DoEasy 函数库中的图形（第八十九部分）：标准图形对象编程。 基本功能

内容





概述

目前，该函数库能够跟踪客户端终端图表上的标准图形对象，包括删除和修改其某些参数。 有时，直接从程序中了解如何在图表上新设置、修改或删除自定义图形对象非常有用。 然而，目前，我们还缺乏从自定义程序创建标准图形对象的能力。 拥有了针对图形对象和跟踪其属性变化的编程能力，我们就能够创建任意复杂度、嵌套程度、以及可控轴点数量的复合图形对象。 在本文中，我将创建标准图形对象的基本编程功能。 在接下来的文章中，我将完善这些功能，同时考虑基于标准图形对象创建自定义复合图形对象的能力。

此外，我还会逐步完成让函数库对象使用动态数组存储其属性的能力。 事实上，我在上一篇文章中已经开始做这些工作了。 在此，我会修复前一篇文章中的一个逻辑错误；该错误导致无法跟踪拥有两个以上轴心点的对象属性变化。 此外，我将修复并改进多维动态数组类，从而令它可以用作函数库的单独单元，并将其转移到单独的文件之中。







改进库类

抽象图形对象的衍生类需要一些由基准对象支持的属性，从而能够实现属性的搜索、排序，并在终端日志里显示。 在 GStdFiboArcObj.mqh 和 GStdGannFanObj.mqh 文件里，为对象加入支持 "Level value" 实数型属性的代码:



bool CGStdFiboArcObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; }

在 GStdExpansionObj.mqh, GStdFiboChannelObj.mqh, GStdFiboFanObj.mqh, GStdFiboObj.mqh, GStdFiboTimesObj.mqh 和 GStdPitchforkObj.mqh 文件里，按照相同的方法进行以下修改，以便支持相同的属性：

bool CGStdPitchforkObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; }

在含有 "Horizontal line" 对象类的 GStdHLineObj.mqh 文件里，从返回对象支持该整数型属性的标志的方法中删除 “Pivot point time” 属性，因为该对象在构造时仅用到价格：

bool CGStdHLineObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; }

在 GStdVLineObj.mqh 文件里的 "Vertical line" 对象在构造时仅用到时间。 故此，我从返回对象支持实数型属性的标志的方法中删除了所有内容 — 该对象不再支持实数型属性：

bool CGStdVLineObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return false ; }





在上一篇文章中，我忽略了一个逻辑错误，当用两个轴点构建对象，或对象提供的级别超过两个时，该错误会阻止我们修改对象轴点和级别的属性。 它主要是关于将指定数量的单元添加到数组末尾的方法。 该方法接收指向外部创建的对象的指针，而数组接收指定数量的这些指针：

bool AddQuantity( const string source, const int total , CObject * object ) { bool res= true ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { if (! this . Add( object )) { CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); res &= false ; continue ; } } return res; }

然而，这是同一个对象！ 我们只需简单地在循环中将指向方法外部创建的对象指针传递给它。 因此，更改对象本身的属性会影响所有指针 — 它们引用的也是同一个对象。 因此，我们在数组中填充的是相同对象属性的实例，而非不同实例的属性。 如果对象具有多个参考点，我们将轴点乘以指定的数量。 取代管理第二、第三、第四和第五个点的实数型数值，我们在数组添加第二个枢轴点的属性。 这会阻止我们去获取、跟踪和更改实数型参考点的数值。 更改第二个轴心点会将这些变化复制到第三、第四和第五个对象点。



我们再添加一个创建新数据对象的方法。 此方法将创建一个新的属性对象。 我们将在 AddQuantity() 方法中把这个新属性（而不是指针）添加到数组中，在该方法中，我们简单地按照指定数量把从外部创建的指针加入数组。

鉴于我们在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\XDimArray.mqh 中有三组相同的类 — 创建整数型、实数型和字符串型动态多维数组的类，我们以创建整数型多维动态数组的类作为例子来研究如何运用它们。

在一个 long 型数组维度的类中，编写创建新数据对象的方法：

class CDimLong : public CArrayObj { private : CDataUnitLong *CreateData( const string source, const long value = 0 ) { CDataUnitLong *data= new CDataUnitLong(); if (data==NULL) ::Print(source,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_LONG_DATA_OBJ)); else data.Value= value ; return data; }

这里的一切都很简单：我们创建一个新的 long 型数据对象，并把要传递给方法的数值赋值给它。 如果无法创建对象，则在日志中通报。 该方法返回指向所创建对象的指针，或者在出现错误时返回 NULL。



将修改添加到 AddQuantity() 方法之中：

bool AddQuantity( const string source, const int total, const long value = 0 ) { bool res= true ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CDataUnitLong *data= this .CreateData(DFUN, value ); if (data==NULL) { res &= false ; continue ; } data.Value= value ; if (! this .Add(data)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); delete data; res &= false ; continue ; } } return res; }

现在，该方法接收要分配给新创建属性的值，取代指向该对象的指针。 在循环中，创建一个新对象，并将其添加到列表当中。



在 Increase() 方法中，我之前曾创建了一个新对象，并将指向它的指针传递给 AddQuantity() 方法，然后简单地调用 AddQuantity() 方法，因为新对象现在已于循环中创建，并添加到 AddQuantity() 方法内的数组之中，而不是如前在 crease() 方法中创建的单个指向对象的指针。

我们从方法中删除以下代码块：

int Increase( const int total, const long value = 0 ) { int size_prev= this .Total(); CDataUnitLong *data= new CDataUnitLong(); if (data==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_LONG_DATA_OBJ)); return 0 ; } data.Value= value ; this .AddQuantity(DFUN,total,data); return this .Total()-size_prev; }

被调用的 AddQuantity() 方法现在接收新添加到数组中的数据对象的初始值，而不是指针：

int Increase( const int total, const long value = 0 ) { int size_prev= this .Total(); this .AddQuantity(DFUN,total, value ); return this .Total()-size_prev; }

针对文件的其余类进行相同的修改。 我不打算在这里重复它们，因为它们雷同。

您可以查看文后附件中的所有修改。

在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh 里，加入新的消息索引:

MSG_GRAPH_ELM_COLLECTION_ERR_OBJ_ALREADY_EXISTS, MSG_GRAPH_ELM_COLLECTION_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CTRL_OBJ, MSG_GRAPH_ELM_COLLECTION_ERR_FAILED_GET_CTRL_OBJ, MSG_GRAPH_ELM_COLLECTION_ERR_GR_OBJ_ALREADY_EXISTS, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_STD_GRAPH_OBJ, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_NOT_FIND_SUBWINDOW,

...

MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_BMP_FILE_STATE_ON, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_BMP_FILE_STATE_OFF, MSG_DATA_PROP_OBJ_OUT_OF_PROP_RANGE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_GET_ADDED_OBJ_LIST, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_DETACH_OBJ_FROM_LIST, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_CREATE_EVN_CTRL_INDICATOR, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_CREATE_EVN_CTRL_INDICATOR, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_CLOSED_CHARTS, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_OBJECTS_ON_CLOSED_CHARTS, };

及与新添加的索引相对应的消息文本:



{ "Ошибка. Уже существует объект управления чартами с идентификатором чарта " , "Error. A chart control object already exists with chart id " }, { "Не удалось создать объект управления чартами с идентификатором чарта " , "Failed to create chart control object with chart id " }, { "Не удалось получить объект управления чартами с идентификатором чарта " , "Failed to get chart control object with chart id " }, { "Такой графический объект уже существует: " , "Such a graphic object already exists: " }, { "Не удалось создать объект класса для графического объекта " , "Failed to create class object for graphic object" }, { "Не удалось создать графический объект " , "Failed to create graphic object " }, { "Не удалось найти подокно графика" , "Could not find chart subwindow" },

...

{ "Состояние \"On\"" , "State \"On\"" }, { "Состояние \"Off\"" , "State \"Off\"" }, { "Переданное свойство находится за пределами диапазона свойств объекта" , "The passed property is outside the range of the object's properties" }, { "Не удалось получить список вновь добавленных объектов" , "Failed to get the list of newly added objects" }, { "Не удалось изъять графический объект из списка" , "Failed to detach graphic object from the list" }, { "Создан индикатор контроля и отправки событий" , "An indicator for monitoring and sending events has been created" }, { "Не удалось создать индикатор контроля и отправки событий" , "Failed to create indicator for monitoring and sending events" }, { "Закрыто окон графиков: " , "Closed chart windows: " }, { "С ними удалено объектов: " , "Objects removed with them: " }, };





我们对函数库图形对象的基准对象类进行一些小的改进。

图形对象拥有的 bool 属性能返回某些对象属性的标志。 抽象图形对象类拥有返回和设置此类标志的方法。 方法名则表明该方法是为了设置标志，例如：

SetFlagDrawLines (显示埃洛特波浪标记指示线). 在函数库图形对象的基准对象类中，相应的方法称为 SetDrawLines()。 故此，如果我们尝试为一个对象设置标志，我们将看到两条选择方法的提示。 这有点令人莫名其妙。 此外，如果我们选择基准图形对象的方法，而不是抽象对象的方法，那么对象数组中的属性不会被更改。 代之，我们简单地发出一条命令来修改图形对象本身的属性。 类对象中的相应属性将保持不变。 这意味着我们需要重命名所有这些方法，从而避免在选择两种方法之一时出错。 我相信，以后还需要统一这些方法的返回类型，以便编译器能够明确无误地选择所需的方法。

我们在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GBaseObj.mqh 中引入必要的修复。：

bool Set Flag Back( const bool flag) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_BACK ,flag)) { this .m_back=flag; return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } bool Set Flag Selected( const bool flag) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_SELECTED ,flag)) { this .m_selected=flag; return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } bool Set Flag Selectable( const bool flag) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE ,flag)) { this .m_selectable=flag; return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } bool Set Flag Hidden( const bool flag) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE ,flag)) { this .m_hidden=flag; return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; }





我们将创建多维动态数组的类移至一个单独的文件当中。 我会对改进它们，令它们成为一种工具，可为函数库中的任何现有或计划中的对象创建属性，并应用数组存储其属性（整数型、实数型和字符串型）。

在服务类和函数的 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\文件夹中，创建一个新的文件 Properties.mqh。 这是为了获得所有用于创建对象属性的二维数组的类，以及在前一篇文章中直接在 CGStdGraphObj 抽象标准图形对象的类主体中设置的属性对象（包括以前的和当前的）：

class CGStdGraphObj : public CGBaseObj { private : class CDataPropObj { private : CArrayObj m_list; int m_total_int; int m_total_dbl; int m_total_str; int IndexProp(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( int )property- this .m_total_int; } int IndexProp(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) const { return ( int )property- this .m_total_int- this .m_total_dbl; } public : CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list; } CXDimArrayLong *Long() const { return this .m_list.At( 0 ); } CXDimArrayDouble *Double() const { return this .m_list.At( 1 ); } CXDimArrayString *String() const { return this .m_list.At( 2 ); } void Set(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, int index, long value ) { this .Long().Set(property,index, value ); } void Set(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, int index, double value ) { this .Double().Set( this .IndexProp(property),index, value ); } void Set(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, int index, string value ) { this .String().Set( this .IndexProp(property),index, value ); } long Get(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, int index) const { return this .Long().Get(property,index); } double Get(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, int index) const { return this .Double().Get( this .IndexProp(property),index); } string Get(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, int index) const { return this .String().Get( this .IndexProp(property),index); } int Size( const int range) const { if (range< this .m_total_int) return this .Long().Size(range); else if (range< this .m_total_int+ this .m_total_dbl) return this .Double().Size( this .IndexProp((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)range)); else if (range< this .m_total_int+ this .m_total_dbl+ this .m_total_str) return this .String().Size( this .IndexProp((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)range)); return 0 ; } bool SetSizeRange( const int range, const int size) { if (range< this .m_total_int) return this .Long().SetSizeRange(range,size); else if (range< this .m_total_int+ this .m_total_dbl) return this .Double().SetSizeRange( this .IndexProp((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)range),size); else if (range< this .m_total_int+ this .m_total_dbl+ this .m_total_str) return this .String().SetSizeRange( this .IndexProp((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)range),size); return false ; } CDataPropObj( const int prop_total_integer, const int prop_total_double, const int prop_total_string) { this .m_total_int=prop_total_integer; this .m_total_dbl=prop_total_double; this .m_total_str=prop_total_string; this .m_list.Add( new CXDimArrayLong( this .m_total_int, 1 )); this .m_list.Add( new CXDimArrayDouble( this .m_total_dbl, 1 )); this .m_list.Add( new CXDimArrayString( this .m_total_str, 1 )); } ~CDataPropObj() { m_list.Clear(); m_list.Shutdown(); } }; class CProperty { public : CDataPropObj *Curr; CDataPropObj *Prev; bool SetSizeRange( const int range, const int size) { return ( this .Curr.SetSizeRange(range,size) && this .Prev.SetSizeRange(range,size) ? true : false ); } int CurrSize( const int range) const { return Curr.Size(range); } int PrevSize( const int range) const { return Prev.Size(range); } void CurrentToPrevious( void ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Curr.Long().Total();i++) for ( int r= 0 ;r< this .Curr.Long().Size(i);r++) this .Prev.Long().Set(i,r, this .Curr.Long().Get(i,r)); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Curr.Double().Total();i++) for ( int r= 0 ;r< this .Curr.Double().Size(i);r++) this .Prev.Double().Set(i,r, this .Curr.Double().Get(i,r)); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Curr.String().Total();i++) for ( int r= 0 ;r< this .Curr.String().Size(i);r++) this .Prev.String().Set(i,r, this .Curr.String().Get(i,r)); } CProperty( const int prop_int_total, const int prop_double_total, const int prop_string_total) { this .Curr= new CDataPropObj(prop_int_total,prop_double_total,prop_string_total); this .Prev= new CDataPropObj(prop_int_total,prop_double_total,prop_string_total); } };

我们需要去掉任何属于特定类对象的枚举引用，从而令类更具通用性。

为了实现这一点，在选择返回实数型属性索引的方法时，用更普通的 int 变量替换所有枚举。 为了计算属性索引，将实数型和字符串型属性的最大属性传递给类构造函数（整数型属性不会有偏移，并且与属性索引完全对应）。 接下来，简单地根据属性值和属性的最大值计算实值。 与往常一样，当展示出代码时，这个思路看起来更清晰。

在新添加的文件 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\Properties.mqh 中添加以下类:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "XDimArray.mqh" class CDataPropObj : public CObject { private : CArrayObj m_list; int m_total_int; int m_total_dbl; int m_total_str; int m_prop_max_dbl; int m_prop_max_str; int IndexProp( int property) const { if (property< this .m_total_int) return property; else if (property< this .m_prop_max_dbl) return property- this .m_total_int; else if (property< this .m_prop_max_str) return property- this .m_total_int- this .m_total_dbl; CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_DATA_PROP_OBJ_OUT_OF_PROP_RANGE); return INT_MAX ; } public : CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list; } CXDimArrayLong *Long() const { return this .m_list.At( 0 ); } CXDimArrayDouble *Double() const { return this .m_list.At( 1 ); } CXDimArrayString *String() const { return this .m_list.At( 2 ); } void SetLong( int property, int index, long value) { this .Long().Set(property,index,value); } void SetDouble( int property, int index, double value) { this .Double().Set( this .IndexProp(property),index,value); } void SetString( int property, int index, string value) { this .String().Set( this .IndexProp(property),index,value); } long GetLong( int property, int index) const { return this .Long().Get(property,index); } double GetDouble( int property, int index) const { return this .Double().Get( this .IndexProp(property),index); } string GetString( int property, int index) const { return this .String().Get( this .IndexProp(property),index); } int Size( const int range) const { if (range< this .m_total_int) return this .Long().Size(range); else if (range< this .m_prop_max_dbl) return this .Double().Size( this .IndexProp(range)); else if (range< this .m_prop_max_str) return this .String().Size( this .IndexProp(range)); return 0 ; } bool SetSizeRange( const int range, const int size) { if (range< this .m_total_int) return this .Long().SetSizeRange(range,size); else if (range< this .m_prop_max_dbl) return this .Double().SetSizeRange( this .IndexProp(range),size); else if (range< this .m_prop_max_str) return this .String().SetSizeRange( this .IndexProp(range),size); return false ; } CDataPropObj( const int prop_total_integer, const int prop_total_double, const int prop_total_string) { this .m_total_int=prop_total_integer; this .m_total_dbl=prop_total_double; this .m_total_str=prop_total_string; this .m_prop_max_dbl= this .m_total_int+ this .m_total_dbl; this .m_prop_max_str= this .m_total_int+ this .m_total_dbl+ this .m_total_str; this .m_list.Add( new CXDimArrayLong( this .m_total_int, 1 )); this .m_list.Add( new CXDimArrayDouble( this .m_total_dbl, 1 )); this .m_list.Add( new CXDimArrayString( this .m_total_str, 1 )); } ~CDataPropObj() { m_list.Clear(); m_list.Shutdown(); } }; class CProperties : public CObject { private : CArrayObj m_list; public : CDataPropObj *Curr; CDataPropObj *Prev; bool SetSizeRange( const int range, const int size) { return ( this .Curr.SetSizeRange(range,size) && this .Prev.SetSizeRange(range,size) ? true : false ); } int CurrSize( const int range) const { return Curr.Size(range); } int PrevSize( const int range) const { return Prev.Size(range); } void CurrentToPrevious( void ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Curr.Long().Total();i++) for ( int r= 0 ;r< this .Curr.Long().Size(i);r++) this .Prev.Long().Set(i,r, this .Curr.Long().Get(i,r)); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Curr.Double().Total();i++) for ( int r= 0 ;r< this .Curr.Double().Size(i);r++) this .Prev.Double().Set(i,r, this .Curr.Double().Get(i,r)); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Curr.String().Total();i++) for ( int r= 0 ;r< this .Curr.String().Size(i);r++) this .Prev.String().Set(i,r, this .Curr.String().Get(i,r)); } CProperties( const int prop_int_total, const int prop_double_total, const int prop_string_total) { this .Curr= new CDataPropObj(prop_int_total,prop_double_total,prop_string_total); this .Prev= new CDataPropObj(prop_int_total,prop_double_total,prop_string_total); this .m_list.Add( this .Curr); this .m_list.Add( this .Prev); } ~CProperties() { this .m_list.Clear(); this .m_list.Shutdown(); } };

所有主要解释都在代码注释中设置。 将这些类与我在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standard\gstdgraphhobj.mqh 中创建的类进行比较。



现在，我们来改进 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\standard\gstdgraphhobj.mqh 中的抽象标准图形对象类。

首先，包含新创建的对象属性类文件：

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\GBaseObj.mqh" #include "..\..\..\Services\Properties.mqh" class CGStdGraphObj : public CGBaseObj {

属性对象类已经从类的私密部分删除。 指向属性对象的指针的声明也在其中。 访问属性对象的相应方法，位于类公开部分的每个 Get 和 Set 方法：



class CGStdGraphObj : public CGBaseObj { private : CProperties *Prop; int m_pivots; void SetTimePivot( const int index); void SetPricePivot( const int index); void SetLevelColor( const int index); void SetLevelStyle( const int index); void SetLevelWidth( const int index); void SetLevelValue( const int index); void SetLevelText( const int index); void SetBMPFile( const int index); public : void SetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, int index, long value ) { this .Prop.Curr. SetLong (property,index, value ); } void SetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, int index, double value ) { this .Prop.Curr. SetDouble (property,index, value ); } void SetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, int index, string value ) { this .Prop.Curr. SetString (property,index, value ); } long GetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, int index) const { return this .Prop.Curr. GetLong (property,index); } double GetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, int index) const { return this .Prop.Curr. GetDouble (property,index); } string GetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, int index) const { return this .Prop.Curr. GetString (property,index); } void SetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, int index, long value ) { this .Prop.Prev. SetLong (property,index, value ); } void SetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, int index, double value ){ this .Prop.Prev. SetDouble (property,index, value ); } void SetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, int index, string value ){ this .Prop.Prev. SetString (property,index, value ); } long GetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, int index) const { return this .Prop.Prev. GetLong (property,index); } double GetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, int index) const { return this .Prop.Prev. GetDouble (property,index); } string GetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, int index) const { return this .Prop.Prev. GetString (property,index); } CGStdGraphObj *GetObject( void ) { return & this ;}

在公开部分，添加类的析构函数，完成属性对象的删除：

CGStdGraphObj(){ this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ; m_group= WRONG_VALUE ; } ~CGStdGraphObj() { if ( this .Prop!= NULL ) delete this .Prop; } protected : CGStdGraphObj( const ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP group, const long chart_id, const int pivots, const string name);

在简化访问和设置图形对象属性的方法部分，改进了设置标志属性的方法：

bool Back( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK, 0 ); } void SetFlagBack( const bool flag) { if (CGBaseObj:: SetFlagBack (flag)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK, 0 ,flag); } long Zorder( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER, 0 ); } void SetZorder( const long value ) { if (CGBaseObj::SetZorder( value )) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER, 0 , value ); } bool Hidden( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN, 0 ); } void SetFlagHidden( const bool flag) { if (CGBaseObj:: SetFlagHidden (flag)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN, 0 ,flag); } bool Selected( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED, 0 ); } void SetFlagSelected( const bool flag) { if (CGBaseObj:: SetFlagSelected (flag)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED, 0 ,flag); } bool Selectable( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE, 0 ); } void SetFlagSelectable( const bool flag) { if (CGBaseObj:: SetFlagSelectable (flag)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE, 0 ,flag); }

把复制当前属性到之前属性的方法从私密部分移动到公开部分：

string VisibleOnTimeframeDescription( void ); void PropertiesRefresh( void ); void PropertiesCheckChanged( void ); void PropertiesCopyToPrevData( void ); private : void GetAndSaveINT( void ); void GetAndSaveDBL( void ); void GetAndSaveSTR( void ); };

在受保护的参数化构造函数中，创建图形对象属性的新对象：

CGStdGraphObj::CGStdGraphObj( const ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP group , const long chart_id, const int pivots, const string name) { this .Prop= new CProperties( GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL , GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL , GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL );

将整数型、实数型和字符串型图形对象属性的数量传递给类构造函数。



在返回图形整数型属性，并将其保存在类对象属性中的方法中，检查对象级别的数量是否已更改，如果是，则修改所有属性的数组大小，从而确保能够存储级别值。

否则，在设置级别属性时，我们可能会收到数组超界错误：

this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_FILL )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_READONLY )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_LEVELS )); if ( this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS, 0 )!= this .GetPropertyPrev(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS, 0 )) { this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR, this .Levels()); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE, this .Levels()); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH, this .Levels()); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE, this .Levels()); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT, this .Levels()); } for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Levels();i++) { this .SetLevelColor(i); this .SetLevelStyle(i); this .SetLevelWidth(i); } this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_ALIGN ));

简化检查对象属性变化的方法：

void CGStdGraphObj::PropertiesCheckChanged( void ) { bool changed= false ; int begin= 0 , end=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for ( int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)i; if (! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; for ( int j= 0 ;j<Prop.CurrSize(prop);j++) { if ( this .GetProperty(prop,j)!= this .GetPropertyPrev(prop,j)) { changed= true ; :: Print (DFUN, this .Name(), ": " ,TextByLanguage( " Изменённое свойство: " , " Modified property: " ), this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } } } begin=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for ( int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if (! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; for ( int j= 0 ;j<Prop.CurrSize(prop);j++) { if ( this .GetProperty(prop,j)!= this .GetPropertyPrev(prop,j)) { changed= true ; :: Print (DFUN, this .Name(), ": " ,TextByLanguage( " Изменённое свойство: " , " Modified property: " ), this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } } } begin=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for ( int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)i; if (! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; for ( int j= 0 ;j<Prop.CurrSize(prop);j++) { if ( this .GetProperty(prop,j)!= this .GetPropertyPrev(prop,j)) { changed= true ; :: Print (DFUN, this .Name(), ": " ,TextByLanguage( " Изменённое свойство: " , " Modified property: " ), this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } } } if (changed) PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); }

在过去的方法实现中，我采用 if-else 构造来确保属性拥有多个值（例如锚定点时间），并在单独的代码模块中逐一处理每个属性。 由于我们能知道每个属性的属性数组大小，故只需依据数组第二维度的大小循环遍历单个属性的值就足够了。 对于单个属性，第二个维度的大小为 1，而对于多个属性，它等于多属性值的数量。 因此，在单循环中即可完成每个对象属性的访问。 这就是我在上面所做的。



我还在同一个文件中实现了一些小的改进（例如更改方法名）。 举例来说，LevelColorsDescription() 已重命名为 LevelsColorDescription()，这更符合方法的原意。 我不会在此讨论如何重新命名。 您可以在附件中找到它们。



在其它属性之外，每个函数库对象都有一个自定义对象 ID。 图形元素集合类提供了两个集合 — 图形元素集合，在图形对象集合（以手动创建的标准图形对象为特征）完成之前，我暂停了它的开发；我现在正忙于可编程创建标准图形对象。 在此，我启动开发可编程标准图形对象的功能。

以编程方式创建的图形对象的 ID 将处于 1 到 10000（含）之间。 手动创建的图形对象的 ID 从 10001 开始。

我们在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh 文件里设置这个阈值 ：

#define PENDING_REQUEST_ID_TYPE_ERR ( 1 ) #define PENDING_REQUEST_ID_TYPE_REQ ( 2 ) #define SERIES_DEFAULT_BARS_COUNT ( 1000 ) #define PAUSE_FOR_SYNC_ATTEMPTS ( 16 ) #define ATTEMPTS_FOR_SYNC ( 5 ) #define TICKSERIES_DEFAULT_DAYS_COUNT ( 1 ) #define TICKSERIES_MAX_DATA_TOTAL ( 200000 ) #define MBOOKSERIES_DEFAULT_DAYS_COUNT ( 1 ) #define MBOOKSERIES_MAX_DATA_TOTAL ( 200000 ) #define PAUSE_FOR_CANV_UPDATE ( 16 ) #define NULL_COLOR ( 0x00FFFFFF ) #define OUTER_AREA_SIZE ( 16 ) #define PROGRAM_OBJ_MAX_ID ( 10000 )





标准图形对象的编程方法

我们已拥有跟踪图表上手动创建图形对象、创建相应类对象并将它们添加到集合列表当中的方法。 当然，最好在当前的任务中使用它们，但有一些原因迫使我放弃使用部分现成的方法。 我们简单地跟踪计时器中图形对象的外观。 当以编程方式创建对象时，我不想等待计时器的下一次跳动，并定义新创建的对象，及其创建方法（编程和手动）。

取而代之，我将在图形元素集合类中创建构建标准图形对象的方法。 在构建对象之后，我将立即创建相应的类对象，并将其放置在集合当中。 搜索对象属性中的变化改由已创建的功能执行。 因此，我们将能够创建对象，并将其添加到集合当中，同时无需考虑对象创建方法，即可保留搜索其变化的能力。 将来，这将简化复合图形对象的创建和属性管理。

在以编程方式创建的图形对象时，其名称将包含源自创建对象程序的名称。 这将令我们能够区分“自我”图形对象，和手动创建的图形对象。

为了实现这一点，在图形元素集合类 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh 文件中的图表对象管理类的私密部分中添加存储程序名的新变量：

class CChartObjectsControl : public CObject { private : CArrayObj m_list_new_graph_obj; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES m_chart_timeframe; long m_chart_id; long m_chart_id_main; string m_chart_symbol; bool m_is_graph_obj_event; int m_total_objects; int m_last_objects; int m_delta_graph_obj; int m_handle_ind; string m_name_ind; string m_name_program; string LastAddedGraphObjName( void ); void SetMouseEvent( void ); public :

在类的公开部分，从 CreateNewGraphObj() 方法中删除指定图表 ID 的操作，因为该 ID 是图表对象的主要属性之一，其可直接从该对象获得，无需传递。

将程序名称赋值给类构造函数中的相应变量:



public : ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe( void ) const { return this .m_chart_timeframe; } long ChartID ( void ) const { return this .m_chart_id; } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .m_chart_symbol; } bool IsEvent( void ) const { return this .m_is_graph_obj_event; } int TotalObjects( void ) const { return this .m_total_objects; } int Delta( void ) const { return this .m_delta_graph_obj; } CGStdGraphObj *CreateNewGraphObj( const ENUM_OBJECT obj_type, const string name); CArrayObj *GetListNewAddedObj( void ) { return & this .m_list_new_graph_obj;} bool CreateEventControlInd( const long chart_id_main); bool AddEventControlInd( void ); void Refresh( void ); CChartObjectsControl( void ) { this .m_name_program=:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME ); this .m_chart_id=:: ChartID (); this .m_chart_timeframe=( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ):: ChartPeriod ( this .m_chart_id); this .m_chart_symbol=:: ChartSymbol ( this .m_chart_id); this .m_chart_id_main=:: ChartID (); this .m_list_new_graph_obj.Clear(); this .m_list_new_graph_obj.Sort(); this .m_is_graph_obj_event= false ; this .m_total_objects= 0 ; this .m_last_objects= 0 ; this .m_delta_graph_obj= 0 ; this .m_name_ind= "" ; this .m_handle_ind= INVALID_HANDLE ; this .SetMouseEvent(); } CChartObjectsControl( const long chart_id) { this .m_name_program=:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME ); this .m_chart_timeframe=( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ):: ChartPeriod ( this .m_chart_id); this .m_chart_symbol=:: ChartSymbol ( this .m_chart_id); this .m_chart_id_main=:: ChartID (); this .m_list_new_graph_obj.Clear(); this .m_list_new_graph_obj.Sort(); this .m_chart_id=chart_id; this .m_is_graph_obj_event= false ; this .m_total_objects= 0 ; this .m_last_objects= 0 ; this .m_delta_graph_obj= 0 ; this .m_name_ind= "" ; this .m_handle_ind= INVALID_HANDLE ; this .SetMouseEvent(); }

除了检查空名称之外，确保对象不是在检查图表对象的方法中以编程方式创建的：

void CChartObjectsControl::Refresh( void ) { this .m_total_objects=:: ObjectsTotal ( this . ChartID ()); this .m_delta_graph_obj= this .m_total_objects- this .m_last_objects; if ( this .m_delta_graph_obj!= 0 ) { string txt= ", " +(m_delta_graph_obj> 0 ? "Added: " : "Deleted: " )+( string ) fabs (m_delta_graph_obj)+ " obj" ; Print (DFUN, "ChartID=" , this . ChartID (), ", " , this . Symbol (), ", " ,TimeframeDescription( this .Timeframe()),txt); } if ( this .m_delta_graph_obj> 0 ) { string name= this .LastAddedGraphObjName(); if (name!= "" && :: StringFind (name,m_name_program)== WRONG_VALUE ) { ENUM_OBJECT type=( ENUM_OBJECT ):: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (),name, OBJPROP_TYPE ); ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type=ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE(type+OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 ); CGStdGraphObj *obj= this .CreateNewGraphObj(type,name); if (obj== NULL ) return ; obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM); if ( this .m_list_new_graph_obj.Search(obj)== WRONG_VALUE ) { this .m_list_new_graph_obj.Add(obj); } } } this .m_last_objects= this .m_total_objects; this .m_is_graph_obj_event=( bool ) this .m_delta_graph_obj; }

换句话说，如果一个对象名没有包含程序名称的子字符串，那么该对象应由该方法处理，否则这是一个通过编程创建的图形对象，其应由另一个方法添加到集合列表当中。



在创建新标准图形对象的方法中，以前需传递给方法的所有 chart_id，现在可由对象自身所含的 id 替换：

CGStdGraphObj *CChartObjectsControl::CreateNewGraphObj( const ENUM_OBJECT obj_type, const string name) { CGStdGraphObj *obj= NULL ; switch (( int )obj_type) { case OBJ_VLINE : return new CGStdVLineObj( this . ChartID () ,name); case OBJ_HLINE : return new CGStdHLineObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_TREND : return new CGStdTrendObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE : return new CGStdTrendByAngleObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_CYCLES : return new CGStdCyclesObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_ARROWED_LINE : return new CGStdArrowedLineObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_CHANNEL : return new CGStdChannelObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL : return new CGStdStdDevChannelObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_REGRESSION : return new CGStdRegressionObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_PITCHFORK : return new CGStdPitchforkObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_GANNLINE : return new CGStdGannLineObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_GANNFAN : return new CGStdGannFanObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_GANNGRID : return new CGStdGannGridObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_FIBO : return new CGStdFiboObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_FIBOTIMES : return new CGStdFiboTimesObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_FIBOFAN : return new CGStdFiboFanObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_FIBOARC : return new CGStdFiboArcObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL : return new CGStdFiboChannelObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_EXPANSION : return new CGStdExpansionObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5 : return new CGStdElliotWave5Obj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3 : return new CGStdElliotWave3Obj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_RECTANGLE : return new CGStdRectangleObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_TRIANGLE : return new CGStdTriangleObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_ELLIPSE : return new CGStdEllipseObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP : return new CGStdArrowThumbUpObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN : return new CGStdArrowThumbDownObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_ARROW_UP : return new CGStdArrowUpObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_ARROW_DOWN : return new CGStdArrowDownObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_ARROW_STOP : return new CGStdArrowStopObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_ARROW_CHECK : return new CGStdArrowCheckObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE : return new CGStdArrowLeftPriceObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE : return new CGStdArrowRightPriceObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_ARROW_BUY : return new CGStdArrowBuyObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_ARROW_SELL : return new CGStdArrowSellObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_ARROW : return new CGStdArrowObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_TEXT : return new CGStdTextObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_LABEL : return new CGStdLabelObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_BUTTON : return new CGStdButtonObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_CHART : return new CGStdChartObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_BITMAP : return new CGStdBitmapObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL : return new CGStdBitmapLabelObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_EDIT : return new CGStdEditObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_EVENT : return new CGStdEventObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL : return new CGStdRectangleLabelObj( this . ChartID () ,name); default : return NULL ; } }





在图形对象的 CGraphElementsCollection 集合类中，即，在返回第一个可用图形对象 ID 的方法中，添加标志，指定所需对象 ID：false — 对于手动创建的对象；true — 对于编程创建的对象：

long GetFreeGraphObjID( bool program_object ); long GetFreeCanvElmID( void );

声明创建新标准图形对象的私密方法：

bool DeleteGraphObjCtrlObjFromList(CChartObjectsControl *obj); bool CreateNewStdGraphObject ( const long chart_id, const string name, const ENUM_OBJECT type, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2= 0 , const double price2= 0 , const datetime time3= 0 , const double price3= 0 , const datetime time4= 0 , const double price4= 0 , const datetime time5= 0 , const double price5= 0 ); public :

在类的私密部分，编写创建新图形对象，并返回指向图表管理对象指针的方法：

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam); private : CChartObjectsControl *CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj( const long chart_id, const string name, int subwindow, const ENUM_OBJECT type_object, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2= 0 , const double price2= 0 , const datetime time3= 0 , const double price3= 0 , const datetime time4= 0 , const double price4= 0 , const datetime time5= 0 , const double price5= 0 ) { if ( this .IsPresentGraphObjInList(chart_id,name)) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELM_COLLECTION_ERR_GR_OBJ_ALREADY_EXISTS), " ChartID " ,( string )chart_id, ", " ,name); return NULL ; } if (! this .CreateNewStdGraphObject(chart_id,name,type_object,subwindow,time1, 0 )) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_STD_GRAPH_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); CMessage::ToLog(:: GetLastError (), true ); return NULL ; } CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .GetChartObjectCtrlObj(chart_id); if (ctrl== NULL ) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELM_COLLECTION_ERR_FAILED_GET_CTRL_OBJ),( string )chart_id); return ctrl; } public :

方法逻辑已在代码注释中描述。 该方法将在类的公开部分创建指定类型的标准图形对象时被调用。

创建“垂直线”图形对象的方法：

public : bool CreateLineVertical( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_VLINE ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time, 0 ); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdVLineObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; }

该方法的代码注释中已有详细描述。 每个特定对象中固有的属性，以及参数中传递的属性，将在每个此类对象中进行设置。 首先在指定的图表上创建一个物理图形对象，形成指向图表管理对象的指针。 其 CreateNewGraphObj() 方法创建与指定类型相对应的类对象。 如果将对象添加到列表中失败，则物理图形对象本身和类对象将被删除，并向日志发送错误消息。 如果创建成功，图表将被更新，方法将返回 true。

其余创建图形对象的方法与上述方法雷同，仅在为每个特定图形对象定义的参数集上有所区别。

我们来看看添加的其它所有方法的清单：

bool CreateLineHorizontal( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const double price) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_HLINE ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object, 0 ,price); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdHLineObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateLineTrend( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const double price2) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_TREND ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdTrendObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateLineTrendByAngle( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const double price2, const double angle) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdTrendByAngleObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.SetAngle(angle); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateLineCycle( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, double price1, const datetime time2, double price2) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_CYCLES ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdCyclesObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateLineArrowed( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, double price1, const datetime time2, double price2) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_ARROWED_LINE ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdArrowedLineObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateChannel( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, double price1, const datetime time2, double price2, const datetime time3, double price3) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_CHANNEL ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdChannelObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateChannelStdDeviation( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, double price1, const datetime time2, double price2, const double deviation= 1.5 ) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdStdDevChannelObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.SetDeviation(deviation); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateChannelRegression( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, double price1, const datetime time2, double price2) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_REGRESSION ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdRegressionObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreatePitchforkAndrews( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, double price1, const datetime time2, double price2, const datetime time3, double price3) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_PITCHFORK ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdPitchforkObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateGannLine( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, double price1, const datetime time2, double price2, double angle) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_GANNLINE ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdGannLineObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.SetAngle(angle); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateGannFan( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, double price1, const datetime time2, double price2, const ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION direction, const double scale) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_GANNFAN ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdGannFanObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.SetDirection(direction); obj.SetScale(scale); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateGannGrid( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, double price1, const datetime time2, const ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION direction, const double scale) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_GANNGRID ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdGannGridObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.SetDirection(direction); obj.SetScale(scale); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateFiboLevels( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, double price1, const datetime time2, double price2) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_FIBO ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdFiboObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateFiboTimeZones( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, double price1, const datetime time2, double price2) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_FIBOTIMES ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdFiboTimesObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateFiboFan( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, double price1, const datetime time2, double price2) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_FIBOFAN ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdFiboFanObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateFiboArc( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, double price1, const datetime time2, double price2, const double scale, const bool ellipse) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_FIBOARC ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdFiboArcObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.SetScale(scale); obj.SetFlagEllipse(ellipse); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateFiboChannel( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, double price1, const datetime time2, double price2, const datetime time3, double price3) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdFiboChannelObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateFiboExpansion( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, double price1, const datetime time2, double price2, const datetime time3, double price3) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_EXPANSION ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdExpansionObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateElliothWave5( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, double price1, const datetime time2, double price2, const datetime time3, double price3, const datetime time4, double price4, const datetime time5, double price5, const ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE degree, const bool draw_lines) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5 ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3,time4,price4,time5,price5); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdElliotWave5Obj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.SetDegree(degree); obj.SetFlagDrawLines(draw_lines); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateElliothWave3( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, double price1, const datetime time2, double price2, const datetime time3, double price3, const ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE degree, const bool draw_lines) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3 ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdElliotWave3Obj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.SetDegree(degree); obj.SetFlagDrawLines(draw_lines); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateRectangle( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, double price1, const datetime time2, double price2) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_RECTANGLE ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdRectangleObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateTriangle( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, double price1, const datetime time2, double price2, const datetime time3, double price3) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_TRIANGLE ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdTriangleObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateEllipse( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, double price1, const datetime time2, double price2, const datetime time3, double price3) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_ELLIPSE ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdEllipseObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateThumbUp( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time,price); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdArrowThumbUpObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateThumbDown( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time,price); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdArrowThumbDownObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateArrowUp( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_ARROW_UP ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time,price); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdArrowUpObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateArrowDown( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_ARROW_DOWN ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time,price); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdArrowDownObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateSignalStop( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_ARROW_STOP ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time,price); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdArrowStopObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateSignalCheck( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_ARROW_CHECK ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time,price); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdArrowCheckObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreatePriceLabelLeft( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time,price); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdArrowLeftPriceObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreatePriceLabelRight( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time,price); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdArrowRightPriceObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateSignalBuy( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_ARROW_BUY ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time,price); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdArrowBuyObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateSignalSell( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_ARROW_SELL ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time,price); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdArrowSellObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateArrow( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price, const uchar arrow_code, const ENUM_ARROW_ANCHOR anchor) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_ARROW ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time,price); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdArrowObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.SetArrowCode(arrow_code); obj.SetAnchor(anchor); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateText( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price, const string text, const int size, const ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor_point, const double angle) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_TEXT ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time,price); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdTextObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.SetText(text); obj.SetFontSize(size); obj.SetAnchor(anchor_point); obj.SetAngle(angle); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateTextLabel( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const int x, const int y, const string text, const int size, const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner, const ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor_point, const double angle) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_LABEL ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object, 0 , 0 ); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdLabelObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.SetXDistance(x); obj.SetYDistance(y); obj.SetText(text); obj.SetFontSize(size); obj.SetCorner(corner); obj.SetAnchor(anchor_point); obj.SetAngle(angle); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateButton( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner, const int font_size, const bool button_state) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_BUTTON ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object, 0 , 0 ); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdButtonObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.SetXDistance(x); obj.SetYDistance(y); obj.SetXSize(w); obj.SetYSize(h); obj.SetCorner(corner); obj.SetFontSize(font_size); obj.SetFlagState(button_state); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateChart( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner, const int scale, const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_CHART ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object, 0 , 0 ); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdChartObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); obj.SetXDistance(x); obj.SetYDistance(y); obj.SetXSize(w); obj.SetYSize(h); obj.SetCorner(corner); obj.SetChartObjChartScale(scale); obj.SetChartObjSymbol(symbol); obj.SetChartObjPeriod(timeframe); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateBitmap( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price, const string image1, const string image2, const ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_BITMAP ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time,price); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdBitmapObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.SetAnchor(anchor); obj.SetBMPFile(image1, 0 ); obj.SetBMPFile(image2, 1 ); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateBitmapLabel( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const string image1, const string image2, const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner, const ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor, const bool state) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object, 0 , 0 ); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdBitmapLabelObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.SetXDistance(x); obj.SetYDistance(y); obj.SetXSize(w); obj.SetYSize(h); obj.SetCorner(corner); obj.SetAnchor(anchor); obj.SetBMPFile(image1, 0 ); obj.SetBMPFile(image2, 1 ); obj.SetFlagState(state); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateEditField( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const int font_size, const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner, const ENUM_ALIGN_MODE align, const bool readonly) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_EDIT ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object, 0 , 0 ); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdEditObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.SetXDistance(x); obj.SetYDistance(y); obj.SetXSize(w); obj.SetYSize(h); obj.SetFontSize(font_size); obj.SetCorner(corner); obj.SetAlign(align); obj.SetFlagReadOnly(readonly); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateCalendarEvent( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_EVENT ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time, 0 ); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdEventObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateRectangleLabel( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner, const ENUM_BORDER_TYPE border) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object, 0 , 0 ); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdRectangleLabelObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.SetXDistance(x); obj.SetYDistance(y); obj.SetXSize(w); obj.SetYSize(h); obj.SetCorner(corner); obj.SetBorderType(border); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } };

所有方法都有自己的输入集合。 这些参数设置的最小对象属性，足以创建一个对象。 创建图形对象后，所有其余的属性可以随时更改。



返回第一个可用图形对象 ID 的方法：

long CGraphElementsCollection::GetFreeGraphObjID( bool program_object) { CArrayObj *list= NULL ; int index= WRONG_VALUE ; if (program_object) list=CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty( this .GetListGraphObj(),GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID, 0 ,PROGRAM_OBJ_MAX_ID, EQUAL_OR_LESS ); else list=CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty( this .GetListGraphObj(),GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID, 0 ,PROGRAM_OBJ_MAX_ID, MORE ); index=CSelect::FindGraphicStdObjectMax(list,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID, 0 ); CGStdGraphObj *obj=list.At(index); int first_id=(program_object ? 1 : PROGRAM_OBJ_MAX_ID+ 1 ); return ( obj!= NULL ? obj.ObjectID()+ 1 : first_id ); }

现在，该方法要考虑接收所需的 ID。

如果它用于编程创建图形对象，则获取 ID 小于或等于 PROGRAM_OBJ_MAX_ID (10000) 常量值的所有对象的列表。

如果它用于手动创建图形对象，则获取 ID 大于 PROGRAM_OBJ_MAX_ID 的所有对象的列表。

接下来，从获得的列表中提取最大 ID 的对象索引，并依据其索引获取所列对象。

接着，计算第一个 ID 的值（对于编程对象 — 1，对于手动创建对象 — 10000+1）。

如果接收到 ID 最大的对象，则取其 ID+1 的值。 否则，对象不在列表中，并返回第一个计算 ID 值（1 或 10001）。



在添加图形对象到集合的方法中，找出一个对象是通过编程还是手动创建的（依据对象名）来搜索 ID，并将其值传递给 GetFreeGraphBobjid() 方法：

bool CGraphElementsCollection::AddGraphObjToCollection( const string source,CChartObjectsControl *obj_control) { CArrayObj *list=obj_control.GetListNewAddedObj(); if (list== NULL ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN_ERR_LINE,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_GET_ADDED_OBJ_LIST); return false ; } if (list.Total()== 0 ) return false ; bool res= true ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CGStdGraphObj *obj=list.Detach(i); if (obj== NULL ) { CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_DETACH_OBJ_FROM_LIST); res &= false ; continue ; } if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); delete obj; res &= false ; continue ; } else { bool program_object =(:: StringFind (obj.Name(), this .m_name_program)== 0 ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( program_object )); obj. Print (); } } return res; }

我们去掉 if-else，并添加对象单击跟踪来简化事件处理程序逻辑，从而判断用鼠标选择对象（尚未实现）：

void CGraphElementsCollection:: OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { CGStdGraphObj *obj= NULL ; ushort idx= ushort (id- CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ); if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CHANGE || id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG || idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CHANGE || idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG || id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK || idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { long chart_id=(lparam== 0 ? :: ChartID () : lparam); obj= this .GetStdGraphObject(sparam,chart_id); if (obj== NULL ) { obj= this .FindMissingObj(chart_id); if (obj== NULL ) return ; string name_new= this .FindExtraObj(chart_id); obj.SetName(name_new); } obj.PropertiesRefresh(); obj.PropertiesCheckChanged(); } }

创建新标准图形对象的方法：

bool CGraphElementsCollection::CreateNewStdGraphObject( const long chart_id, const string name, const ENUM_OBJECT type, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2= 0 , const double price2= 0 , const datetime time3= 0 , const double price3= 0 , const datetime time4= 0 , const double price4= 0 , const datetime time5= 0 , const double price5= 0 ) { :: ResetLastError (); switch (type) { case OBJ_VLINE : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_VLINE ,subwindow,time1, 0 ); case OBJ_HLINE : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_HLINE ,subwindow, 0 ,price1); case OBJ_TREND : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_TREND ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); case OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); case OBJ_CYCLES : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_CYCLES ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); case OBJ_ARROWED_LINE : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_ARROWED_LINE ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); case OBJ_CHANNEL : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_CHANNEL ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); case OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); case OBJ_REGRESSION : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_REGRESSION ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); case OBJ_PITCHFORK : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_PITCHFORK ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); case OBJ_GANNLINE : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_GANNLINE ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); case OBJ_GANNFAN : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_GANNFAN ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); case OBJ_GANNGRID : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_GANNGRID ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); case OBJ_FIBO : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_FIBO ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); case OBJ_FIBOTIMES : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_FIBOTIMES ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); case OBJ_FIBOFAN : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_FIBOFAN ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); case OBJ_FIBOARC : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_FIBOARC ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); case OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); case OBJ_EXPANSION : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_EXPANSION ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); case OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5 : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5 ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3,time4,price4,time5,price5); case OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3 : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3 ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); case OBJ_RECTANGLE : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_RECTANGLE ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); case OBJ_TRIANGLE : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_TRIANGLE ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); case OBJ_ELLIPSE : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_ELLIPSE ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); case OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP ,subwindow,time1,price1); case OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN ,subwindow,time1,price1); case OBJ_ARROW_UP : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_ARROW_UP ,subwindow,time1,price1); case OBJ_ARROW_DOWN : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_ARROW_DOWN ,subwindow,time1,price1); case OBJ_ARROW_STOP : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_ARROW_STOP ,subwindow,time1,price1); case OBJ_ARROW_CHECK : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_ARROW_CHECK ,subwindow,time1,price1); case OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE ,subwindow,time1,price1); case OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE ,subwindow,time1,price1); case OBJ_ARROW_BUY : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_ARROW_BUY ,subwindow,time1,price1); case OBJ_ARROW_SELL : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_ARROW_SELL ,subwindow,time1,price1); case OBJ_ARROW : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_ARROW ,subwindow,time1,price1); case OBJ_TEXT : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_TEXT ,subwindow,time1,price1); case OBJ_LABEL : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_LABEL ,subwindow, 0 , 0 ); case OBJ_BUTTON : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_BUTTON ,subwindow, 0 , 0 ); case OBJ_CHART : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_CHART ,subwindow, 0 , 0 ); case OBJ_BITMAP : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_BITMAP ,subwindow,time1,price1); case OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL ,subwindow, 0 , 0 ); case OBJ_EDIT : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_EDIT ,subwindow, 0 , 0 ); case OBJ_EVENT : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_EVENT ,subwindow,time1, 0 ); case OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL ,subwindow, 0 , 0 ); default : return false ; } }

该方法接收对象所处的图表 ID、其名称、类型、图表子窗口，和五个轴心点坐标。 第一个坐标（时间和价格）是必需的，而其它坐标都有预定义的默认值，允许用户构建任何标准图形对象。 在该方法中，重置最后一个错误代码，并根据对象类型返回 ObjectCreate() 函数执行的结果。 在对象创建错误的情况下，上面研究的 CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj() 方法和调用方法，都会向日志发送含有错误代码及其描述的消息。



现在，一切就绪，可以测试改进实现的类，以及可编程标准图形对象。



测试

我不会创建所有图形对象，而是将限定为一条垂直线。 在图表上按住 Ctrl 键的同时单击鼠标左键，将创建该垂线。 我们检查一下对象的创建，在尝试创建同名对象时处理错误，处理时间坐标的更改，以及跟踪含有两个以上轴点的对象更改其轴点坐标。

为了执行测试，我借助来自上一篇文章中的 EA，并将其保存在 \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part89\ 中，命名为 TestDoEasyPart89.mq5。



在 EA 的 OnChartEvent() 应答程序中，禁用按住 Ctrl 键创建窗体对象的代码块，添加代码块，在图表上按住 Ctrl 键的同时用鼠标单击坐标，创建含有指定名称的垂直线：

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) return ; if (id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { if (!IsCtrlKeyPressed()) return ; datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int sw= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,sw,time,price)) engine.GetGraphicObjCollection(). CreateLineVertical ( ChartID (), "LineVertical" , 0 ,time); } engine.GetGraphicObjCollection(). OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); }

编译 EA，并在图表上启动它。

首先，在图表上按住 Ctrl 键的同时单击鼠标，创建一条垂直线，查看垂线 ID，以及当它沿图表移动线时对象属性的变化。 如果我们重新创建同一条垂线，我们在日志中会收到错误消息

接下来，创建一个等距通道，查看其 ID 值，并检查如何跟踪其三个轴点属性的变化：









下一步是什么？

在下一篇文章中，我将继续研究可编程图形对象的功能。



请记住，您需要 来自第八十七部分 中的指标文件

以下是该函数库当前版本的所有文件，以及 MQL5 的测试 EA 文件，供您测试和下载。，以便让函数库处理不属于该程序所创的图表图形对象。 在评论中留下您的问题、意见和建议。

返回内容目录

*该系列的前几篇文章:



