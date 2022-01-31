Gráficos en la biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 89): Creación programática de objetos gráficos estándar Funcionalidad básica
Concepto
Nuestra biblioteca ahora puede monitorear la aparición de objetos gráficos estándar en el gráfico del terminal de cliente, así como la eliminación y modificación de algunos de sus parámetros. En ocasiones, resulta útil saber sobre nuestros programas que ha aparecido en el gráfico algún objeto gráfico establecido por el usuario, que sus parámetros han sido modificados, o que ha sido borrado, y manejar tales situaciones. Pero para que el "conjunto" quede completo, obviamente necesitamos la capacidad de crear objetos gráficos estándar a partir de nuestros programas. Disponiendo en nuestro arsenal de la funcionalidad capaz de crear objetos gráficos de forma programática y monitorear los cambios en sus propiedades, tendremos oportunidades interesantes para crear objetos gráficos compuestos de cualquier complejidad, grado de anidamiento y número de puntos de pivote controlables. Por consiguiente, hoy crearemos la funcionalidad básica para crear objetos gráficos estándar mediante programación. En artículos posteriores, concluiremos esta funcionalidad de forma lógica y analizaremos las posibilidades de crear objetos gráficos compuestos personalizados basados en los objetos estándar.
Además, a partir del último artículo, gradualmente transferiremos los objetos de la biblioteca para usar matrices dinámicas para almacenar sus propiedades. Hoy corregiremos un error lógico cometido en el último artículo al crear dicha matriz, que hizo imposible monitorear los cambios en las propiedades de los objetos con más de dos puntos de pivote. Asimismo, arreglaremos y perfeccionemos la clase de matriz dinámica multidimensional para que pueda usarse como una unidad aparte de la biblioteca y moverse a un archivo separado.
Mejorando las clases de la biblioteca
En las clases descendientes del objeto gráfico abstracto, debemos añadir algunas propiedades soportadas por el objeto para que dichas propiedades se puedan considerar al realizar la búsqueda y la clasificación, y también al mostrar las propiedades en el diario del terminal. En los archivos GStdFiboArcObj.mqh y GStdGannFanObj.mqh añadimos una línea para que el objeto soporte la propiedad real "Valor del nivel":
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| real property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdFiboArcObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
En los archivos GStdExpansionObj.mqh, GStdFiboChannelObj.mqh, GStdFiboFanObj.mqh, GStdFiboObj.mqh, GStdFiboTimesObj.mqh y GStdPitchforkObj.mqh, en este mismo método, introducimos estos cambios para ofrecer soporte a la misma propiedad:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| real property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdPitchforkObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
En el archivo de clase del objeto "Línea horizontal", en el archivo GStdHLineObj.mqh del método que retorna la bandera de soporte de una propiedad entera por parte del objeto, eliminamos la propiedad "Hora del punto de pivote", puesto que, en la práctica, el objeto de construcción usa solo el precio:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| integer property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdHLineObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Mientras tanto, el objeto "Línea vertical" en el archivo GStdVLineObj.mqh, en realidad solo usa la hora para su construcción, por eso, del método que retorna la bandera de soporte de una propiedad real por parte del objeto, eliminamos todo por completo, el objeto no admite propiedades reales:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| real property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdVLineObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
En el último artículo, dejamos un error lógico sin corregir, lo cual provocó que no pudiéramos controlar el cambio en las propiedades de los puntos de pivote y los niveles para un objeto que usa más de dos puntos de pivote en su construcción, o tiene más de dos niveles. Se trata del método que añade el número indicado de celdas al final de la matriz. Al método se le transmitía un puntero al objeto creado externamente, y a la matriz se le añadía el número especificado de estos punteros:
//--- Add the specified number of cells with objects to the end of the array bool AddQuantity(const string source,const int total,CObject *object) { //--- Declare the variable for storing the result of adding objects to the list bool res=true; //--- in the list by the number of added objects passed to the method for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { //--- if failed to add the object to the list if(!this.Add(object)) { //--- display the appropriate message, add 'false' to the variable value //--- and move on to the loop next iteration CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); res &=false; continue; } } //--- Return the total result of adding the specified number of objects to the list return res; }
¡Pero se trata precisamente del mismo objeto! Simplemente transmitíamos el puntero a un objeto creado en algún lugar fuera del método, y multiplicábamos los punteros en un ciclo. Por consiguiente, cambiar las propiedades del objeto en sí afecta a todos los punteros; estos también se refieren al propio objeto. Por eso, no rellenábamos la matriz con propiedades diferentes, sino con copias de la misma propiedad del objeto. En consecuencia, si un objeto tiene varios puntos de pivote, multiplicábamos el segundo de ellos por el número indicado, y en lugar de controlar los valores reales del segundo, tercero, cuarto, quinto puntos, introducíamos en la matriz la propiedad del segundo punto de pivote, y esto nos impedía obtener, monitorear y cambiar los valores del punto de pivote real. Al cambiar el segundo punto de pivote, estos cambios se copiaban en los puntos tercero, cuarto y quinto del objeto.
Qué vamos a hacer. Añadiremos un método más para crear un nuevo objeto de datos. Este método creará un nuevo objeto de propiedad; esta nueva propiedad podremos añadirla luego (no un puntero, como antes) a la matriz en el método AddQuantity(), en el que simplemente añadiremos a la matriz el puntero creado desde el exterior en el número especificado.
Como tenemos tres conjuntos de clases idénticas en el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\XDimArray.mqh, las clases para crear matrices dinámicas multidimensionales enteras, reales y string, utilizaremos como ejemplo las clases para crear una matriz dinámica multidimensional entera.
En la clase de una dimensión de la matriz long, escribimos el método para crear un nuevo objeto de datos:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Class of a single long array dimension | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CDimLong : public CArrayObj { private: //--- Create a new data object CDataUnitLong *CreateData(const string source,const long value=0) { //--- Create a new long data object CDataUnitLong *data=new CDataUnitLong(); //--- If failed to create an object, inform of that in the journal if(data==NULL) ::Print(source,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_LONG_DATA_OBJ)); //--- Otherwise, set the value passed to the method for the object else data.Value=value; //--- Return the pointer to the object or NULL return data; } //--- Get long data object from the array
Aquí, todo resulta simple: creamos un nuevo objeto de datos long y establecemos para este el valor transmitido al método. Si no hemos podido crear el objeto, mostraremos un mensaje al respecto en el diario. El método retorna el puntero al objeto creado, o NULL en caso de error.
Vamos a introducir en el método AddQuantity() los cambios necesarios:
//--- Add the specified number of cells with data to the end of the array bool AddQuantity(const string source,const int total,const long value=0) { //--- Declare the variable for storing the result of adding objects to the list bool res=true; //--- in the list by the number of added objects passed to the method for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { //--- Create a new long data object CDataUnitLong *data=this.CreateData(DFUN,value); //--- If failed to create an object, inform of that and move on to the next iteration if(data==NULL) { res &=false; continue; } data.Value=value; //--- if failed to add the object to the list if(!this.Add(data)) { //--- display the appropriate message, remove the object and add 'false' to the variable value //--- and move on to the loop next iteration CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); delete data; res &=false; continue; } } //--- Return the total result of adding the specified number of objects to the list return res; }
Ahora le transmitimos al método no el puntero a un objeto, sino un valor que debe asignarse a la propiedad recién creada; luego creamos en un ciclo un nuevo objeto cada vez y lo añadimos a la lista.
En el método Increase(), en el que previamente creamos un nuevo objeto y transmitimos el puntero al método AddQuantity(), ahora simplemente llamamos a AddQuantity(), ya que ahora, precisamente dentro del método AddQuantity(), se crean los nuevos objetos en un ciclo y se añaden a la matriz, en lugar del puntero de objeto único creado previamente en el método Increment().
Eliminamos del método este bloque de código:
//--- Increase the number of data cells by the specified value, return the number of added elements int Increase(const int total,const long value=0) { //--- Save the current array size int size_prev=this.Total(); //--- Create a new long data object CDataUnitLong *data=new CDataUnitLong(); //--- If failed to create an object, inform of that and return zero if(data==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_LONG_DATA_OBJ)); return 0; } //--- Set the specified value to a newly created object data.Value=value; //--- Add the specified number of object instances to the list //--- and return the difference between the obtained and previous array size this.AddQuantity(DFUN,total,data); return this.Total()-size_prev; }
En cambio, ahora transmitimos al método llamado AddQuantity() no el puntero, sino el valor inicial para el objeto de datos recién añadido a la matriz:
//--- Increase the number of data cells by the specified value, return the number of added elements int Increase(const int total,const long value=0) { //--- Save the current array size int size_prev=this.Total(); //--- Add the specified number of object instances to the list //--- and return the difference between the obtained and previous array size this.AddQuantity(DFUN,total,value); return this.Total()-size_prev; }
Hemos realizado exactamente los mismos cambios en las demás clases de este archivo, por lo que no los repetiremos aquí, son idénticos.
Todos los cambios se pueden encontrar en los archivos adjuntos al artículo.
En el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh, escribimos los índices de los nuevos mensajes:
//--- CGraphElementsCollection MSG_GRAPH_ELM_COLLECTION_ERR_OBJ_ALREADY_EXISTS, // Error. A chart control object already exists with chart id MSG_GRAPH_ELM_COLLECTION_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CTRL_OBJ,// Failed to create chart control object with chart ID MSG_GRAPH_ELM_COLLECTION_ERR_FAILED_GET_CTRL_OBJ, // Failed to get chart control object with chart ID MSG_GRAPH_ELM_COLLECTION_ERR_GR_OBJ_ALREADY_EXISTS,// Such graphical object already exists: //--- GStdGraphObj MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ, // Failed to create the class object for a graphical object MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_STD_GRAPH_OBJ, // Failed to create a graphical object MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_NOT_FIND_SUBWINDOW, // Failed to find the chart subwindow
...
MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_BMP_FILE_STATE_ON, // On state MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_BMP_FILE_STATE_OFF, // Off state //--- CDataPropObj MSG_DATA_PROP_OBJ_OUT_OF_PROP_RANGE, // Passed property is out of object property range //--- CGraphElementsCollection MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_GET_ADDED_OBJ_LIST, // Failed to get the list of newly added objects MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_DETACH_OBJ_FROM_LIST, // Failed to remove a graphical object from the list MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_CREATE_EVN_CTRL_INDICATOR, // Indicator for controlling and sending events created MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_CREATE_EVN_CTRL_INDICATOR, // Failed to create the indicator for controlling and sending events MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_CLOSED_CHARTS, // Chart windows closed: MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_OBJECTS_ON_CLOSED_CHARTS, // Objects removed together with charts: }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
y los textos de los mensajes que se corresponden con los índices nuevamente añadidos:
//--- CGraphElementsCollection {"Ошибка. Уже существует объект управления чартами с идентификатором чарта ","Error. A chart control object already exists with chart id "}, {"Не удалось создать объект управления чартами с идентификатором чарта ","Failed to create chart control object with chart id "}, {"Не удалось получить объект управления чартами с идентификатором чарта ","Failed to get chart control object with chart id "}, {"Такой графический объект уже существует: ","Such a graphic object already exists: "}, //--- GStdGraphObj {"Не удалось создать объект класса для графического объекта ","Failed to create class object for graphic object"}, {"Не удалось создать графический объект ","Failed to create graphic object "}, {"Не удалось найти подокно графика","Could not find chart subwindow"},
...
{"Состояние \"On\"","State \"On\""}, {"Состояние \"Off\"","State \"Off\""}, //--- CDataPropObj {"Переданное свойство находится за пределами диапазона свойств объекта","The passed property is outside the range of the object's properties"}, //--- CGraphElementsCollection {"Не удалось получить список вновь добавленных объектов","Failed to get the list of newly added objects"}, {"Не удалось изъять графический объект из списка","Failed to detach graphic object from the list"}, {"Создан индикатор контроля и отправки событий","An indicator for monitoring and sending events has been created"}, {"Не удалось создать индикатор контроля и отправки событий","Failed to create indicator for monitoring and sending events"}, {"Закрыто окон графиков: ","Closed chart windows: "}, {"С ними удалено объектов: ","Objects removed with them: "}, }; //+---------------------------------------------------------------------+
Vamos a realizar correcciones menores a la clase del objeto básico de los objetos gráficos de la biblioteca.
Los objetos gráficos tienen propiedades bool que retornan las banderas de algunas propiedades del objeto. En la clase de objeto de gráficos abstractos, tenemos métodos que retornan y establecen dichos indicadores. Y en estos métodos, en su nombre, hay una indicación de que el método establece una bandera, por ejemplo:
SetFlagDrawLines (Muestra las líneas para las marcas de onda de Elliott). Pero en la clase del objeto básico de los objetos gráficos de la biblioteca, el método correspondiente ya se llama SetDrawLines(). Por consiguiente, si intentamos establecer esta bandera para un objeto, veremos dos sugerencias para elegir el método, lo cual resulta confuso y, además, si el método no se selecciona de la clase del objeto gráfico abstracto, sino de la básica, no habrá cambios en las propiedades escritas en las matrices de este objeto; no lo haremos así, simplemente daremos un comando de cambio de propiedad en el objeto gráfico en sí, pero este cambio en la propiedad correspondiente no sucederá en el objeto de clase. Por ello, deberemos modificar el nombre de todos esos métodos para que su ortografía sea la misma y no equivocarnos al elegir entre dos métodos (más tarde, creemos que vale la pena hacer que los tipos de retorno de estos métodos sean iguales, para que el compilador seleccione el método deseado sin posibles ambigüedades).
En el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GBaseObj.mqh hacemos las correcciones necesarias:
//--- Set the "Background object" flag bool SetFlagBack(const bool flag) { ::ResetLastError(); if(::ObjectSetInteger(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name,OBJPROP_BACK,flag)) { this.m_back=flag; return true; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true); return false; } //--- Set the "Object selection" flag bool SetFlagSelected(const bool flag) { ::ResetLastError(); if(::ObjectSetInteger(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,flag)) { this.m_selected=flag; return true; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true); return false; } //--- Set the "Object selection" flag bool SetFlagSelectable(const bool flag) { ::ResetLastError(); if(::ObjectSetInteger(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,flag)) { this.m_selectable=flag; return true; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true); return false; } //--- Set the "Disable displaying the name of a graphical object in the terminal object list" flag bool SetFlagHidden(const bool flag) { ::ResetLastError(); if(::ObjectSetInteger(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,flag)) { this.m_hidden=flag; return true; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true); return false; }
Vamos a mover a archivo aparte las clases para crear una matriz dinámica multidimensional. Las mejoraremos para que se conviertan en una herramienta que permita crear objetos de propiedad para cualquier objeto existente o planificado de la biblioteca aplicando matrices para almacenar sus propiedades (enteras, reales y string).
Vamos a crear un nuevo archivo Properties.mqh en la carpeta de funciones y clases de servicio \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\. Le transferiremos todas las clases para crear una matriz bidimensional de propiedades de objetos y para crear las propiedades de objetos transmitidas y actuales escritas por nosotros en el último artículo, directamente en el cuerpo de la clase del objeto gráfico estándar abstracto CGStdGraphObj. Estas son:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| The class of the abstract standard graphical object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CGStdGraphObj : public CGBaseObj { private: //--- Object property class class CDataPropObj { private: CArrayObj m_list; // list of property objects int m_total_int; // Number of integer parameters int m_total_dbl; // Number of real parameters int m_total_str; // Number of string parameters //--- Return the index of the array the (1) double and (2) string properties are actually located at int IndexProp(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return(int)property-this.m_total_int; } int IndexProp(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) const { return(int)property-this.m_total_int-this.m_total_dbl; } public: //--- Return the pointer to (1) the list of property objects, as well as to the object of (2) integer, (3) real and (4) string properties CArrayObj *GetList(void) { return &this.m_list; } CXDimArrayLong *Long() const { return this.m_list.At(0); } CXDimArrayDouble *Double() const { return this.m_list.At(1); } CXDimArrayString *String() const { return this.m_list.At(2); } //--- Set object's (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties void Set(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property,int index,long value) { this.Long().Set(property,index,value); } void Set(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property,int index,double value) { this.Double().Set(this.IndexProp(property),index,value); } void Set(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property,int index,string value) { this.String().Set(this.IndexProp(property),index,value); } //--- Return object’s (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string property from the properties array long Get(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property,int index) const { return this.Long().Get(property,index); } double Get(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property,int index) const { return this.Double().Get(this.IndexProp(property),index); } string Get(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property,int index) const { return this.String().Get(this.IndexProp(property),index); } //--- Return the size of the specified first dimension data array int Size(const int range) const { if(range<this.m_total_int) return this.Long().Size(range); else if(range<this.m_total_int+this.m_total_dbl) return this.Double().Size(this.IndexProp((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)range)); else if(range<this.m_total_int+this.m_total_dbl+this.m_total_str) return this.String().Size(this.IndexProp((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)range)); return 0; } //--- Set the array size in the specified dimensionality bool SetSizeRange(const int range,const int size) { if(range<this.m_total_int) return this.Long().SetSizeRange(range,size); else if(range<this.m_total_int+this.m_total_dbl) return this.Double().SetSizeRange(this.IndexProp((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)range),size); else if(range<this.m_total_int+this.m_total_dbl+this.m_total_str) return this.String().SetSizeRange(this.IndexProp((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)range),size); return false; } //--- Constructor CDataPropObj(const int prop_total_integer,const int prop_total_double,const int prop_total_string) { this.m_total_int=prop_total_integer; this.m_total_dbl=prop_total_double; this.m_total_str=prop_total_string; this.m_list.Add(new CXDimArrayLong(this.m_total_int, 1)); this.m_list.Add(new CXDimArrayDouble(this.m_total_dbl,1)); this.m_list.Add(new CXDimArrayString(this.m_total_str,1)); } //--- Destructor ~CDataPropObj() { m_list.Clear(); m_list.Shutdown(); } }; //--- Data class of the current and previous properties class CProperty { public: CDataPropObj *Curr; // Pointer to the current properties object CDataPropObj *Prev; // Pointer to the previous properties object //--- Set the array size ('size') in the specified dimension ('range') bool SetSizeRange(const int range,const int size) { return(this.Curr.SetSizeRange(range,size) && this.Prev.SetSizeRange(range,size) ? true : false); } //--- Return the size of the specified array of the (1) current and (2) previous first dimension data int CurrSize(const int range) const { return Curr.Size(range); } int PrevSize(const int range) const { return Prev.Size(range); } //--- Copy the current data to the previous one void CurrentToPrevious(void) { //--- Copy all integer properties for(int i=0;i<this.Curr.Long().Total();i++) for(int r=0;r<this.Curr.Long().Size(i);r++) this.Prev.Long().Set(i,r,this.Curr.Long().Get(i,r)); //--- Copy all real properties for(int i=0;i<this.Curr.Double().Total();i++) for(int r=0;r<this.Curr.Double().Size(i);r++) this.Prev.Double().Set(i,r,this.Curr.Double().Get(i,r)); //--- Copy all string properties for(int i=0;i<this.Curr.String().Total();i++) for(int r=0;r<this.Curr.String().Size(i);r++) this.Prev.String().Set(i,r,this.Curr.String().Get(i,r)); } //--- Constructor CProperty(const int prop_int_total,const int prop_double_total,const int prop_string_total) { this.Curr=new CDataPropObj(prop_int_total,prop_double_total,prop_string_total); this.Prev=new CDataPropObj(prop_int_total,prop_double_total,prop_string_total); } };
Y ahora necesitamos deshacernos de las menciones a cualquier enumeración que pertenezca a un objeto de clase en particular, para que la clase sea genérica.
Por este motivo, sustituiremos todas las enumeraciones con las que se seleccionaron los métodos que retornan el índice de propiedad real por variables int ordinarias. Para calcular los índices de propiedad, transmitiremos a los constructores de clase el valor de la propiedad máxima para las propiedades real y string (la propiedad entera no sufre ningún desplazamiento de su valor y se corresponde completamente con el valor del índice de propiedad), y luego simplemente calcularemos los valores reales en función del valor de la propiedad y la magnitud máxima de las propiedades. En general, de forma programática resultará más claro, como siempre.
Entonces, en el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\Properties.mqh recién creado, añadimos las siguientes clases:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Properties.mqh | //| Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict // Necessary for mql4 //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "XDimArray.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Object property class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Object property class class CDataPropObj : public CObject { private: CArrayObj m_list; // list of property objects int m_total_int; // Number of integer parameters int m_total_dbl; // Number of real parameters int m_total_str; // Number of string parameters int m_prop_max_dbl; // Maximum possible real property value int m_prop_max_str; // Maximum possible string property value //--- Return the index of the array the int, double or string property is actually located at int IndexProp(int property) const { //--- If the passed value is less than the number of integer parameters, //--- this is an integer property. Return the value passed to the method if(property<this.m_total_int) return property; //--- Otherwise if the passed value is less than the maximum possible real property value, //--- then this is a real property - return the calculated index in the array of real properties else if(property<this.m_prop_max_dbl) return property-this.m_total_int; //--- Otherwise if the passed value is less than the maximum possible string property value, //--- then this is a string property - return the calculated index in the array of string properties else if(property<this.m_prop_max_str) return property-this.m_total_int-this.m_total_dbl; //--- Otherwise, if the passed value exceeds the maximum range of all values of all properties, //--- inform of this in the journal and return INT_MAX causing the error //--- accessing the array in XDimArray file classes which send the appropriate warning to the journal CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_DATA_PROP_OBJ_OUT_OF_PROP_RANGE); return INT_MAX; } public: //--- Return the pointer to (1) the list of property objects, as well as to the object of (2) integer, (3) real and (4) string properties CArrayObj *GetList(void) { return &this.m_list; } CXDimArrayLong *Long() const { return this.m_list.At(0); } CXDimArrayDouble *Double() const { return this.m_list.At(1); } CXDimArrayString *String() const { return this.m_list.At(2); } //--- Set (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties in the appropriate property object void SetLong(int property,int index,long value) { this.Long().Set(property,index,value); } void SetDouble(int property,int index,double value) { this.Double().Set(this.IndexProp(property),index,value); } void SetString(int property,int index,string value) { this.String().Set(this.IndexProp(property),index,value); } //--- Return (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string property from the appropriate object long GetLong(int property,int index) const { return this.Long().Get(property,index); } double GetDouble(int property,int index) const { return this.Double().Get(this.IndexProp(property),index); } string GetString(int property,int index) const { return this.String().Get(this.IndexProp(property),index); } //--- Return the size of the specified first dimension data array int Size(const int range) const { if(range<this.m_total_int) return this.Long().Size(range); else if(range<this.m_prop_max_dbl) return this.Double().Size(this.IndexProp(range)); else if(range<this.m_prop_max_str) return this.String().Size(this.IndexProp(range)); return 0; } //--- Set the array size in the specified dimensionality bool SetSizeRange(const int range,const int size) { if(range<this.m_total_int) return this.Long().SetSizeRange(range,size); else if(range<this.m_prop_max_dbl) return this.Double().SetSizeRange(this.IndexProp(range),size); else if(range<this.m_prop_max_str) return this.String().SetSizeRange(this.IndexProp(range),size); return false; } //--- Constructor CDataPropObj(const int prop_total_integer,const int prop_total_double,const int prop_total_string) { //--- Set the passed amounts of integer, real and string properties in the variables this.m_total_int=prop_total_integer; this.m_total_dbl=prop_total_double; this.m_total_str=prop_total_string; //--- Calculate and set the maximum values of real and string properties to the variables this.m_prop_max_dbl=this.m_total_int+this.m_total_dbl; this.m_prop_max_str=this.m_total_int+this.m_total_dbl+this.m_total_str; //--- Add newly created objects of integer, real and string properties to the list this.m_list.Add(new CXDimArrayLong(this.m_total_int, 1)); this.m_list.Add(new CXDimArrayDouble(this.m_total_dbl,1)); this.m_list.Add(new CXDimArrayString(this.m_total_str,1)); } //--- Destructor ~CDataPropObj() { m_list.Clear(); m_list.Shutdown(); } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Data class of the current and previous properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CProperties : public CObject { private: CArrayObj m_list; // List for storing the pointers to property objects public: CDataPropObj *Curr; // Pointer to the current properties object CDataPropObj *Prev; // Pointer to the previous properties object //--- Set the array size ('size') in the specified dimension ('range') bool SetSizeRange(const int range,const int size) { return(this.Curr.SetSizeRange(range,size) && this.Prev.SetSizeRange(range,size) ? true : false); } //--- Return the size of the specified array of the (1) current and (2) previous first dimension data int CurrSize(const int range) const { return Curr.Size(range); } int PrevSize(const int range) const { return Prev.Size(range); } //--- Copy the current data to the previous one void CurrentToPrevious(void) { //--- Copy all integer properties for(int i=0;i<this.Curr.Long().Total();i++) for(int r=0;r<this.Curr.Long().Size(i);r++) this.Prev.Long().Set(i,r,this.Curr.Long().Get(i,r)); //--- Copy all real properties for(int i=0;i<this.Curr.Double().Total();i++) for(int r=0;r<this.Curr.Double().Size(i);r++) this.Prev.Double().Set(i,r,this.Curr.Double().Get(i,r)); //--- Copy all string properties for(int i=0;i<this.Curr.String().Total();i++) for(int r=0;r<this.Curr.String().Size(i);r++) this.Prev.String().Set(i,r,this.Curr.String().Get(i,r)); } //--- Constructor CProperties(const int prop_int_total,const int prop_double_total,const int prop_string_total) { //--- Create new objects of the current and previous properties this.Curr=new CDataPropObj(prop_int_total,prop_double_total,prop_string_total); this.Prev=new CDataPropObj(prop_int_total,prop_double_total,prop_string_total); //--- Add newly created objects to the list this.m_list.Add(this.Curr); this.m_list.Add(this.Prev); } //--- Destructor ~CProperties() { this.m_list.Clear(); this.m_list.Shutdown(); } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Todas las principales explicaciones se describen en los comentarios al código. Sugerimos simplemente comparar estas clases con las que creamos en el artículo anterior, en el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdGraphObj.mqh.
Ahora, vamos a mejorar la clase del objeto gráfico estándar abstracto en el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdGraphObj.mqh.
En primer lugar, le añadimos el archivo de clase de propiedad de objeto recién creado:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| GStdGraphObj.mqh | //| Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict // Necessary for mql4 //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "..\GBaseObj.mqh" #include "..\..\..\Services\Properties.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| The class of the abstract standard graphical object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CGStdGraphObj : public CGBaseObj {
En consecuencia, las clases de objetos de propiedad ya han sido eliminadas de la sección privada de la clase; en ella se declara el puntero al objeto de propiedad, mientras que en cada uno de los métodos Get y Set en la sección pública de la clase habrá una referencia al método de objeto de propiedad correspondiente:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| The class of the abstract standard graphical object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CGStdGraphObj : public CGBaseObj { private: CProperties *Prop; // Pointer to the properties object int m_pivots; // Number of object reference points //--- Read and set (1) the time and (2) the price of the specified object pivot point void SetTimePivot(const int index); void SetPricePivot(const int index); //--- Read and set (1) color, (2) style, (3) width, (4) value, (5) text of the specified object level void SetLevelColor(const int index); void SetLevelStyle(const int index); void SetLevelWidth(const int index); void SetLevelValue(const int index); void SetLevelText(const int index); //--- Read and set the BMP file name for the "Bitmap Level" object. Index: 0 - ON, 1 - OFF void SetBMPFile(const int index); public: //--- Set object's (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties void SetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property,int index,long value) { this.Prop.Curr.SetLong(property,index,value); } void SetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property,int index,double value) { this.Prop.Curr.SetDouble(property,index,value); } void SetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property,int index,string value) { this.Prop.Curr.SetString(property,index,value); } //--- Return object’s (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string property from the properties array long GetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property,int index) const { return this.Prop.Curr.GetLong(property,index); } double GetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property,int index) const { return this.Prop.Curr.GetDouble(property,index); } string GetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property,int index) const { return this.Prop.Curr.GetString(property,index); } //--- Set object's previous (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties void SetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property,int index,long value) { this.Prop.Prev.SetLong(property,index,value); } void SetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property,int index,double value){ this.Prop.Prev.SetDouble(property,index,value); } void SetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property,int index,string value){ this.Prop.Prev.SetString(property,index,value); } //--- Return object’s (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string property from the previous properties array long GetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property,int index) const { return this.Prop.Prev.GetLong(property,index); } double GetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property,int index) const { return this.Prop.Prev.GetDouble(property,index); } string GetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property,int index) const { return this.Prop.Prev.GetString(property,index); } //--- Return itself CGStdGraphObj *GetObject(void) { return &this;}
En la sección pública, añadimos el destructor de clase en el que eliminaremos el objeto de propiedad:
//--- Default constructor CGStdGraphObj(){ this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ; m_group=WRONG_VALUE; } //--- Destructor ~CGStdGraphObj() { if(this.Prop!=NULL) delete this.Prop; } protected: //--- Protected parametric constructor CGStdGraphObj(const ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP group, const long chart_id, const int pivots, const string name);
En la sección de métodos de acceso simplificado y configuración de las propiedades del objeto gráfico, corregimos los métodos para ajustar las propiedades de la bandera:
//--- Background object bool Back(void) const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK,0); } void SetFlagBack(const bool flag) { if(CGBaseObj::SetFlagBack(flag)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK,0,flag); } //--- Priority of a graphical object for receiving the event of clicking on a chart long Zorder(void) const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER,0); } void SetZorder(const long value) { if(CGBaseObj::SetZorder(value)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER,0,value); } //--- Disable displaying the name of a graphical object in the terminal object list bool Hidden(void) const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN,0); } void SetFlagHidden(const bool flag) { if(CGBaseObj::SetFlagHidden(flag)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN,0,flag); } //--- Object selection bool Selected(void) const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED,0); } void SetFlagSelected(const bool flag) { if(CGBaseObj::SetFlagSelected(flag)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED,0,flag); } //--- Object availability bool Selectable(void) const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE,0); } void SetFlagSelectable(const bool flag) { if(CGBaseObj::SetFlagSelectable(flag)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE,0,flag); } //--- Time coordinate
El método que copia las propiedades actuales en las anteriores se moverá de la sección privada a la pública:
//--- Return the description of the object visibility on timeframes string VisibleOnTimeframeDescription(void); //--- Re-write all graphical object properties void PropertiesRefresh(void); //--- Check object property changes void PropertiesCheckChanged(void); //--- Copy the current data to the previous one void PropertiesCopyToPrevData(void); private: //--- Get and save (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties void GetAndSaveINT(void); void GetAndSaveDBL(void); void GetAndSaveSTR(void); }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
En el constructor paramétrico protegido, creamos un nuevo objeto de propiedad del objeto gráfico:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Protected parametric constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CGStdGraphObj::CGStdGraphObj(const ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP group, const long chart_id,const int pivots, const string name) { //--- Create the property object with the default values this.Prop=new CProperties(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL); //--- Set the number of pivot points and object levels
Transmitimos al constructor de clase del objeto de propiedad el número de propiedades enteras, reales y string del objeto gráfico.
En el método que obtiene las propiedades enteras de un objeto gráfico y las guarda en las propiedades del objeto de clase, necesitamos comprobar si el número de niveles en el objeto ha cambiado y si ha cambiado, modificar los tamaños de las matrices de todas las propiedades en las que se almacenan los valores de nivel.
De lo contrario, al ajustar las propiedades del nivel, obtendremos un error de acceso fuera de los límites de la matriz:
//--- Properties belonging to different graphical objects this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL,0,::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),this.Name(),OBJPROP_FILL)); // Fill an object with color this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY,0,::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),this.Name(),OBJPROP_READONLY)); // Ability to edit text in the Edit object this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS,0,::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),this.Name(),OBJPROP_LEVELS)); // Number of levels if(this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS,0)!=this.GetPropertyPrev(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS,0)) // Check if the number of levels has changed { this.Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR,this.Levels()); this.Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE,this.Levels()); this.Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH,this.Levels()); this.Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE,this.Levels()); this.Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT,this.Levels()); } for(int i=0;i<this.Levels();i++) // Level data { this.SetLevelColor(i); this.SetLevelStyle(i); this.SetLevelWidth(i); } this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN,0,::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),this.Name(),OBJPROP_ALIGN)); // Horizontal text alignment in the Edit object (OBJ_EDIT)
Vamos a simplificar el método que comprueba los cambios en las propiedades del objeto:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Check object property changes | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGStdGraphObj::PropertiesCheckChanged(void) { bool changed=false; int begin=0, end=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for(int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)i; if(!this.SupportProperty(prop)) continue; for(int j=0;j<Prop.CurrSize(prop);j++) { if(this.GetProperty(prop,j)!=this.GetPropertyPrev(prop,j)) { changed=true; ::Print(DFUN,this.Name(),": ",TextByLanguage(" Изменённое свойство: "," Modified property: "),this.GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } } } begin=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for(int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if(!this.SupportProperty(prop)) continue; for(int j=0;j<Prop.CurrSize(prop);j++) { if(this.GetProperty(prop,j)!=this.GetPropertyPrev(prop,j)) { changed=true; ::Print(DFUN,this.Name(),": ",TextByLanguage(" Изменённое свойство: "," Modified property: "),this.GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } } } begin=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for(int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)i; if(!this.SupportProperty(prop)) continue; for(int j=0;j<Prop.CurrSize(prop);j++) { if(this.GetProperty(prop,j)!=this.GetPropertyPrev(prop,j)) { changed=true; ::Print(DFUN,this.Name(),": ",TextByLanguage(" Изменённое свойство: "," Modified property: "),this.GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } } } if(changed) PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
En la anterior implementación del método, usábamos una construcción if-else para comprobar que una propiedad tiene varios valores (como, por ejemplo, la hora del punto de pivote) y cada una de esas propiedades se procesaba en un bloque de código aparte. Pero, dado que para cada una de las propiedades podemos conocer el tamaño de la matriz de propiedades, de todos modos resulta suficiente simplemente recorrer el número de valores de una propiedad en un ciclo por el tamaño de la segunda dimensión de la matriz. Para una sola propiedad, el tamaño de la segunda dimensión será 1; para una propiedad múltiple, será el número de valores de las multipropiedades de esta propiedad. Por consiguiente, podemos hacer todo en un ciclo para cada una de las propiedades del objeto, lo cual ya hemos hecho anteriormente.
En el mismo archivo, se han realizado mejoras menores, como cambiar los nombres de los métodos. Por ejemplo, el nombre de LevelColorsDescription() se ha modificado a LevelsColorDescription(), que se ajusta más al propósito del método. No analizaremos ese cambio de nombre aquí: podrá estudiarlo por su cuenta en los archivos adjuntos al artículo.
Cada uno de los objetos de la biblioteca que tenemos dispone de su propio identificador de objeto. Según este identificador, además de otras propiedades del objeto, será posible identificar este. En la clase de colección de elementos gráficos, tenemos dos colecciones: una colección de elementos gráficos cuyo desarrollo hemos suspendido hasta que finalicemos el desarrollo de la colección de objetos gráficos en la que estamos trabajando actualmente (y que, a su vez, contiene objetos gráficos estándar creados manualmente) y los objetos gráficos estándar creados de forma programática. Hoy comenzaremos a desarrollar la funcionalidad para la creación programática de objetos gráficos estándar.
Bien, retomando los identificadores de objetos: los identificadores de los objetos gráficos creados de forma programática se encontrarán en el rango de 1 a 10000 inclusive. Y los valores de los identificadores para los objetos gráficos creados manualmente comenzarán a partir de 10001.
Vamos a escribir este valor umbral en el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh:
//--- Pending request type IDs #define PENDING_REQUEST_ID_TYPE_ERR (1) // Type of a pending request created based on the server return code #define PENDING_REQUEST_ID_TYPE_REQ (2) // Type of a pending request created by request //--- Timeseries parameters #define SERIES_DEFAULT_BARS_COUNT (1000) // Required default amount of timeseries data #define PAUSE_FOR_SYNC_ATTEMPTS (16) // Amount of pause milliseconds between synchronization attempts #define ATTEMPTS_FOR_SYNC (5) // Number of attempts to receive synchronization with the server //--- Tick series parameters #define TICKSERIES_DEFAULT_DAYS_COUNT (1) // Required number of days for tick data in default series #define TICKSERIES_MAX_DATA_TOTAL (200000) // Maximum number of stored tick data of a single symbol //--- Parameters of the DOM snapshot series #define MBOOKSERIES_DEFAULT_DAYS_COUNT (1) // The default required number of days for DOM snapshots in the series #define MBOOKSERIES_MAX_DATA_TOTAL (200000) // Maximum number of stored DOM snapshots of a single symbol //--- Canvas parameters #define PAUSE_FOR_CANV_UPDATE (16) // Canvas update frequency #define NULL_COLOR (0x00FFFFFF) // Zero for the canvas with the alpha channel #define OUTER_AREA_SIZE (16) // Size of one side of the outer area around the workspace //--- Graphical object parameters #define PROGRAM_OBJ_MAX_ID (10000) // Maximum value of an ID of a graphical object belonging to a program //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Enumerations | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Métodos para la creación programática de objetos gráficos estándar
Ya tenemos los métodos que monitorean la creación de objetos gráficos en el gráfico manualmente, crean los objetos de clase correspondientes a estos y los añaden a la lista de colección. Obviamente, nos gustaría usarlos para las tareas actuales, pero hay algunos puntos que nos han obligado a abandonar el uso de estos métodos parcialmente preparados. Y esto es así simplemente porque monitoreamos la aparición de los objetos gráficos en el temporizador, y al crear un objeto de forma programática, no nos gustaría esperar al siguiente tick del temporizador y determinar qué tipo de objeto se ha creado y de qué manera: mediante programación o manualmente.
Vamos a hacer lo contrario: crearemos los métodos en la clase de colección de elementos gráficos para crear objetos gráficos estándar. Inmediatamente después de crear un objeto, crearemos el objeto de clase correspondiente y lo colocaremos en la colección. Mientras tanto, la búsqueda de cambios en las propiedades de este objeto la implementaremos en la funcionalidad ya creada. De esta manera, podremos crear objetos rápidamente y añadirlos a la colección, pero usando al mismo tiempo y de la misma forma la búsqueda de su cambio, sin determinar cómo se ha creado este objeto. Esto simplificará la creación de objetos gráficos compuestos y la gestión de sus propiedades en el futuro.
En un objeto gráfico creado de forma programática, su nombre contendrá el nombre del programa a partir del cual se ha creado el objeto. Esto nos permitirá distinguir los objetos gráficos "propios" de los creados manualmente.
Para ello, en el archivo de la clase de colección de elementos gráficos \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh, en la clase de gestión de objetos gráficos, en la sección privada, añadimos un nueva variable para almacenar el nombre del programa:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Chart object management class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CChartObjectsControl : public CObject { private: CArrayObj m_list_new_graph_obj; // List of added graphical objects ENUM_TIMEFRAMES m_chart_timeframe; // Chart timeframe long m_chart_id; // Chart ID long m_chart_id_main; // Control program chart ID string m_chart_symbol; // Chart symbol bool m_is_graph_obj_event; // Event flag in the list of graphical objects int m_total_objects; // Number of graphical objects int m_last_objects; // Number of graphical objects during the previous check int m_delta_graph_obj; // Difference in the number of graphical objects compared to the previous check int m_handle_ind; // Event controller indicator handle string m_name_ind; // Short name of the event controller indicator string m_name_program; // Program name //--- Return the name of the last graphical object added to the chart string LastAddedGraphObjName(void); //--- Set the permission to track mouse events and graphical objects void SetMouseEvent(void); public:
En la sección pública de la clase, eliminimos del método CreateNewGraphObj() la indicación del identificador de gráfico, ya que este identificador es una de las propiedades principales del objeto de gestión de objetos del gráfico y se puede obtener directamente desde el objeto, en lugar de transmitirlo al método.
En los constructores de clase, establecemos el valor del nombre del programa en la variable correspondiente:
public: //--- Return the variable values ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe(void) const { return this.m_chart_timeframe; } long ChartID(void) const { return this.m_chart_id; } string Symbol(void) const { return this.m_chart_symbol; } bool IsEvent(void) const { return this.m_is_graph_obj_event; } int TotalObjects(void) const { return this.m_total_objects; } int Delta(void) const { return this.m_delta_graph_obj; } //--- Create a new standard graphical object CGStdGraphObj *CreateNewGraphObj(const ENUM_OBJECT obj_type,const string name); //--- Return the list of newly added objects CArrayObj *GetListNewAddedObj(void) { return &this.m_list_new_graph_obj;} //--- Create the event control indicator bool CreateEventControlInd(const long chart_id_main); //--- Add the event control indicator to the chart bool AddEventControlInd(void); //--- Check the chart objects void Refresh(void); //--- Constructors CChartObjectsControl(void) { this.m_name_program=::MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME); this.m_chart_id=::ChartID(); this.m_chart_timeframe=(ENUM_TIMEFRAMES)::ChartPeriod(this.m_chart_id); this.m_chart_symbol=::ChartSymbol(this.m_chart_id); this.m_chart_id_main=::ChartID(); this.m_list_new_graph_obj.Clear(); this.m_list_new_graph_obj.Sort(); this.m_is_graph_obj_event=false; this.m_total_objects=0; this.m_last_objects=0; this.m_delta_graph_obj=0; this.m_name_ind=""; this.m_handle_ind=INVALID_HANDLE; this.SetMouseEvent(); } CChartObjectsControl(const long chart_id) { this.m_name_program=::MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME); this.m_chart_timeframe=(ENUM_TIMEFRAMES)::ChartPeriod(this.m_chart_id); this.m_chart_symbol=::ChartSymbol(this.m_chart_id); this.m_chart_id_main=::ChartID(); this.m_list_new_graph_obj.Clear(); this.m_list_new_graph_obj.Sort(); this.m_chart_id=chart_id; this.m_is_graph_obj_event=false; this.m_total_objects=0; this.m_last_objects=0; this.m_delta_graph_obj=0; this.m_name_ind=""; this.m_handle_ind=INVALID_HANDLE; this.SetMouseEvent(); }
En el método que comprueba los objetos en el gráfico, junto con la verificación de un nombre vacío, también comprobaremos el hecho de que el objeto no se haya creado de forma programática:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CChartObjectsControl: Check objects on a chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CChartObjectsControl::Refresh(void) { //--- Graphical objects on the chart this.m_total_objects=::ObjectsTotal(this.ChartID()); this.m_delta_graph_obj=this.m_total_objects-this.m_last_objects; //--- If the number of objects has changed if(this.m_delta_graph_obj!=0) { //--- Create the string and display it in the journal with the chart ID, its symbol and timeframe string txt=", "+(m_delta_graph_obj>0 ? "Added: " : "Deleted: ")+(string)fabs(m_delta_graph_obj)+" obj"; Print(DFUN,"ChartID=",this.ChartID(),", ",this.Symbol(),", ",TimeframeDescription(this.Timeframe()),txt); } //--- If an object is added to the chart if(this.m_delta_graph_obj>0) { //--- find the last added graphical object, select it and write its name string name=this.LastAddedGraphObjName(); if(name!="" && ::StringFind(name,m_name_program)==WRONG_VALUE) { //--- Create the object of the graphical object class corresponding to the added graphical object type ENUM_OBJECT type=(ENUM_OBJECT)::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),name,OBJPROP_TYPE); ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type=ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE(type+OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1); CGStdGraphObj *obj=this.CreateNewGraphObj(type,name); if(obj==NULL) return; //--- Set the object affiliation and add the created object to the list of new objects obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM); if(this.m_list_new_graph_obj.Search(obj)==WRONG_VALUE) { this.m_list_new_graph_obj.Add(obj); } } } //--- save the index of the last added graphical object and the difference with the last check this.m_last_objects=this.m_total_objects; this.m_is_graph_obj_event=(bool)this.m_delta_graph_obj; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
es decir, si el nombre del objeto no contiene una subcadena con el nombre del programa, dicho objeto deberá ser procesado por este método; de lo contrario, se tratará un objeto gráfico creado mediante programación, y será otro método el que se encargue de añadirlo a la lista de colección.
En el método encargado de crear un nuevo objeto de objeto gráfico estándar, sustituimos todos los chart_id transmitidos previamente al método por el valor de identificador del gráfico establecido para este objeto, que se encarga precisamente de gestionar:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CChartObjectsControl: | //| Create a new standard graphical object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CGStdGraphObj *CChartObjectsControl::CreateNewGraphObj(const ENUM_OBJECT obj_type,const string name) { CGStdGraphObj *obj=NULL; switch((int)obj_type) { //--- Lines case OBJ_VLINE : return new CGStdVLineObj(this.ChartID(),name); case OBJ_HLINE : return new CGStdHLineObj(this.ChartID(),name); case OBJ_TREND : return new CGStdTrendObj(this.ChartID(),name); case OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE : return new CGStdTrendByAngleObj(this.ChartID(),name); case OBJ_CYCLES : return new CGStdCyclesObj(this.ChartID(),name); case OBJ_ARROWED_LINE : return new CGStdArrowedLineObj(this.ChartID(),name); //--- Channels case OBJ_CHANNEL : return new CGStdChannelObj(this.ChartID(),name); case OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL : return new CGStdStdDevChannelObj(this.ChartID(),name); case OBJ_REGRESSION : return new CGStdRegressionObj(this.ChartID(),name); case OBJ_PITCHFORK : return new CGStdPitchforkObj(this.ChartID(),name); //--- Gann case OBJ_GANNLINE : return new CGStdGannLineObj(this.ChartID(),name); case OBJ_GANNFAN : return new CGStdGannFanObj(this.ChartID(),name); case OBJ_GANNGRID : return new CGStdGannGridObj(this.ChartID(),name); //--- Fibo case OBJ_FIBO : return new CGStdFiboObj(this.ChartID(),name); case OBJ_FIBOTIMES : return new CGStdFiboTimesObj(this.ChartID(),name); case OBJ_FIBOFAN : return new CGStdFiboFanObj(this.ChartID(),name); case OBJ_FIBOARC : return new CGStdFiboArcObj(this.ChartID(),name); case OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL : return new CGStdFiboChannelObj(this.ChartID(),name); case OBJ_EXPANSION : return new CGStdExpansionObj(this.ChartID(),name); //--- Elliott case OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5 : return new CGStdElliotWave5Obj(this.ChartID(),name); case OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3 : return new CGStdElliotWave3Obj(this.ChartID(),name); //--- Shapes case OBJ_RECTANGLE : return new CGStdRectangleObj(this.ChartID(),name); case OBJ_TRIANGLE : return new CGStdTriangleObj(this.ChartID(),name); case OBJ_ELLIPSE : return new CGStdEllipseObj(this.ChartID(),name); //--- Arrows case OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP : return new CGStdArrowThumbUpObj(this.ChartID(),name); case OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN : return new CGStdArrowThumbDownObj(this.ChartID(),name); case OBJ_ARROW_UP : return new CGStdArrowUpObj(this.ChartID(),name); case OBJ_ARROW_DOWN : return new CGStdArrowDownObj(this.ChartID(),name); case OBJ_ARROW_STOP : return new CGStdArrowStopObj(this.ChartID(),name); case OBJ_ARROW_CHECK : return new CGStdArrowCheckObj(this.ChartID(),name); case OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE : return new CGStdArrowLeftPriceObj(this.ChartID(),name); case OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE : return new CGStdArrowRightPriceObj(this.ChartID(),name); case OBJ_ARROW_BUY : return new CGStdArrowBuyObj(this.ChartID(),name); case OBJ_ARROW_SELL : return new CGStdArrowSellObj(this.ChartID(),name); case OBJ_ARROW : return new CGStdArrowObj(this.ChartID(),name); //--- Graphical objects case OBJ_TEXT : return new CGStdTextObj(this.ChartID(),name); case OBJ_LABEL : return new CGStdLabelObj(this.ChartID(),name); case OBJ_BUTTON : return new CGStdButtonObj(this.ChartID(),name); case OBJ_CHART : return new CGStdChartObj(this.ChartID(),name); case OBJ_BITMAP : return new CGStdBitmapObj(this.ChartID(),name); case OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL : return new CGStdBitmapLabelObj(this.ChartID(),name); case OBJ_EDIT : return new CGStdEditObj(this.ChartID(),name); case OBJ_EVENT : return new CGStdEventObj(this.ChartID(),name); case OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL : return new CGStdRectangleLabelObj(this.ChartID(),name); default : return NULL; } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
En la clase de colección de objetos gráficos CGraphElementsCollection, en el método que retorna el primer identificador libre de un objeto gráfico, añadimos una bandera que indica el identificador del objeto preciso que necesitamos: false para la creación manual, true para la creación programática:
//--- Return the first free ID of the graphical (1) object and (2) element on canvas long GetFreeGraphObjID(bool program_object); long GetFreeCanvElmID(void); //--- Add a graphical object to the collection
Y declararemos un método privado que crea un nuevo objeto gráfico estándar:
//--- Remove the object of managing charts from the list bool DeleteGraphObjCtrlObjFromList(CChartObjectsControl *obj); //--- Create a new standard graphical object, return an object name bool CreateNewStdGraphObject(const long chart_id, const string name, const ENUM_OBJECT type, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2=0, const double price2=0, const datetime time3=0, const double price3=0, const datetime time4=0, const double price4=0, const datetime time5=0, const double price5=0); public:
En la sección privada de la clase, escribimos un método encargado de crear un nuevo objeto gráfico y retornar un puntero al objeto de gestión de gráficos:
//--- Event handler void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam); private: //--- Create a new graphical object, return the pointer to the chart management object CChartObjectsControl *CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(const long chart_id, const string name, int subwindow, const ENUM_OBJECT type_object, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2=0, const double price2=0, const datetime time3=0, const double price3=0, const datetime time4=0, const double price4=0, const datetime time5=0, const double price5=0) { //--- If an object with a chart ID and name is already present in the collection, inform of that and return NULL if(this.IsPresentGraphObjInList(chart_id,name)) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELM_COLLECTION_ERR_GR_OBJ_ALREADY_EXISTS)," ChartID ",(string)chart_id,", ",name); return NULL; } //--- If failed to create a new standard graphical object, inform of that and return NULL if(!this.CreateNewStdGraphObject(chart_id,name,type_object,subwindow,time1,0)) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_STD_GRAPH_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); CMessage::ToLog(::GetLastError(),true); return NULL; } //--- If failed to get a chart management object, inform of that CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.GetChartObjectCtrlObj(chart_id); if(ctrl==NULL) ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELM_COLLECTION_ERR_FAILED_GET_CTRL_OBJ),(string)chart_id); //--- Return the pointer to a chart management object or NULL in case of a failed attempt to get it return ctrl; } public:
La lógica del método se describe en los comentarios al código. Este método se utilizará al crear los tipos específicos indicados de objetos gráficos estándar que colocaremos más adelante en la sección pública de la clase.
Método que crea un objeto gráfico "Línea vertical":
public: //--- Create the "Vertical line" graphical object bool CreateLineVertical(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow,const datetime time) { //--- Set the name and type of a created object string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_VLINE; //--- Create a new graphical object and get the pointer to the chart management object CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time,0); if(ctrl==NULL) return false; //--- Create a new class object corresponding to the newly created graphical object CGStdVLineObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if(obj==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false; } //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable(true); obj.SetFlagSelected(true); obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true)); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); //--- If failed to add an object to the collection list, if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { //--- inform of that, remove the graphical and class object, and return 'false' CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false; } //--- Redraw the chart and display all object properties in the journal (temporarily, for test purposes only) ::ChartRedraw(chart_id); obj.Print(); return true; }
El método se ha detallado lo suficiente en los comentarios al código. En cada uno de estos métodos se establecerán las propiedades inherentes y propias de cada objeto específico transmitido en los parámetros. Primero, creamos un objeto gráfico físico en el gráfico indicado; luego obtenemos un puntero al objeto de control de este gráfico y, usando su método CreateNewGraphObj(), creamos el objeto de clase correspondiente al tipo del objeto creado. Si este objeto no se ha podido añadir a la lista, el objeto gráfico físico y el objeto de clase se eliminarán con el correspondiente mensaje de error en el diario. Tras crearlo con éxito, el gráfico se actualiza y el método retorna true.
Los demás métodos necesarios para crear los objetos gráficos son idénticos a los anteriores, y se distinguen solo en el conjunto de parámetros establecidos para cada objeto gráfico específico.
Solo echaremos un vistazo a la lista con todos los demás métodos añadidos:
//--- Create the "Horizontal line" graphical object bool CreateLineHorizontal(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow,const double price) { string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_HLINE; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,0,price); if(ctrl==NULL) return false; CGStdHLineObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if(obj==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false; } //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable(true); obj.SetFlagSelected(true); obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true)); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false; } ::ChartRedraw(chart_id); obj.Print(); return true; } //--- Create the "Trend line" graphical object bool CreateLineTrend(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow, const datetime time1,const double price1,const datetime time2,const double price2) { string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_TREND; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2); if(ctrl==NULL) return false; CGStdTrendObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if(obj==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false; } //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable(true); obj.SetFlagSelected(true); obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true)); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false; } ::ChartRedraw(chart_id); obj.Print(); return true; } //--- Create the "Trend line by angle" graphical object bool CreateLineTrendByAngle(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow, const datetime time1,const double price1,const datetime time2,const double price2,const double angle) { string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2); if(ctrl==NULL) return false; CGStdTrendByAngleObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if(obj==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false; } //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable(true); obj.SetFlagSelected(true); obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true)); obj.SetAngle(angle); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false; } ::ChartRedraw(chart_id); obj.Print(); return true; } //--- Create the "Cyclic lines" graphical object bool CreateLineCycle(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow, const datetime time1,double price1,const datetime time2,double price2) { string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_CYCLES; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2); if(ctrl==NULL) return false; CGStdCyclesObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if(obj==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false; } //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable(true); obj.SetFlagSelected(true); obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true)); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false; } ::ChartRedraw(chart_id); obj.Print(); return true; } //--- Create the "Arrowed line" graphical object bool CreateLineArrowed(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow, const datetime time1,double price1,const datetime time2,double price2) { string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_ARROWED_LINE; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2); if(ctrl==NULL) return false; CGStdArrowedLineObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if(obj==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false; } //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable(true); obj.SetFlagSelected(true); obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true)); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false; } ::ChartRedraw(chart_id); obj.Print(); return true; } //--- Create the "Equidistant channel" graphical object bool CreateChannel(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow, const datetime time1,double price1,const datetime time2, double price2,const datetime time3,double price3) { string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_CHANNEL; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); if(ctrl==NULL) return false; CGStdChannelObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if(obj==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false; } //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable(true); obj.SetFlagSelected(true); obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true)); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false; } ::ChartRedraw(chart_id); obj.Print(); return true; } //--- Create the "Standard deviation channel" graphical object bool CreateChannelStdDeviation(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow, const datetime time1,double price1,const datetime time2,double price2,const double deviation=1.5) { string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2); if(ctrl==NULL) return false; CGStdStdDevChannelObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if(obj==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false; } //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable(true); obj.SetFlagSelected(true); obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true)); obj.SetDeviation(deviation); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false; } ::ChartRedraw(chart_id); obj.Print(); return true; } //--- Create the "Linear regression channel" graphical object bool CreateChannelRegression(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow, const datetime time1,double price1,const datetime time2,double price2) { string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_REGRESSION; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2); if(ctrl==NULL) return false; CGStdRegressionObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if(obj==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false; } //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable(true); obj.SetFlagSelected(true); obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true)); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false; } ::ChartRedraw(chart_id); obj.Print(); return true; } //--- Create the "Andrews' Pitchfork" graphical object bool CreatePitchforkAndrews(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow, const datetime time1,double price1,const datetime time2,double price2,const datetime time3,double price3) { string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_PITCHFORK; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); if(ctrl==NULL) return false; CGStdPitchforkObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if(obj==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false; } //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable(true); obj.SetFlagSelected(true); obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true)); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false; } ::ChartRedraw(chart_id); obj.Print(); return true; } //--- Create the "Gann line" graphical object bool CreateGannLine(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow, const datetime time1,double price1,const datetime time2,double price2,double angle) { string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_GANNLINE; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2); if(ctrl==NULL) return false; CGStdGannLineObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if(obj==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false; } //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable(true); obj.SetFlagSelected(true); obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true)); obj.SetAngle(angle); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false; } ::ChartRedraw(chart_id); obj.Print(); return true; } //--- Create the "Gann fan" graphical object bool CreateGannFan(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow, const datetime time1,double price1,const datetime time2,double price2, const ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION direction,const double scale) { string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_GANNFAN; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2); if(ctrl==NULL) return false; CGStdGannFanObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if(obj==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false; } //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable(true); obj.SetFlagSelected(true); obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true)); obj.SetDirection(direction); obj.SetScale(scale); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false; } ::ChartRedraw(chart_id); obj.Print(); return true; } //--- Create the "Gann grid" graphical object bool CreateGannGrid(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow, const datetime time1,double price1,const datetime time2, const ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION direction,const double scale) { string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_GANNGRID; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2); if(ctrl==NULL) return false; CGStdGannGridObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if(obj==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false; } //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable(true); obj.SetFlagSelected(true); obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true)); obj.SetDirection(direction); obj.SetScale(scale); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false; } ::ChartRedraw(chart_id); obj.Print(); return true; } //--- Create the "Fibo levels" graphical object bool CreateFiboLevels(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow, const datetime time1,double price1,const datetime time2,double price2) { string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_FIBO; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2); if(ctrl==NULL) return false; CGStdFiboObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if(obj==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false; } //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable(true); obj.SetFlagSelected(true); obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true)); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false; } ::ChartRedraw(chart_id); obj.Print(); return true; } //--- Create the "Fibo Time Zones" graphical object bool CreateFiboTimeZones(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow, const datetime time1,double price1,const datetime time2,double price2) { string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_FIBOTIMES; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2); if(ctrl==NULL) return false; CGStdFiboTimesObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if(obj==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false; } //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable(true); obj.SetFlagSelected(true); obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true)); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false; } ::ChartRedraw(chart_id); obj.Print(); return true; } //--- Create the "Fibo fan" graphical object bool CreateFiboFan(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow, const datetime time1,double price1,const datetime time2,double price2) { string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_FIBOFAN; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2); if(ctrl==NULL) return false; CGStdFiboFanObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if(obj==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false; } //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable(true); obj.SetFlagSelected(true); obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true)); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false; } ::ChartRedraw(chart_id); obj.Print(); return true; } //--- Create the "Fibo arc" graphical object bool CreateFiboArc(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow, const datetime time1,double price1,const datetime time2,double price2, const double scale,const bool ellipse) { string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_FIBOARC; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2); if(ctrl==NULL) return false; CGStdFiboArcObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if(obj==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false; } //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable(true); obj.SetFlagSelected(true); obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true)); obj.SetScale(scale); obj.SetFlagEllipse(ellipse); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false; } ::ChartRedraw(chart_id); obj.Print(); return true; } //--- Create the "Fibo channel" graphical object bool CreateFiboChannel(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow, const datetime time1,double price1,const datetime time2,double price2,const datetime time3,double price3) { string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); if(ctrl==NULL) return false; CGStdFiboChannelObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if(obj==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false; } //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable(true); obj.SetFlagSelected(true); obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true)); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false; } ::ChartRedraw(chart_id); obj.Print(); return true; } //--- Create the "Fibo extension" graphical object bool CreateFiboExpansion(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow, const datetime time1,double price1,const datetime time2,double price2,const datetime time3,double price3) { string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_EXPANSION; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); if(ctrl==NULL) return false; CGStdExpansionObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if(obj==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false; } //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable(true); obj.SetFlagSelected(true); obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true)); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false; } ::ChartRedraw(chart_id); obj.Print(); return true; } //--- Create the "Elliott 5 waves" graphical object bool CreateElliothWave5(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow, const datetime time1,double price1,const datetime time2,double price2, const datetime time3,double price3,const datetime time4,double price4, const datetime time5,double price5,const ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE degree, const bool draw_lines) { string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3,time4,price4,time5,price5); if(ctrl==NULL) return false; CGStdElliotWave5Obj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if(obj==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false; } //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable(true); obj.SetFlagSelected(true); obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true)); obj.SetDegree(degree); obj.SetFlagDrawLines(draw_lines); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false; } ::ChartRedraw(chart_id); obj.Print(); return true; } //--- Create the "Elliott 3 waves" graphical object bool CreateElliothWave3(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow, const datetime time1,double price1,const datetime time2, double price2,const datetime time3,double price3, const ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE degree,const bool draw_lines) { string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); if(ctrl==NULL) return false; CGStdElliotWave3Obj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if(obj==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false; } //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable(true); obj.SetFlagSelected(true); obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true)); obj.SetDegree(degree); obj.SetFlagDrawLines(draw_lines); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false; } ::ChartRedraw(chart_id); obj.Print(); return true; } //--- Create the Rectangle graphical object bool CreateRectangle(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow, const datetime time1,double price1,const datetime time2,double price2) { string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_RECTANGLE; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2); if(ctrl==NULL) return false; CGStdRectangleObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if(obj==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false; } //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable(true); obj.SetFlagSelected(true); obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true)); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false; } ::ChartRedraw(chart_id); obj.Print(); return true; } //--- Create the Triangle graphical object bool CreateTriangle(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow, const datetime time1,double price1,const datetime time2,double price2,const datetime time3,double price3) { string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_TRIANGLE; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); if(ctrl==NULL) return false; CGStdTriangleObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if(obj==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false; } //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable(true); obj.SetFlagSelected(true); obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true)); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false; } ::ChartRedraw(chart_id); obj.Print(); return true; } //--- Create the Ellipse graphical object bool CreateEllipse(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow, const datetime time1,double price1,const datetime time2,double price2,const datetime time3,double price3) { string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_ELLIPSE; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); if(ctrl==NULL) return false; CGStdEllipseObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if(obj==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false; } //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable(true); obj.SetFlagSelected(true); obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true)); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false; } ::ChartRedraw(chart_id); obj.Print(); return true; } //--- Create the "Thumb up" graphical object bool CreateThumbUp(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow,const datetime time,const double price) { string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time,price); if(ctrl==NULL) return false; CGStdArrowThumbUpObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if(obj==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false; } //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable(true); obj.SetFlagSelected(true); obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true)); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false; } ::ChartRedraw(chart_id); obj.Print(); return true; } //--- Create the "Thumb down" graphical object bool CreateThumbDown(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow,const datetime time,const double price) { string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time,price); if(ctrl==NULL) return false; CGStdArrowThumbDownObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if(obj==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false; } //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable(true); obj.SetFlagSelected(true); obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true)); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false; } ::ChartRedraw(chart_id); obj.Print(); return true; } //--- Create the "Arrow up" graphical object bool CreateArrowUp(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow,const datetime time,const double price) { string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_ARROW_UP; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time,price); if(ctrl==NULL) return false; CGStdArrowUpObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if(obj==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false; } //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable(true); obj.SetFlagSelected(true); obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true)); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false; } ::ChartRedraw(chart_id); obj.Print(); return true; } //--- Create the "Arrow down" graphical object bool CreateArrowDown(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow,const datetime time,const double price) { string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_ARROW_DOWN; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time,price); if(ctrl==NULL) return false; CGStdArrowDownObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if(obj==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false; } //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable(true); obj.SetFlagSelected(true); obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true)); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false; } ::ChartRedraw(chart_id); obj.Print(); return true; } //--- Create the Stop graphical object bool CreateSignalStop(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow,const datetime time,const double price) { string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_ARROW_STOP; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time,price); if(ctrl==NULL) return false; CGStdArrowStopObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if(obj==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false; } //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable(true); obj.SetFlagSelected(true); obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true)); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false; } ::ChartRedraw(chart_id); obj.Print(); return true; } //--- Create the "Check mark" graphical object bool CreateSignalCheck(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow,const datetime time,const double price) { string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_ARROW_CHECK; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time,price); if(ctrl==NULL) return false; CGStdArrowCheckObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if(obj==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false; } //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object obj.SetFlagSelectable(true); obj.SetFlagSelected(true); obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true)); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false; } ::ChartRedraw(chart_id); obj.Print(); return true; } //--- Create the "Left price label" graphical object bool CreatePriceLabelLeft(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow,const datetime time,const double price) { string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time,price); if(ctrl==NULL) return false; CGStdArrowLeftPriceObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if(obj==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false; } //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable(true); obj.SetFlagSelected(true); obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true)); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false; } ::ChartRedraw(chart_id); obj.Print(); return true; } //--- Create the "Right price label" graphical object bool CreatePriceLabelRight(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow,const datetime time,const double price) { string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time,price); if(ctrl==NULL) return false; CGStdArrowRightPriceObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if(obj==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false; } //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable(true); obj.SetFlagSelected(true); obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true)); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false; } ::ChartRedraw(chart_id); obj.Print(); return true; } //--- Create the Buy graphical object bool CreateSignalBuy(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow,const datetime time,const double price) { string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_ARROW_BUY; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time,price); if(ctrl==NULL) return false; CGStdArrowBuyObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if(obj==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false; } //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable(true); obj.SetFlagSelected(true); obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true)); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false; } ::ChartRedraw(chart_id); obj.Print(); return true; } //--- Create the Sell graphical object bool CreateSignalSell(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow,const datetime time,const double price) { string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_ARROW_SELL; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time,price); if(ctrl==NULL) return false; CGStdArrowSellObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if(obj==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false; } //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable(true); obj.SetFlagSelected(true); obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true)); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false; } ::ChartRedraw(chart_id); obj.Print(); return true; } //--- Create the Arrow graphical object bool CreateArrow(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow,const datetime time,const double price, const uchar arrow_code,const ENUM_ARROW_ANCHOR anchor) { string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_ARROW; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time,price); if(ctrl==NULL) return false; CGStdArrowObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if(obj==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false; } //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable(true); obj.SetFlagSelected(true); obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true)); obj.SetArrowCode(arrow_code); obj.SetAnchor(anchor); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false; } ::ChartRedraw(chart_id); obj.Print(); return true; } //--- Create the Text graphical object bool CreateText(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow,const datetime time,const double price, const string text,const int size,const ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor_point,const double angle) { string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_TEXT; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time,price); if(ctrl==NULL) return false; CGStdTextObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if(obj==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false; } //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable(true); obj.SetFlagSelected(true); obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true)); obj.SetText(text); obj.SetFontSize(size); obj.SetAnchor(anchor_point); obj.SetAngle(angle); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false; } ::ChartRedraw(chart_id); obj.Print(); return true; } //--- Create the "Text label" graphical object bool CreateTextLabel(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow,const int x,const int y, const string text,const int size,const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner, const ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor_point,const double angle) { string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_LABEL; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,0,0); if(ctrl==NULL) return false; CGStdLabelObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if(obj==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false; } //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable(true); obj.SetFlagSelected(true); obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true)); obj.SetXDistance(x); obj.SetYDistance(y); obj.SetText(text); obj.SetFontSize(size); obj.SetCorner(corner); obj.SetAnchor(anchor_point); obj.SetAngle(angle); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false; } ::ChartRedraw(chart_id); obj.Print(); return true; } //--- Create the Button graphical object bool CreateButton(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow,const int x,const int y,const int w,const int h, const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner,const int font_size,const bool button_state) { string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_BUTTON; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,0,0); if(ctrl==NULL) return false; CGStdButtonObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if(obj==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false; } //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable(true); obj.SetFlagSelected(true); obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true)); obj.SetXDistance(x); obj.SetYDistance(y); obj.SetXSize(w); obj.SetYSize(h); obj.SetCorner(corner); obj.SetFontSize(font_size); obj.SetFlagState(button_state); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false; } ::ChartRedraw(chart_id); obj.Print(); return true; } //--- Create the Chart graphical object bool CreateChart(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow,const int x,const int y,const int w,const int h, const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner,const int scale,const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_CHART; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,0,0); if(ctrl==NULL) return false; CGStdChartObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if(obj==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false; } //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable(true); obj.SetFlagSelected(true); obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true)); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); obj.SetXDistance(x); obj.SetYDistance(y); obj.SetXSize(w); obj.SetYSize(h); obj.SetCorner(corner); obj.SetChartObjChartScale(scale); obj.SetChartObjSymbol(symbol); obj.SetChartObjPeriod(timeframe); if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false; } ::ChartRedraw(chart_id); obj.Print(); return true; } //--- Create the Bitmap graphical object bool CreateBitmap(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow,const datetime time,const double price, const string image1,const string image2,const ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor) { string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_BITMAP; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time,price); if(ctrl==NULL) return false; CGStdBitmapObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if(obj==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false; } //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable(true); obj.SetFlagSelected(true); obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true)); obj.SetAnchor(anchor); obj.SetBMPFile(image1,0); obj.SetBMPFile(image2,1); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false; } ::ChartRedraw(chart_id); obj.Print(); return true; } //--- Create the "Bitmap label" graphical object bool CreateBitmapLabel(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow,const int x,const int y,const int w,const int h, const string image1,const string image2,const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner,const ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor, const bool state) { string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,0,0); if(ctrl==NULL) return false; CGStdBitmapLabelObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if(obj==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false; } //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable(true); obj.SetFlagSelected(true); obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true)); obj.SetXDistance(x); obj.SetYDistance(y); obj.SetXSize(w); obj.SetYSize(h); obj.SetCorner(corner); obj.SetAnchor(anchor); obj.SetBMPFile(image1,0); obj.SetBMPFile(image2,1); obj.SetFlagState(state); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false; } ::ChartRedraw(chart_id); obj.Print(); return true; } //--- Create the "Input field" graphical object bool CreateEditField(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow,const int x,const int y,const int w,const int h, const int font_size,const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner,const ENUM_ALIGN_MODE align,const bool readonly) { string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_EDIT; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,0,0); if(ctrl==NULL) return false; CGStdEditObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if(obj==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false; } //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable(true); obj.SetFlagSelected(true); obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true)); obj.SetXDistance(x); obj.SetYDistance(y); obj.SetXSize(w); obj.SetYSize(h); obj.SetFontSize(font_size); obj.SetCorner(corner); obj.SetAlign(align); obj.SetFlagReadOnly(readonly); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false; } ::ChartRedraw(chart_id); obj.Print(); return true; } //--- Create the "Economic calendar event" graphical object bool CreateCalendarEvent(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow,const datetime time) { string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_EVENT; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time,0); if(ctrl==NULL) return false; CGStdEventObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if(obj==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false; } //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable(true); obj.SetFlagSelected(true); obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true)); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false; } ::ChartRedraw(chart_id); obj.Print(); return true; } //--- Create the "Rectangular label" graphical object bool CreateRectangleLabel(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow,const int x,const int y,const int w,const int h, const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner,const ENUM_BORDER_TYPE border) { string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,0,0); if(ctrl==NULL) return false; CGStdRectangleLabelObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if(obj==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false; } //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable(true); obj.SetFlagSelected(true); obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true)); obj.SetXDistance(x); obj.SetYDistance(y); obj.SetXSize(w); obj.SetYSize(h); obj.SetCorner(corner); obj.SetBorderType(border); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false; } ::ChartRedraw(chart_id); obj.Print(); return true; } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Todos los métodos tienen su propio conjunto de parámetros de entrada, y estos parámetros se establecen como las propiedades mínimas necesarias para crear el objeto. Las demás propiedades se pueden modificar después de crear el objeto gráfico.
Método que retorna el primer identificador libre de un objeto gráfico:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the first free graphical object ID | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ long CGraphElementsCollection::GetFreeGraphObjID(bool program_object) { CArrayObj *list=NULL; int index=WRONG_VALUE; if(program_object) list=CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(this.GetListGraphObj(),GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID,0,PROGRAM_OBJ_MAX_ID,EQUAL_OR_LESS); else list=CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(this.GetListGraphObj(),GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID,0,PROGRAM_OBJ_MAX_ID,MORE); index=CSelect::FindGraphicStdObjectMax(list,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID,0); CGStdGraphObj *obj=list.At(index); int first_id=(program_object ? 1 : PROGRAM_OBJ_MAX_ID+1); return(obj!=NULL ? obj.ObjectID()+1 : first_id); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Ahora el método tiene en cuenta qué identificador necesitamos obtener.
Si es para un objeto gráfico creado mediante programación, obtendremos una lista con todos los objetos cuyo identificador sea menor o igual que el valor de la constante PROGRAM_OBJ_MAX_ID (10000).
Si es para un objeto gráfico creado manualmente, obtendremos una lista con todos los objetos cuyo identificador sea mayor que PROGRAM_OBJ_MAX_ID.
A continuación, de la lista resultante, obtendremos el índice del objeto con el valor máximo del identificador y, según el índice, el objeto de la lista.
A continuación, calculamos el valor del primer identificador (para un objeto programático - 1, para uno creado manualmente - 10000+1).
Si obtenemos el objeto con el valor de identificador máximo, retornamos el valor de su identificador +1; de lo contrario, el objeto no estará en la lista, y retornamos el valor calculado del primer identificador (1 o 10001)
En el método que añade un objeto gráfico a la colección, para encontrar el identificador del objeto, averiguaremos si este objeto se crea programáticamente o de forma manual (según el nombre del objeto) y transmitiremos este valor al método GetFreeGraphObjID():
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Add a graphical object to the collection | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGraphElementsCollection::AddGraphObjToCollection(const string source,CChartObjectsControl *obj_control) { //--- Get the list of the last added graphical objects from the class for managing graphical objects CArrayObj *list=obj_control.GetListNewAddedObj(); //--- If failed to obtain the list, inform of that and return 'false' if(list==NULL) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN_ERR_LINE,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_GET_ADDED_OBJ_LIST); return false; } //--- If the list is empty, return 'false' if(list.Total()==0) return false; //--- Declare the variable for storing the result bool res=true; //--- In the loop by the list of newly added standard graphical objects, for(int i=0;i<list.Total();i++) { //--- retrieve the next object from the list and CGStdGraphObj *obj=list.Detach(i); //--- if failed to retrieve the object, inform of that, add 'false' to the resulting variable and move on to the next one if(obj==NULL) { CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_DETACH_OBJ_FROM_LIST); res &=false; continue; } //--- if failed to add the object to the collection list, inform of that, //--- remove the object, add 'false' to the resulting variable and move on to the next one if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); delete obj; res &=false; continue; } //--- The object has been successfully retrieved from the list of newly added graphical objects and introduced into the collection - //--- find the next free object ID, write it to the property and display the short object description in the journal else { bool program_object=(::StringFind(obj.Name(),this.m_name_program)==0); obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(program_object)); obj.Print(); } } //--- Return the result of adding the object to the collection return res; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Vamos a simplificar la lógica del manejador de eventos deshaciéndonos de la construcción if-else y añadiendo el monitoreo de los clics en el objeto para determinar en el futuro si un objeto ha sido seleccionado con el ratón (por el momento, esto no se ha implementado):
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Event handler | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGraphElementsCollection::OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { CGStdGraphObj *obj=NULL; ushort idx=ushort(id-CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM); if(id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CHANGE || id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG || idx==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CHANGE || idx==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG || id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK || idx==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK) { //--- Get the chart ID. If lparam is zero, //--- the event is from the current chart, //--- otherwise, this is a custom event from an indicator long chart_id=(lparam==0 ? ::ChartID() : lparam); //--- Get the object, whose properties were changed or which was relocated, //--- from the collection list by its name set in sparam obj=this.GetStdGraphObject(sparam,chart_id); //--- If failed to get the object by its name, it is not on the list, //--- which means its name has been changed if(obj==NULL) { //--- Let's search the list for the object that is not on the chart obj=this.FindMissingObj(chart_id); //--- If failed to find the object here as well, exit if(obj==NULL) return; //--- Get the name of the renamed graphical object on the chart, which is not in the collection list string name_new=this.FindExtraObj(chart_id); //--- Set a new name for the collection list object, which does not correspond to any graphical object on the chart obj.SetName(name_new); } //--- Update the properties of the obtained object //--- and check their change obj.PropertiesRefresh(); obj.PropertiesCheckChanged(); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Método que crea un nuevo objeto gráfico estándar:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create a new standard graphical object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGraphElementsCollection::CreateNewStdGraphObject(const long chart_id, const string name, const ENUM_OBJECT type, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2=0, const double price2=0, const datetime time3=0, const double price3=0, const datetime time4=0, const double price4=0, const datetime time5=0, const double price5=0) { ::ResetLastError(); switch(type) { //--- Lines case OBJ_VLINE : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_VLINE,subwindow,time1,0); case OBJ_HLINE : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_HLINE,subwindow,0,price1); case OBJ_TREND : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_TREND,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); case OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); case OBJ_CYCLES : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_CYCLES,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); case OBJ_ARROWED_LINE : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_ARROWED_LINE,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); //--- Channels case OBJ_CHANNEL : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_CHANNEL,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); case OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); case OBJ_REGRESSION : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_REGRESSION,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); case OBJ_PITCHFORK : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_PITCHFORK,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); //--- Gann case OBJ_GANNLINE : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_GANNLINE,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); case OBJ_GANNFAN : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_GANNFAN,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); case OBJ_GANNGRID : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_GANNGRID,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); //--- Fibo case OBJ_FIBO : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_FIBO,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); case OBJ_FIBOTIMES : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_FIBOTIMES,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); case OBJ_FIBOFAN : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_FIBOFAN,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); case OBJ_FIBOARC : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_FIBOARC,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); case OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); case OBJ_EXPANSION : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_EXPANSION,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); //--- Elliott case OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5 : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3,time4,price4,time5,price5); case OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3 : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); //--- Shapes case OBJ_RECTANGLE : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_RECTANGLE,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); case OBJ_TRIANGLE : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_TRIANGLE,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); case OBJ_ELLIPSE : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_ELLIPSE,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); //--- Arrows case OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP,subwindow,time1,price1); case OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN,subwindow,time1,price1); case OBJ_ARROW_UP : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_ARROW_UP,subwindow,time1,price1); case OBJ_ARROW_DOWN : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_ARROW_DOWN,subwindow,time1,price1); case OBJ_ARROW_STOP : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_ARROW_STOP,subwindow,time1,price1); case OBJ_ARROW_CHECK : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_ARROW_CHECK,subwindow,time1,price1); case OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE,subwindow,time1,price1); case OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE,subwindow,time1,price1); case OBJ_ARROW_BUY : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_ARROW_BUY,subwindow,time1,price1); case OBJ_ARROW_SELL : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_ARROW_SELL,subwindow,time1,price1); case OBJ_ARROW : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_ARROW,subwindow,time1,price1); //--- Graphical objects case OBJ_TEXT : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_TEXT,subwindow,time1,price1); case OBJ_LABEL : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_LABEL,subwindow,0,0); case OBJ_BUTTON : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_BUTTON,subwindow,0,0); case OBJ_CHART : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_CHART,subwindow,0,0); case OBJ_BITMAP : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_BITMAP,subwindow,time1,price1); case OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL,subwindow,0,0); case OBJ_EDIT : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_EDIT,subwindow,0,0); case OBJ_EVENT : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_EVENT,subwindow,time1,0); case OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL,subwindow,0,0); //--- default: return false; } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Transmitimos al método el identificador del gráfico en el que se creará el objeto, el nombre y el tipo del objeto creado, la subventana del gráfico en la que se crea el objeto y las cinco coordenadas de los puntos de pivote del objeto. La primera coordenada (hora y precio) es obligatoria; el resto tienen valores predeterminados por defecto que nos permitirán construir cualquier objeto gráfico estándar. En el método, restablecemos el código del último error y, según el tipo de objeto, retornamos el resultado de la ejecución de la función ObjectCreate(). En el método CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj() (que analizamos anteriormente, y que llama a este método), si tiene lugar el error de creación del objeto, se mostrará un mensaje con el código de error y su interpretación en el diario.
Ya estamos listos para poner a prueba las correcciones realizadas en las clases y crear programáticamente objetos gráficos estándar.
Simulación
Qué y cómo vamos a probar. No crearemos todos los objetos gráficos: nos limitaremos a uno solo, una línea vertical. Se creará clicando con el botón izquierdo del ratón en el gráfico mientras mantenemos presionada la tecla Ctrl. Verificaremos la creación de los objetos, el procesamiento de los errores al intentar crear nuevamente un objeto con el mismo nombre, el procesamiento de los cambios en su coordenada temporal y el seguimiento de los cambios en las coordenadas de los puntos de pivote de los objetos que tienen más de dos puntos de pivote.
Para la prueba, tomaremos el asesor del artículo anterior
y lo guardaremos en la nueva carpeta \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part89\ con el nuevo nombre TestDoEasyPart89.mq5.
En el asesor experto, en OnChartEvent(), desactivamos el bloque de código para crear los objetos de formulario mientras mantenemos presionada la tecla Ctrl, y añadimos el bloque de código para crear líneas verticales con el nombre indicado al clicar en el gráfico mientras presionamos la tecla Ctrl en la coordenada del clic del ratón:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ChartEvent function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { //--- If working in the tester, exit if(MQLInfoInteger(MQL_TESTER)) return; //--- If the mouse is moved /* if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE) { CForm *form=NULL; datetime time=0; double price=0; int wnd=0; //--- If Ctrl is not pressed, if(!IsCtrlKeyPressed()) { //--- clear the list of created form objects, allow scrolling a chart with the mouse and show the context menu list_forms.Clear(); ChartSetInteger(ChartID(),CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL,true); ChartSetInteger(ChartID(),CHART_CONTEXT_MENU,true); return; } //--- If X and Y chart coordinates are successfully converted into time and price, if(ChartXYToTimePrice(ChartID(),(int)lparam,(int)dparam,wnd,time,price)) { //--- get the bar index the cursor is hovered over int index=iBarShift(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,time); if(index==WRONG_VALUE) return; //--- Get the bar index by index CBar *bar=engine.SeriesGetBar(Symbol(),Period(),index); if(bar==NULL) return; //--- Convert the coordinates of a chart from the time/price representation of the bar object to the X and Y coordinates int x=(int)lparam,y=(int)dparam; if(!ChartTimePriceToXY(ChartID(),0,bar.Time(),(bar.Open()+bar.Close())/2.0,x,y)) return; //--- Disable moving a chart with the mouse and showing the context menu ChartSetInteger(ChartID(),CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL,false); ChartSetInteger(ChartID(),CHART_CONTEXT_MENU,false); //--- Create the form object name and hide all objects except one having such a name string name="FormBar_"+(string)index; HideFormAllExceptOne(name); //--- If the form object with such a name does not exist yet, if(!IsPresentForm(name)) { //--- create a new form object form=bar.CreateForm(index,name,x,y,114,16); if(form==NULL) return; //--- Set activity and unmoveability flags for the form form.SetActive(true); form.SetMovable(false); //--- Set the opacity of 200 form.SetOpacity(200); //--- The form background color is set as the first color from the color array form.SetColorBackground(array_clr[0]); //--- Form outlining frame color form.SetColorFrame(C'47,70,59'); //--- Draw the shadow drawing flag form.SetShadow(true); //--- Calculate the shadow color as the chart background color converted to the monochrome one color clrS=form.ChangeColorSaturation(form.ColorBackground(),-100); //--- If the settings specify the usage of the chart background color, replace the monochrome color with 20 units //--- Otherwise, use the color specified in the settings for drawing the shadow color clr=(InpUseColorBG ? form.ChangeColorLightness(clrS,-20) : InpColorForm3); //--- Draw the form shadow with the right-downwards offset from the form by three pixels along all axes //--- Set the shadow opacity to 200, while the blur radius is equal to 4 form.DrawShadow(2,2,clr,200,3); //--- Fill the form background with a vertical gradient form.Erase(array_clr,form.Opacity()); //--- Draw an outlining rectangle at the edges of the form form.DrawRectangle(0,0,form.Width()-1,form.Height()-1,form.ColorFrame(),form.Opacity()); //--- If failed to add the form object to the list, remove the form and exit the handler if(!list_forms.Add(form)) { delete form; return; } //--- Capture the form appearance form.Done(); } //--- If the form object exists, if(form!=NULL) { //--- draw a text with the bar type description on it and show the form. The description corresponds to the mouse cursor position form.TextOnBG(0,bar.BodyTypeDescription(),form.Width()/2,form.Height()/2-1,FRAME_ANCHOR_CENTER,C'7,28,21'); form.Show(); } //--- Re-draw the chart ChartRedraw(); } } */ if(id==CHARTEVENT_CLICK) { if(!IsCtrlKeyPressed()) return; datetime time=0; double price=0; int sw=0; if(ChartXYToTimePrice(ChartID(),(int)lparam,(int)dparam,sw,time,price)) engine.GetGraphicObjCollection().CreateLineVertical(ChartID(),"LineVertical",0,time); } engine.GetGraphicObjCollection().OnChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Compilamos el asesor y lo ejecutamos en el gráfico.
Primero, creamos una línea vertical clicando en el gráfico mientras mantenemos presionada la tecla Ctrl; luego miramos con qué identificador se ha creado la línea y cómo cambian las propiedades del objeto cuando la línea se desplaza por el gráfico. A continuación, intentemos volver a crear la misma línea: obtendremos un mensaje de error en el diario.
Después, creamos un canal equidistante; miramos el valor de su identificador, y luego cómo se monitorean los cambios en las propiedades de sus tres puntos de pivote:
¿Qué es lo próximo?
En el próximo artículo, continuaremos trabajando sobre la funcionalidad de la creación programática de objetos gráficos.
Si tiene preguntas, observaciones o sugerencias, podrá concretarlas en los comentarios al artículo.
