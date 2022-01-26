Advanced EA constructor for MetaTrader - botbrains.app

Introduction

Generally, trading strategies can be reduced to a specific algorithm that can be automated. Trading robots can trade thousands of times quicker than any human, but not every trader is proficient in programming.

botbrains.app is a no-code platform for trading robots development. You don't need to program anything to create a trading robot in the BotBrains editor - just drag the necessary blocks onto the scheme, set their parameters, and establish connections between them.

The botbrains.app has documentation (docs.botbrains.app) which describes all the concepts of the editor in detail. This article describes the editor's interface, its key features, as well as the implementation of the "Moving Average Crossing" trading strategy.





Editor features

In BotBrains you can not only develop basic trading robots (e.g. trading robots based on crossing moving averages), but also implement complex trading algorithms (e.g. trading robots based on spread trading between symbols). BotBrains allows you to link a trading robot to your telegram bot - using special blocks you can send messages on trading results and even send screenshots of charts of a custom size. You can easily create and assign actions to buttons, add input fields to control variable values when the robot is running, and add various other blocks to build your robot interface.

The following table lists the categories of blocks available in the botbrains editor. A complete list of available blocks is presented at the end of the article.

Category

Description

Events

These blocks are activated when something happens. For example "Start of robot work" event block is activated once the robot is launched.

Condition

You can perform various checks using the "if" block.

Loop

Loops have many applications. For example, you can use a loop to go through all available symbols and identify the symbol that made the largest movement during the last trading session.

Indicators

Indicator is one of the key means of technical analysis. BotBrains provides a wide range of indicators: from simple volumes to Ichimoku clouds

Chart analysis

Get information on a specific chart bar, get the maximum/minimum price for a certain period of time. Draw horizontal and vertical lines on the chart.

DOM analysis

Get information on the depth of market spread and its quotes.

Transactions

Place and remove limit/stop orders. Place market orders, close position.

Variables

Change variables values. For example, in a variable you can store the number of lots your robot will trade.

Sounds

Using sound blocks you can play a certain sound when something happens. For example, you can play the "Buy signal" sound when all the conditions for opening a long position are met.

Getting information

Get information on trading account, trading session, active limit/stop orders, history limit/stop orders, symbol, time and history deals.

Enumerations

Enumerate symbols, active limit/stop orders, history limit/stop orders, history deal.

Telegram

Send messages and charts screenshots to your telegram.

Interface

Build a full-fledged interface of a trading robot. Individual interface elements can be modified using modification blocks. You can bind actions to interface buttons. The "input field" interface block can be used to change variable values while the robot is running. All of these blocks allow creating dynamic user interfaces.

Predefined constants

Basically, predefined constants are used for comparisons. For example, there are 3 predefined constants for position direction: buy, sell and no direction. You can get the direction of the current open position and compare it with one of the predefined constants.

Debug

Using the "debug" block you can output debug information to the terminal journal. For example, using this block you can check that variables or constants contain correct values.

Other blocks

Terminal close, stop robot work, robot work pause. Log to file, notification in the terminal, comment on the chart.

Math operators

Addition, subtraction, multiplication, division, division remainder, square root, exponentiation. Comparisons: less than, greater than, less than or equal to, greater than or equal to.

Logic operators

There are logical operators for building conditions: AND, OR, NOT.

Teleports

There are blocks for entering and exiting from the teleport. Sometimes you need to quickly and conveniently switch to the execution of another section of the scheme - with teleports this can be done in a matter of seconds.

Type conversion blocks

By default, all user data is stored as a number. With type conversion blocks you can explicitly specify in which format you want the data to be represented. There are 4 types: integer, decimal, string, date and time.

Value input

Value input



BotBrains editor interface

BotBrains editor has 3 modes: Logic, Interface, Code.

"Logic" mode:

In the " logic" mode, you can build the robot's logic scheme. In this mode you can use the majority of blocks: from the "if" block and transaction blocks to blocks for sending messages to telegram and blocks for making robot's logs. In this mode you are developing the logic of your trading robot. Using simple blocks you specify what your robot should do - when to buy, when to sell, when to send messages to telegram, when to stop trading, and so on. There are more than 140 blocks in total in the botbrains editor, using which you can implement almost any trading strategy.

"Interface" mode:

In "Interface" mode, as the name suggests, you can build a trading robot's interface. In just a couple of minutes you can build a full-fledged interface for your trading robot. Each interface element has a complete set of settings. Using the "Modify interface element" block, you can change interface element properties on the fly.





"Code" mode:

In this mode you can see the generated code of your trading robot. To generate the code of a trading robot, just press the ~ key, or click on the corresponding button in the right toolbar.





Launching a trading robot

All code of your trading robot is generated in seconds after you press one key on your keyboard. To run a robot made with BotBrains, you need to make sure that all the necessary dependencies are installed:





Library botbrains_lib.ex5 Included file botbrains_lib.mqh The botbrains_constants.mqh include file. Sound files

If the above dependencies are not installed, robots made in BotBrains cannot be started or will not work properly.





Moving average cross example

Let's look at the implementation of the "Moving Average Intersection" trading strategy in the botbrains editor. You can open the complete scheme directly in the editor by clicking on the link

Open the editor and create 5 constants:

slow_ma_period - period of slow moving average (constant value: 60) fast_ma_period - period of fast moving average (constant value: 30) symbol - code of symbol to trade (constant value: MGCV21 or any other symbol available in your trading terminal) admin_id - id of the telegram user, to which our robot will send messages with trade information and chart screenshots (constant value: your Telegram ID) lot - number of traded lots

In order to detect the fact that two moving averages have crossed, we need to create 4 variables: ma_slow - current value of slow moving average ma_fast - current value of fast moving average ma_slow_prev - value of slow moving average of the previous bar ma_fast_prev - value of fast moving average of the previous bar





This way, we can detect the crossover of the slow and fast moving averages simply by comparing the values of these variables. Please note that we do not set initial values to the variables - the values of these variables will be updated as soon as a new tick for the symbol being traded is received.

Let's print the "Robot is launched" message when the robot is launched. To implement this, just drag and drop two blocks onto the robot logic scheme: the "Robot start" event block and the "Journal message" block. And then link the connectors of these blocks:

In the settings of the "Journal message" block specify the message to be displayed:





When a new tick for a symbol being traded is received, our robot should update variable values. In order to do that, let's drag the "New Tick" event block and 4 "Set variable complex value" blocks onto the robot's logic scheme. Drop the "Moving average" block in the body of each "Set variable complex value" block and select the corresponding variable in each of these block. Then establish connections between these blocks:

Using the "Moving average" block we can get the value of the "Moving average" indicator. This block has 6 parameters:

Symbol Timeframe Period Smoothing method Applied price Shift

Using the "shift" parameter we can get the value of the "moving average" indicator on a specific bar. For example, shift value of 0 means the value on the last available bar (no shift), but the value of 1 would mean the value on the previous bar. This way we can get the values of the slow and the fast moving averages on the current and on the previous bar - just set the different values of the "shfit" and the "period" parameters.

Let's specify the parameters for the first "MA" block:





Note that the corresponding constants are used as the values of the "symbol" and "period" parameters. You can also use variables as parameter values.

For more information on working with variables and constants, refer to the relevant documentation article.

This way, the value of the "ma_slow" variable will be updated each time a new tick for the symbol being traded is recieved.

Let's do the same for the "ma_fast" variable:

At this stage we update the current values of moving averages, but in order to determine the fact of crossing we need to know the value of moving averages on the previous bar. The current bar has the shift of 0, the previous bar has the shift of 1, and so on. Therefore, in the last 2 blocks of "Set variable complex value" we will do everything similarly, but this time we should set the "shift" parameter of "Moving Average" blocks to 1, so that "ma_slow_prev" and "ma_fast_prev" variables will contain moving average values from the previous bar.

Do the same for the " ma_fast_prev" variable.

Let's make sure that our variables are set to the correct values. Drop the "Timer" block onto the scheme. This block has only 1 parameter - "Interval (sec)". This parameter is set to 1 by default, so this block is executed every second by default. Then drop 4 "Print debug info" blocks onto the scheme - this block just prints the specified message to the terminal journal. Using this block we can see which values our variables contain. In each of the "Print debug info" place 3 blocks in the following order:

Value input - this block is a simple input field into which we can enter any text. In our case, we should enter variable names, so that we can understand which variables refer to which values. "+" operator - using this block we can merge 2 strings. Variable select - using this block we can get the value of the specified variable.

At this stage our scheme shoud look like this: In BotBrains all user values are stored as numbers. In this case we need to explicitly specify that the "value input" blocks contain text, so that the text itself is output and not its numeric representation. To do this, just place the "Regular string" type conversion block on each of the "value input" blocks: At this point we will be able to compile the robot's code and even run it - the values of the specified variables will be printed to the terminal journal each second. However, a warning "implicit conversion from 'number' to 'string'" will appear during compilation: Indeed, in our scheme we are trying to add up a string value ("value input" blocks converted to a string) with a numeric value (variables containing the numeric values of moving averages). To fix this, we simply need to cast all of the variables to strings. We can do this in two ways: Using the "Regular string" type conversion block Using the "Fraction" type conversion block - this block differs from the "Regular string" block only by the ability to limit the number of digits after the decimal point Let's use the second way. To do this, place the "Fraction" type conversion block on each of the "variable select" blocks: In the settings of each "Fraction" block, specify 2 as the only parameter - "Decimal places": Working with types is described in detail in the relevant documentation article.



Open the terminal and add 2 "Moving Average" indicators on the chart of the symbol being traded, with the same parameters as used in our robot, so that we can compare the values of the variables with the values of the indicators on the chart:

Then generate the robot's code using the "~" key or using the corresponding button in the right toolbox.

Run our robot in the terminal and compare the output values in the termial journal with the actual values of the indicators on the chart:

All values match, so we can continue our work.

The only thing left to do is to compare variable values when a new tick is received in order to detect a moving average crossover and make a trade if all conditions for making a trade are met.

First, let's determine the conditions for making a trade. There are 3 conditions to be met for opeining a long position:

The current value of the fast moving average is greater than the current value of the slow moving average. The value of the fast moving average on the previous bar is less than the value of the slow moving average on the previous bar. The direction of the current position is not "buy"

Please note that if we omit the last condition, our robot may execute a lot of trades in a short amout of time, because the first and the second conditions may be met serval times in one second. As the result of the third condition our robot will not open a new long position on top of the existing long position. Note that in the BotBrains editor you can specify the maximum and suspicious deals frequency. If the maximum deals frequency is reached, robot will immediately close all of the open positions and remove all of the placed orders, and the robot will also notify you via telegram and/or make a notification directly in the terminal, depending on the parameters set in the robot's security settings. If the suspicious deals frequency is reached, robot will not close any positions or remove any orders; instead, it will just notify you via telegram and/or notify you directly in the terminal. The following conditions must be met in order to enter the short: The current value of the fast moving average is lower than the current value of the slow moving average The value of the fast moving average on the previous bar is greater than the value of the slow moving average on the previous bar The direction of the current position is not "sell" Let's build a condition for opening a long position: The "Position info" block has 2 parameters: Symbol - symbol about the position, on which you want to get information Block value - target position parameter. Available options: position volume, position open time, open price, position current profit and position direction We will use the "symbol" constant as the value for the "symbol" parameter. Choose "Position direction" as the value for the second parameter. This way the value of the "Position info" block will be equal to the direction of the current open position by the specified symbol. After this block there are three blocks: "Not", "Equals" and "Position direction". The "Position direction" block contains all possible directions: "Buy direction", "Sell direction" and "No direction". We check that the direction of the current position is not "buy". Then add one "Market order" block onto the scheme and link this block with the "Yes" connector of our "If" block: The "Market order" block has three parameters: Symbol - the symbol for which a market order will be placed Direction - order direction (buy/sell) Volume - order volume

Note that we use constants as values for many parameters. This allows us to easily configure our robot - we can simply change the value of a constant in one place and the new value will automatically be used in all places where that constant is used. If a trading robot made in the BotBrains editor has constants, they will be listed at the very top of the generated code: const double __slow_ma_period = user_value( "60" ); const double __fast_ma_period = user_value( "30" ); const double __symbol = user_value( "MGCG22" ); const double __admin_id = user_value( "744875082" ); const double __lot = user_value( "1" ); You can think of constants as robot settings. For example, if you decide to trade a different symbol, just change the value of the "symbol" constant. Or you can change the value of the constant directly in the BotBrains editor and re-generate the code if you don't want to work with the code directly. So, at this point the trading robot will open a long when the fast moving average crosses the slow moving average from bottom to top. Let's make a notification when our robot opens a long position: Display it in the terminal journal Create an alert in the terminal Add the record about the deal execution to the robot's log file Play "Buy Signal" sound Send message to telegram Send chart screenshot to telegram Please note, if we play the "Buy Signal" sound immediately after making a trade, it is likely that our sound will not be played, because MetaTrader automatically plays its own sound every time a transaction is made. Therefore, we need to play the sound not immediately, but with a certain delay after the transaction is made, e.g. 1 second.

It may seem like it would take a long time to implement all 6 steps; in fact, there are special blocks for all of this. It will literally take 20-30 seconds to implement all 6 steps. Everything we have done before can also be done in a matter of minutes - many times faster than writing code by hand. In order for telegram blocks to work properly, you need to register your bot in the @BotFather bot, get your bot's token and specify it in your bot's settings in the BotBrains editor. You also need to know your Telegram ID, which you can get from @getmyid_bot. All this is described in detail in the relevant documentation article. Blocks for working with telegram are available to pro users only.

Similarly, let's implement logic for opening short positions. To do this, jsut select all blocks related to opening a long position, copy (CTRL + C), paste them (CTRL + V) and make the necessary changes. Generate the code of the robot, compile it and run it in the terminal to check the performance of our trading robot. Test trading robots on a demo account only! By default, the security settings of all robots made in the BotBrains editor prohibit trading on a real account! Switch to trading on a real account only after your trading robot has been fully tested on a demo account! Let's set up random moving average periods and run the trading robot on a one-minute timeframe. It is important at this point to test the performance of our trading robot and detect and correct any potential mistakes. After 80 minutes of trading, the trading robot has opened 4 positions. After each position was opened, the robot successfully made a notification in the terminal, played the appropriate sounds and made the appropriate records in the log file of the robot and in the terminal journal. The robot also sent messages and chart screenshots directly to telegram without any problems. And we haven't written a single line of code for all of that. Such a simple robot can be built in just a couple of minutes. It may seem like everything is fine. However, if you have a closer look at the trades made by our trading robot, you will find that in every position except the first one, our trading robot has entered in two trades: the first trade to exit the current open position and the second trade to open the next position. It is easy to detect this - just look at the chart, check the log file, see the messages sent by the trading robot to telegram or just listen to the number of times the trading robot generates an audio alert after the trade has been executed. We can also analyze the history of transactions in the terminal. In the BotBrains editor, you can specify the suspicious and maximum deals frequency in the robot security settings. By default, the maximum deals frequency is 2 trades per 10 seconds. If the maximum frequency of trades is reached, the trading robot will immediately close all the positions it has opened, remove all placed orders, and notify you via live chat and/or create a notification in the terminal. The problem is not only that our robot will end up with twice as many trades as necessary and enter most positions at a worse price, but also that at some point our robot will reach its maximum deals frequency and stop trading. This is exactly what happened in this case. Pay attention to the last records in the log file:

Let's fix this issue. Create full_lot variable: When the robot is launched set the full_lot variable to the value of the lot constant: Then in transaction blocks we should use the full_lot variable instead of using the lot constant: Then, after entering the position, set the value of the full_lot variable to double the value of the lot constant. After the first trade the robot will start trading with double volume. Thus, it will close an existing position and open a new one with just one trade: The trading robot will now enter all positions with one trade. We will check this by running the robot in the terminal. If we look at the trade history we will see that the first trade was opened with 1 lot, while the following trades were opened with 2 lots: Let's create an interface for the trading robot. To do this, go to the "Interface" mode of the editor and use the special blocks to build the interface: To build such an interface, it is sufficient to use the following interface blocks: Rectangle Button Text The current values of fast and slow moving averages should be used instead of dashes. To implement this, use the "Modify interface element" block - this block can be used to modify the properties of the block with the specified ID.

Let's move 4 "Modify interface element" blocks to the robot's logic scheme: To copy the block ID do the following Press CTRL Without releasing CTRL, double-click on the target block Copy the ID of the first dash: Open the settings of the first "Modify interface element" block and set parameters values. The first thing to do is to specify the ID of the block which properties we want to change. In our case it is the copied ID of the first dash. As type of modification we should choose "Text". Specify variable ma_fast_prev as the new text. If you want, you can also set the number of decimal places in new text (this setting should only be used when a number is used as the text content of an interface text).

Similarly, let's set parameters of the remaining 3 "Modify interface element" blocks. This way, when a new tick for a symbol being traded is received, the corresponding values of moving averages will be written into variables ma_fast, ma_slow, ma_fast_prev and ma_slow_prev and then the values of these variables will be written to the corresponding text elements of the interface. Now let's assign the corresponding actions to the interface buttons. To do this, let's move three blocks to the robot's logic diagram: 2 "Market order" blocks and 1 "Close position" block: Then set settings of these blocks: Copy the ID of the 1st "Market Order" block and specify the copied ID as the value of the "Linked block ID" parameter of the first button: This way, when the "Buy" button is pressed, the corresponding block will be invoked. Similarly, assign actions to the other buttons. Let's generate the robot code and run it in the terminal to check its functionality: Please note that the interface we built in the editor has been fully transferred to the trading terminal. The interface buttons work and instead of dashes we can see the actual values of moving averages. As a result, the generated code of the trading robot is shown below:

#include <botbrains_constants.mqh> #include <botbrains_lib.mqh> const double __slow_ma_period = user_value( "60" ); const double __fast_ma_period = user_value( "30" ); const double __symbol = user_value( "MGCG22" ); const double __admin_id = user_value( "744875082" ); const double __lot = user_value( "1" ); double __ma_slow = user_value( "" ); double __ma_fast = user_value( "" ); double __ma_slow_prev = user_value( "" ); double __ma_fast_prev = user_value( "" ); double __full_lot = user_value( "" ); int OnInit (){ if (! TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_TRADE_ALLOWED )){ MessageBox ( "Autotrading is not allowed, expert will be removed" ); ExpertRemove (); return (- 1 ); } if ( AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE ) == ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE_REAL ){ MessageBox ( "Expert is not allowd to trade on live account!" ); ExpertRemove (); return (- 1 ); } set_robot_name( "moving_average_cross_en" ); set_license_key( "2L5J7K-K986ND-KMPT94-1Q" ); set_lang( "en" ); generate_magic(); set_init_account_balance(); set_suspicous_deals_frequency( 60 , 3 , false , true ); set_max_deals_frequency( 10 , 2 , false , true ); EventSetTimer ( 1 ); block_bYi6ikfde(); block_bYUS6GLT0(); create_rectangle( "b1ELCu5iq" , 0 , 0 , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER , 15 , 15 , 390 , 195 , C'20,20,20' , BORDER_FLAT , STYLE_SOLID , C'10,191,254' , 2 , 0 , false , false , false ); create_button( "b4rh5uKlb" , 0 , 0 , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER , 195 , 165 , 150 , 30 , "Sell" , "Ubuntu Mono" , 8 , C'255,255,255' , C'20,20,20' , C'255,51,0' , false , 0 , false , false , false ); create_text( "b5BGSldua" , 0 , 0 , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER , 120 , 135 , "-" , "Ubuntu Mono" , 9 , C'255,255,255' , 0 , ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER , 0 , false , false , false ); create_text( "b9EjNpibO" , 0 , 0 , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER , 30 , 30 , "\"MA Cross\" trading robot" , "Ubuntu Mono" , 14 , C'255,255,255' , 0 , ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER , 0 , false , false , false ); create_button( "bBTrBQlkS" , 0 , 0 , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER , 30 , 165 , 150 , 30 , "Buy" , "Ubuntu Mono" , 8 , C'255,255,255' , C'20,20,20' , C'51,255,0' , false , 0 , false , false , false ); create_text( "bEncRhDIR" , 0 , 0 , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER , 285 , 75 , "Current bar:" , "Ubuntu Mono" , 9 , C'255,255,255' , 0 , ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER , 0 , false , false , false ); create_text( "bI0vadsS2" , 0 , 0 , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER , - 195 , 270 , "Text" , "Ubuntu Mono" , 9 , C'255,255,255' , 0 , ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER , 0 , false , false , false ); create_text( "bK1cW1i6s" , 0 , 0 , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER , 30 , 135 , "MA slow:" , "Ubuntu Mono" , 9 , C'255,255,255' , 0 , ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER , 0 , false , false , false ); create_text( "bLcIIkYqO" , 0 , 0 , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER , 285 , 135 , "-" , "Ubuntu Mono" , 9 , C'255,255,255' , 0 , ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER , 0 , false , false , false ); create_text( "bSDWBsxbk" , 0 , 0 , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER , 285 , 105 , "-" , "Ubuntu Mono" , 9 , C'255,255,255' , 0 , ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER , 0 , false , false , false ); create_text( "bTK8r1zb1" , 0 , 0 , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER , 30 , 105 , "MA fast:" , "Ubuntu Mono" , 9 , C'255,255,255' , 0 , ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER , 0 , false , false , false ); create_text( "bhKcJ2pwx" , 0 , 0 , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER , 120 , 75 , "Previous bar:" , "Ubuntu Mono" , 9 , C'255,255,255' , 0 , ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER , 0 , false , false , false ); create_text( "bj6MtjhZF" , 0 , 0 , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER , 120 , 105 , "-" , "Ubuntu Mono" , 9 , C'255,255,255' , 0 , ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER , 0 , false , false , false ); create_button( "bympSPhAp" , 0 , 0 , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER , 360 , 165 , 30 , 30 , "X" , "Ubuntu Mono" , 8 , C'255,255,255' , C'20,20,20' , C'255,51,0' , false , 0 , false , false , false ); ChartRedraw (); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason){ Comment ( "" ); PlaySound ( NULL ); remove_all_objects( 0 ); } void OnTimer (){ block_bTonyumSN(); block_bO7LNEs4m(); block_bS1JODjZj(); block_bM4s77Wvc(); if (get_timer_tick_index() % 10 == 0 ){ deals_max_frequency_counter_reset(); } if (get_timer_tick_index() % 60 == 0 ){ deals_suspicious_frequency_counter_reset(); } timer_tick_index_increment(); } void OnTick ( void ){ block_bHxbWWtwW(); block_bvIvs7SMe(); block_boHVNlqnO(); } void OnTrade (){ check_deals_frequency(); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam ){ if (id == CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ){ string object_name = sparam; if ( ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , object_name, OBJPROP_TYPE ) == OBJ_BUTTON ){ if (object_name == "b4rh5uKlb" ){ block_bYGEhpZDM(); } if (object_name == "bBTrBQlkS" ){ block_bCa4uSC92(); } if (object_name == "bympSPhAp" ){ block_bXRrICVna(); } Sleep ( 100 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , object_name, OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ChartRedraw (); } } } void block_b0Wkfq6OD(){ vset(__ma_fast, ( moving_average(to_string(__symbol), PERIOD_CURRENT , ( int )__fast_ma_period, MODE_SMA , PRICE_CLOSE , 0 ) )); block_b6LYVQGej(); } void block_b1VYatoxs(){ modify_text( "b5BGSldua" , DoubleToString (__ma_slow_prev, 2 ) ); } void block_b3UJfY74N(){ modify_text( "bSDWBsxbk" , DoubleToString (__ma_fast, 2 ) ); } void block_b3crj4ayK(){ log_to_file( "Open short!" ); block_bzVyOb4tW(); } void block_b6LYVQGej(){ vset(__ma_slow_prev, ( moving_average(to_string(__symbol), PERIOD_CURRENT , ( int )__slow_ma_period, MODE_SMA , PRICE_CLOSE , 1 ) )); block_bQMre45Bd(); } void block_bCa4uSC92(){ place_market_order(to_string(__symbol), "BUY" , __lot); } void block_bHxbWWtwW(){ if (( __ma_fast > __ma_slow ) && ( __ma_fast_prev < __ma_slow_prev ) && ( get_position_info(to_string(__symbol), "POSITION_DIRECTION" ) != BUY_DIRECTION )){ block_bUySCvh6M(); } } void block_bM4s77Wvc(){ print_debug_info(( to_string(to_double( "ma_fast_prev = " )) + DoubleToString (__ma_fast_prev, 2 ) )); } void block_bMgaVnT74(){ pause( 1000 ); block_bT8xv0qGj(); } void block_bO7LNEs4m(){ print_debug_info(( to_string(to_double( "ma_fast = " )) + DoubleToString (__ma_fast, 2 ) )); } void block_bPlXoF1uA(){ vset(__full_lot, ( __lot * to_double( "2" ) )); } void block_bQ4zsFoIh(){ log_to_file( "Open long!" ); block_bMgaVnT74(); } void block_bQMre45Bd(){ vset(__ma_fast_prev, ( moving_average(to_string(__symbol), PERIOD_CURRENT , ( int )__fast_ma_period, MODE_SMA , PRICE_CLOSE , 1 ) )); block_bRUr8MnXh(); block_b1VYatoxs(); block_b3UJfY74N(); block_bofgi9HOT(); } void block_bRUr8MnXh(){ modify_text( "bj6MtjhZF" , DoubleToString (__ma_fast_prev, 2 ) ); } void block_bS1JODjZj(){ print_debug_info(( to_string(to_double( "ma_slow_prev = " )) + DoubleToString (__ma_slow_prev, 2 ) )); } void block_bT8xv0qGj(){ play_sound( "buy_signal" ); block_bPlXoF1uA(); } void block_bTonyumSN(){ print_debug_info(( to_string(to_double( "ma_slow = " )) + DoubleToString (__ma_slow, 2 ) )); } void block_bTs8fZtAO(){ telegram_send_chart_screenshot(to_string(__symbol), 2160 , 720 , ( int )__admin_id); } void block_bUySCvh6M(){ place_market_order(to_string(__symbol), "BUY" , __full_lot); block_bfrp6ajWk(); block_bjBTLJMym(); block_boX0sSwri(); block_bQ4zsFoIh(); } void block_bWkG0nSQa(){ telegram_send_message( "Open short!" , ( int )__admin_id); } void block_bX2tY0y68(){ terminal_print( "Open short!" ); } void block_bXRrICVna(){ close_position(to_string(__symbol)); } void block_bYGEhpZDM(){ place_market_order(to_string(__symbol), "SELL" , __lot); } void block_bYUS6GLT0(){ vset(__full_lot, ( __lot )); } void block_bYi6ikfde(){ terminal_print( "Robot started!" ); } void block_bfrp6ajWk(){ terminal_print( "Open long!" ); } void block_biLE3RJAD(){ play_sound( "sell_signal" ); block_bPlXoF1uA(); } void block_bjBTLJMym(){ telegram_send_message( "Open long!" , ( int )__admin_id); } void block_boHVNlqnO(){ vset(__ma_slow, ( moving_average(to_string(__symbol), PERIOD_CURRENT , ( int )__slow_ma_period, MODE_SMA , PRICE_CLOSE , 0 ) )); block_b0Wkfq6OD(); } void block_boX0sSwri(){ telegram_send_chart_screenshot(to_string(__symbol), 2160 , 720 , ( int )__admin_id); } void block_bofgi9HOT(){ modify_text( "bLcIIkYqO" , DoubleToString (__ma_slow, 2 ) ); } void block_bugmLdNsU(){ place_market_order(to_string(__symbol), "SELL" , __full_lot); block_bX2tY0y68(); block_bWkG0nSQa(); block_bTs8fZtAO(); block_b3crj4ayK(); } void block_bvIvs7SMe(){ if (( __ma_fast < __ma_slow ) && ( __ma_fast_prev > __ma_slow_prev ) && ( get_position_info(to_string(__symbol), "POSITION_DIRECTION" ) != SELL_DIRECTION )){ block_bugmLdNsU(); } } void block_bzVyOb4tW(){ pause( 1000 ); block_biLE3RJAD(); }

In the BotBrains editor, such trading robot can be built in minutes, while the code generation takes fractions of a second.

Available blocks

There are more than 140 blocks available in the BotBrains editor. Below is a complete table of all available blocks. Please note that in order to fully understand how to use the editor, it is highly recommended to read the documentation.

Event blocks:

Block Description

Start of robot work

The block is activated once the robot is launched.

End of robot work

The block is activated once the robot is turned off.

Depth of market change

The block is activated each time the depth of market of the specified symbol changes.

New tick

The block is activated each time a new tick is received on the symbol, on the chart of which the robot was launched.

Open volume change

The block is activated each time the open volume on the specified symbol changes.

Limit order number change

The block is activated each time the number of active limit orders on the specified symbol changes.

Stop orders number change

The block is activated each time the number of active stop orders on the specified symbol changes.

Timer

The block is activated once every specified number of seconds.

Key press

The block is activated when the key with the specified code is pressed.



Condition: The "if" block is used to check certain conditions. Block Description "If" block

This block is used to perform various checks. This block has 1 input and 2 outputs.

Loop "While"

The block is activated as long as the specified condition is true.

Trend indicators: Block Adaptive Moving Average

Average Directional Movement Index

Average Directional Movement Index by Welles Wilder

Bollinger Bands

Double Exponential Moving Average

Envelopes Fractal Adaptive Moving Average

Ichimoku

Moving Average

Parabolic SAR

Standard Deviation

Triple Exponential Moving Average

Variable Index Dynamic Average Oscillators: Block Average True Range

Bears Power

Bulls Power

Chaikin Oscillator

Commodity Channel Index

DeMarker

Force Index

MACD

Momentum

Moving Average of Oscillator

RSI (Relative Strength Index)

Relative Vigor Index

Stochastic Oscillator

TRIX (Triple Exponential Moving Averages Oscillator)

Larry Williams' Percent Range

Accumulation / Distribution

Money Flow Index

On Balance Volume

Volumes Bill Williams: Block Accelerator Oscillator

Alligator

Awesome Oscillator

Fractals

Gator

Market Facilitation Index

Chart analysis: Getting information about the chart and individual bars. Drawing vertical and horizontal lines on the chart. Block Description Bar information

Get information on a specific chart bar.

Chart information

Get information on a specific chart. For example, get the number of available bars, get the time of the first available bar, or get the time of the last bar.

Max price

Get the maximal price of a symbol for the specified period of time.

Min price

Get the minimal price of a symbol for the specified period of time.

Average price

Get the average price of a symbol for the specified period of time.

Draw horizontal line

Draw a horizontal line on the chart of a symbol.

Draw vertical line

Draw a vertical line on the chart of a symbol.

Remove all lines

Remove all horizontal and vertical lines from the chart.

Quote info

Get information on a specific quote of DOM (depth of market)

Spread

Get spread value (in ticks) of the DOM of the specified symbol.

Transactions: Place market, limit, and stop orders. Remove limit or stop orders. Close positions. Block Description

Market order

Place a market order.

Limit order

Place a limit order.

Remove limit order

Remove a limit order

Remove all limit orders

Remove all limit orders by the specified symbol.

Stop order

Place a stop order.

Remove stop order

Remove a stop order.

Remove all stop orders

Remove all stop orders by the specified symbol.

Close position

Close position by the specified symbol.

Close all open positions

Close all positions opened by the robot.

Variables:

Set variable simple value

The new value of the variable is specified by a single input field. That is, with this block you can write something specific to the variable - just a number or some text.

Set variable complex value

The new value of the variable is determined by the calculated value. For example, using this block you can write the current deposit value or the current price of the traded symbol into a variable.

Variable select

Variable selection. For example, the "variable select" block can be used within a condition block to check the value of a variable.

Smooth sound

Play "Smooth sound"

Alarm

Play "Alarm" sound

Buy signal

Play "Buy signal" sound

Sell signal

Play "Sell signal" sound

Information: Getting information about the account, positions, active and historical limit/stop orders, historical deals. Getting information about the trading session, symbol specification and time. Block

Account information

Position information

Limit order information

All limit orders information

Stop order information

All stop orders information

History limit order information

History stop order information

History deal information

Trading session information

Symbol information

Time information

Enumerations: Enum blocks are used to enumerate something. For example, you can use enum blocks to enumerate a list of symbols or a list of active limit/stop orders. Block Description Symbol name

Get symbol name.

Request active orders list

Request active orders list.

Active limit order ticket

Get active limit order ticket.

Active stop order ticket

Get active stop order ticket.

Be sure to use "Request list active orders list" block before enumeration of the list of active orders. Otherwise you will work with irrelevant data.

History:

Block Description

Request history

Request history for the specified period of time.

History deal ticket

Get history deal ticket.

History limit order ticket

Get history limit order ticket.

History stop order ticket

Get history stop order ticket.



Be sure to call the "Request history" block before enumerating the list of historical orders and deals. Otherwise, you will work with irrelevant data. Telegram: Using special blocks your robot can send messages and charts screenshots directly to your telegram. Block

Description

Send message

Send a telegram message to the user with the specified ID.

Send chart screenshot

Send a chart screenshot to the user with the specified ID.

New line

This block is used to create a line break in a Telegram message.

Other blocks: Block Description

Journal message

Print a message to the terminal journal.

Terminal alert

Make a notification in the terminal.

Chart comment

Show comment on the chart of the specified symbol.

Log to file

Make a log into the robot's log file.

Pause

Pause the robot for the specified number of milliseconds.

Turn the robot off

Turn the robot off.

Close terminal

Close the terminal.

Interface elements: Block

Description

Rectangle

"Rectangle" interface element.

Button

"Button" interface element.

Text

"Text" interface element.

Value input

"Value input" interface element.

Interface elements modifications: Block

Description

Modify interface element

Change a certain property of an interface element.

Interface elements information: Block

Description

Interface element info

The block returns the value of the specified property of the interface element block with the specified ID.

Predefined constants: Predefined constants are possible values of certain properties. For example, the "direction" block contains predefined constants of possible directions: buy, sell, no direction. Block

Description

Direction

Possible position directions (buy, sell, no direction)

Deal entry

Possible deal entries (entry in, entry out, reverse, close a position by an opposite one)

Deal type

Possible deal types (buy, sell, balance, credit, correction, etc.)

Debug: The "print debug info" has many uses. It is mainly used to check the values of variables and the values that blocks return. Block Description

Print debug info

Prints the specified message to the terminal journal.



Mathematical operators:

Block Description

+

Addition

-

Subtraction

/ Division

* Multiplication

√

Square root

^ Exponentiation

%

Division remainder

( Opening parenthesis

) Closing parenthesis

> Greater

< Less

>= Greater or equal

<= Less or equal



Logical operators:

Block Description

AND Logical "AND"

OR Logical "OR"

NOT Logical "NOT"



Teleports:

Variable or constant select: Block Variable select

Constant select

Value input: Block Description

Value input

This block can be used to set certain values right in the scheme.

Type conversion: By default, all data is represented as a number. With type conversion blocks you can explicitly specify the format in which a certain value must be represented.

Block Description

Regular string

Convert the value to a regular string.

Date and time format string

Convert the value to a date and time format.

Integer

Convert the value to an integer.

Fraction

Convert the value to a fraction.

Conclusion It took months of development to complete this project. If you have any ideas or suggestions regarding the editor's work, please send an email to support@botbrains.app. Your opinion will be taken into account.







