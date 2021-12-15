Graphics in DoEasy library (Part 88): Graphical object collection — two-dimensional dynamic array for storing dynamically changing object properties

Contents

Concept

In all previous articles, I used simple arrays to store object property data. We have three arrays — the one-dimensional array of integer, real and string properties. Each cell of such an array stores the value of a certain object property corresponding to the object property enumeration set in Defines.mqh. So far, this has been working pretty well. But now I have decided that a single property may return values for individual units of this property in case of graphical (and some other) objects.

Let me explain. For example, we have the graphical object time property. The graphical object positioned on the chart by price/time coordinates features several pivot points used to place it on the chart. Suppose that an object, let it be Arrow, has only one pivot we can receive using the ObjectGetInteger() function by specifying OBJPROP_TIME as a property ID. Such a construction returns the chart time corresponding to the only pivot point of the object:

ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , Name, OBJPROP_TIME );

But what if an object has two pivot points, like TrendLine? How can we get the time of both pivot points? The prop_modifier formal parameter of the ObjectGetInteger() function can help with that. Its default value is 0, which corresponds to the first pivot point. To get the data of the second point, we need to set the value of 1, for the third point — 2, etc:

ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , Name, OBJPROP_TIME , 0 ); ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , Name, OBJPROP_TIME , 1 ); ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , Name, OBJPROP_TIME , 2 ); ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , Name, OBJPROP_TIME , n);

All is simple and straightforward so far. All data obtained from the object is set to the arrays: integer data goes to the long array, real data — to the double array, while the string data — to the string array. This means we may simply use a two-dimensional array to save data that can be obtained by indicating the necessary pivot point in prop_modifier. All seems logical. The point 0 is stored in the zero dimension, point 1 — in the first, 2 — in the second, etc:

array[TIME][ 0 ] = ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , Name, OBJPROP_TIME , 0 ); array[TIME][ 1 ] = ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , Name, OBJPROP_TIME , 1 ); array[TIME][ 2 ] = ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , Name, OBJPROP_TIME , 2 ); array[TIME][n] = ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , Name, OBJPROP_TIME , n);

However, there is a catch. First, the amount of obtained data may be different for each of the many object properties. For example, in case of the Fibo Lines object, we have two pivot points used to locate the object on a chart. However, the object has a different number of levels. There are nine of them by default. Besides, it can be changed by a user at any time. Second, some "multi-properties" of a single object property can be changed dynamically.



In other words, we cannot know in advance the size of the second dimension of the array, in which we are going to store object pivot points. Besides, these properties can change dynamically. Considering this, we cannot use two-dimensional arrays for storing the properties of different objects due to the following reasons:

All objects are descendants of their base objects that define the arrays for storing properties. Each property should have a predefined size of the second array dimension, which can be different for each object and each of its properties. When creating a two-dimensional array in MQL, we should specify the value of the second dimension we do not know in the abstract class for each property of each object;

Each "multidimensional" property of this kind can be dynamically changed both by a user and programmatically. However, in MQL, we cannot dynamically change the non-zero dimensionality of a multidimensional array.



To create such an array, I will use the class of dynamic array of pointers to instances of the CObject class and its descendants — CArrayObj.

There is a solution though. I will create a custom class of a multidimensional dynamic array that can dynamically change in any of its dimension.To create such an array, I will use the class

Based on the newly created class, create an object class for storing object properties instead of usual arrays. This will allow us to change the number of stored data in the array second dimension at any time to change the object class properties when changing the properties of the appropriate graphical object.

The current task is as follows: create the class of a multidimensional dynamic array, use it to create the two-dimensional dynamic array for storing object properties and replace three arrays storing the object properties with it. Re-arrange the class of the abstract graphical object and test the new possibilities for storing object properties in the dynamic array and tracking property changes.



Dynamic multidimensional array class

CArrayObj class is, in fact, an array storing the pointers to instances of objects derived from the CObject base class. Thus, the array may store any object derived from CObject. This means the array cells may contain long, double or string type data, as well as another CArrayObj array, which may also contain either data, or other arrays. While everything is pretty clear with the CArrayObj arrays, the situation is more complex with the data. The data is not derived from the CObject class, therefore we need to create the classes for storing such data. Besides, each of the objects (as well as the array object itself) in the array should have a specified type. This is necessary for a clear understanding of what exactly is stored in an array cell — a simple object with integer, real or string data or yet another object, which, in turn, contains objects with data or another object array. This is necessary to create methods for copying one class object to another — in order to know exactly whether to copy data into a cell (if there is data in the corresponding cell of the copied array), or create a new data array in the source array (if the corresponding cell of the copied array contains the array) and copy data from it. Let's set the necessary object types right away. In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh, add the constants of the necessary types to the list of library object types (the full enumeration is shown below for better understanding):

enum ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE { OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GBASE = COLLECTION_ID_LIST_END+ 1 , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFORM, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSHADOW, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME_TEXT, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME_QUAD, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME_GEOMETRY, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GANIMATIONS, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_VLINE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_VLINE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_HLINE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_HLINE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TREND = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_TREND , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TRENDBYANGLE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_CYCLES = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_CYCLES , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROWED_LINE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_ARROWED_LINE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_CHANNEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_CHANNEL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_STDDEVCHANNEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_REGRESSION = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_REGRESSION , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_PITCHFORK = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_PITCHFORK , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_GANNLINE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_GANNLINE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_GANNFAN = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_GANNFAN , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_GANNGRID = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_GANNGRID , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBO = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_FIBO , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOTIMES = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_FIBOTIMES , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOFAN = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_FIBOFAN , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOARC = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_FIBOARC , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOCHANNEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_EXPANSION = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_EXPANSION , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ELLIOTWAVE5 = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5 , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ELLIOTWAVE3 = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3 , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_RECTANGLE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_RECTANGLE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TRIANGLE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_TRIANGLE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ELLIPSE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_ELLIPSE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_THUMB_UP = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_UP = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_ARROW_UP , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_DOWN = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_ARROW_DOWN , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_STOP = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_ARROW_STOP , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_CHECK = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_ARROW_CHECK , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_BUY = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_ARROW_BUY , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_SELL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_ARROW_SELL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_ARROW , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TEXT = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_TEXT , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_LABEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_LABEL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_BUTTON = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_BUTTON , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_CHART = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_CHART , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_BITMAP = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_BITMAP , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_BITMAP_LABEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_EDIT = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_EDIT , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_EVENT = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_EVENT , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_RECTANGLE_LABEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BASE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_RECTANGLE_LABEL+ 1 , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BASE_EXT, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_ACCOUNT, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_ORDER, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_BUY, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_BUY_MARKET, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_SELL, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_SELL_MARKET, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_SNAPSHOT, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_SERIES, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_CHART, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_CHART_WND, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_CHART_WND_IND, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_EVENT, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_EVENT_BALANCE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_EVENT_MODIFY, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_EVENT_ORDER_PLASED, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_EVENT_ORDER_REMOVED, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_EVENT_POSITION_OPEN, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BUFFER, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BUFFER_ARROW, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BUFFER_BAR, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BUFFER_CALCULATE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BUFFER_CANDLE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BUFFER_FILLING, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BUFFER_HISTOGRAMM, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BUFFER_HISTOGRAMM2, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BUFFER_LINE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BUFFER_SECTION, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BUFFER_ZIGZAG, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_INDICATOR, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_DATA, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_DATA_LIST, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_AC, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_AD, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_ADX, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_ADXW, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_ALLIGATOR, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_AMA, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_AO, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_ATR, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BANDS, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BEARS, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BULLS, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BWMFI, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_CCI, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_CHAIKIN, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_CUSTOM, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_DEMA, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_DEMARKER, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_ENVELOPES, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_FORCE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_FRACTALS, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_FRAMA, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_GATOR, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_ICHIMOKU, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_MA, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_MACD, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_MFI, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_MOMENTUM, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_OBV, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_OSMA, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_RSI, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_RVI, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_SAR, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_STDEV, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_STOCH, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_TEMA, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_TRIX, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_VIDYA, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_VOLUMES, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_WPR, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_MQL5_SIGNAL, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_ORDER_DEAL_POSITION, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_HISTORY_BALANCE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_HISTORY_DEAL, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_HISTORY_ORDER_MARKET, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_HISTORY_ORDER_PENDING, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_MARKET_ORDER, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_MARKET_PENDING, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_MARKET_POSITION, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_PENDING_REQUEST, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_PENDING_REQUEST_POSITION_OPEN, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_PENDING_REQUEST_POSITION_CLOSE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_PENDING_REQUEST_POSITION_SLTP, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_PENDING_REQUEST_ORDER_PLACE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_PENDING_REQUEST_ORDER_REMOVE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_PENDING_REQUEST_ORDER_MODIFY, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_BAR, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_PERIOD, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_SYMBOL, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_BONDS, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_CFD, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_COLLATERAL, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_COMMODITY, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_COMMON, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_CRYPTO, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_CUSTOM, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_EXCHANGE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_FUTURES, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_FX, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_FX_EXOTIC, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_FX_MAJOR, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_FX_MINOR, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_FX_RUB, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_INDEX, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_INDICATIVE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_METALL, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_OPTION, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_STOCKS, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_TICK, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_NEW_TICK, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_TICKSERIES, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_TRADE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_LONG, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_DOUBLE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_STRING, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_OBJECT, };

In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh, add new message indices:

MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ADD_BUFFER, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_BUFFER_OBJ, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_LONG_DATA_OBJ, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_DOUBLE_DATA_OBJ, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_STRING_DATA_OBJ, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_DECREASE_LONG_ARRAY, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_DECREASE_DOUBLE_ARRAY, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_DECREASE_STRING_ARRAY, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_GET_LONG_DATA_OBJ, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_GET_DOUBLE_DATA_OBJ, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_GET_STRING_DATA_OBJ, MSG_LIB_SYS_REQUEST_OUTSIDE_LONG_ARRAY, MSG_LIB_SYS_REQUEST_OUTSIDE_DOUBLE_ARRAY, MSG_LIB_SYS_REQUEST_OUTSIDE_STRING_ARRAY, MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES, MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO, MSG_LIB_TEXT_AND,

...

MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_ANCHOR_RIGHT_UPPER, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_ANCHOR_UPPER, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_ANCHOR_CENTER, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_TIME_PRICE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_PIVOT, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_LEVELSVALUE_ALL, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_LEVEL, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_BMP_FILE_STATE_ON, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_BMP_FILE_STATE_OFF, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_GET_ADDED_OBJ_LIST, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_DETACH_OBJ_FROM_LIST, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_CREATE_EVN_CTRL_INDICATOR, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_CREATE_EVN_CTRL_INDICATOR, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_CLOSED_CHARTS, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_OBJECTS_ON_CLOSED_CHARTS, };

and message texts corresponding to newly added indices:

{"Не удалось добавить объект-буфер в список","Failed to add buffer object to list"}, {"Не удалось создать объект \"Индикаторный буфер\"","Failed to create object \"Indicator buffer\""}, {"Не удалось добавить объект в список","Failed to add object to the list"}, {"Не удалось создать объект long -данных","Failed to create long -data object"}, {"Не удалось создать объект double -данных","Failed to create double -data object"}, {"Не удалось создать объект string -данных","Failed to create string -data object"}, {"Не удалось уменьшить размер long -массива","Failed to reduce the size of the long -array"}, {"Не удалось уменьшить размер double -массива","Failed to reduce the size of the double -array"}, {"Не удалось уменьшить размер string -массива","Failed to reduce the size of the string -array"}, {"Не удалось получить объект long -данных","Failed to get long -data object"}, {"Не удалось получить объект double -данных","Failed to get double -data object"}, {"Не удалось получить объект string -данных","Failed to get string -data object"}, {"Запрос за пределами long -массива","Data requested outside the long -array"}, {"Запрос за пределами double -массива","Data requested outside the double -array"}, {"Запрос за пределами string -массива","Data requested outside the string -array"}, {"Да","Yes"}, {"Нет","No"}, {"и","and"},

...

{ "Точка привязки в правом верхнем углу" , "Anchor point at the upper right corner" }, { "Точка привязки сверху по центру" , "Anchor point above in the center" }, { "Точка привязки строго по центру объекта" , "Anchor point strictly in the center of the object" }, { "Координаты цена/время" , "Price/time coordinates" }, { "Опорная точка " , "Pivot point " }, { "Значения уровней" , "Level values" }, { "Уровень " , "Level " }, { "Состояние \"On\"" , "State \"On\"" }, { "Состояние \"Off\"" , "State \"Off\"" }, { "Не удалось получить список вновь добавленных объектов" , "Failed to get the list of newly added objects" }, { "Не удалось изъять графический объект из списка" , "Failed to detach graphic object from the list" }, { "Создан индикатор контроля и отправки событий" , "An indicator for monitoring and sending events has been created" }, { "Не удалось создать индикатор контроля и отправки событий" , "Failed to create indicator for monitoring and sending events" }, { "Закрыто окон графиков: " , "Closed chart windows: " }, { "С ними удалено объектов: " , "Objects removed with them: " }, };





In the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\ service functions folder, create a new file XDimArray.mqh of the CXDimArray class.



Since we want to introduce a replacement for ordinary arrays for storing integer, real and string properties, while making these arrays multi-dimensional and dynamic in any dimension, we will create three absolutely identical classes of a multidimensional dynamic array. Each one is to store its own type (long — for integer data, double — for real data and string — for text data).

The class hierarchy is as follows:

CObject --> Abstract data type class --> data type class,

CArrayObj class --> class of one dimension storing the list of data type classes,



CArrayObj class --> multidimensional array class storing the list of class objects of one dimension



Each data type is to have a separate class for storing integer, real and string data. In any case, the class is derived from the base data type class, in which we set the data type stored in the derived class.

Class of a single array dimension is derived from the CArrayObj class. In fact, it is a list storing pointers to data objects or other lists.

The multidimensional array class is the CArrayObj list storing the pointers to instances of class objects of a single array dimension. In other words, the list is the first array dimension, while the classes of a single dimension are dynamically expandable objects of the first dimension. If it contains only one object of one dimension having size 1, accessing it corresponds to the entry array[0][0]. If it has two objects of the same dimension having size 1, accessing the first one corresponds to the entry array[0][0], while accessing the second one corresponds to array[0][1].

Naturally, if objects of one dimension have sizes exceeding 1, accessing them will correspond to the entries



array[ 0 ][ 0 ], array[ 0 ][ 1 ], array[ 0 ][ 2 ], ..., array[ 0 ][N], array[ 1 ][ 0 ], array[ 1 ][ 1 ], array[ 1 ][ 2 ], ..., array[ 1 ][N].

The access is, of course, performed using the appropriate methods. We are able to dynamically change both the first dimensionality of the array and the second one.

I will not consider adding the third and further dimensions here, since we only need a two-dimensional dynamic array. Based on these classes, it is possible to develop dynamic arrays with any number of dimensions. It is possible to change (increase/decrease) dimensionality or add a new one in any array cell of any dimension.



Since I will make three identical classes, each intended to store its own data type, let's consider in detail the classes of only one type.

In the already created file XDimArray.mqh of the CXDimArray class, include the files of the CArrayObj class and the library message class, as well as write the class of the abstract data unit derived from the CObject base object:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh> #include "Message.mqh" class CDataUnit : public CObject { private : int m_type; protected : CDataUnit( int type) { this .m_type=type; } public : virtual int Type( void ) const { return this .m_type; } CDataUnit(){ this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_OBJECT; } };

Here we have a private variable for storing a stored data type in descendant objects, protected parametric constructor the descendant object stored data type is passed to and the public virtual method returning the stored data type set in the m_type variable.

In the default constructor, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_OBJECT data type is set to the m_type variable by default.



Next, add the integer data unit under this class:

class CDataUnitLong : public CDataUnit { public : long Value; CDataUnitLong() : CDataUnit(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_LONG){} };

The class has a public field variable for storing an integer value, as well as the class constructor. OBJECT_DE_TYPE_LONG type, indicating that the object stores integer data types, is passed to the parent class constructor in the class constructor initialization list.



Now, create the class of the object of a single long array dimension:

class CDimLong : public CArrayObj { }

I will write all methods in the class body. Each method will have detailed comments in the listing.

In the private section of the class, add the method receiving the long data object from the array:

class CDimLong : public CArrayObj { private : CDataUnitLong *GetData( const string source, const int index) const { CDataUnitLong *data= this .At(index< 0 ? 0 : index); if (data== NULL ) { if (index> this .Total()- 1 ) :: Print (source,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_REQUEST_OUTSIDE_LONG_ARRAY), " (" ,index, "/" , this .Total(), ")" ); else CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_GET_LONG_DATA_OBJ); } return data; }

This method implements control over the array out of range error. In other words, if a passed index indicates a non-existing array cell, the journal message informs of that. If the index passed to the method is less than zero (which should not happen), the value is adjusted to zero. If we access the valid array index but are unable to get the object, display the appropriate error message in the journal. As a result, we either return the pointer to the object or NULL in case of an error. Logging such errors helps to correctly specify the indices of the required data when using this class. We will access the method from other class methods for receiving array data. This method will inform of errors when accessing array objects.



Next, implement the method adding the specified number of cells with objects to the end of the array:

bool AddQuantity( const string source, const int total,CObject * object ) { bool res= true ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { if (! this .Add( object )) { CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); res &= false ; continue ; } } return res; }

The method receives the number of objects to be added to the array end and the pointer to the object whose instances are to be added. Next, in the loop by the specified number, add pointers to the object into the list and return the result of adding objects to the list.

The method has a logical error preventing from working with the number of added objects to the array exceeding two. I will fix it in the next article. If you have already found it then let me congratulate you. It means that my work is not in vain.



In the public section of the class, add the method for initializing the array:

public : void Initialize( const int total, const long value = 0 ) { this .Clear(); this .Increase(total, value ); }

Clear the array using the Clear() method of the parent class and increase its size by the specified value using the Increase() method:

int Increase( const int total, const long value = 0 ) { int size_prev= this .Total(); CDataUnitLong *data= new CDataUnitLong(); if (data==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_LONG_DATA_OBJ)); return 0 ; } data.Value= value ; this .AddQuantity(DFUN,total,data); return this .Total()-size_prev; }

The method adds the specified amount of long data to the array and returns the amount of added data.

Let's write the method decreasing the number of data cells by the specified value:

int Decrease( const int total) { if (total> this .Total()- 1 ) return 0 ; int total_prev= this .Total(); int from = this .Total()-total; int to= this .Total()- 1 ; if (! this .DeleteRange( from ,to)) CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_DECREASE_LONG_ARRAY); return total_prev- this .Total(); }

Since the array should have at least one element, first of all, make sure that removing the required number leaves at least one or more elements in the array. Next, remove elements from the end of the list in the specified number using the DeleteRange() method of the parent class. As a result, return the number of removed elements.



Write the method setting a new array size:

bool SetSize( const int size, const long initial_value= 0 ) { if (size== 0 ) return false ; int total= fabs (size- this .Total()); if (size> this .Total()) return ( this .Increase(total,initial_value)==total); else if (size< this .Total()) return (Decrease(total)==total); return true ; }

The method uses the methods considered above for removing/adding elements to the array to get its size equal to the specified one.

Add the method setting the value to the specified array cell:

bool Set( const int index, const long value ) { CDataUnitLong *data= this .GetData(DFUN,index); if (data==NULL) return false ; data.Value= value ; return true ; }

Here we obtain the data object by a specified index and set to it the value passed to the method. When the object is received successfully, return true. In case of a failure (the GetData() private method informs of that in the journal), return false.



The method returning the number of data in the array:

int Size( void ) const { return this .Total(); }

The method simply returns the number of elements in the list using the Total() method of the CArray class, which is a parent of the CArrayObj class.



Let's write the method returning the value by the specified index:

long Get( const int index) const { CDataUnitLong *data= this .GetData(DFUN,index); return (data!= NULL ? data.Value : 0 ); }

Get the pointer to the data object from the list by index and return the value set in the specified object. In case of an error, return zero.

The overloaded Get() method returning the boolean value when receiving data to the variable, passed to the method via a link:

bool Get( const int index, long & value ) const { value = 0 ; CDataUnitLong *data= this .GetData(DFUN,index); if (data==NULL) return false ; value = data.Value; return true ; }





In the default constructor, simply initialize the array using the Initialize() method, while specifying the array size equal to 1 and the default value equal to 0.

In the parametric constructor, specify the necessary array size and the default value.

In the class destructor, remove the array elements and clear the array while completely freeing the array memory.



CDimLong( void ) { this .Initialize( 1 ); } CDimLong( const int total, const long value = 0 ) { this .Initialize(total, value ); } ~CDimLong( void ) { this .Clear(); this .Shutdown(); } };





Next, create the class of the dynamic multidimensional long array in the same file:

class CXDimArrayLong : public CArrayObj { }

The class is a list storing the objects of the above class, which in turn are also lists that store objects with data. Thus, the class is the first dimension, while the lists stored in it are the lists of the dimension data.

To make it more clear:

Index 0 of the CXDimArrayLong class list points to the CDimLong class object located first in the list; index 0 of the CDimLong class points to the CDataUnitLong class object located first in the CDimLong class list.

This is equal to the entry array[0][0]; Index 1 of the CXDimArrayLong class list points to the CDimLong class object located second in the list; index 0 of the CDimLong class points to the CDataUnitLong class object located first in the CDimLong class list.

This is equal to the entry array[1][0]; ------

Index 0 of the CXDimArrayLong class list points to the CDimLong class object located first in the list; index 1 of the CDimLong class points to the CDataUnitLong class object located second in the CDimLong class list.

This is equal to the entry array[0][1]; Index 1 of the CXDimArrayLong class list points to the CDimLong class object located second in the list; index 1 of the CDimLong class points to the CDataUnitLong class object located second in the CDimLong class list.

This is equal to the entry array[1][1]; etc.







In the private section of the class, add the method returning the data array from the first dimension:

class CXDimArrayLong : public CArrayObj { private : CDimLong *GetDim( const string source, const int index) const { CDimLong *dim= this .At(index< 0 ? 0 : index); if (dim== NULL ) { if (index> this .Total()- 1 ) :: Print (source,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_REQUEST_OUTSIDE_LONG_ARRAY), " (" ,index, "/" , this .Total(), ")" ); else CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_GET_LONG_DATA_OBJ); } return dim; }

The method receives the pointer to the CDimLong class object by the specified index. If the index is less than zero, use the index equal to zero. If the index points outside the array, inform of the request outside the array in the journal, or, if failed to receive the object, inform of the object receiving error in the journal. As a result, we either return the pointer to the object or NULL in case of an error.

In the private section of the class, write the method adding a new dimension to the first dimensionality:

bool AddNewDim( const string source, const int size, const long initial_value= 0 ) { CDimLong *dim= new CDimLong(size,initial_value); if (dim== NULL ) { CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_LONG_DATA_OBJ); return false ; } if (! this .Add(dim)) { delete dim; CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); return false ; } return true ; }

The method creates the new CDimLong class object and adds it to the end of the list increasing the size of the first dimension.

In the public section of the class, write the methods for working with arrays. All methods are described in detail in the code comments. I believe, there is no point in repeating them here. Let's just consider them as they are:

public : int IncreaseRangeFirst( const int total, const int size, const long initial_value= 0 ) { int total_prev= this .Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) this .AddNewDim(DFUN,size,initial_value); return ( this .Total()-total_prev); } int IncreaseRange( const int range, const int total, const long initial_value= 0 ) { CDimLong *dim= this .GetDim(DFUN,range); return (dim!= NULL ? dim.Increase(total,initial_value) : 0 ); } int DecreaseRangeFirst( const int total) { if (total> this .Total()- 1 ) return 0 ; int total_prev= this .Total(); int from= this .Total()-total; int to= this .Total()- 1 ; if (! this .DeleteRange(from,to)) CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_DECREASE_LONG_ARRAY); return total_prev- this .Total(); } int DecreaseRange( const int range, const int total) { CDimLong *dim= this .GetDim(DFUN,range); return (dim!= NULL ? dim.Decrease(total) : 0 ); } bool SetSizeRange( const int range, const int size, const long initial_value= 0 ) { CDimLong *dim= this .GetDim(DFUN,range); return (dim!= NULL ? dim.SetSize(size,initial_value) : false ); } bool Set( const int index, const int range, const long value) { CDimLong *dim= this .GetDim(DFUN,index); return (dim!= NULL ? dim.Set(range,value) : false ); } long Get( const int index, const int range) const { CDimLong *dim= this .GetDim(DFUN,index); return (dim!= NULL ? dim.Get(range) : 0 ); } bool Get( const int index, const int range, long &value) const { CDimLong *dim= this .GetDim(DFUN,index); return (dim!= NULL ? dim.Get(range,value) : false ); } int Size( const int range) const { CDimLong *dim= this .GetDim(DFUN,range); return (dim!= NULL ? dim.Size() : 0 ); } int Size( void ) const { int size= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Total();i++) { CDimLong *dim= this .GetDim(DFUN,i); if (dim== NULL ) continue ; size+=dim.Size(); } return size; } CXDimArrayLong() { this .Clear(); this .Add( new CDimLong( 1 )); } CXDimArrayLong( int first_dim_size, const int dim_size, const long initial_value= 0 ) { this .Clear(); int total=(first_dim_size< 1 ? 1 : first_dim_size); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) this .Add( new CDimLong(dim_size,initial_value)); } ~CXDimArrayLong() { this .Clear(); this .Shutdown(); } };

As you can see, we mainly work with the methods of the obtained CDimLong class object I have already considered above when writing the CDimLong class. If you have any questions, feel free to ask them in the comments below.

Now we need to write exactly the same classes for data of double and string types. The classes are completely identical to the ones discussed above:

class CDataUnitDouble : public CDataUnit { public : double Value; CDataUnitDouble() : CDataUnit(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_DOUBLE){} }; class CDimDouble : public CArrayObj { private : CDataUnitDouble *GetData( const string source, const int index) const { CDataUnitDouble *data= this .At(index< 0 ? 0 : index); if (data==NULL) { if (index> this .Total()- 1 ) ::Print(source,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_REQUEST_OUTSIDE_DOUBLE_ARRAY), " (" ,index, "/" , this .Total(), ")" ); else CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_GET_DOUBLE_DATA_OBJ); } return data; } bool AddQuantity( const string source, const int total,CObject * object ) { bool res= true ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { if (! this .Add( object )) { CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); res &= false ; continue ; } } return res; } public : void Initialize( const int total, const double value = 0 ) { this .Clear(); this .Increase(total, value ); } int Increase( const int total, const double value = 0 ) { int size_prev= this .Total(); CDataUnitDouble *data= new CDataUnitDouble(); if (data==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_DOUBLE_DATA_OBJ)); return 0 ; } data.Value= value ; this .AddQuantity(DFUN,total,data); return this .Total()-size_prev; } int Decrease( const int total) { if (total> this .Total()- 1 ) return 0 ; int total_prev= this .Total(); int from = this .Total()-total; int to= this .Total()- 1 ; if (! this .DeleteRange( from ,to)) CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_DECREASE_DOUBLE_ARRAY); return total_prev- this .Total(); } bool SetSize( const int size, const double initial_value= 0 ) { if (size== 0 ) return false ; int total=fabs(size- this .Total()); if (size> this .Total()) return ( this .Increase(total,initial_value)==total); else if (size< this .Total()) return (Decrease(total)==total); return true ; } bool Set( const int index, const double value ) { CDataUnitDouble *data= this .GetData(DFUN,index); if (data==NULL) return false ; data.Value= value ; return true ; } int Size( void ) const { return this .Total(); } double Get( const int index) const { CDataUnitDouble *data= this .GetData(DFUN,index); return (data!=NULL ? data.Value : 0 ); } bool Get( const int index, double & value ) const { value = 0 ; CDataUnitDouble *data= this .GetData(DFUN,index); if (data==NULL) return false ; value = data.Value; return true ; } CDimDouble( void ) { this .Initialize( 1 ); } CDimDouble( const int total, const double value = 0 ){ this .Initialize(total, value ); } ~CDimDouble( void ) { this .Clear(); this .Shutdown(); } }; class CXDimArrayDouble : public CArrayObj { private : CDimDouble *GetDim( const string source, const int index) const { CDimDouble *dim= this .At(index< 0 ? 0 : index); if (dim==NULL) { if (index> this .Total()- 1 ) ::Print(source,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_REQUEST_OUTSIDE_DOUBLE_ARRAY), " (" ,index, "/" , this .Total(), ")" ); else CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_GET_DOUBLE_DATA_OBJ); } return dim; } bool AddNewDim( const string source, const int size, const double initial_value= 0 ) { CDimDouble *dim= new CDimDouble(size,initial_value); if (dim==NULL) { CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_DOUBLE_DATA_OBJ); return false ; } if (! this .Add(dim)) { delete dim; CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); return false ; } return true ; } public : int IncreaseRangeFirst( const int total, const int size, const long initial_value= 0 ) { int total_prev= this .Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) this .AddNewDim(DFUN,size,initial_value); return ( this .Total()-total_prev); } int IncreaseRange( const int range, const int total, const double initial_value= 0 ) { CDimDouble *dim= this .GetDim(DFUN,range); return (dim!=NULL ? dim.Increase(total,initial_value) : 0 ); } int DecreaseRangeFirst( const int total) { if (total> this .Total()- 1 ) return 0 ; int total_prev= this .Total(); int from = this .Total()-total; int to= this .Total()- 1 ; if (! this .DeleteRange( from ,to)) CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_DECREASE_DOUBLE_ARRAY); return total_prev- this .Total(); } int DecreaseRange( const int range, const int total) { CDimDouble *dim= this .GetDim(DFUN,range); return (dim!=NULL ? dim.Decrease(total) : 0 ); } bool SetSizeRange( const int range, const int size, const double initial_value= 0 ) { CDimDouble *dim= this .GetDim(DFUN,range); return (dim!=NULL ? dim.SetSize(size,initial_value) : false ); } bool Set( const int index, const int range, const double value ) { CDimDouble *dim= this .GetDim(DFUN,index); return (dim!=NULL ? dim.Set(range, value ) : false ); } double Get( const int index, const int range) const { CDimDouble *dim= this .GetDim(DFUN,index); return (dim!=NULL ? dim.Get(range) : 0 ); } bool Get( const int index, const int range, double & value ) const { CDimDouble *dim= this .GetDim(DFUN,index); return (dim!=NULL ? dim.Get(range, value ) : false ); } int Size( const int range) const { CDimDouble *dim= this .GetDim(DFUN,range); return (dim!=NULL ? dim.Size() : 0 ); } int Size( void ) const { int size= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Total();i++) { CDimDouble *dim= this .GetDim(DFUN,i); if (dim==NULL) continue ; size+=dim.Size(); } return size; } CXDimArrayDouble() { this .Clear(); this .Add( new CDimDouble( 1 )); } CXDimArrayDouble( int first_dim_size, const int dim_size, const double initial_value= 0 ) { this .Clear(); int total=(first_dim_size< 1 ? 1 : first_dim_size); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) this .Add( new CDimDouble(dim_size,initial_value)); } ~CXDimArrayDouble() { this .Clear(); this .Shutdown(); } }; class CDataUnitString : public CDataUnit { public : string Value; CDataUnitString() : CDataUnit(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_STRING){} }; class CDimString : public CArrayObj { private : CDataUnitString *GetData( const string source, const int index) { CDataUnitString *data= this .At(index< 0 ? 0 : index); if (data==NULL) { if (index> this .Total()- 1 ) ::Print(source,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_REQUEST_OUTSIDE_STRING_ARRAY), " (" ,index, "/" , this .Total(), ")" ); else CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_GET_STRING_DATA_OBJ); } return data; } bool AddQuantity( const string source, const int total,CObject * object ) { bool res= true ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { if (! this .Add( object )) { CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); res &= false ; continue ; } } return res; } public : void Initialize( const int total, const string value = "" ) { this .Clear(); this .Increase(total, value ); } int Increase( const int total, const string value = "" ) { int size_prev= this .Total(); CDataUnitString *data= new CDataUnitString(); if (data==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_STRING_DATA_OBJ)); return 0 ; } data.Value= value ; this .AddQuantity(DFUN,total,data); return this .Total()-size_prev; } int Decrease( const int total) { if (total> this .Total()- 1 ) return 0 ; int total_prev= this .Total(); int from = this .Total()-total; int to= this .Total()- 1 ; if (! this .DeleteRange( from ,to)) CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_DECREASE_STRING_ARRAY); return total_prev- this .Total(); } bool SetSize( const int size, const string initial_value= "" ) { if (size== 0 ) return false ; int total=fabs(size- this .Total()); if (size> this .Total()) return ( this .Increase(total,initial_value)==total); else if (size< this .Total()) return (Decrease(total)==total); return true ; } bool Set( const int index, const string value ) { CDataUnitString *data= this .GetData(DFUN,index); if (data==NULL) return false ; data.Value= value ; return true ; } int Size( void ) const { return this .Total(); } string Get( const int index) { CDataUnitString *data= this .GetData(DFUN,index); return (data!=NULL ? data.Value : "" ); } bool Get( const int index, string & value ) { value = "" ; CDataUnitString *data= this .GetData(DFUN,index); if (data==NULL) return false ; value = data.Value; return true ; } CDimString( void ) { this .Initialize( 1 ); } CDimString( const int total, const string value = "" ) { this .Initialize(total, value ); } ~CDimString( void ) { this .Clear(); this .Shutdown(); } }; class CXDimArrayString : public CArrayObj { private : CDimString *GetDim( const string source, const int index) const { CDimString *dim= this .At(index< 0 ? 0 : index); if (dim==NULL) { if (index> this .Total()- 1 ) ::Print(source,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_REQUEST_OUTSIDE_STRING_ARRAY), " (" ,index, "/" , this .Total(), ")" ); else CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_GET_STRING_DATA_OBJ); } return dim; } bool AddNewDim( const string source, const int size, const string initial_value= "" ) { CDimString *dim= new CDimString(size,initial_value); if (dim==NULL) { CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_STRING_DATA_OBJ); return false ; } if (! this .Add(dim)) { delete dim; CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); return false ; } return true ; } public : int IncreaseRangeFirst( const int total, const int size, const string initial_value= "" ) { int total_prev= this .Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) this .AddNewDim(DFUN,size,initial_value); return ( this .Total()-total_prev); } int IncreaseRange( const int range, const int total, const string initial_value= "" ) { CDimString *dim= this .GetDim(DFUN,range); return (dim!=NULL ? dim.Increase(total,initial_value) : 0 ); } int DecreaseRangeFirst( const int total) { if (total> this .Total()- 1 ) return 0 ; int total_prev= this .Total(); int from = this .Total()-total; int to= this .Total()- 1 ; if (! this .DeleteRange( from ,to)) CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_DECREASE_STRING_ARRAY); return total_prev- this .Total(); } int DecreaseRange( const int range, const int total) { CDimString *dim= this .GetDim(DFUN,range); return (dim!=NULL ? dim.Decrease(total) : 0 ); } bool SetSizeRange( const int range, const int size, const string initial_value= "" ) { CDimString *dim= this .GetDim(DFUN,range); return (dim!=NULL ? dim.SetSize(size,initial_value) : false ); } bool Set( const int index, const int range, const string value ) { CDimString *dim= this .GetDim(DFUN,index); return (dim!=NULL ? dim.Set(range, value ) : false ); } string Get( const int index, const int range) const { CDimString *dim= this .GetDim(DFUN,index); return (dim!=NULL ? dim.Get(range) : "" ); } bool Get( const int index, const int range, string & value ) const { CDimString *dim= this .GetDim(DFUN,index); return (dim!=NULL ? dim.Get(range, value ) : false ); } int Size( const int range) const { CDimString *dim= this .GetDim(DFUN,range); return (dim!=NULL ? dim.Size() : 0 ); } int Size( void ) const { int size= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Total();i++) { CDimString *dim= this .GetDim(DFUN,i); if (dim==NULL) continue ; size+=dim.Size(); } return size; } CXDimArrayString() { this .Clear(); this .Add( new CDimString( 1 )); } CXDimArrayString( int first_dim_size, const int dim_size, const string initial_value= "" ) { this .Clear(); int total=(first_dim_size< 1 ? 1 : first_dim_size); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) this .Add( new CDimString(dim_size,initial_value)); } ~CXDimArrayString() { this .Clear(); this .Shutdown(); } };





Now we are ready to raise the abstract graphical object class to a new level by replacing handling simple arrays that store integer, real and string properties with handling dynamic arrays provided by the classes considered above.

Before we start changing the graphical object class, we need to make the newly created classes visible in the library just like the rest of its classes. To do this, include the file with the classes to the library service functions file \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\DELib.mqh:

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property strict #include "..\Defines.mqh" #include "Message.mqh" #include "TimerCounter.mqh" #include "Pause.mqh" #include "Colors.mqh" #include "XDimArray.mqh"

Now these classes will be visible to all library classes.



Two-dimensional dynamic array for storing object properties

Almost all library objects have arrays storing integer, real and string object properties. Arrays are one-dimensional and have a rigidly set size corresponding to the number of necessary properties. This structure was convenient till we faced the need to manage the dynamically changing number of object properties. I will start making adjustments in the library objects from the abstract standard graphical object class. All subsequent objects will be created using the new functionality based on the dynamic multidimensional array class. Most probably, I will subsequently make the previously created objects to handle dynamic arrays as well.

The private section of the abstract standard graphical object file \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdGraphObj.mqh features the arrays for storing properties (the current and previous ones) and the methods for receiving a real index of the specified property in the array :

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\GBaseObj.mqh" class CGStdGraphObj : public CGBaseObj { private : long m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; long m_long_prop_prev[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop_prev[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop_prev[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; int IndexProp(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( int )property-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) const { return ( int )property-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; } public :

Now all these arrays and methods should be transferred to a new class which is to be a dynamic two-dimensional array for storing the properties of the object whose second dimension should change dynamically to track the change of a single object property, such as the object pivot point price and time or color, style, width and description of object levels whose number can change dynamically.

Till the class is fully debugged, I will place it directly in the private section of the abstract standard graphical object class. After the entire functionality is debugged and ready, I will transfer the class of the dynamic two-dimensional object property array to a separate file to access it in other objects rather than writing it anew inside the object.

Remove all arrays and methods specified above from the private section and define the new class of object properties in their place:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\GBaseObj.mqh" class CGStdGraphObj : public CGBaseObj { private : class CDataPropObj { }

In the private section of the new class, declare the list for storing property objects to be introduced by the CXDimArrayLong dynamic multidimensional array class, the variables for storing the number of integer, real and string object properties and two methods returning the index of the array, which actually stores double and string object properties:

class CGStdGraphObj : public CGBaseObj { private : class CDataPropObj { private : CArrayObj m_list; int m_total_int; int m_total_dbl; int m_total_str; int IndexProp(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( int )property- this .m_total_int; } int IndexProp(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) const { return ( int )property- this .m_total_int- this .m_total_dbl; }

In the public section of the class, declare the method returning the list of property objects, pointers to objects of integer, real and string properties and the methods for setting and receiving the specified object properties:

class CDataPropObj { private : CArrayObj m_list; int m_total_int; int m_total_dbl; int m_total_str; int IndexProp(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( int )property- this .m_total_int; } int IndexProp(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) const { return ( int )property- this .m_total_int- this .m_total_dbl; } public : CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list; } CXDimArrayLong *Long() const { return this .m_list.At( 0 ); } CXDimArrayDouble *Double() const { return this .m_list.At( 1 ); } CXDimArrayString *String() const { return this .m_list.At( 2 ); } void Set(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, int index, long value ) { this .Long().Set(property,index, value ); } void Set(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, int index, double value ) { this .Double().Set( this .IndexProp(property),index, value ); } void Set(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, int index, string value ) { this .String().Set( this .IndexProp(property),index, value ); } long Get(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, int index) const { return this .Long().Get(property,index); } double Get(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, int index) const { return this .Double().Get( this .IndexProp(property),index); } string Get(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, int index) const { return this .String().Get( this .IndexProp(property),index); }

The CArrayObj list is to store three pointers to the instances of class objects of the dynamic array created above — integer, real and string ones to be created in the class constructor and placed to the list. The Set and Get methods are similar to the previously used ones except that they now have one more parameter. Apart from the object property index, we also indicate the property index in the array second dimension. For most properties, the index is always equal to zero. But for several same-type object properties, I will specify the property modifier index for receiving the first, second, third and subsequent properties of price, time, etc.

Also, in the public section of the class, write the method returning the size of the specified first dimension data array:

int Size( const int range) const { if (range< this .m_total_int) return this .Long().Size(range); else if (range< this .m_total_int+ this .m_total_dbl) return this .Double().Size( this .IndexProp((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)range)); else if (range< this .m_total_int+ this .m_total_dbl+ this .m_total_str) return this .String().Size( this .IndexProp((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)range)); return 0 ; }

The method passes the index of the necessary property of the property array first dimension (range). Next, check the following:

if the property value is less than the total number of integer properties, this is an integer property request — return the size of the integer property array using the Size() method of the Long object;

if the property value is less than the total number of integer properties + the number of real properties, this is a request for a real property — return the size of the real property array using the Size() method of the Double object;

if the property value is less than the total number of integer properties + the number of real properties + the number of string properties, this is a request for a string property — return the size of the string property array of the String object.

We have considered the Size() method above when creating the object classes of dynamic arrays.

In the public section of the class, write the method setting the array size in the specified dimensionality:

bool SetSizeRange( const int range, const int size) { if (range< this .m_total_int) return this .Long().SetSizeRange(range,size); else if (range< this .m_total_int+ this .m_total_dbl) return this .Double().SetSizeRange( this .IndexProp((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)range),size); else if (range< this .m_total_int+ this .m_total_dbl+ this .m_total_str) return this .String().SetSizeRange( this .IndexProp((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)range),size); return false ; }

The method logic is identical to the size receiving method considered above.

The class constructor receives the number of integer, real and string object properties. These values are assigned to the appropriate class variables. Next, new objects of the integer, real and string dynamic multidimensional array are added to the list. The array has the dimensionality of the first dimension equal to the number of the appropriate properties passed in the parameters, while the size of the second dimension is set to 1 for each property array.



CDataPropObj( const int prop_total_integer, const int prop_total_double, const int prop_total_string ) { this .m_total_int=prop_total_integer; this .m_total_dbl=prop_total_double; this .m_total_str=prop_total_string; this .m_list.Add( new CXDimArrayLong( this .m_total_int, 1 )); this .m_list.Add( new CXDimArrayDouble( this .m_total_dbl, 1 )); this .m_list.Add( new CXDimArrayString( this .m_total_str, 1 )); }

In the class destructor, remove the elements from the list and free the array memory:

~CDataPropObj() { m_list.Clear(); m_list.Shutdown(); }

As a result, the object property class looks as follows:

class CDataPropObj { private : CArrayObj m_list; int m_total_int; int m_total_dbl; int m_total_str; int IndexProp(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( int )property- this .m_total_int; } int IndexProp(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) const { return ( int )property- this .m_total_int- this .m_total_dbl; } public : CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list; } CXDimArrayLong *Long() const { return this .m_list.At( 0 ); } CXDimArrayDouble *Double() const { return this .m_list.At( 1 ); } CXDimArrayString *String() const { return this .m_list.At( 2 ); } void Set(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, int index, long value ) { this .Long().Set(property,index, value ); } void Set(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, int index, double value ) { this .Double().Set( this .IndexProp(property),index, value ); } void Set(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, int index, string value ) { this .String().Set( this .IndexProp(property),index, value ); } long Get(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, int index) const { return this .Long().Get(property,index); } double Get(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, int index) const { return this .Double().Get( this .IndexProp(property),index); } string Get(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, int index) const { return this .String().Get( this .IndexProp(property),index); } int Size( const int range) const { if (range< this .m_total_int) return this .Long().Size(range); else if (range< this .m_total_int+ this .m_total_dbl) return this .Double().Size( this .IndexProp((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)range)); else if (range< this .m_total_int+ this .m_total_dbl+ this .m_total_str) return this .String().Size( this .IndexProp((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)range)); return 0 ; } bool SetSizeRange( const int range, const int size) { if (range< this .m_total_int) return this .Long().SetSizeRange(range,size); else if (range< this .m_total_int+ this .m_total_dbl) return this .Double().SetSizeRange( this .IndexProp((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)range),size); else if (range< this .m_total_int+ this .m_total_dbl+ this .m_total_str) return this .String().SetSizeRange( this .IndexProp((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)range),size); return false ; } CDataPropObj( const int prop_total_integer, const int prop_total_double, const int prop_total_string) { this .m_total_int=prop_total_integer; this .m_total_dbl=prop_total_double; this .m_total_str=prop_total_string; this .m_list.Add( new CXDimArrayLong( this .m_total_int, 1 )); this .m_list.Add( new CXDimArrayDouble( this .m_total_dbl, 1 )); this .m_list.Add( new CXDimArrayString( this .m_total_str, 1 )); } ~CDataPropObj() { m_list.Clear(); m_list.Shutdown(); } };

However, in order to track changes in the object properties, we need to remember the past state of all its properties and compare it with the current one. To achieve this, I previously held two sets of object properties. Now I will simply create another class to contain two objects of the newly written class. The first object is meant to store the current properties, while the second one is to store the previous properties.



Also in the private section of the class, declare a new data class of the current and previous properties:

class CProperty { }

All class fields and methods are to be public. Let's have a look at the class listing. It is relatively small and stores objects of the previously considered classes:

class CProperty { public : CDataPropObj *Curr; CDataPropObj *Prev; bool SetSizeRange( const int range, const int size) { return ( this .Curr.SetSizeRange(range,size) && this .Prev.SetSizeRange(range,size) ? true : false ); } int CurrSize( const int range) const { return Curr.Size(range); } int PrevSize( const int range) const { return Prev.Size(range); } void CurrentToPrevious( void ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Curr.Long().Total();i++) for ( int r= 0 ;r< this .Curr.Long().Size(i);r++) this .Prev.Long().Set(i,r, this .Curr.Long().Get(i,r)); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Curr.Double().Total();i++) for ( int r= 0 ;r< this .Curr.Double().Size(i);r++) this .Prev.Double().Set(i,r, this .Curr.Double().Get(i,r)); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Curr.String().Total();i++) for ( int r= 0 ;r< this .Curr.String().Size(i);r++) this .Prev.String().Set(i,r, this .Curr.String().Get(i,r)); } CProperty( const int prop_int_total, const int prop_double_total, const int prop_string_total) { this .Curr= new CDataPropObj(prop_int_total,prop_double_total,prop_string_total); this .Prev= new CDataPropObj(prop_int_total,prop_double_total,prop_string_total); } };

Apart from handling the methods of the previously created classes, I have added the method for copying the current properties to the previous ones. Copying is performed element by element, since we need to have two independent copies of the same object. If we had resorted to the AssignArray method of the CArrayObj class, we would have copied the pointers rather than property values. This would have led to creating an exact copy of the object, while changing a property in one object would have led to changing it in another one, and I do not need this.

So, replacing simple arrays with dynamic array class objects I have just implemented (albeit not in full yet) implies using the CProperty class object as a pointer to the graphical object properties, as well as involves making multiple changes in the library classes, since now, in addition to a property index, we also need to specify an index of the price and time pivot point or an index of the level whose property we want to get or set.







Improving library classes

In the private section of the abstract graphical object class (we are currently working in), declare the pointer to the object of graphical object properties, the variable for storing the number of object pivot points and the methods for setting multiple values of a single object property immediately after the newly written property class:

CProperty *Prop; int m_pivots; void SetTimePivot( const int index); void SetPricePivot( const int index); void SetLevelColor( const int index); void SetLevelStyle( const int index); void SetLevelWidth( const int index); void SetLevelValue( const int index); void SetLevelText( const int index); void SetBMPFile( const int index);

In the public section of the class, supplement all Get and Set methods with one more variable indicating the index of the property array second dimension. The properties will be returned and received using the Get and Set methods from the Curr and Prev fields of the CProperty class storing the arrays of the current and previous properties:

public : void SetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, int index , long value ) { this .Prop.Curr.Set(property,index, value ); } void SetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, int index , double value ) { this .Prop.Curr.Set(property,index, value ); } void SetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, int index , string value ) { this .Prop.Curr.Set(property,index, value ); } long GetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, int index ) const { return this .Prop.Curr.Get(property,index); } double GetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, int index ) const { return this .Prop.Curr.Get(property,index); } string GetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, int index ) const { return this .Prop.Curr.Get(property,index); } void SetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, int index , long value ) { this .Prop.Prev.Set(property,index, value ); } void SetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, int index , double value ){ this .Prop.Prev.Set(property,index, value ); } void SetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, int index , string value ){ this .Prop.Prev.Set(property,index, value ); } long GetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, int index ) const { return this .Prop.Prev.Get(property,index); } double GetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, int index ) const { return this .Prop.Prev.Get(property,index); } string GetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, int index ) const { return this .Prop.Prev.Get(property,index); }

The changes should be made along the entire class code where GetProperty(), SetProperty(), GetPropertyPrev() and SetPropertyPrev() methods are used since the index of the second dimension is now specified in them. I will not describe all multiple changes here since this will take a lot of article space. They have all been included into the class code attached below. Instead, let's consider new and some old methods.

In the public section of the class, declare the methods returning descriptions of pivot points and object levels:

virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ANY); } virtual string PriceDescription( const int index) const { return :: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE,index), this .m_digits); } virtual string TimeDescription( const int index) const { return :: TimeToString ( this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME,index), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES ); } virtual string LevelColorDescription( const int index) const { return :: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR,index), true ); } virtual string LevelStyleDescription( const int index) const { return LineStyleDescription(( ENUM_LINE_STYLE ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE,index)); } virtual string LevelWidthDescription( const int index) const { return ( string ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH,index); } virtual string LevelValueDescription( const int index) const { return :: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE,index), 5 ); } string TimesDescription( void ) const ; string PricesDescription( void ) const ; string TimePricesDescription( void ) const ; string LevelColorsDescription( void ) const ; string LevelStylesDescription( void ) const ; string LevelWidthsDescription( void ) const ; string LevelValuesDescription( void ) const ; string LevelTextsDescription( void ) const ; string LevelsAllDescription( void ) const ; string BMPFilesDescription( void ) const ;

In the protected parametric class constructor, pass yet another parameter — the number of object pivot points required for its construction (this means we need to additionally improve the descendant object classes so that they pass the number of pivot points to this constructor):

CGStdGraphObj(){ this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ; m_group=WRONG_VALUE; } protected : CGStdGraphObj( const ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP group , const long chart_id, const int pivots, const string name);

Let's have a look at the implementation of the class constructor:

CGStdGraphObj::CGStdGraphObj( const ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP group, const long chart_id, const int pivots, const string name) { this .Prop= new CProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL); this .m_pivots=pivots; int levels=( int ):: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_LEVELS ); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME, this .m_pivots); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE, this .m_pivots); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR,levels); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE,levels); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH,levels); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE,levels); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT,levels); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE, 2 ); this .m_type=obj_type; this .SetName(name); CGBaseObj::SetChartID(chart_id); CGBaseObj::SetTypeGraphObject(CGBaseObj::GraphObjectType(obj_type)); CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD); CGBaseObj::SetBelong(belong); CGBaseObj::SetGroup(group); CGBaseObj::SetSubwindow(chart_id,name); CGBaseObj::SetDigits(( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger (:: ChartSymbol (chart_id), SYMBOL_DIGITS )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID , 0 , CGBaseObj:: ChartID ()); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM , 0 , CGBaseObj::SubWindow()); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE , 0 , CGBaseObj::TypeGraphObject()); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE , 0 , CGBaseObj::TypeGraphElement()); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG , 0 , CGBaseObj::Belong()); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP , 0 , CGBaseObj::Group()); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID , 0 , 0 ); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM , 0 , 0 ); this .PropertiesRefresh(); this .m_create_time=( datetime ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME , 0 ); this .m_back=( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK , 0 ); this .m_selected=( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED , 0 ); this .m_selectable=( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE , 0 ); this .m_hidden=( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN , 0 ); this .PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); }

Here I first created the object of the graphical object properties class by specifying the number of integer, real and string properties. Next, for the properties featuring several parameters (pivot point price and time, number of levels and properties of each of the levels), set the size of the arrays in the second dimension. When setting and getting properties having only one parameter, specify the parameter index in the second dimension equal to zero.



This time, in the method comparing CGStdGraphObj objects by all properties, compare the properties in the loop by the second dimension size:

bool CGStdGraphObj::IsEqual(CGStdGraphObj *compared_obj) const { int begin= 0 , end=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for ( int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)i; for ( int j= 0 ;j<Prop.CurrSize(prop);j++) if ( this .GetProperty(prop,j)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop,j)) return false ; } begin=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for ( int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)i; for ( int j= 0 ;j<Prop.CurrSize(prop);j++) if ( this .GetProperty(prop,j)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop,j)) return false ; } begin=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for ( int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)i; for ( int j= 0 ;j<Prop.CurrSize(prop);j++) if ( this .GetProperty(prop,j)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop,j)) return false ; } return true ; }

In the methods getting and saving graphical object properties, all properties having multiple values are now filled out in the loop by the number of properties:

void CGStdGraphObj::GetAndSaveINT( void ) { this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_CREATETIME )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_CREATETIME )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_BACK )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_ZORDER )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_HIDDEN )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_SELECTED )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_SELECTABLE )); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_pivots;i++) this .SetTimePivot(i); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_COLOR )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_STYLE )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_WIDTH )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_FILL )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_READONLY )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_LEVELS )); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Levels();i++) { this .SetLevelColor(i); this .SetLevelStyle(i); this .SetLevelWidth(i); } this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_ALIGN )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_FONTSIZE )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_RAY_LEFT )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_RAY )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_ELLIPSE )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_ARROWCODE )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_ANCHOR )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_XDISTANCE )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_YDISTANCE )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_DIRECTION )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_DEGREE )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_DRAWLINES )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_STATE )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_ID, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_CHART_ID )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_PERIOD )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_DATE_SCALE )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_PRICE_SCALE )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_CHART_SCALE )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_XSIZE )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_YSIZE )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_XOFFSET )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_YOFFSET )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_BGCOLOR )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_CORNER )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_BORDER_TYPE )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR )); } void CGStdGraphObj::GetAndSaveDBL( void ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_pivots;i++) SetPricePivot(i); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Levels();i++) this .SetLevelValue(i); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE, 0 ,:: ObjectGetDouble ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_SCALE )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE, 0 ,:: ObjectGetDouble ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_ANGLE )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION, 0 ,:: ObjectGetDouble ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_DEVIATION )); } void CGStdGraphObj::GetAndSaveSTR( void ) { this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT, 0 ,:: ObjectGetString ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_TEXT )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP, 0 ,:: ObjectGetString ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_TOOLTIP )); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Levels();i++) this .SetLevelText(i); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT, 0 ,:: ObjectGetString ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_FONT )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE, 0 ,:: ObjectGetString ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_BMPFILE )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL, 0 ,:: ObjectGetString ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_SYMBOL )); }

In the method copying the current data to the previous one, call the method of the current properties object specifically created to copy the current properties to the previous ones:

void CGStdGraphObj::PropertiesCopyToPrevData( void ) { this .Prop.CurrentToPrevious(); }

In the method checking the changes in the object properties, first check if the property is multiple. If yes, check the change in the loop by the number of property instances. Otherwise, simply compare the properties of two objects:

void CGStdGraphObj::PropertiesCheckChanged( void ) { bool changed= false ; int begin= 0 , end=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for ( int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)i; if (! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; i f (prop==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME || (prop>=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR && prop<=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH)) { int total=(prop==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME ? this .m_pivots : this .Levels()); for ( int j= 0 ;j<Prop.CurrSize(prop);j++) { if ( this .GetProperty(prop,j)!= this .GetPropertyPrev(prop,j)) { changed= true ; :: Print (DFUN, this .Name(), ", property index: " ,j, " " ,TextByLanguage( " Изменённое свойство: " , " Modified property: " ), this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } } } else if ( this .GetProperty(prop, 0 )!= this .GetPropertyPrev(prop, 0 )) { changed= true ; :: Print (DFUN, this .Name(), ": " ,TextByLanguage( " Изменённое свойство: " , " Modified property: " ), this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } } begin=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for ( int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if (! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; if (prop==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE || GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE) { int total=(prop==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE ? this .m_pivots : this .Levels()); for ( int j= 0 ;j<Prop.CurrSize(prop);j++) { if ( this .GetProperty(prop,j)!= this .GetPropertyPrev(prop,j)) { changed= true ; :: Print (DFUN, this .Name(), ", property index: " ,j, " " ,TextByLanguage( " Изменённое свойство: " , " Modified property: " ), this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } } } e lse if ( this .GetProperty(prop, 0 )!= this .GetPropertyPrev(prop, 0 )) { changed= true ; :: Print (DFUN, this .Name(), ": " ,TextByLanguage( " Изменённое свойство: " , " Modified property: " ),GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } } begin=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for ( int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)i; if (! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; if (prop==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT || prop==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE) { int total=(prop==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT ? this .Levels() : 2 ); for ( int j= 0 ;j<Prop.CurrSize(prop);j++) { if ( this .GetProperty(prop,j)!= this .GetPropertyPrev(prop,j)) { changed= true ; :: Print (DFUN, this .Name(), ", property index: " ,j, " " ,TextByLanguage( " Изменённое свойство: " , " Modified property: " ), this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } } } else if ( this .GetProperty(prop, 0 )!= this .GetPropertyPrev(prop, 0 )) { changed= true ; :: Print (DFUN, this .Name(), ": " ,TextByLanguage( " Изменённое свойство: " , " Modified property: " ),GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } } if (changed) PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); }





The methods reading and setting object properties and returning property descriptions:

void CGStdGraphObj::SetTimePivot( const int index) { this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME,index,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_TIME ,index)); } void CGStdGraphObj::SetPricePivot( const int index) { this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE,index,:: ObjectGetDouble ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_PRICE ,index)); } void CGStdGraphObj::SetLevelColor( const int index) { this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR,index,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_LEVELCOLOR ,index)); } void CGStdGraphObj::SetLevelStyle( const int index) { this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE,index,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_LEVELSTYLE ,index)); } void CGStdGraphObj::SetLevelWidth( const int index) { this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH,index,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_LEVELWIDTH ,index)); } void CGStdGraphObj::SetLevelValue( const int index) { this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE,index,:: ObjectGetDouble ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_LEVELVALUE ,index)); } void CGStdGraphObj::SetLevelText( const int index) { this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT,index,:: ObjectGetString ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_LEVELTEXT ,index)); } void CGStdGraphObj::SetBMPFile( const int index) { this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE,index,:: ObjectGetString ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_BMPFILE ,index)); } string CGStdGraphObj::TimesDescription( void ) const { string txt= "" ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_pivots;i++) txt+= " - " +CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_PIVOT)+( string )i+ ": " + this .TimeDescription(i)+(i< this .m_pivots- 1 ? "

" : "" ); return txt; } string CGStdGraphObj::PricesDescription( void ) const { string txt= "" ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_pivots;i++) txt+= " - " +CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_PIVOT)+( string )i+ ": " + this .PriceDescription(i)+(i< this .m_pivots- 1 ? "

" : "" ); return txt; } string CGStdGraphObj::TimePricesDescription( void ) const { string txt= "" ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_pivots;i++) txt+=( " - " +CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_PIVOT)+( string )i+ ": " + this .TimeDescription(i)+ " / " + this .PriceDescription(i)+(i< this .m_pivots- 1 ? "

" : "" )); return txt; } string CGStdGraphObj::LevelColorsDescription( void ) const { string txt= "" ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Levels();i++) txt+=( " - " +CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_LEVEL)+( string )i+ ": " + this .LevelColorDescription(i)+(i< this .Levels()- 1 ? "

" : "" )); return txt; } string CGStdGraphObj::LevelStylesDescription( void ) const { string txt= "" ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Levels();i++) txt+=( " - " +CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_LEVEL)+( string )i+ ": " +LineStyleDescription( this .LevelStyle(i))+(i< this .Levels()- 1 ? "

" : "" )); return txt; } string CGStdGraphObj::LevelWidthsDescription( void ) const { string txt= "" ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Levels();i++) txt+=( " - " +CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_LEVEL)+( string )i+ ": " + this .LevelWidthDescription(i)+(i< this .Levels()- 1 ? "

" : "" )); return txt; } string CGStdGraphObj::LevelValuesDescription( void ) const { string txt= "" ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Levels();i++) txt+=( " - " +CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_LEVEL)+( string )i+ ": " + this .LevelValueDescription(i)+(i< this .Levels()- 1 ? "

" : "" )); return txt; } string CGStdGraphObj::LevelTextsDescription( void ) const { string txt= "" ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Levels();i++) txt+=( " - " +CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_LEVEL)+( string )i+ ": " + this .LevelText(i)+(i< this .Levels()- 1 ? "

" : "" )); return txt; } string CGStdGraphObj::BMPFilesDescription( void ) const { string txt= ( " - " +CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_BMP_FILE_STATE_ON) + " (0): \"" +BMPFile( 0 )+ "\"

" + " - " +CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_BMP_FILE_STATE_OFF)+ " (1): \"" +BMPFile( 1 )+ "\"" ); return txt; } string CGStdGraphObj::LevelsAllDescription( void ) const { string txt= "" ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Levels();i++) { txt+= ( " - " +CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_LEVEL)+ " " +( string )i+ "

" + " " +CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR)+ ": " +LevelColorDescription(i)+ "

" + " " +CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE)+ ": " +LevelStyleDescription(i)+ "

" + " " +CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH)+ ": " +LevelWidthDescription(i)+ "

" + " " +CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE)+ ": " +LevelValueDescription(i)+ "

" + " " +CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT) + ": " +LevelText(i) ); } return txt; }

I believe, these methods hardly need any comments. Apart from all considered methods and changes, the class features multiple changes for specifying the second dimension index. I will not describe them here. You can find them in the files attached below.



Since the class constructor has a new variable passing the number of pivot points when creating a child class, we need to revise the constructors of each such object. I will consider only two graphical object class files.

Open the Buy sign graphical object class file from \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdArrowBuyObj.mqh and add passing the parameter of the number of object pivot points to the parent class constructor:

class CGStdArrowBuyObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private : public : CGStdArrowBuyObj( const long chart_id, const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_BUY,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_ARROWS,chart_id , 1 , name) { CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR, 0 , ANCHOR_TOP ); } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); ENUM_ARROW_ANCHOR Anchor( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ARROW_ANCHOR ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR, 0 ); } virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription( OBJ_ARROW_BUY ); } virtual string AnchorDescription( void ) const { return AnchorForArrowObjDescription( this .Anchor()); } };

This object has only one pivot point. Now let's consider the object with several pivot points.

Open the "Trend line" object class file from \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdTrendObj.mqh and add passing the number of pivot points (equal to two) to the parent class constructor:

class CGStdTrendObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private : public : CGStdTrendObj( const long chart_id, const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TREND,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_LINES,chart_id , 2 , name) { CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_RAY_LEFT )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT )); } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription( OBJ_TREND ); } };

Such changes have been made for each class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standard\. Each object has the exact number of pivot points used to construct it. You can view all the changes in the files attached below.



Now let's improve the CSelect class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\Select.mqh. Here we simply need to add the second dimension indices to each method which is to access the GetProperty() methods:

static CArrayObj *ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, int index , long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, int index , double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, int index , string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static int FindGraphicStdObjectMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, int index ); static int FindGraphicStdObjectMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, int index ); static int FindGraphicStdObjectMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, int index ); static int FindGraphicStdObjectMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, int index ); static int FindGraphicStdObjectMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, int index ); static int FindGraphicStdObjectMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, int index ); };

Let's consider the implementation of several methods:

CArrayObj *CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, int index , long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if (list_source== NULL ) return NULL ; CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.FreeMode( false ); ListStorage.Add(list); int total=list_source.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total; i++) { CGStdGraphObj *obj=list_source.At(i); if (!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue ; long obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property ,index ); if (CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } int CSelect::FindGraphicStdObjectMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property , int index ) { if (list_source== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int idx= 0 ; CGStdGraphObj *max_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CGStdGraphObj *obj=list_source.At(i); long obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property ,index ); max_obj=list_source.At( idx ); long obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property ,index ); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) idx=i ; } return idx; }

All changes are highlighted with color. The remaining methods are modified identically to the ones presented above. You can familiarize yourself with them in the files attached below.

Now let's modify the graphical object collection class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh.



In the GetList() public methods, add the indication of the array second dimension index:

public : CGraphElementsCollection *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } CArrayObj *GetListGraphObj( void ) { return & this .m_list_all_graph_obj; } CArrayObj *GetListCanvElm( void ) { return & this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj;} CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty( this .GetListCanvElm(),property, value ,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL){ return CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty( this .GetListCanvElm(),property, value ,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL){ return CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty( this .GetListCanvElm(),property, value ,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, int index , long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty( this .GetListGraphObj(),property, index , value ,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, int index , double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty( this .GetListGraphObj(),property, index , value ,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, int index , string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty( this .GetListGraphObj(),property, index , value ,mode); }

All methods featuring access to the improved CSelect class methods, add the indication of the array second dimension index:

long CGraphElementsCollection::GetFreeGraphObjID( void ) { int index=CSelect::FindGraphicStdObjectMax( this .GetListGraphObj(),GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID , 0 ); CGStdGraphObj *obj= this .m_list_all_graph_obj.At(index); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.ObjectID()+ 1 : 1 ); } CGStdGraphObj *CGraphElementsCollection::FindMissingObj( const long chart_id) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty( this .GetListGraphObj(),GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID , 0 ,chart_id,EQUAL); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CGStdGraphObj *obj=list.At(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; if (! this .IsPresentGraphObjOnChart(obj. ChartID (),obj.Name())) return obj; } return NULL ; } bool CGraphElementsCollection::IsPresentGraphObjInList( const long chart_id, const string name) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty( this .GetListGraphObj(),GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID , 0 ,chart_id,EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(list,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME , 0 ,name,EQUAL); return (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ? false : true ); } void CGraphElementsCollection::DeleteGraphObjectsFromList( const long chart_id) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(GetListGraphObj(),GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID , 0 ,chart_id,EQUAL); if (list== NULL ) return ; for ( int i=list.Total();i> WRONG_VALUE ;i--) { CGStdGraphObj *obj=list.At(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; this .DeleteGraphObjFromList(obj); } } CGStdGraphObj *CGraphElementsCollection::GetStdGraphObject( const string name, const long chart_id) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetList(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID , 0 ,chart_id); list=CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(list,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME , 0 ,name,EQUAL); return (list!= NULL && list.Total()> 0 ? list.At( 0 ) : NULL ); }

In the method adding the graphical object to the collection, display the full object description instead of the short one so that we are able to see the full list of the object properties during the test:

bool CGraphElementsCollection::AddGraphObjToCollection( const string source,CChartObjectsControl *obj_control) { CArrayObj *list=obj_control.GetListNewAddedObj(); if (list== NULL ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN_ERR_LINE,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_GET_ADDED_OBJ_LIST); return false ; } if (list.Total()== 0 ) return false ; bool res= true ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CGStdGraphObj *obj=list.Detach(i); if (obj== NULL ) { CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_DETACH_OBJ_FROM_LIST); res &= false ; continue ; } if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); delete obj; res &= false ; continue ; } else { obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID()); obj. Print (); } } return res; }

These are all the improvements I was going to implement here. Small but numerous changes that I have not considered in the article can be found in the files below.





Testing object events with two anchor points



To perform the test, let's use the EA from the previous article and save it to \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part88\ as TestDoEasyPart88.mq5.



No changes in the EA are needed since they have been made in the library files.

Compile the EA and launch it on the chart:





When adding objects having two pivot points and when modifying any of the two pivot points, the EA displays the appropriate event entries in the journal. If we add the object consisting of more than two pivot points to the chart, there will be no point modification entries or the data of one point will be changed when changing another one. This occurs because of the logical error mentioned above. I am going to fix it in the next article.







What's next?

In the next article, I will continue my work on standard graphical object events and dynamic array classes.



Please note that you need the indicator file for the library from the previous article for the EA to work correctly .

All files of the current version of the library are attached below together with the test EA file for MQL5 for you to test and download. Leave your questions, comments and suggestions in the comments.

