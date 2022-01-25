MetaTrader 5 / 例
English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch Português
DoEasyライブラリのグラフィックス(第89部): 抽象標準グラフィカルオブジェクトのプログラミング基本機能

DoEasyライブラリのグラフィックス(第89部): 抽象標準グラフィカルオブジェクトのプログラミング基本機能

MetaTrader 5 |
419 8
Artyom Trishkin
Artyom Trishkin

目次


概念

現在、ライブラリでは、一部のパラメータの削除や変更など、クライアントターミナルのチャート上の標準のグラフィカルオブジェクトを追跡できます。プログラムから直接、チャート上で新しく設定、変更、削除されたカスタムグラフィカルオブジェクトについて知っておくと便利な場合がありますが、現時点では、カスタムプログラムから標準のグラフィカルオブジェクトを作成する機能がありません。グラフィカルオブジェクトをプログラミングしてそれらのプロパティの変更を追跡する機能があれば、複雑さ、ネストの程度、および制御されたピボットポイントの数を問わず、複合グラフィカルオブジェクトを作成できるようになります。本稿では、標準グラフィカルオブジェクトをプログラミングするための基本的な機能を作成します。今後の記事では、標準のオブジェクトに基づいてカスタムの複合グラフィカルオブジェクトを作成する機能を考慮しながら機能を改良していきます。

また、徐々にライブラリオブジェクトがプロパティを格納するために動的配列を使用するようにしていきます。実際、これはすでに前の記事で始めています。ここでは、前の記事で導入された、3つ以上のピボットポイントを持つオブジェクトのプロパティの変更を追跡できない原因となる論理エラーを修正します。また、多次元動的配列のクラスを修正および改良して、ライブラリの別ユニットとして使用できるようにし、別のファイルに移動します。


ライブラリクラスの改善

抽象グラフィカルオブジェクトの子孫クラスには、オブジェクトでサポートされているいくつかのプロパティが必要です。これにより、ターミナルの操作ログでプロパティを検索、並べ替え、表示するときにこれらのプロパティを考慮することができるようになります。GStdFiboArcObj.mqhファイルとGStdGannFanObj.mqhファイルに、オブジェクトによる「レベル値」の実数プロパティをサポートするための文字列を追加します。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed                     |
//| real property, otherwise return 'false'                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CGStdFiboArcObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property)
  {
   switch((int)property)
     {
      //--- Supported properties
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE        :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE        :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE   : return true;
      //--- Other properties are not supported
      //--- Default is 'false'
      default: break;
     }
   return false;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

GStdExpansionObj.mqhGStdFiboChannelObj.mqhGStdFiboFanObj.mqhGStdFiboObj.mqhGStdFiboTimesObj.mqhGStdPitchforkObj.mqhファイルでは、同じプロパティをサポートするために、同じメソッドで次の変更を行います

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed                     |
//| real property, otherwise return 'false'                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CGStdPitchforkObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property)
  {
   switch((int)property)
     {
      //--- Supported properties
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE        :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE   : return true;
      //--- Other properties are not supported
      //--- Default is 'false'
      default: break;
     }
   return false;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

「垂直線」オブジェクトクラスのGStdHLineObj.mqhファイルでは、整数プロパティをサポートするオブジェクトの構築に使用されるのは価格のみであるため、そのようなオブジェクトのフラグを返すメソッドから「ピボットポイント時間」プロパティを削除します。 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed                     |
//| integer property, otherwise return 'false'                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CGStdHLineObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property)
  {
   switch((int)property)
     {
      //--- Supported properties
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID           :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE         :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : 
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP        : 
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG       :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID     :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM      :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM          :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME   :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES   :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK         :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER       :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN       :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED     :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE   :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME         :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR        :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE        :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH        : return true;
      //--- Other properties are not supported
      //--- Default is 'false'
      default: break;
     }
   return false;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

GStdVLineObj.mqhファイルの「垂直線」オブジェクトの構築には、時間のみが使用されるため、すべてをメソッドから削除して、実数プロパティをサポートするオブジェクトのフラグを返します。このオブジェクトは実数プロパティをサポートしていません

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed                     |
//| real property, otherwise return 'false'                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CGStdVLineObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property)
  {
   return false;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


前回の記事では、オブジェクトの構築に2つのピボットポイントが使用されている場合、またはオブジェクトが2つ以上のレベルを備えている場合に、オブジェクトのピボットポイントとレベルのプロパティの変更を制御できない1つの論理エラーをスキップしました。これは主に、指定された数のセルを配列の最後に追加するメソッドに関するものでした。このメソッドは外部で作成されたオブジェクトへのポインタを受け取っていましたが、配列はこれらのポインタの指定された数を受け取っていました。

//--- Add the specified number of cells with objects to the end of the array
   bool              AddQuantity(const string source,const int total,CObject *object)
                       {
                        //--- Declare the variable for storing the result of adding objects to the list
                        bool res=true;
                        //--- in the list by the number of added objects passed to the method
                        for(int i=0;i<total;i++)
                          {
                           //--- if failed to add the object to the list
                           if(!this.Add(object))
                             {
                              //--- display the appropriate message, add 'false' to the variable value
                              //--- and move on to the loop next iteration
                              CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST);

                              res &=false;
                              continue;
                             }
                          }
                        //--- Return the total result of adding the specified number of objects to the list
                        return res;
                       }

ただし、これは同じオブジェクトです。メソッド外で作成されたオブジェクトへのポインタを渡し、ループ内でそのオブジェクトへのポインタを乗算するだけです。したがって、オブジェクト自体のプロパティを変更すると、すべてのポインタに影響します。これらのポインタも同じオブジェクトを参照するためです。そのため、異なるプロパティではなく、同じオブジェクトプロパティのインスタンスで配列を埋めました。オブジェクトに複数の参照ポイントがある場合は、ピボットポイントに指定された数を乗算しました。2番目、3番目、4番目、5番目のポイントの実際の値を管理する代わりに、2番目のピボットポイントのプロパティを配列に追加しました。これにより、実際の参照ポイントの値を取得、追跡、変更することができなくなりました。2番目のピボットポイントを変更すると、これらの変更が3番目、4番目、5番目のオブジェクトポイントにコピーされます。

新しいデータオブジェクトを作成するためのメソッドをもう1つ追加しましょう。このメソッドでは、新しいプロパティオブジェクトを作成します。AddQuantity()メソッドの配列に(ポインタではなく)この新しいプロパティを追加します。このメソッドでは、外部から作成されたポインタを指定された量だけ配列に追加します。

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\XDimArray.mqhに整数、実数、文字列のための動的多次元配列を作成するための3セットの同一クラスがあるため、例として、整数の多次元動的配列を作成するクラスを使用して検討します。

1つのlong配列次元のクラスで、新しいデータオブジェクトを作成するためのメソッドを記述します

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Class of a single long array dimension                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CDimLong : public CArrayObj
  {
private:
//--- Create a new data object
   CDataUnitLong    *CreateData(const string source,const long value=0)
                       {
                        //--- Create a new long data object
                        CDataUnitLong *data=new CDataUnitLong();
                        //--- If failed to create an object, inform of that in the journal
                        if(data==NULL)
                           ::Print(source,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_LONG_DATA_OBJ));
                        //--- Otherwise, set the value passed to the method for the object
                        else
                           data.Value=value;
                        //--- Return the pointer to the object or NULL
                        return data;
                       }
//--- Get long data object from the array

ここではすべて簡単です。longデータで新しいオブジェクトを作成し、そのメソッドに渡される値を設定します。オブジェクトの作成に失敗した場合は、操作ログでそのことを通知します。このメソッドは、作成されたオブジェクトへのポインタを返します。エラーが発生した場合はNULLを返します。

AddQuantity()メソッドに変更を追加します。

//--- Add the specified number of cells with data to the end of the array
   bool              AddQuantity(const string source,const int total,const long value=0)
                       {
                        //--- Declare the variable for storing the result of adding objects to the list
                        bool res=true;
                        //--- in the list by the number of added objects passed to the method
                        for(int i=0;i<total;i++)
                          {
                           //--- Create a new long data object
                           CDataUnitLong *data=this.CreateData(DFUN,value);
                           //--- If failed to create an object, inform of that and move on to the next iteration
                           if(data==NULL)
                             {
                              res &=false;
                              continue;
                             }
                           data.Value=value;
                           //--- if failed to add the object to the list
                           if(!this.Add(data))
                             {
                              //--- display the appropriate message, remove the object and add 'false' to the variable value
                              //--- and move on to the loop next iteration
                              CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST);
                              delete data;
                              res &=false;
                              continue;
                             }
                          }
                        //--- Return the total result of adding the specified number of objects to the list
                        return res;
                       }

これで、オブジェクトへのポインタの代わりに、メソッドは新しく作成されたプロパティに割り当てられる値を受け取ります。ループで新しいオブジェクトを作成して、リストに追加します。

以前に新しいオブジェクトを作成してそのオブジェクトへのポインタをAddQuantity()メソッドに渡すIncrease()メソッドでは、AddQuantity()メソッドを呼び出すだけです。これは、Increase()メソッドで以前に作成された単一のオブジェクトへのポインタではなく、ループで作成された新しいオブジェクトがAddQuantity()メソッド内で配列に追加されるためです。

メソッドから次のコードブロックを削除しましょう。

//--- Increase the number of data cells by the specified value, return the number of added elements
   int               Increase(const int total,const long value=0)
                       {
                        //--- Save the current array size
                        int size_prev=this.Total();
                        //--- Create a new long data object
                        CDataUnitLong *data=new CDataUnitLong();
                        //--- If failed to create an object, inform of that and return zero
                        if(data==NULL)
                          {
                           ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_LONG_DATA_OBJ));
                           return 0;
                          }
                        //--- Set the specified value to a newly created object
                        data.Value=value;
                        //--- Add the specified number of object instances to the list
                        //--- and return the difference between the obtained and previous array size
                        this.AddQuantity(DFUN,total,data);
                        return this.Total()-size_prev;
                       }

呼び出されたAddQuantity()メソッドは、ポインタではなく、配列に新しく追加されたデータオブジェクトの初期値を受け取るようになります

//--- Increase the number of data cells by the specified value, return the number of added elements
   int               Increase(const int total,const long value=0)
                       {
                        //--- Save the current array size
                        int size_prev=this.Total();
                        //--- Add the specified number of object instances to the list
                        //--- and return the difference between the obtained and previous array size
                        this.AddQuantity(DFUN,total,value);
                        return this.Total()-size_prev;
                       }

ファイルの残りのクラスにも同じ変更が加えられました 。それらは同一であるため、ここでは繰り返しません。
すべての変更は以下に添付されているファイルでご覧になれます。

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqhに、新しいメッセージインデックスを追加します

//--- CGraphElementsCollection
   MSG_GRAPH_ELM_COLLECTION_ERR_OBJ_ALREADY_EXISTS,   // Error. A chart control object already exists with chart id 
   MSG_GRAPH_ELM_COLLECTION_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CTRL_OBJ,// Failed to create chart control object with chart ID 
   MSG_GRAPH_ELM_COLLECTION_ERR_FAILED_GET_CTRL_OBJ,  // Failed to get chart control object with chart ID 
   MSG_GRAPH_ELM_COLLECTION_ERR_GR_OBJ_ALREADY_EXISTS,// Such graphical object already exists: 
   
//--- GStdGraphObj
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ,     // Failed to create the class object for a graphical object 
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_STD_GRAPH_OBJ, // Failed to create a graphical object 
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_NOT_FIND_SUBWINDOW,          // Failed to find the chart subwindow

...

   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_BMP_FILE_STATE_ON,              // On state
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_BMP_FILE_STATE_OFF,             // Off state
   
//--- CDataPropObj
   MSG_DATA_PROP_OBJ_OUT_OF_PROP_RANGE,               // Passed property is out of object property range

//--- CGraphElementsCollection
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_GET_ADDED_OBJ_LIST,           // Failed to get the list of newly added objects
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_DETACH_OBJ_FROM_LIST,         // Failed to remove a graphical object from the list
   
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_CREATE_EVN_CTRL_INDICATOR,           // Indicator for controlling and sending events created
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_CREATE_EVN_CTRL_INDICATOR,    // Failed to create the indicator for controlling and sending events
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_CLOSED_CHARTS,                       // Chart windows closed:
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_OBJECTS_ON_CLOSED_CHARTS,            // Objects removed together with charts:
   
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

また、新しく追加したインデックスに対応するメッセージテキストも追加します

//--- CGraphElementsCollection
   {"Ошибка. Уже существует объект управления чартами с идентификатором чарта ","Error. A chart control object already exists with chart id "},
   {"Не удалось создать объект управления чартами с идентификатором чарта ","Failed to create chart control object with chart id "},
   {"Не удалось получить объект управления чартами с идентификатором чарта ","Failed to get chart control object with chart id "},
   {"Такой графический объект уже существует: ","Such a graphic object already exists: "},
   
//--- GStdGraphObj
   {"Не удалось создать объект класса для графического объекта ","Failed to create class object for graphic object"},
   {"Не удалось создать графический объект ","Failed to create graphic object "},
   {"Не удалось найти подокно графика","Could not find chart subwindow"},

...

   {"Состояние \"On\"","State \"On\""},
   {"Состояние \"Off\"","State \"Off\""},
   
//--- CDataPropObj
   {"Переданное свойство находится за пределами диапазона свойств объекта","The passed property is outside the range of the object's properties"},
   
//--- CGraphElementsCollection
   {"Не удалось получить список вновь добавленных объектов","Failed to get the list of newly added objects"},
   {"Не удалось изъять графический объект из списка","Failed to detach graphic object from the list"},
   
   {"Создан индикатор контроля и отправки событий","An indicator for monitoring and sending events has been created"},
   {"Не удалось создать индикатор контроля и отправки событий","Failed to create indicator for monitoring and sending events"},
   {"Закрыто окон графиков: ","Closed chart windows: "},
   {"С ними удалено объектов: ","Objects removed with them: "},
   
  };
//+---------------------------------------------------------------------+


ライブラリのグラフィカルオブジェクトの基本オブジェクトのクラスを少し改善してみましょう。

グラフィカルオブジェクトは、いくつかのオブジェクトプロパティのフラグを返すboolプロパティを備えています。抽象グラフィカルオブジェクトクラスには、そのようなフラグを返したり設定したりするメソッドがあります。メソッド名は、メソッドがフラグを設定することを示します(例:
SetFlagDrawLines(エリオット波動マーキングの線を表示))。ライブラリグラフィカルオブジェクトの基本オブジェクトのクラスでは、対応するメソッドはSetDrawLines()と呼ばれます。したがって、オブジェクトにフラグを設定しようとすると、メソッドを選択するための2つのヒントが表示され、紛らわしくなります。さらに、抽象オブジェクトではなく基本グラフィカルオブジェクトのメソッドを選択した場合、オブジェクト配列に設定された変更はプロパティで行われません。代わりに、グラフィカルオブジェクト自体のプロパティを変更するコマンドを指定するだけです。クラスオブジェクトの適切なプロパティは変更されません。つまり、2つのメソッドから選択する際の間違いを避けるために、そのようなすべてのメソッドの名前を変更する必要があるのです。コンパイラが必要なメソッドを明確に選択できるように、後にこれらのメソッドの戻り型も統一する必要もあると思います。

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GBaseObj.mqhで必要な修正を導入しましょう。

//--- Set the "Background object" flag
   bool              SetFlagBack(const bool flag)
                       {
                        ::ResetLastError();
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name,OBJPROP_BACK,flag))
                          {
                           this.m_back=flag;
                           return true;
                          }
                        else
                           CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true);
                        return false;
                       }
//--- Set the "Object selection" flag
   bool              SetFlagSelected(const bool flag)
                       {
                        ::ResetLastError();
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,flag))
                          {
                           this.m_selected=flag;
                           return true;
                          }
                        else
                           CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true);
                        return false;
                       }
//--- Set the "Object selection" flag
   bool              SetFlagSelectable(const bool flag)
                       {
                        ::ResetLastError();
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,flag))
                          {
                           this.m_selectable=flag;
                           return true;
                          }
                        else
                           CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true);
                        return false;
                       }
//--- Set the "Disable displaying the name of a graphical object in the terminal object list" flag
   bool              SetFlagHidden(const bool flag)
                       {
                        ::ResetLastError();
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,flag))
                          {
                           this.m_hidden=flag;
                           return true;
                          }
                        else
                           CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true);
                        return false;
                       }


多次元動的配列を作成するためのクラスを別のファイルに移動します。それらを改善して、ライブラリの既存または計画されたオブジェクトのプロパティオブジェクトを作成し、そのプロパティ(整数、実数、文字列)を格納する配列を適用するツールに変えます。

サービスクラスと関数がある\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\フォルダに、新しいProperties.mqhファイルを作成します。オブジェクトプロパティの2次元配列を作成するためのすべてのクラスと、前の記事で設定されたプロパティオブジェクト(以前と現在の両方)をCGStdGraphObj抽象標準グラフィカルオブジェクトのクラス本体に直接取得します。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| The class of the abstract standard graphical object              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CGStdGraphObj : public CGBaseObj
  {
private:
   //--- Object property class
   class CDataPropObj
     {
   private:
      CArrayObj         m_list;        // list of property objects
      int               m_total_int;   // Number of integer parameters
      int               m_total_dbl;   // Number of real parameters
      int               m_total_str;   // Number of string parameters
      //--- Return the index of the array the (1) double and (2) string properties are actually located at
      int               IndexProp(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property)              const { return(int)property-this.m_total_int;                     }
      int               IndexProp(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property)              const { return(int)property-this.m_total_int-this.m_total_dbl;    }
   public:
      //--- Return the pointer to (1) the list of property objects, as well as to the object of (2) integer, (3) real and (4) string properties
      CArrayObj        *GetList(void)                                                     { return &this.m_list;                                      }
      CXDimArrayLong   *Long()                                                      const { return this.m_list.At(0);                                 }
      CXDimArrayDouble *Double()                                                    const { return this.m_list.At(1);                                 }
      CXDimArrayString *String()                                                    const { return this.m_list.At(2);                                 }
      //--- Set object's (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties
      void              Set(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property,int index,long value)    { this.Long().Set(property,index,value);                    }
      void              Set(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property,int index,double value)   { this.Double().Set(this.IndexProp(property),index,value);  }
      void              Set(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property,int index,string value)   { this.String().Set(this.IndexProp(property),index,value);  }
      //--- Return object’s (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string property from the properties array
      long              Get(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property,int index)         const { return this.Long().Get(property,index);                   }
      double            Get(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property,int index)          const { return this.Double().Get(this.IndexProp(property),index); }
      string            Get(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property,int index)          const { return this.String().Get(this.IndexProp(property),index); }
      
      //--- Return the size of the specified first dimension data array
      int               Size(const int range) const
                          {
                           if(range<this.m_total_int)
                              return this.Long().Size(range);
                           else if(range<this.m_total_int+this.m_total_dbl)
                              return this.Double().Size(this.IndexProp((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)range));
                           else if(range<this.m_total_int+this.m_total_dbl+this.m_total_str)
                              return this.String().Size(this.IndexProp((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)range));
                           return 0;
                          }
      //--- Set the array size in the specified dimensionality
      bool              SetSizeRange(const int range,const int size)
                          {
                           if(range<this.m_total_int)
                              return this.Long().SetSizeRange(range,size);
                           else if(range<this.m_total_int+this.m_total_dbl)
                              return this.Double().SetSizeRange(this.IndexProp((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)range),size);
                           else if(range<this.m_total_int+this.m_total_dbl+this.m_total_str)
                              return this.String().SetSizeRange(this.IndexProp((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)range),size);
                           return false;
                          }
      //--- Constructor
                        CDataPropObj(const int prop_total_integer,const int prop_total_double,const int prop_total_string)
                          {
                           this.m_total_int=prop_total_integer;
                           this.m_total_dbl=prop_total_double;
                           this.m_total_str=prop_total_string;
                           this.m_list.Add(new CXDimArrayLong(this.m_total_int, 1));
                           this.m_list.Add(new CXDimArrayDouble(this.m_total_dbl,1));
                           this.m_list.Add(new CXDimArrayString(this.m_total_str,1));
                          }
      //--- Destructor
                       ~CDataPropObj()
                          {
                           m_list.Clear();
                           m_list.Shutdown();
                          }
     };
   //--- Data class of the current and previous properties
   class CProperty
     {
   public:
      CDataPropObj     *Curr;    // Pointer to the current properties object
      CDataPropObj     *Prev;    // Pointer to the previous properties object
      //--- Set the array size ('size') in the specified dimension ('range')
      bool              SetSizeRange(const int range,const int size)
                          {
                           return(this.Curr.SetSizeRange(range,size) && this.Prev.SetSizeRange(range,size) ? true : false);
                          }
      //--- Return the size of the specified array of the (1) current and (2) previous first dimension data
      int               CurrSize(const int range)  const { return Curr.Size(range); }
      int               PrevSize(const int range)  const { return Prev.Size(range); }
      //--- Copy the current data to the previous one
      void              CurrentToPrevious(void)
                          {
                           //--- Copy all integer properties
                           for(int i=0;i<this.Curr.Long().Total();i++)
                              for(int r=0;r<this.Curr.Long().Size(i);r++)
                                 this.Prev.Long().Set(i,r,this.Curr.Long().Get(i,r));
                           //--- Copy all real properties
                           for(int i=0;i<this.Curr.Double().Total();i++)
                              for(int r=0;r<this.Curr.Double().Size(i);r++)
                                 this.Prev.Double().Set(i,r,this.Curr.Double().Get(i,r));
                           //--- Copy all string properties
                           for(int i=0;i<this.Curr.String().Total();i++)
                              for(int r=0;r<this.Curr.String().Size(i);r++)
                                 this.Prev.String().Set(i,r,this.Curr.String().Get(i,r));
                          }
      //--- Constructor
                        CProperty(const int prop_int_total,const int prop_double_total,const int prop_string_total)
                          {
                           this.Curr=new CDataPropObj(prop_int_total,prop_double_total,prop_string_total);
                           this.Prev=new CDataPropObj(prop_int_total,prop_double_total,prop_string_total);
                          }
     };

クラスを汎用にするには、特定のクラスオブジェクトに属する列挙型への参照を削除する必要があります。

これを実現するには、実数プロパティインデックスを返すメソッドを選択するために使用されるすべての列挙型を、通常のint変数に置き換えます。プロパティインデックスを計算するには、実数プロパティと文字列プロパティの最大プロパティをクラスコンストラクタに渡します(整数プロパティはその値をシフトせず、プロパティインデックスに完全に対応します)。次に、プロパティ値とプロパティの最大値に基づいて実際の値を計算するだけです。いつものように、コードとして表示すると、アイデアはより明確に見えます。

新しく追加された\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\Properties.mqhファイルに次のクラスを追加します。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                   Properties.mqh |
//|                                  Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                             https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70"
#property version   "1.00"
#property strict    // Necessary for mql4
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Include files                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include "XDimArray.mqh"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Object property class                                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- Object property class
class CDataPropObj : public CObject
  {
private:
   CArrayObj         m_list;           // list of property objects
   int               m_total_int;      // Number of integer parameters
   int               m_total_dbl;      // Number of real parameters
   int               m_total_str;      // Number of string parameters
   int               m_prop_max_dbl;   // Maximum possible real property value
   int               m_prop_max_str;   // Maximum possible string property value
//--- Return the index of the array the int, double or string property is actually located at
   int               IndexProp(int property) const
                       {
                        //--- If the passed value is less than the number of integer parameters,
                        //--- this is an integer property. Return the value passed to the method
                        if(property<this.m_total_int)
                           return property;
                        //--- Otherwise if the passed value is less than the maximum possible real property value,
                        //--- then this is a real property - return the calculated index in the array of real properties
                        else if(property<this.m_prop_max_dbl)
                           return property-this.m_total_int;
                        //--- Otherwise if the passed value is less than the maximum possible string property value,
                        //--- then this is a string property - return the calculated index in the array of string properties
                        else if(property<this.m_prop_max_str)
                           return property-this.m_total_int-this.m_total_dbl;
                        //--- Otherwise, if the passed value exceeds the maximum range of all values of all properties, 
                        //--- inform of this in the journal and return INT_MAX causing the error
                        //--- accessing the array in XDimArray file classes which send the appropriate warning to the journal
                        CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_DATA_PROP_OBJ_OUT_OF_PROP_RANGE);
                        return INT_MAX;
                       }
public:
//--- Return the pointer to (1) the list of property objects, as well as to the object of (2) integer, (3) real and (4) string properties
   CArrayObj        *GetList(void)                                                     { return &this.m_list;                                      }
   CXDimArrayLong   *Long()                                                      const { return this.m_list.At(0);                                 }
   CXDimArrayDouble *Double()                                                    const { return this.m_list.At(1);                                 }
   CXDimArrayString *String()                                                    const { return this.m_list.At(2);                                 }
   
//--- Set (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties in the appropriate property object
   void              SetLong(int property,int index,long value)                        { this.Long().Set(property,index,value);                    }
   void              SetDouble(int property,int index,double value)                    { this.Double().Set(this.IndexProp(property),index,value);  }
   void              SetString(int property,int index,string value)                    { this.String().Set(this.IndexProp(property),index,value);  }
   //--- Return (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string property from the appropriate object
   long              GetLong(int property,int index)                             const { return this.Long().Get(property,index);                   }
   double            GetDouble(int property,int index)                           const { return this.Double().Get(this.IndexProp(property),index); }
   string            GetString(int property,int index)                           const { return this.String().Get(this.IndexProp(property),index); }
   
//--- Return the size of the specified first dimension data array
   int               Size(const int range) const
                       {
                        if(range<this.m_total_int)
                           return this.Long().Size(range);
                        else if(range<this.m_prop_max_dbl)
                           return this.Double().Size(this.IndexProp(range));
                        else if(range<this.m_prop_max_str)
                           return this.String().Size(this.IndexProp(range));
                        return 0;
                       }
//--- Set the array size in the specified dimensionality
   bool              SetSizeRange(const int range,const int size)
                       {
                        if(range<this.m_total_int)
                           return this.Long().SetSizeRange(range,size);
                        else if(range<this.m_prop_max_dbl)
                           return this.Double().SetSizeRange(this.IndexProp(range),size);
                        else if(range<this.m_prop_max_str)
                           return this.String().SetSizeRange(this.IndexProp(range),size);
                        return false;
                       }
//--- Constructor
                     CDataPropObj(const int prop_total_integer,const int prop_total_double,const int prop_total_string)
                       {
                        //--- Set the passed amounts of integer, real and string properties in the variables
                        this.m_total_int=prop_total_integer;
                        this.m_total_dbl=prop_total_double;
                        this.m_total_str=prop_total_string;
                        //--- Calculate and set the maximum values of real and string properties to the variables
                        this.m_prop_max_dbl=this.m_total_int+this.m_total_dbl;
                        this.m_prop_max_str=this.m_total_int+this.m_total_dbl+this.m_total_str;
                        //--- Add newly created objects of integer, real and string properties to the list
                        this.m_list.Add(new CXDimArrayLong(this.m_total_int, 1));
                        this.m_list.Add(new CXDimArrayDouble(this.m_total_dbl,1));
                        this.m_list.Add(new CXDimArrayString(this.m_total_str,1));
                       }
//--- Destructor
                    ~CDataPropObj()
                       {
                        m_list.Clear();
                        m_list.Shutdown();
                       }
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Data class of the current and previous properties                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CProperties : public CObject
  {
private:
   CArrayObj         m_list;  // List for storing the pointers to property objects
public:
   CDataPropObj     *Curr;    // Pointer to the current properties object
   CDataPropObj     *Prev;    // Pointer to the previous properties object
//--- Set the array size ('size') in the specified dimension ('range')
   bool              SetSizeRange(const int range,const int size)
                       {
                        return(this.Curr.SetSizeRange(range,size) && this.Prev.SetSizeRange(range,size) ? true : false);
                       }
//--- Return the size of the specified array of the (1) current and (2) previous first dimension data
   int               CurrSize(const int range)  const { return Curr.Size(range); }
   int               PrevSize(const int range)  const { return Prev.Size(range); }
//--- Copy the current data to the previous one
   void              CurrentToPrevious(void)
                       {
                        //--- Copy all integer properties
                        for(int i=0;i<this.Curr.Long().Total();i++)
                           for(int r=0;r<this.Curr.Long().Size(i);r++)
                              this.Prev.Long().Set(i,r,this.Curr.Long().Get(i,r));
                        //--- Copy all real properties
                        for(int i=0;i<this.Curr.Double().Total();i++)
                           for(int r=0;r<this.Curr.Double().Size(i);r++)
                              this.Prev.Double().Set(i,r,this.Curr.Double().Get(i,r));
                        //--- Copy all string properties
                        for(int i=0;i<this.Curr.String().Total();i++)
                           for(int r=0;r<this.Curr.String().Size(i);r++)
                              this.Prev.String().Set(i,r,this.Curr.String().Get(i,r));
                       }
//--- Constructor
                     CProperties(const int prop_int_total,const int prop_double_total,const int prop_string_total)
                       {
                        //--- Create new objects of the current and previous properties
                        this.Curr=new CDataPropObj(prop_int_total,prop_double_total,prop_string_total);
                        this.Prev=new CDataPropObj(prop_int_total,prop_double_total,prop_string_total);
                        //--- Add newly created objects to the list
                        this.m_list.Add(this.Curr);
                        this.m_list.Add(this.Prev);
                       }
//--- Destructor
                    ~CProperties()
                       {
                        this.m_list.Clear();
                        this.m_list.Shutdown();
                       }
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

主な説明はすべてコードコメントに設定されています。これらのクラスを、前の記事で\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdGraphObj.mqhに作成したクラスと比較してください。

次に、\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdGraphObj.mqhの抽象標準グラフィカルオブジェクトクラスを改善します。

まず、新しく作成されたオブジェクトプロパティクラスのファイルをインクルードします

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                 GStdGraphObj.mqh |
//|                                  Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                             https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70"
#property version   "1.00"
#property strict    // Necessary for mql4
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Include files                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include "..\GBaseObj.mqh"
#include "..\..\..\Services\Properties.mqh"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| The class of the abstract standard graphical object              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CGStdGraphObj : public CGBaseObj
  {

プロパティオブジェクトのクラスは、クラスのprivateセクションからすでに削除されています。プロパティオブジェクトへのポインタも宣言されています。クラスのpublicセクションにあるGetメソッドとSetメソッドのそれぞれでプロパティオブジェクトの適切なメソッドにアクセスします

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| The class of the abstract standard graphical object              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CGStdGraphObj : public CGBaseObj
  {
private:
   CProperties      *Prop;                                              // Pointer to the properties object
   int               m_pivots;                                          // Number of object reference points
//--- Read and set (1) the time and (2) the price of the specified object pivot point
   void              SetTimePivot(const int index);
   void              SetPricePivot(const int index);
//--- Read and set (1) color, (2) style, (3) width, (4) value, (5) text of the specified object level
   void              SetLevelColor(const int index);
   void              SetLevelStyle(const int index);
   void              SetLevelWidth(const int index);
   void              SetLevelValue(const int index);
   void              SetLevelText(const int index);
//--- Read and set the BMP file name for the "Bitmap Level" object. Index: 0 - ON, 1 - OFF
   void              SetBMPFile(const int index);

public:
//--- Set object's (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties
   void              SetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property,int index,long value)     { this.Prop.Curr.SetLong(property,index,value);    }
   void              SetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property,int index,double value)    { this.Prop.Curr.SetDouble(property,index,value);  }
   void              SetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property,int index,string value)    { this.Prop.Curr.SetString(property,index,value);  }
//--- Return object’s (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string property from the properties array
   long              GetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property,int index)          const { return this.Prop.Curr.GetLong(property,index);   }
   double            GetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property,int index)           const { return this.Prop.Curr.GetDouble(property,index); }
   string            GetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property,int index)           const { return this.Prop.Curr.GetString(property,index); }

//--- Set object's previous (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties
   void              SetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property,int index,long value) { this.Prop.Prev.SetLong(property,index,value);    }
   void              SetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property,int index,double value){ this.Prop.Prev.SetDouble(property,index,value);  }
   void              SetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property,int index,string value){ this.Prop.Prev.SetString(property,index,value);  }
//--- Return object’s (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string property from the previous properties array
   long              GetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property,int index)      const { return this.Prop.Prev.GetLong(property,index);   }
   double            GetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property,int index)       const { return this.Prop.Prev.GetDouble(property,index); }
   string            GetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property,int index)       const { return this.Prop.Prev.GetString(property,index); }
   
//--- Return itself
   CGStdGraphObj    *GetObject(void)                                       { return &this;}

publicセクションで、プロパティオブジェクトが削除されるクラスのデストラクタを追加します

//--- Default constructor
                     CGStdGraphObj(){ this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ; m_group=WRONG_VALUE; }
//--- Destructor
                    ~CGStdGraphObj()
                       {
                        if(this.Prop!=NULL)
                           delete this.Prop;
                       }
protected:
//--- Protected parametric constructor
                     CGStdGraphObj(const ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type,
                                   const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong,
                                   const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP group,
                                   const long chart_id, const int pivots,
                                   const string name);

メソッドの簡略化されたアクセスとグラフィカルオブジェクトプロパティを設定するセクションで、フラグプロパティの設定方法を改善します

//--- Background object
   bool              Back(void)                    const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK,0);                          }
   void              SetFlagBack(const bool flag)
                       {
                        if(CGBaseObj::SetFlagBack(flag))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK,0,flag);
                       }
//--- Priority of a graphical object for receiving the event of clicking on a chart
   long              Zorder(void)                  const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER,0);                              }
   void              SetZorder(const long value)
                       {
                        if(CGBaseObj::SetZorder(value))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER,0,value);
                       }
//--- Disable displaying the name of a graphical object in the terminal object list
   bool              Hidden(void)                  const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN,0);                        }
   void              SetFlagHidden(const bool flag)
                       {
                        if(CGBaseObj::SetFlagHidden(flag))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN,0,flag);
                       }
//--- Object selection
   bool              Selected(void)                const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED,0);                      }
   void              SetFlagSelected(const bool flag)
                       {
                        if(CGBaseObj::SetFlagSelected(flag))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED,0,flag);
                       }
//--- Object availability
   bool              Selectable(void)              const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE,0);                    }
   void              SetFlagSelectable(const bool flag)
                       {
                        if(CGBaseObj::SetFlagSelectable(flag))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE,0,flag);
                       }
//--- Time coordinate

現在のプロパティを前のプロパティにコピーするメソッドをprivateセクションからpublicセクションに移動します。

//--- Return the description of the object visibility on timeframes
   string            VisibleOnTimeframeDescription(void);

//--- Re-write all graphical object properties
   void              PropertiesRefresh(void);
//--- Check object property changes
   void              PropertiesCheckChanged(void);
//--- Copy the current data to the previous one
   void              PropertiesCopyToPrevData(void);
   
private:
//--- Get and save (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties
   void              GetAndSaveINT(void);
   void              GetAndSaveDBL(void);
   void              GetAndSaveSTR(void);

  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

protectedパラメトリックコンストラクタで、グラフィカルオブジェクトプロパティの新しいオブジェクトを作成します

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Protected parametric constructor                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CGStdGraphObj::CGStdGraphObj(const ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type,
                             const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong,
                             const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP group,
                             const long chart_id,const int pivots,
                             const string name)
  {
   //--- Create the property object with the default values
   this.Prop=new CProperties(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL);
   
//--- Set the number of pivot points and object levels

整数実数文字列グラフィカルオブジェクトプロパティの数をクラスコンストラクタに渡します。

グラフィックから整数プロパティを返し、それらをクラスオブジェクトプロパティに保存するメソッドで、オブジェクトレベルの数が変更されたかどうかを確認します変更されている場合、すべてのレベル値を保存するプロパティの配列のサイズを変更します
そうしないと、レベルプロパティを設定するときに、配列に範囲外エラーが発生します。

   //--- Properties belonging to different graphical objects
   this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL,0,::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),this.Name(),OBJPROP_FILL));              // Fill an object with color
   this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY,0,::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),this.Name(),OBJPROP_READONLY));      // Ability to edit text in the Edit object
   this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS,0,::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),this.Name(),OBJPROP_LEVELS));          // Number of levels
   
   if(this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS,0)!=this.GetPropertyPrev(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS,0))                      // Check if the number of levels has changed
     {
      this.Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR,this.Levels());
      this.Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE,this.Levels());
      this.Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH,this.Levels());
      this.Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE,this.Levels());
      this.Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT,this.Levels()); 
     }
   for(int i=0;i<this.Levels();i++)                                                                                  // Level data
     {
      this.SetLevelColor(i);
      this.SetLevelStyle(i);
      this.SetLevelWidth(i);
     }
   this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN,0,::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),this.Name(),OBJPROP_ALIGN));            // Horizontal text alignment in the Edit object (OBJ_EDIT)

オブジェクトプロパティの変更を確認するメソッドを簡略化します。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Check object property changes                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CGStdGraphObj::PropertiesCheckChanged(void)
  {
   bool changed=false;
   int begin=0, end=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL;
   for(int i=begin; i<end; i++)
     {
      ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)i;
      if(!this.SupportProperty(prop)) continue;
      for(int j=0;j<Prop.CurrSize(prop);j++)
        {
         if(this.GetProperty(prop,j)!=this.GetPropertyPrev(prop,j))
           {
            changed=true;
            ::Print(DFUN,this.Name(),": ",TextByLanguage(" Изменённое свойство: "," Modified property: "),this.GetPropertyDescription(prop));
           }
        }
     }

   begin=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;
   for(int i=begin; i<end; i++)
     {
      ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)i;
      if(!this.SupportProperty(prop)) continue;
      for(int j=0;j<Prop.CurrSize(prop);j++)
        {
         if(this.GetProperty(prop,j)!=this.GetPropertyPrev(prop,j))
           {
            changed=true;
            ::Print(DFUN,this.Name(),": ",TextByLanguage(" Изменённое свойство: "," Modified property: "),this.GetPropertyDescription(prop));
           }
        }
     }

   begin=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL;
   for(int i=begin; i<end; i++)
     {
      ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)i;
      if(!this.SupportProperty(prop)) continue;
      for(int j=0;j<Prop.CurrSize(prop);j++)
        {
         if(this.GetProperty(prop,j)!=this.GetPropertyPrev(prop,j))

           {
            changed=true;
            ::Print(DFUN,this.Name(),": ",TextByLanguage(" Изменённое свойство: "," Modified property: "),this.GetPropertyDescription(prop));
           }
        }
     }
   if(changed)
      PropertiesCopyToPrevData();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

以前のメソッドの実装では、if-else構造を使用して、プロパティに複数の値(アンカーポイント時間など)があることを確認し、そのような各プロパティを個別のコードブロックで処理しました。各プロパティのプロパティ配列サイズを知ることができるので、ループ内の単一のプロパティの値を配列の2番目の次元のサイズで調べるだけで十分です。単一のプロパティの場合、2番目のディメンションのサイズは1ですが、複数のプロパティの場合は、プロパティの複数プロパティの値の数と同じです。したがって、すべてのオブジェクトプロパティごとに1つのループで実行できます。これは私が上でしたことです。

また、同じファイルにいくつかのマイナーな改善(メソッド名の変更など)を実装しました。たとえば、LevelColorsDescription()の名前はLevelsColorDescription()に変更されました。これは、メソッドの目的により沿ったものです。ここでは、そのような名前の変更については考慮しませんが、添付ファイルでご覧になれます。

各ライブラリオブジェクトには、他のプロパティに加えてカスタムオブジェクトIDがあります。グラフィック要素のコレクションクラスには、2つのコレクションがあります。1つ目は、グラフィック要素のコレクションです。これについては現在作業しているグラフィカルオブジェクトのコレクションが完了するまで開発を中断しています(手動で作成した標準のグラフィカルオブジェクトを使用)。2つ目は、プログラムで作成される標準のグラフィカルオブジェクトです。ここでは、標準のグラフィカルオブジェクトをプログラミングするための機能の開発を開始します。
プログラムで作成されたグラフィカルオブジェクトのIDの範囲は1から10000までです。手動で作成されたグラフィカルオブジェクトのIDは10001から始まります。
\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqhこのしきい値を設定します

//--- Pending request type IDs
#define PENDING_REQUEST_ID_TYPE_ERR    (1)                        // Type of a pending request created based on the server return code
#define PENDING_REQUEST_ID_TYPE_REQ    (2)                        // Type of a pending request created by request
//--- Timeseries parameters
#define SERIES_DEFAULT_BARS_COUNT      (1000)                     // Required default amount of timeseries data
#define PAUSE_FOR_SYNC_ATTEMPTS        (16)                       // Amount of pause milliseconds between synchronization attempts
#define ATTEMPTS_FOR_SYNC              (5)                        // Number of attempts to receive synchronization with the server
//--- Tick series parameters
#define TICKSERIES_DEFAULT_DAYS_COUNT  (1)                        // Required number of days for tick data in default series
#define TICKSERIES_MAX_DATA_TOTAL      (200000)                   // Maximum number of stored tick data of a single symbol
//--- Parameters of the DOM snapshot series
#define MBOOKSERIES_DEFAULT_DAYS_COUNT (1)                        // The default required number of days for DOM snapshots in the series
#define MBOOKSERIES_MAX_DATA_TOTAL     (200000)                   // Maximum number of stored DOM snapshots of a single symbol
//--- Canvas parameters
#define PAUSE_FOR_CANV_UPDATE          (16)                       // Canvas update frequency
#define NULL_COLOR                     (0x00FFFFFF)               // Zero for the canvas with the alpha channel
#define OUTER_AREA_SIZE                (16)                       // Size of one side of the outer area around the workspace
//--- Graphical object parameters
#define PROGRAM_OBJ_MAX_ID             (10000)                    // Maximum value of an ID of a graphical object belonging to a program
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Enumerations                                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


標準グラフィカルオブジェクトをプログラミングするメソッド

チャート上でのグラフィカルオブジェクトの手動作成を追跡し、適切なクラスオブジェクトを作成し、それらをコレクションリストに追加するメソッドはすでに存在します。もちろん、現在のタスクにそれらを使用するのは良いことですが、部分的に既成のメソッドの使用を断念せざるを得なかった理由がいくつかあります。タイマーではグラフィカルオブジェクトの出現を追跡するだけです。プログラムでオブジェクトを作成する場合、次のタイマーティックを待って、新しく作成されたオブジェクトとその作成メソッド(プログラムおよび手動)を定義することはしたくありません。

代わりに、標準グラフィカルオブジェクトを構築するためのグラフィカル要素のコレクションクラスにメソッドを作成します。オブジェクトを作成した直後に、対応するクラスオブジェクトを作成し、コレクションに配置します。オブジェクトプロパティの変更の検索は、すでに作成されている機能によって実行されます。したがって、オブジェクト作成メソッドを考慮せずに変更を検索する機能を維持しながら、オブジェクトを作成してコレクションに追加することができます。将来的には、これにより、複合グラフィカルオブジェクトの作成とそのプロパティの管理が簡素化されます。

プログラムで作成されたグラフィカルオブジェクトの名前には、オブジェクトの作成元のプログラムの名前が含まれます。これにより、「独自の」グラフィカルオブジェクトを手動で作成したオブジェクトと区別できるようになります。
これを実現するには、グラフィック要素コレクションクラス(\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh)のファイルのチャートオブジェクト管理クラスのprivateセクションにプログラム名を格納するための新しい変数を追加します。 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Chart object management class                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CChartObjectsControl : public CObject
  {
private:
   CArrayObj         m_list_new_graph_obj;      // List of added graphical objects
   ENUM_TIMEFRAMES   m_chart_timeframe;         // Chart timeframe
   long              m_chart_id;                // Chart ID
   long              m_chart_id_main;           // Control program chart ID
   string            m_chart_symbol;            // Chart symbol
   bool              m_is_graph_obj_event;      // Event flag in the list of graphical objects
   int               m_total_objects;           // Number of graphical objects
   int               m_last_objects;            // Number of graphical objects during the previous check
   int               m_delta_graph_obj;         // Difference in the number of graphical objects compared to the previous check
   int               m_handle_ind;              // Event controller indicator handle
   string            m_name_ind;                // Short name of the event controller indicator
   string            m_name_program;            // Program name
   
//--- Return the name of the last graphical object added to the chart
   string            LastAddedGraphObjName(void);
//--- Set the permission to track mouse events and graphical objects
   void              SetMouseEvent(void);

public:

クラスのpublicセクションで、CreateNewGraphObj()メソッドからチャートIDの指定を削除します。IDはチャートオブジェクト管理オブジェクトの主要なプロパティの1つであり、メソッドに渡すのではなくオブジェクトから直接取得できるためです。
クラスコンストラクタでプログラム名の値を適切な変数に設定します

public:
//--- Return the variable values
   ENUM_TIMEFRAMES   Timeframe(void)                           const { return this.m_chart_timeframe;    }
   long              ChartID(void)                             const { return this.m_chart_id;           }
   string            Symbol(void)                              const { return this.m_chart_symbol;       }
   bool              IsEvent(void)                             const { return this.m_is_graph_obj_event; }
   int               TotalObjects(void)                        const { return this.m_total_objects;      }
   int               Delta(void)                               const { return this.m_delta_graph_obj;    }
//--- Create a new standard graphical object
   CGStdGraphObj    *CreateNewGraphObj(const ENUM_OBJECT obj_type,const string name);
//--- Return the list of newly added objects
   CArrayObj        *GetListNewAddedObj(void)                        { return &this.m_list_new_graph_obj;}
//--- Create the event control indicator
   bool              CreateEventControlInd(const long chart_id_main);
//--- Add the event control indicator to the chart
   bool              AddEventControlInd(void);
//--- Check the chart objects
   void              Refresh(void);
//--- Constructors
                     CChartObjectsControl(void)
                       { 
                        this.m_name_program=::MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME);
                        this.m_chart_id=::ChartID();
                        this.m_chart_timeframe=(ENUM_TIMEFRAMES)::ChartPeriod(this.m_chart_id);
                        this.m_chart_symbol=::ChartSymbol(this.m_chart_id);
                        this.m_chart_id_main=::ChartID();
                        this.m_list_new_graph_obj.Clear();
                        this.m_list_new_graph_obj.Sort();
                        this.m_is_graph_obj_event=false;
                        this.m_total_objects=0;
                        this.m_last_objects=0;
                        this.m_delta_graph_obj=0;
                        this.m_name_ind="";
                        this.m_handle_ind=INVALID_HANDLE;
                        this.SetMouseEvent();
                       }
                     CChartObjectsControl(const long chart_id)
                       { 
                        this.m_name_program=::MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME);
                        this.m_chart_timeframe=(ENUM_TIMEFRAMES)::ChartPeriod(this.m_chart_id);
                        this.m_chart_symbol=::ChartSymbol(this.m_chart_id);
                        this.m_chart_id_main=::ChartID();
                        this.m_list_new_graph_obj.Clear();
                        this.m_list_new_graph_obj.Sort();
                        this.m_chart_id=chart_id;
                        this.m_is_graph_obj_event=false;
                        this.m_total_objects=0;
                        this.m_last_objects=0;
                        this.m_delta_graph_obj=0;
                        this.m_name_ind="";
                        this.m_handle_ind=INVALID_HANDLE;
                        this.SetMouseEvent();
                       }

空の名前のチェックに加えて、チャートオブジェクトをチェックするメソッドでオブジェクトがプログラムで作成されていないことを確認します

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| CChartObjectsControl: Check objects on a chart                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CChartObjectsControl::Refresh(void)
  {
//--- Graphical objects on the chart
   this.m_total_objects=::ObjectsTotal(this.ChartID());
   this.m_delta_graph_obj=this.m_total_objects-this.m_last_objects;
   
//--- If the number of objects has changed
   if(this.m_delta_graph_obj!=0)
     {
      //--- Create the string and display it in the journal with the chart ID, its symbol and timeframe
      string txt=", "+(m_delta_graph_obj>0 ? "Added: " : "Deleted: ")+(string)fabs(m_delta_graph_obj)+" obj";
      Print(DFUN,"ChartID=",this.ChartID(),", ",this.Symbol(),", ",TimeframeDescription(this.Timeframe()),txt);
     }
   //--- If an object is added to the chart
   if(this.m_delta_graph_obj>0)
     {
      //--- find the last added graphical object, select it and write its name
      string name=this.LastAddedGraphObjName();
      if(name!="" && ::StringFind(name,m_name_program)==WRONG_VALUE)
        {
         //--- Create the object of the graphical object class corresponding to the added graphical object type
         ENUM_OBJECT type=(ENUM_OBJECT)::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),name,OBJPROP_TYPE);
         ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type=ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE(type+OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1);
         CGStdGraphObj *obj=this.CreateNewGraphObj(type,name);
         if(obj==NULL)
            return;
         //--- Set the object affiliation and add the created object to the list of new objects
         obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM); 
         if(this.m_list_new_graph_obj.Search(obj)==WRONG_VALUE)
           {
            this.m_list_new_graph_obj.Add(obj);
           }
        }
     }
     
//--- save the index of the last added graphical object and the difference with the last check
   this.m_last_objects=this.m_total_objects;
   this.m_is_graph_obj_event=(bool)this.m_delta_graph_obj;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

つまり、オブジェクト名にプログラム名の部分文字列がない場合、そのようなオブジェクトはメソッドで処理する必要があります。それ以外の場合、これはプログラムで作成されたグラフィカルオブジェクトであり、別のメソッドによってコレクションリストに追加されます。

新しい標準のグラフィカルオブジェクトを作成するメソッドで、以前にメソッドに渡されたすべてのchart_idを、それが制御するオブジェクトに設定されたチャートIDに置き換えます

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| CChartObjectsControl:                                            |
//| Create a new standard graphical object                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CGStdGraphObj *CChartObjectsControl::CreateNewGraphObj(const ENUM_OBJECT obj_type,const string name)
  {
   CGStdGraphObj *obj=NULL;
   switch((int)obj_type)
     {
      //--- Lines
      case OBJ_VLINE             : return new CGStdVLineObj(this.ChartID(),name);
      case OBJ_HLINE             : return new CGStdHLineObj(this.ChartID(),name);
      case OBJ_TREND             : return new CGStdTrendObj(this.ChartID(),name);
      case OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE      : return new CGStdTrendByAngleObj(this.ChartID(),name);
      case OBJ_CYCLES            : return new CGStdCyclesObj(this.ChartID(),name);
      case OBJ_ARROWED_LINE      : return new CGStdArrowedLineObj(this.ChartID(),name);
      //--- Channels
      case OBJ_CHANNEL           : return new CGStdChannelObj(this.ChartID(),name);
      case OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL     : return new CGStdStdDevChannelObj(this.ChartID(),name);
      case OBJ_REGRESSION        : return new CGStdRegressionObj(this.ChartID(),name);
      case OBJ_PITCHFORK         : return new CGStdPitchforkObj(this.ChartID(),name);
      //--- Gann
      case OBJ_GANNLINE          : return new CGStdGannLineObj(this.ChartID(),name);
      case OBJ_GANNFAN           : return new CGStdGannFanObj(this.ChartID(),name);
      case OBJ_GANNGRID          : return new CGStdGannGridObj(this.ChartID(),name);
      //--- Fibo
      case OBJ_FIBO              : return new CGStdFiboObj(this.ChartID(),name);
      case OBJ_FIBOTIMES         : return new CGStdFiboTimesObj(this.ChartID(),name);
      case OBJ_FIBOFAN           : return new CGStdFiboFanObj(this.ChartID(),name);
      case OBJ_FIBOARC           : return new CGStdFiboArcObj(this.ChartID(),name);
      case OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL       : return new CGStdFiboChannelObj(this.ChartID(),name);
      case OBJ_EXPANSION         : return new CGStdExpansionObj(this.ChartID(),name);
      //--- Elliott
      case OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5       : return new CGStdElliotWave5Obj(this.ChartID(),name);
      case OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3       : return new CGStdElliotWave3Obj(this.ChartID(),name);
      //--- Shapes
      case OBJ_RECTANGLE         : return new CGStdRectangleObj(this.ChartID(),name);
      case OBJ_TRIANGLE          : return new CGStdTriangleObj(this.ChartID(),name);
      case OBJ_ELLIPSE           : return new CGStdEllipseObj(this.ChartID(),name);
      //--- Arrows
      case OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP    : return new CGStdArrowThumbUpObj(this.ChartID(),name);
      case OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN  : return new CGStdArrowThumbDownObj(this.ChartID(),name);
      case OBJ_ARROW_UP          : return new CGStdArrowUpObj(this.ChartID(),name);
      case OBJ_ARROW_DOWN        : return new CGStdArrowDownObj(this.ChartID(),name);
      case OBJ_ARROW_STOP        : return new CGStdArrowStopObj(this.ChartID(),name);
      case OBJ_ARROW_CHECK       : return new CGStdArrowCheckObj(this.ChartID(),name);
      case OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE  : return new CGStdArrowLeftPriceObj(this.ChartID(),name);
      case OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE : return new CGStdArrowRightPriceObj(this.ChartID(),name);
      case OBJ_ARROW_BUY         : return new CGStdArrowBuyObj(this.ChartID(),name);
      case OBJ_ARROW_SELL        : return new CGStdArrowSellObj(this.ChartID(),name);
      case OBJ_ARROW             : return new CGStdArrowObj(this.ChartID(),name);
      //--- Graphical objects
      case OBJ_TEXT              : return new CGStdTextObj(this.ChartID(),name);
      case OBJ_LABEL             : return new CGStdLabelObj(this.ChartID(),name);
      case OBJ_BUTTON            : return new CGStdButtonObj(this.ChartID(),name);
      case OBJ_CHART             : return new CGStdChartObj(this.ChartID(),name);
      case OBJ_BITMAP            : return new CGStdBitmapObj(this.ChartID(),name);
      case OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL      : return new CGStdBitmapLabelObj(this.ChartID(),name);
      case OBJ_EDIT              : return new CGStdEditObj(this.ChartID(),name);
      case OBJ_EVENT             : return new CGStdEventObj(this.ChartID(),name);
      case OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL   : return new CGStdRectangleLabelObj(this.ChartID(),name);
      default                    : return NULL;
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


グラフィカルオブジェクトのCGraphElementsCollectionコレクションクラスの最初の空きグラフィカルオブジェクトIDを返すメソッドで、必要なオブジェクトのIDを指定するフラグ(手動で作成されたものの場合falseで、プログラムで作成されたものの場合true)を追加します。

//--- Return the first free ID of the graphical (1) object and (2) element on canvas
   long              GetFreeGraphObjID(bool program_object);
   long              GetFreeCanvElmID(void);
//--- Add a graphical object to the collection

新しい標準のグラフィカルオブジェクトを作成するprivateメソッドを宣言します

//--- Remove the object of managing charts from the list
   bool              DeleteGraphObjCtrlObjFromList(CChartObjectsControl *obj);
//--- Create a new standard graphical object, return an object name
   bool              CreateNewStdGraphObject(const long chart_id,
                                             const string name,
                                             const ENUM_OBJECT type,
                                             const int subwindow,
                                             const datetime time1,
                                             const double price1,
                                             const datetime time2=0,
                                             const double price2=0,
                                             const datetime time3=0,
                                             const double price3=0,
                                             const datetime time4=0,
                                             const double price4=0,
                                             const datetime time5=0,
                                             const double price5=0);
public:

クラスのprivateセクションで、新しいグラフィカルオブジェクトを作成し、チャート管理オブジェクトへのポインタを返すメソッドを記述します。

//--- Event handler
   void              OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam);

private:
//--- Create a new graphical object, return the pointer to the chart management object
   CChartObjectsControl *CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(const long chart_id,
                                                              const string name,
                                                              int subwindow,
                                                              const ENUM_OBJECT type_object,
                                                              const datetime time1,
                                                              const double price1,
                                                              const datetime time2=0,
                                                              const double price2=0,
                                                              const datetime time3=0,
                                                              const double price3=0,
                                                              const datetime time4=0,
                                                              const double price4=0,
                                                              const datetime time5=0,
                                                              const double price5=0)
                       {
                        //--- If an object with a chart ID and name is already present in the collection, inform of that and return NULL
                        if(this.IsPresentGraphObjInList(chart_id,name))
                          {
                           ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELM_COLLECTION_ERR_GR_OBJ_ALREADY_EXISTS)," ChartID ",(string)chart_id,", ",name);
                           return NULL;
                          }
                        //--- If failed to create a new standard graphical object, inform of that and return NULL
                        if(!this.CreateNewStdGraphObject(chart_id,name,type_object,subwindow,time1,0))
                          {
                           ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_STD_GRAPH_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object));
                           CMessage::ToLog(::GetLastError(),true);
                           return NULL;
                          }
                        //--- If failed to get a chart management object, inform of that
                        CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.GetChartObjectCtrlObj(chart_id);
                        if(ctrl==NULL)
                           ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELM_COLLECTION_ERR_FAILED_GET_CTRL_OBJ),(string)chart_id);
                        //--- Return the pointer to a chart management object or NULL in case of a failed attempt to get it
                        return ctrl;
                       }

public:

メソッドのロジックは、コードのコメントで説明されています。このメソッドは、クラスのpublicセクションの後部にある指定された標準のグラフィカルオブジェクトタイプを作成するときに使用されます。

以下は、「垂直線」グラフィック要素オブジェクトを作成するメソッドです。

public:
//--- Create the "Vertical line" graphical object
   bool              CreateLineVertical(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow,const datetime time)
                       {
                        //--- Set the name and type of a created object
                        string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name;
                        ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_VLINE;
                        //--- Create a new graphical object and get the pointer to the chart management object
                        CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time,0);
                        if(ctrl==NULL)
                           return false;
                        //--- Create a new class object corresponding to the newly created graphical object
                        CGStdVLineObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm);
                        if(obj==NULL)
                          {
                           ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object));
                           return false;
                          }
                        //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object
                        obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM);
                        obj.SetFlagSelectable(true);
                        obj.SetFlagSelected(true);
                        obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true));
                        obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData();
                        //--- If failed to add an object to the collection list,
                        if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj))
                          {
                           //--- inform of that, remove the graphical and class object, and return 'false'
                           CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST);
                           ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm);
                           delete obj;
                           return false;
                          }
                        //--- Redraw the chart and display all object properties in the journal (temporarily, for test purposes only)
                        ::ChartRedraw(chart_id);
                        obj.Print();
                        return true;
                       }

メソッドは、コードコメントで十分に詳細に説明されています。それぞれの特定のオブジェクトに固有で、パラメータに渡されるプロパティは、そのような各オブジェクトに設定されます。指定されたチャート上に物理的なグラフィカルオブジェクトが作成され、最初にチャート管理オブジェクトへのポインタが形成されます。そのCreateNewGraphObj()メソッドは、作成されたオブジェクトタイプに対応するクラスオブジェクトを作成するために使用されます。オブジェクトをリストに追加できなかった場合、物理グラフィカルオブジェクト自体とクラスオブジェクトが削除され、エラーメッセージが操作ログに送信されます。正常に作成されると、チャートが更新され、メソッドはtrueを返します。

グラフィカルオブジェクトを作成するための残りのメソッドは、上記で検討したものと同じであり、特定のグラフィカルオブジェクトごとに定義されたパラメータのセットのみが異なります。
他のすべての追加されたメソッドのリストを見てみましょう。

//--- Create the "Horizontal line" graphical object
   bool              CreateLineHorizontal(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow,const double price)
                       {
                        string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name;
                        ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_HLINE;
                        CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,0,price);
                        if(ctrl==NULL)
                           return false;
                        
                        CGStdHLineObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm);
                        if(obj==NULL)
                          {
                           ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object));
                           return false;
                          }
                        //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object
                        obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM);
                        obj.SetFlagSelectable(true);
                        obj.SetFlagSelected(true);
                        obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true));
                        obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData();
                        
                        if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj))
                          {
                           CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST);
                           ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm);
                           delete obj;
                           return false;
                          }
                        ::ChartRedraw(chart_id);
                        obj.Print();
                        return true;
                       }
 
//--- Create the "Trend line" graphical object
   bool              CreateLineTrend(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow,
                                     const datetime time1,const double price1,const datetime time2,const double price2)
                       {
                        string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name;
                        ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_TREND;
                        CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2);
                        if(ctrl==NULL)
                           return false;
                        
                        CGStdTrendObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm);
                        if(obj==NULL)
                          {
                           ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object));
                           return false;
                          }
                        //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object
                        obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM);
                        obj.SetFlagSelectable(true);
                        obj.SetFlagSelected(true);
                        obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true));
                        obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData();
                        
                        if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj))
                          {
                           CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST);
                           ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm);
                           delete obj;
                           return false;
                          }
                        ::ChartRedraw(chart_id);
                        obj.Print();
                        return true;
                       }
//--- Create the "Trend line by angle" graphical object
   bool              CreateLineTrendByAngle(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow,
                                            const datetime time1,const double price1,const datetime time2,const double price2,const double angle)
                       {
                        string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name;
                        ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE;
                        CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2);
                        if(ctrl==NULL)
                           return false;
                        
                        CGStdTrendByAngleObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm);
                        if(obj==NULL)
                          {
                           ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object));
                           return false;
                          }
                        //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object
                        obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM);
                        obj.SetFlagSelectable(true);
                        obj.SetFlagSelected(true);
                        obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true));
                        obj.SetAngle(angle);
                        obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData();
                        
                        if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj))
                          {
                           CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST);
                           ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm);
                           delete obj;
                           return false;
                          }
                        ::ChartRedraw(chart_id);
                        obj.Print();
                        return true;
                       }

//--- Create the "Cyclic lines" graphical object
   bool              CreateLineCycle(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow,
                                     const datetime time1,double price1,const datetime time2,double price2)
                       {
                        string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name;
                        ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_CYCLES;
                        CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2);
                        if(ctrl==NULL)
                           return false;
                        
                        CGStdCyclesObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm);
                        if(obj==NULL)
                          {
                           ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object));
                           return false;
                          }
                        //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object
                        obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM);
                        obj.SetFlagSelectable(true);
                        obj.SetFlagSelected(true);
                        obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true));
                        obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData();
                        
                        if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj))
                          {
                           CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST);
                           ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm);
                           delete obj;
                           return false;
                          }
                        ::ChartRedraw(chart_id);
                        obj.Print();
                        return true;
                       }

//--- Create the "Arrowed line" graphical object
   bool              CreateLineArrowed(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow,
                                       const datetime time1,double price1,const datetime time2,double price2)
                       {
                        string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name;
                        ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_ARROWED_LINE;
                        CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2);
                        if(ctrl==NULL)
                           return false;
                        
                        CGStdArrowedLineObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm);
                        if(obj==NULL)
                          {
                           ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object));
                           return false;
                          }
                        //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object
                        obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM);
                        obj.SetFlagSelectable(true);
                        obj.SetFlagSelected(true);
                        obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true));
                        obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData();
                        
                        if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj))
                          {
                           CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST);
                           ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm);
                           delete obj;
                           return false;
                          }
                        ::ChartRedraw(chart_id);
                        obj.Print();
                        return true;
                       }

//--- Create the "Equidistant channel" graphical object
   bool              CreateChannel(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow,
                                   const datetime time1,double price1,const datetime time2,
                                   double price2,const datetime time3,double price3)
                       {
                        string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name;
                        ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_CHANNEL;
                        CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3);
                        if(ctrl==NULL)
                           return false;
                        
                        CGStdChannelObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm);
                        if(obj==NULL)
                          {
                           ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object));
                           return false;
                          }
                        //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object
                        obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM);
                        obj.SetFlagSelectable(true);
                        obj.SetFlagSelected(true);
                        obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true));
                        obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData();
                        
                        if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj))
                          {
                           CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST);
                           ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm);
                           delete obj;
                           return false;
                          }
                        ::ChartRedraw(chart_id);
                        obj.Print();
                        return true;
                       }

//--- Create the "Standard deviation channel" graphical object
   bool              CreateChannelStdDeviation(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow,
                                               const datetime time1,double price1,const datetime time2,double price2,const double deviation=1.5)
                       {
                        string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name;
                        ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL;
                        CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2);
                        if(ctrl==NULL)
                           return false;
                        
                        CGStdStdDevChannelObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm);
                        if(obj==NULL)
                          {
                           ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object));
                           return false;
                          }
                        //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object
                        obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM);
                        obj.SetFlagSelectable(true);
                        obj.SetFlagSelected(true);
                        obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true));
                        obj.SetDeviation(deviation);
                        obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData();
                        
                        if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj))
                          {
                           CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST);
                           ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm);
                           delete obj;
                           return false;
                          }
                        ::ChartRedraw(chart_id);
                        obj.Print();
                        return true;
                       }

//--- Create the "Linear regression channel" graphical object
   bool              CreateChannelRegression(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow,
                                             const datetime time1,double price1,const datetime time2,double price2)
                       {
                        string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name;
                        ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_REGRESSION;
                        CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2);
                        if(ctrl==NULL)
                           return false;
                        
                        CGStdRegressionObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm);
                        if(obj==NULL)
                          {
                           ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object));
                           return false;
                          }
                        //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object
                        obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM);
                        obj.SetFlagSelectable(true);
                        obj.SetFlagSelected(true);
                        obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true));
                        obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData();
                        
                        if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj))
                          {
                           CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST);
                           ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm);
                           delete obj;
                           return false;
                          }
                        ::ChartRedraw(chart_id);
                        obj.Print();
                        return true;
                       }

//--- Create the "Andrews' Pitchfork" graphical object
   bool              CreatePitchforkAndrews(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow,
                                            const datetime time1,double price1,const datetime time2,double price2,const datetime time3,double price3)
                       {
                        string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name;
                        ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_PITCHFORK;
                        CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3);
                        if(ctrl==NULL)
                           return false;
                        
                        CGStdPitchforkObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm);
                        if(obj==NULL)
                          {
                           ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object));
                           return false;
                          }
                        //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object
                        obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM);
                        obj.SetFlagSelectable(true);
                        obj.SetFlagSelected(true);
                        obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true));
                        obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData();
                        
                        if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj))
                          {
                           CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST);
                           ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm);
                           delete obj;
                           return false;
                          }
                        ::ChartRedraw(chart_id);
                        obj.Print();
                        return true;
                       }

//--- Create the "Gann line" graphical object
   bool              CreateGannLine(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow,
                                    const datetime time1,double price1,const datetime time2,double price2,double angle)
                       {
                        string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name;
                        ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_GANNLINE;
                        CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2);
                        if(ctrl==NULL)
                           return false;
                        
                        CGStdGannLineObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm);
                        if(obj==NULL)
                          {
                           ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object));
                           return false;
                          }
                        //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object
                        obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM);
                        obj.SetFlagSelectable(true);
                        obj.SetFlagSelected(true);
                        obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true));
                        obj.SetAngle(angle);
                        obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData();
                        
                        if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj))
                          {
                           CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST);
                           ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm);
                           delete obj;
                           return false;
                          }
                        ::ChartRedraw(chart_id);
                        obj.Print();
                        return true;
                       }

//--- Create the "Gann fan" graphical object
   bool              CreateGannFan(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow,
                                   const datetime time1,double price1,const datetime time2,double price2,
                                   const ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION direction,const double scale)
                       {
                        string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name;
                        ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_GANNFAN;
                        CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2);
                        if(ctrl==NULL)
                           return false;
                        
                        CGStdGannFanObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm);
                        if(obj==NULL)
                          {
                           ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object));
                           return false;
                          }
                        //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object
                        obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM);
                        obj.SetFlagSelectable(true);
                        obj.SetFlagSelected(true);
                        obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true));
                        obj.SetDirection(direction);
                        obj.SetScale(scale);
                        obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData();
                        
                        if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj))
                          {
                           CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST);
                           ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm);
                           delete obj;
                           return false;
                          }
                        ::ChartRedraw(chart_id);
                        obj.Print();
                        return true;
                       }

//--- Create the "Gann grid" graphical object
   bool              CreateGannGrid(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow,
                                    const datetime time1,double price1,const datetime time2,
                                    const ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION direction,const double scale)
                       {
                        string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name;
                        ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_GANNGRID;
                        CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2);
                        if(ctrl==NULL)
                           return false;
                        
                        CGStdGannGridObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm);
                        if(obj==NULL)
                          {
                           ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object));
                           return false;
                          }
                        //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object
                        obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM);
                        obj.SetFlagSelectable(true);
                        obj.SetFlagSelected(true);
                        obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true));
                        obj.SetDirection(direction);
                        obj.SetScale(scale);
                        obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData();
                        
                        if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj))
                          {
                           CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST);
                           ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm);
                           delete obj;
                           return false;
                          }
                        ::ChartRedraw(chart_id);
                        obj.Print();
                        return true;
                       }

//--- Create the "Fibo levels" graphical object
   bool              CreateFiboLevels(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow,
                                      const datetime time1,double price1,const datetime time2,double price2)
                       {
                        string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name;
                        ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_FIBO;
                        CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2);
                        if(ctrl==NULL)
                           return false;
                        
                        CGStdFiboObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm);
                        if(obj==NULL)
                          {
                           ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object));
                           return false;
                          }
                        //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object
                        obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM);
                        obj.SetFlagSelectable(true);
                        obj.SetFlagSelected(true);
                        obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true));
                        obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData();
                        
                        if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj))
                          {
                           CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST);
                           ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm);
                           delete obj;
                           return false;
                          }
                        ::ChartRedraw(chart_id);
                        obj.Print();
                        return true;
                       }

//--- Create the "Fibo Time Zones" graphical object
   bool              CreateFiboTimeZones(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow,
                                         const datetime time1,double price1,const datetime time2,double price2)
                       {
                        string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name;
                        ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_FIBOTIMES;
                        CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2);
                        if(ctrl==NULL)
                           return false;
                        
                        CGStdFiboTimesObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm);
                        if(obj==NULL)
                          {
                           ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object));
                           return false;
                          }
                        //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object
                        obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM);
                        obj.SetFlagSelectable(true);
                        obj.SetFlagSelected(true);
                        obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true));
                        obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData();
                        
                        if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj))
                          {
                           CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST);
                           ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm);
                           delete obj;
                           return false;
                          }
                        ::ChartRedraw(chart_id);
                        obj.Print();
                        return true;
                       }

//--- Create the "Fibo fan" graphical object
   bool              CreateFiboFan(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow,
                                   const datetime time1,double price1,const datetime time2,double price2)
                       {
                        string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name;
                        ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_FIBOFAN;
                        CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2);
                        if(ctrl==NULL)
                           return false;
                        
                        CGStdFiboFanObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm);
                        if(obj==NULL)
                          {
                           ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object));
                           return false;
                          }
                        //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object
                        obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM);
                        obj.SetFlagSelectable(true);
                        obj.SetFlagSelected(true);
                        obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true));
                        obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData();
                        
                        if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj))
                          {
                           CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST);
                           ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm);
                           delete obj;
                           return false;
                          }
                        ::ChartRedraw(chart_id);
                        obj.Print();
                        return true;
                       }

//--- Create the "Fibo arc" graphical object
   bool              CreateFiboArc(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow,
                                   const datetime time1,double price1,const datetime time2,double price2,
                                   const double scale,const bool ellipse)
                       {
                        string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name;
                        ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_FIBOARC;
                        CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2);
                        if(ctrl==NULL)
                           return false;
                        
                        CGStdFiboArcObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm);
                        if(obj==NULL)
                          {
                           ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object));
                           return false;
                          }
                        //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object
                        obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM);
                        obj.SetFlagSelectable(true);
                        obj.SetFlagSelected(true);
                        obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true));
                        obj.SetScale(scale);
                        obj.SetFlagEllipse(ellipse);
                        obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData();
                        
                        if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj))
                          {
                           CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST);
                           ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm);
                           delete obj;
                           return false;
                          }
                        ::ChartRedraw(chart_id);
                        obj.Print();
                        return true;
                       }

//--- Create the "Fibo channel" graphical object
   bool              CreateFiboChannel(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow,
                                       const datetime time1,double price1,const datetime time2,double price2,const datetime time3,double price3)
                       {
                        string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name;
                        ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL;
                        CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3);
                        if(ctrl==NULL)
                           return false;
                        
                        CGStdFiboChannelObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm);
                        if(obj==NULL)
                          {
                           ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object));
                           return false;
                          }
                        //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object
                        obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM);
                        obj.SetFlagSelectable(true);
                        obj.SetFlagSelected(true);
                        obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true));
                        obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData();
                        
                        if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj))
                          {
                           CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST);
                           ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm);
                           delete obj;
                           return false;
                          }
                        ::ChartRedraw(chart_id);
                        obj.Print();
                        return true;
                       }
//--- Create the "Fibo extension" graphical object
   bool              CreateFiboExpansion(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow,
                                         const datetime time1,double price1,const datetime time2,double price2,const datetime time3,double price3)
                       {
                        string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name;
                        ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_EXPANSION;
                        CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3);
                        if(ctrl==NULL)
                           return false;
                        
                        CGStdExpansionObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm);
                        if(obj==NULL)
                          {
                           ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object));
                           return false;
                          }
                        //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object
                        obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM);
                        obj.SetFlagSelectable(true);
                        obj.SetFlagSelected(true);
                        obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true));
                        obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData();
                        
                        if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj))
                          {
                           CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST);
                           ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm);
                           delete obj;
                           return false;
                          }
                        ::ChartRedraw(chart_id);
                        obj.Print();
                        return true;
                       }

//--- Create the "Elliott 5 waves" graphical object
   bool              CreateElliothWave5(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow,
                                        const datetime time1,double price1,const datetime time2,double price2,
                                        const datetime time3,double price3,const datetime time4,double price4,
                                        const datetime time5,double price5,const ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE degree,
                                        const bool draw_lines)
                       {
                        string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name;
                        ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5;
                        CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3,time4,price4,time5,price5);
                        if(ctrl==NULL)
                           return false;
                        
                        CGStdElliotWave5Obj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm);
                        if(obj==NULL)
                          {
                           ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object));
                           return false;
                          }
                        //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object
                        obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM);
                        obj.SetFlagSelectable(true);
                        obj.SetFlagSelected(true);
                        obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true));
                        obj.SetDegree(degree);
                        obj.SetFlagDrawLines(draw_lines);
                        obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData();
                        
                        if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj))
                          {
                           CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST);
                           ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm);
                           delete obj;
                           return false;
                          }
                        ::ChartRedraw(chart_id);
                        obj.Print();
                        return true;
                       }

//--- Create the "Elliott 3 waves" graphical object
   bool              CreateElliothWave3(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow,
                                        const datetime time1,double price1,const datetime time2,
                                        double price2,const datetime time3,double price3,
                                        const ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE degree,const bool draw_lines)
                       {
                        string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name;
                        ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3;
                        CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3);
                        if(ctrl==NULL)
                           return false;
                        
                        CGStdElliotWave3Obj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm);
                        if(obj==NULL)
                          {
                           ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object));
                           return false;
                          }
                        //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object
                        obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM);
                        obj.SetFlagSelectable(true);
                        obj.SetFlagSelected(true);
                        obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true));
                        obj.SetDegree(degree);
                        obj.SetFlagDrawLines(draw_lines);
                        obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData();
                        
                        if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj))
                          {
                           CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST);
                           ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm);
                           delete obj;
                           return false;
                          }
                        ::ChartRedraw(chart_id);
                        obj.Print();
                        return true;
                       }

//--- Create the Rectangle graphical object
   bool              CreateRectangle(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow,
                                     const datetime time1,double price1,const datetime time2,double price2)
                       {
                        string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name;
                        ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_RECTANGLE;
                        CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2);
                        if(ctrl==NULL)
                           return false;
                        
                        CGStdRectangleObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm);
                        if(obj==NULL)
                          {
                           ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object));
                           return false;
                          }
                        //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object
                        obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM);
                        obj.SetFlagSelectable(true);
                        obj.SetFlagSelected(true);
                        obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true));
                        obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData();
                        
                        if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj))
                          {
                           CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST);
                           ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm);
                           delete obj;
                           return false;
                          }
                        ::ChartRedraw(chart_id);
                        obj.Print();
                        return true;
                       }

//--- Create the Triangle graphical object
   bool              CreateTriangle(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow,
                                    const datetime time1,double price1,const datetime time2,double price2,const datetime time3,double price3)
                       {
                        string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name;
                        ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_TRIANGLE;
                        CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3);
                        if(ctrl==NULL)
                           return false;
                        
                        CGStdTriangleObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm);
                        if(obj==NULL)
                          {
                           ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object));
                           return false;
                          }
                        //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object
                        obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM);
                        obj.SetFlagSelectable(true);
                        obj.SetFlagSelected(true);
                        obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true));
                        obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData();
                        
                        if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj))
                          {
                           CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST);
                           ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm);
                           delete obj;
                           return false;
                          }
                        ::ChartRedraw(chart_id);
                        obj.Print();
                        return true;
                       }

//--- Create the Ellipse graphical object
   bool              CreateEllipse(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow,
                                   const datetime time1,double price1,const datetime time2,double price2,const datetime time3,double price3)
                       {
                        string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name;
                        ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_ELLIPSE;
                        CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3);
                        if(ctrl==NULL)
                           return false;
                        
                        CGStdEllipseObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm);
                        if(obj==NULL)
                          {
                           ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object));
                           return false;
                          }
                        //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object
                        obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM);
                        obj.SetFlagSelectable(true);
                        obj.SetFlagSelected(true);
                        obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true));
                        obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData();
                        
                        if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj))
                          {
                           CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST);
                           ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm);
                           delete obj;
                           return false;
                          }
                        ::ChartRedraw(chart_id);
                        obj.Print();
                        return true;
                       }

//--- Create the "Thumb up" graphical object
   bool              CreateThumbUp(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow,const datetime time,const double price)
                       {
                        string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name;
                        ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP;
                        CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time,price);
                        if(ctrl==NULL)
                           return false;
                        
                        CGStdArrowThumbUpObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm);
                        if(obj==NULL)
                          {
                           ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object));
                           return false;
                          }
                        //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object
                        obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM);
                        obj.SetFlagSelectable(true);
                        obj.SetFlagSelected(true);
                        obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true));
                        obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData();
                        
                        if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj))
                          {
                           CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST);
                           ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm);
                           delete obj;
                           return false;
                          }
                        ::ChartRedraw(chart_id);
                        obj.Print();
                        return true;
                       }

//--- Create the "Thumb down" graphical object
   bool              CreateThumbDown(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow,const datetime time,const double price)
                       {
                        string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name;
                        ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN;
                        CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time,price);
                        if(ctrl==NULL)
                           return false;
                        
                        CGStdArrowThumbDownObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm);
                        if(obj==NULL)
                          {
                           ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object));
                           return false;
                          }
                        //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object
                        obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM);
                        obj.SetFlagSelectable(true);
                        obj.SetFlagSelected(true);
                        obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true));
                        obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData();
                        
                        if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj))
                          {
                           CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST);
                           ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm);
                           delete obj;
                           return false;
                          }
                        ::ChartRedraw(chart_id);
                        obj.Print();
                        return true;
                       }

//--- Create the "Arrow up" graphical object
   bool              CreateArrowUp(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow,const datetime time,const double price)
                       {
                        string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name;
                        ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_ARROW_UP;
                        CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time,price);
                        if(ctrl==NULL)
                           return false;
                        
                        CGStdArrowUpObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm);
                        if(obj==NULL)
                          {
                           ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object));
                           return false;
                          }
                        //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object
                        obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM);
                        obj.SetFlagSelectable(true);
                        obj.SetFlagSelected(true);
                        obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true));
                        obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData();
                        
                        if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj))
                          {
                           CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST);
                           ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm);
                           delete obj;
                           return false;
                          }
                        ::ChartRedraw(chart_id);
                        obj.Print();
                        return true;
                       }

//--- Create the "Arrow down" graphical object
   bool              CreateArrowDown(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow,const datetime time,const double price)
                       {
                        string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name;
                        ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_ARROW_DOWN;
                        CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time,price);
                        if(ctrl==NULL)
                           return false;
                        
                        CGStdArrowDownObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm);
                        if(obj==NULL)
                          {
                           ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object));
                           return false;
                          }
                        //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object
                        obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM);
                        obj.SetFlagSelectable(true);
                        obj.SetFlagSelected(true);
                        obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true));
                        obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData();
                        
                        if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj))
                          {
                           CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST);
                           ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm);
                           delete obj;
                           return false;
                          }
                        ::ChartRedraw(chart_id);
                        obj.Print();
                        return true;
                       }

//--- Create the Stop graphical object
   bool              CreateSignalStop(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow,const datetime time,const double price)
                       {
                        string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name;
                        ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_ARROW_STOP;
                        CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time,price);
                        if(ctrl==NULL)
                           return false;
                        
                        CGStdArrowStopObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm);
                        if(obj==NULL)
                          {
                           ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object));
                           return false;
                          }
                        //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object
                        obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM);
                        obj.SetFlagSelectable(true);
                        obj.SetFlagSelected(true);
                        obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true));
                        obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData();
                        
                        if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj))
                          {
                           CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST);
                           ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm);
                           delete obj;
                           return false;
                          }
                        ::ChartRedraw(chart_id);
                        obj.Print();
                        return true;
                       }

//--- Create the "Check mark" graphical object
   bool              CreateSignalCheck(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow,const datetime time,const double price)
                       {
                        string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name;
                        ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_ARROW_CHECK;
                        CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time,price);
                        if(ctrl==NULL)
                           return false;
                        
                        CGStdArrowCheckObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm);
                        if(obj==NULL)
                          {
                           ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object));
                           return false;
                          }
                        //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object
                        obj.SetFlagSelectable(true);
                        obj.SetFlagSelected(true);
                        obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true));
                        obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData();
                        
                        if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj))
                          {
                           CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST);
                           ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm);
                           delete obj;
                           return false;
                          }
                        ::ChartRedraw(chart_id);
                        obj.Print();
                        return true;
                       }

//--- Create the "Left price label" graphical object
   bool              CreatePriceLabelLeft(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow,const datetime time,const double price)
                       {
                        string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name;
                        ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE;
                        CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time,price);
                        if(ctrl==NULL)
                           return false;
                        
                        CGStdArrowLeftPriceObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm);
                        if(obj==NULL)
                          {
                           ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object));
                           return false;
                          }
                        //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object
                        obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM);
                        obj.SetFlagSelectable(true);
                        obj.SetFlagSelected(true);
                        obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true));
                        obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData();
                        
                        if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj))
                          {
                           CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST);
                           ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm);
                           delete obj;
                           return false;
                          }
                        ::ChartRedraw(chart_id);
                        obj.Print();
                        return true;
                       }

//--- Create the "Right price label" graphical object
   bool              CreatePriceLabelRight(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow,const datetime time,const double price)
                       {
                        string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name;
                        ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE;
                        CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time,price);
                        if(ctrl==NULL)
                           return false;
                        
                        CGStdArrowRightPriceObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm);
                        if(obj==NULL)
                          {
                           ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object));
                           return false;
                          }
                        //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object
                        obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM);
                        obj.SetFlagSelectable(true);
                        obj.SetFlagSelected(true);
                        obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true));
                        obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData();
                        
                        if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj))
                          {
                           CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST);
                           ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm);
                           delete obj;
                           return false;
                          }
                        ::ChartRedraw(chart_id);
                        obj.Print();
                        return true;
                       }

//--- Create the Buy graphical object
   bool              CreateSignalBuy(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow,const datetime time,const double price)
                       {
                        string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name;
                        ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_ARROW_BUY;
                        CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time,price);
                        if(ctrl==NULL)
                           return false;
                        
                        CGStdArrowBuyObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm);
                        if(obj==NULL)
                          {
                           ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object));
                           return false;
                          }
                        //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object
                        obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM);
                        obj.SetFlagSelectable(true);
                        obj.SetFlagSelected(true);
                        obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true));
                        obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData();
                        
                        if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj))
                          {
                           CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST);
                           ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm);
                           delete obj;
                           return false;
                          }
                        ::ChartRedraw(chart_id);
                        obj.Print();
                        return true;
                       }

//--- Create the Sell graphical object
   bool              CreateSignalSell(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow,const datetime time,const double price)
                       {
                        string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name;
                        ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_ARROW_SELL;
                        CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time,price);
                        if(ctrl==NULL)
                           return false;
                        
                        CGStdArrowSellObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm);
                        if(obj==NULL)
                          {
                           ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object));
                           return false;
                          }
                        //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object
                        obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM);
                        obj.SetFlagSelectable(true);
                        obj.SetFlagSelected(true);
                        obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true));
                        obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData();
                        
                        if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj))
                          {
                           CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST);
                           ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm);
                           delete obj;
                           return false;
                          }
                        ::ChartRedraw(chart_id);
                        obj.Print();
                        return true;
                       }

//--- Create the Arrow graphical object
   bool              CreateArrow(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow,const datetime time,const double price,
                                 const uchar arrow_code,const ENUM_ARROW_ANCHOR anchor)
                       {
                        string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name;
                        ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_ARROW;
                        CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time,price);
                        if(ctrl==NULL)
                           return false;
                        
                        CGStdArrowObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm);
                        if(obj==NULL)
                          {
                           ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object));
                           return false;
                          }
                        //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object
                        obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM);
                        obj.SetFlagSelectable(true);
                        obj.SetFlagSelected(true);
                        obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true));
                        obj.SetArrowCode(arrow_code);
                        obj.SetAnchor(anchor);
                        obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData();
                        
                        if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj))
                          {
                           CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST);
                           ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm);
                           delete obj;
                           return false;
                          }
                        ::ChartRedraw(chart_id);
                        obj.Print();
                        return true;
                       }
//--- Create the Text graphical object
   bool              CreateText(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow,const datetime time,const double price,
                                const string text,const int size,const ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor_point,const double angle)
                       {
                        string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name;
                        ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_TEXT;
                        CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time,price);
                        if(ctrl==NULL)
                           return false;
                        
                        CGStdTextObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm);
                        if(obj==NULL)
                          {
                           ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object));
                           return false;
                          }
                        //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object
                        obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM);
                        obj.SetFlagSelectable(true);
                        obj.SetFlagSelected(true);
                        obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true));
                        obj.SetText(text);
                        obj.SetFontSize(size);
                        obj.SetAnchor(anchor_point);
                        obj.SetAngle(angle);
                        obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData();
                        
                        if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj))
                          {
                           CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST);
                           ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm);
                           delete obj;
                           return false;
                          }
                        ::ChartRedraw(chart_id);
                        obj.Print();
                        return true;
                       }

//--- Create the "Text label" graphical object
   bool              CreateTextLabel(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow,const int x,const int y,
                                     const string text,const int size,const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner,
                                     const ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor_point,const double angle)
                       {
                        string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name;
                        ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_LABEL;
                        CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,0,0);
                        if(ctrl==NULL)
                           return false;
                        
                        CGStdLabelObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm);
                        if(obj==NULL)
                          {
                           ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object));
                           return false;
                          }
                        //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object
                        obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM);
                        obj.SetFlagSelectable(true);
                        obj.SetFlagSelected(true);
                        obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true));
                        obj.SetXDistance(x);
                        obj.SetYDistance(y);
                        obj.SetText(text);
                        obj.SetFontSize(size);
                        obj.SetCorner(corner);
                        obj.SetAnchor(anchor_point);
                        obj.SetAngle(angle);
                        obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData();
                        
                        if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj))
                          {
                           CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST);
                           ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm);
                           delete obj;
                           return false;
                          }
                        ::ChartRedraw(chart_id);
                        obj.Print();
                        return true;
                       }

//--- Create the Button graphical object
   bool              CreateButton(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow,const int x,const int y,const int w,const int h,
                                  const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner,const int font_size,const bool button_state)
                       {
                        string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name;
                        ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_BUTTON;
                        CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,0,0);
                        if(ctrl==NULL)
                           return false;
                        
                        CGStdButtonObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm);
                        if(obj==NULL)
                          {
                           ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object));
                           return false;
                          }
                        //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object
                        obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM);
                        obj.SetFlagSelectable(true);
                        obj.SetFlagSelected(true);
                        obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true));
                        obj.SetXDistance(x);
                        obj.SetYDistance(y);
                        obj.SetXSize(w);
                        obj.SetYSize(h);
                        obj.SetCorner(corner);
                        obj.SetFontSize(font_size);
                        obj.SetFlagState(button_state);
                        obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData();
                        
                        if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj))
                          {
                           CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST);
                           ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm);
                           delete obj;
                           return false;
                          }
                        ::ChartRedraw(chart_id);
                        obj.Print();
                        return true;
                       }

//--- Create the Chart graphical object
   bool              CreateChart(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow,const int x,const int y,const int w,const int h,
                                 const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner,const int scale,const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe)
                       {
                        string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name;
                        ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_CHART;
                        CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,0,0);
                        if(ctrl==NULL)
                           return false;
                        
                        CGStdChartObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm);
                        if(obj==NULL)
                          {
                           ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object));
                           return false;
                          }
                        //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object
                        obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM);
                        obj.SetFlagSelectable(true);
                        obj.SetFlagSelected(true);
                        obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true));
                        obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData();
                        obj.SetXDistance(x);
                        obj.SetYDistance(y);
                        obj.SetXSize(w);
                        obj.SetYSize(h);
                        obj.SetCorner(corner);
                        obj.SetChartObjChartScale(scale);
                        obj.SetChartObjSymbol(symbol);
                        obj.SetChartObjPeriod(timeframe);
                        if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj))
                          {
                           CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST);
                           ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm);
                           delete obj;
                           return false;
                          }
                        ::ChartRedraw(chart_id);
                        obj.Print();
                        return true;
                       }

//--- Create the Bitmap graphical object
   bool              CreateBitmap(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow,const datetime time,const double price,
                                  const string image1,const string image2,const ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor)
                       {
                        string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name;
                        ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_BITMAP;
                        CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time,price);
                        if(ctrl==NULL)
                           return false;
                        
                        CGStdBitmapObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm);
                        if(obj==NULL)
                          {
                           ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object));
                           return false;
                          }
                        //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object
                        obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM);
                        obj.SetFlagSelectable(true);
                        obj.SetFlagSelected(true);
                        obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true));
                        obj.SetAnchor(anchor);
                        obj.SetBMPFile(image1,0);
                        obj.SetBMPFile(image2,1);
                        obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData();
                        
                        if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj))
                          {
                           CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST);
                           ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm);
                           delete obj;
                           return false;
                          }
                        ::ChartRedraw(chart_id);
                        obj.Print();
                        return true;
                       }

//--- Create the "Bitmap label" graphical object
   bool              CreateBitmapLabel(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow,const int x,const int y,const int w,const int h,
                                       const string image1,const string image2,const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner,const ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor,
                                       const bool state)
                       {
                        string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name;
                        ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL;
                        CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,0,0);
                        if(ctrl==NULL)
                           return false;
                        
                        CGStdBitmapLabelObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm);
                        if(obj==NULL)
                          {
                           ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object));
                           return false;
                          }
                        //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object
                        obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM);
                        obj.SetFlagSelectable(true);
                        obj.SetFlagSelected(true);
                        obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true));
                        obj.SetXDistance(x);
                        obj.SetYDistance(y);
                        obj.SetXSize(w);
                        obj.SetYSize(h);
                        obj.SetCorner(corner);
                        obj.SetAnchor(anchor);
                        obj.SetBMPFile(image1,0);
                        obj.SetBMPFile(image2,1);
                        obj.SetFlagState(state);
                        obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData();
                        
                        if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj))
                          {
                           CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST);
                           ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm);
                           delete obj;
                           return false;
                          }
                        ::ChartRedraw(chart_id);
                        obj.Print();
                        return true;
                       }

//--- Create the "Input field" graphical object
   bool              CreateEditField(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow,const int x,const int y,const int w,const int h,
                                     const int font_size,const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner,const ENUM_ALIGN_MODE align,const bool readonly)
                       {
                        string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name;
                        ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_EDIT;
                        CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,0,0);
                        if(ctrl==NULL)
                           return false;
                        
                        CGStdEditObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm);
                        if(obj==NULL)
                          {
                           ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object));
                           return false;
                          }
                        //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object
                        obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM);
                        obj.SetFlagSelectable(true);
                        obj.SetFlagSelected(true);
                        obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true));
                        obj.SetXDistance(x);
                        obj.SetYDistance(y);
                        obj.SetXSize(w);
                        obj.SetYSize(h);
                        obj.SetFontSize(font_size);
                        obj.SetCorner(corner);
                        obj.SetAlign(align);
                        obj.SetFlagReadOnly(readonly);
                        obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData();
                        
                        if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj))
                          {
                           CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST);
                           ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm);
                           delete obj;
                           return false;
                          }
                        ::ChartRedraw(chart_id);
                        obj.Print();
                        return true;
                       }

//--- Create the "Economic calendar event" graphical object
   bool              CreateCalendarEvent(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow,const datetime time)
                       {
                        string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name;
                        ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_EVENT;
                        CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time,0);
                        if(ctrl==NULL)
                           return false;
                        
                        CGStdEventObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm);
                        if(obj==NULL)
                          {
                           ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object));
                           return false;
                          }
                        //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object
                        obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM);
                        obj.SetFlagSelectable(true);
                        obj.SetFlagSelected(true);
                        obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true));
                        obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData();
                        
                        if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj))
                          {
                           CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST);
                           ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm);
                           delete obj;
                           return false;
                          }
                        ::ChartRedraw(chart_id);
                        obj.Print();
                        return true;
                       }

//--- Create the "Rectangular label" graphical object
   bool              CreateRectangleLabel(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow,const int x,const int y,const int w,const int h,
                                          const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner,const ENUM_BORDER_TYPE border)
                       {
                        string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name;
                        ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL;
                        CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,0,0);
                        if(ctrl==NULL)
                           return false;
                        
                        CGStdRectangleLabelObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm);
                        if(obj==NULL)
                          {
                           ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object));
                           return false;
                          }
                        //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object
                        obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM);
                        obj.SetFlagSelectable(true);
                        obj.SetFlagSelected(true);
                        obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true));
                        obj.SetXDistance(x);
                        obj.SetYDistance(y);
                        obj.SetXSize(w);
                        obj.SetYSize(h);
                        obj.SetCorner(corner);
                        obj.SetBorderType(border);
                        obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData();
                        
                        if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj))
                          {
                           CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST);
                           ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm);
                           delete obj;
                           return false;
                          }
                        ::ChartRedraw(chart_id);
                        obj.Print();
                        return true;
                       }
 
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

すべてのメソッドは、独自の入力セットを備えています。これらのパラメータは、作成に十分な最小限のオブジェクトプロパティとして設定されます。残りのすべてのプロパティは、グラフィカルオブジェクトの作成後に変更できます。

以下は、最初の空のグラフィカルオブジェクトIDを返すメソッドです。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the first free graphical object ID                        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
long CGraphElementsCollection::GetFreeGraphObjID(bool program_object)
  {
   CArrayObj *list=NULL;
   int index=WRONG_VALUE;
   if(program_object)
      list=CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(this.GetListGraphObj(),GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID,0,PROGRAM_OBJ_MAX_ID,EQUAL_OR_LESS);
   else
      list=CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(this.GetListGraphObj(),GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID,0,PROGRAM_OBJ_MAX_ID,MORE);
   index=CSelect::FindGraphicStdObjectMax(list,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID,0);
   CGStdGraphObj *obj=list.At(index);
   int first_id=(program_object ? 1 : PROGRAM_OBJ_MAX_ID+1);
   return(obj!=NULL ? obj.ObjectID()+1 : first_id);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

これで、メソッドは必要なIDを受け取ると見なすようになります。
プログラムで作成されたグラフィカルオブジェクトを対象としている場合は、PROGRAM_OBJ_MAX_ID(10000)定数値以下のIDを持つすべてのオブジェクトのリストを取得します 。
手動で作成されたグラフィカルオブジェクトを対象としている場合は、IDがPROGRAM_OBJ_MAX_IDを超えるすべてのオブジェクトのリストを取得します
次に、取得したリストから最大IDのオブジェクトのインデックスを取得し、そのインデックスでリストされたオブジェクトを取得します
次に、最初のIDの値を計算します(プログラムされたオブジェクトの場合は1、手動で作成されたオブジェクトの場合は10000 + 1)。
最大IDのオブジェクトを受信した場合は、そのID +1の値を取得しますそれ以外の場合、オブジェクトはリストになく、最初のIDの計算値(1または10001)が返されます。

グラフィカルオブジェクトをコレクションに追加するメソッドで、IDを検索するためにオブジェクトがプログラムで作成されたか手動で作成されたか(オブジェクト名で)を確認 し、値を GetFreeGraphObjID()メソッドに渡します

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Add a graphical object to the collection                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CGraphElementsCollection::AddGraphObjToCollection(const string source,CChartObjectsControl *obj_control)
  {
   //--- Get the list of the last added graphical objects from the class for managing graphical objects
   CArrayObj *list=obj_control.GetListNewAddedObj();
   //--- If failed to obtain the list, inform of that and return 'false'
   if(list==NULL)
     {
      CMessage::ToLog(DFUN_ERR_LINE,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_GET_ADDED_OBJ_LIST);
      return false;
     }
   //--- If the list is empty, return 'false'
   if(list.Total()==0)
      return false;
   //--- Declare the variable for storing the result
   bool res=true;
   //--- In the loop by the list of newly added standard graphical objects,
   for(int i=0;i<list.Total();i++)
     {
      //--- retrieve the next object from the list and
      CGStdGraphObj *obj=list.Detach(i);
      //--- if failed to retrieve the object, inform of that, add 'false' to the resulting variable and move on to the next one
      if(obj==NULL)
        {
         CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_DETACH_OBJ_FROM_LIST);
         res &=false;
         continue;
        }
      //--- if failed to add the object to the collection list, inform of that,
      //--- remove the object, add 'false' to the resulting variable and move on to the next one
      if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj))
        {
         CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST);
         delete obj;
         res &=false;
         continue;
        }
      //--- The object has been successfully retrieved from the list of newly added graphical objects and introduced into the collection -
      //--- find the next free object ID, write it to the property and display the short object description in the journal
      else
        {
         bool program_object=(::StringFind(obj.Name(),this.m_name_program)==0);
         obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(program_object));
         obj.Print();
        }
     }
   //--- Return the result of adding the object to the collection
   return res;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

if-elseを削除してオブジェクトクリックトラッキングを追加して、マウスでオブジェクトの選択を決定することにより、イベントハンドラロジックを簡素化しましょう (まだ実装されていません)。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event handler                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CGraphElementsCollection::OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam)
  {
   CGStdGraphObj *obj=NULL;
   ushort idx=ushort(id-CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM);
   if(id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CHANGE  || id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG    || 
      idx==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CHANGE || idx==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG   ||
      id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK   || idx==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK)
     {
      //--- Get the chart ID. If lparam is zero,
      //--- the event is from the current chart,
      //--- otherwise, this is a custom event from an indicator
      long chart_id=(lparam==0 ? ::ChartID() : lparam);
      //--- Get the object, whose properties were changed or which was relocated,
      //--- from the collection list by its name set in sparam
      obj=this.GetStdGraphObject(sparam,chart_id);
      
      //--- If failed to get the object by its name, it is not on the list,
      //--- which means its name has been changed
      if(obj==NULL)
        {
         //--- Let's search the list for the object that is not on the chart
         obj=this.FindMissingObj(chart_id);
         //--- If failed to find the object here as well, exit
         if(obj==NULL)
            return;
         //--- Get the name of the renamed graphical object on the chart, which is not in the collection list
         string name_new=this.FindExtraObj(chart_id);
         //--- Set a new name for the collection list object, which does not correspond to any graphical object on the chart
         obj.SetName(name_new);
        }
      //--- Update the properties of the obtained object
      //--- and check their change
      obj.PropertiesRefresh();
      obj.PropertiesCheckChanged();
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

以下は、新しい標準グラフィカルオブジェクトを作成するメソッドです。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create a new standard graphical object                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CGraphElementsCollection::CreateNewStdGraphObject(const long chart_id,
                                                       const string name,
                                                       const ENUM_OBJECT type,
                                                       const int subwindow,
                                                       const datetime time1,
                                                       const double price1,
                                                       const datetime time2=0,
                                                       const double price2=0,
                                                       const datetime time3=0,
                                                       const double price3=0,
                                                       const datetime time4=0,
                                                       const double price4=0,
                                                       const datetime time5=0,
                                                       const double price5=0)
  {
   ::ResetLastError();
   switch(type)
     {
      //--- Lines
      case OBJ_VLINE             : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_VLINE,subwindow,time1,0);
      case OBJ_HLINE             : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_HLINE,subwindow,0,price1);
      case OBJ_TREND             : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_TREND,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2);
      case OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE      : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2);
      case OBJ_CYCLES            : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_CYCLES,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2);
      case OBJ_ARROWED_LINE      : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_ARROWED_LINE,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2);
      //--- Channels
      case OBJ_CHANNEL           : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_CHANNEL,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3);
      case OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL     : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2);
      case OBJ_REGRESSION        : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_REGRESSION,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2);
      case OBJ_PITCHFORK         : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_PITCHFORK,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3);
      //--- Gann
      case OBJ_GANNLINE          : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_GANNLINE,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2);
      case OBJ_GANNFAN           : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_GANNFAN,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2);
      case OBJ_GANNGRID          : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_GANNGRID,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2);
      //--- Fibo
      case OBJ_FIBO              : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_FIBO,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2);
      case OBJ_FIBOTIMES         : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_FIBOTIMES,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2);
      case OBJ_FIBOFAN           : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_FIBOFAN,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2);
      case OBJ_FIBOARC           : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_FIBOARC,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2);
      case OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL       : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3);
      case OBJ_EXPANSION         : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_EXPANSION,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3);
      //--- Elliott
      case OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5       : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3,time4,price4,time5,price5);
      case OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3       : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3);
      //--- Shapes
      case OBJ_RECTANGLE         : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_RECTANGLE,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2);
      case OBJ_TRIANGLE          : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_TRIANGLE,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3);
      case OBJ_ELLIPSE           : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_ELLIPSE,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3);
      //--- Arrows
      case OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP    : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP,subwindow,time1,price1);
      case OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN  : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN,subwindow,time1,price1);
      case OBJ_ARROW_UP          : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_ARROW_UP,subwindow,time1,price1);
      case OBJ_ARROW_DOWN        : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_ARROW_DOWN,subwindow,time1,price1);
      case OBJ_ARROW_STOP        : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_ARROW_STOP,subwindow,time1,price1);
      case OBJ_ARROW_CHECK       : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_ARROW_CHECK,subwindow,time1,price1);
      case OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE  : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE,subwindow,time1,price1);
      case OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE,subwindow,time1,price1);
      case OBJ_ARROW_BUY         : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_ARROW_BUY,subwindow,time1,price1);
      case OBJ_ARROW_SELL        : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_ARROW_SELL,subwindow,time1,price1);
      case OBJ_ARROW             : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_ARROW,subwindow,time1,price1);
      //--- Graphical objects
      case OBJ_TEXT              : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_TEXT,subwindow,time1,price1);
      case OBJ_LABEL             : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_LABEL,subwindow,0,0);
      case OBJ_BUTTON            : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_BUTTON,subwindow,0,0);
      case OBJ_CHART             : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_CHART,subwindow,0,0);
      case OBJ_BITMAP            : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_BITMAP,subwindow,time1,price1);
      case OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL      : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL,subwindow,0,0);
      case OBJ_EDIT              : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_EDIT,subwindow,0,0);
      case OBJ_EVENT             : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_EVENT,subwindow,time1,0);
      case OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL   : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL,subwindow,0,0);
      //---
      default: return false;
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

このメソッドは、オブジェクトを特徴とするチャートのID、その名前、タイプ、チャートサブウィンドウ、および5つのピボットポイント座標を受け取ります。最初の座標(時間と価格)は必須ですが、残りの座標には事前定義されたデフォルト値があり、標準グラフィカルオブジェクトを作成できます。このメソッドでは、最後のエラーコードをリセットし、オブジェクトタイプに応じてObjectCreate()関数の実行結果を返します。オブジェクト作成エラーの場合、上記で検討したCreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj()メソッドを呼び出して、エラーコードとその説明を含むエラーメッセージを操作ログに送信します。

これで、クラスに実装された改善をテストし、標準のグラフィカルオブジェクトをプログラムする準備が整いました。

テスト

すべてのグラフィカルオブジェクトを作成するのではなく、垂直線のみに制限します。Ctrlキーを押しながらチャートを左クリックすると作成されます。オブジェクトの作成、同じ名前のオブジェクトを作成しようとしたときのエラーの処理、時間座標の変更の処理、3つ以上のピボットポイントを持つオブジェクトのピボットポイント座標の変更の追跡を確認してみましょう。

テストを実行するには、前の記事のEAを\MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part89\TestDoEasyPart89.mq5として保存します。

EAのOnChartEvent()ハンドラで、Ctrlキーを押しながらフォームオブジェクトを作成するためのコードブロックを無効にし、マウスクリック座標でCtrlキーを押しながらチャートをクリックして、指定した名前の垂直線を作成するコードブロックを追加します

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| ChartEvent function                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,
                  const long &lparam,
                  const double &dparam,
                  const string &sparam)
  {
//--- If working in the tester, exit
   if(MQLInfoInteger(MQL_TESTER))
      return;
//--- If the mouse is moved
   /*
   if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE)
     {
      CForm *form=NULL;
      datetime time=0;
      double price=0;
      int wnd=0;
      
      //--- If Ctrl is not pressed,
      if(!IsCtrlKeyPressed())
        {
         //--- clear the list of created form objects, allow scrolling a chart with the mouse and show the context menu
         list_forms.Clear();
         ChartSetInteger(ChartID(),CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL,true);
         ChartSetInteger(ChartID(),CHART_CONTEXT_MENU,true);
         return;
        }
      
      //--- If X and Y chart coordinates are successfully converted into time and price,
      if(ChartXYToTimePrice(ChartID(),(int)lparam,(int)dparam,wnd,time,price))
        {
         //--- get the bar index the cursor is hovered over
         int index=iBarShift(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,time);
         if(index==WRONG_VALUE)
            return;
         
         //--- Get the bar index by index
         CBar *bar=engine.SeriesGetBar(Symbol(),Period(),index);
         if(bar==NULL)
            return;
         
         //--- Convert the coordinates of a chart from the time/price representation of the bar object to the X and Y coordinates
         int x=(int)lparam,y=(int)dparam;
         if(!ChartTimePriceToXY(ChartID(),0,bar.Time(),(bar.Open()+bar.Close())/2.0,x,y))
            return;
         
         //--- Disable moving a chart with the mouse and showing the context menu
         ChartSetInteger(ChartID(),CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL,false);
         ChartSetInteger(ChartID(),CHART_CONTEXT_MENU,false);
         
         //--- Create the form object name and hide all objects except one having such a name
         string name="FormBar_"+(string)index;
         HideFormAllExceptOne(name);
         
         //--- If the form object with such a name does not exist yet,
         if(!IsPresentForm(name))
           {
            //--- create a new form object
            form=bar.CreateForm(index,name,x,y,114,16);   
            if(form==NULL)
               return;
            
            //--- Set activity and unmoveability flags for the form
            form.SetActive(true);
            form.SetMovable(false);
            //--- Set the opacity of 200
            form.SetOpacity(200);
            //--- The form background color is set as the first color from the color array
            form.SetColorBackground(array_clr[0]);
            //--- Form outlining frame color
            form.SetColorFrame(C'47,70,59');
            //--- Draw the shadow drawing flag
            form.SetShadow(true);
            //--- Calculate the shadow color as the chart background color converted to the monochrome one
            color clrS=form.ChangeColorSaturation(form.ColorBackground(),-100);
            //--- If the settings specify the usage of the chart background color, replace the monochrome color with 20 units
            //--- Otherwise, use the color specified in the settings for drawing the shadow
            color clr=(InpUseColorBG ? form.ChangeColorLightness(clrS,-20) : InpColorForm3);
            //--- Draw the form shadow with the right-downwards offset from the form by three pixels along all axes
            //--- Set the shadow opacity to 200, while the blur radius is equal to 4
            form.DrawShadow(2,2,clr,200,3);
            //--- Fill the form background with a vertical gradient
            form.Erase(array_clr,form.Opacity());
            //--- Draw an outlining rectangle at the edges of the form
            form.DrawRectangle(0,0,form.Width()-1,form.Height()-1,form.ColorFrame(),form.Opacity());
            //--- If failed to add the form object to the list, remove the form and exit the handler
            if(!list_forms.Add(form))
              {
               delete form;
               return;
              }
            //--- Capture the form appearance
            form.Done();
           }
         //--- If the form object exists,
         if(form!=NULL)
           {
            //--- draw a text with the bar type description on it and show the form. The description corresponds to the mouse cursor position
            form.TextOnBG(0,bar.BodyTypeDescription(),form.Width()/2,form.Height()/2-1,FRAME_ANCHOR_CENTER,C'7,28,21');
            form.Show();
           }
         //--- Re-draw the chart
         ChartRedraw();
        }
     }
   */
   if(id==CHARTEVENT_CLICK)
     {
      if(!IsCtrlKeyPressed())
         return;
      datetime time=0;
      double price=0;
      int sw=0;
      if(ChartXYToTimePrice(ChartID(),(int)lparam,(int)dparam,sw,time,price))
         engine.GetGraphicObjCollection().CreateLineVertical(ChartID(),"LineVertical",0,time);
     }
   engine.GetGraphicObjCollection().OnChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);
   
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

EAをコンパイルし、チャート上で起動します。

まず、Ctrlキーを押しながらチャートをクリックして垂直線を作成し、線IDと、チャートに沿って線を移動したときにオブジェクトのプロパティがどのように変化するかを確認します。同じ線を再作成すると、操作ログにエラーメッセージが表示されます。
次に、等距離のチャネルを作成し、そのID値を確認して、3つのピボットポイントのプロパティの変更がどのように追跡されるかを確認します。



次の段階

次の記事では、グラフィカルオブジェクトをプログラミングするための機能の作業を続けます。

ライブラリの現在のバージョンのすべてのファイルは、テストおよびダウンロードできるように、MQL5のテストEAファイルと一緒に以下に添付されています。プログラムに属していないチャートグラフィカルオブジェクトでライブラリを機能させるには、第87部の指標ファイルが必要です 。

質問、コメント、提案はコメント欄にお願いします。

目次に戻る

*連載のこれまでの記事:


MetaQuotes Ltdによってロシア語から翻訳されました。
元の記事: https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/10119

添付されたファイル |
ZIPをダウンロード
MQL5.zip (4174.43 KB)

警告: これらの資料についてのすべての権利はMetaQuotes Ltd.が保有しています。これらの資料の全部または一部の複製や再プリントは禁じられています。

この記事はサイトのユーザーによって執筆されたものであり、著者の個人的な見解を反映しています。MetaQuotes Ltdは、提示された情報の正確性や、記載されているソリューション、戦略、または推奨事項の使用によって生じたいかなる結果についても責任を負いません。

この著者による他の記事

最後のコメント | ディスカッションに移動 (8)
Konstantin Nikitin
Konstantin Nikitin | 9 12月 2021 において 21:05
andrik377 プリントとは 何ですか？どこで読むことができますか？

2.ロギングとはジャーナリング、つまりイベントに関する情報を生成し、どこか（Expert Advisorのログやファイルなど）に送信することです。複雑なソフトウェアには必要なものです。基本的なオブジェクトのテキストで、その初歩をいくつか見たことがある。

ドキュメント->印刷

Artyom Trishkin
Artyom Trishkin | 9 12月 2021 において 21:38
andrik377 プリントとは 何ですか？どこで読むことができますか？

2.ロギングとはジャーナリング、つまりイベントに関する情報を生成し、どこか（Expert Advisorのログやファイルなど）に送信することです。複雑なソフトウェアには必要なものです。基本的なオブジェクトのテキストで、その初歩を見たことがあります。

このためにCMessageという クラスがある。

:: 関数名の前は、コンテキスト解決の操作 である。

andrik377
andrik377 | 12 12月 2021 において 07:25
グローバルな::Print メソッドはまだ利用できないのですか？
Artyom Trishkin
Artyom Trishkin | 12 12月 2021 において 08:06
andrik377 Print はまだ利用できないのですか？
なぜ必要なのですか？
関数はあります。必要なら使ってください。
andrik377
andrik377 | 12 12月 2021 において 16:47

例を挙げてください。
より優れたプログラマー(第07部): 成功したフリーランス開発者になるためのメモ より優れたプログラマー(第07部): 成功したフリーランス開発者になるためのメモ
MQL5でフリーランス開発者として成功したいならば、この記事はあなたにぴったりです。
MQL言語を使用したゼロからのディープニューラルネットワークプログラミング MQL言語を使用したゼロからのディープニューラルネットワークプログラミング
この記事は、MQL4/5言語を使用してディープニューラルネットワークを最初から作成する方法を読者に教えることを目的としています。
マーケット価格予測に対する汎用回帰モデル(第2部): 自然、技術、社会の過渡関数 マーケット価格予測に対する汎用回帰モデル(第2部): 自然、技術、社会の過渡関数
本稿は前稿からの論理的続編で、最初の記事で出された結論を確認する事実にハイライトを当てています。これらの事実は、その出版後10年以内に明らかになったもので、マーケット価格変化のパターンを説明する3つの検出された動的過渡関数を中心としています。
時間の取扱い(第2部): 関数 時間の取扱い(第2部): 関数
証券会社のオフセットとGMTを自動で特定します。おそらく不十分な答えしかくれない(欠如した時間について説明することはいとわないでしょうが)証券会社にサポートを求める代わりに、時間が変わる週に証券会社が価格をどのように計算するかを自分で見ます。結局のところ、私たちはPCを持っているので、面倒な手作業ではなくプログラムを使用します。