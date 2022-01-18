WebSockets for MetaTrader 5 — Using the Windows API

Introduction

In the article WebSockets for MetaTrader 5, we discussed the basics of the WebSocket protocol and created a client that relied on MQL5 implemented sockets. This time around we will leverage the Windows API to build a WebSocket client for MetaTrader 5 programs. It is the next best option as no extra software is required, everything is provided by the operating system. We will implement the client as a class and conduct tests by consuming the Deriv.com WebSocket API to feed live tick data into MetaTrader 5.





WebSockets in Windows



When it comes to Windows API and the Internet, MQL5 developers are most familiar with the Windows Internet (WinINeT) library. It implements Internet protocols such as File transfer protocol (FTP) and HTTP among others. Similar to it is the Windows HTTP Services (WinHTTP) library. It is a dedicated library for the HTTP protocol with features that are useful for server side development. Some of the features exposed by WinHTTP are utilities for handling WebSocket connections.

The WebSocket protocol was introduced into Windows operating systems from Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 onwards. Windows 7 and older operating systems do not have native support for it. The programs described in this article will not work on machines running these older operating systems.

The Winhttp library



To create a WebSocket client connection using winhttp, we will need the functions listed below:

WinHttpOpen

Initializes the library preparing it for use by an application

WinHttpConnect

Sets the domain name of the server the application wants to communicate with

WinHttpOpenRequest

Creates an HTTP request handle

WinHttpSetOption

Sets various configuration options for an HTTP connection

WinHttpSendRequest

Sends a request to a server

WinHttpReceiveResponse

Receives the response from a server after sending a request

WinHttpWebSocketCompleteUpgrade

Confirms the response received from the server satisfies the WebSocket protocol

WinHttpCloseHandle

Used to discard any resource descriptors previously in use

WinHttpWebSocketSend

Used to send data via a WebSocket connection

WinHttpWebSocketReceive

Receives data using a WebSocket connection

WinHttpWebSocketClose

Closes a WebSocket connection

WinHttpWebSocketQueryCloseStatus

Checks the close status message sent from the server



All the functions available in the library are documented by Microsoft. Also, a detailed description of all the functions, their input parameters and return types, can be viewed by following the corresponding links above.

The client we will create for MetaTrader 5 works in synchronous mode. That means function calls will block execution until they return. For example, a call to WinHttpWebSocketReceive() will block the executing thread until data is available for reading. Keep this in mind when creating MetaTrader 5 applications.

The winhttp functions are declared and imported in the winhttp.mqh include file.

#include <WinAPI\errhandlingapi.mqh> #define WORD ushort #define DWORD ulong #define BYTE uchar #define INTERNET_PORT WORD #define HINTERNET long #define LPVOID uint & #define WINHTTP_ERROR_BASE 12000 #define ERROR_WINHTTP_OUT_OF_HANDLES (WINHTTP_ERROR_BASE + 1 ) #define ERROR_WINHTTP_TIMEOUT (WINHTTP_ERROR_BASE + 2 ) #define ERROR_WINHTTP_INTERNAL_ERROR (WINHTTP_ERROR_BASE + 4 ) #define ERROR_WINHTTP_INVALID_URL (WINHTTP_ERROR_BASE + 5 ) #define ERROR_WINHTTP_UNRECOGNIZED_SCHEME (WINHTTP_ERROR_BASE + 6 ) #define ERROR_WINHTTP_NAME_NOT_RESOLVED (WINHTTP_ERROR_BASE + 7 ) #define ERROR_WINHTTP_INVALID_OPTION (WINHTTP_ERROR_BASE + 9 ) #define ERROR_WINHTTP_OPTION_NOT_SETTABLE (WINHTTP_ERROR_BASE + 11 ) #define ERROR_WINHTTP_SHUTDOWN (WINHTTP_ERROR_BASE + 12 ) #define ERROR_WINHTTP_LOGIN_FAILURE (WINHTTP_ERROR_BASE + 15 ) #define ERROR_WINHTTP_OPERATION_CANCELLED (WINHTTP_ERROR_BASE + 17 ) #define ERROR_WINHTTP_INCORRECT_HANDLE_TYPE (WINHTTP_ERROR_BASE + 18 ) #define ERROR_WINHTTP_INCORRECT_HANDLE_STATE (WINHTTP_ERROR_BASE + 19 ) #define ERROR_WINHTTP_CANNOT_CONNECT (WINHTTP_ERROR_BASE + 29 ) #define ERROR_WINHTTP_CONNECTION_ERROR (WINHTTP_ERROR_BASE + 30 ) #define ERROR_WINHTTP_RESEND_REQUEST (WINHTTP_ERROR_BASE + 32 ) #define ERROR_WINHTTP_CLIENT_AUTH_CERT_NEEDED (WINHTTP_ERROR_BASE + 44 ) #define ERROR_WINHTTP_CANNOT_CALL_BEFORE_OPEN (WINHTTP_ERROR_BASE + 100 ) #define ERROR_WINHTTP_CANNOT_CALL_BEFORE_SEND (WINHTTP_ERROR_BASE + 101 ) #define ERROR_WINHTTP_CANNOT_CALL_AFTER_SEND (WINHTTP_ERROR_BASE + 102 ) #define ERROR_WINHTTP_CANNOT_CALL_AFTER_OPEN (WINHTTP_ERROR_BASE + 103 ) #define ERROR_WINHTTP_HEADER_NOT_FOUND (WINHTTP_ERROR_BASE + 150 ) #define ERROR_WINHTTP_INVALID_SERVER_RESPONSE (WINHTTP_ERROR_BASE + 152 ) #define ERROR_WINHTTP_INVALID_HEADER (WINHTTP_ERROR_BASE + 153 ) #define ERROR_WINHTTP_INVALID_QUERY_REQUEST (WINHTTP_ERROR_BASE + 154 ) #define ERROR_WINHTTP_HEADER_ALREADY_EXISTS (WINHTTP_ERROR_BASE + 155 ) #define ERROR_WINHTTP_REDIRECT_FAILED (WINHTTP_ERROR_BASE + 156 ) #define ERROR_WINHTTP_AUTO_PROXY_SERVICE_ERROR (WINHTTP_ERROR_BASE + 178 ) #define ERROR_WINHTTP_BAD_AUTO_PROXY_SCRIPT (WINHTTP_ERROR_BASE + 166 ) #define ERROR_WINHTTP_UNABLE_TO_DOWNLOAD_SCRIPT (WINHTTP_ERROR_BASE + 167 ) #define ERROR_WINHTTP_UNHANDLED_SCRIPT_TYPE (WINHTTP_ERROR_BASE + 176 ) #define ERROR_WINHTTP_SCRIPT_EXECUTION_ERROR (WINHTTP_ERROR_BASE + 177 ) #define ERROR_WINHTTP_NOT_INITIALIZED (WINHTTP_ERROR_BASE + 172 ) #define ERROR_WINHTTP_SECURE_FAILURE (WINHTTP_ERROR_BASE + 175 ) #define ERROR_WINHTTP_SECURE_CERT_DATE_INVALID (WINHTTP_ERROR_BASE + 37 ) #define ERROR_WINHTTP_SECURE_CERT_CN_INVALID (WINHTTP_ERROR_BASE + 38 ) #define ERROR_WINHTTP_SECURE_INVALID_CA (WINHTTP_ERROR_BASE + 45 ) #define ERROR_WINHTTP_SECURE_CERT_REV_FAILED (WINHTTP_ERROR_BASE + 57 ) #define ERROR_WINHTTP_SECURE_CHANNEL_ERROR (WINHTTP_ERROR_BASE + 157 ) #define ERROR_WINHTTP_SECURE_INVALID_CERT (WINHTTP_ERROR_BASE + 169 ) #define ERROR_WINHTTP_SECURE_CERT_REVOKED (WINHTTP_ERROR_BASE + 170 ) #define ERROR_WINHTTP_SECURE_CERT_WRONG_USAGE (WINHTTP_ERROR_BASE + 179 ) #define ERROR_WINHTTP_AUTODETECTION_FAILED (WINHTTP_ERROR_BASE + 180 ) #define ERROR_WINHTTP_HEADER_COUNT_EXCEEDED (WINHTTP_ERROR_BASE + 181 ) #define ERROR_WINHTTP_HEADER_SIZE_OVERFLOW (WINHTTP_ERROR_BASE + 182 ) #define ERROR_WINHTTP_CHUNKED_ENCODING_HEADER_SIZE_OVERFLOW (WINHTTP_ERROR_BASE + 183 ) #define ERROR_WINHTTP_RESPONSE_DRAIN_OVERFLOW (WINHTTP_ERROR_BASE + 184 ) #define ERROR_WINHTTP_CLIENT_CERT_NO_PRIVATE_KEY (WINHTTP_ERROR_BASE + 185 ) #define ERROR_WINHTTP_CLIENT_CERT_NO_ACCESS_PRIVATE_KEY (WINHTTP_ERROR_BASE + 186 ) #define ERROR_WINHTTP_CLIENT_AUTH_CERT_NEEDED_PROXY (WINHTTP_ERROR_BASE + 187 ) #define ERROR_WINHTTP_SECURE_FAILURE_PROXY (WINHTTP_ERROR_BASE + 188 ) #define ERROR_WINHTTP_RESERVED_189 (WINHTTP_ERROR_BASE + 189 ) #define ERROR_WINHTTP_HTTP_PROTOCOL_MISMATCH (WINHTTP_ERROR_BASE + 190 ) #define WINHTTP_ERROR_LAST (WINHTTP_ERROR_BASE + 188 ) enum WINHTTP_WEB_SOCKET_BUFFER_TYPE { WINHTTP_WEB_SOCKET_BINARY_MESSAGE_BUFFER_TYPE = 0 , WINHTTP_WEB_SOCKET_BINARY_FRAGMENT_BUFFER_TYPE = 1 , WINHTTP_WEB_SOCKET_UTF8_MESSAGE_BUFFER_TYPE = 2 , WINHTTP_WEB_SOCKET_UTF8_FRAGMENT_BUFFER_TYPE = 3 , WINHTTP_WEB_SOCKET_CLOSE_BUFFER_TYPE = 4 }; enum _WINHTTP_WEB_SOCKET_CLOSE_STATUS { WINHTTP_WEB_SOCKET_SUCCESS_CLOSE_STATUS = 1000 , WINHTTP_WEB_SOCKET_ENDPOINT_TERMINATED_CLOSE_STATUS = 1001 , WINHTTP_WEB_SOCKET_PROTOCOL_ERROR_CLOSE_STATUS = 1002 , WINHTTP_WEB_SOCKET_INVALID_DATA_TYPE_CLOSE_STATUS = 1003 , WINHTTP_WEB_SOCKET_EMPTY_CLOSE_STATUS = 1005 , WINHTTP_WEB_SOCKET_ABORTED_CLOSE_STATUS = 1006 , WINHTTP_WEB_SOCKET_INVALID_PAYLOAD_CLOSE_STATUS = 1007 , WINHTTP_WEB_SOCKET_POLICY_VIOLATION_CLOSE_STATUS = 1008 , WINHTTP_WEB_SOCKET_MESSAGE_TOO_BIG_CLOSE_STATUS = 1009 , WINHTTP_WEB_SOCKET_UNSUPPORTED_EXTENSIONS_CLOSE_STATUS = 1010 , WINHTTP_WEB_SOCKET_SERVER_ERROR_CLOSE_STATUS = 1011 , WINHTTP_WEB_SOCKET_SECURE_HANDSHAKE_ERROR_CLOSE_STATUS = 1015 }; #define WINHTTP_WEB_SOCKET_MAX_CLOSE_REASON_LENGTH 123 #define WINHTTP_FLAG_SECURE 0x00800000 #define WINHTTP_ACCESS_TYPE_DEFAULT_PROXY 0 #define WINHTTP_OPTION_SECURITY_FLAGS 31 #define WINHTTP_OPTION_SECURE_PROTOCOLS 84 #define WINHTTP_OPTION_UPGRADE_TO_WEB_SOCKET 114 #define WINHTTP_OPTION_WEB_SOCKET_CLOSE_TIMEOUT 115 #define WINHTTP_OPTION_WEB_SOCKET_KEEPALIVE_INTERVAL 116 #define WINHTTP_OPTION_WEB_SOCKET_RECEIVE_BUFFER_SIZE 122 #define WINHTTP_OPTION_WEB_SOCKET_SEND_BUFFER_SIZE 123 #define SECURITY_FLAG_IGNORE_UNKNOWN_CA 0x00000100 #define SECURITY_FLAG_IGNORE_CERT_DATE_INVALID 0x00002000 #define SECURITY_FLAG_IGNORE_CERT_CN_INVALID 0x00001000 #define SECURITY_FLAG_IGNORE_CERT_WRONG_USAGE 0x00000200 #define ERROR_INVALID_PARAMETER 87 L #define ERROR_INVALID_OPERATION 4317 L #import "winhttp.dll" HINTERNET WinHttpOpen( string ,DWORD, string , string ,DWORD); HINTERNET WinHttpConnect(HINTERNET, string ,INTERNET_PORT,DWORD); HINTERNET WinHttpOpenRequest(HINTERNET, string , string , string , string , string ,DWORD); bool WinHttpSetOption(HINTERNET,DWORD,LPVOID[],DWORD); bool WinHttpQueryOption(HINTERNET,DWORD,LPVOID[],DWORD&); bool WinHttpSetTimeouts(HINTERNET, int , int , int , int ); HINTERNET WinHttpSendRequest(HINTERNET, string ,DWORD,LPVOID[],DWORD,DWORD,DWORD); bool WinHttpReceiveResponse(HINTERNET,LPVOID[]); HINTERNET WinHttpWebSocketCompleteUpgrade(HINTERNET,DWORD&); bool WinHttpCloseHandle(HINTERNET); DWORD WinHttpWebSocketSend(HINTERNET,WINHTTP_WEB_SOCKET_BUFFER_TYPE,BYTE&[],DWORD); DWORD WinHttpWebSocketReceive(HINTERNET,BYTE&[],DWORD,DWORD&,WINHTTP_WEB_SOCKET_BUFFER_TYPE&); DWORD WinHttpWebSocketClose(HINTERNET, ushort ,BYTE&[],DWORD); DWORD WinHttpWebSocketQueryCloseStatus(HINTERNET, ushort &,BYTE&[],DWORD,DWORD&); #import





Using the winhttp functions



To establish a WebSocket client with these functions, first we have have to call WinHttpOpen() to initialize the library. The function returns a session handle to be used in subsequent calls to other winhttp library functions.

#include<winhttp.mqh> HINTERNET sessionhandle,connectionhandle,requesthandle,websockethandle; void OnStart () { sessionhandle=connectionhandle=requesthandle=websockethandle= NULL ; sessionhandle=WinHttpOpen( "MT5 app" ,WINHTTP_ACCESS_TYPE_DEFAULT_PROXY, NULL , NULL , 0 ); if (sessionhandle== NULL ) { Print ( "WinHttpOpen error" + string (kernel32:: GetLastError ())); return ; }

The second step is the creation of a connection handle which is done with the help of WinHttpConnect(). It is here where we specify the server address and port number. It is important to note that at this point what is required is the domain name for the server without the scheme nor the path. The public IP address can also be used if it is known. Most errors that occur when using winhttp relate to passing an incorrectly formatted server address. For example, if the full server address is wss://ws.example.com/path, WinHttpConnect() expects only ws.example.com.

connectionhandle=WinHttpConnect(sessionhandle,server,Port, 0 ); if (connectionhandle== NULL ) { Print ( "WinHttpConnect error " + string (kernel32:: GetLastError ())); if (sessionhandle!= NULL ) WinHttpCloseHandle(sessionhandle); return ; }

With the connection handle successfully created, we will use it to establish a request handle by calling WinHttpOpenRequest(). Here we specify the path component if any from the server's address and also set the option to make the connection secure or not.

requesthandle=WinHttpOpenRequest(connectionhandle, "GET" ,path, NULL , NULL , NULL ,(ExtTLS)?WINHTTP_FLAG_SECURE: 0 ); if (requesthandle== NULL ) { Print ( "WinHttpOpenRequest error " + string (kernel32:: GetLastError ())); if (connectionhandle!= NULL ) WinHttpCloseHandle(connectionhandle); if (sessionhandle!= NULL ) WinHttpCloseHandle(sessionhandle); return ; }

Once that is done and we have a valid request handle, we prepare for the WebSocket handshake process by calling WinHttpSetOption().

uint nullpointer[]= {}; if (!WinHttpSetOption(requesthandle,WINHTTP_OPTION_UPGRADE_TO_WEB_SOCKET,nullpointer, 0 )) { Print ( "WinHttpSetOption upgrade error " + string (kernel32:: GetLastError ())); if (requesthandle!= NULL ) WinHttpCloseHandle(requesthandle); if (connectionhandle!= NULL ) WinHttpCloseHandle(connectionhandle); if (sessionhandle!= NULL ) WinHttpCloseHandle(sessionhandle); return ; }

This adds the required headers to an http request as specified by the WebSocket protocol. The WebSocket handshake is initiated by calling WinHttpSendRequest() and then WinHttpReceiveResponse() to confirm receipt of a response to our request.

if (!WinHttpSendRequest(requesthandle, NULL , 0 ,nullpointer, 0 , 0 , 0 )) { Print ( "WinHttpSendRequest error " + string (kernel32:: GetLastError ())); if (requesthandle!= NULL ) WinHttpCloseHandle(requesthandle); if (connectionhandle!= NULL ) WinHttpCloseHandle(connectionhandle); if (sessionhandle!= NULL ) WinHttpCloseHandle(sessionhandle); return ; } if (!WinHttpReceiveResponse(requesthandle,nullpointer)) { Print ( "WinHttpRecieveResponse no response " + string (kernel32:: GetLastError ())); if (requesthandle!= NULL ) WinHttpCloseHandle(requesthandle); if (connectionhandle!= NULL ) WinHttpCloseHandle(connectionhandle); if (sessionhandle!= NULL ) WinHttpCloseHandle(sessionhandle); return ; }

WinHttpWebSocketCompleteUpgrade() checks the response and ensures its adherence to the WebSocket protocol. If satisfied, the function returns the coveted WebSocket handle.

ulong nv= 0 ; websockethandle=WinHttpWebSocketCompleteUpgrade(requesthandle,nv); if (websockethandle== NULL ) { Print ( "WinHttpWebSocketCompleteUpgrade error " + string (kernel32:: GetLastError ())); if (requesthandle!= NULL ) WinHttpCloseHandle(requesthandle); if (connectionhandle!= NULL ) WinHttpCloseHandle(connectionhandle); if (sessionhandle!= NULL ) WinHttpCloseHandle(sessionhandle); return ; } WinHttpCloseHandle(requesthandle); requesthandle= NULL ;

From henceforth, our WebSocket client is fully functional and we can use WinHttpWebSocketSend() to send and WinHttpWebSocketReceive() to receive data. Since the WebSocket handle has been created, the request handle is no longer required because our http connection has been upgraded to a WebSocket connection. We then can release any resources associated with the request handle by calling WinHttpCloseHandle().

bool WebsocketSend( const string message) { BYTE msg_array[]; StringToCharArray (message,msg_array, 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY ); ArrayRemove (msg_array, ArraySize (msg_array)- 1 , 1 ); DWORD len=( ArraySize (msg_array)); ulong send=WinHttpWebSocketSend(websockethandle,WINHTTP_WEB_SOCKET_BINARY_MESSAGE_BUFFER_TYPE,msg_array,len); if (send) return ( false ); return ( true ); } bool WebSocketRecv( uchar &rxbuffer[], ulong &bytes_read) { WINHTTP_WEB_SOCKET_BUFFER_TYPE rbuffertype=- 1 ; BYTE rbuffer[ 65539 ]; ulong rbuffersize= ulong ( ArraySize (rbuffer)); ulong done= 0 ; ulong transferred= 0 ; ZeroMemory (rxbuffer); ZeroMemory (rbuffer); bytes_read= 0 ; int called= 0 ; do { called++; ulong get=WinHttpWebSocketReceive(websockethandle,rbuffer,rbuffersize,transferred,rbuffertype); if (get) { return ( false ); } ArrayCopy (rxbuffer,rbuffer,( int )done, 0 ,( int )transferred); done+=transferred; transferred= 0 ; ZeroMemory (rbuffer); } while (rbuffertype==WINHTTP_WEB_SOCKET_UTF8_FRAGMENT_BUFFER_TYPE || rbuffertype==WINHTTP_WEB_SOCKET_BINARY_FRAGMENT_BUFFER_TYPE); Print ( "Buffer type is " + EnumToString (rbuffertype)+ " bytes read " + IntegerToString (done)+ " looped " + IntegerToString (called)); bytes_read=done; return ( true ); }

Calling WinHttpWebSocketClose() closes a WebSocket connection. Once a connection is closed, all the handles associated with it should be deinitilized by calling

WinHttpCloseHandle() for each.

BYTE closearray[]= {}; ulong close=WinHttpWebSocketClose(websockethandle,WINHTTP_WEB_SOCKET_SUCCESS_CLOSE_STATUS,closearray, 0 ); if (close) { Print ( "websocket close error " + string (kernel32:: GetLastError ())); if (requesthandle!= NULL ) WinHttpCloseHandle(requesthandle); if (websockethandle!= NULL ) WinHttpCloseHandle(websockethandle); if (connectionhandle!= NULL ) WinHttpCloseHandle(connectionhandle); if (sessionhandle!= NULL ) WinHttpCloseHandle(sessionhandle); return ; }

The CWebsocket class



The websocket.mqh file will contain the CWebsocket class which will be a wrapper for the winhttp library functions needed to enable a WebSocket client.

The file begins with an include directive to admit all the functions and declarations imported from Windows API libraries.

#include<winhttp.mqh> #define WEBSOCKET_ERROR_FIRST WINHTTP_ERROR_LAST+ 1000 #define WEBSOCKET_ERROR_NOT_INITIALIZED WEBSOCKET_ERROR_FIRST+ 1 #define WEBSOCKET_ERROR_EMPTY_SEND_BUFFER WEBSOCKET_ERROR_FIRST+ 2 #define WEBSOCKET_ERROR_NOT_CONNECTED WEBSOCKET_ERROR_FIRST+ 3 enum ENUM_WEBSOCKET_STATE { CLOSED = 0 , CLOSING, CONNECTING, CONNECTED };

To start the process of connecting to a websocket server, Connect() would be the first method to call.

Connect() parameters:

_serveraddress — server full address (type:string)



_port — server port number (type:ushort)

_appname — this is a string parameter that can be set to uniquely identify an application using the WebSocket client. It will be sent as one of the headers in the initial http request (type:string)

_secure — a boolean value that sets whether a secure connection should be used or not (type:boolean)

The Connect() method calls the private methods initialize() and upgrade() respectively. The private method initialize() processes the full server address and splits it into domain name and path components. Lastly, createSessionConnection() creates the session and connection handles. The upgrade() method comes into play to create the request and WebSocket handles before setting the new state of the client connection.

bool CWebsocket::Connect( const string _serveraddress, const INTERNET_PORT _port= 443 , const string _appname= NULL , bool _secure= true ) { if (clientState==CONNECTED) { if ( StringCompare (_serveraddress,serveraddress, false )) Abort(); else return ( true ); } if (!initialize(_serveraddress,_port,appname,_secure)) return ( false ); return (upgrade()); } bool CWebsocket::initialize( const string _serveraddress, const ushort _port, const string _appname, bool _secure) { if (initialized) return ( true ); if (_secure) isSecure= true ; if (_port== 0 ) { if (isSecure) serverPort= 443 ; else serverPort= 80 ; } else { serverPort=_port; isSecure=_secure; if (serverPort== 443 && !isSecure) isSecure= true ; } if (_appname!= NULL ) appname=_appname; else appname= "Mt5 app" ; serveraddress=_serveraddress; int dot= StringFind (serveraddress, "." ); int ss=(dot> 0 )? StringFind (serveraddress, "/" ,dot):- 1 ; serverPath=(ss> 0 )? StringSubstr (serveraddress,ss+ 1 ): "/" ; int sss= StringFind (serveraddress, "://" ); if (sss< 0 ) sss=- 3 ; serverName= StringSubstr (serveraddress,sss+ 3 ,ss-(sss+ 3 )); initialized=createSessionConnection(); return (initialized); } bool CWebsocket::createSessionConnection( void ) { hSession=WinHttpOpen(appname,WINHTTP_ACCESS_TYPE_DEFAULT_PROXY, NULL , NULL , 0 ); if (hSession== NULL ) { setErrorDescription(); return ( false ); } hConnection=WinHttpConnect(hSession,serverName,serverPort, 0 ); if (hConnection== NULL ) { setErrorDescription(); reset(); return ( false ); } return ( true ); } bool CWebsocket::upgrade( void ) { clientState=CONNECTING; hRequest=WinHttpOpenRequest(hConnection, "GET" ,serverPath, NULL , NULL , NULL ,(isSecure)?WINHTTP_FLAG_SECURE: 0 ); if (hRequest== NULL ) { setErrorDescription(); reset(); return ( false ); } uint nullpointer[]= {}; if (!WinHttpSetOption(hRequest,WINHTTP_OPTION_UPGRADE_TO_WEB_SOCKET,nullpointer, 0 )) { setErrorDescription(); reset(); return ( false ); } if (!WinHttpSendRequest(hRequest, NULL , 0 ,nullpointer, 0 , 0 , 0 )) { setErrorDescription(); reset(); return ( false ); } if (!WinHttpReceiveResponse(hRequest,nullpointer)) { setErrorDescription(); reset(); return ( false ); } ulong nv= 0 ; hWebSocket=WinHttpWebSocketCompleteUpgrade(hRequest,nv); if (hWebSocket== NULL ) { setErrorDescription(); reset(); return ( false ); } WinHttpCloseHandle(hRequest); hRequest= NULL ; clientState=CONNECTED; return ( true ); }

If the Connect() method returns 'true', we can begin sending data via the WebSocket client. To facilitate this, there are two methods that can be used.

SendString() method takes a string as an input and the Send() method takes an unsigned character array as its sole function parameter. Both return 'true' on success and call the private method clientsend() which handles all send operations for the class.

bool CWebsocket::clientsend(BYTE &txbuffer[],WINHTTP_WEB_SOCKET_BUFFER_TYPE buffertype) { DWORD len=( ArraySize (txbuffer)); if (len<= 0 ) { setErrorDescription(WEBSOCKET_ERROR_EMPTY_SEND_BUFFER); return ( false ); } ulong send=WinHttpWebSocketSend(hWebSocket,WINHTTP_WEB_SOCKET_BINARY_MESSAGE_BUFFER_TYPE,txbuffer,len); if (send) { setErrorDescription(); return ( false ); } return ( true ); } bool CWebsocket::SendString( const string msg) { if (!initialized) { setErrorDescription(WEBSOCKET_ERROR_NOT_INITIALIZED); return ( false ); } if (clientState!=CONNECTED) { setErrorDescription(WEBSOCKET_ERROR_NOT_CONNECTED); return ( false ); } if ( StringLen (msg)<= 0 ) { setErrorDescription(WEBSOCKET_ERROR_EMPTY_SEND_BUFFER); return ( false ); } BYTE msg_array[]; StringToCharArray (msg,msg_array, 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY ); ArrayRemove (msg_array, ArraySize (msg_array)- 1 , 1 ); DWORD len=( ArraySize (msg_array)); return (clientsend(msg_array,WINHTTP_WEB_SOCKET_BINARY_MESSAGE_BUFFER_TYPE)); } bool CWebsocket::Send(BYTE &buffer[]) { if (!initialized) { setErrorDescription(WEBSOCKET_ERROR_NOT_INITIALIZED); return ( false ); } if (clientState!=CONNECTED) { setErrorDescription(WEBSOCKET_ERROR_NOT_CONNECTED); return ( false ); } return (clientsend(buffer,WINHTTP_WEB_SOCKET_BINARY_MESSAGE_BUFFER_TYPE)); }

To read data sent from the server, we can use either Read() or ReadString(). The methods return the size of the data received. ReadString() requires a string passed by reference to which data received will be written to, whilst Read() writes to an unsigned character array.

void CWebsocket::clientread(BYTE &rbuffer[], ulong &bytes) { WINHTTP_WEB_SOCKET_BUFFER_TYPE rbuffertype=- 1 ; ulong done= 0 ; ulong transferred= 0 ; ZeroMemory (rbuffer); ZeroMemory (rxbuffer); bytes= 0 ; do { ulong get=WinHttpWebSocketReceive(hWebSocket,rxbuffer,rxsize,transferred,rbuffertype); if (get) { setErrorDescription(); return ; } ArrayCopy (rbuffer,rxbuffer,( int )done, 0 ,( int )transferred); done+=transferred; ZeroMemory (rxbuffer); transferred= 0 ; } while (rbuffertype==WINHTTP_WEB_SOCKET_UTF8_FRAGMENT_BUFFER_TYPE || rbuffertype==WINHTTP_WEB_SOCKET_BINARY_FRAGMENT_BUFFER_TYPE); bytes=done; return ; } ulong CWebsocket::Read(BYTE &buffer[]) { if (!initialized) { setErrorDescription(WEBSOCKET_ERROR_NOT_INITIALIZED); return ( false ); } if (clientState!=CONNECTED) { setErrorDescription(WEBSOCKET_ERROR_NOT_CONNECTED); return ( false ); } ulong bytes_read_from_socket= 0 ; clientread(buffer,bytes_read_from_socket); return (bytes_read_from_socket); } ulong CWebsocket::ReadString( string &_response) { if (!initialized) { setErrorDescription(WEBSOCKET_ERROR_NOT_INITIALIZED); return ( false ); } if (clientState!=CONNECTED) { setErrorDescription(WEBSOCKET_ERROR_NOT_CONNECTED); return ( false ); } ulong bytes_read_from_socket= 0 ; BYTE buffer[]; clientread(buffer,bytes_read_from_socket); _response=(bytes_read_from_socket)? CharArrayToString (buffer): NULL ; return (bytes_read_from_socket); }

When the WebSocket client is no longer needed, the connection to the server can be closed with either Close() or Abort(). The Abort() method differs from the Close() method in that it not only closes a WebSocket connection but also goes further to reset the values of some class properties setting them to their default state.

void CWebsocket::Close( void ) { if (clientState==CLOSED) return ; clientState=CLOSING; BYTE nullpointer[]= {}; ulong result=WinHttpWebSocketClose(hWebSocket,WINHTTP_WEB_SOCKET_SUCCESS_CLOSE_STATUS,nullpointer, 0 ); if (result) setErrorDescription(); reset(); return ; } void CWebsocket::Abort( void ) { Close(); serveraddress=serverName=serverPath= NULL ; serverPort= 0 ; isSecure= false ; last_error= 0 ; StringFill (errormsg, 0 ); return ; }

ClientState() queries the current state of the WebSocket client.

DomainName(), Port() and ServerPath() return the domain name, port and path component respectively for the current connection.

LastErrorMessage() can be used to get the last error as a detailed string, whereas a call to LastError() retrieves the error code as an integral value.

string LastErrorMessage( void ) { return (errormsg); } uint LastError( void ) { return (last_error); } ENUM_WEBSOCKET_STATE ClientState( void ) { return (clientState); } string DomainName( void ) { return (serverName); } INTERNET_PORT Port( void ) { return (serverPort); } string ServerPath( void ) { return (serverPath); }

The whole class is shown below.

class CWebsocket { private : ENUM_WEBSOCKET_STATE clientState; HINTERNET hSession; HINTERNET hConnection; HINTERNET hWebSocket; HINTERNET hRequest; string appname; string serveraddress; string serverName; INTERNET_PORT serverPort; string serverPath; bool initialized; BYTE rxbuffer[]; bool isSecure; ulong rxsize; string errormsg; uint last_error; bool initialize( const string _serveraddress, const INTERNET_PORT _port, const string _appname, bool _secure); bool createSessionConnection( void ); bool upgrade( void ); void reset( void ); bool clientsend(BYTE &txbuffer[],WINHTTP_WEB_SOCKET_BUFFER_TYPE buffertype); void clientread(BYTE &rxbuffer[], ulong &bytes); void setErrorDescription( uint error= 0 ); public : CWebsocket( void ):clientState( 0 ), hSession( NULL ), hConnection( NULL ), hWebSocket( NULL ), hRequest( NULL ), serveraddress( NULL ), serverName( NULL ), serverPort( 0 ), initialized( false ), isSecure( false ), rxsize( 65539 ), errormsg( NULL ), last_error( 0 ) { ArrayResize (rxbuffer,( int )rxsize); ArrayFill (rxbuffer, 0 ,rxsize, 0 ); StringInit (errormsg, 1000 ); } ~CWebsocket( void ) { Close(); ArrayFree (rxbuffer); } bool Connect( const string _serveraddress, const INTERNET_PORT _port= 443 , const string _appname= NULL , bool _secure= true ); void Close( void ); bool SendString( const string msg); bool Send(BYTE &buffer[]); ulong ReadString( string &response); ulong Read(BYTE &buffer[]); void Abort( void ); void ResetLastError ( void ) { last_error= 0 ; StringFill (errormsg, 0 ); :: ResetLastError (); } string LastErrorMessage( void ) { return (errormsg); } uint LastError( void ) { return (last_error); } ENUM_WEBSOCKET_STATE ClientState( void ) { return (clientState); } string DomainName( void ) { return (serverName); } INTERNET_PORT Port( void ) { return (serverPort); } string ServerPath( void ) { return (serverPath); } };

Now that we have our WebSocket class, we can consider an example of its use.





Testing the CWebsocket class



For testing, we will create a MetaTrader 5 application that adds a custom symbol from Deriv.com. When loaded onto a chart, it will download history and open up a new chart for the custom symbol that will be updated with live tick data.

There will be two versions. DerivCustomSymboWithTickHistory.ex5 will use tick history, whilst the other DerivCustomSymbolWithBarHistory.ex5 will download OHLC bar history. Both will have similar code.



Deriv.com provides a well documented API that enables developers to build interfaces that interact with their systems. The API relies on websockets with queries and responses provided in JSON format.









The application will be implemented as an Expert Advisor that enlists the help of three important libraries:



The first is websocket.mqh to handle WebSocket connections,



the second is JAson.mqh for working with JSON formatted data authored by Alexey Sergeev and obtainable from vivazzi's github repository,



the third library we will need is FileTxt.mqh for handling file operations.

The EA will have the following user adjustable inputs:



DERIV_appid - this is a string parameter required to grant our application access to the API, an app ID can be acquired by following instructions provided on the developers' portal. Subscribing to a symbol tickstream does not require user authentication on Deriv.com, that is why there is no need to specify an API token.

DERIV_symbol - this is an enumeration that allows users to select a symbol they want imported into MetaTrader 5.

DERIV_timeframe - this is the timeframe of the chart that will be opened once history data has been downloaded and added to MetaTrader 5. #property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #include<websocket.mqh> #include<JAson.mqh> #include<Files/FileTxt.mqh> #define DERIV_URL "wss://ws.derivws.com/websockets/v3?app_id=" #define DERIV_SYMBOL_SETTINGS "derivsymbolset.json" #define DERIV_SYMBOL_BASE_PATH "Deriv.com\\" enum ENUM_DERIV_SYMBOL { DERIV_1HZ10V= 0 , DERIV_1HZ25V, DERIV_1HZ50V, DERIV_1HZ75V, DERIV_1HZ100V, DERIV_1HZ200V, DERIV_1HZ300V, DERIV_BOOM300N, DERIV_BOOM500, DERIV_BOOM1000, DERIV_CRASH300N, DERIV_CRASH500, DERIV_CRASH1000, DERIV_cryBTCUSD, DERIV_cryETHUSD, DERIV_frxAUDCAD, DERIV_frxAUDCHF, DERIV_frxAUDJPY, DERIV_frxAUDNZD, DERIV_frxAUDUSD, DERIV_frxBROUSD, DERIV_frxEURAUD, DERIV_frxEURCAD, DERIV_frxEURCHF, DERIV_frxEURGBP, DERIV_frxEURJPY, DERIV_frxEURNZD, DERIV_frxEURUSD, DERIV_frxGBPAUD, DERIV_frxGBPCAD, DERIV_frxGBPCHF, DERIV_frxGBPJPY, DERIV_frxGBPNOK, DERIV_frxGBPNZD, DERIV_frxGBPUSD, DERIV_frxNZDJPY, DERIV_frxNZDUSD, DERIV_frxUSDCAD, DERIV_frxUSDCHF, DERIV_frxUSDJPY, DERIV_frxUSDMXN, DERIV_frxUSDNOK, DERIV_frxUSDPLN, DERIV_frxUSDSEK, DERIV_frxXAUUSD, DERIV_frxXAGUSD, DERIV_frxXPDUSD, DERIV_frxXPTUSD, DERIV_JD10, DERIV_JD25, DERIV_JD50, DERIV_JD75, DERIV_JD100, DERIV_OTC_AEX, DERIV_OTC_AS51, DERIV_OTC_DJI, DERIV_OTC_FCHI, DERIV_OTC_FTSE, DERIV_OTC_GDAXI, DERIV_OTC_HSI, DERIV_OTC_N225, DERIV_OTC_NDX, DERIV_OTC_SPC, DERIV_OTC_SSMI, DERIV_OTC_SX5E, DERIV_R_10, DERIV_R_25, DERIV_R_50, DERIV_R_75, DERIV_R_100, DERIV_RDBEAR, DERIV_RDBULL, DERIV_stpRNG, DERIV_WLDAUD, DERIV_WLDEUR, DERIV_WLDGBP, DERIV_WLDUSD, DERIV_WLDXAU }; input string DERIV_appid= "" ; input ENUM_DERIV_SYMBOL DERIV_symbol=DERIV_cryBTCUSD; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES DERIV_timeframe= PERIOD_M1 ;





The EA will be made up of two classes – CCustomSymbol and CDerivSymbol.





The CCustomSymbol class



The CCustomSymbol is a class for working with custom symbols from external sources. It is inspired by fxsaber's SYMBOL library. It provides methods for manipulating and retrieving the properties of symbols as well as opening and closing their corresponding charts amongst other features. More importantly, it provides three virtual methods that child classes can override to allow for variations in the implementation of a custom symbol.

class CCustomSymbol { protected : string m_symbol_name; datetime m_history_start; datetime m_history_end; bool m_new; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES m_chart_tf; public : CCustomSymbol( void ) { m_symbol_name= NULL ; m_chart_tf= PERIOD_M1 ; m_history_start= 0 ; m_history_end= 0 ; m_new= false ; } ~CCustomSymbol( void ) { } virtual bool Initialize( const string sy, string sy_path= NULL , ENUM_TIMEFRAMES chart_tf= PERIOD_M1 ) { m_symbol_name=sy; m_chart_tf=chart_tf; return (InitSymbol(sy_path)); } string Name( void ) const { return (m_symbol_name); } bool SetHistoryStartDate( const datetime startime) { if (startime>= TimeLocal ()) { Print ( "Invalid history start time" ); return ( false ); } m_history_start=startime; return ( true ); } datetime GetHistoryStartDate( void ) { return (m_history_start); } bool SetProperty( const ENUM_SYMBOL_INFO_DOUBLE Property, double Value) const { return (:: CustomSymbolSetDouble (m_symbol_name, Property, Value)); } bool SetProperty( const ENUM_SYMBOL_INFO_INTEGER Property, long Value) const { return (:: CustomSymbolSetInteger (m_symbol_name, Property, Value)); } bool SetProperty( const ENUM_SYMBOL_INFO_STRING Property, string Value) const { return (:: CustomSymbolSetString (m_symbol_name, Property, Value)); } long GetProperty( const ENUM_SYMBOL_INFO_INTEGER Property) const { return (:: SymbolInfoInteger (m_symbol_name, Property)); } double GetProperty( const ENUM_SYMBOL_INFO_DOUBLE Property) const { return (:: SymbolInfoDouble (m_symbol_name, Property)); } string GetProperty( const ENUM_SYMBOL_INFO_STRING Property) const { return (:: SymbolInfoString (m_symbol_name, Property)); } bool Delete( void ) { return (( bool )(GetProperty( SYMBOL_CUSTOM )) && DeleteAllCharts() && :: CustomSymbolDelete (m_symbol_name) && SymbolSelect (m_symbol_name, false )); } virtual void AddTick( void ) { return ; } virtual bool UpdateHistory( void ) { return ( false ); } protected : bool SymbolExists( void ) { return ( SymbolSelect (m_symbol_name, true )); } void OpenChart( void ) { long Chart = :: ChartFirst (); bool opened= false ; while (Chart != - 1 ) { if ((:: ChartSymbol (Chart) == m_symbol_name)) { ChartRedraw (Chart); if ( ChartPeriod (Chart)==m_chart_tf) opened= true ; } Chart = :: ChartNext (Chart); } if (!opened) { long id = ChartOpen (m_symbol_name,m_chart_tf); if (id == 0 ) { Print ( "Can't open new chart for " + m_symbol_name + ", code: " + ( string ) GetLastError ()); return ; } else { Sleep ( 1000 ); ChartSetSymbolPeriod (id, m_symbol_name, m_chart_tf); ChartSetInteger (id, CHART_MODE , CHART_CANDLES ); } } } bool DeleteAllCharts( void ) { long Chart = :: ChartFirst (); while (Chart != - 1 ) { if ((Chart != :: ChartID ()) && (:: ChartSymbol (Chart) == m_symbol_name)) if (! ChartClose (Chart)) { Print ( "Error closing chart id " , Chart, m_symbol_name, ChartPeriod (Chart)); return ( false ); } Chart = :: ChartNext (Chart); } return ( true ); } bool InitSymbol( const string _path= NULL ) { if (!SymbolExists()) { if (! CustomSymbolCreate (m_symbol_name,_path)) { Print ( "error creating custom symbol " , :: GetLastError ()); return ( false ); } if (!SetProperty( SYMBOL_CHART_MODE , SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ) || !SetProperty( SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE , SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_DISABLED ) || !SetProperty( SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE , SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_DISABLED )) { Print ( "error setting symbol properties" ); return ( false ); } if (! SymbolSelect (m_symbol_name, true )) { Print ( "error adding symbol to market watch" ,:: GetLastError ()); return ( false ); } m_new= true ; return ( true ); } else { long custom=GetProperty( SYMBOL_CUSTOM ); if (!custom) { Print ( "Error, symbol is not custom " ,m_symbol_name,:: GetLastError ()); return ( false ); } m_history_end=GetLastBarTime(); m_history_start=GetFirstBarTime(); m_new= false ; return ( true ); } } datetime GetLastTickTime( void ) { MqlTick tick; ZeroMemory (tick); if (! SymbolInfoTick (m_symbol_name,tick)) { Print ( "symbol info tick failure " , :: GetLastError ()); return ( 0 ); } else return (tick.time); } datetime GetLastBarTime( void ) { MqlRates candle[ 1 ]; ZeroMemory (candle); int bars= iBars (m_symbol_name, PERIOD_M1 ); if (bars<= 0 ) return ( 0 ); if ( CopyRates (m_symbol_name, PERIOD_M1 , 0 , 1 ,candle)> 0 ) return (candle[ 0 ].time); else return ( 0 ); } datetime GetFirstBarTime( void ) { MqlRates candle[ 1 ]; ZeroMemory (candle); int bars= iBars (m_symbol_name, PERIOD_M1 ); if (bars<= 0 ) return ( 0 ); if ( CopyRates (m_symbol_name, PERIOD_M1 ,bars- 1 , 1 ,candle)> 0 ) return (candle[ 0 ].time); else return ( 0 ); } };

The Initialize() method parameters:



sy - this string parameter sets the symbol name for a custom symbol

sy_path - string parameter that sets the symbol path property

chart_tf - the parameter sets a period of the chart that will be opened when the symbols history has been loaded



The method calls Initsymbol(), which either creates a new custom symbol if it does not already exist or loads up the history properties if the symbol exists.

The other two virtual methods, UpdateHistory() and AddTick(), are not implemented in CCustomSymbol. Any derived class will have to override these methods.





The CDerivSymbol class



This is where the CDerivSymbol class comes in. It inherits from CCustomSymbol and provides methods that override all the virtual methods of its parent class. Its here where we will use our WebSocket client to consume the Deriv.com API.

class CDerivSymbol: public CCustomSymbol { private : string m_appID; string m_url; string m_stream_id; int m_index; int m_max_ticks; CWebsocket* websocket; CJAVal* json; CJAVal* symbolSpecs; bool CheckDerivError(CJAVal &j); bool GetSymbolSettings( void ); public : CDerivSymbol( void ):m_appID( NULL ), m_url( NULL ), m_stream_id( NULL ), m_index(- 1 ), m_max_ticks( 86400 ) { json= new CJAVal(); symbolSpecs= new CJAVal(); websocket= new CWebsocket(); } ~CDerivSymbol( void ) { if ( CheckPointer (websocket)== POINTER_DYNAMIC ) { if (m_stream_id!= "" ) StopTicksStream(); delete websocket; } if ( CheckPointer (json)== POINTER_DYNAMIC ) delete json; if ( CheckPointer (symbolSpecs)== POINTER_DYNAMIC ) delete symbolSpecs; Comment ( "" ); } virtual void AddTick( void ) override ; virtual bool Initialize( const string sy, string sy_path= NULL , ENUM_TIMEFRAMES chart_tf= PERIOD_M1 ) override ; virtual bool UpdateHistory( void ) override ; void SetMaximumHistoryTicks( const int max) { m_max_ticks=(max>= 5000 )?max: 86400 ; } void SetAppID( const string id); bool StartTicksStream( void ); bool StopTicksStream( void ); };

After an instance of the CDerivSymbol class is created, a valid application identifier app_id should be set using the SetAppID() method. Only then can we move on to initialize a custom symbol.

void CDerivSymbol::SetAppID( const string id) { if (m_appID!= NULL && StringCompare (id,m_appID, false )) websocket.Abort(); m_appID=id; m_url=DERIV_URL+m_appID; }

The Initialize() method uses the getSymbolSpecs() private method to get the properties of a selected symbol. The relevant information is then used to set the symbol properties for a new custom symbol.

bool CDerivSymbol::Initialize( const string sy, string sy_path= NULL , ENUM_TIMEFRAMES chart_tf= PERIOD_M1 ) { if ( CheckPointer (websocket)== POINTER_INVALID || CheckPointer (json)== POINTER_INVALID || CheckPointer (symbolSpecs)== POINTER_INVALID ) { Print ( "Invalid pointer found " ); return ( false ); } if (m_appID== "" ) { Alert ( "Application ID has not been set, It is required for the program to work" ); return ( false ); } m_symbol_name=( StringFind (sy, "DERIV_" )>= 0 )? StringSubstr (sy, 6 ):sy; m_chart_tf=chart_tf; Comment ( "Initializing Symbol " +m_symbol_name+ "......." ); if (!GetSymbolSettings()) return ( false ); string s_path=DERIV_SYMBOL_BASE_PATH+symbolSpecs[ "active_symbols" ][m_index][ "market_display_name" ].ToStr(); string symbol_description=symbolSpecs[ "active_symbols" ][m_index][ "display_name" ].ToStr(); double s_point=symbolSpecs[ "active_symbols" ][m_index][ "pip" ].ToDbl(); int s_digits=( int ) MathAbs ( MathLog10 (s_point)); if (!InitSymbol(s_path)) return ( false ); if (m_new) { if (!SetProperty( SYMBOL_DESCRIPTION ,symbol_description) || !SetProperty( SYMBOL_POINT ,s_point) || !SetProperty( SYMBOL_DIGITS ,s_digits)) { Print ( "error setting symbol properties " , :: GetLastError ()); return ( false ); } } Comment ( "Symbol " +m_symbol_name+ " initialized......." ); return ( true ); }

When the symbol has been initialized, we will need to acquire either rates or tick data to build the chart. This is done by the UpdateHistory() method. After loading the history to the terminal, a new chart for the custom symbol will be opened if it does not already exist. In the code shown below there are two versions of the UpdateHistory() method, the first one uses bar data to fill the history, whilst the second relies on tick data.

bool CDerivSymbol::UpdateHistory( void ) { if (websocket.ClientState()!=CONNECTED && !websocket.Connect(m_url)) { Print (websocket.LastErrorMessage(), " : " ,websocket.LastError()); return ( false ); } Comment ( "Updating history for " +m_symbol_name+ "......." ); MqlTick history_ticks[]; string history= NULL ; json.Clear(); json[ "ticks_history" ]=m_symbol_name; if (m_new) { if (m_history_start> 0 ) { json[ "start" ]=( int )(m_history_start); } } else if (m_history_end!= 0 ) { json[ "start" ]=( int )(m_history_start); } json[ "count" ]=m_max_ticks; json[ "end" ]= "latest" ; json[ "style" ]= "ticks" ; if (!websocket.SendString(json.Serialize())) { Print (websocket.LastErrorMessage()); return ( false ); } if (websocket.ReadString(history)) { json.Deserialize(history); if (CheckDerivError(json)) return ( false ); int i= 0 ; int z=i; int diff= 0 ; while (json[ "history" ][ "prices" ][i].ToDbl()!= 0.0 ) { diff=(i> 0 )?( int )(json[ "history" ][ "times" ][i].ToInt() - json[ "history" ][ "times" ][i- 1 ].ToInt()): 0 ; if (diff > 1 ) { int k=z+diff; int p= 1 ; if ( ArrayResize (history_ticks,k, 100 )!=k) { Print ( "Memory allocation error, " + IntegerToString (:: GetLastError ())); return ( false ); } while (z<(k- 1 )) { history_ticks[z].bid=json[ "history" ][ "prices" ][i- 1 ].ToDbl(); history_ticks[z].ask= 0 ; history_ticks[z].time=( datetime )(json[ "history" ][ "times" ][i- 1 ].ToInt()+p); history_ticks[z].time_msc=( long )((json[ "history" ][ "times" ][i- 1 ].ToInt()+p)* 1000 ); history_ticks[z].last= 0 ; history_ticks[z].volume= 0 ; history_ticks[z].volume_real= 0 ; history_ticks[z].flags= TICK_FLAG_BID ; z++; p++; } history_ticks[z].bid=json[ "history" ][ "prices" ][i].ToDbl(); history_ticks[z].ask= 0 ; history_ticks[z].time=( datetime )(json[ "history" ][ "times" ][i].ToInt()); history_ticks[z].time_msc=( long )((json[ "history" ][ "times" ][i].ToInt())* 1000 ); history_ticks[z].last= 0 ; history_ticks[z].volume= 0 ; history_ticks[z].volume_real= 0 ; history_ticks[z].flags= TICK_FLAG_BID ; i++; z++; } else { if ( ArrayResize (history_ticks,z+ 1 , 100 )==(z+ 1 )) { history_ticks[z].bid=json[ "history" ][ "prices" ][i].ToDbl(); history_ticks[z].ask= 0 ; history_ticks[z].time=( datetime )json[ "history" ][ "times" ][i].ToInt(); history_ticks[z].time_msc=( long )(json[ "history" ][ "times" ][i].ToInt()* 1000 ); history_ticks[z].last= 0 ; history_ticks[z].volume= 0 ; history_ticks[z].volume_real= 0 ; history_ticks[z].flags= TICK_FLAG_BID ; } else { Print ( "Memory allocation error, " + IntegerToString (:: GetLastError ())); return ( false ); } i++; z++; } } if (m_history_end> 0 && z> 0 ) { DeleteAllCharts(); if ( CustomTicksDelete (m_symbol_name, int (m_history_start)* 1000 ,(history_ticks[ 0 ].time_msc- 1000 ))< 0 ) { Print ( "error deleting ticks " , :: GetLastError ()); return ( false ); } else { m_history_end=history_ticks[z- 1 ].time; m_history_start=history_ticks[ 0 ].time; } } if ( ArraySize (history_ticks)> 0 ) { if ( CustomTicksAdd (m_symbol_name,history_ticks)< 0 ) { Print ( "Error adding history " + IntegerToString (:: GetLastError ())); return ( false ); } } else { Print ( "Received unexpected response from server " , IntegerToString (:: GetLastError ()), " " +history); return ( false ); } } else { Print ( "error reading " , " error: " ,websocket.LastError(), websocket.LastErrorMessage()); return ( false ); } OpenChart(); return ( true ); } bool CDerivSymbol::UpdateHistory( void ) { if (websocket.ClientState()!=CONNECTED && !websocket.Connect(m_url)) { Print (websocket.LastErrorMessage(), " : " ,websocket.LastError()); return ( false ); } Comment ( "Updating history for " +m_symbol_name+ "......." ); MqlRates history_candles[]; string history= NULL ; json.Clear(); json[ "ticks_history" ]=m_symbol_name; if (m_new) { if (m_history_start> 0 ) { json[ "start" ]=( int )(m_history_start); } } else if (m_history_end!= 0 ) { json[ "start" ]=( int )(m_history_start); } json[ "end" ]= "latest" ; json[ "style" ]= "candles" ; if (!websocket.SendString(json.Serialize())) { Print (websocket.LastErrorMessage()); return ( false ); } if (websocket.ReadString(history)) { json.Deserialize(history); if (CheckDerivError(json)) return ( false ); int i= 0 ; if ( ArrayResize (history_candles,(json[ "candles" ].Size()), 100 )< 0 ) { Print ( "Last error is " + IntegerToString (:: GetLastError ())); return ( false ); } while (json[ "candles" ][i][ "open" ].ToDbl()!= 0.0 ) { history_candles[i].close=json[ "candles" ][i][ "close" ].ToDbl(); history_candles[i].high=json[ "candles" ][i][ "high" ].ToDbl(); history_candles[i].low=json[ "candles" ][i][ "low" ].ToDbl(); history_candles[i].open=json[ "candles" ][i][ "open" ].ToDbl(); history_candles[i].tick_volume= 4 ; history_candles[i].real_volume= 0 ; history_candles[i].spread= 0 ; history_candles[i].time=( datetime )json[ "candles" ][i][ "epoch" ].ToInt(); i++; } if ( ArraySize (history_candles)> 0 ) { if ( CustomRatesUpdate (m_symbol_name,history_candles)< 0 ) { Print ( "Error adding history " + IntegerToString (:: GetLastError ())); return ( false ); } } else { Print ( "Received unexpected response from server " , IntegerToString (:: GetLastError ()), " " +history); return ( false ); } } else { Print ( "error reading " , " error: " ,websocket.LastError(), websocket.LastErrorMessage()); return ( false ); } OpenChart(); return ( true ); }

Since the history has been updated and the chart is open, the next step is to subcribe to a tick data stream from Binary.com. The StartTicksStream() method sends the corresponding query and if successful, the server will begin streaming live quotes that will be processed by the AddTick() method. The StopTicksStream() method on the other hand is used to notify the server to stop sending live quotes.



bool CDerivSymbol::StartTicksStream( void ) { Comment ( "Starting live ticks stream for " +m_symbol_name+ "......." ); if (m_stream_id!= "" ) StopTicksStream(); json.Clear(); json[ "subscribe" ]= 1 ; json[ "ticks" ]=m_symbol_name; return (websocket.SendString(json.Serialize())); } void CDerivSymbol::AddTick( void ) { string str_tick; MqlTick current_tick[ 1 ]; json.Clear(); if (websocket.ReadString(str_tick)) { json.Deserialize(str_tick); ZeroMemory (current_tick); if (CheckDerivError(json)) return ; if (!json[ "tick" ][ "ask" ].ToDbl()) return ; current_tick[ 0 ].ask=json[ "tick" ][ "ask" ].ToDbl(); current_tick[ 0 ].bid=json[ "tick" ][ "bid" ].ToDbl(); current_tick[ 0 ].last= 0 ; current_tick[ 0 ].time=( datetime )json[ "tick" ][ "epoch" ].ToInt(); current_tick[ 0 ].time_msc=( long )((json[ "tick" ][ "epoch" ].ToInt())* 1000 ); current_tick[ 0 ].volume= 0 ; current_tick[ 0 ].volume_real= 0 ; if (current_tick[ 0 ].ask) current_tick[ 0 ].flags|= TICK_FLAG_ASK ; if (current_tick[ 0 ].bid) current_tick[ 0 ].flags|= TICK_FLAG_BID ; if (m_stream_id== NULL ) m_stream_id=json[ "tick" ][ "id" ].ToStr(); if ( CustomTicksAdd (m_symbol_name,current_tick)< 0 ) { Print ( "failed to add new tick " , :: GetLastError ()); return ; } Comment ( "New ticks for " +m_symbol_name+ "......." ); } else { Print ( "read error " ,websocket.LastError(), websocket.LastErrorMessage()); websocket. ResetLastError (); if (websocket.ClientState()!=CONNECTED && websocket.Connect(m_url)) { if (m_stream_id!= NULL ) if (StopTicksStream()) { if (InitSymbol()) if (UpdateHistory()) { StartTicksStream(); return ; } } } } }

bool CDerivSymbol::StopTicksStream( void ) { json.Clear(); json[ "forget_all" ]= "ticks" ; if (websocket.SendString(json.Serialize())) { m_stream_id= NULL ; if (websocket.ReadString(m_stream_id)> 0 ) { m_stream_id= NULL ; Comment ( "Stopping live ticks stream for " +m_symbol_name+ "......." ); return ( true ); } } return ( false ); }

The code for the EA is shown below.

CDerivSymbol b_symbol; int OnInit () { b_symbol.SetAppID(DERIV_appid); if (!b_symbol.Initialize( EnumToString (DERIV_symbol))) return ( INIT_FAILED ); if (!b_symbol.UpdateHistory()) return ( INIT_FAILED ); if (!b_symbol.StartTicksStream()) return ( INIT_FAILED ); EventSetMillisecondTimer ( 500 ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); b_symbol.StopTicksStream(); } void OnTick () { } void OnTimer () { b_symbol.AddTick(); }

Both EAs have the same code with the exception of the UpdateHistory() method.



Running the EA results in the creation of a new custom symbol as shown here.





Conclusion



We explored how to use the Win32 API to create a WebSocket client for MetaTrader 5. We created a class that encapsulates this functionality and demonstrated its use in the EA that interacts with the Deriv.com WebSockets API.



Folder

Contents

Description

Mql5.zip\Mql5\include

JAson.mqh, websocket.mqh, winhttp.mqh

Include files contain the code for the JSON parser (CJAval class), WebSocket client (CWebsocket class), WinHttp imported function and type declarations respectively

Mt5zip\Mql5\experts DerivCustomSymboWithTickHistory.mq5, DerivCustomSymbolWithBarHistory.mq5 Sample EAs that use the CWebsocket class to create custom symbols by leveraging the Deriv.com WebSocket API





