Grafiken in der Bibliothek DoEasy (Teil 89): Programmieren von grafischen Standardobjekten, grundlegende Funktionsweise

Konzept

Derzeit ist die Bibliothek in der Lage, Standard-Grafikobjekte auf dem Client-Terminal-Chart zu kontrollieren, einschließlich ihrer Entfernung und Änderung einiger ihrer Parameter. Manchmal ist es nützlich, über neu eingestellte, geänderte oder entfernte nutzerdefinierte grafische Objekte in einem Charts direkt aus Ihrem Programm zu wissen. Im Moment fehlt uns jedoch die Möglichkeit, Standard-Grafikobjekte aus nutzerdefinierten Programmen zu erstellen. Mit der Möglichkeit, grafische Objekte zu programmieren und Änderungen ihrer Eigenschaften zu verfolgen, können wir zusammengesetzte grafische Objekte beliebiger Komplexität, Verschachtelungstiefe und Anzahl kontrollierter Pivotpunkte erstellen. In diesem Artikel werde ich die grundlegenden Funktionen für die Programmierung grafischer Standardobjekte erstellen. Ich werde die Funktionalität in den kommenden Artikeln verfeinern und dabei die Möglichkeit berücksichtigen, nutzerdefinierte zusammengesetzte grafische Objekte auf der Grundlage der Standardobjekte zu erstellen.

Außerdem werde ich nach und nach dafür sorgen, dass Bibliotheksobjekte dynamische Arrays zur Speicherung ihrer Eigenschaften verwenden. In der Tat habe ich damit bereits im vorherigen Artikel begonnen. Hier werde ich einen logischen Fehler beheben, der im vorigen Artikel gemacht wurde und dazu führte, dass Eigenschaftsänderungen von Objekten mit mehr als zwei Pivot-Punkten nicht verfolgt werden konnten. Außerdem werde ich die Klasse eines mehrdimensionalen dynamischen Arrays korrigieren und verbessern, so dass sie als separate Einheit der Bibliothek verwendet werden kann, und sie in eine separate Datei verschieben.







Verbesserung der Klassenbibliothek

Die abgeleiteten Klassen eines abstrakten grafischen Objekts benötigen einige Eigenschaften, die von dem Objekt unterstützt werden, damit diese Eigenschaften bei der Suche, Sortierung und Anzeige der Eigenschaften im Terminaljournal berücksichtigt werden können. In den Dateien GStdFiboArcObj.mqh und GStdGannFanObj.mqh fügen wir die Zeichenkette zur Unterstützung der realen Eigenschaft "Pegelwert" durch das Objekt hinzu:



bool CGStdFiboArcObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; }

In den Dateien GStdExpansionObj.mqh, GStdFiboChannelObj.mqh, GStdFiboFanObj.mqh, GStdFiboObj.mqh, GStdFiboTimesObj.mqh und GStdPitchforkObj.mqh wurden die folgenden Änderungen in der gleichen Methode vorgenommen, um die gleiche Eigenschaft zu unterstützen:

bool CGStdPitchforkObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; }

In der Datei GStdHLineObj.mqh der Objektklasse "Horizontal line", entfernen wir die Eigenschaft "Pivot point time" aus der Methode, die das Flag des Objekts zurückgibt, das die Integer-Eigenschaft unterstützt, da das Objekt nur den Preis zur Konstruktion verwendet:

bool CGStdHLineObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; }

Das Objekt "Vertikale Linie" in der Datei GStdVLineObj.mqh verwendet nur Zeit für seine Konstruktion. Daher werde ich alles aus der Methode entfernen, das das Flag des Objekts zurückgibt, das eine echte Eigenschaft unterstützt — das Objekt unterstützt keine echten Eigenschaften:

bool CGStdVLineObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return false ; }





Im vorigen Artikel habe ich einen logischen Fehler übersehen, der uns daran hindert, die Änderungen der Eigenschaften von Objekt-Drehpunkten und -Ebenen zu kontrollieren, wenn zwei Drehpunkte für die Objektkonstruktion verwendet werden oder das Objekt mehr als zwei Ebenen aufweist. Es handelte sich hauptsächlich um die Methode, die die angegebene Anzahl von Zellen am Ende des Arrays hinzufügt. Die Methode erhielt den Zeiger auf ein außerhalb erstelltes Objekt, während das Array die angegebene Anzahl dieser Zeiger erhielt:

bool AddQuantity( const string source, const int total , CObject * object ) { bool res= true ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { if (! this . Add( object )) { CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); res &= false ; continue ; } } return res; }

Es handelt sich jedoch um das gleiche Objekt! Wir übergeben einfach den Zeiger auf ein außerhalb der Methode erzeugtes Objekt und multiplizieren die Zeiger darauf in einer Schleife. Daher wirkt sich eine Änderung der Eigenschaften des Objekts selbst auf alle Zeiger aus — auch sie verweisen auf dasselbe Objekt. Daher haben wir das Array mit Instanzen derselben Objekteigenschaft und nicht mit unterschiedlichen Eigenschaften gefüllt. Wenn das Objekt mehrere Bezugspunkte aufwies, haben wir den Drehpunkt mit der angegebenen Anzahl multipliziert. Anstatt die realen Werte des zweiten, dritten, vierten und fünften Punktes zu verwalten, fügten wir dem Array die Eigenschaft des zweiten Drehpunktes hinzu. Dies verhinderte, dass wir die Werte des realen Referenzpunktes abrufen, verfolgen und ändern konnten. Die Änderung des zweiten Pivotpunkts führte dazu, dass diese Änderungen auf den dritten, vierten und fünften Objektpunkt kopiert wurden.



Fügen wir eine weitere Methode zum Erstellen eines neuen Datenobjekts hinzu. Mit dieser Methode wird ein neues Eigenschaftsobjekt erstellt. Diese neue Eigenschaft (und nicht den Zeiger) fügen wir dem Array in der Methode AddQuantity() hinzu, in der wir einfach den von außen erstellten Zeiger in der angegebenen Menge dem Array hinzugefügt haben.

Da wir in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\XDimArray.mqh drei Sätze identischer Klassen haben — die Klassen zur Erstellung dynamischer mehrdimensionaler Integer-, Real- und String-Arrays -, wollen wir dies am Beispiel der Klassen zur Erstellung eines mehrdimensionalen dynamischen Integer-Arrays betrachten.

In der Klasse eines Array vom Typ long schreiben wir die Methode zur Erstellung eines neuen Datenobjekts:

class CDimLong : public CArrayObj { private : CDataUnitLong *CreateData( const string source, const long value = 0 ) { CDataUnitLong *data= new CDataUnitLong(); if (data==NULL) ::Print(source,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_LONG_DATA_OBJ)); else data.Value= value ; return data; }

Hier ist alles ganz einfach: wir erstellen ein neues Objekt mit datem dey Typs long und setzen den Wert, der der Methode übergeben wurde, für dieses Objekt. Wenn es nicht gelingt, ein Objekt zu erstellen, wird das im Journal mitgeteilt. Die Methode gibt den Zeiger auf das erstellte Objekt zurück oder NULL im Falle eines Fehlers.



Fügen Sie die Änderungen in der Methode AddQuantity() hinzu:

bool AddQuantity( const string source, const int total, const long value = 0 ) { bool res= true ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CDataUnitLong *data= this .CreateData(DFUN, value ); if (data==NULL) { res &= false ; continue ; } data.Value= value ; if (! this .Add(data)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); delete data; res &= false ; continue ; } } return res; }

Anstelle des Zeigers auf das Objekt erhält die Methode nun den Wert, der einer neu erstellten Eigenschaft zugewiesen werden soll. In der Schleife wird ein neues Objekt erstellt und der Liste hinzugefügt.



In der Methode Increase(), in der ich zuvor ein neues Objekt erstellt und den Zeiger darauf an die Methode AddQuantity() übergeben habe, rufe ich einfach die Methode AddQuantity() auf, da nun neue Objekte in der Schleife erstellt und dem Array innerhalb der Methode AddQuantity() hinzugefügt werden und nicht mehr ein Zeiger auf ein einzelnes Objekt, das zuvor in der Methode Increase() erstellt wurde.

Entfernen wir den folgenden Codeblock aus der Methode:

int Increase( const int total, const long value = 0 ) { int size_prev= this .Total(); CDataUnitLong *data= new CDataUnitLong(); if (data==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_LONG_DATA_OBJ)); return 0 ; } data.Value= value ; this .AddQuantity(DFUN,total,data); return this .Total()-size_prev; }

Die aufgerufene Methode AddQuantity() erhält nun einen Anfangswert für ein neu zum Array hinzugefügtes Datenobjekt anstelle eines Zeigers:

int Increase( const int total, const long value = 0 ) { int size_prev= this .Total(); this .AddQuantity(DFUN,total, value ); return this .Total()-size_prev; }

Die gleichen Änderungen wurden an den übrigen Klassen der Datei vorgenommen. Ich werde sie hier nicht wiederholen, da sie identisch sind.

Sie können alle Änderungen in den unten angehängten Dateien sehen.

In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh fügen wir die neue Nachrichtenindizes hinzu:

MSG_GRAPH_ELM_COLLECTION_ERR_OBJ_ALREADY_EXISTS, MSG_GRAPH_ELM_COLLECTION_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CTRL_OBJ, MSG_GRAPH_ELM_COLLECTION_ERR_FAILED_GET_CTRL_OBJ, MSG_GRAPH_ELM_COLLECTION_ERR_GR_OBJ_ALREADY_EXISTS, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_STD_GRAPH_OBJ, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_NOT_FIND_SUBWINDOW,

...

MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_BMP_FILE_STATE_ON, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_BMP_FILE_STATE_OFF, MSG_DATA_PROP_OBJ_OUT_OF_PROP_RANGE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_GET_ADDED_OBJ_LIST, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_DETACH_OBJ_FROM_LIST, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_CREATE_EVN_CTRL_INDICATOR, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_CREATE_EVN_CTRL_INDICATOR, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_CLOSED_CHARTS, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_OBJECTS_ON_CLOSED_CHARTS, };

und die Nachrichtentexte, die den neu hinzugefügten Indizes entsprechen:



{ "Ошибка. Уже существует объект управления чартами с идентификатором чарта " , "Error. A chart control object already exists with chart id " }, { "Не удалось создать объект управления чартами с идентификатором чарта " , "Failed to create chart control object with chart id " }, { "Не удалось получить объект управления чартами с идентификатором чарта " , "Failed to get chart control object with chart id " }, { "Такой графический объект уже существует: " , "Such a graphic object already exists: " }, { "Не удалось создать объект класса для графического объекта " , "Failed to create class object for graphic object" }, { "Не удалось создать графический объект " , "Failed to create graphic object " }, { "Не удалось найти подокно графика" , "Could not find chart subwindow" },

...

{ "Состояние \"On\"" , "State \"On\"" }, { "Состояние \"Off\"" , "State \"Off\"" }, { "Переданное свойство находится за пределами диапазона свойств объекта" , "The passed property is outside the range of the object's properties" }, { "Не удалось получить список вновь добавленных объектов" , "Failed to get the list of newly added objects" }, { "Не удалось изъять графический объект из списка" , "Failed to detach graphic object from the list" }, { "Создан индикатор контроля и отправки событий" , "An indicator for monitoring and sending events has been created" }, { "Не удалось создать индикатор контроля и отправки событий" , "Failed to create indicator for monitoring and sending events" }, { "Закрыто окон графиков: " , "Closed chart windows: " }, { "С ними удалено объектов: " , "Objects removed with them: " }, };





Machen wir noch kleinere Verbesserungen in der Klasse des Basisobjekts der grafischen Objekte der Bibliothek.

Die grafischen Objekte verfügen über Eigenschaften vom Typ bool, die die Flags einiger Objekteigenschaften zurückgeben. Die abstrakte Klasse der grafischen Objekte hat Methoden, die solche Flags zurückgeben und setzen. Die Methodennamen zeigen an, dass die Methode das Flag setzt, zum Beispiel:

SetFlagDrawLines (Linien für die Elliott-Wellenmarkierung anzeigen). In der Klasse des Basisobjekts der grafischen Objekte der Bibliothek gibt es eine entsprechende Methode namens SetDrawLines(). Wenn wir also versuchen, das Flag für ein Objekt zu setzen, sehen wir zwei Hinweise zur Auswahl einer Methode. Das ist verwirrend. Wenn wir außerdem die Methode des grafischen Basisobjekts und nicht des abstrakten Objekts auswählen, wird in den Eigenschaften keine Änderung vorgenommen, die in den Objektarrays festgelegt wurde. Stattdessen geben wir einfach einen Befehl zur Änderung einer Eigenschaft im grafischen Objekt selbst. Die entsprechende Eigenschaft im Klassenobjekt bleibt unverändert. Das bedeutet, dass wir alle diese Methoden umbenennen müssen, um Fehler bei der Auswahl von zwei Methoden zu vermeiden. Ich glaube, dass es später auch notwendig sein wird, die Rückgabetypen dieser Methoden zu vereinheitlichen, damit der Compiler in der Lage ist, die erforderliche Methode eindeutig auszuwählen.

Lassen Sie uns die notwendigen Korrekturen in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GBaseObj.mqh einführen:

bool Set Flag Back( const bool flag) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_BACK ,flag)) { this .m_back=flag; return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } bool Set Flag Selected( const bool flag) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_SELECTED ,flag)) { this .m_selected=flag; return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } bool Set Flag Selectable( const bool flag) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE ,flag)) { this .m_selectable=flag; return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } bool Set Flag Hidden( const bool flag) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE ,flag)) { this .m_hidden=flag; return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; }





Verschieben wir die Klassen zur Erstellung eines multidimensionalen dynamischen Arrays in eine separate Datei. Ich werde sie so verbessern, dass sie zu einem Werkzeug für die Erstellung von Eigenschaftsobjekten für jedes bestehende oder geplante Objekt der Bibliothek werden, das Arrays für die Speicherung seiner Eigenschaften (Integer, Real und String) verwendet.

Im Ordner \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\ der Serviceklassen und -funktionen erstellen wir die neue Datei Properties.mqh. Sie soll alle Klassen für die Erstellung eines zweidimensionalen Arrays von Objekteigenschaften und eines Eigenschaftsobjekts (sowohl die vorherigen als auch die aktuellen), die im vorherigen Artikel festgelegt wurden, direkt in den Klassenkörper des abstrakten grafischen Standardobjekts CGStdGraphObj bringen:

class CGStdGraphObj : public CGBaseObj { private : class CDataPropObj { private : CArrayObj m_list; int m_total_int; int m_total_dbl; int m_total_str; int IndexProp(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( int )property- this .m_total_int; } int IndexProp(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) const { return ( int )property- this .m_total_int- this .m_total_dbl; } public : CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list; } CXDimArrayLong *Long() const { return this .m_list.At( 0 ); } CXDimArrayDouble *Double() const { return this .m_list.At( 1 ); } CXDimArrayString *String() const { return this .m_list.At( 2 ); } void Set(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, int index, long value ) { this .Long().Set(property,index, value ); } void Set(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, int index, double value ) { this .Double().Set( this .IndexProp(property),index, value ); } void Set(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, int index, string value ) { this .String().Set( this .IndexProp(property),index, value ); } long Get(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, int index) const { return this .Long().Get(property,index); } double Get(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, int index) const { return this .Double().Get( this .IndexProp(property),index); } string Get(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, int index) const { return this .String().Get( this .IndexProp(property),index); } int Size( const int range) const { if (range< this .m_total_int) return this .Long().Size(range); else if (range< this .m_total_int+ this .m_total_dbl) return this .Double().Size( this .IndexProp((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)range)); else if (range< this .m_total_int+ this .m_total_dbl+ this .m_total_str) return this .String().Size( this .IndexProp((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)range)); return 0 ; } bool SetSizeRange( const int range, const int size) { if (range< this .m_total_int) return this .Long().SetSizeRange(range,size); else if (range< this .m_total_int+ this .m_total_dbl) return this .Double().SetSizeRange( this .IndexProp((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)range),size); else if (range< this .m_total_int+ this .m_total_dbl+ this .m_total_str) return this .String().SetSizeRange( this .IndexProp((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)range),size); return false ; } CDataPropObj( const int prop_total_integer, const int prop_total_double, const int prop_total_string) { this .m_total_int=prop_total_integer; this .m_total_dbl=prop_total_double; this .m_total_str=prop_total_string; this .m_list.Add( new CXDimArrayLong( this .m_total_int, 1 )); this .m_list.Add( new CXDimArrayDouble( this .m_total_dbl, 1 )); this .m_list.Add( new CXDimArrayString( this .m_total_str, 1 )); } ~CDataPropObj() { m_list.Clear(); m_list.Shutdown(); } }; class CProperty { public : CDataPropObj *Curr; CDataPropObj *Prev; bool SetSizeRange( const int range, const int size) { return ( this .Curr.SetSizeRange(range,size) && this .Prev.SetSizeRange(range,size) ? true : false ); } int CurrSize( const int range) const { return Curr.Size(range); } int PrevSize( const int range) const { return Prev.Size(range); } void CurrentToPrevious( void ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Curr.Long().Total();i++) for ( int r= 0 ;r< this .Curr.Long().Size(i);r++) this .Prev.Long().Set(i,r, this .Curr.Long().Get(i,r)); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Curr.Double().Total();i++) for ( int r= 0 ;r< this .Curr.Double().Size(i);r++) this .Prev.Double().Set(i,r, this .Curr.Double().Get(i,r)); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Curr.String().Total();i++) for ( int r= 0 ;r< this .Curr.String().Size(i);r++) this .Prev.String().Set(i,r, this .Curr.String().Get(i,r)); } CProperty( const int prop_int_total, const int prop_double_total, const int prop_string_total) { this .Curr= new CDataPropObj(prop_int_total,prop_double_total,prop_string_total); this .Prev= new CDataPropObj(prop_int_total,prop_double_total,prop_string_total); } };

Um die Klasse universell zu machen, müssen wir die Verweise auf alle Aufzählungen, die zu einem bestimmten Klassenobjekt gehören, entfernen.

Um dies zu erreichen, ersetzen wir alle Enumerationen, die zur Auswahl der Methoden verwendet werden, die einen realen Eigenschaftsindex zurückgeben, durch gewöhnliche int-Variablen. Um die Eigenschaftsindizes zu berechnen, übergeben wir den Klassenkonstruktoren die maximale Eigenschaft für Real- und String-Eigenschaften (eine Integer-Eigenschaft verschiebt ihren Wert nicht und entspricht vollständig dem Eigenschaftsindex). Berechnen wir dann einfach die reellen Werte auf der Grundlage des Eigenschaftswerts und des Maximalwerts der Eigenschaften. Wie üblich wird die Idee deutlicher, wenn sie als Code dargestellt wird.

Die folgenden Klassen fügen wir der neu hinzugefügte Datei \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\Properties.mqh hinzu:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "XDimArray.mqh" class CDataPropObj : public CObject { private : CArrayObj m_list; int m_total_int; int m_total_dbl; int m_total_str; int m_prop_max_dbl; int m_prop_max_str; int IndexProp( int property) const { if (property< this .m_total_int) return property; else if (property< this .m_prop_max_dbl) return property- this .m_total_int; else if (property< this .m_prop_max_str) return property- this .m_total_int- this .m_total_dbl; CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_DATA_PROP_OBJ_OUT_OF_PROP_RANGE); return INT_MAX ; } public : CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list; } CXDimArrayLong *Long() const { return this .m_list.At( 0 ); } CXDimArrayDouble *Double() const { return this .m_list.At( 1 ); } CXDimArrayString *String() const { return this .m_list.At( 2 ); } void SetLong( int property, int index, long value) { this .Long().Set(property,index,value); } void SetDouble( int property, int index, double value) { this .Double().Set( this .IndexProp(property),index,value); } void SetString( int property, int index, string value) { this .String().Set( this .IndexProp(property),index,value); } long GetLong( int property, int index) const { return this .Long().Get(property,index); } double GetDouble( int property, int index) const { return this .Double().Get( this .IndexProp(property),index); } string GetString( int property, int index) const { return this .String().Get( this .IndexProp(property),index); } int Size( const int range) const { if (range< this .m_total_int) return this .Long().Size(range); else if (range< this .m_prop_max_dbl) return this .Double().Size( this .IndexProp(range)); else if (range< this .m_prop_max_str) return this .String().Size( this .IndexProp(range)); return 0 ; } bool SetSizeRange( const int range, const int size) { if (range< this .m_total_int) return this .Long().SetSizeRange(range,size); else if (range< this .m_prop_max_dbl) return this .Double().SetSizeRange( this .IndexProp(range),size); else if (range< this .m_prop_max_str) return this .String().SetSizeRange( this .IndexProp(range),size); return false ; } CDataPropObj( const int prop_total_integer, const int prop_total_double, const int prop_total_string) { this .m_total_int=prop_total_integer; this .m_total_dbl=prop_total_double; this .m_total_str=prop_total_string; this .m_prop_max_dbl= this .m_total_int+ this .m_total_dbl; this .m_prop_max_str= this .m_total_int+ this .m_total_dbl+ this .m_total_str; this .m_list.Add( new CXDimArrayLong( this .m_total_int, 1 )); this .m_list.Add( new CXDimArrayDouble( this .m_total_dbl, 1 )); this .m_list.Add( new CXDimArrayString( this .m_total_str, 1 )); } ~CDataPropObj() { m_list.Clear(); m_list.Shutdown(); } }; class CProperties : public CObject { private : CArrayObj m_list; public : CDataPropObj *Curr; CDataPropObj *Prev; bool SetSizeRange( const int range, const int size) { return ( this .Curr.SetSizeRange(range,size) && this .Prev.SetSizeRange(range,size) ? true : false ); } int CurrSize( const int range) const { return Curr.Size(range); } int PrevSize( const int range) const { return Prev.Size(range); } void CurrentToPrevious( void ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Curr.Long().Total();i++) for ( int r= 0 ;r< this .Curr.Long().Size(i);r++) this .Prev.Long().Set(i,r, this .Curr.Long().Get(i,r)); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Curr.Double().Total();i++) for ( int r= 0 ;r< this .Curr.Double().Size(i);r++) this .Prev.Double().Set(i,r, this .Curr.Double().Get(i,r)); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Curr.String().Total();i++) for ( int r= 0 ;r< this .Curr.String().Size(i);r++) this .Prev.String().Set(i,r, this .Curr.String().Get(i,r)); } CProperties( const int prop_int_total, const int prop_double_total, const int prop_string_total) { this .Curr= new CDataPropObj(prop_int_total,prop_double_total,prop_string_total); this .Prev= new CDataPropObj(prop_int_total,prop_double_total,prop_string_total); this .m_list.Add( this .Curr); this .m_list.Add( this .Prev); } ~CProperties() { this .m_list.Clear(); this .m_list.Shutdown(); } };

Alle wichtigen Erklärungen sind in den Codekommentaren enthalten. Vergleichen wir diese Klassen mit denen, die im vorherigen Artikel in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdGraphObj.mqh erstellt wurden.



Nun wollen wir die abstrakte grafische Standardobjektklasse in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdGraphObj.mqh verbessern.

Zunächst fügen wir die neu erstellte Datei der Objekteigenschaftsklassen hinzu:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\GBaseObj.mqh" #include "..\..\..\Services\Properties.mqh" class CGStdGraphObj : public CGBaseObj {

Die Klassen der Eigenschaftsobjekte sind bereits aus dem privaten Abschnitt der Klasse entfernt. Der Zeiger auf das Eigenschaftsobjekt wird ebenfalls darin deklariert. Die entsprechende Methode des properties-Objekts wird in jeder der Get- und Set-Methoden im öffentlichen Abschnitt der Klasse aufgerufen:



class CGStdGraphObj : public CGBaseObj { private : CProperties *Prop; int m_pivots; void SetTimePivot( const int index); void SetPricePivot( const int index); void SetLevelColor( const int index); void SetLevelStyle( const int index); void SetLevelWidth( const int index); void SetLevelValue( const int index); void SetLevelText( const int index); void SetBMPFile( const int index); public : void SetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, int index, long value ) { this .Prop.Curr. SetLong (property,index, value ); } void SetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, int index, double value ) { this .Prop.Curr. SetDouble (property,index, value ); } void SetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, int index, string value ) { this .Prop.Curr. SetString (property,index, value ); } long GetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, int index) const { return this .Prop.Curr. GetLong (property,index); } double GetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, int index) const { return this .Prop.Curr. GetDouble (property,index); } string GetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, int index) const { return this .Prop.Curr. GetString (property,index); } void SetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, int index, long value ) { this .Prop.Prev. SetLong (property,index, value ); } void SetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, int index, double value ){ this .Prop.Prev. SetDouble (property,index, value ); } void SetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, int index, string value ){ this .Prop.Prev. SetString (property,index, value ); } long GetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, int index) const { return this .Prop.Prev. GetLong (property,index); } double GetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, int index) const { return this .Prop.Prev. GetDouble (property,index); } string GetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, int index) const { return this .Prop.Prev. GetString (property,index); } CGStdGraphObj *GetObject( void ) { return & this ;}

Im öffentlichen Abschnitt tragen wir den Destruktor der Klasse ein, in der das Eigenschaftsobjekt entfernt werden soll:

CGStdGraphObj(){ this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ; m_group= WRONG_VALUE ; } ~CGStdGraphObj() { if ( this .Prop!= NULL ) delete this .Prop; } protected : CGStdGraphObj( const ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP group, const long chart_id, const int pivots, const string name);

Im Abschnitt der Methoden für den vereinfachten Zugriff und das Setzen von grafischen Objekteigenschaften, verbessern wir die Methoden zum Setzen der Eigenschaften der Flags:

bool Back( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK, 0 ); } void SetFlagBack( const bool flag) { if (CGBaseObj:: SetFlagBack (flag)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK, 0 ,flag); } long Zorder( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER, 0 ); } void SetZorder( const long value ) { if (CGBaseObj::SetZorder( value )) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER, 0 , value ); } bool Hidden( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN, 0 ); } void SetFlagHidden( const bool flag) { if (CGBaseObj:: SetFlagHidden (flag)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN, 0 ,flag); } bool Selected( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED, 0 ); } void SetFlagSelected( const bool flag) { if (CGBaseObj:: SetFlagSelected (flag)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED, 0 ,flag); } bool Selectable( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE, 0 ); } void SetFlagSelectable( const bool flag) { if (CGBaseObj:: SetFlagSelectable (flag)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE, 0 ,flag); }

Die Methode, die die aktuellen Eigenschaften zu den vorherigen kopiert, wird aus dem privaten Bereich in den öffentlichen verschoben:

string VisibleOnTimeframeDescription( void ); void PropertiesRefresh( void ); void PropertiesCheckChanged( void ); void PropertiesCopyToPrevData( void ); private : void GetAndSaveINT( void ); void GetAndSaveDBL( void ); void GetAndSaveSTR( void ); };

In dem geschützten parametrischen Konstruktor erzeugen wir ein neues Objekt mit den Eigenschaften des grafischen Objekts:

CGStdGraphObj::CGStdGraphObj( const ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP group , const long chart_id, const int pivots, const string name) { this .Prop= new CProperties( GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL , GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL , GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL );

Die Anzahl der grafischen Objekteigenschaften der Typen ganzzahlig, reellen und Text wird dem Klassenkonstruktor übergeben.



In der Methode, die die ganzzahligen Eigenschaften eines grafischen Objekts zurückgibt und sie in den Objekteigenschaften der Klasse speichert, wird geprüft, ob sich die Anzahl der Objektebenen geändert hat. Wenn ja, dann wird die Größe der Arrays aller Eigenschaften, die die Ebenenwerte speichern, geändert.

Andernfalls wird beim Setzen der Ebeneneigenschaften der Fehler "Array out of range" angezeigt:

this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_FILL )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_READONLY )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_LEVELS )); if ( this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS, 0 )!= this .GetPropertyPrev(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS, 0 )) { this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR, this .Levels()); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE, this .Levels()); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH, this .Levels()); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE, this .Levels()); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT, this .Levels()); } for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Levels();i++) { this .SetLevelColor(i); this .SetLevelStyle(i); this .SetLevelWidth(i); } this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_ALIGN ));

Vereinfachung der Methode zur Überprüfung der Änderungen von Objekteigenschaften:

void CGStdGraphObj::PropertiesCheckChanged( void ) { bool changed= false ; int begin= 0 , end=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for ( int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)i; if (! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; for ( int j= 0 ;j<Prop.CurrSize(prop);j++) { if ( this .GetProperty(prop,j)!= this .GetPropertyPrev(prop,j)) { changed= true ; :: Print (DFUN, this .Name(), ": " ,TextByLanguage( " Изменённое свойство: " , " Modified property: " ), this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } } } begin=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for ( int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if (! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; for ( int j= 0 ;j<Prop.CurrSize(prop);j++) { if ( this .GetProperty(prop,j)!= this .GetPropertyPrev(prop,j)) { changed= true ; :: Print (DFUN, this .Name(), ": " ,TextByLanguage( " Изменённое свойство: " , " Modified property: " ), this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } } } begin=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for ( int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)i; if (! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; for ( int j= 0 ;j<Prop.CurrSize(prop);j++) { if ( this .GetProperty(prop,j)!= this .GetPropertyPrev(prop,j)) { changed= true ; :: Print (DFUN, this .Name(), ": " ,TextByLanguage( " Изменённое свойство: " , " Modified property: " ), this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } } } if (changed) PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); }

In der bisherigen Methodenimplementierung habe ich die if-else-Konstruktion verwendet, um sicherzustellen, dass die Eigenschaft mehrere Werte hat (z. B. die Ankerpunktzeit), und jede solche Eigenschaft in einem eigenen Codeblock behandelt. Da wir in der Lage sind, die Größe des Eigenschaftsarrays für jede der Eigenschaften zu kennen, ist es ausreichend, die Werte einer einzelnen Eigenschaft in der Schleife einfach nach der Größe der zweiten Dimension des Arrays durchzugehen. Für eine einzelne Eigenschaft ist die Größe der zweiten Dimension 1, während sie für eine mehrfache gleich der Anzahl der Werte der Eigenschaft multi-properties ist. Somit kann alles in einer einzigen Schleife für jede der Objekteigenschaften durchgeführt werden. Genau das habe ich oben getan.



Ich habe auch einige kleinere Verbesserungen (z. B. Änderung der Methodennamen) in derselben Datei vorgenommen. Zum Beispiel wurde LevelColorsDescription() in LevelsColorDescription() umbenannt, was mehr dem Zweck der Methode entspricht. Ich werde diese Umbenennung hier nicht weiter besprechen. Sie finden sie in den angehängten Dateien.



Jedes der Bibliotheksobjekte hat neben anderen Eigenschaften auch eine eigene Objekt-ID. Die Kollektionsklasse der grafischen Elemente verfügt über zwei Kollektionen — die Kollektion der grafischen Elemente, deren Entwicklung ich bis zur Fertigstellung der Sammlung der grafischen Objekte (mit manuell erstellten grafischen Standardobjekten), an der ich gerade arbeite, ausgesetzt habe, und die grafischen Standardobjekte, die programmatisch erstellt werden. Hier werde ich mit der Entwicklung der Funktionalität zur Programmierung von grafischen Standardobjekten beginnen.

Die IDs von programmatisch erstellten grafischen Objekten werden im Bereich von 1 bis einschließlich 10000 liegen. Die IDs von manuell erstellten grafischen Objekten beginnen bei 10001.

Lassen Sie uns diesen Schwellenwert in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh einstellen:

#define PENDING_REQUEST_ID_TYPE_ERR ( 1 ) #define PENDING_REQUEST_ID_TYPE_REQ ( 2 ) #define SERIES_DEFAULT_BARS_COUNT ( 1000 ) #define PAUSE_FOR_SYNC_ATTEMPTS ( 16 ) #define ATTEMPTS_FOR_SYNC ( 5 ) #define TICKSERIES_DEFAULT_DAYS_COUNT ( 1 ) #define TICKSERIES_MAX_DATA_TOTAL ( 200000 ) #define MBOOKSERIES_DEFAULT_DAYS_COUNT ( 1 ) #define MBOOKSERIES_MAX_DATA_TOTAL ( 200000 ) #define PAUSE_FOR_CANV_UPDATE ( 16 ) #define NULL_COLOR ( 0x00FFFFFF ) #define OUTER_AREA_SIZE ( 16 ) #define PROGRAM_OBJ_MAX_ID ( 10000 )





Methoden zur Programmierung grafischer Standardobjekte

Wir verfügen bereits über Methoden, die die manuelle Erstellung von grafischen Objekten auf einem Diagramm, die Erstellung der entsprechenden Klassenobjekte und das Hinzufügen zur Kollektion verfolgen. Natürlich wäre es gut, sie für die aktuellen Aufgaben zu verwenden, aber es gibt einige Gründe, die mich gezwungen haben, die Verwendung von teilweise fertigen Methoden aufzugeben. Wir verfolgen einfach das Erscheinen von grafischen Objekten im Timer. Wenn ich ein Objekt programmatisch erstelle, möchte ich nicht auf den nächsten Timer-Tick warten und das neu erstellte Objekt sowie seine Erstellungsmethode (programmatisch und manuell) definieren.

Stattdessen werde ich die Methode in der Kollektion der grafischen Elemente für die Erstellung von grafischen Standardobjekten erstellen. Unmittelbar nach der Konstruktion des Objekts werde ich das entsprechende Klassenobjekt erstellen und es in die Kollektion aufnehmen. Die Suche nach Änderungen in den Objekteigenschaften wird von der bereits erstellten Funktionalität durchgeführt. Auf diese Weise werden wir in der Lage sein, Objekte zu erstellen und sie der Kollektion hinzuzufügen, während wir die Möglichkeit behalten, nach Änderungen zu suchen, ohne die Methode der Objekterstellung zu berücksichtigen. In Zukunft wird dies die Erstellung von zusammengesetzten grafischen Objekten und die Verwaltung ihrer Eigenschaften vereinfachen.

Der Name eines programmatisch erstellten grafischen Objekts enthält den Namen des Programms, aus dem das Objekt erstellt wurde. Dies wird es uns ermöglichen, unsere "eigenen" grafischen Objekte von manuell erstellten Objekten zu unterscheiden.

Um dies zu erreichen, fügen wir die neue Variable für die Speicherung des Programmnamens in den privaten Abschnitt der Diagrammobjekt-Verwaltungsklasse in der Datei der grafischen Element-Kollektion-Klasse \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh ein:

class CChartObjectsControl : public CObject { private : CArrayObj m_list_new_graph_obj; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES m_chart_timeframe; long m_chart_id; long m_chart_id_main; string m_chart_symbol; bool m_is_graph_obj_event; int m_total_objects; int m_last_objects; int m_delta_graph_obj; int m_handle_ind; string m_name_ind; string m_name_program; string LastAddedGraphObjName( void ); void SetMouseEvent( void ); public :

Im öffentlichen Abschnitt der Klasse entfernen wir die Angabe einer Chart-ID aus der Methode CreateNewGraphObj(), da die ID eine der primären Eigenschaften des Verwaltungsobjekts des Chartobjekt ist und sie direkt vom Objekt und nicht durch Übergabe an die Methode erhalten werden kann.

Setzen des Wertes des Programmnamens auf die entsprechende Variable in den Klassenkonstruktoren:



public : ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe( void ) const { return this .m_chart_timeframe; } long ChartID ( void ) const { return this .m_chart_id; } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .m_chart_symbol; } bool IsEvent( void ) const { return this .m_is_graph_obj_event; } int TotalObjects( void ) const { return this .m_total_objects; } int Delta( void ) const { return this .m_delta_graph_obj; } CGStdGraphObj *CreateNewGraphObj( const ENUM_OBJECT obj_type, const string name); CArrayObj *GetListNewAddedObj( void ) { return & this .m_list_new_graph_obj;} bool CreateEventControlInd( const long chart_id_main); bool AddEventControlInd( void ); void Refresh( void ); CChartObjectsControl( void ) { this .m_name_program=:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME ); this .m_chart_id=:: ChartID (); this .m_chart_timeframe=( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ):: ChartPeriod ( this .m_chart_id); this .m_chart_symbol=:: ChartSymbol ( this .m_chart_id); this .m_chart_id_main=:: ChartID (); this .m_list_new_graph_obj.Clear(); this .m_list_new_graph_obj.Sort(); this .m_is_graph_obj_event= false ; this .m_total_objects= 0 ; this .m_last_objects= 0 ; this .m_delta_graph_obj= 0 ; this .m_name_ind= "" ; this .m_handle_ind= INVALID_HANDLE ; this .SetMouseEvent(); } CChartObjectsControl( const long chart_id) { this .m_name_program=:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME ); this .m_chart_timeframe=( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ):: ChartPeriod ( this .m_chart_id); this .m_chart_symbol=:: ChartSymbol ( this .m_chart_id); this .m_chart_id_main=:: ChartID (); this .m_list_new_graph_obj.Clear(); this .m_list_new_graph_obj.Sort(); this .m_chart_id=chart_id; this .m_is_graph_obj_event= false ; this .m_total_objects= 0 ; this .m_last_objects= 0 ; this .m_delta_graph_obj= 0 ; this .m_name_ind= "" ; this .m_handle_ind= INVALID_HANDLE ; this .SetMouseEvent(); }

Bei der Prüfung auf einen leeren Namen ist außerdem darauf zu achten, dass das Objekt in der Methode, die Chart-Objekte prüft, nicht programmatisch erstellt wird:

void CChartObjectsControl::Refresh( void ) { this .m_total_objects=:: ObjectsTotal ( this . ChartID ()); this .m_delta_graph_obj= this .m_total_objects- this .m_last_objects; if ( this .m_delta_graph_obj!= 0 ) { string txt= ", " +(m_delta_graph_obj> 0 ? "Added: " : "Deleted: " )+( string ) fabs (m_delta_graph_obj)+ " obj" ; Print (DFUN, "ChartID=" , this . ChartID (), ", " , this . Symbol (), ", " ,TimeframeDescription( this .Timeframe()),txt); } if ( this .m_delta_graph_obj> 0 ) { string name= this .LastAddedGraphObjName(); if (name!= "" && :: StringFind (name,m_name_program)== WRONG_VALUE ) { ENUM_OBJECT type=( ENUM_OBJECT ):: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (),name, OBJPROP_TYPE ); ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type=ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE(type+OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 ); CGStdGraphObj *obj= this .CreateNewGraphObj(type,name); if (obj== NULL ) return ; obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM); if ( this .m_list_new_graph_obj.Search(obj)== WRONG_VALUE ) { this .m_list_new_graph_obj.Add(obj); } } } this .m_last_objects= this .m_total_objects; this .m_is_graph_obj_event=( bool ) this .m_delta_graph_obj; }

Mit anderen Worten, wenn ein Objektname keine Teilzeichenkette mit einem Programmnamen hat, sollte ein solches Objekt von der Methode behandelt werden, andernfalls handelt es sich um ein programmatisch erzeugtes grafisches Objekt, das durch eine andere Methode der Kollektion hinzugefügt wird.



In der Methode zum Erzeugen eines neuen grafischen Standardobjekts, ersetzen wir alle chart_id, die zuvor an die Methode übergeben wurden, durch die Chart-ID, die für das von ihr kontrollierte Objekt festgelegt wurde:

CGStdGraphObj *CChartObjectsControl::CreateNewGraphObj( const ENUM_OBJECT obj_type, const string name) { CGStdGraphObj *obj= NULL ; switch (( int )obj_type) { case OBJ_VLINE : return new CGStdVLineObj( this . ChartID () ,name); case OBJ_HLINE : return new CGStdHLineObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_TREND : return new CGStdTrendObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE : return new CGStdTrendByAngleObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_CYCLES : return new CGStdCyclesObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_ARROWED_LINE : return new CGStdArrowedLineObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_CHANNEL : return new CGStdChannelObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL : return new CGStdStdDevChannelObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_REGRESSION : return new CGStdRegressionObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_PITCHFORK : return new CGStdPitchforkObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_GANNLINE : return new CGStdGannLineObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_GANNFAN : return new CGStdGannFanObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_GANNGRID : return new CGStdGannGridObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_FIBO : return new CGStdFiboObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_FIBOTIMES : return new CGStdFiboTimesObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_FIBOFAN : return new CGStdFiboFanObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_FIBOARC : return new CGStdFiboArcObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL : return new CGStdFiboChannelObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_EXPANSION : return new CGStdExpansionObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5 : return new CGStdElliotWave5Obj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3 : return new CGStdElliotWave3Obj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_RECTANGLE : return new CGStdRectangleObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_TRIANGLE : return new CGStdTriangleObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_ELLIPSE : return new CGStdEllipseObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP : return new CGStdArrowThumbUpObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN : return new CGStdArrowThumbDownObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_ARROW_UP : return new CGStdArrowUpObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_ARROW_DOWN : return new CGStdArrowDownObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_ARROW_STOP : return new CGStdArrowStopObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_ARROW_CHECK : return new CGStdArrowCheckObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE : return new CGStdArrowLeftPriceObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE : return new CGStdArrowRightPriceObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_ARROW_BUY : return new CGStdArrowBuyObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_ARROW_SELL : return new CGStdArrowSellObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_ARROW : return new CGStdArrowObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_TEXT : return new CGStdTextObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_LABEL : return new CGStdLabelObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_BUTTON : return new CGStdButtonObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_CHART : return new CGStdChartObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_BITMAP : return new CGStdBitmapObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL : return new CGStdBitmapLabelObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_EDIT : return new CGStdEditObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_EVENT : return new CGStdEventObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL : return new CGStdRectangleLabelObj( this . ChartID () ,name); default : return NULL ; } }





In der Kollektion CGraphElementsCollection von grafischen Objekten, nämlich in der Methode, die die ID des ersten freien grafischen Objekts zurückgibt, fügen wir das Flag hinzu, das die ID des benötigten Objekts angibt: false — für ein manuell erstelltes Objekt, true — für ein programmatisch erstelltes Objekt

long GetFreeGraphObjID( bool program_object ); long GetFreeCanvElmID( void );

Deklarieren der privaten Methode, die ein neues grafisches Standardobjekt erstellt:

bool DeleteGraphObjCtrlObjFromList(CChartObjectsControl *obj); bool CreateNewStdGraphObject ( const long chart_id, const string name, const ENUM_OBJECT type, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2= 0 , const double price2= 0 , const datetime time3= 0 , const double price3= 0 , const datetime time4= 0 , const double price4= 0 , const datetime time5= 0 , const double price5= 0 ); public :

Im privaten Abschnitt der Klasse schreiben wir die Methode, die ein neues grafisches Objekt erstellt und den Zeiger auf das Chart-Verwaltungsobjekt zurückgibt:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam); private : CChartObjectsControl *CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj( const long chart_id, const string name, int subwindow, const ENUM_OBJECT type_object, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2= 0 , const double price2= 0 , const datetime time3= 0 , const double price3= 0 , const datetime time4= 0 , const double price4= 0 , const datetime time5= 0 , const double price5= 0 ) { if ( this .IsPresentGraphObjInList(chart_id,name)) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELM_COLLECTION_ERR_GR_OBJ_ALREADY_EXISTS), " ChartID " ,( string )chart_id, ", " ,name); return NULL ; } if (! this .CreateNewStdGraphObject(chart_id,name,type_object,subwindow,time1, 0 )) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_STD_GRAPH_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); CMessage::ToLog(:: GetLastError (), true ); return NULL ; } CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .GetChartObjectCtrlObj(chart_id); if (ctrl== NULL ) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELM_COLLECTION_ERR_FAILED_GET_CTRL_OBJ),( string )chart_id); return ctrl; } public :

Die Logik der Methode wird in den Code-Kommentaren beschrieben. Die Methode wird bei der Erstellung bestimmter grafischer Standardobjekttypen verwendet, die sich weiter im öffentlichen Teil der Klasse befinden.

Die Methode, die das grafische Objekt "Vertikale Linie" erzeugt:

public : bool CreateLineVertical( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_VLINE ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time, 0 ); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdVLineObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; }

Die Methode wird in den Codekommentaren hinreichend genau erklärt. Die Eigenschaften, die jedem spezifischen Objekt innewohnen und in den Parametern übergeben werden, werden in jedem dieser Objekte eingestellt. Auf dem angegebenen Chart wird zunächst ein physisches grafisches Objekt erstellt, das einen Zeiger auf das Chart-Verwaltungsobjekt bildet. Dessen Methode CreateNewGraphObj() wird verwendet, um das Klassenobjekt zu erstellen, das dem erstellten Objekttyp entspricht. Wenn das Hinzufügen des Objekts zur Liste fehlschlägt, werden das physische grafische Objekt selbst und das Klassenobjekt entfernt und eine Fehlermeldung an das Journal gesendet. Wenn die Erstellung erfolgreich war, wird das Chart aktualisiert und die Methode gibt true zurück.

Die übrigen Methoden zur Erstellung von grafischen Objekten sind identisch mit der oben betrachteten und unterscheiden sich nur durch den Satz von Parametern, die für jedes spezifische grafische Objekt definiert sind.

Werfen wir einen Blick auf die Auflistung aller anderen hinzugefügten Methoden:

bool CreateLineHorizontal( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const double price) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_HLINE ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object, 0 ,price); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdHLineObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateLineTrend( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const double price2) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_TREND ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdTrendObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateLineTrendByAngle( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const double price2, const double angle) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdTrendByAngleObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.SetAngle(angle); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateLineCycle( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, double price1, const datetime time2, double price2) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_CYCLES ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdCyclesObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateLineArrowed( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, double price1, const datetime time2, double price2) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_ARROWED_LINE ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdArrowedLineObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateChannel( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, double price1, const datetime time2, double price2, const datetime time3, double price3) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_CHANNEL ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdChannelObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateChannelStdDeviation( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, double price1, const datetime time2, double price2, const double deviation= 1.5 ) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdStdDevChannelObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.SetDeviation(deviation); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateChannelRegression( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, double price1, const datetime time2, double price2) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_REGRESSION ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdRegressionObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreatePitchforkAndrews( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, double price1, const datetime time2, double price2, const datetime time3, double price3) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_PITCHFORK ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdPitchforkObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateGannLine( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, double price1, const datetime time2, double price2, double angle) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_GANNLINE ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdGannLineObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.SetAngle(angle); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateGannFan( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, double price1, const datetime time2, double price2, const ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION direction, const double scale) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_GANNFAN ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdGannFanObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.SetDirection(direction); obj.SetScale(scale); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateGannGrid( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, double price1, const datetime time2, const ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION direction, const double scale) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_GANNGRID ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdGannGridObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.SetDirection(direction); obj.SetScale(scale); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateFiboLevels( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, double price1, const datetime time2, double price2) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_FIBO ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdFiboObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateFiboTimeZones( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, double price1, const datetime time2, double price2) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_FIBOTIMES ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdFiboTimesObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateFiboFan( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, double price1, const datetime time2, double price2) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_FIBOFAN ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdFiboFanObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateFiboArc( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, double price1, const datetime time2, double price2, const double scale, const bool ellipse) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_FIBOARC ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdFiboArcObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.SetScale(scale); obj.SetFlagEllipse(ellipse); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateFiboChannel( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, double price1, const datetime time2, double price2, const datetime time3, double price3) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdFiboChannelObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateFiboExpansion( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, double price1, const datetime time2, double price2, const datetime time3, double price3) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_EXPANSION ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdExpansionObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateElliothWave5( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, double price1, const datetime time2, double price2, const datetime time3, double price3, const datetime time4, double price4, const datetime time5, double price5, const ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE degree, const bool draw_lines) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5 ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3,time4,price4,time5,price5); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdElliotWave5Obj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.SetDegree(degree); obj.SetFlagDrawLines(draw_lines); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateElliothWave3( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, double price1, const datetime time2, double price2, const datetime time3, double price3, const ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE degree, const bool draw_lines) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3 ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdElliotWave3Obj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.SetDegree(degree); obj.SetFlagDrawLines(draw_lines); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateRectangle( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, double price1, const datetime time2, double price2) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_RECTANGLE ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdRectangleObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateTriangle( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, double price1, const datetime time2, double price2, const datetime time3, double price3) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_TRIANGLE ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdTriangleObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateEllipse( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, double price1, const datetime time2, double price2, const datetime time3, double price3) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_ELLIPSE ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdEllipseObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateThumbUp( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time,price); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdArrowThumbUpObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateThumbDown( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time,price); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdArrowThumbDownObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateArrowUp( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_ARROW_UP ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time,price); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdArrowUpObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateArrowDown( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_ARROW_DOWN ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time,price); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdArrowDownObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateSignalStop( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_ARROW_STOP ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time,price); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdArrowStopObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateSignalCheck( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_ARROW_CHECK ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time,price); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdArrowCheckObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreatePriceLabelLeft( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time,price); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdArrowLeftPriceObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreatePriceLabelRight( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time,price); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdArrowRightPriceObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateSignalBuy( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_ARROW_BUY ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time,price); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdArrowBuyObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateSignalSell( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_ARROW_SELL ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time,price); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdArrowSellObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateArrow( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price, const uchar arrow_code, const ENUM_ARROW_ANCHOR anchor) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_ARROW ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time,price); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdArrowObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.SetArrowCode(arrow_code); obj.SetAnchor(anchor); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateText( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price, const string text, const int size, const ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor_point, const double angle) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_TEXT ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time,price); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdTextObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.SetText(text); obj.SetFontSize(size); obj.SetAnchor(anchor_point); obj.SetAngle(angle); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateTextLabel( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const int x, const int y, const string text, const int size, const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner, const ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor_point, const double angle) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_LABEL ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object, 0 , 0 ); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdLabelObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.SetXDistance(x); obj.SetYDistance(y); obj.SetText(text); obj.SetFontSize(size); obj.SetCorner(corner); obj.SetAnchor(anchor_point); obj.SetAngle(angle); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateButton( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner, const int font_size, const bool button_state) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_BUTTON ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object, 0 , 0 ); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdButtonObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.SetXDistance(x); obj.SetYDistance(y); obj.SetXSize(w); obj.SetYSize(h); obj.SetCorner(corner); obj.SetFontSize(font_size); obj.SetFlagState(button_state); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateChart( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner, const int scale, const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_CHART ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object, 0 , 0 ); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdChartObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); obj.SetXDistance(x); obj.SetYDistance(y); obj.SetXSize(w); obj.SetYSize(h); obj.SetCorner(corner); obj.SetChartObjChartScale(scale); obj.SetChartObjSymbol(symbol); obj.SetChartObjPeriod(timeframe); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateBitmap( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price, const string image1, const string image2, const ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_BITMAP ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time,price); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdBitmapObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.SetAnchor(anchor); obj.SetBMPFile(image1, 0 ); obj.SetBMPFile(image2, 1 ); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateBitmapLabel( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const string image1, const string image2, const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner, const ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor, const bool state) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object, 0 , 0 ); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdBitmapLabelObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.SetXDistance(x); obj.SetYDistance(y); obj.SetXSize(w); obj.SetYSize(h); obj.SetCorner(corner); obj.SetAnchor(anchor); obj.SetBMPFile(image1, 0 ); obj.SetBMPFile(image2, 1 ); obj.SetFlagState(state); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateEditField( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const int font_size, const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner, const ENUM_ALIGN_MODE align, const bool readonly) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_EDIT ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object, 0 , 0 ); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdEditObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.SetXDistance(x); obj.SetYDistance(y); obj.SetXSize(w); obj.SetYSize(h); obj.SetFontSize(font_size); obj.SetCorner(corner); obj.SetAlign(align); obj.SetFlagReadOnly(readonly); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateCalendarEvent( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_EVENT ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time, 0 ); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdEventObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateRectangleLabel( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner, const ENUM_BORDER_TYPE border) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object, 0 , 0 ); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdRectangleLabelObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.SetXDistance(x); obj.SetYDistance(y); obj.SetXSize(w); obj.SetYSize(h); obj.SetCorner(corner); obj.SetBorderType(border); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } };

Alle Methoden verfügen über ihre eigenen Eingabeparameter. Diese Parameter werden als minimale Objekteigenschaften festgelegt, die für die Erstellung des Objekts ausreichen. Alle übrigen Eigenschaften können nach der Erstellung eines grafischen Objekts geändert werden.



Die Methode gibt die erste freie grafische Objekt-ID zurück:

long CGraphElementsCollection::GetFreeGraphObjID( bool program_object) { CArrayObj *list= NULL ; int index= WRONG_VALUE ; if (program_object) list=CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty( this .GetListGraphObj(),GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID, 0 ,PROGRAM_OBJ_MAX_ID, EQUAL_OR_LESS ); else list=CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty( this .GetListGraphObj(),GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID, 0 ,PROGRAM_OBJ_MAX_ID, MORE ); index=CSelect::FindGraphicStdObjectMax(list,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID, 0 ); CGStdGraphObj *obj=list.At(index); int first_id=(program_object ? 1 : PROGRAM_OBJ_MAX_ID+ 1 ); return ( obj!= NULL ? obj.ObjectID()+ 1 : first_id ); }

Die Methode berücksichtigt nun eine notwendige ID, die übergeben werden muss.

Wenn sie für ein programmatisch erzeugtes grafisches Objekt bestimmt ist, holt sie die Liste aller Objekte, deren ID kleiner oder gleich dem Wert der Konstante PROGRAM_OBJ_MAX_ID (10000) ist.

Wenn es sich um ein manuell erstelltes grafisches Objekt handelt, hole die Liste aller Objekte mit IDs über PROGRAM_OBJ_MAX_ID.

Als Nächstes holen wir den Index eines Objekts mit der maximalen ID aus der erhaltenen Liste, sowie ein aufgelistetes Objekt nach seinem Index.

Danach berechnen wir den Wert der allerersten ID (für ein programmiertes Objekt — 1, für ein manuell erstelltes Objekt — 10000+1).

Wenn das Objekt mit der höchsten ID empfangen wurde, erhalte den Wert seiner ID+1. Andernfalls ist das Objekt nicht in der Liste und es wird der berechnete Wert der ersten ID (1 oder 10001) zurückgegeben.



In der Methode, die das grafische Objekt zur Kollektion hinzufügt, ermitteln wir, ob ein Objekt programmatisch oder manuell erstellt wurde (über den Objektnamen), um nach einer ID zu suchen und übergeben den Wert an die Methode GetFreeGraphObjID():

bool CGraphElementsCollection::AddGraphObjToCollection( const string source,CChartObjectsControl *obj_control) { CArrayObj *list=obj_control.GetListNewAddedObj(); if (list== NULL ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN_ERR_LINE,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_GET_ADDED_OBJ_LIST); return false ; } if (list.Total()== 0 ) return false ; bool res= true ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CGStdGraphObj *obj=list.Detach(i); if (obj== NULL ) { CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_DETACH_OBJ_FROM_LIST); res &= false ; continue ; } if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); delete obj; res &= false ; continue ; } else { bool program_object =(:: StringFind (obj.Name(), this .m_name_program)== 0 ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( program_object )); obj. Print (); } } return res; }

Vereinfachen wir die Logik der Ereignisbehandlung, indem wir if-else loswerden und ein Objekt-Klick-Tracking hinzufügen, um die Objektauswahl mit der Maus zu bestimmen (noch nicht implementiert):

void CGraphElementsCollection:: OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { CGStdGraphObj *obj= NULL ; ushort idx= ushort (id- CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ); if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CHANGE || id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG || idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CHANGE || idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG || id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK || idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { long chart_id=(lparam== 0 ? :: ChartID () : lparam); obj= this .GetStdGraphObject(sparam,chart_id); if (obj== NULL ) { obj= this .FindMissingObj(chart_id); if (obj== NULL ) return ; string name_new= this .FindExtraObj(chart_id); obj.SetName(name_new); } obj.PropertiesRefresh(); obj.PropertiesCheckChanged(); } }

Die Methode, die ein neues grafisches Standardobjekts erstellt:

bool CGraphElementsCollection::CreateNewStdGraphObject( const long chart_id, const string name, const ENUM_OBJECT type, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2= 0 , const double price2= 0 , const datetime time3= 0 , const double price3= 0 , const datetime time4= 0 , const double price4= 0 , const datetime time5= 0 , const double price5= 0 ) { :: ResetLastError (); switch (type) { case OBJ_VLINE : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_VLINE ,subwindow,time1, 0 ); case OBJ_HLINE : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_HLINE ,subwindow, 0 ,price1); case OBJ_TREND : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_TREND ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); case OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); case OBJ_CYCLES : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_CYCLES ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); case OBJ_ARROWED_LINE : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_ARROWED_LINE ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); case OBJ_CHANNEL : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_CHANNEL ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); case OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); case OBJ_REGRESSION : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_REGRESSION ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); case OBJ_PITCHFORK : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_PITCHFORK ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); case OBJ_GANNLINE : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_GANNLINE ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); case OBJ_GANNFAN : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_GANNFAN ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); case OBJ_GANNGRID : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_GANNGRID ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); case OBJ_FIBO : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_FIBO ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); case OBJ_FIBOTIMES : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_FIBOTIMES ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); case OBJ_FIBOFAN : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_FIBOFAN ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); case OBJ_FIBOARC : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_FIBOARC ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); case OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); case OBJ_EXPANSION : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_EXPANSION ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); case OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5 : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5 ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3,time4,price4,time5,price5); case OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3 : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3 ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); case OBJ_RECTANGLE : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_RECTANGLE ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); case OBJ_TRIANGLE : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_TRIANGLE ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); case OBJ_ELLIPSE : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_ELLIPSE ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); case OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP ,subwindow,time1,price1); case OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN ,subwindow,time1,price1); case OBJ_ARROW_UP : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_ARROW_UP ,subwindow,time1,price1); case OBJ_ARROW_DOWN : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_ARROW_DOWN ,subwindow,time1,price1); case OBJ_ARROW_STOP : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_ARROW_STOP ,subwindow,time1,price1); case OBJ_ARROW_CHECK : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_ARROW_CHECK ,subwindow,time1,price1); case OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE ,subwindow,time1,price1); case OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE ,subwindow,time1,price1); case OBJ_ARROW_BUY : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_ARROW_BUY ,subwindow,time1,price1); case OBJ_ARROW_SELL : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_ARROW_SELL ,subwindow,time1,price1); case OBJ_ARROW : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_ARROW ,subwindow,time1,price1); case OBJ_TEXT : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_TEXT ,subwindow,time1,price1); case OBJ_LABEL : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_LABEL ,subwindow, 0 , 0 ); case OBJ_BUTTON : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_BUTTON ,subwindow, 0 , 0 ); case OBJ_CHART : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_CHART ,subwindow, 0 , 0 ); case OBJ_BITMAP : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_BITMAP ,subwindow,time1,price1); case OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL ,subwindow, 0 , 0 ); case OBJ_EDIT : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_EDIT ,subwindow, 0 , 0 ); case OBJ_EVENT : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_EVENT ,subwindow,time1, 0 ); case OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL ,subwindow, 0 , 0 ); default : return false ; } }

Die Methode erhält die ID des Charts, auf dem ein Objekt dargestellt werden soll, seinen Namen, seinen Typ, das Chart-Unterfenster und fünf Pivotpunkt-Koordinaten. Die erste Koordinate (Zeit und Preis) ist obligatorisch, während die übrigen vordefinierte Standardwerte haben, die es dem Nutzer ermöglichen, jedes beliebige grafische Standardobjekt zu erstellen. In der Methode wird der letzte Fehlercode zurückgesetzt und das Ergebnis der Ausführung der Funktion ObjectCreate() in Abhängigkeit von einem Objekttyp zurückgegeben. Im Falle eines Fehlers bei der Objekterzeugung wird die oben besprochenen Methode CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj() und der Aufruf der Methode die Fehlermeldung mit dem Fehlercode und dessen Beschreibung an das Journal gesendet.



Jetzt ist alles bereit, um die Verbesserungen zu testen, die in den Klassen und im Programm für grafische Standardobjekte implementiert wurden.



Test

Anstatt alle grafischen Objekte zu erstellen, beschränke ich mich auf eine vertikale Linie. Sie wird erstellt, wenn Sie mit der linken Maustaste auf ein Chart klicken und dabei die Strg-Taste gedrückt halten. Prüfen wir die Erstellung eines Objekts, die Behandlung eines Fehlers beim Versuch, ein Objekt mit demselben Namen zu erstellen, die Behandlung von Änderungen der Zeitkoordinate sowie die Verfolgung von Änderungen der Pivotpunktkoordinaten von Objekten mit mehr als zwei Pivotpunkten.

Um den Test durchzuführen, verwende ich den EA aus dem vorherigen Artikel und speichere ihn in \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part89\ als TestDoEasyPart89.mq5.



In der Ereignisfunktion OnChartEvent() des EAs wird der Codeblock für die Erstellung von Formularobjekten bei gedrückter Strg-Taste deaktiviert und der Codeblock für die Erstellung einer vertikalen Linie mit einem bestimmten Namen hinzugefügt, wenn bei gedrückter Strg-Taste in der Mausklickkoordinate auf einen Chart geklickt wird:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) return ; if (id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { if (!IsCtrlKeyPressed()) return ; datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int sw= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,sw,time,price)) engine.GetGraphicObjCollection(). CreateLineVertical ( ChartID (), "LineVertical" , 0 ,time); } engine.GetGraphicObjCollection(). OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); }

Kompilieren Sie den EA und starten Sie ihn auf dem Chart.

Zunächst wird eine vertikale Linie erstellt, durch einen klick auf einen Chart bei gedrückter Strg-Taste. Sehen Sie sich die Linien-ID an und beobachten Sie, wie sich die Objekteigenschaften beim Verschieben der Linie entlang des Charts ändern. Wenn wir die gleiche Linie erneut erstellen, erhalten wir die Fehlermeldung im Journal.

Als Nächstes erstellen wir einen äquidistanten Kanal, und wir sehen seinen ID-Wert an und können prüfen, wie die Änderungen der Eigenschaften seiner drei Pivotpunkte kontrolliert werden:









Was kommt als Nächstes?

Im nächsten Artikel werde ich weiter an der Funktionalität zur Programmierung grafischer Objekte arbeiten.



Beachten Sie, dass Sie die Indikator-Datei aus dem Artikel 87

Alle Dateien der aktuellen Version der Bibliothek sind unten zusammen mit der Test-EA-Datei für MQL5 zum Testen und Herunterladen angehängt.benötigen, damit die Bibliothek mit Chart-Grafikobjekten arbeiten kann, die nicht zum Programm gehören. Stellen Sie Ihre Fragen, Kommentare und Vorschläge bitte im Kommentarteil.

