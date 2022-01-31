Gráficos en la biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 89): Creación programática de objetos gráficos estándar Funcionalidad básica

Contenido





Concepto

Nuestra biblioteca ahora puede monitorear la aparición de objetos gráficos estándar en el gráfico del terminal de cliente, así como la eliminación y modificación de algunos de sus parámetros. En ocasiones, resulta útil saber sobre nuestros programas que ha aparecido en el gráfico algún objeto gráfico establecido por el usuario, que sus parámetros han sido modificados, o que ha sido borrado, y manejar tales situaciones. Pero para que el "conjunto" quede completo, obviamente necesitamos la capacidad de crear objetos gráficos estándar a partir de nuestros programas. Disponiendo en nuestro arsenal de la funcionalidad capaz de crear objetos gráficos de forma programática y monitorear los cambios en sus propiedades, tendremos oportunidades interesantes para crear objetos gráficos compuestos de cualquier complejidad, grado de anidamiento y número de puntos de pivote controlables. Por consiguiente, hoy crearemos la funcionalidad básica para crear objetos gráficos estándar mediante programación. En artículos posteriores, concluiremos esta funcionalidad de forma lógica y analizaremos las posibilidades de crear objetos gráficos compuestos personalizados basados ​​en los objetos estándar.

Además, a partir del último artículo, gradualmente transferiremos los objetos de la biblioteca para usar matrices dinámicas para almacenar sus propiedades. Hoy corregiremos un error lógico cometido en el último artículo al crear dicha matriz, que hizo imposible monitorear los cambios en las propiedades de los objetos con más de dos puntos de pivote. Asimismo, arreglaremos y perfeccionemos la clase de matriz dinámica multidimensional para que pueda usarse como una unidad aparte de la biblioteca y moverse a un archivo separado.







Mejorando las clases de la biblioteca

En las clases descendientes del objeto gráfico abstracto, debemos añadir algunas propiedades soportadas por el objeto para que dichas propiedades se puedan considerar al realizar la búsqueda y la clasificación, y también al mostrar las propiedades en el diario del terminal. En los archivos GStdFiboArcObj.mqh y GStdGannFanObj.mqh añadimos una línea para que el objeto soporte la propiedad real "Valor del nivel":



bool CGStdFiboArcObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; }

En los archivos GStdExpansionObj.mqh, GStdFiboChannelObj.mqh, GStdFiboFanObj.mqh, GStdFiboObj.mqh, GStdFiboTimesObj.mqh y GStdPitchforkObj.mqh, en este mismo método, introducimos estos cambios para ofrecer soporte a la misma propiedad:

bool CGStdPitchforkObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; }

En el archivo de clase del objeto "Línea horizontal", en el archivo GStdHLineObj.mqh del método que retorna la bandera de soporte de una propiedad entera por parte del objeto, eliminamos la propiedad "Hora del punto de pivote", puesto que, en la práctica, el objeto de construcción usa solo el precio:

bool CGStdHLineObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; }

Mientras tanto, el objeto "Línea vertical" en el archivo GStdVLineObj.mqh, en realidad solo usa la hora para su construcción, por eso, del método que retorna la bandera de soporte de una propiedad real por parte del objeto, eliminamos todo por completo, el objeto no admite propiedades reales:

bool CGStdVLineObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return false ; }





En el último artículo, dejamos un error lógico sin corregir, lo cual provocó que no pudiéramos controlar el cambio en las propiedades de los puntos de pivote y los niveles para un objeto que usa más de dos puntos de pivote en su construcción, o tiene más de dos niveles. Se trata del método que añade el número indicado de celdas al final de la matriz. Al método se le transmitía un puntero al objeto creado externamente, y a la matriz se le añadía el número especificado de estos punteros:

bool AddQuantity( const string source, const int total , CObject * object ) { bool res= true ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { if (! this . Add( object )) { CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); res &= false ; continue ; } } return res; }

¡Pero se trata precisamente del mismo objeto! Simplemente transmitíamos el puntero a un objeto creado en algún lugar fuera del método, y multiplicábamos los punteros en un ciclo. Por consiguiente, cambiar las propiedades del objeto en sí afecta a todos los punteros; estos también se refieren al propio objeto. Por eso, no rellenábamos la matriz con propiedades diferentes, sino con copias de la misma propiedad del objeto. En consecuencia, si un objeto tiene varios puntos de pivote, multiplicábamos el segundo de ellos por el número indicado, y en lugar de controlar los valores reales del segundo, tercero, cuarto, quinto puntos, introducíamos en la matriz la propiedad del segundo punto de pivote, y esto nos impedía obtener, monitorear y cambiar los valores del punto de pivote real. Al cambiar el segundo punto de pivote, estos cambios se copiaban en los puntos tercero, cuarto y quinto del objeto.



Qué vamos a hacer. Añadiremos un método más para crear un nuevo objeto de datos. Este método creará un nuevo objeto de propiedad; esta nueva propiedad podremos añadirla luego (no un puntero, como antes) a la matriz en el método AddQuantity(), en el que simplemente añadiremos a la matriz el puntero creado desde el exterior en el número especificado.

Como tenemos tres conjuntos de clases idénticas en el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\XDimArray.mqh, las clases para crear matrices dinámicas multidimensionales enteras, reales y string, utilizaremos como ejemplo las clases para crear una matriz dinámica multidimensional entera.

En la clase de una dimensión de la matriz long, escribimos el método para crear un nuevo objeto de datos:

class CDimLong : public CArrayObj { private : CDataUnitLong *CreateData( const string source, const long value = 0 ) { CDataUnitLong *data= new CDataUnitLong(); if (data==NULL) ::Print(source,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_LONG_DATA_OBJ)); else data.Value= value ; return data; }

Aquí, todo resulta simple: creamos un nuevo objeto de datos long y establecemos para este el valor transmitido al método. Si no hemos podido crear el objeto, mostraremos un mensaje al respecto en el diario. El método retorna el puntero al objeto creado, o NULL en caso de error.



Vamos a introducir en el método AddQuantity() los cambios necesarios:

bool AddQuantity( const string source, const int total, const long value = 0 ) { bool res= true ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CDataUnitLong *data= this .CreateData(DFUN, value ); if (data==NULL) { res &= false ; continue ; } data.Value= value ; if (! this .Add(data)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); delete data; res &= false ; continue ; } } return res; }

Ahora le transmitimos al método no el puntero a un objeto, sino un valor que debe asignarse a la propiedad recién creada; luego creamos en un ciclo un nuevo objeto cada vez y lo añadimos a la lista.



En el método Increase(), en el que previamente creamos un nuevo objeto y transmitimos el puntero al método AddQuantity(), ahora simplemente llamamos a AddQuantity(), ya que ahora, precisamente dentro del método AddQuantity(), se crean los nuevos objetos en un ciclo y se añaden a la matriz, en lugar del puntero de objeto único creado previamente en el método Increment().

Eliminamos del método este bloque de código:

int Increase( const int total, const long value = 0 ) { int size_prev= this .Total(); CDataUnitLong *data= new CDataUnitLong(); if (data==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_LONG_DATA_OBJ)); return 0 ; } data.Value= value ; this .AddQuantity(DFUN,total,data); return this .Total()-size_prev; }

En cambio, ahora transmitimos al método llamado AddQuantity() no el puntero, sino el valor inicial para el objeto de datos recién añadido a la matriz:

int Increase( const int total, const long value = 0 ) { int size_prev= this .Total(); this .AddQuantity(DFUN,total, value ); return this .Total()-size_prev; }

Hemos realizado exactamente los mismos cambios en las demás clases de este archivo, por lo que no los repetiremos aquí, son idénticos.

Todos los cambios se pueden encontrar en los archivos adjuntos al artículo.

En el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh, escribimos los índices de los nuevos mensajes:

MSG_GRAPH_ELM_COLLECTION_ERR_OBJ_ALREADY_EXISTS, MSG_GRAPH_ELM_COLLECTION_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CTRL_OBJ, MSG_GRAPH_ELM_COLLECTION_ERR_FAILED_GET_CTRL_OBJ, MSG_GRAPH_ELM_COLLECTION_ERR_GR_OBJ_ALREADY_EXISTS, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_STD_GRAPH_OBJ, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_NOT_FIND_SUBWINDOW,

MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_BMP_FILE_STATE_ON, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_BMP_FILE_STATE_OFF, MSG_DATA_PROP_OBJ_OUT_OF_PROP_RANGE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_GET_ADDED_OBJ_LIST, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_DETACH_OBJ_FROM_LIST, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_CREATE_EVN_CTRL_INDICATOR, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_CREATE_EVN_CTRL_INDICATOR, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_CLOSED_CHARTS, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_OBJECTS_ON_CLOSED_CHARTS, };

y los textos de los mensajes que se corresponden con los índices nuevamente añadidos:



{ "Ошибка. Уже существует объект управления чартами с идентификатором чарта " , "Error. A chart control object already exists with chart id " }, { "Не удалось создать объект управления чартами с идентификатором чарта " , "Failed to create chart control object with chart id " }, { "Не удалось получить объект управления чартами с идентификатором чарта " , "Failed to get chart control object with chart id " }, { "Такой графический объект уже существует: " , "Such a graphic object already exists: " }, { "Не удалось создать объект класса для графического объекта " , "Failed to create class object for graphic object" }, { "Не удалось создать графический объект " , "Failed to create graphic object " }, { "Не удалось найти подокно графика" , "Could not find chart subwindow" },

{ "Состояние \"On\"" , "State \"On\"" }, { "Состояние \"Off\"" , "State \"Off\"" }, { "Переданное свойство находится за пределами диапазона свойств объекта" , "The passed property is outside the range of the object's properties" }, { "Не удалось получить список вновь добавленных объектов" , "Failed to get the list of newly added objects" }, { "Не удалось изъять графический объект из списка" , "Failed to detach graphic object from the list" }, { "Создан индикатор контроля и отправки событий" , "An indicator for monitoring and sending events has been created" }, { "Не удалось создать индикатор контроля и отправки событий" , "Failed to create indicator for monitoring and sending events" }, { "Закрыто окон графиков: " , "Closed chart windows: " }, { "С ними удалено объектов: " , "Objects removed with them: " }, };





Vamos a realizar correcciones menores a la clase del objeto básico de los objetos gráficos de la biblioteca.

Los objetos gráficos tienen propiedades bool que retornan las banderas de algunas propiedades del objeto. En la clase de objeto de gráficos abstractos, tenemos métodos que retornan y establecen dichos indicadores. Y en estos métodos, en su nombre, hay una indicación de que el método establece una bandera, por ejemplo:

SetFlagDrawLines (Muestra las líneas para las marcas de onda de Elliott). Pero en la clase del objeto básico de los objetos gráficos de la biblioteca, el método correspondiente ya se llama SetDrawLines(). Por consiguiente, si intentamos establecer esta bandera para un objeto, veremos dos sugerencias para elegir el método, lo cual resulta confuso y, además, si el método no se selecciona de la clase del objeto gráfico abstracto, sino de la básica, no habrá cambios en las propiedades escritas en las matrices de este objeto; no lo haremos así, simplemente daremos un comando de cambio de propiedad en el objeto gráfico en sí, pero este cambio en la propiedad correspondiente no sucederá en el objeto de clase. Por ello, deberemos modificar el nombre de todos esos métodos para que su ortografía sea la misma y no equivocarnos al elegir entre dos métodos (más tarde, creemos que vale la pena hacer que los tipos de retorno de estos métodos sean iguales, para que el compilador seleccione el método deseado sin posibles ambigüedades).

En el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GBaseObj.mqh hacemos las correcciones necesarias:

bool Set Flag Back( const bool flag) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_BACK ,flag)) { this .m_back=flag; return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } bool Set Flag Selected( const bool flag) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_SELECTED ,flag)) { this .m_selected=flag; return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } bool Set Flag Selectable( const bool flag) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE ,flag)) { this .m_selectable=flag; return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } bool Set Flag Hidden( const bool flag) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE ,flag)) { this .m_hidden=flag; return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; }





Vamos a mover a archivo aparte las clases para crear una matriz dinámica multidimensional. Las mejoraremos para que se conviertan en una herramienta que permita crear objetos de propiedad para cualquier objeto existente o planificado de la biblioteca aplicando matrices para almacenar sus propiedades (enteras, reales y string).

Vamos a crear un nuevo archivo Properties.mqh en la carpeta de funciones y clases de servicio \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\. Le transferiremos todas las clases para crear una matriz bidimensional de propiedades de objetos y para crear las propiedades de objetos transmitidas y actuales escritas por nosotros en el último artículo, directamente en el cuerpo de la clase del objeto gráfico estándar abstracto CGStdGraphObj. Estas son:

class CGStdGraphObj : public CGBaseObj { private : class CDataPropObj { private : CArrayObj m_list; int m_total_int; int m_total_dbl; int m_total_str; int IndexProp(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( int )property- this .m_total_int; } int IndexProp(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) const { return ( int )property- this .m_total_int- this .m_total_dbl; } public : CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list; } CXDimArrayLong *Long() const { return this .m_list.At( 0 ); } CXDimArrayDouble *Double() const { return this .m_list.At( 1 ); } CXDimArrayString *String() const { return this .m_list.At( 2 ); } void Set(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, int index, long value ) { this .Long().Set(property,index, value ); } void Set(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, int index, double value ) { this .Double().Set( this .IndexProp(property),index, value ); } void Set(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, int index, string value ) { this .String().Set( this .IndexProp(property),index, value ); } long Get(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, int index) const { return this .Long().Get(property,index); } double Get(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, int index) const { return this .Double().Get( this .IndexProp(property),index); } string Get(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, int index) const { return this .String().Get( this .IndexProp(property),index); } int Size( const int range) const { if (range< this .m_total_int) return this .Long().Size(range); else if (range< this .m_total_int+ this .m_total_dbl) return this .Double().Size( this .IndexProp((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)range)); else if (range< this .m_total_int+ this .m_total_dbl+ this .m_total_str) return this .String().Size( this .IndexProp((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)range)); return 0 ; } bool SetSizeRange( const int range, const int size) { if (range< this .m_total_int) return this .Long().SetSizeRange(range,size); else if (range< this .m_total_int+ this .m_total_dbl) return this .Double().SetSizeRange( this .IndexProp((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)range),size); else if (range< this .m_total_int+ this .m_total_dbl+ this .m_total_str) return this .String().SetSizeRange( this .IndexProp((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)range),size); return false ; } CDataPropObj( const int prop_total_integer, const int prop_total_double, const int prop_total_string) { this .m_total_int=prop_total_integer; this .m_total_dbl=prop_total_double; this .m_total_str=prop_total_string; this .m_list.Add( new CXDimArrayLong( this .m_total_int, 1 )); this .m_list.Add( new CXDimArrayDouble( this .m_total_dbl, 1 )); this .m_list.Add( new CXDimArrayString( this .m_total_str, 1 )); } ~CDataPropObj() { m_list.Clear(); m_list.Shutdown(); } }; class CProperty { public : CDataPropObj *Curr; CDataPropObj *Prev; bool SetSizeRange( const int range, const int size) { return ( this .Curr.SetSizeRange(range,size) && this .Prev.SetSizeRange(range,size) ? true : false ); } int CurrSize( const int range) const { return Curr.Size(range); } int PrevSize( const int range) const { return Prev.Size(range); } void CurrentToPrevious( void ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Curr.Long().Total();i++) for ( int r= 0 ;r< this .Curr.Long().Size(i);r++) this .Prev.Long().Set(i,r, this .Curr.Long().Get(i,r)); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Curr.Double().Total();i++) for ( int r= 0 ;r< this .Curr.Double().Size(i);r++) this .Prev.Double().Set(i,r, this .Curr.Double().Get(i,r)); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Curr.String().Total();i++) for ( int r= 0 ;r< this .Curr.String().Size(i);r++) this .Prev.String().Set(i,r, this .Curr.String().Get(i,r)); } CProperty( const int prop_int_total, const int prop_double_total, const int prop_string_total) { this .Curr= new CDataPropObj(prop_int_total,prop_double_total,prop_string_total); this .Prev= new CDataPropObj(prop_int_total,prop_double_total,prop_string_total); } };

Y ahora necesitamos deshacernos de las menciones a cualquier enumeración que pertenezca a un objeto de clase en particular, para que la clase sea genérica.

Por este motivo, sustituiremos todas las enumeraciones con las que se seleccionaron los métodos que retornan el índice de propiedad real por variables int ordinarias. Para calcular los índices de propiedad, transmitiremos a los constructores de clase el valor de la propiedad máxima para las propiedades real y string (la propiedad entera no sufre ningún desplazamiento de su valor y se corresponde completamente con el valor del índice de propiedad), y luego simplemente calcularemos los valores reales en función del valor de la propiedad y la magnitud máxima de las propiedades. En general, de forma programática resultará más claro, como siempre.

Entonces, en el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\Properties.mqh recién creado, añadimos las siguientes clases:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "XDimArray.mqh" class CDataPropObj : public CObject { private : CArrayObj m_list; int m_total_int; int m_total_dbl; int m_total_str; int m_prop_max_dbl; int m_prop_max_str; int IndexProp( int property) const { if (property< this .m_total_int) return property; else if (property< this .m_prop_max_dbl) return property- this .m_total_int; else if (property< this .m_prop_max_str) return property- this .m_total_int- this .m_total_dbl; CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_DATA_PROP_OBJ_OUT_OF_PROP_RANGE); return INT_MAX ; } public : CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list; } CXDimArrayLong *Long() const { return this .m_list.At( 0 ); } CXDimArrayDouble *Double() const { return this .m_list.At( 1 ); } CXDimArrayString *String() const { return this .m_list.At( 2 ); } void SetLong( int property, int index, long value) { this .Long().Set(property,index,value); } void SetDouble( int property, int index, double value) { this .Double().Set( this .IndexProp(property),index,value); } void SetString( int property, int index, string value) { this .String().Set( this .IndexProp(property),index,value); } long GetLong( int property, int index) const { return this .Long().Get(property,index); } double GetDouble( int property, int index) const { return this .Double().Get( this .IndexProp(property),index); } string GetString( int property, int index) const { return this .String().Get( this .IndexProp(property),index); } int Size( const int range) const { if (range< this .m_total_int) return this .Long().Size(range); else if (range< this .m_prop_max_dbl) return this .Double().Size( this .IndexProp(range)); else if (range< this .m_prop_max_str) return this .String().Size( this .IndexProp(range)); return 0 ; } bool SetSizeRange( const int range, const int size) { if (range< this .m_total_int) return this .Long().SetSizeRange(range,size); else if (range< this .m_prop_max_dbl) return this .Double().SetSizeRange( this .IndexProp(range),size); else if (range< this .m_prop_max_str) return this .String().SetSizeRange( this .IndexProp(range),size); return false ; } CDataPropObj( const int prop_total_integer, const int prop_total_double, const int prop_total_string) { this .m_total_int=prop_total_integer; this .m_total_dbl=prop_total_double; this .m_total_str=prop_total_string; this .m_prop_max_dbl= this .m_total_int+ this .m_total_dbl; this .m_prop_max_str= this .m_total_int+ this .m_total_dbl+ this .m_total_str; this .m_list.Add( new CXDimArrayLong( this .m_total_int, 1 )); this .m_list.Add( new CXDimArrayDouble( this .m_total_dbl, 1 )); this .m_list.Add( new CXDimArrayString( this .m_total_str, 1 )); } ~CDataPropObj() { m_list.Clear(); m_list.Shutdown(); } }; class CProperties : public CObject { private : CArrayObj m_list; public : CDataPropObj *Curr; CDataPropObj *Prev; bool SetSizeRange( const int range, const int size) { return ( this .Curr.SetSizeRange(range,size) && this .Prev.SetSizeRange(range,size) ? true : false ); } int CurrSize( const int range) const { return Curr.Size(range); } int PrevSize( const int range) const { return Prev.Size(range); } void CurrentToPrevious( void ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Curr.Long().Total();i++) for ( int r= 0 ;r< this .Curr.Long().Size(i);r++) this .Prev.Long().Set(i,r, this .Curr.Long().Get(i,r)); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Curr.Double().Total();i++) for ( int r= 0 ;r< this .Curr.Double().Size(i);r++) this .Prev.Double().Set(i,r, this .Curr.Double().Get(i,r)); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Curr.String().Total();i++) for ( int r= 0 ;r< this .Curr.String().Size(i);r++) this .Prev.String().Set(i,r, this .Curr.String().Get(i,r)); } CProperties( const int prop_int_total, const int prop_double_total, const int prop_string_total) { this .Curr= new CDataPropObj(prop_int_total,prop_double_total,prop_string_total); this .Prev= new CDataPropObj(prop_int_total,prop_double_total,prop_string_total); this .m_list.Add( this .Curr); this .m_list.Add( this .Prev); } ~CProperties() { this .m_list.Clear(); this .m_list.Shutdown(); } };

Todas las principales explicaciones se describen en los comentarios al código. Sugerimos simplemente comparar estas clases con las que creamos en el artículo anterior, en el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdGraphObj.mqh.



Ahora, vamos a mejorar la clase del objeto gráfico estándar abstracto en el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdGraphObj.mqh.

En primer lugar, le añadimos el archivo de clase de propiedad de objeto recién creado:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\GBaseObj.mqh" #include "..\..\..\Services\Properties.mqh" class CGStdGraphObj : public CGBaseObj {

En consecuencia, las clases de objetos de propiedad ya han sido eliminadas de la sección privada de la clase; en ella se declara el puntero al objeto de propiedad, mientras que en cada uno de los métodos Get y Set en la sección pública de la clase habrá una referencia al método de objeto de propiedad correspondiente:



class CGStdGraphObj : public CGBaseObj { private : CProperties *Prop; int m_pivots; void SetTimePivot( const int index); void SetPricePivot( const int index); void SetLevelColor( const int index); void SetLevelStyle( const int index); void SetLevelWidth( const int index); void SetLevelValue( const int index); void SetLevelText( const int index); void SetBMPFile( const int index); public : void SetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, int index, long value ) { this .Prop.Curr. SetLong (property,index, value ); } void SetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, int index, double value ) { this .Prop.Curr. SetDouble (property,index, value ); } void SetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, int index, string value ) { this .Prop.Curr. SetString (property,index, value ); } long GetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, int index) const { return this .Prop.Curr. GetLong (property,index); } double GetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, int index) const { return this .Prop.Curr. GetDouble (property,index); } string GetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, int index) const { return this .Prop.Curr. GetString (property,index); } void SetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, int index, long value ) { this .Prop.Prev. SetLong (property,index, value ); } void SetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, int index, double value ){ this .Prop.Prev. SetDouble (property,index, value ); } void SetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, int index, string value ){ this .Prop.Prev. SetString (property,index, value ); } long GetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, int index) const { return this .Prop.Prev. GetLong (property,index); } double GetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, int index) const { return this .Prop.Prev. GetDouble (property,index); } string GetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, int index) const { return this .Prop.Prev. GetString (property,index); } CGStdGraphObj *GetObject( void ) { return & this ;}

En la sección pública, añadimos el destructor de clase en el que eliminaremos el objeto de propiedad:

CGStdGraphObj(){ this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ; m_group= WRONG_VALUE ; } ~CGStdGraphObj() { if ( this .Prop!= NULL ) delete this .Prop; } protected : CGStdGraphObj( const ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP group, const long chart_id, const int pivots, const string name);

En la sección de métodos de acceso simplificado y configuración de las propiedades del objeto gráfico, corregimos los métodos para ajustar las propiedades de la bandera:

bool Back( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK, 0 ); } void SetFlagBack( const bool flag) { if (CGBaseObj:: SetFlagBack (flag)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK, 0 ,flag); } long Zorder( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER, 0 ); } void SetZorder( const long value ) { if (CGBaseObj::SetZorder( value )) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER, 0 , value ); } bool Hidden( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN, 0 ); } void SetFlagHidden( const bool flag) { if (CGBaseObj:: SetFlagHidden (flag)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN, 0 ,flag); } bool Selected( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED, 0 ); } void SetFlagSelected( const bool flag) { if (CGBaseObj:: SetFlagSelected (flag)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED, 0 ,flag); } bool Selectable( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE, 0 ); } void SetFlagSelectable( const bool flag) { if (CGBaseObj:: SetFlagSelectable (flag)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE, 0 ,flag); }

El método que copia las propiedades actuales en las anteriores se moverá de la sección privada a la pública:

string VisibleOnTimeframeDescription( void ); void PropertiesRefresh( void ); void PropertiesCheckChanged( void ); void PropertiesCopyToPrevData( void ); private : void GetAndSaveINT( void ); void GetAndSaveDBL( void ); void GetAndSaveSTR( void ); };

En el constructor paramétrico protegido, creamos un nuevo objeto de propiedad del objeto gráfico:

CGStdGraphObj::CGStdGraphObj( const ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP group , const long chart_id, const int pivots, const string name) { this .Prop= new CProperties( GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL , GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL , GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL );

Transmitimos al constructor de clase del objeto de propiedad el número de propiedades enteras, reales y string del objeto gráfico.



En el método que obtiene las propiedades enteras de un objeto gráfico y las guarda en las propiedades del objeto de clase, necesitamos comprobar si el número de niveles en el objeto ha cambiado y si ha cambiado, modificar los tamaños de las matrices de todas las propiedades en las que se almacenan los valores de nivel.

De lo contrario, al ajustar las propiedades del nivel, obtendremos un error de acceso fuera de los límites de la matriz:

this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_FILL )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_READONLY )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_LEVELS )); if ( this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS, 0 )!= this .GetPropertyPrev(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS, 0 )) { this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR, this .Levels()); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE, this .Levels()); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH, this .Levels()); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE, this .Levels()); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT, this .Levels()); } for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Levels();i++) { this .SetLevelColor(i); this .SetLevelStyle(i); this .SetLevelWidth(i); } this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_ALIGN ));

Vamos a simplificar el método que comprueba los cambios en las propiedades del objeto:

void CGStdGraphObj::PropertiesCheckChanged( void ) { bool changed= false ; int begin= 0 , end=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for ( int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)i; if (! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; for ( int j= 0 ;j<Prop.CurrSize(prop);j++) { if ( this .GetProperty(prop,j)!= this .GetPropertyPrev(prop,j)) { changed= true ; :: Print (DFUN, this .Name(), ": " ,TextByLanguage( " Изменённое свойство: " , " Modified property: " ), this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } } } begin=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for ( int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if (! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; for ( int j= 0 ;j<Prop.CurrSize(prop);j++) { if ( this .GetProperty(prop,j)!= this .GetPropertyPrev(prop,j)) { changed= true ; :: Print (DFUN, this .Name(), ": " ,TextByLanguage( " Изменённое свойство: " , " Modified property: " ), this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } } } begin=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for ( int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)i; if (! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; for ( int j= 0 ;j<Prop.CurrSize(prop);j++) { if ( this .GetProperty(prop,j)!= this .GetPropertyPrev(prop,j)) { changed= true ; :: Print (DFUN, this .Name(), ": " ,TextByLanguage( " Изменённое свойство: " , " Modified property: " ), this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } } } if (changed) PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); }

En la anterior implementación del método, usábamos una construcción if-else para comprobar que una propiedad tiene varios valores (como, por ejemplo, la hora del punto de pivote) y cada una de esas propiedades se procesaba en un bloque de código aparte. Pero, dado que para cada una de las propiedades podemos conocer el tamaño de la matriz de propiedades, de todos modos resulta suficiente simplemente recorrer el número de valores de una propiedad en un ciclo por el tamaño de la segunda dimensión de la matriz. Para una sola propiedad, el tamaño de la segunda dimensión será 1; para una propiedad múltiple, será el número de valores de las multipropiedades de esta propiedad. Por consiguiente, podemos hacer todo en un ciclo para cada una de las propiedades del objeto, lo cual ya hemos hecho anteriormente.



En el mismo archivo, se han realizado mejoras menores, como cambiar los nombres de los métodos. Por ejemplo, el nombre de LevelColorsDescription() se ha modificado a LevelsColorDescription(), que se ajusta más al propósito del método. No analizaremos ese cambio de nombre aquí: podrá estudiarlo por su cuenta en los archivos adjuntos al artículo.



Cada uno de los objetos de la biblioteca que tenemos dispone de su propio identificador de objeto. Según este identificador, además de otras propiedades del objeto, será posible identificar este. En la clase de colección de elementos gráficos, tenemos dos colecciones: una colección de elementos gráficos cuyo desarrollo hemos suspendido hasta que finalicemos el desarrollo de la colección de objetos gráficos en la que estamos trabajando actualmente (y que, a su vez, contiene objetos gráficos estándar creados manualmente) y los objetos gráficos estándar creados de forma programática. Hoy comenzaremos a desarrollar la funcionalidad para la creación programática de objetos gráficos estándar.

Bien, retomando los identificadores de objetos: los identificadores de los objetos gráficos creados de forma programática se encontrarán en el rango de 1 a 10000 inclusive. Y los valores de los identificadores para los objetos gráficos creados manualmente comenzarán a partir de 10001.

Vamos a escribir este valor umbral en el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh:

#define PENDING_REQUEST_ID_TYPE_ERR ( 1 ) #define PENDING_REQUEST_ID_TYPE_REQ ( 2 ) #define SERIES_DEFAULT_BARS_COUNT ( 1000 ) #define PAUSE_FOR_SYNC_ATTEMPTS ( 16 ) #define ATTEMPTS_FOR_SYNC ( 5 ) #define TICKSERIES_DEFAULT_DAYS_COUNT ( 1 ) #define TICKSERIES_MAX_DATA_TOTAL ( 200000 ) #define MBOOKSERIES_DEFAULT_DAYS_COUNT ( 1 ) #define MBOOKSERIES_MAX_DATA_TOTAL ( 200000 ) #define PAUSE_FOR_CANV_UPDATE ( 16 ) #define NULL_COLOR ( 0x00FFFFFF ) #define OUTER_AREA_SIZE ( 16 ) #define PROGRAM_OBJ_MAX_ID ( 10000 )





Métodos para la creación programática de objetos gráficos estándar

Ya tenemos los métodos que monitorean la creación de objetos gráficos en el gráfico manualmente, crean los objetos de clase correspondientes a estos y los añaden a la lista de colección. Obviamente, nos gustaría usarlos para las tareas actuales, pero hay algunos puntos que nos han obligado a abandonar el uso de estos métodos parcialmente preparados. Y esto es así simplemente porque monitoreamos la aparición de los objetos gráficos en el temporizador, y al crear un objeto de forma programática, no nos gustaría esperar al siguiente tick del temporizador y determinar qué tipo de objeto se ha creado y de qué manera: mediante programación o manualmente.

Vamos a hacer lo contrario: crearemos los métodos en la clase de colección de elementos gráficos para crear objetos gráficos estándar. Inmediatamente después de crear un objeto, crearemos el objeto de clase correspondiente y lo colocaremos en la colección. Mientras tanto, la búsqueda de cambios en las propiedades de este objeto la implementaremos en la funcionalidad ya creada. De esta manera, podremos crear objetos rápidamente y añadirlos a la colección, pero usando al mismo tiempo y de la misma forma la búsqueda de su cambio, sin determinar cómo se ha creado este objeto. Esto simplificará la creación de objetos gráficos compuestos y la gestión de sus propiedades en el futuro.

En un objeto gráfico creado de forma programática, su nombre contendrá el nombre del programa a partir del cual se ha creado el objeto. Esto nos permitirá distinguir los objetos gráficos "propios" de los creados manualmente.

Para ello, en el archivo de la clase de colección de elementos gráficos \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh, en la clase de gestión de objetos gráficos, en la sección privada, añadimos un nueva variable para almacenar el nombre del programa:

class CChartObjectsControl : public CObject { private : CArrayObj m_list_new_graph_obj; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES m_chart_timeframe; long m_chart_id; long m_chart_id_main; string m_chart_symbol; bool m_is_graph_obj_event; int m_total_objects; int m_last_objects; int m_delta_graph_obj; int m_handle_ind; string m_name_ind; string m_name_program; string LastAddedGraphObjName( void ); void SetMouseEvent( void ); public :

En la sección pública de la clase, eliminimos del método CreateNewGraphObj() la indicación del identificador de gráfico, ya que este identificador es una de las propiedades principales del objeto de gestión de objetos del gráfico y se puede obtener directamente desde el objeto, en lugar de transmitirlo al método.

En los constructores de clase, establecemos el valor del nombre del programa en la variable correspondiente:



public : ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe( void ) const { return this .m_chart_timeframe; } long ChartID ( void ) const { return this .m_chart_id; } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .m_chart_symbol; } bool IsEvent( void ) const { return this .m_is_graph_obj_event; } int TotalObjects( void ) const { return this .m_total_objects; } int Delta( void ) const { return this .m_delta_graph_obj; } CGStdGraphObj *CreateNewGraphObj( const ENUM_OBJECT obj_type, const string name); CArrayObj *GetListNewAddedObj( void ) { return & this .m_list_new_graph_obj;} bool CreateEventControlInd( const long chart_id_main); bool AddEventControlInd( void ); void Refresh( void ); CChartObjectsControl( void ) { this .m_name_program=:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME ); this .m_chart_id=:: ChartID (); this .m_chart_timeframe=( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ):: ChartPeriod ( this .m_chart_id); this .m_chart_symbol=:: ChartSymbol ( this .m_chart_id); this .m_chart_id_main=:: ChartID (); this .m_list_new_graph_obj.Clear(); this .m_list_new_graph_obj.Sort(); this .m_is_graph_obj_event= false ; this .m_total_objects= 0 ; this .m_last_objects= 0 ; this .m_delta_graph_obj= 0 ; this .m_name_ind= "" ; this .m_handle_ind= INVALID_HANDLE ; this .SetMouseEvent(); } CChartObjectsControl( const long chart_id) { this .m_name_program=:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME ); this .m_chart_timeframe=( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ):: ChartPeriod ( this .m_chart_id); this .m_chart_symbol=:: ChartSymbol ( this .m_chart_id); this .m_chart_id_main=:: ChartID (); this .m_list_new_graph_obj.Clear(); this .m_list_new_graph_obj.Sort(); this .m_chart_id=chart_id; this .m_is_graph_obj_event= false ; this .m_total_objects= 0 ; this .m_last_objects= 0 ; this .m_delta_graph_obj= 0 ; this .m_name_ind= "" ; this .m_handle_ind= INVALID_HANDLE ; this .SetMouseEvent(); }

En el método que comprueba los objetos en el gráfico, junto con la verificación de un nombre vacío, también comprobaremos el hecho de que el objeto no se haya creado de forma programática:

void CChartObjectsControl::Refresh( void ) { this .m_total_objects=:: ObjectsTotal ( this . ChartID ()); this .m_delta_graph_obj= this .m_total_objects- this .m_last_objects; if ( this .m_delta_graph_obj!= 0 ) { string txt= ", " +(m_delta_graph_obj> 0 ? "Added: " : "Deleted: " )+( string ) fabs (m_delta_graph_obj)+ " obj" ; Print (DFUN, "ChartID=" , this . ChartID (), ", " , this . Symbol (), ", " ,TimeframeDescription( this .Timeframe()),txt); } if ( this .m_delta_graph_obj> 0 ) { string name= this .LastAddedGraphObjName(); if (name!= "" && :: StringFind (name,m_name_program)== WRONG_VALUE ) { ENUM_OBJECT type=( ENUM_OBJECT ):: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (),name, OBJPROP_TYPE ); ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type=ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE(type+OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 ); CGStdGraphObj *obj= this .CreateNewGraphObj(type,name); if (obj== NULL ) return ; obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM); if ( this .m_list_new_graph_obj.Search(obj)== WRONG_VALUE ) { this .m_list_new_graph_obj.Add(obj); } } } this .m_last_objects= this .m_total_objects; this .m_is_graph_obj_event=( bool ) this .m_delta_graph_obj; }

es decir, si el nombre del objeto no contiene una subcadena con el nombre del programa, dicho objeto deberá ser procesado por este método; de lo contrario, se tratará un objeto gráfico creado mediante programación, y será otro método el que se encargue de añadirlo a la lista de colección.



En el método encargado de crear un nuevo objeto de objeto gráfico estándar, sustituimos todos los chart_id transmitidos previamente al método por el valor de identificador del gráfico establecido para este objeto, que se encarga precisamente de gestionar:

CGStdGraphObj *CChartObjectsControl::CreateNewGraphObj( const ENUM_OBJECT obj_type, const string name) { CGStdGraphObj *obj= NULL ; switch (( int )obj_type) { case OBJ_VLINE : return new CGStdVLineObj( this . ChartID () ,name); case OBJ_HLINE : return new CGStdHLineObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_TREND : return new CGStdTrendObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE : return new CGStdTrendByAngleObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_CYCLES : return new CGStdCyclesObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_ARROWED_LINE : return new CGStdArrowedLineObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_CHANNEL : return new CGStdChannelObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL : return new CGStdStdDevChannelObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_REGRESSION : return new CGStdRegressionObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_PITCHFORK : return new CGStdPitchforkObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_GANNLINE : return new CGStdGannLineObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_GANNFAN : return new CGStdGannFanObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_GANNGRID : return new CGStdGannGridObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_FIBO : return new CGStdFiboObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_FIBOTIMES : return new CGStdFiboTimesObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_FIBOFAN : return new CGStdFiboFanObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_FIBOARC : return new CGStdFiboArcObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL : return new CGStdFiboChannelObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_EXPANSION : return new CGStdExpansionObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5 : return new CGStdElliotWave5Obj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3 : return new CGStdElliotWave3Obj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_RECTANGLE : return new CGStdRectangleObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_TRIANGLE : return new CGStdTriangleObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_ELLIPSE : return new CGStdEllipseObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP : return new CGStdArrowThumbUpObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN : return new CGStdArrowThumbDownObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_ARROW_UP : return new CGStdArrowUpObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_ARROW_DOWN : return new CGStdArrowDownObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_ARROW_STOP : return new CGStdArrowStopObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_ARROW_CHECK : return new CGStdArrowCheckObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE : return new CGStdArrowLeftPriceObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE : return new CGStdArrowRightPriceObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_ARROW_BUY : return new CGStdArrowBuyObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_ARROW_SELL : return new CGStdArrowSellObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_ARROW : return new CGStdArrowObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_TEXT : return new CGStdTextObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_LABEL : return new CGStdLabelObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_BUTTON : return new CGStdButtonObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_CHART : return new CGStdChartObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_BITMAP : return new CGStdBitmapObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL : return new CGStdBitmapLabelObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_EDIT : return new CGStdEditObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_EVENT : return new CGStdEventObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL : return new CGStdRectangleLabelObj( this . ChartID () ,name); default : return NULL ; } }





En la clase de colección de objetos gráficos CGraphElementsCollection, en el método que retorna el primer identificador libre de un objeto gráfico, añadimos una bandera que indica el identificador del objeto preciso que necesitamos: false ​​para la creación manual, true para la creación programática:

long GetFreeGraphObjID( bool program_object ); long GetFreeCanvElmID( void );

Y declararemos un método privado que crea un nuevo objeto gráfico estándar:

bool DeleteGraphObjCtrlObjFromList(CChartObjectsControl *obj); bool CreateNewStdGraphObject ( const long chart_id, const string name, const ENUM_OBJECT type, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2= 0 , const double price2= 0 , const datetime time3= 0 , const double price3= 0 , const datetime time4= 0 , const double price4= 0 , const datetime time5= 0 , const double price5= 0 ); public :

En la sección privada de la clase, escribimos un método encargado de crear un nuevo objeto gráfico y retornar un puntero al objeto de gestión de gráficos:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam); private : CChartObjectsControl *CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj( const long chart_id, const string name, int subwindow, const ENUM_OBJECT type_object, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2= 0 , const double price2= 0 , const datetime time3= 0 , const double price3= 0 , const datetime time4= 0 , const double price4= 0 , const datetime time5= 0 , const double price5= 0 ) { if ( this .IsPresentGraphObjInList(chart_id,name)) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELM_COLLECTION_ERR_GR_OBJ_ALREADY_EXISTS), " ChartID " ,( string )chart_id, ", " ,name); return NULL ; } if (! this .CreateNewStdGraphObject(chart_id,name,type_object,subwindow,time1, 0 )) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_STD_GRAPH_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); CMessage::ToLog(:: GetLastError (), true ); return NULL ; } CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .GetChartObjectCtrlObj(chart_id); if (ctrl== NULL ) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELM_COLLECTION_ERR_FAILED_GET_CTRL_OBJ),( string )chart_id); return ctrl; } public :

La lógica del método se describe en los comentarios al código. Este método se utilizará al crear los tipos específicos indicados de objetos gráficos estándar que colocaremos más adelante en la sección pública de la clase.

Método que crea un objeto gráfico "Línea vertical":

public : bool CreateLineVertical( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_VLINE ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time, 0 ); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdVLineObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; }

El método se ha detallado lo suficiente en los comentarios al código. En cada uno de estos métodos se establecerán las propiedades inherentes y propias de cada objeto específico transmitido en los parámetros. Primero, creamos un objeto gráfico físico en el gráfico indicado; luego obtenemos un puntero al objeto de control de este gráfico y, usando su método CreateNewGraphObj(), creamos el objeto de clase correspondiente al tipo del objeto creado. Si este objeto no se ha podido añadir a la lista, el objeto gráfico físico y el objeto de clase se eliminarán con el correspondiente mensaje de error en el diario. Tras crearlo con éxito, el gráfico se actualiza y el método retorna true.

Los demás métodos necesarios para crear los objetos gráficos son idénticos a los anteriores, y se distinguen solo en el conjunto de parámetros establecidos para cada objeto gráfico específico.

Solo echaremos un vistazo a la lista con todos los demás métodos añadidos:

bool CreateLineHorizontal( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const double price) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_HLINE ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object, 0 ,price); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdHLineObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateLineTrend( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const double price2) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_TREND ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdTrendObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateLineTrendByAngle( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const double price2, const double angle) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdTrendByAngleObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.SetAngle(angle); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateLineCycle( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, double price1, const datetime time2, double price2) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_CYCLES ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdCyclesObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateLineArrowed( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, double price1, const datetime time2, double price2) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_ARROWED_LINE ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdArrowedLineObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateChannel( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, double price1, const datetime time2, double price2, const datetime time3, double price3) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_CHANNEL ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdChannelObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateChannelStdDeviation( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, double price1, const datetime time2, double price2, const double deviation= 1.5 ) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdStdDevChannelObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.SetDeviation(deviation); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateChannelRegression( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, double price1, const datetime time2, double price2) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_REGRESSION ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdRegressionObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreatePitchforkAndrews( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, double price1, const datetime time2, double price2, const datetime time3, double price3) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_PITCHFORK ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdPitchforkObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateGannLine( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, double price1, const datetime time2, double price2, double angle) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_GANNLINE ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdGannLineObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.SetAngle(angle); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateGannFan( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, double price1, const datetime time2, double price2, const ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION direction, const double scale) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_GANNFAN ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdGannFanObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.SetDirection(direction); obj.SetScale(scale); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateGannGrid( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, double price1, const datetime time2, const ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION direction, const double scale) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_GANNGRID ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdGannGridObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.SetDirection(direction); obj.SetScale(scale); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateFiboLevels( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, double price1, const datetime time2, double price2) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_FIBO ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdFiboObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateFiboTimeZones( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, double price1, const datetime time2, double price2) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_FIBOTIMES ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdFiboTimesObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateFiboFan( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, double price1, const datetime time2, double price2) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_FIBOFAN ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdFiboFanObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateFiboArc( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, double price1, const datetime time2, double price2, const double scale, const bool ellipse) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_FIBOARC ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdFiboArcObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.SetScale(scale); obj.SetFlagEllipse(ellipse); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateFiboChannel( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, double price1, const datetime time2, double price2, const datetime time3, double price3) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdFiboChannelObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateFiboExpansion( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, double price1, const datetime time2, double price2, const datetime time3, double price3) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_EXPANSION ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdExpansionObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateElliothWave5( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, double price1, const datetime time2, double price2, const datetime time3, double price3, const datetime time4, double price4, const datetime time5, double price5, const ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE degree, const bool draw_lines) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5 ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3,time4,price4,time5,price5); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdElliotWave5Obj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.SetDegree(degree); obj.SetFlagDrawLines(draw_lines); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateElliothWave3( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, double price1, const datetime time2, double price2, const datetime time3, double price3, const ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE degree, const bool draw_lines) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3 ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdElliotWave3Obj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.SetDegree(degree); obj.SetFlagDrawLines(draw_lines); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateRectangle( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, double price1, const datetime time2, double price2) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_RECTANGLE ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdRectangleObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateTriangle( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, double price1, const datetime time2, double price2, const datetime time3, double price3) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_TRIANGLE ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdTriangleObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateEllipse( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, double price1, const datetime time2, double price2, const datetime time3, double price3) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_ELLIPSE ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdEllipseObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateThumbUp( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time,price); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdArrowThumbUpObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateThumbDown( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time,price); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdArrowThumbDownObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateArrowUp( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_ARROW_UP ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time,price); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdArrowUpObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateArrowDown( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_ARROW_DOWN ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time,price); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdArrowDownObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateSignalStop( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_ARROW_STOP ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time,price); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdArrowStopObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateSignalCheck( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_ARROW_CHECK ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time,price); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdArrowCheckObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreatePriceLabelLeft( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time,price); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdArrowLeftPriceObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreatePriceLabelRight( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time,price); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdArrowRightPriceObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateSignalBuy( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_ARROW_BUY ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time,price); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdArrowBuyObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateSignalSell( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_ARROW_SELL ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time,price); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdArrowSellObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateArrow( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price, const uchar arrow_code, const ENUM_ARROW_ANCHOR anchor) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_ARROW ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time,price); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdArrowObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.SetArrowCode(arrow_code); obj.SetAnchor(anchor); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateText( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price, const string text, const int size, const ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor_point, const double angle) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_TEXT ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time,price); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdTextObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.SetText(text); obj.SetFontSize(size); obj.SetAnchor(anchor_point); obj.SetAngle(angle); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateTextLabel( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const int x, const int y, const string text, const int size, const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner, const ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor_point, const double angle) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_LABEL ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object, 0 , 0 ); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdLabelObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.SetXDistance(x); obj.SetYDistance(y); obj.SetText(text); obj.SetFontSize(size); obj.SetCorner(corner); obj.SetAnchor(anchor_point); obj.SetAngle(angle); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateButton( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner, const int font_size, const bool button_state) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_BUTTON ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object, 0 , 0 ); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdButtonObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.SetXDistance(x); obj.SetYDistance(y); obj.SetXSize(w); obj.SetYSize(h); obj.SetCorner(corner); obj.SetFontSize(font_size); obj.SetFlagState(button_state); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateChart( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner, const int scale, const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_CHART ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object, 0 , 0 ); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdChartObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); obj.SetXDistance(x); obj.SetYDistance(y); obj.SetXSize(w); obj.SetYSize(h); obj.SetCorner(corner); obj.SetChartObjChartScale(scale); obj.SetChartObjSymbol(symbol); obj.SetChartObjPeriod(timeframe); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateBitmap( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price, const string image1, const string image2, const ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_BITMAP ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time,price); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdBitmapObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.SetAnchor(anchor); obj.SetBMPFile(image1, 0 ); obj.SetBMPFile(image2, 1 ); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateBitmapLabel( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const string image1, const string image2, const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner, const ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor, const bool state) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object, 0 , 0 ); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdBitmapLabelObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.SetXDistance(x); obj.SetYDistance(y); obj.SetXSize(w); obj.SetYSize(h); obj.SetCorner(corner); obj.SetAnchor(anchor); obj.SetBMPFile(image1, 0 ); obj.SetBMPFile(image2, 1 ); obj.SetFlagState(state); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateEditField( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const int font_size, const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner, const ENUM_ALIGN_MODE align, const bool readonly) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_EDIT ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object, 0 , 0 ); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdEditObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.SetXDistance(x); obj.SetYDistance(y); obj.SetXSize(w); obj.SetYSize(h); obj.SetFontSize(font_size); obj.SetCorner(corner); obj.SetAlign(align); obj.SetFlagReadOnly(readonly); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateCalendarEvent( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_EVENT ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time, 0 ); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdEventObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateRectangleLabel( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner, const ENUM_BORDER_TYPE border) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object, 0 , 0 ); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdRectangleLabelObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.SetXDistance(x); obj.SetYDistance(y); obj.SetXSize(w); obj.SetYSize(h); obj.SetCorner(corner); obj.SetBorderType(border); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } };

Todos los métodos tienen su propio conjunto de parámetros de entrada, y estos parámetros se establecen como las propiedades mínimas necesarias para crear el objeto. Las demás propiedades se pueden modificar después de crear el objeto gráfico.



Método que retorna el primer identificador libre de un objeto gráfico:

long CGraphElementsCollection::GetFreeGraphObjID( bool program_object) { CArrayObj *list= NULL ; int index= WRONG_VALUE ; if (program_object) list=CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty( this .GetListGraphObj(),GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID, 0 ,PROGRAM_OBJ_MAX_ID, EQUAL_OR_LESS ); else list=CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty( this .GetListGraphObj(),GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID, 0 ,PROGRAM_OBJ_MAX_ID, MORE ); index=CSelect::FindGraphicStdObjectMax(list,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID, 0 ); CGStdGraphObj *obj=list.At(index); int first_id=(program_object ? 1 : PROGRAM_OBJ_MAX_ID+ 1 ); return ( obj!= NULL ? obj.ObjectID()+ 1 : first_id ); }

Ahora el método tiene en cuenta qué identificador necesitamos obtener.

Si es para un objeto gráfico creado mediante programación, obtendremos una lista con todos los objetos cuyo identificador sea menor o igual que el valor de la constante PROGRAM_OBJ_MAX_ID (10000).

Si es para un objeto gráfico creado manualmente, obtendremos una lista con todos los objetos cuyo identificador sea mayor que PROGRAM_OBJ_MAX_ID.

A continuación, de la lista resultante, obtendremos el índice del objeto con el valor máximo del identificador y, según el índice, el objeto de la lista.

A continuación, calculamos el valor del primer identificador (para un objeto programático - 1, para uno creado manualmente - 10000+1).

Si obtenemos el objeto con el valor de identificador máximo, retornamos el valor de su identificador +1; de lo contrario, el objeto no estará en la lista, y retornamos el valor calculado del primer identificador (1 o 10001)



En el método que añade un objeto gráfico a la colección, para encontrar el identificador del objeto, averiguaremos si este objeto se crea programáticamente o de forma manual (según el nombre del objeto) y transmitiremos este valor al método GetFreeGraphObjID():

bool CGraphElementsCollection::AddGraphObjToCollection( const string source,CChartObjectsControl *obj_control) { CArrayObj *list=obj_control.GetListNewAddedObj(); if (list== NULL ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN_ERR_LINE,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_GET_ADDED_OBJ_LIST); return false ; } if (list.Total()== 0 ) return false ; bool res= true ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CGStdGraphObj *obj=list.Detach(i); if (obj== NULL ) { CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_DETACH_OBJ_FROM_LIST); res &= false ; continue ; } if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); delete obj; res &= false ; continue ; } else { bool program_object =(:: StringFind (obj.Name(), this .m_name_program)== 0 ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( program_object )); obj. Print (); } } return res; }

Vamos a simplificar la lógica del manejador de eventos deshaciéndonos de la construcción if-else y añadiendo el monitoreo de los clics en el objeto para determinar en el futuro si un objeto ha sido seleccionado con el ratón (por el momento, esto no se ha implementado):

void CGraphElementsCollection:: OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { CGStdGraphObj *obj= NULL ; ushort idx= ushort (id- CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ); if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CHANGE || id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG || idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CHANGE || idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG || id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK || idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { long chart_id=(lparam== 0 ? :: ChartID () : lparam); obj= this .GetStdGraphObject(sparam,chart_id); if (obj== NULL ) { obj= this .FindMissingObj(chart_id); if (obj== NULL ) return ; string name_new= this .FindExtraObj(chart_id); obj.SetName(name_new); } obj.PropertiesRefresh(); obj.PropertiesCheckChanged(); } }

Método que crea un nuevo objeto gráfico estándar:

bool CGraphElementsCollection::CreateNewStdGraphObject( const long chart_id, const string name, const ENUM_OBJECT type, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2= 0 , const double price2= 0 , const datetime time3= 0 , const double price3= 0 , const datetime time4= 0 , const double price4= 0 , const datetime time5= 0 , const double price5= 0 ) { :: ResetLastError (); switch (type) { case OBJ_VLINE : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_VLINE ,subwindow,time1, 0 ); case OBJ_HLINE : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_HLINE ,subwindow, 0 ,price1); case OBJ_TREND : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_TREND ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); case OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); case OBJ_CYCLES : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_CYCLES ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); case OBJ_ARROWED_LINE : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_ARROWED_LINE ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); case OBJ_CHANNEL : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_CHANNEL ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); case OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); case OBJ_REGRESSION : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_REGRESSION ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); case OBJ_PITCHFORK : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_PITCHFORK ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); case OBJ_GANNLINE : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_GANNLINE ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); case OBJ_GANNFAN : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_GANNFAN ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); case OBJ_GANNGRID : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_GANNGRID ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); case OBJ_FIBO : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_FIBO ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); case OBJ_FIBOTIMES : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_FIBOTIMES ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); case OBJ_FIBOFAN : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_FIBOFAN ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); case OBJ_FIBOARC : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_FIBOARC ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); case OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); case OBJ_EXPANSION : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_EXPANSION ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); case OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5 : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5 ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3,time4,price4,time5,price5); case OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3 : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3 ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); case OBJ_RECTANGLE : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_RECTANGLE ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); case OBJ_TRIANGLE : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_TRIANGLE ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); case OBJ_ELLIPSE : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_ELLIPSE ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); case OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP ,subwindow,time1,price1); case OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN ,subwindow,time1,price1); case OBJ_ARROW_UP : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_ARROW_UP ,subwindow,time1,price1); case OBJ_ARROW_DOWN : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_ARROW_DOWN ,subwindow,time1,price1); case OBJ_ARROW_STOP : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_ARROW_STOP ,subwindow,time1,price1); case OBJ_ARROW_CHECK : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_ARROW_CHECK ,subwindow,time1,price1); case OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE ,subwindow,time1,price1); case OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE ,subwindow,time1,price1); case OBJ_ARROW_BUY : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_ARROW_BUY ,subwindow,time1,price1); case OBJ_ARROW_SELL : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_ARROW_SELL ,subwindow,time1,price1); case OBJ_ARROW : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_ARROW ,subwindow,time1,price1); case OBJ_TEXT : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_TEXT ,subwindow,time1,price1); case OBJ_LABEL : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_LABEL ,subwindow, 0 , 0 ); case OBJ_BUTTON : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_BUTTON ,subwindow, 0 , 0 ); case OBJ_CHART : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_CHART ,subwindow, 0 , 0 ); case OBJ_BITMAP : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_BITMAP ,subwindow,time1,price1); case OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL ,subwindow, 0 , 0 ); case OBJ_EDIT : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_EDIT ,subwindow, 0 , 0 ); case OBJ_EVENT : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_EVENT ,subwindow,time1, 0 ); case OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL ,subwindow, 0 , 0 ); default : return false ; } }

Transmitimos al método el identificador del gráfico en el que se creará el objeto, el nombre y el tipo del objeto creado, la subventana del gráfico en la que se crea el objeto y las cinco coordenadas de los puntos de pivote del objeto. La primera coordenada (hora y precio) es obligatoria; el resto tienen valores predeterminados por defecto que nos permitirán construir cualquier objeto gráfico estándar. En el método, restablecemos el código del último error y, según el tipo de objeto, retornamos el resultado de la ejecución de la función ObjectCreate(). En el método CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj() (que analizamos anteriormente, y que llama a este método), si tiene lugar el error de creación del objeto, se mostrará un mensaje con el código de error y su interpretación en el diario.



Ya estamos listos para poner a prueba las correcciones realizadas en las clases y crear programáticamente objetos gráficos estándar.



Simulación

Qué y cómo vamos a probar. No crearemos todos los objetos gráficos: nos limitaremos a uno solo, una línea vertical. Se creará clicando con el botón izquierdo del ratón en el gráfico mientras mantenemos presionada la tecla Ctrl. Verificaremos la creación de los objetos, el procesamiento de los errores al intentar crear nuevamente un objeto con el mismo nombre, el procesamiento de los cambios en su coordenada temporal y el seguimiento de los cambios en las coordenadas de los puntos de pivote de los objetos que tienen más de dos puntos de pivote.

Para la prueba, tomaremos el asesor del artículo anterior

y lo guardaremos en la nueva carpeta \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part89\ con el nuevo nombre TestDoEasyPart89.mq5.

En el asesor experto, en OnChartEvent(), desactivamos el bloque de código para crear los objetos de formulario mientras mantenemos presionada la tecla Ctrl, y añadimos el bloque de código para crear líneas verticales con el nombre indicado al clicar en el gráfico mientras presionamos la tecla Ctrl en la coordenada del clic del ratón:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) return ; if (id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { if (!IsCtrlKeyPressed()) return ; datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int sw= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,sw,time,price)) engine.GetGraphicObjCollection(). CreateLineVertical ( ChartID (), "LineVertical" , 0 ,time); } engine.GetGraphicObjCollection(). OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); }

Compilamos el asesor y lo ejecutamos en el gráfico.

Primero, creamos una línea vertical clicando en el gráfico mientras mantenemos presionada la tecla Ctrl; luego miramos con qué identificador se ha creado la línea y cómo cambian las propiedades del objeto cuando la línea se desplaza por el gráfico. A continuación, intentemos volver a crear la misma línea: obtendremos un mensaje de error en el diario.

Después, creamos un canal equidistante; miramos el valor de su identificador, y luego cómo se monitorean los cambios en las propiedades de sus tres puntos de pivote:









¿Qué es lo próximo?

En el próximo artículo, continuaremos trabajando sobre la funcionalidad de la creación programática de objetos gráficos.



Cabe señalar que para que la biblioteca trabaje con objetos gráficos en los gráficos que no pertenecen al programa, necesitaremos el archivo del indicador para la biblioteca del artículo 87

Más abajo se adjuntan todos los archivos de la versión actual de la biblioteca y el archivo del asesor de prueba para MQL5. Puede descargarlo todo y ponerlo a prueba por sí mismo. Si tiene preguntas, observaciones o sugerencias, podrá concretarlas en los comentarios al artículo.

