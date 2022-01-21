Graphics in DoEasy library (Part 89): Programming standard graphical objects. Basic functionality

Contents





Currently, the library is able to track standard graphical objects on the client terminal chart, including their removal and modification of some of their parameters. Sometimes, it is useful to know about newly set, modified or removed custom graphical objects on a chart directly from your program. However, at the moment, we lack the ability to create standard graphical objects from custom programs. Having the functionality for programming graphical objects and tracking changes in their properties, we are able to create composite graphical objects of any complexity, degree of nesting and the number of controlled pivot points. In this article, I will create the basic functionality for programming standard graphical objects. I will refine the functionality in the coming articles while considering the ability to create custom composite graphical objects based on the standard ones.

Besides, I will gradually make so that library objects use dynamic arrays for storing their properties. In fact, I have already started doing that in the previous article. Here I will fix a logical error made in the previous article causing the inability to track property changes of objects having more than two pivot points. Besides, I will fix and improve the class of a multidimensional dynamic array, so that it can be used as a separate unit of the library, and move it to a separate file.







Improving library classes

The descendant classes of an abstract graphical object need some properties supported by the object so that these properties can be considered when searching, sorting and displaying the properties in the terminal journal. In the GStdFiboArcObj.mqh and GStdGannFanObj.mqh files, add the string for supporting the "Level value" real property by the object:



bool CGStdFiboArcObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; }

In the GStdExpansionObj.mqh, GStdFiboChannelObj.mqh, GStdFiboFanObj.mqh, GStdFiboObj.mqh, GStdFiboTimesObj.mqh and GStdPitchforkObj.mqh files, make the following changes in the same method to support the same property:

bool CGStdPitchforkObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; }

In the GStdHLineObj.mqh file of the "Horizontal line" object class, remove the "Pivot point time" property from the method returning the flag of the object supporting the integer property since the object uses only the price for construction:

bool CGStdHLineObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; }

The "Vertical line" object in the GStdVLineObj.mqh file uses only time for its construction. Therefore, I will remove everything from the method returning the flag of the object supporting a real property — the object does not support real properties:

bool CGStdVLineObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return false ; }





In the previous article, I skipped one logical error preventing us from controlling the changes in the properties of object pivot points and levels in cases when two pivot points are used for the object construction or the object features more than two levels. It was mainly about the method adding the specified number of cells to the end of the array. The method received the pointer to an object created outside, while the array received the specified number of these pointers:

bool AddQuantity( const string source, const int total , CObject * object ) { bool res= true ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { if (! this . Add( object )) { CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); res &= false ; continue ; } } return res; }

However, this is the same object! We simply pass the pointer to an object created outside the method and multiply the pointers to it in a loop. Therefore, changing the properties of the object itself affects all the pointers — they also refer to the same object. Thus, we filled the array with instances of the same object property rather than with different properties. If the object featured several reference points, we multiplied the pivot point by the specified number. Instead of managing the real values of the second, third, fourth and fifth points, we added the property of the second pivot point to the array. This prevented us from getting, tracking and changing the values of the real reference point. Changing the second pivot point led these changes to be copied to the third, fourth and fifth object points.



Let's add one more method for creating a new data object. This method will create a new property object. We will add this new property (rather than the pointer) to the array in the AddQuantity() method, in which we simply added the pointer created from the outside in the specified amount to the array.

Since we have three sets of identical classes in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\XDimArray.mqh — the classes for creating dynamic multidimensional integer, real and string arrays, let's consider this using the classes for creating an integer multidimensional dynamic array as an example.

In the class of one long array dimension, write the method for creating a new data object:

class CDimLong : public CArrayObj { private : CDataUnitLong *CreateData( const string source, const long value = 0 ) { CDataUnitLong *data= new CDataUnitLong(); if (data==NULL) ::Print(source,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_LONG_DATA_OBJ)); else data.Value= value ; return data; }

Here all is simple: we create a new object of long data and set the value passed to the method for it. If failed to create an object, inform of that in the journal. The method returns the pointer to the created object or NULL in case of an error.



Add the changes to the AddQuantity() method:

bool AddQuantity( const string source, const int total, const long value = 0 ) { bool res= true ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CDataUnitLong *data= this .CreateData(DFUN, value ); if (data==NULL) { res &= false ; continue ; } data.Value= value ; if (! this .Add(data)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); delete data; res &= false ; continue ; } } return res; }

Now instead of the pointer to the object, the method receives the value to be assigned to a newly created property. In the loop, create a new object in the loop and add it to the list.



In the Increase() method, in which I have previously created a new object and passed the pointer to it to the AddQuantity() method, simply call the AddQuantity() method since new objects in the loop are now created and added to the array inside the AddQuantity() method, rather than a pointer to a single object previously created in the Increase() method.

Let's remove the following code block from the method:

int Increase( const int total, const long value = 0 ) { int size_prev= this .Total(); CDataUnitLong *data= new CDataUnitLong(); if (data==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_LONG_DATA_OBJ)); return 0 ; } data.Value= value ; this .AddQuantity(DFUN,total,data); return this .Total()-size_prev; }

The called AddQuantity() method now receives an initial value for a data object newly added to the array rather than a pointer:

int Increase( const int total, const long value = 0 ) { int size_prev= this .Total(); this .AddQuantity(DFUN,total, value ); return this .Total()-size_prev; }

The same changes were done to the remaining classes of the file. I am not going to repeat them here since they are identical.

You can view all the changes in the files attached below.

In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh, add new message indices:

MSG_GRAPH_ELM_COLLECTION_ERR_OBJ_ALREADY_EXISTS, MSG_GRAPH_ELM_COLLECTION_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CTRL_OBJ, MSG_GRAPH_ELM_COLLECTION_ERR_FAILED_GET_CTRL_OBJ, MSG_GRAPH_ELM_COLLECTION_ERR_GR_OBJ_ALREADY_EXISTS, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_STD_GRAPH_OBJ, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_NOT_FIND_SUBWINDOW,

...

MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_BMP_FILE_STATE_ON, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_BMP_FILE_STATE_OFF, MSG_DATA_PROP_OBJ_OUT_OF_PROP_RANGE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_GET_ADDED_OBJ_LIST, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_DETACH_OBJ_FROM_LIST, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_CREATE_EVN_CTRL_INDICATOR, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_CREATE_EVN_CTRL_INDICATOR, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_CLOSED_CHARTS, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_OBJECTS_ON_CLOSED_CHARTS, };

and message texts corresponding to newly added indices:



{ "Ошибка. Уже существует объект управления чартами с идентификатором чарта " , "Error. A chart control object already exists with chart id " }, { "Не удалось создать объект управления чартами с идентификатором чарта " , "Failed to create chart control object with chart id " }, { "Не удалось получить объект управления чартами с идентификатором чарта " , "Failed to get chart control object with chart id " }, { "Такой графический объект уже существует: " , "Such a graphic object already exists: " }, { "Не удалось создать объект класса для графического объекта " , "Failed to create class object for graphic object" }, { "Не удалось создать графический объект " , "Failed to create graphic object " }, { "Не удалось найти подокно графика" , "Could not find chart subwindow" },

...

{ "Состояние \"On\"" , "State \"On\"" }, { "Состояние \"Off\"" , "State \"Off\"" }, { "Переданное свойство находится за пределами диапазона свойств объекта" , "The passed property is outside the range of the object's properties" }, { "Не удалось получить список вновь добавленных объектов" , "Failed to get the list of newly added objects" }, { "Не удалось изъять графический объект из списка" , "Failed to detach graphic object from the list" }, { "Создан индикатор контроля и отправки событий" , "An indicator for monitoring and sending events has been created" }, { "Не удалось создать индикатор контроля и отправки событий" , "Failed to create indicator for monitoring and sending events" }, { "Закрыто окон графиков: " , "Closed chart windows: " }, { "С ними удалено объектов: " , "Objects removed with them: " }, };





Let's make minor improvements in the class of the base object of the library graphical objects.

The graphical objects feature bool properties returning the flags of some object properties. The abstract graphical object class has the methods returning and setting such flags. The method names indicate that the method sets the flag, for example:

SetFlagDrawLines (Display lines for Elliott wave marking). In the class of the base object of the library graphical objects, a corresponding method is called SetDrawLines(). Thus, if we try to set the flag for an object, we will see two hints for choosing a method. This is confusing. Besides, if we select the method of the base graphical object rather than abstract one, no change set in the object arrays will be made in the properties. Instead, we will simply give a command to change a property in the graphical object itself. The appropriate property in the class object will remain unchanged. This means we need to rename all such methods to avoid mistakes when selecting out of two methods. I believe, later it will be necessary to unify the return types of these methods as well so that the compiler is able to select the necessary method unambiguously.

Let's introduce the necessary fixes in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GBaseObj.mqh:

bool Set Flag Back( const bool flag) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_BACK ,flag)) { this .m_back=flag; return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } bool Set Flag Selected( const bool flag) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_SELECTED ,flag)) { this .m_selected=flag; return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } bool Set Flag Selectable( const bool flag) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE ,flag)) { this .m_selectable=flag; return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } bool Set Flag Hidden( const bool flag) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE ,flag)) { this .m_hidden=flag; return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; }





Let's move the classes for creating a multidimensional dynamic array to a separate file. I will improve them so that they turn into a tool for creating property objects for any existing or planned object of the library applying arrays for storing its properties (integer, real and string ones).

In the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\ folder of service classes and functions, create a new file Properties.mqh. It is to get all classes for creating a two-dimensional array of object properties and a properties object (both previous and current ones) set in the previous article directly in the class body of the CGStdGraphObj abstract standard graphical object:

class CGStdGraphObj : public CGBaseObj { private : class CDataPropObj { private : CArrayObj m_list; int m_total_int; int m_total_dbl; int m_total_str; int IndexProp(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( int )property- this .m_total_int; } int IndexProp(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) const { return ( int )property- this .m_total_int- this .m_total_dbl; } public : CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list; } CXDimArrayLong *Long() const { return this .m_list.At( 0 ); } CXDimArrayDouble *Double() const { return this .m_list.At( 1 ); } CXDimArrayString *String() const { return this .m_list.At( 2 ); } void Set(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, int index, long value ) { this .Long().Set(property,index, value ); } void Set(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, int index, double value ) { this .Double().Set( this .IndexProp(property),index, value ); } void Set(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, int index, string value ) { this .String().Set( this .IndexProp(property),index, value ); } long Get(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, int index) const { return this .Long().Get(property,index); } double Get(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, int index) const { return this .Double().Get( this .IndexProp(property),index); } string Get(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, int index) const { return this .String().Get( this .IndexProp(property),index); } int Size( const int range) const { if (range< this .m_total_int) return this .Long().Size(range); else if (range< this .m_total_int+ this .m_total_dbl) return this .Double().Size( this .IndexProp((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)range)); else if (range< this .m_total_int+ this .m_total_dbl+ this .m_total_str) return this .String().Size( this .IndexProp((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)range)); return 0 ; } bool SetSizeRange( const int range, const int size) { if (range< this .m_total_int) return this .Long().SetSizeRange(range,size); else if (range< this .m_total_int+ this .m_total_dbl) return this .Double().SetSizeRange( this .IndexProp((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)range),size); else if (range< this .m_total_int+ this .m_total_dbl+ this .m_total_str) return this .String().SetSizeRange( this .IndexProp((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)range),size); return false ; } CDataPropObj( const int prop_total_integer, const int prop_total_double, const int prop_total_string) { this .m_total_int=prop_total_integer; this .m_total_dbl=prop_total_double; this .m_total_str=prop_total_string; this .m_list.Add( new CXDimArrayLong( this .m_total_int, 1 )); this .m_list.Add( new CXDimArrayDouble( this .m_total_dbl, 1 )); this .m_list.Add( new CXDimArrayString( this .m_total_str, 1 )); } ~CDataPropObj() { m_list.Clear(); m_list.Shutdown(); } }; class CProperty { public : CDataPropObj *Curr; CDataPropObj *Prev; bool SetSizeRange( const int range, const int size) { return ( this .Curr.SetSizeRange(range,size) && this .Prev.SetSizeRange(range,size) ? true : false ); } int CurrSize( const int range) const { return Curr.Size(range); } int PrevSize( const int range) const { return Prev.Size(range); } void CurrentToPrevious( void ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Curr.Long().Total();i++) for ( int r= 0 ;r< this .Curr.Long().Size(i);r++) this .Prev.Long().Set(i,r, this .Curr.Long().Get(i,r)); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Curr.Double().Total();i++) for ( int r= 0 ;r< this .Curr.Double().Size(i);r++) this .Prev.Double().Set(i,r, this .Curr.Double().Get(i,r)); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Curr.String().Total();i++) for ( int r= 0 ;r< this .Curr.String().Size(i);r++) this .Prev.String().Set(i,r, this .Curr.String().Get(i,r)); } CProperty( const int prop_int_total, const int prop_double_total, const int prop_string_total) { this .Curr= new CDataPropObj(prop_int_total,prop_double_total,prop_string_total); this .Prev= new CDataPropObj(prop_int_total,prop_double_total,prop_string_total); } };

We need to get rid of references to any enumerations belonging to a particular class object to make the class universal.

To achieve this, replace all the enumerations used to select the methods returning a real property index with ordinary int variables. To calculate the property indices, pass the maximum property for real and string properties to the class constructors (an integer property does not shift its value and fully corresponds to the property index). Next, simply calculate the real values based on the property value and the maximum value of properties. As usual, the idea looks more clear when displayed as a code.

Add the following classes in the newly added file \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\Properties.mqh:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "XDimArray.mqh" class CDataPropObj : public CObject { private : CArrayObj m_list; int m_total_int; int m_total_dbl; int m_total_str; int m_prop_max_dbl; int m_prop_max_str; int IndexProp( int property) const { if (property< this .m_total_int) return property; else if (property< this .m_prop_max_dbl) return property- this .m_total_int; else if (property< this .m_prop_max_str) return property- this .m_total_int- this .m_total_dbl; CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_DATA_PROP_OBJ_OUT_OF_PROP_RANGE); return INT_MAX ; } public : CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list; } CXDimArrayLong *Long() const { return this .m_list.At( 0 ); } CXDimArrayDouble *Double() const { return this .m_list.At( 1 ); } CXDimArrayString *String() const { return this .m_list.At( 2 ); } void SetLong( int property, int index, long value) { this .Long().Set(property,index,value); } void SetDouble( int property, int index, double value) { this .Double().Set( this .IndexProp(property),index,value); } void SetString( int property, int index, string value) { this .String().Set( this .IndexProp(property),index,value); } long GetLong( int property, int index) const { return this .Long().Get(property,index); } double GetDouble( int property, int index) const { return this .Double().Get( this .IndexProp(property),index); } string GetString( int property, int index) const { return this .String().Get( this .IndexProp(property),index); } int Size( const int range) const { if (range< this .m_total_int) return this .Long().Size(range); else if (range< this .m_prop_max_dbl) return this .Double().Size( this .IndexProp(range)); else if (range< this .m_prop_max_str) return this .String().Size( this .IndexProp(range)); return 0 ; } bool SetSizeRange( const int range, const int size) { if (range< this .m_total_int) return this .Long().SetSizeRange(range,size); else if (range< this .m_prop_max_dbl) return this .Double().SetSizeRange( this .IndexProp(range),size); else if (range< this .m_prop_max_str) return this .String().SetSizeRange( this .IndexProp(range),size); return false ; } CDataPropObj( const int prop_total_integer, const int prop_total_double, const int prop_total_string) { this .m_total_int=prop_total_integer; this .m_total_dbl=prop_total_double; this .m_total_str=prop_total_string; this .m_prop_max_dbl= this .m_total_int+ this .m_total_dbl; this .m_prop_max_str= this .m_total_int+ this .m_total_dbl+ this .m_total_str; this .m_list.Add( new CXDimArrayLong( this .m_total_int, 1 )); this .m_list.Add( new CXDimArrayDouble( this .m_total_dbl, 1 )); this .m_list.Add( new CXDimArrayString( this .m_total_str, 1 )); } ~CDataPropObj() { m_list.Clear(); m_list.Shutdown(); } }; class CProperties : public CObject { private : CArrayObj m_list; public : CDataPropObj *Curr; CDataPropObj *Prev; bool SetSizeRange( const int range, const int size) { return ( this .Curr.SetSizeRange(range,size) && this .Prev.SetSizeRange(range,size) ? true : false ); } int CurrSize( const int range) const { return Curr.Size(range); } int PrevSize( const int range) const { return Prev.Size(range); } void CurrentToPrevious( void ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Curr.Long().Total();i++) for ( int r= 0 ;r< this .Curr.Long().Size(i);r++) this .Prev.Long().Set(i,r, this .Curr.Long().Get(i,r)); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Curr.Double().Total();i++) for ( int r= 0 ;r< this .Curr.Double().Size(i);r++) this .Prev.Double().Set(i,r, this .Curr.Double().Get(i,r)); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Curr.String().Total();i++) for ( int r= 0 ;r< this .Curr.String().Size(i);r++) this .Prev.String().Set(i,r, this .Curr.String().Get(i,r)); } CProperties( const int prop_int_total, const int prop_double_total, const int prop_string_total) { this .Curr= new CDataPropObj(prop_int_total,prop_double_total,prop_string_total); this .Prev= new CDataPropObj(prop_int_total,prop_double_total,prop_string_total); this .m_list.Add( this .Curr); this .m_list.Add( this .Prev); } ~CProperties() { this .m_list.Clear(); this .m_list.Shutdown(); } };

All the main explanations are set in the code comments. Compare these classes with the ones I made in the previous article in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdGraphObj.mqh.



Now let's improve the abstract standard graphical object class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdGraphObj.mqh.

First, include the newly created file of object property classes:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\GBaseObj.mqh" #include "..\..\..\Services\Properties.mqh" class CGStdGraphObj : public CGBaseObj {

The classes of properties objects are already removed from the private section of the class. The pointer to the properties object is declared in it as well. The appropriate method of the properties object is accessed in each of the Get and Set methods in the public section of the class:



class CGStdGraphObj : public CGBaseObj { private : CProperties *Prop; int m_pivots; void SetTimePivot( const int index); void SetPricePivot( const int index); void SetLevelColor( const int index); void SetLevelStyle( const int index); void SetLevelWidth( const int index); void SetLevelValue( const int index); void SetLevelText( const int index); void SetBMPFile( const int index); public : void SetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, int index, long value ) { this .Prop.Curr. SetLong (property,index, value ); } void SetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, int index, double value ) { this .Prop.Curr. SetDouble (property,index, value ); } void SetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, int index, string value ) { this .Prop.Curr. SetString (property,index, value ); } long GetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, int index) const { return this .Prop.Curr. GetLong (property,index); } double GetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, int index) const { return this .Prop.Curr. GetDouble (property,index); } string GetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, int index) const { return this .Prop.Curr. GetString (property,index); } void SetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, int index, long value ) { this .Prop.Prev. SetLong (property,index, value ); } void SetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, int index, double value ){ this .Prop.Prev. SetDouble (property,index, value ); } void SetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, int index, string value ){ this .Prop.Prev. SetString (property,index, value ); } long GetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, int index) const { return this .Prop.Prev. GetLong (property,index); } double GetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, int index) const { return this .Prop.Prev. GetDouble (property,index); } string GetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, int index) const { return this .Prop.Prev. GetString (property,index); } CGStdGraphObj *GetObject( void ) { return & this ;}

In the public section, add the destructor of the class the properties object is to be removed in:

CGStdGraphObj(){ this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ; m_group= WRONG_VALUE ; } ~CGStdGraphObj() { if ( this .Prop!= NULL ) delete this .Prop; } protected : CGStdGraphObj( const ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP group, const long chart_id, const int pivots, const string name);

In the section of the methods of simplified access and setting graphical object properties, improve the methods of setting flag properties:

bool Back( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK, 0 ); } void SetFlagBack( const bool flag) { if (CGBaseObj:: SetFlagBack (flag)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK, 0 ,flag); } long Zorder( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER, 0 ); } void SetZorder( const long value ) { if (CGBaseObj::SetZorder( value )) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER, 0 , value ); } bool Hidden( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN, 0 ); } void SetFlagHidden( const bool flag) { if (CGBaseObj:: SetFlagHidden (flag)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN, 0 ,flag); } bool Selected( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED, 0 ); } void SetFlagSelected( const bool flag) { if (CGBaseObj:: SetFlagSelected (flag)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED, 0 ,flag); } bool Selectable( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE, 0 ); } void SetFlagSelectable( const bool flag) { if (CGBaseObj:: SetFlagSelectable (flag)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE, 0 ,flag); }

Move the method copying the current properties to the previous ones from the private section to the public one:

string VisibleOnTimeframeDescription( void ); void PropertiesRefresh( void ); void PropertiesCheckChanged( void ); void PropertiesCopyToPrevData( void ); private : void GetAndSaveINT( void ); void GetAndSaveDBL( void ); void GetAndSaveSTR( void ); };

In the protected parametric constructor, create a new object of the graphical object properties:

CGStdGraphObj::CGStdGraphObj( const ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP group , const long chart_id, const int pivots, const string name) { this .Prop= new CProperties( GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL , GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL , GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL );

Pass the number of integer, real and string graphical object properties to the class constructor.



In the method returning integer properties from a graphical and saving them in the class object properties, check whether the number of object levels has changed. If yes, then change the size of arrays of all properties storing the level values.

Otherwise, when setting the level properties, we get the array out of range error:

this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_FILL )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_READONLY )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_LEVELS )); if ( this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS, 0 )!= this .GetPropertyPrev(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS, 0 )) { this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR, this .Levels()); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE, this .Levels()); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH, this .Levels()); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE, this .Levels()); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT, this .Levels()); } for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Levels();i++) { this .SetLevelColor(i); this .SetLevelStyle(i); this .SetLevelWidth(i); } this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_ALIGN ));

Simplify the method checking the changes in object properties:

void CGStdGraphObj::PropertiesCheckChanged( void ) { bool changed= false ; int begin= 0 , end=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for ( int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)i; if (! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; for ( int j= 0 ;j<Prop.CurrSize(prop);j++) { if ( this .GetProperty(prop,j)!= this .GetPropertyPrev(prop,j)) { changed= true ; :: Print (DFUN, this .Name(), ": " ,TextByLanguage( " Изменённое свойство: " , " Modified property: " ), this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } } } begin=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for ( int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if (! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; for ( int j= 0 ;j<Prop.CurrSize(prop);j++) { if ( this .GetProperty(prop,j)!= this .GetPropertyPrev(prop,j)) { changed= true ; :: Print (DFUN, this .Name(), ": " ,TextByLanguage( " Изменённое свойство: " , " Modified property: " ), this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } } } begin=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for ( int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)i; if (! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; for ( int j= 0 ;j<Prop.CurrSize(prop);j++) { if ( this .GetProperty(prop,j)!= this .GetPropertyPrev(prop,j)) { changed= true ; :: Print (DFUN, this .Name(), ": " ,TextByLanguage( " Изменённое свойство: " , " Modified property: " ), this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } } } if (changed) PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); }

In the past method implementation, I used the if-else construction to make sure the property has multiple values (such as the anchor point time) and handled each such property in a separate code block. Since we are able to know the property array size for each of the properties, it is sufficient to simply go through the values of a single property in the loop by the size of the array second dimension. For a single property, the size of the second dimension is 1, while for a multiple one, it is equal to the number of values of the property multi-properties. Thus, all can be done in a single loop for each of the object properties. This is what I have done above.



I have also implemented some minor improvements (for example changing method names) in the same file. For instance, LevelColorsDescription() has been renamed to LevelsColorDescription(), which is more in line with the method purpose. I will not consider such renaming here. You can find them in the attached files.



Each of the library objects has a custom object ID in addition to other properties. The collection class of graphical elements features two collections — collection of graphical elements, the development of which I have suspended until the completion of the graphical object collection (featuring manually created standard graphical objects) I am working on right now and standard graphical objects that are created programmatically. Here I will start developing the functionality for programming standard graphical objects.

IDs of graphical objects created programmatically will be located in the range from 1 to 10000 inclusive. IDs of manually created graphical objects start from 10001.

Let's set this threshold value in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh:

#define PENDING_REQUEST_ID_TYPE_ERR ( 1 ) #define PENDING_REQUEST_ID_TYPE_REQ ( 2 ) #define SERIES_DEFAULT_BARS_COUNT ( 1000 ) #define PAUSE_FOR_SYNC_ATTEMPTS ( 16 ) #define ATTEMPTS_FOR_SYNC ( 5 ) #define TICKSERIES_DEFAULT_DAYS_COUNT ( 1 ) #define TICKSERIES_MAX_DATA_TOTAL ( 200000 ) #define MBOOKSERIES_DEFAULT_DAYS_COUNT ( 1 ) #define MBOOKSERIES_MAX_DATA_TOTAL ( 200000 ) #define PAUSE_FOR_CANV_UPDATE ( 16 ) #define NULL_COLOR ( 0x00FFFFFF ) #define OUTER_AREA_SIZE ( 16 ) #define PROGRAM_OBJ_MAX_ID ( 10000 )





Methods for programming standard graphical objects

We already have the methods tracking manual creation of graphical objects on a chart, creating the appropriate class objects and adding them to the collection list. Of course, it would be good to use them for the current tasks but there are some reasons that forced me to abandon the use of partially ready-made methods. We simply track the appearance of graphical objects in the timer. When creating an object programmatically, I would not want to wait for the next timer tick and define the newly created object, as well as its creation method (programmatic and manual).

Instead, I will create the method in the collection class of graphical elements for constructing standard graphical objects. Immediately after constructing the object, I will create the corresponding class object and place it in the collection. The search for changes in the object properties is performed by the already created functionality. Thus, we will be able to create objects and add them to the collection, while retaining the ability to search for changes with no consideration to the object creation method. In the future, this will simplify the creation of composite graphical objects and managing their properties.

In a programmatically created graphical object, its name will contain the name of the program the object was created from. This will allow us to distinguish our "own" graphical objects from manually created ones.

To achieve this, add the new variable for storing the program name in the private section of the chart object management class in the file of the graphical element collection class \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh:

class CChartObjectsControl : public CObject { private : CArrayObj m_list_new_graph_obj; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES m_chart_timeframe; long m_chart_id; long m_chart_id_main; string m_chart_symbol; bool m_is_graph_obj_event; int m_total_objects; int m_last_objects; int m_delta_graph_obj; int m_handle_ind; string m_name_ind; string m_name_program; string LastAddedGraphObjName( void ); void SetMouseEvent( void ); public :

In the public section of the class, remove specifying a chart ID from the CreateNewGraphObj() method since the ID is one of the primary properties of the chart objects management object and it can be obtained directly from the object rather than by passing to the method.

Set the program name value to the appropriate variable in the class constructors:



public : ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe( void ) const { return this .m_chart_timeframe; } long ChartID ( void ) const { return this .m_chart_id; } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .m_chart_symbol; } bool IsEvent( void ) const { return this .m_is_graph_obj_event; } int TotalObjects( void ) const { return this .m_total_objects; } int Delta( void ) const { return this .m_delta_graph_obj; } CGStdGraphObj *CreateNewGraphObj( const ENUM_OBJECT obj_type, const string name); CArrayObj *GetListNewAddedObj( void ) { return & this .m_list_new_graph_obj;} bool CreateEventControlInd( const long chart_id_main); bool AddEventControlInd( void ); void Refresh( void ); CChartObjectsControl( void ) { this .m_name_program=:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME ); this .m_chart_id=:: ChartID (); this .m_chart_timeframe=( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ):: ChartPeriod ( this .m_chart_id); this .m_chart_symbol=:: ChartSymbol ( this .m_chart_id); this .m_chart_id_main=:: ChartID (); this .m_list_new_graph_obj.Clear(); this .m_list_new_graph_obj.Sort(); this .m_is_graph_obj_event= false ; this .m_total_objects= 0 ; this .m_last_objects= 0 ; this .m_delta_graph_obj= 0 ; this .m_name_ind= "" ; this .m_handle_ind= INVALID_HANDLE ; this .SetMouseEvent(); } CChartObjectsControl( const long chart_id) { this .m_name_program=:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME ); this .m_chart_timeframe=( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ):: ChartPeriod ( this .m_chart_id); this .m_chart_symbol=:: ChartSymbol ( this .m_chart_id); this .m_chart_id_main=:: ChartID (); this .m_list_new_graph_obj.Clear(); this .m_list_new_graph_obj.Sort(); this .m_chart_id=chart_id; this .m_is_graph_obj_event= false ; this .m_total_objects= 0 ; this .m_last_objects= 0 ; this .m_delta_graph_obj= 0 ; this .m_name_ind= "" ; this .m_handle_ind= INVALID_HANDLE ; this .SetMouseEvent(); }

In addition for the empty name check, make sure the object is not created programmatically in the method checking chart objects:

void CChartObjectsControl::Refresh( void ) { this .m_total_objects=:: ObjectsTotal ( this . ChartID ()); this .m_delta_graph_obj= this .m_total_objects- this .m_last_objects; if ( this .m_delta_graph_obj!= 0 ) { string txt= ", " +(m_delta_graph_obj> 0 ? "Added: " : "Deleted: " )+( string ) fabs (m_delta_graph_obj)+ " obj" ; Print (DFUN, "ChartID=" , this . ChartID (), ", " , this . Symbol (), ", " ,TimeframeDescription( this .Timeframe()),txt); } if ( this .m_delta_graph_obj> 0 ) { string name= this .LastAddedGraphObjName(); if (name!= "" && :: StringFind (name,m_name_program)== WRONG_VALUE ) { ENUM_OBJECT type=( ENUM_OBJECT ):: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (),name, OBJPROP_TYPE ); ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type=ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE(type+OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 ); CGStdGraphObj *obj= this .CreateNewGraphObj(type,name); if (obj== NULL ) return ; obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM); if ( this .m_list_new_graph_obj.Search(obj)== WRONG_VALUE ) { this .m_list_new_graph_obj.Add(obj); } } } this .m_last_objects= this .m_total_objects; this .m_is_graph_obj_event=( bool ) this .m_delta_graph_obj; }

In other words, if an object name has no a substring with a program name, such an object should be handled by the method, otherwise this is a programmatically created graphical object which is added to the collection list by another method.



In the method for creating a new standard graphical object, replace all chart_id, previously passed to the method, with the chart ID set for the object it controls:

CGStdGraphObj *CChartObjectsControl::CreateNewGraphObj( const ENUM_OBJECT obj_type, const string name) { CGStdGraphObj *obj= NULL ; switch (( int )obj_type) { case OBJ_VLINE : return new CGStdVLineObj( this . ChartID () ,name); case OBJ_HLINE : return new CGStdHLineObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_TREND : return new CGStdTrendObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE : return new CGStdTrendByAngleObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_CYCLES : return new CGStdCyclesObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_ARROWED_LINE : return new CGStdArrowedLineObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_CHANNEL : return new CGStdChannelObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL : return new CGStdStdDevChannelObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_REGRESSION : return new CGStdRegressionObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_PITCHFORK : return new CGStdPitchforkObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_GANNLINE : return new CGStdGannLineObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_GANNFAN : return new CGStdGannFanObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_GANNGRID : return new CGStdGannGridObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_FIBO : return new CGStdFiboObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_FIBOTIMES : return new CGStdFiboTimesObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_FIBOFAN : return new CGStdFiboFanObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_FIBOARC : return new CGStdFiboArcObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL : return new CGStdFiboChannelObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_EXPANSION : return new CGStdExpansionObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5 : return new CGStdElliotWave5Obj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3 : return new CGStdElliotWave3Obj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_RECTANGLE : return new CGStdRectangleObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_TRIANGLE : return new CGStdTriangleObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_ELLIPSE : return new CGStdEllipseObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP : return new CGStdArrowThumbUpObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN : return new CGStdArrowThumbDownObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_ARROW_UP : return new CGStdArrowUpObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_ARROW_DOWN : return new CGStdArrowDownObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_ARROW_STOP : return new CGStdArrowStopObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_ARROW_CHECK : return new CGStdArrowCheckObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE : return new CGStdArrowLeftPriceObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE : return new CGStdArrowRightPriceObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_ARROW_BUY : return new CGStdArrowBuyObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_ARROW_SELL : return new CGStdArrowSellObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_ARROW : return new CGStdArrowObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_TEXT : return new CGStdTextObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_LABEL : return new CGStdLabelObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_BUTTON : return new CGStdButtonObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_CHART : return new CGStdChartObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_BITMAP : return new CGStdBitmapObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL : return new CGStdBitmapLabelObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_EDIT : return new CGStdEditObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_EVENT : return new CGStdEventObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL : return new CGStdRectangleLabelObj( this . ChartID () ,name); default : return NULL ; } }





In the CGraphElementsCollection collection class of graphical objects, namely, in the method returning the first free graphical object ID, add the flag specifying the ID of the necessary object: false — for a manually created one, true — for a programmatically created one:

long GetFreeGraphObjID( bool program_object ); long GetFreeCanvElmID( void );

Declare the private method creating a new standard graphical object:

bool DeleteGraphObjCtrlObjFromList(CChartObjectsControl *obj); bool CreateNewStdGraphObject ( const long chart_id, const string name, const ENUM_OBJECT type, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2= 0 , const double price2= 0 , const datetime time3= 0 , const double price3= 0 , const datetime time4= 0 , const double price4= 0 , const datetime time5= 0 , const double price5= 0 ); public :

In the private section of the class, write the method creating a new graphical object and returning the pointer to the chart management object:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam); private : CChartObjectsControl *CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj( const long chart_id, const string name, int subwindow, const ENUM_OBJECT type_object, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2= 0 , const double price2= 0 , const datetime time3= 0 , const double price3= 0 , const datetime time4= 0 , const double price4= 0 , const datetime time5= 0 , const double price5= 0 ) { if ( this .IsPresentGraphObjInList(chart_id,name)) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELM_COLLECTION_ERR_GR_OBJ_ALREADY_EXISTS), " ChartID " ,( string )chart_id, ", " ,name); return NULL ; } if (! this .CreateNewStdGraphObject(chart_id,name,type_object,subwindow,time1, 0 )) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_STD_GRAPH_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); CMessage::ToLog(:: GetLastError (), true ); return NULL ; } CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .GetChartObjectCtrlObj(chart_id); if (ctrl== NULL ) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELM_COLLECTION_ERR_FAILED_GET_CTRL_OBJ),( string )chart_id); return ctrl; } public :

The method logic is described in the code comments. The method will be used when creating specified standard graphical object types located further in the public section of the class.

The method creating the "Vertical line" graphical object:

public : bool CreateLineVertical( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_VLINE ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time, 0 ); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdVLineObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; }

The method is described in sufficient detail in the code comments. The properties inherent in each specific object and passed in the parameters will be set in each such object. A physical graphical object is created on the specified chart first forming a pointer to the chart management object. Its CreateNewGraphObj() method is used to create the class object corresponding to the created object type. If failed to add the object to the list, the physical graphical object itself and the class object are removed with an error message sent to the journal. If created successfully, the chart is updated and the method returns true.

The remaining methods for creating graphical objects are identical to the one considered above and differ only in their set of parameters defined for each specific graphical object.

Let's have a look at the listing of all other added methods:

bool CreateLineHorizontal( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const double price) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_HLINE ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object, 0 ,price); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdHLineObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateLineTrend( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const double price2) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_TREND ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdTrendObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateLineTrendByAngle( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const double price2, const double angle) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdTrendByAngleObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.SetAngle(angle); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateLineCycle( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, double price1, const datetime time2, double price2) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_CYCLES ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdCyclesObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateLineArrowed( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, double price1, const datetime time2, double price2) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_ARROWED_LINE ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdArrowedLineObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateChannel( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, double price1, const datetime time2, double price2, const datetime time3, double price3) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_CHANNEL ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdChannelObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateChannelStdDeviation( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, double price1, const datetime time2, double price2, const double deviation= 1.5 ) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdStdDevChannelObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.SetDeviation(deviation); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateChannelRegression( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, double price1, const datetime time2, double price2) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_REGRESSION ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdRegressionObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreatePitchforkAndrews( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, double price1, const datetime time2, double price2, const datetime time3, double price3) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_PITCHFORK ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdPitchforkObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateGannLine( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, double price1, const datetime time2, double price2, double angle) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_GANNLINE ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdGannLineObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.SetAngle(angle); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateGannFan( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, double price1, const datetime time2, double price2, const ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION direction, const double scale) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_GANNFAN ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdGannFanObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.SetDirection(direction); obj.SetScale(scale); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateGannGrid( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, double price1, const datetime time2, const ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION direction, const double scale) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_GANNGRID ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdGannGridObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.SetDirection(direction); obj.SetScale(scale); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateFiboLevels( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, double price1, const datetime time2, double price2) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_FIBO ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdFiboObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateFiboTimeZones( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, double price1, const datetime time2, double price2) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_FIBOTIMES ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdFiboTimesObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateFiboFan( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, double price1, const datetime time2, double price2) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_FIBOFAN ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdFiboFanObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateFiboArc( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, double price1, const datetime time2, double price2, const double scale, const bool ellipse) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_FIBOARC ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdFiboArcObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.SetScale(scale); obj.SetFlagEllipse(ellipse); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateFiboChannel( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, double price1, const datetime time2, double price2, const datetime time3, double price3) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdFiboChannelObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateFiboExpansion( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, double price1, const datetime time2, double price2, const datetime time3, double price3) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_EXPANSION ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdExpansionObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateElliothWave5( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, double price1, const datetime time2, double price2, const datetime time3, double price3, const datetime time4, double price4, const datetime time5, double price5, const ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE degree, const bool draw_lines) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5 ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3,time4,price4,time5,price5); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdElliotWave5Obj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.SetDegree(degree); obj.SetFlagDrawLines(draw_lines); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateElliothWave3( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, double price1, const datetime time2, double price2, const datetime time3, double price3, const ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE degree, const bool draw_lines) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3 ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdElliotWave3Obj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.SetDegree(degree); obj.SetFlagDrawLines(draw_lines); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateRectangle( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, double price1, const datetime time2, double price2) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_RECTANGLE ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdRectangleObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateTriangle( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, double price1, const datetime time2, double price2, const datetime time3, double price3) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_TRIANGLE ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdTriangleObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateEllipse( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, double price1, const datetime time2, double price2, const datetime time3, double price3) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_ELLIPSE ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdEllipseObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateThumbUp( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time,price); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdArrowThumbUpObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateThumbDown( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time,price); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdArrowThumbDownObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateArrowUp( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_ARROW_UP ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time,price); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdArrowUpObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateArrowDown( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_ARROW_DOWN ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time,price); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdArrowDownObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateSignalStop( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_ARROW_STOP ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time,price); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdArrowStopObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateSignalCheck( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_ARROW_CHECK ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time,price); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdArrowCheckObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreatePriceLabelLeft( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time,price); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdArrowLeftPriceObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreatePriceLabelRight( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time,price); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdArrowRightPriceObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateSignalBuy( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_ARROW_BUY ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time,price); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdArrowBuyObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateSignalSell( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_ARROW_SELL ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time,price); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdArrowSellObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateArrow( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price, const uchar arrow_code, const ENUM_ARROW_ANCHOR anchor) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_ARROW ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time,price); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdArrowObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.SetArrowCode(arrow_code); obj.SetAnchor(anchor); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateText( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price, const string text, const int size, const ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor_point, const double angle) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_TEXT ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time,price); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdTextObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.SetText(text); obj.SetFontSize(size); obj.SetAnchor(anchor_point); obj.SetAngle(angle); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateTextLabel( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const int x, const int y, const string text, const int size, const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner, const ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor_point, const double angle) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_LABEL ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object, 0 , 0 ); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdLabelObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.SetXDistance(x); obj.SetYDistance(y); obj.SetText(text); obj.SetFontSize(size); obj.SetCorner(corner); obj.SetAnchor(anchor_point); obj.SetAngle(angle); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateButton( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner, const int font_size, const bool button_state) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_BUTTON ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object, 0 , 0 ); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdButtonObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.SetXDistance(x); obj.SetYDistance(y); obj.SetXSize(w); obj.SetYSize(h); obj.SetCorner(corner); obj.SetFontSize(font_size); obj.SetFlagState(button_state); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateChart( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner, const int scale, const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_CHART ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object, 0 , 0 ); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdChartObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); obj.SetXDistance(x); obj.SetYDistance(y); obj.SetXSize(w); obj.SetYSize(h); obj.SetCorner(corner); obj.SetChartObjChartScale(scale); obj.SetChartObjSymbol(symbol); obj.SetChartObjPeriod(timeframe); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateBitmap( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price, const string image1, const string image2, const ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_BITMAP ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time,price); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdBitmapObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.SetAnchor(anchor); obj.SetBMPFile(image1, 0 ); obj.SetBMPFile(image2, 1 ); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateBitmapLabel( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const string image1, const string image2, const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner, const ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor, const bool state) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object, 0 , 0 ); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdBitmapLabelObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.SetXDistance(x); obj.SetYDistance(y); obj.SetXSize(w); obj.SetYSize(h); obj.SetCorner(corner); obj.SetAnchor(anchor); obj.SetBMPFile(image1, 0 ); obj.SetBMPFile(image2, 1 ); obj.SetFlagState(state); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateEditField( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const int font_size, const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner, const ENUM_ALIGN_MODE align, const bool readonly) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_EDIT ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object, 0 , 0 ); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdEditObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.SetXDistance(x); obj.SetYDistance(y); obj.SetXSize(w); obj.SetYSize(h); obj.SetFontSize(font_size); obj.SetCorner(corner); obj.SetAlign(align); obj.SetFlagReadOnly(readonly); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateCalendarEvent( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_EVENT ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time, 0 ); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdEventObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateRectangleLabel( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner, const ENUM_BORDER_TYPE border) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object, 0 , 0 ); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdRectangleLabelObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.SetXDistance(x); obj.SetYDistance(y); obj.SetXSize(w); obj.SetYSize(h); obj.SetCorner(corner); obj.SetBorderType(border); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } };

All methods feature their own set of inputs. These parameters are set as minimal object properties sufficient for its creation. All remaining properties can be changed after creating a graphical object.



The method returning the first free graphical object ID:

long CGraphElementsCollection::GetFreeGraphObjID( bool program_object) { CArrayObj *list= NULL ; int index= WRONG_VALUE ; if (program_object) list=CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty( this .GetListGraphObj(),GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID, 0 ,PROGRAM_OBJ_MAX_ID, EQUAL_OR_LESS ); else list=CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty( this .GetListGraphObj(),GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID, 0 ,PROGRAM_OBJ_MAX_ID, MORE ); index=CSelect::FindGraphicStdObjectMax(list,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID, 0 ); CGStdGraphObj *obj=list.At(index); int first_id=(program_object ? 1 : PROGRAM_OBJ_MAX_ID+ 1 ); return ( obj!= NULL ? obj.ObjectID()+ 1 : first_id ); }

Now the method considers a necessary ID to be received.

If it is intended for a programmatically created graphical object, get the list of all objects having IDs less or equal to the PROGRAM_OBJ_MAX_ID (10000) constant value.

If it is intended for a manually created graphical object, get the list of all objects having IDs exceeding PROGRAM_OBJ_MAX_ID.

Next, get the index of an object with the maximum ID from the obtained list, as well as a listed object by its index.

Next, calculate the value of the very first ID (for a programmed object — 1, for a manually created object — 10000+1).

If the object with the maximum ID has been received, get the value of its ID+1. Otherwise, the object is not in the list and the calculated value of the first ID (1 or 10001) is returned.



In the method adding the graphical object to the collection, find out whether an object is programmatically or manually created (by object name) to search for an ID and pass the value to the GetFreeGraphObjID() method:

bool CGraphElementsCollection::AddGraphObjToCollection( const string source,CChartObjectsControl *obj_control) { CArrayObj *list=obj_control.GetListNewAddedObj(); if (list== NULL ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN_ERR_LINE,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_GET_ADDED_OBJ_LIST); return false ; } if (list.Total()== 0 ) return false ; bool res= true ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CGStdGraphObj *obj=list.Detach(i); if (obj== NULL ) { CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_DETACH_OBJ_FROM_LIST); res &= false ; continue ; } if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); delete obj; res &= false ; continue ; } else { bool program_object =(:: StringFind (obj.Name(), this .m_name_program)== 0 ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( program_object )); obj. Print (); } } return res; }

Let's simplify the event handler logic by getting rid of if-else and add object click tracking to determine the object selection with a mouse (not implemented yet):

void CGraphElementsCollection:: OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { CGStdGraphObj *obj= NULL ; ushort idx= ushort (id- CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ); if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CHANGE || id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG || idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CHANGE || idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG || id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK || idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { long chart_id=(lparam== 0 ? :: ChartID () : lparam); obj= this .GetStdGraphObject(sparam,chart_id); if (obj== NULL ) { obj= this .FindMissingObj(chart_id); if (obj== NULL ) return ; string name_new= this .FindExtraObj(chart_id); obj.SetName(name_new); } obj.PropertiesRefresh(); obj.PropertiesCheckChanged(); } }

The method creating a new standard graphical object:

bool CGraphElementsCollection::CreateNewStdGraphObject( const long chart_id, const string name, const ENUM_OBJECT type, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2= 0 , const double price2= 0 , const datetime time3= 0 , const double price3= 0 , const datetime time4= 0 , const double price4= 0 , const datetime time5= 0 , const double price5= 0 ) { :: ResetLastError (); switch (type) { case OBJ_VLINE : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_VLINE ,subwindow,time1, 0 ); case OBJ_HLINE : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_HLINE ,subwindow, 0 ,price1); case OBJ_TREND : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_TREND ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); case OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); case OBJ_CYCLES : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_CYCLES ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); case OBJ_ARROWED_LINE : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_ARROWED_LINE ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); case OBJ_CHANNEL : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_CHANNEL ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); case OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); case OBJ_REGRESSION : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_REGRESSION ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); case OBJ_PITCHFORK : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_PITCHFORK ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); case OBJ_GANNLINE : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_GANNLINE ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); case OBJ_GANNFAN : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_GANNFAN ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); case OBJ_GANNGRID : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_GANNGRID ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); case OBJ_FIBO : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_FIBO ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); case OBJ_FIBOTIMES : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_FIBOTIMES ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); case OBJ_FIBOFAN : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_FIBOFAN ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); case OBJ_FIBOARC : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_FIBOARC ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); case OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); case OBJ_EXPANSION : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_EXPANSION ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); case OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5 : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5 ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3,time4,price4,time5,price5); case OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3 : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3 ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); case OBJ_RECTANGLE : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_RECTANGLE ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); case OBJ_TRIANGLE : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_TRIANGLE ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); case OBJ_ELLIPSE : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_ELLIPSE ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); case OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP ,subwindow,time1,price1); case OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN ,subwindow,time1,price1); case OBJ_ARROW_UP : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_ARROW_UP ,subwindow,time1,price1); case OBJ_ARROW_DOWN : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_ARROW_DOWN ,subwindow,time1,price1); case OBJ_ARROW_STOP : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_ARROW_STOP ,subwindow,time1,price1); case OBJ_ARROW_CHECK : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_ARROW_CHECK ,subwindow,time1,price1); case OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE ,subwindow,time1,price1); case OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE ,subwindow,time1,price1); case OBJ_ARROW_BUY : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_ARROW_BUY ,subwindow,time1,price1); case OBJ_ARROW_SELL : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_ARROW_SELL ,subwindow,time1,price1); case OBJ_ARROW : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_ARROW ,subwindow,time1,price1); case OBJ_TEXT : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_TEXT ,subwindow,time1,price1); case OBJ_LABEL : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_LABEL ,subwindow, 0 , 0 ); case OBJ_BUTTON : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_BUTTON ,subwindow, 0 , 0 ); case OBJ_CHART : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_CHART ,subwindow, 0 , 0 ); case OBJ_BITMAP : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_BITMAP ,subwindow,time1,price1); case OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL ,subwindow, 0 , 0 ); case OBJ_EDIT : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_EDIT ,subwindow, 0 , 0 ); case OBJ_EVENT : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_EVENT ,subwindow,time1, 0 ); case OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL ,subwindow, 0 , 0 ); default : return false ; } }

The method receives the ID of the chart to feature an object, its name, type, chart subwindow and five pivot point coordinates. The first coordinate (time and price) is mandatory, while the rest have predefined default values allowing users to construct any standard graphical object. In the method, reset the last error code and return the result of the ObjectCreate() function execution depending on an object type. In case of an object creation error, the CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj() method considered above and calling the method sends the error message with the error code and its description to the journal.



Now all is ready to test the improvements implemented to classes and program standard graphical objects.



Test

Rather than creating all graphical objects, I will limit myself to a vertical line only. It will be created when left-clicking on a chart while holding down Ctrl. Let's check creation of an object, handling an error when trying to create an object with the same name, handling changes in the time coordinate, as well as tracking changes in the pivot point coordinates of objects having more than two pivot points.

To perform the test, I will use the EA from the previous article and save it in \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part89\ as TestDoEasyPart89.mq5.



In the EA's OnChartEvent() handler, disable the code block for creating form objects while holding down Ctrl and add the code block for creating a vertical line with a specified name when clicking on a chart while holding down Ctrl in the mouse click coordinate:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) return ; if (id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { if (!IsCtrlKeyPressed()) return ; datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int sw= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,sw,time,price)) engine.GetGraphicObjCollection(). CreateLineVertical ( ChartID (), "LineVertical" , 0 ,time); } engine.GetGraphicObjCollection(). OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); }

Compile the EA and launch it on the chart.

First, create a vertical line by clicking on a chart while holding down Ctrl, have a look at the line ID and at how object properties change when moving the line along the chart. If we re-create the same line, we get the error message in the journal.

Next, create an equidistant channel, see its ID value and check how changes in the properties of its three pivot points are tracked:









What's next?

In the next article, I will continue working on the functionality for programming graphical objects.



Keep in mind that you need the indicator file from the article 87

All files of the current version of the library are attached below together with the test EA file for MQL5 for you to test and download.to let the library work with chart graphical objects that do not belong to the program. Leave your questions, comments and suggestions in the comments.

Back to contents

