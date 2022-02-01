Gráficos na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 89): programando objetos gráficos padrão Funcionalidade básica

Sumário





Agora nossa biblioteca pode rastrear a remoção, modificação de parâmetros e o surgimento de objetos gráficos padrão no gráfico do terminal do cliente. Quanto aos nossos programas, às vezes é útil saber quando um objeto gráfico colocado pelo usuário aparece no gráfico ou quais parâmetros são alterados ou removidos. Mas para ter um "jogo" completo, certamente nos falta a capacidade de criar objetos gráficos padrão a partir de nossos programas. Com a funcionalidade de criar sistematicamente objetos gráficos e rastrear mudanças em suas propriedades, temos boas oportunidades para criar objetos gráficos compostos de qualquer complexidade, nível de aninhamento e número de pontos de pivô controláveis. Por isso, hoje vamos construir uma ferramenta básica para criar objetos gráficos padrão programaticamente. Nos artigos que se seguem, concluiremos a lógica a respeito desta funcionalidade e analisaremos as possibilidades de criar objetos gráficos compostos personalizados com base em objetos padrão.

Além disso, desde o último artigo, vamos gradualmente mover os objetos da biblioteca para o uso de matrizes dinâmicas para armazenar suas propriedades. Hoje vamos corrigir um erro lógico cometido no último artigo durante a criação de tal matriz, erro esse que impossibilitava rastrear mudanças nas propriedades dos objetos que possuíam mais de dois pontos de pivô. Corrigiremos e refinaremos a classe da matriz dinâmica multidimensional para que ela possa ser usada como uma unidade separada na biblioteca, e a moveremos para um arquivo separado.







Aprimorando as classes da biblioteca

Nas classes herdeiras do objeto gráfico abstrato, deveremos modificar algumas propriedades suportadas pelo objeto, para que elas possam ser levadas em conta ao pesquisar e classificar e ao exibir as propriedades no log do terminal. Nos arquivos GStdFiboArcObj.mqh e GStdGannFanObj.mqh incluímos a string para que o objeto suporte a propriedade "Valor de nível":



bool CGStdFiboArcObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; }

No mesmo método dos arquivos GStdExpansionObj.mqh, GStdFiboChannelObj.mqh, GStdFiboFanObj.mqh, GStdFiboObj.mqh, GStdFiboTimesObj.mqh e GStdPitchforkObj.mqh vamos fazer tais mudanças, para suporte da mesma propriedade:

bool CGStdPitchforkObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; }

No arquivo da classe do objeto "Linha horizontal" do arquivo GStdHLineObj.mqh, removemos a propriedade "Hora do ponto de pivô" do método que retorna um sinalizador que indica que o objeto suporta uma propriedade inteira, pois de fato o objeto para plotagem utiliza apenas o preço:

bool CGStdHLineObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; }

Para construir o objeto "linha vertical", localizado no arquivo GStdVLineObj.mqh, na verdade é apenas usado o tempo, por isso, removemos tudo do método que retorna o sinalizador que indica que o objeto suporta uma propriedade real, já que o objeto não suporta nenhuma propriedade real:

bool CGStdVLineObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return false ; }





No último artigo deixamos um erro sem corrigir que não nos permitia controlar as mudanças nas propriedades dos pontos de pivô e nos níveis de um objeto que usava mais de dois pontos de pivô para ser construído ou que tinha mais de dois níveis. A questão está no método que acrescenta o número especificado de células ao final da matriz. Um ponteiro para um objeto criado externamente era passado para o método e um número específico destes indicadores era adicionado à matriz:

bool AddQuantity( const string source, const int total , CObject * object ) { bool res= true ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { if (! this . Add( object )) { CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); res &= false ; continue ; } } return res; }

Mas trata-se de exatamente o mesmo objeto. Simplesmente passamos um ponteiro para um objeto criado em algum lugar fora do método, e num loop multiplicamos os ponteiros pertinentes. Por isso, a alteração nas propriedades do próprio objeto afeta todos os ponteiros, porque eles também se referem ao mesmo objeto. Assim, preenchemos a matriz com cópias da mesma propriedade do objeto, não com diferentes propriedades. Consequentemente, se o objeto tiver mais de um ponto de pivô, multiplicaremos o segundo ponto de pivô pelo número especificado. Anteriormente, escrevíamos a propriedade do segundo ponto de pivô na matriz, em vez de controlarmos os valores reais do segundo, terceiro, quarto, quinto ponto. E isso nos impedia de obter, monitorar e alterar os valores do verdadeiro ponto de pivô. A alteração do segundo ponto de pivô fazia com que as alterações em questão fossem copiadas para o terceiro, quarto e quinto pontos do objeto.



Faremos isso. Vamos adicionar mais um método para criar um novo objeto de dados. Esse método criará um novo objeto-propriedade, e adicionaremos essa nova propriedade (e não um ponteiro, como anteriormente) à matriz no método AddQuantity(). Anteriormente simplesmente adicionávamos os ponteiros criados externamente à ela.

Como temos três conjuntos de classes idênticas no arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\XDimArray.mqh (classes para criar matrizes dinâmicos multidimensionais inteiras, reais e de string), veremos o exemplo da classes para criar uma matriz dinâmica multidimensional inteira.

Em uma classe de uma dimensão de uma matriz long escrevemos um método para criar um novo objeto de dados:

class CDimLong : public CArrayObj { private : CDataUnitLong *CreateData( const string source, const long value = 0 ) { CDataUnitLong *data= new CDataUnitLong(); if (data==NULL) ::Print(source,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_LONG_DATA_OBJ)); else data.Value= value ; return data; }

Aqui simplesmente criamos um novo objeto de dados long e definir seu valor passado para o método. Se o objeto não puder ser criado, imrpimimos uma mensagem no log. O método retorna um ponteiro para o objeto criado ou NULL em caso de erro.



No método AddQuantity() fazemos alterações:

bool AddQuantity( const string source, const int total, const long value = 0 ) { bool res= true ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CDataUnitLong *data= this .CreateData(DFUN, value ); if (data==NULL) { res &= false ; continue ; } data.Value= value ; if (! this .Add(data)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); delete data; res &= false ; continue ; } } return res; }

Agora um ponteiro para o objeto não será passado para o método, mas, sim, o valor a ser atribuído à propriedade recém-criada. E num loop criamos um novo objeto a cada vez e adicionamos à lista.



No método Increase() (no qual criávamos um novo objeto e passávamos um ponteiro para seu método AddQuantity()), agora chamamos simplesmente o método AddQuantity(), porque agora dentro do método AddQuantity() num loop são criados novos objetos e adicionados à matriz.

Removemos este bloco de código do método:

int Increase( const int total, const long value = 0 ) { int size_prev= this .Total(); CDataUnitLong *data= new CDataUnitLong(); if (data==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_LONG_DATA_OBJ)); return 0 ; } data.Value= value ; this .AddQuantity(DFUN,total,data); return this .Total()-size_prev; }

E agora ao método chamado AddQuantity() devemos passar o valor original (do objeto de dados recém-adicionado à matriz), não um ponteiro:

int Increase( const int total, const long value = 0 ) { int size_prev= this .Total(); this .AddQuantity(DFUN,total, value ); return this .Total()-size_prev; }

Exatamente as mesmas alterações foram feitas nas outras classes deste arquivo, e não as repetiremos, porque são idênticas.

Todas as alterações podem ser encontradas nos arquivos anexados ao artigo.

No arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh incluímos os índices das novas mensagens:

MSG_GRAPH_ELM_COLLECTION_ERR_OBJ_ALREADY_EXISTS, MSG_GRAPH_ELM_COLLECTION_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CTRL_OBJ, MSG_GRAPH_ELM_COLLECTION_ERR_FAILED_GET_CTRL_OBJ, MSG_GRAPH_ELM_COLLECTION_ERR_GR_OBJ_ALREADY_EXISTS, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_STD_GRAPH_OBJ, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_NOT_FIND_SUBWINDOW,

...

MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_BMP_FILE_STATE_ON, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_BMP_FILE_STATE_OFF, MSG_DATA_PROP_OBJ_OUT_OF_PROP_RANGE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_GET_ADDED_OBJ_LIST, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_DETACH_OBJ_FROM_LIST, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_CREATE_EVN_CTRL_INDICATOR, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_CREATE_EVN_CTRL_INDICATOR, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_CLOSED_CHARTS, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_OBJECTS_ON_CLOSED_CHARTS, };

e os textos que correspondem aos índices recém-adicionados:



{ "Ошибка. Уже существует объект управления чартами с идентификатором чарта " , "Error. A chart control object already exists with chart id " }, { "Не удалось создать объект управления чартами с идентификатором чарта " , "Failed to create chart control object with chart id " }, { "Не удалось получить объект управления чартами с идентификатором чарта " , "Failed to get chart control object with chart id " }, { "Такой графический объект уже существует: " , "Such a graphic object already exists: " }, { "Не удалось создать объект класса для графического объекта " , "Failed to create class object for graphic object" }, { "Не удалось создать графический объект " , "Failed to create graphic object " }, { "Не удалось найти подокно графика" , "Could not find chart subwindow" },

...

{ "Состояние \"On\"" , "State \"On\"" }, { "Состояние \"Off\"" , "State \"Off\"" }, { "Переданное свойство находится за пределами диапазона свойств объекта" , "The passed property is outside the range of the object's properties" }, { "Не удалось получить список вновь добавленных объектов" , "Failed to get the list of newly added objects" }, { "Не удалось изъять графический объект из списка" , "Failed to detach graphic object from the list" }, { "Создан индикатор контроля и отправки событий" , "An indicator for monitoring and sending events has been created" }, { "Не удалось создать индикатор контроля и отправки событий" , "Failed to create indicator for monitoring and sending events" }, { "Закрыто окон графиков: " , "Closed chart windows: " }, { "С ними удалено объектов: " , "Objects removed with them: " }, };





Vamos fazer pequenas correções na classe do objeto base dos objetos gráficos da biblioteca.

Os objetos gráficos têm propriedades bool que retornam sinalizadores que indicam algumas propriedades do objeto. Na classe do objeto gráfico abstrato, temos métodos que retornam e definem esses sinalizadores. E nos nomes destes métodos, existem uma indicação de que o método estabelece uma sinalizador, assim:

SetFlagDrawLines (exibição de linhas para ondas Elliott). Mas na classe do objeto base dos objetos gráficos da biblioteca, o método correspondente já é chamado de SetDrawLines(). Dessa maneira, se tentarmos colocar este sinalizador para o objeto, veremos dois dicas para selecionar o método, o que é confuso e, além disso, se for selecionado um método da classe base do objeto gráfico em vez de um abstrato, não faremos nenhuma alteração nas propriedades escritas nas matrizes deste objeto; simplesmente daremos um comando para mudar a propriedade no próprio objeto gráfico, porém no objeto da classe esta mudança da propriedade em questão não acontecerá. Por isso, devemos renomear todos esses métodos para que sejam escritos da mesma forma, e não cometer o erro ao escolher entre dois métodos (posteriormente, acho que devemos fazer com que os tipos de retorno desses métodos sejam os mesmos, para permitir que o próprio compilador selecione sem ambiguidade o método correto).

No arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GBaseObj.mqh fazemos as correções necessárias:

bool Set Flag Back( const bool flag) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_BACK ,flag)) { this .m_back=flag; return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } bool Set Flag Selected( const bool flag) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_SELECTED ,flag)) { this .m_selected=flag; return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } bool Set Flag Selectable( const bool flag) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE ,flag)) { this .m_selectable=flag; return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } bool Set Flag Hidden( const bool flag) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE ,flag)) { this .m_hidden=flag; return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; }





Agora movemos as classes destinadas à criação de uma matriz dinâmica multidimensional para um arquivo separado. Nós as modificaremos um pouco para que sejam uma ferramenta para criação de um objeto-propriedade para qualquer um dos objetos da biblioteca que use matrizes para armazenar propriedades (inteiras, reais e de string).

Na pasta de classes de serviço e funções \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\ criamos o novo arquivo Properties.mqh. Vamos transferir para ele todas as classes destinadas à criação de uma matriz bidimensional de propriedades do objeto e à criação do objeto-propriedades - passadas e presentes, que escrevemos no último artigo diretamente no corpo da classe do objeto gráfico padrão abstrato CGStdGraphObj, propriedades essas mostradas a seguir:

class CGStdGraphObj : public CGBaseObj { private : class CDataPropObj { private : CArrayObj m_list; int m_total_int; int m_total_dbl; int m_total_str; int IndexProp(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( int )property- this .m_total_int; } int IndexProp(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) const { return ( int )property- this .m_total_int- this .m_total_dbl; } public : CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list; } CXDimArrayLong *Long() const { return this .m_list.At( 0 ); } CXDimArrayDouble *Double() const { return this .m_list.At( 1 ); } CXDimArrayString *String() const { return this .m_list.At( 2 ); } void Set(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, int index, long value ) { this .Long().Set(property,index, value ); } void Set(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, int index, double value ) { this .Double().Set( this .IndexProp(property),index, value ); } void Set(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, int index, string value ) { this .String().Set( this .IndexProp(property),index, value ); } long Get(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, int index) const { return this .Long().Get(property,index); } double Get(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, int index) const { return this .Double().Get( this .IndexProp(property),index); } string Get(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, int index) const { return this .String().Get( this .IndexProp(property),index); } int Size( const int range) const { if (range< this .m_total_int) return this .Long().Size(range); else if (range< this .m_total_int+ this .m_total_dbl) return this .Double().Size( this .IndexProp((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)range)); else if (range< this .m_total_int+ this .m_total_dbl+ this .m_total_str) return this .String().Size( this .IndexProp((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)range)); return 0 ; } bool SetSizeRange( const int range, const int size) { if (range< this .m_total_int) return this .Long().SetSizeRange(range,size); else if (range< this .m_total_int+ this .m_total_dbl) return this .Double().SetSizeRange( this .IndexProp((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)range),size); else if (range< this .m_total_int+ this .m_total_dbl+ this .m_total_str) return this .String().SetSizeRange( this .IndexProp((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)range),size); return false ; } CDataPropObj( const int prop_total_integer, const int prop_total_double, const int prop_total_string) { this .m_total_int=prop_total_integer; this .m_total_dbl=prop_total_double; this .m_total_str=prop_total_string; this .m_list.Add( new CXDimArrayLong( this .m_total_int, 1 )); this .m_list.Add( new CXDimArrayDouble( this .m_total_dbl, 1 )); this .m_list.Add( new CXDimArrayString( this .m_total_str, 1 )); } ~CDataPropObj() { m_list.Clear(); m_list.Shutdown(); } }; class CProperty { public : CDataPropObj *Curr; CDataPropObj *Prev; bool SetSizeRange( const int range, const int size) { return ( this .Curr.SetSizeRange(range,size) && this .Prev.SetSizeRange(range,size) ? true : false ); } int CurrSize( const int range) const { return Curr.Size(range); } int PrevSize( const int range) const { return Prev.Size(range); } void CurrentToPrevious( void ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Curr.Long().Total();i++) for ( int r= 0 ;r< this .Curr.Long().Size(i);r++) this .Prev.Long().Set(i,r, this .Curr.Long().Get(i,r)); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Curr.Double().Total();i++) for ( int r= 0 ;r< this .Curr.Double().Size(i);r++) this .Prev.Double().Set(i,r, this .Curr.Double().Get(i,r)); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Curr.String().Total();i++) for ( int r= 0 ;r< this .Curr.String().Size(i);r++) this .Prev.String().Set(i,r, this .Curr.String().Get(i,r)); } CProperty( const int prop_int_total, const int prop_double_total, const int prop_string_total) { this .Curr= new CDataPropObj(prop_int_total,prop_double_total,prop_string_total); this .Prev= new CDataPropObj(prop_int_total,prop_double_total,prop_string_total); } };

E agora precisamos nos livrar da referência a qualquer enumeração pertencente a um determinado objeto de classe, a fim de tornar a classe universal.

Por este motivo, substituímos todas as enumerações (pelas quais os métodos que retornavam o índice de propriedade real foram selecionados) por variáveis regulares int, e a fim de calcular os índices das propriedades passamos o valor máximo de propriedade real e de string aos construtores das classes (a propriedade inteira não tem desvio de seu valor e corresponde totalmente ao valor do índice de propriedade), e depois simplesmente calculamos os valores reais com base no valor da propriedade e o valor máximo das propriedades. Como de costume, a ideia parece mais clara quando exibida como um código.

Na classe recém-criada \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\Properties.mqh incluímos as seguintes classes:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "XDimArray.mqh" class CDataPropObj : public CObject { private : CArrayObj m_list; int m_total_int; int m_total_dbl; int m_total_str; int m_prop_max_dbl; int m_prop_max_str; int IndexProp( int property) const { if (property< this .m_total_int) return property; else if (property< this .m_prop_max_dbl) return property- this .m_total_int; else if (property< this .m_prop_max_str) return property- this .m_total_int- this .m_total_dbl; CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_DATA_PROP_OBJ_OUT_OF_PROP_RANGE); return INT_MAX ; } public : CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list; } CXDimArrayLong *Long() const { return this .m_list.At( 0 ); } CXDimArrayDouble *Double() const { return this .m_list.At( 1 ); } CXDimArrayString *String() const { return this .m_list.At( 2 ); } void SetLong( int property, int index, long value) { this .Long().Set(property,index,value); } void SetDouble( int property, int index, double value) { this .Double().Set( this .IndexProp(property),index,value); } void SetString( int property, int index, string value) { this .String().Set( this .IndexProp(property),index,value); } long GetLong( int property, int index) const { return this .Long().Get(property,index); } double GetDouble( int property, int index) const { return this .Double().Get( this .IndexProp(property),index); } string GetString( int property, int index) const { return this .String().Get( this .IndexProp(property),index); } int Size( const int range) const { if (range< this .m_total_int) return this .Long().Size(range); else if (range< this .m_prop_max_dbl) return this .Double().Size( this .IndexProp(range)); else if (range< this .m_prop_max_str) return this .String().Size( this .IndexProp(range)); return 0 ; } bool SetSizeRange( const int range, const int size) { if (range< this .m_total_int) return this .Long().SetSizeRange(range,size); else if (range< this .m_prop_max_dbl) return this .Double().SetSizeRange( this .IndexProp(range),size); else if (range< this .m_prop_max_str) return this .String().SetSizeRange( this .IndexProp(range),size); return false ; } CDataPropObj( const int prop_total_integer, const int prop_total_double, const int prop_total_string) { this .m_total_int=prop_total_integer; this .m_total_dbl=prop_total_double; this .m_total_str=prop_total_string; this .m_prop_max_dbl= this .m_total_int+ this .m_total_dbl; this .m_prop_max_str= this .m_total_int+ this .m_total_dbl+ this .m_total_str; this .m_list.Add( new CXDimArrayLong( this .m_total_int, 1 )); this .m_list.Add( new CXDimArrayDouble( this .m_total_dbl, 1 )); this .m_list.Add( new CXDimArrayString( this .m_total_str, 1 )); } ~CDataPropObj() { m_list.Clear(); m_list.Shutdown(); } }; class CProperties : public CObject { private : CArrayObj m_list; public : CDataPropObj *Curr; CDataPropObj *Prev; bool SetSizeRange( const int range, const int size) { return ( this .Curr.SetSizeRange(range,size) && this .Prev.SetSizeRange(range,size) ? true : false ); } int CurrSize( const int range) const { return Curr.Size(range); } int PrevSize( const int range) const { return Prev.Size(range); } void CurrentToPrevious( void ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Curr.Long().Total();i++) for ( int r= 0 ;r< this .Curr.Long().Size(i);r++) this .Prev.Long().Set(i,r, this .Curr.Long().Get(i,r)); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Curr.Double().Total();i++) for ( int r= 0 ;r< this .Curr.Double().Size(i);r++) this .Prev.Double().Set(i,r, this .Curr.Double().Get(i,r)); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Curr.String().Total();i++) for ( int r= 0 ;r< this .Curr.String().Size(i);r++) this .Prev.String().Set(i,r, this .Curr.String().Get(i,r)); } CProperties( const int prop_int_total, const int prop_double_total, const int prop_string_total) { this .Curr= new CDataPropObj(prop_int_total,prop_double_total,prop_string_total); this .Prev= new CDataPropObj(prop_int_total,prop_double_total,prop_string_total); this .m_list.Add( this .Curr); this .m_list.Add( this .Prev); } ~CProperties() { this .m_list.Clear(); this .m_list.Shutdown(); } };

Todas as explicações principais estão escritas nos comentários do código. Sugiro que você mesmo simplesmente compare estas classes com as que fizemos no último artigo no arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdGraphObj.mqh.



Agora modificamos a classe do objeto gráfico padrão abstrato no arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdGraphObj.mqh.

Em primeiro lugar, anexamos a ele o arquivo de classes de propriedades do objeto recém criado:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\GBaseObj.mqh" #include "..\..\..\Services\Properties.mqh" class CGStdGraphObj : public CGBaseObj {

Consequentemente, nossas classes para os objetos-propriedades já foram apagadas da seção privada pertinente, nesta última foi declarado o ponteiro para o objeto de propriedades, e em cada um dos métodos Get e Set da seção pública da classe há uma chamada para o devido método de tal objeto:



class CGStdGraphObj : public CGBaseObj { private : CProperties *Prop; int m_pivots; void SetTimePivot( const int index); void SetPricePivot( const int index); void SetLevelColor( const int index); void SetLevelStyle( const int index); void SetLevelWidth( const int index); void SetLevelValue( const int index); void SetLevelText( const int index); void SetBMPFile( const int index); public : void SetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, int index, long value ) { this .Prop.Curr. SetLong (property,index, value ); } void SetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, int index, double value ) { this .Prop.Curr. SetDouble (property,index, value ); } void SetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, int index, string value ) { this .Prop.Curr. SetString (property,index, value ); } long GetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, int index) const { return this .Prop.Curr. GetLong (property,index); } double GetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, int index) const { return this .Prop.Curr. GetDouble (property,index); } string GetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, int index) const { return this .Prop.Curr. GetString (property,index); } void SetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, int index, long value ) { this .Prop.Prev. SetLong (property,index, value ); } void SetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, int index, double value ){ this .Prop.Prev. SetDouble (property,index, value ); } void SetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, int index, string value ){ this .Prop.Prev. SetString (property,index, value ); } long GetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, int index) const { return this .Prop.Prev. GetLong (property,index); } double GetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, int index) const { return this .Prop.Prev. GetDouble (property,index); } string GetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, int index) const { return this .Prop.Prev. GetString (property,index); } CGStdGraphObj *GetObject( void ) { return & this ;}

À seção pública adicionamos destruidor da classe em que vamos remover o objeto de propriedades:

CGStdGraphObj(){ this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ; m_group= WRONG_VALUE ; } ~CGStdGraphObj() { if ( this .Prop!= NULL ) delete this .Prop; } protected : CGStdGraphObj( const ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP group, const long chart_id, const int pivots, const string name);

Na seção de métodos de acesso simplificado e configuração de propriedades de objeto gráfico modificamos os métodos que definem os sinalizadores de propriedades:

bool Back( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK, 0 ); } void SetFlagBack( const bool flag) { if (CGBaseObj:: SetFlagBack (flag)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK, 0 ,flag); } long Zorder( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER, 0 ); } void SetZorder( const long value ) { if (CGBaseObj::SetZorder( value )) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER, 0 , value ); } bool Hidden( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN, 0 ); } void SetFlagHidden( const bool flag) { if (CGBaseObj:: SetFlagHidden (flag)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN, 0 ,flag); } bool Selected( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED, 0 ); } void SetFlagSelected( const bool flag) { if (CGBaseObj:: SetFlagSelected (flag)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED, 0 ,flag); } bool Selectable( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE, 0 ); } void SetFlagSelectable( const bool flag) { if (CGBaseObj:: SetFlagSelectable (flag)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE, 0 ,flag); }

Quanto ao método que copia a propriedade atual para as anteriores, vamos movê-lo da seção privada para a pública:

string VisibleOnTimeframeDescription( void ); void PropertiesRefresh( void ); void PropertiesCheckChanged( void ); void PropertiesCopyToPrevData( void ); private : void GetAndSaveINT( void ); void GetAndSaveDBL( void ); void GetAndSaveSTR( void ); };

No construtor paramétrico protegido criamos um novo objeto de propriedades do objeto gráfico:

CGStdGraphObj::CGStdGraphObj( const ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP group , const long chart_id, const int pivots, const string name) { this .Prop= new CProperties( GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL , GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL , GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL );

Ao construtor da classe do objeto de propriedades transferimos o número de propriedades inteiras, reais e de string do objeto gráfico:



Quanto ao método que recebe propriedades inteiras de um objeto gráfico e as armazena nas propriedades do objeto da classe, precisamos verificar se o número de níveis do objeto mudou e, se assim for, deveremos alterar o tamanho das matrizes de propriedades onde armazenados os valores dos níveis.

Caso contrário, ao definir as propriedades dos níveis teremos um erro de valores fora da matriz:

this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_FILL )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_READONLY )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_LEVELS )); if ( this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS, 0 )!= this .GetPropertyPrev(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS, 0 )) { this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR, this .Levels()); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE, this .Levels()); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH, this .Levels()); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE, this .Levels()); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT, this .Levels()); } for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Levels();i++) { this .SetLevelColor(i); this .SetLevelStyle(i); this .SetLevelWidth(i); } this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_ALIGN ));

Vamos simplificar o método que verifica as alterações nas propriedades do objeto:

void CGStdGraphObj::PropertiesCheckChanged( void ) { bool changed= false ; int begin= 0 , end=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for ( int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)i; if (! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; for ( int j= 0 ;j<Prop.CurrSize(prop);j++) { if ( this .GetProperty(prop,j)!= this .GetPropertyPrev(prop,j)) { changed= true ; :: Print (DFUN, this .Name(), ": " ,TextByLanguage( " Изменённое свойство: " , " Modified property: " ), this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } } } begin=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for ( int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if (! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; for ( int j= 0 ;j<Prop.CurrSize(prop);j++) { if ( this .GetProperty(prop,j)!= this .GetPropertyPrev(prop,j)) { changed= true ; :: Print (DFUN, this .Name(), ": " ,TextByLanguage( " Изменённое свойство: " , " Modified property: " ), this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } } } begin=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for ( int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)i; if (! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; for ( int j= 0 ;j<Prop.CurrSize(prop);j++) { if ( this .GetProperty(prop,j)!= this .GetPropertyPrev(prop,j)) { changed= true ; :: Print (DFUN, this .Name(), ": " ,TextByLanguage( " Изменённое свойство: " , " Modified property: " ), this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } } } if (changed) PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); }

Na implementação anterior do método, usávamos uma construção if-else para verificar se a propriedade possuía vários valores (como o tempo do ponto de pivô), e cada uma dessas propriedades foi processada num bloco de código separado. Mas, como para cada uma das propriedades podemos saber o tamanho da matriz de propriedades, basta percorrer o número de valores de uma propriedade num loop de acordo com o tamanho da segunda dimensão da matriz. Para uma propriedade, o tamanho da segunda dimensão é 1, para muitas propriedade, é o número de valores das multipropriedades dessa propriedade. Assim, podemos fazer tudo num loop para cada uma das propriedades do objeto, o que fizemos acima.



No mesmo arquivo, foram feitas pequenas melhorias, como a alteração nos nomes dos métodos. Exemplo LevelColorsDescription() foi renomeado para LevelsColorDescription(), o que é mais consistente com a finalidade do método. Não consideraremos essa mudança de nome, você pode vê-la nos arquivos anexados ao artigo.



Cada um dos objetos de biblioteca tem seu próprio identificador de objeto. Por este identificador, além de outras propriedades do objeto, é possível identificá-lo. Na classe-coleção de elementos gráficos, temos duas coleções: uma de elementos gráficos, cujo desenvolvimento suspendemos até a conclusão do desenvolvimento da coleção de objetos gráficos, na qual estamos trabalhando atualmente, e que, por sua vez, contém objetos gráficos padrão criados manualmente e outros programaticamente. Hoje vamos apenas começar a desenvolver funcionalidades para criação programática de objetos gráficos padrão.

Assim, voltando aos identificadores de objetos: os identificadores de objetos gráficos criados programaticamente estarão na faixa de 1 a 10000 inclusive. Os valores dos identificadores para objetos gráficos criados manualmente começarão a partir de 10001.

Vamos escrever este valor limite no arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh:

#define PENDING_REQUEST_ID_TYPE_ERR ( 1 ) #define PENDING_REQUEST_ID_TYPE_REQ ( 2 ) #define SERIES_DEFAULT_BARS_COUNT ( 1000 ) #define PAUSE_FOR_SYNC_ATTEMPTS ( 16 ) #define ATTEMPTS_FOR_SYNC ( 5 ) #define TICKSERIES_DEFAULT_DAYS_COUNT ( 1 ) #define TICKSERIES_MAX_DATA_TOTAL ( 200000 ) #define MBOOKSERIES_DEFAULT_DAYS_COUNT ( 1 ) #define MBOOKSERIES_MAX_DATA_TOTAL ( 200000 ) #define PAUSE_FOR_CANV_UPDATE ( 16 ) #define NULL_COLOR ( 0x00FFFFFF ) #define OUTER_AREA_SIZE ( 16 ) #define PROGRAM_OBJ_MAX_ID ( 10000 )





Métodos para criar objetos gráficos padrão programaticamente

Já temos métodos que rastreiam a criação de objetos gráficos no gráfico manualmente, que criam objetos de classe correspondentes e que os adicionam à lista-coleção. É claro que eu gostaria de usá-los para as tarefas atuais, mas há algumas questões que tornaram necessário não usar métodos que já estão parcialmente prontos. Simplesmente porque rastreamos a aparência dos objetos gráficos no temporizador, e ao criar um objeto programmaticamente, não queremos esperar pelo próximo tick do temporizador para determinar que tipo de objeto foi criado e como - programática ou manualmente.

Faremos o contrário, criaremos métodos na classe-coleção de elementos gráficos para criar objetos gráficos padrão. Imediatamente após a criação do objeto, criaremos o objeto de classe correspondente e o colocaremos na coleção. Mas vamos adicionar a busca de alterações nas propriedades deste objeto à funcionalidade já criada. Dessa forma, poderemos criar objetos rapidamente e adicioná-los à coleção, mas ao mesmo tempo rastrear sua alteração, independentemente de como o objeto foi criado. Isso tornará mais fácil a criação de objetos gráficos compostos e gerenciar suas propriedades no futuro.

O nome do objeto gráfico criado programaticamente conterá o nome do programa a partir do qual o objeto foi criado. Isso permitirá distinguir objetos gráficos "próprios" daqueles criados manualmente.

Para fazer isso, no arquivo da classe-coleção de elementos gráficos \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh na classe de gerenciamento de objetos do gráfico na seção privada adicionamos uma nova variável para armazenar o nome do programa:

class CChartObjectsControl : public CObject { private : CArrayObj m_list_new_graph_obj; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES m_chart_timeframe; long m_chart_id; long m_chart_id_main; string m_chart_symbol; bool m_is_graph_obj_event; int m_total_objects; int m_last_objects; int m_delta_graph_obj; int m_handle_ind; string m_name_ind; string m_name_program; string LastAddedGraphObjName( void ); void SetMouseEvent( void ); public :

Na seção pública da classe removemos a indicação do identificador do gráfico do método CreateNewGraphObj(), já que ele é uma das propriedades primárias do objeto de gerenciamento de objetos do gráfico e pode ser obtido diretamente do objeto, em vez de ser passado para o método.

Nos construtores de classe, definimos o valor do nome do programa para a variável correspondente:



public : ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe( void ) const { return this .m_chart_timeframe; } long ChartID ( void ) const { return this .m_chart_id; } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .m_chart_symbol; } bool IsEvent( void ) const { return this .m_is_graph_obj_event; } int TotalObjects( void ) const { return this .m_total_objects; } int Delta( void ) const { return this .m_delta_graph_obj; } CGStdGraphObj *CreateNewGraphObj( const ENUM_OBJECT obj_type, const string name); CArrayObj *GetListNewAddedObj( void ) { return & this .m_list_new_graph_obj;} bool CreateEventControlInd( const long chart_id_main); bool AddEventControlInd( void ); void Refresh( void ); CChartObjectsControl( void ) { this .m_name_program=:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME ); this .m_chart_id=:: ChartID (); this .m_chart_timeframe=( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ):: ChartPeriod ( this .m_chart_id); this .m_chart_symbol=:: ChartSymbol ( this .m_chart_id); this .m_chart_id_main=:: ChartID (); this .m_list_new_graph_obj.Clear(); this .m_list_new_graph_obj.Sort(); this .m_is_graph_obj_event= false ; this .m_total_objects= 0 ; this .m_last_objects= 0 ; this .m_delta_graph_obj= 0 ; this .m_name_ind= "" ; this .m_handle_ind= INVALID_HANDLE ; this .SetMouseEvent(); } CChartObjectsControl( const long chart_id) { this .m_name_program=:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME ); this .m_chart_timeframe=( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ):: ChartPeriod ( this .m_chart_id); this .m_chart_symbol=:: ChartSymbol ( this .m_chart_id); this .m_chart_id_main=:: ChartID (); this .m_list_new_graph_obj.Clear(); this .m_list_new_graph_obj.Sort(); this .m_chart_id=chart_id; this .m_is_graph_obj_event= false ; this .m_total_objects= 0 ; this .m_last_objects= 0 ; this .m_delta_graph_obj= 0 ; this .m_name_ind= "" ; this .m_handle_ind= INVALID_HANDLE ; this .SetMouseEvent(); }

No método que verifica os objetos no gráfico, juntamente com a verificação de nome vazio, também verificaremos se o objeto não foi criado programaticamente:

void CChartObjectsControl::Refresh( void ) { this .m_total_objects=:: ObjectsTotal ( this . ChartID ()); this .m_delta_graph_obj= this .m_total_objects- this .m_last_objects; if ( this .m_delta_graph_obj!= 0 ) { string txt= ", " +(m_delta_graph_obj> 0 ? "Added: " : "Deleted: " )+( string ) fabs (m_delta_graph_obj)+ " obj" ; Print (DFUN, "ChartID=" , this . ChartID (), ", " , this . Symbol (), ", " ,TimeframeDescription( this .Timeframe()),txt); } if ( this .m_delta_graph_obj> 0 ) { string name= this .LastAddedGraphObjName(); if (name!= "" && :: StringFind (name,m_name_program)== WRONG_VALUE ) { ENUM_OBJECT type=( ENUM_OBJECT ):: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (),name, OBJPROP_TYPE ); ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type=ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE(type+OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 ); CGStdGraphObj *obj= this .CreateNewGraphObj(type,name); if (obj== NULL ) return ; obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM); if ( this .m_list_new_graph_obj.Search(obj)== WRONG_VALUE ) { this .m_list_new_graph_obj.Add(obj); } } } this .m_last_objects= this .m_total_objects; this .m_is_graph_obj_event=( bool ) this .m_delta_graph_obj; }

Ou seja, se o nome do objeto não contiver uma substring do nome do programa, tal objeto deverá ser tratado por este método, caso contrário, outro método tratará do objeto gráfico criado programaticamente, bem como da sua adição à lista-coleção.



No método de criação de novo objeto de objeto gráfico padrão substituímos todos os chart_id, que foram passados anteriormente para o método, para o valor do ID do gráfico definido para este objeto e que ele gerencia:

CGStdGraphObj *CChartObjectsControl::CreateNewGraphObj( const ENUM_OBJECT obj_type, const string name) { CGStdGraphObj *obj= NULL ; switch (( int )obj_type) { case OBJ_VLINE : return new CGStdVLineObj( this . ChartID () ,name); case OBJ_HLINE : return new CGStdHLineObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_TREND : return new CGStdTrendObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE : return new CGStdTrendByAngleObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_CYCLES : return new CGStdCyclesObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_ARROWED_LINE : return new CGStdArrowedLineObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_CHANNEL : return new CGStdChannelObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL : return new CGStdStdDevChannelObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_REGRESSION : return new CGStdRegressionObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_PITCHFORK : return new CGStdPitchforkObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_GANNLINE : return new CGStdGannLineObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_GANNFAN : return new CGStdGannFanObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_GANNGRID : return new CGStdGannGridObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_FIBO : return new CGStdFiboObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_FIBOTIMES : return new CGStdFiboTimesObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_FIBOFAN : return new CGStdFiboFanObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_FIBOARC : return new CGStdFiboArcObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL : return new CGStdFiboChannelObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_EXPANSION : return new CGStdExpansionObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5 : return new CGStdElliotWave5Obj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3 : return new CGStdElliotWave3Obj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_RECTANGLE : return new CGStdRectangleObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_TRIANGLE : return new CGStdTriangleObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_ELLIPSE : return new CGStdEllipseObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP : return new CGStdArrowThumbUpObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN : return new CGStdArrowThumbDownObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_ARROW_UP : return new CGStdArrowUpObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_ARROW_DOWN : return new CGStdArrowDownObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_ARROW_STOP : return new CGStdArrowStopObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_ARROW_CHECK : return new CGStdArrowCheckObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE : return new CGStdArrowLeftPriceObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE : return new CGStdArrowRightPriceObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_ARROW_BUY : return new CGStdArrowBuyObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_ARROW_SELL : return new CGStdArrowSellObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_ARROW : return new CGStdArrowObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_TEXT : return new CGStdTextObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_LABEL : return new CGStdLabelObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_BUTTON : return new CGStdButtonObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_CHART : return new CGStdChartObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_BITMAP : return new CGStdBitmapObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL : return new CGStdBitmapLabelObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_EDIT : return new CGStdEditObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_EVENT : return new CGStdEventObj( this . ChartID (),name); case OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL : return new CGStdRectangleLabelObj( this . ChartID () ,name); default : return NULL ; } }





Na classe da coleção de objetos gráficos CGraphElementsCollection, ao método que retorna o primeiro identificador livre do objeto gráfico adicionamos um sinalizador, indicando o identificador de objeto que precisamos: false se manualmente, true se programaticamente:

long GetFreeGraphObjID( bool program_object ); long GetFreeCanvElmID( void );

E declaramos um método privado que cria um novo objeto gráfico padrão:

bool DeleteGraphObjCtrlObjFromList(CChartObjectsControl *obj); bool CreateNewStdGraphObject ( const long chart_id, const string name, const ENUM_OBJECT type, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2= 0 , const double price2= 0 , const datetime time3= 0 , const double price3= 0 , const datetime time4= 0 , const double price4= 0 , const datetime time5= 0 , const double price5= 0 ); public :

Na seção privada da classe, vamos escrever um método que cria um novo objeto gráfico e retorna um ponteiro para o objeto de controle do gráfico:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam); private : CChartObjectsControl *CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj( const long chart_id, const string name, int subwindow, const ENUM_OBJECT type_object, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2= 0 , const double price2= 0 , const datetime time3= 0 , const double price3= 0 , const datetime time4= 0 , const double price4= 0 , const datetime time5= 0 , const double price5= 0 ) { if ( this .IsPresentGraphObjInList(chart_id,name)) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELM_COLLECTION_ERR_GR_OBJ_ALREADY_EXISTS), " ChartID " ,( string )chart_id, ", " ,name); return NULL ; } if (! this .CreateNewStdGraphObject(chart_id,name,type_object,subwindow,time1, 0 )) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_STD_GRAPH_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); CMessage::ToLog(:: GetLastError (), true ); return NULL ; } CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .GetChartObjectCtrlObj(chart_id); if (ctrl== NULL ) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELM_COLLECTION_ERR_FAILED_GET_CTRL_OBJ),( string )chart_id); return ctrl; } public :

A lógica do método é descrita nos comentários ao código. Este método será usado ao criar tipos de objetos gráficos padrão especificados, que colocaremos mais adiante na seção pública da classe.

Método que cria um objeto gráfico "Linha Vertical":

public : bool CreateLineVertical( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_VLINE ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time, 0 ); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdVLineObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; }

O método é detalhado o suficiente nos comentários ao código. Cada um desses métodos definirá suas próprias propriedades inerentes a cada objeto específico, passadas nos parâmetros. Primeiro, é criado um objeto gráfico físico no gráfico especificado, é obtido um ponteiro para o objeto de controle desse gráfico e, com o método CreateNewGraphObj(), é criado um objeto de classe correspondente ao tipo do objeto criado. Se esse objeto não puder ser adicionado à lista, o próprio objeto gráfico físico e o objeto de classe serão excluídos com uma mensagem de erro no log. Após a criação bem-sucedida, o gráfico é atualizado e o método retorna true.

Os métodos restantes para criar objetos gráficos são idênticos aos acima e diferem apenas no conjunto de parâmetros definidos para cada objeto gráfico.

Vamos apenas ver a lista de todos os outros métodos adicionados:

bool CreateLineHorizontal( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const double price) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_HLINE ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object, 0 ,price); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdHLineObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateLineTrend( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const double price2) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_TREND ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdTrendObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateLineTrendByAngle( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const double price2, const double angle) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdTrendByAngleObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.SetAngle(angle); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateLineCycle( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, double price1, const datetime time2, double price2) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_CYCLES ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdCyclesObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateLineArrowed( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, double price1, const datetime time2, double price2) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_ARROWED_LINE ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdArrowedLineObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateChannel( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, double price1, const datetime time2, double price2, const datetime time3, double price3) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_CHANNEL ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdChannelObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateChannelStdDeviation( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, double price1, const datetime time2, double price2, const double deviation= 1.5 ) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdStdDevChannelObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.SetDeviation(deviation); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateChannelRegression( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, double price1, const datetime time2, double price2) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_REGRESSION ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdRegressionObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreatePitchforkAndrews( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, double price1, const datetime time2, double price2, const datetime time3, double price3) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_PITCHFORK ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdPitchforkObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateGannLine( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, double price1, const datetime time2, double price2, double angle) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_GANNLINE ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdGannLineObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.SetAngle(angle); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateGannFan( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, double price1, const datetime time2, double price2, const ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION direction, const double scale) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_GANNFAN ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdGannFanObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.SetDirection(direction); obj.SetScale(scale); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateGannGrid( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, double price1, const datetime time2, const ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION direction, const double scale) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_GANNGRID ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdGannGridObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.SetDirection(direction); obj.SetScale(scale); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateFiboLevels( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, double price1, const datetime time2, double price2) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_FIBO ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdFiboObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateFiboTimeZones( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, double price1, const datetime time2, double price2) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_FIBOTIMES ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdFiboTimesObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateFiboFan( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, double price1, const datetime time2, double price2) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_FIBOFAN ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdFiboFanObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateFiboArc( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, double price1, const datetime time2, double price2, const double scale, const bool ellipse) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_FIBOARC ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdFiboArcObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.SetScale(scale); obj.SetFlagEllipse(ellipse); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateFiboChannel( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, double price1, const datetime time2, double price2, const datetime time3, double price3) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdFiboChannelObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateFiboExpansion( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, double price1, const datetime time2, double price2, const datetime time3, double price3) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_EXPANSION ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdExpansionObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateElliothWave5( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, double price1, const datetime time2, double price2, const datetime time3, double price3, const datetime time4, double price4, const datetime time5, double price5, const ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE degree, const bool draw_lines) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5 ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3,time4,price4,time5,price5); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdElliotWave5Obj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.SetDegree(degree); obj.SetFlagDrawLines(draw_lines); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateElliothWave3( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, double price1, const datetime time2, double price2, const datetime time3, double price3, const ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE degree, const bool draw_lines) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3 ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdElliotWave3Obj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.SetDegree(degree); obj.SetFlagDrawLines(draw_lines); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateRectangle( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, double price1, const datetime time2, double price2) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_RECTANGLE ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdRectangleObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateTriangle( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, double price1, const datetime time2, double price2, const datetime time3, double price3) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_TRIANGLE ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdTriangleObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateEllipse( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, double price1, const datetime time2, double price2, const datetime time3, double price3) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_ELLIPSE ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdEllipseObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateThumbUp( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time,price); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdArrowThumbUpObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateThumbDown( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time,price); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdArrowThumbDownObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateArrowUp( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_ARROW_UP ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time,price); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdArrowUpObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateArrowDown( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_ARROW_DOWN ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time,price); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdArrowDownObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateSignalStop( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_ARROW_STOP ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time,price); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdArrowStopObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateSignalCheck( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_ARROW_CHECK ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time,price); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdArrowCheckObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreatePriceLabelLeft( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time,price); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdArrowLeftPriceObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreatePriceLabelRight( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time,price); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdArrowRightPriceObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateSignalBuy( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_ARROW_BUY ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time,price); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdArrowBuyObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateSignalSell( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_ARROW_SELL ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time,price); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdArrowSellObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateArrow( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price, const uchar arrow_code, const ENUM_ARROW_ANCHOR anchor) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_ARROW ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time,price); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdArrowObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.SetArrowCode(arrow_code); obj.SetAnchor(anchor); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateText( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price, const string text, const int size, const ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor_point, const double angle) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_TEXT ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time,price); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdTextObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.SetText(text); obj.SetFontSize(size); obj.SetAnchor(anchor_point); obj.SetAngle(angle); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateTextLabel( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const int x, const int y, const string text, const int size, const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner, const ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor_point, const double angle) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_LABEL ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object, 0 , 0 ); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdLabelObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.SetXDistance(x); obj.SetYDistance(y); obj.SetText(text); obj.SetFontSize(size); obj.SetCorner(corner); obj.SetAnchor(anchor_point); obj.SetAngle(angle); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateButton( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner, const int font_size, const bool button_state) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_BUTTON ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object, 0 , 0 ); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdButtonObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.SetXDistance(x); obj.SetYDistance(y); obj.SetXSize(w); obj.SetYSize(h); obj.SetCorner(corner); obj.SetFontSize(font_size); obj.SetFlagState(button_state); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateChart( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner, const int scale, const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_CHART ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object, 0 , 0 ); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdChartObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); obj.SetXDistance(x); obj.SetYDistance(y); obj.SetXSize(w); obj.SetYSize(h); obj.SetCorner(corner); obj.SetChartObjChartScale(scale); obj.SetChartObjSymbol(symbol); obj.SetChartObjPeriod(timeframe); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateBitmap( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price, const string image1, const string image2, const ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_BITMAP ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time,price); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdBitmapObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.SetAnchor(anchor); obj.SetBMPFile(image1, 0 ); obj.SetBMPFile(image2, 1 ); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateBitmapLabel( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const string image1, const string image2, const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner, const ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor, const bool state) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object, 0 , 0 ); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdBitmapLabelObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.SetXDistance(x); obj.SetYDistance(y); obj.SetXSize(w); obj.SetYSize(h); obj.SetCorner(corner); obj.SetAnchor(anchor); obj.SetBMPFile(image1, 0 ); obj.SetBMPFile(image2, 1 ); obj.SetFlagState(state); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateEditField( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const int font_size, const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner, const ENUM_ALIGN_MODE align, const bool readonly) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_EDIT ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object, 0 , 0 ); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdEditObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.SetXDistance(x); obj.SetYDistance(y); obj.SetXSize(w); obj.SetYSize(h); obj.SetFontSize(font_size); obj.SetCorner(corner); obj.SetAlign(align); obj.SetFlagReadOnly(readonly); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateCalendarEvent( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_EVENT ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time, 0 ); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdEventObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } bool CreateRectangleLabel( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner, const ENUM_BORDER_TYPE border) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object, 0 , 0 ); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdRectangleLabelObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.SetXDistance(x); obj.SetYDistance(y); obj.SetXSize(w); obj.SetYSize(h); obj.SetCorner(corner); obj.SetBorderType(border); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); obj. Print (); return true ; } };

Todos os métodos possuem seu próprio conjunto de parâmetros de entrada, que são definidos como as propriedades mínimas do objeto, suficientes para criá-lo. Todas as outras propriedades podem ser alteradas após a criação do objeto gráfico.



Método que retorna o primeiro identificador livre de um objeto gráfico:

long CGraphElementsCollection::GetFreeGraphObjID( bool program_object) { CArrayObj *list= NULL ; int index= WRONG_VALUE ; if (program_object) list=CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty( this .GetListGraphObj(),GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID, 0 ,PROGRAM_OBJ_MAX_ID, EQUAL_OR_LESS ); else list=CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty( this .GetListGraphObj(),GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID, 0 ,PROGRAM_OBJ_MAX_ID, MORE ); index=CSelect::FindGraphicStdObjectMax(list,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID, 0 ); CGStdGraphObj *obj=list.At(index); int first_id=(program_object ? 1 : PROGRAM_OBJ_MAX_ID+ 1 ); return ( obj!= NULL ? obj.ObjectID()+ 1 : first_id ); }

Agora o método leva em consideração qual identificador precisamos obter.

Se para um objeto gráfico criado com um programa, obtemos a lista de todos os objetos com um identificador menor ou igual ao valor da constante PROGRAM_OBJ_MAX_ID (10000).

Se para um objeto gráfico criado manualmente, obtemos a lista de todos os objetos com um identificador maior ao valor da constante PROGRAM_OBJ_MAX_ID.

Em seguida, com base na lista resultante, obtemos o índice do objeto com o valor de identificador maior, e com o índice obtemos o objeto da lista.

Em seguida, calculamos o valor do primeiro identificador (para um objeto criado programaticamente - 1, para um objeto criado manualmente - 10000+1).

Se for obtido o objeto com o valor máximo de identificador, retornamos o valor de seu identificador + 1, caso contrário, o objeto não está na lista e retornamos o valor calculado do primeiro identificador (1 ou 10001)



No método que adiciona um objeto gráfico à coleção, para pesquisar o identificador do objeto, verificamos se tal objeto foi criado programatica ou manualmente (com base no nome do objeto), e transferimos dado valor para o método GetFreeGraphObjID():

bool CGraphElementsCollection::AddGraphObjToCollection( const string source,CChartObjectsControl *obj_control) { CArrayObj *list=obj_control.GetListNewAddedObj(); if (list== NULL ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN_ERR_LINE,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_GET_ADDED_OBJ_LIST); return false ; } if (list.Total()== 0 ) return false ; bool res= true ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CGStdGraphObj *obj=list.Detach(i); if (obj== NULL ) { CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_DETACH_OBJ_FROM_LIST); res &= false ; continue ; } if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); delete obj; res &= false ; continue ; } else { bool program_object =(:: StringFind (obj.Name(), this .m_name_program)== 0 ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( program_object )); obj. Print (); } } return res; }

Simplificamos a lógica do manipulador de eventos, tirando o construção if-else; e adicionamos rastreamento de cliques em objetos para determinar no futuro a seleção de objeto com o mouse (isso ainda não foi implementado):

void CGraphElementsCollection:: OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { CGStdGraphObj *obj= NULL ; ushort idx= ushort (id- CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ); if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CHANGE || id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG || idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CHANGE || idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG || id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK || idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { long chart_id=(lparam== 0 ? :: ChartID () : lparam); obj= this .GetStdGraphObject(sparam,chart_id); if (obj== NULL ) { obj= this .FindMissingObj(chart_id); if (obj== NULL ) return ; string name_new= this .FindExtraObj(chart_id); obj.SetName(name_new); } obj.PropertiesRefresh(); obj.PropertiesCheckChanged(); } }

Método que cria um novo objeto gráfico padrão:

bool CGraphElementsCollection::CreateNewStdGraphObject( const long chart_id, const string name, const ENUM_OBJECT type, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2= 0 , const double price2= 0 , const datetime time3= 0 , const double price3= 0 , const datetime time4= 0 , const double price4= 0 , const datetime time5= 0 , const double price5= 0 ) { :: ResetLastError (); switch (type) { case OBJ_VLINE : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_VLINE ,subwindow,time1, 0 ); case OBJ_HLINE : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_HLINE ,subwindow, 0 ,price1); case OBJ_TREND : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_TREND ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); case OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); case OBJ_CYCLES : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_CYCLES ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); case OBJ_ARROWED_LINE : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_ARROWED_LINE ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); case OBJ_CHANNEL : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_CHANNEL ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); case OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); case OBJ_REGRESSION : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_REGRESSION ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); case OBJ_PITCHFORK : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_PITCHFORK ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); case OBJ_GANNLINE : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_GANNLINE ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); case OBJ_GANNFAN : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_GANNFAN ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); case OBJ_GANNGRID : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_GANNGRID ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); case OBJ_FIBO : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_FIBO ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); case OBJ_FIBOTIMES : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_FIBOTIMES ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); case OBJ_FIBOFAN : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_FIBOFAN ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); case OBJ_FIBOARC : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_FIBOARC ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); case OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); case OBJ_EXPANSION : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_EXPANSION ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); case OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5 : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5 ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3,time4,price4,time5,price5); case OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3 : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3 ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); case OBJ_RECTANGLE : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_RECTANGLE ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); case OBJ_TRIANGLE : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_TRIANGLE ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); case OBJ_ELLIPSE : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_ELLIPSE ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); case OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP ,subwindow,time1,price1); case OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN ,subwindow,time1,price1); case OBJ_ARROW_UP : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_ARROW_UP ,subwindow,time1,price1); case OBJ_ARROW_DOWN : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_ARROW_DOWN ,subwindow,time1,price1); case OBJ_ARROW_STOP : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_ARROW_STOP ,subwindow,time1,price1); case OBJ_ARROW_CHECK : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_ARROW_CHECK ,subwindow,time1,price1); case OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE ,subwindow,time1,price1); case OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE ,subwindow,time1,price1); case OBJ_ARROW_BUY : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_ARROW_BUY ,subwindow,time1,price1); case OBJ_ARROW_SELL : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_ARROW_SELL ,subwindow,time1,price1); case OBJ_ARROW : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_ARROW ,subwindow,time1,price1); case OBJ_TEXT : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_TEXT ,subwindow,time1,price1); case OBJ_LABEL : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_LABEL ,subwindow, 0 , 0 ); case OBJ_BUTTON : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_BUTTON ,subwindow, 0 , 0 ); case OBJ_CHART : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_CHART ,subwindow, 0 , 0 ); case OBJ_BITMAP : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_BITMAP ,subwindow,time1,price1); case OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL ,subwindow, 0 , 0 ); case OBJ_EDIT : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_EDIT ,subwindow, 0 , 0 ); case OBJ_EVENT : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_EVENT ,subwindow,time1, 0 ); case OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL ,subwindow, 0 , 0 ); default : return false ; } }

O método recebe o identificador do gráfico no qual deverá ser criado o objeto, o nome e o tipo do objeto que está sendo criado, a subjanela do gráfico na qual o objeto é construído e cinco coordenadas dos pontos de suporte do objeto. A primeira coordenada (hora e preço) é obrigatória, e as restantes têm valores predefinidos, que permitem construir qualquer objeto gráfico padrão. No método, redefinimos o código do último erro e, dependendo do tipo de objeto, retornamo o resultado da função ObjectCreate(). No método CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(), considerado acima e que é chamado por este método, se ocorrer um erro de criação de objeto, aparecerá uma mensagem no log.



Estamos prontos para testar as correções feitas nas classes e criar objetos gráficos padrão.



Teste

Vejamos que e como vamos testar. Em vez de criarmos todos os objetos gráficos, nos limitaremos a um só, a linha vertical. Ela será criada clicando com o botão esquerdo do mouse no gráfico mantendo pressionada a tecla Ctrl. Verificaremos a criação de objetos, o tratamento de erros quando se tenta recriar um objeto com o mesmo nome, o processamento da mudança do objeto na coordenada de tempo, assim como o rastreamento de mudanças nas coordenadas de pontos de pivô de objetos com mais de dois pontos de pivô.

Para realizar o teste, vamos pegar o Expert Advisor do artigo anterior

e vamos salvá-lo na nova pasta \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part89\ com o novo nome TestDoEasyPart89.mq5.



No manipulador OnChartEvent() do EA desativamos o bloco de código destinado à criação de objetos-forma quando é pressionada a tecla Ctrl e adicionamos o bloco de código projetado para criação de uma linha vertical com o nome especificado ao clicar no gráfico mantendo pressionada a tecla Ctrl na coordenada do clique:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) return ; if (id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { if (!IsCtrlKeyPressed()) return ; datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int sw= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,sw,time,price)) engine.GetGraphicObjCollection(). CreateLineVertical ( ChartID (), "LineVertical" , 0 ,time); } engine.GetGraphicObjCollection(). OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); }

Vamos compilar o Expert Advisor e executá-lo no gráfico.

Primeiro, vamos criar uma linha vertical clicando no gráfico enquanto mantemos pressionada a tecla Ctrl, vamos ver com qual identificador a linha foi criada e como as propriedades do objeto mudam quando a linha se move ao longo do gráfico. Vamos tentar recriar a mesma linha, e receberemos uma mensagem de erro no log.

Em seguida, vamos criar um canal equidistante, ver o valor de seu identificador e, em seguida, como as alterações nas propriedades de seus três pontos de pivô são rastreadas:









O que vem agora?

No próximo artigo, continuaremos trabalhando na funcionalidade para criação de objetos gráficos programaticamente.



Todos os arquivos da versão atual da biblioteca e o arquivo do EA de teste para MQL5 estão anexados abaixo. Você pode baixá-los e testar tudo por conta própria. Se você tiver dúvidas, comentários e sugestões, pode expressá-los nos comentários ao artigo.

Complementos

