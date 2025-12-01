Discussing the article: "The View component for tables in the MQL5 MVC paradigm: Base graphical element"
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Check out the new article: The View component for tables in the MQL5 MVC paradigm: Base graphical element.
Here, we will not consider integration with the already created Model component. Moreover, with the Controller component that has not yet been created, but we will design the classes under development taking into account future integration. This will further make it easy to link visual elements with data and control logic, ensuring full interaction within the framework of the MVC paradigm. As a result, we get a flexible tool for creating tables and other graphical elements to be used in our projects.
Since the implementation of architecture of the View component in MQL5 is quite time-consuming, including many auxiliary classes and inheritances, let us agree on a fairly brief summary. Define a class, provide a brief description of it, and then, again briefly, consider its implementation. Today, we have five such classes:
In the end, all these classes are necessary for the base class to draw graphic elements. All other classes that will be created when implementing various controls, in particular, the Table Control, will inherit from it.
Author: Artyom Trishkin