存基于指定标准的“EA 交易”的优化结果”。为使其更加简单，我去除了与当前主题无关的所有因素。
要使用 MQL5 资源为交易事件添加声音通知，我们可以使用 Alert() 和 PlaySound() 函数。如果您选择 Alert() 函数，它将总是播放相同的声音通知并打开一个含相关消息的窗口。您可以在 “MQL5 细则手册：使用不同的打印模式”一文中查看它的运转情况。
警示声可在终端设置中进行设置：Tools（工具）-> Options（选项）或 Ctrl+O。然后在 Events（事件）选项卡中，我们需要勾选 "Enable"（启用）选项以为事件启用声音通知，并在提醒下拉列表中选择相应的声音文件。
图 1. 终端设置中的 "Events"（事件）选项卡
然而，您也可以为任何自定义程序事件设置一个独特的声音通知。为此，我们使用 PlaySound 函数。
在我们将声音文件添加至“EA 交易”之前，让我们创建一个用于测试的“EA 交易”。当在图表上加载“EA 交易”时，让我们实现一个打开声音面板的构想。声音面板将由图形对象构成，例如按钮（OBJ_BUTTON）。每个按钮将具有分配给其的独特声音，声音将在按下按钮时播放。
我在网上找到 25 种 *.wav 格式的不同声音文件（这些在本文的末尾提供下载链接）。必须将它们放在 MetaTrader 5\MQL5\Files\Sounds 文件夹中。要得到使用声音文件的诀窍，现在我们将使用 MQL5 向导创建一个新的“EA 交易”。在最开始，我们基于声音面板上的按钮数目指定数组的大小（总共将有 26 个按钮）。
//--- Array size #define ARRAY_SIZE 26
然后，我们需要指定将为“EA 交易”提供资源的文件夹和文件名称。这可以使用 #resource 指令完成。在该指令后，我们在双引号中指定文件位置：
//--- Sound files #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\alert.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\AHOOGA.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\APPLAUSE.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\BONK.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\CARBRAKE.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\CASHREG.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\CLAP.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\CORKPOP.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\DOG.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\DRIVEBY.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\DRUMROLL.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\EXPLODE.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\FINALBEL.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\FROG.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\GLASS.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\GUNSHOT.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\LASER.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\LATNWHIS.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\PIG.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\RICOCHET.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\RINGIN.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\SIREN.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\TRAIN.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\UH_OH.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\VERYGOOD.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\WHOOSH.wav"
现在，我们需要创建三个字符串数组，用于包含源文件的位置、图形对象的名称以及在图形对象上显示的文本。请注意指定文件位置时使用的双冒号 - 这是按名称调用资源的特别说明。
//--- Sound file location string sound_paths[ARRAY_SIZE]= { "::Files\\Sounds\\alert.wav", "::Files\\Sounds\\AHOOGA.wav", "::Files\\Sounds\\APPLAUSE.wav", "::Files\\Sounds\\BONK.wav", "::Files\\Sounds\\CARBRAKE.wav", "::Files\\Sounds\\CASHREG.wav", "::Files\\Sounds\\CLAP.wav", "::Files\\Sounds\\CORKPOP.wav", "::Files\\Sounds\\DOG.wav", "::Files\\Sounds\\DRIVEBY.wav", "::Files\\Sounds\\DRUMROLL.wav", "::Files\\Sounds\\EXPLODE.wav", "::Files\\Sounds\\FINALBEL.wav", "::Files\\Sounds\\FROG.wav", "::Files\\Sounds\\GLASS.wav", "::Files\\Sounds\\GUNSHOT.wav", "::Files\\Sounds\\LASER.wav", "::Files\\Sounds\\LATNWHIS.wav", "::Files\\Sounds\\PIG.wav", "::Files\\Sounds\\RICOCHET.wav", "::Files\\Sounds\\RINGIN.wav", "::Files\\Sounds\\SIREN.wav", "::Files\\Sounds\\TRAIN.wav", "::Files\\Sounds\\UH_OH.wav", "::Files\\Sounds\\VERYGOOD.wav", "::Files\\Sounds\\WHOOSH.wav" }; //--- Names of graphical objects string sound_names[ARRAY_SIZE]= { "sound_button01","sound_button02", "sound_button03","sound_button04", "sound_button05","sound_button06", "sound_button07","sound_button08", "sound_button09","sound_button10", "sound_button11","sound_button12", "sound_button13","sound_button14", "sound_button15","sound_button16", "sound_button17","sound_button18", "sound_button19","sound_button20", "sound_button21","sound_button22", "sound_button23","sound_button24", "sound_button25","sound_button26" }; //--- Text displayed on graphical objects string sound_texts[ARRAY_SIZE]= { "ALERT","AHOOGA","APPLAUSE","BONK","CARBRAKE","CASHREG", "CLAP","CORKPOP","DOG","DRIVEBY","DRUMROLL","EXPLODE","FINALBEL", "FROG","GLASS","GUNSHOT","LASER","LATNWHIS","PIG", "RICOCHET","RINGIN","SIREN","TRAIN","UH_OH","VERYGOOD","WHOOSH" };
我们来编写一个函数 CreateButton()，它将在图像上创建具有指定属性的图形对象“按钮”：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Creating the Button object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CreateButton(long chart_id, // chart id int sub_window, // window number string name, // object name string text, // displayed name ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor, // anchor point ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner, // chart corner string font_name, // font int font_size, // font size color font_color, // font color color background_color, // background color color border_color, // border color int x_size, // width int y_size, // height int x_distance, // X-coordinate int y_distance, // Y-coordinate long z_order) // Z-order { //--- Creating an object if(ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_BUTTON,sub_window,0,0)) { ObjectSetString(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,text); // setting name ObjectSetString(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_FONT,font_name); // setting font ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,font_color); // setting font color ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,background_color); // setting background color ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR,border_color); // setting border color ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_ANCHOR,anchor); // setting anchor point ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_CORNER,corner); // setting chart corner ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,font_size); // setting font size ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,x_size); // setting width X ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,y_size); // setting height Y ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x_distance); // setting X-coordinate ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y_distance); // setting Y-coordinate ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,false); // cannot select the object if FALSE ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_STATE,false); // button state (clicked/unclicked) ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order); // higher/lower Z-order ObjectSetString(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_TOOLTIP,"\n"); // no tooltip if "\n" } }
为使其更加有趣，将随机选择每个按钮的颜色。要实现这一点，我们将编写一个简单的函数 - GetRandomColor()：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Returning a random color | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ color GetRandomColor() { //--- Select a random color from 0 to 25 switch(MathRand()%26) { case 0 : return(clrOrange); break; case 1 : return(clrGold); break; case 2 : return(clrChocolate); break; case 3 : return(clrChartreuse); break; case 4 : return(clrLime); break; case 5 : return(clrSpringGreen); break; case 6 : return(clrMediumBlue); break; case 7 : return(clrDeepSkyBlue); break; case 8 : return(clrBlue); break; case 9 : return(clrSeaGreen); break; case 10 : return(clrRed); break; case 11 : return(clrSlateGray); break; case 12 : return(clrPeru); break; case 13 : return(clrBlueViolet); break; case 14 : return(clrIndianRed); break; case 15 : return(clrMediumOrchid); break; case 16 : return(clrCrimson); break; case 17 : return(clrMediumAquamarine); break; case 18 : return(clrDarkGray); break; case 19 : return(clrSandyBrown); break; case 20 : return(clrMediumSlateBlue); break; case 21 : return(clrTan); break; case 22 : return(clrDarkSalmon); break; case 23 : return(clrBurlyWood); break; case 24 : return(clrHotPink); break; case 25 : return(clrLightSteelBlue); break; //--- default : return(clrGold); } //--- return(clrGold); }
现在我们来编写一个函数，以将声音面板添加至图表 - SetSoundPanel()：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Adding the sound panel to the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void SetSoundPanel() { int column_count =0; // Column counter int x_dist =10; // Indent from the left side of the chart int y_dist =15; // Indent from the top of the chart int x_size =100; // Button width int y_size =20; // Button height color button_color =clrNONE; // Button color //--- Set the objects for(int i=0; i<ARRAY_SIZE; i++) { //--- Increase the column counter column_count++; //--- Get the button color button_color=GetRandomColor(); //--- Draw a button CreateButton(0,0,sound_names[i],sound_texts[i], ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,"Arial",8, clrWhite,button_color,button_color,x_size,y_size,x_dist,y_dist,1); //--- If two buttons have already been set in the same row if(column_count==2) { x_dist=10; // Move the X-coordinate to the initial position y_dist+=20; // Set the Y-coordinate for the next row column_count=0; // Zero out the counter } else //--- Set the X-coordinate for the next button x_dist+=x_size; } //--- Refresh the chart ChartRedraw(0); }
要从图表上删除面板，我们将使用下面提供的函数：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Deleting the info panel | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DeleteSoundPanel() { //--- Delete position properties and their values for(int i=0; i<ARRAY_SIZE; i++) DeleteObjectByName(name_sound_object[i]); //--- Redraw the chart ChartRedraw(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Deleting objects by name | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DeleteObjectByName(string name) { //--- If the object is found if(ObjectFind(ChartID(),name)>=0) { //--- If an error occurred when deleting, print the relevant message if(!ObjectDelete(ChartID(),name)) Print("Error ("+IntegerToString(GetLastError())+") when deleting the object!"); } }
因此，当加载“EA 交易”时，面板将从 OnInit() 函数设置到图表上，并在删除“EA 交易”时通过 OnDeinit() 函数从图表上删除。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnInit() { //--- Set the sound panel SetSoundPanel(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Deinitialization function of the expert advisor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- Delete the sound panel DeleteSoundPanel(); }
现在，我们只需要实现与面板的交互，以便在按下某个按钮时播放相应的声音。为使其更加具有趣味性，我们将在按下一个声音面板按钮时更改按钮颜色。要实现这一点，我们将需要 ChangeColorsOnSoundPanel() 函数，其代码如下所示：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Changing colors on the sound panel | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void ChangeColorsOnSoundPanel() { color clr=clrNONE; // Button color //--- Iterate over all buttons in a loop and change their color for(int i=0; i<ARRAY_SIZE; i++) { //--- Get the new color clr=GetRandomColor(); //--- Set the border color ObjectSetInteger(0,sound_names[i],OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,clr); //--- Set the background color ObjectSetInteger(0,sound_names[i],OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR,clr); //--- Unclicked button ObjectSetInteger(0,sound_names[i],OBJPROP_STATE,false); //--- Refresh the chart ChartRedraw(0); //--- Wait for 20 ms (lag) Sleep(20); } }
最后，应将下述代码添加至 OnChartEvent() 函数：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Event handler | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, // Event identifier const long& lparam, // Parameter of the event of type long const double& dparam, // Parameter of the event of type double const string& sparam) // Parameter of the event of type string { //--- If there was an event of left-clicking on the object if(id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK) { //--- If the object name contains "sound_button" if(StringFind(sparam,"sound_button",0)>=0) { //--- Play the sound based on the object name // 5019 - ERR_FILE_NOT_EXIST - The file does not exist if(!PlaySound(GetSoundPath(sparam))) Print("Error: ",GetLastError()); //--- Change colors of all buttons ChangeColorsOnSoundPanel(); } } }
上述代码中高亮显示的字符串表示声音文件的位置已使用自定义 GetSoundPath() 函数传递至 PlaySound() 函数。GetSoundPath() 函数的代码如下所示：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Returning sound file location by the object name | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string GetSoundPath(string object_name) { //--- Iterate over all sound panel objects in a loop for(int i=0; i<ARRAY_SIZE; i++) { //--- If the name of the object clicked in the chart // matches one of those available on the panel, return the file location if(object_name==name_sound_object[i]) return(path_sound_object[i]); } //--- return(""); }
现在，一切准备就绪。声音面板（该程序可以从本文的附件下载）将在“EA 交易”附加至图表时设置：
图 2. 图表上的声音面板
那么，声音文件的使用原理现已清楚。我们回到来自前文 “MQL5 细则手册：保存基于指定标准的“EA 交易”的优化结果”的“EA 交易”，并决定我们将在“EA 交易”中使用哪些声音。我们创建 Resources.mqh 并将其包含在“EA 交易”的主文件中。
//--- Include custom libraries #include "Include/Errors.mqh" #include "Include/Enums.mqh" #include "Include/Resources.mqh" #include "Include/TradeSignals.mqh" #include "Include/TradeFunctions.mqh" #include "Include/ToString.mqh" #include "Include/Auxiliary.mqh"
现在，我们为主交易事件选择文件。
//--- Sound files #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\AHOOGA.WAV" // Error #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\CASHREG.WAV" // Position opening/position volume increase/pending order triggering #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\WHOOSH.WAV" // Pending order/Stop Loss/Take Profit setting/modification #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\VERYGOOD.WAV" // Position closing at profit #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\DRIVEBY.WAV" // Position closing at loss //--- Sound file location string SoundError = "::Files\\Sounds\\AHOOGA.WAV"; string SoundOpenPosition = "::Files\\Sounds\\CASHREG.WAV"; string SoundAdjustOrder = "::Files\\Sounds\\WHOOSH.WAV"; string SoundCloseWithProfit= "::Files\\Sounds\\VERYGOOD.WAV"; string SoundCloseWithLoss = "::Files\\Sounds\\DRIVEBY.WAV";
我还想说的是，除了用作资源的声音文件，您也可以在“EA 交易”中存储用作界面的 *.bmp 图像、文本文件甚至指标。MetaTrader 5 的 EA 现被视为功能完备的应用程序 - 这非常方便，您只需传递一个文件而不是多个文件。
我们继续。在外部参数中，我们需要添加 UseSound 参数以能够禁用声音：
//--- External parameters of the Expert Advisor input int NumberOfBars =2; // Number of one-direction bars sinput double Lot =0.1; // Lot input double TakeProfit =100; // Take Profit input double StopLoss =50; // Stop Loss input double TrailingStop =10; // Trailing Stop input bool Reverse =true; // Position reversal sinput bool UseSound =true; // Sound notifications
在 Include\Enums.mqh 中，我们为声音创建 ENUM_SOUNDS 枚举。
//--- Sounds enum ENUM_SOUNDS { SOUND_ERROR =0, // Error SOUND_OPEN_POSITION = 1, // Position opening/position volume increase/pending order triggering SOUND_ADJUST_ORDER = 2, // Stop Loss/Take Profit/pending order setting SOUND_CLOSE_WITH_PROFIT = 3, // Position closing at profit SOUND_CLOSE_WITH_LOSS = 4 // Position closing at loss };
自定义函数 PlaySoundByID() 将需要这些标识符。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Playing sounds | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void PlaySoundByID(ENUM_SOUNDS id) { //--- If it is the real-time mode and sounds are enabled if(IsRealtime() && UseSound) { //--- Play the sound based on the identifier passed switch(id) { case SOUND_ERROR : PlaySound(SoundError); break; case SOUND_OPEN_POSITION : PlaySound(SoundOpenPosition); break; case SOUND_ADJUST_ORDER : PlaySound(SoundAdjustOrder); break; case SOUND_CLOSE_WITH_PROFIT : PlaySound(SoundCloseWithProfit); break; case SOUND_CLOSE_WITH_LOSS : PlaySound(SoundCloseWithLoss); break; } } }
在“EA 交易”执行交易操作期间，音效可通过从相应的交易函数调用 PlaySoundByID() 来播放。我们来看看这一点是如何在 OpenPosition() 函数中实现的：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Opening a position | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OpenPosition(double lot, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, double price, double sl, double tp, string comment) { //--- Set the magic number in the trading structure trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(0); //--- Set the slippage in points trade.SetDeviationInPoints(CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(10)); //--- The Instant Execution and Market Execution modes // *** Starting with build 803, Stop Loss and Take Profit *** // *** can be set upon opening a position in the SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_MARKET mode *** if(symb.execution_mode==SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_INSTANT || symb.execution_mode==SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_MARKET) { //--- If the position failed to open if(!trade.PositionOpen(_Symbol,order_type,lot,price,sl,tp,comment)) { //--- Play the error sound and print the relevant message PlaySoundByID(SOUND_ERROR); Print("Error opening the position: ",GetLastError()," - ",ErrorDescription(GetLastError())); } //--- Otherwise play the position opening sound else PlaySoundByID(SOUND_OPEN_POSITION); } }
然而，如果一个仓位在“止损”、“获利”位通过手动或其他方式平仓，必须在 OnTrade() 函数中对该事件进行监控。要实现这一点，我们将编写另一个函数 SoundNotification()，它将负责必要的检查：如果交易的历史数据显示当前交易品种的新的交易具有 DEAL_ENTRY_OUT 或 DEAL_ENTRY_INOUT 标识符（完全/部分平仓或反向操作），程序将检查该交易平仓获利或亏损以及是否播放相应的声音。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Sound notification | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void SoundNotification() { //--- If it is the real-time mode and sounds are enabled if(IsRealtime() && UseSound) { ulong ticket =0; // Deal ticket int total =0; // Total deals static ulong last_ticket =0; // Last ticket prior to this check //--- Get the complete history if(!HistorySelect(0,TimeCurrent()+1000)) return; //--- Get the number of deals in the obtained list total=HistoryDealsTotal(); //--- In the obtained list, iterate over all deals from the last one to the first one for(int i=total-1; i>=0; i--) { //--- If the deal ticket by its position in the list has been obtained if((ticket=HistoryDealGetTicket(i))>0) { //--- get the symbol of the deal GetHistoryDealProperties(ticket,D_SYMBOL); //--- If the symbol of the deal and the current symbol are the same if(deal.symbol==_Symbol) { //--- get the direction of the deal GetHistoryDealProperties(ticket,D_ENTRY); //--- If it is position closing, volume decrease or reversal if(deal.entry==DEAL_ENTRY_OUT || deal.entry==DEAL_ENTRY_INOUT) { //--- If the ticket of the current deal from the list (the last deal for the symbol) is equal to the previous ticket // or this is the initialization of the ticket of the last deal if(ticket==last_ticket || last_ticket==0) { //--- Save the ticket and exit last_ticket=ticket; return; } //--- Get the result of the deal GetHistoryDealProperties(ticket,D_PROFIT); //--- In case of profit if(deal.profit>=0) { //--- Profit sound PlaySoundByID(SOUND_CLOSE_WITH_PROFIT); //--- Save the ticket number last_ticket=ticket; return; } //--- In case of loss if(deal.profit<0) { //--- Loss sound PlaySoundByID(SOUND_CLOSE_WITH_LOSS); //--- Save the ticket number last_ticket=ticket; return; } } } } } } }
SoundNotification() 函数应位于 OnInit() 和 OnTrade() 函数中：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Initialization | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- Initialize the new bar CheckNewBar(); //--- Initialize tickets of the last deals for the symbol SoundNotification(); //--- Initialization completed successfully return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Monitoring trade events | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTrade() { //--- Sound notification SoundNotification(); }
当修改追踪止损水平时，声音通知也被添加至 ModifyTrailingStop() 函数的末尾。
总结
就是这样。用于测试的所有文件都可在本文的附件中下载。说起终端的声音，我想提醒读者注意代码库中 CMIDI 名称下的一个有趣的解决方案（整型）：它允许您在 MetaTrader 5 中播放 MIDI 文件。祝您好运！
