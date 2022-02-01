Gráficos na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 89): programando objetos gráficos padrão Funcionalidade básica
Sumário
- Ideia
- Aprimorando as classes da biblioteca
- Métodos para criar objetos gráficos padrão programaticamente
- Teste
- O que vem agora?
Ideia
Agora nossa biblioteca pode rastrear a remoção, modificação de parâmetros e o surgimento de objetos gráficos padrão no gráfico do terminal do cliente. Quanto aos nossos programas, às vezes é útil saber quando um objeto gráfico colocado pelo usuário aparece no gráfico ou quais parâmetros são alterados ou removidos. Mas para ter um "jogo" completo, certamente nos falta a capacidade de criar objetos gráficos padrão a partir de nossos programas. Com a funcionalidade de criar sistematicamente objetos gráficos e rastrear mudanças em suas propriedades, temos boas oportunidades para criar objetos gráficos compostos de qualquer complexidade, nível de aninhamento e número de pontos de pivô controláveis. Por isso, hoje vamos construir uma ferramenta básica para criar objetos gráficos padrão programaticamente. Nos artigos que se seguem, concluiremos a lógica a respeito desta funcionalidade e analisaremos as possibilidades de criar objetos gráficos compostos personalizados com base em objetos padrão.
Além disso, desde o último artigo, vamos gradualmente mover os objetos da biblioteca para o uso de matrizes dinâmicas para armazenar suas propriedades. Hoje vamos corrigir um erro lógico cometido no último artigo durante a criação de tal matriz, erro esse que impossibilitava rastrear mudanças nas propriedades dos objetos que possuíam mais de dois pontos de pivô. Corrigiremos e refinaremos a classe da matriz dinâmica multidimensional para que ela possa ser usada como uma unidade separada na biblioteca, e a moveremos para um arquivo separado.
Aprimorando as classes da biblioteca
Nas classes herdeiras do objeto gráfico abstrato, deveremos modificar algumas propriedades suportadas pelo objeto, para que elas possam ser levadas em conta ao pesquisar e classificar e ao exibir as propriedades no log do terminal. Nos arquivos GStdFiboArcObj.mqh e GStdGannFanObj.mqh incluímos a string para que o objeto suporte a propriedade "Valor de nível":
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| real property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdFiboArcObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
No mesmo método dos arquivos GStdExpansionObj.mqh, GStdFiboChannelObj.mqh, GStdFiboFanObj.mqh, GStdFiboObj.mqh, GStdFiboTimesObj.mqh e GStdPitchforkObj.mqh vamos fazer tais mudanças, para suporte da mesma propriedade:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| real property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdPitchforkObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
No arquivo da classe do objeto "Linha horizontal" do arquivo GStdHLineObj.mqh, removemos a propriedade "Hora do ponto de pivô" do método que retorna um sinalizador que indica que o objeto suporta uma propriedade inteira, pois de fato o objeto para plotagem utiliza apenas o preço:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| integer property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdHLineObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Para construir o objeto "linha vertical", localizado no arquivo GStdVLineObj.mqh, na verdade é apenas usado o tempo, por isso, removemos tudo do método que retorna o sinalizador que indica que o objeto suporta uma propriedade real, já que o objeto não suporta nenhuma propriedade real:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| real property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdVLineObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
No último artigo deixamos um erro sem corrigir que não nos permitia controlar as mudanças nas propriedades dos pontos de pivô e nos níveis de um objeto que usava mais de dois pontos de pivô para ser construído ou que tinha mais de dois níveis. A questão está no método que acrescenta o número especificado de células ao final da matriz. Um ponteiro para um objeto criado externamente era passado para o método e um número específico destes indicadores era adicionado à matriz:
//--- Add the specified number of cells with objects to the end of the array bool AddQuantity(const string source,const int total,CObject *object) { //--- Declare the variable for storing the result of adding objects to the list bool res=true; //--- in the list by the number of added objects passed to the method for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { //--- if failed to add the object to the list if(!this.Add(object)) { //--- display the appropriate message, add 'false' to the variable value //--- and move on to the loop next iteration CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); res &=false; continue; } } //--- Return the total result of adding the specified number of objects to the list return res; }
Mas trata-se de exatamente o mesmo objeto. Simplesmente passamos um ponteiro para um objeto criado em algum lugar fora do método, e num loop multiplicamos os ponteiros pertinentes. Por isso, a alteração nas propriedades do próprio objeto afeta todos os ponteiros, porque eles também se referem ao mesmo objeto. Assim, preenchemos a matriz com cópias da mesma propriedade do objeto, não com diferentes propriedades. Consequentemente, se o objeto tiver mais de um ponto de pivô, multiplicaremos o segundo ponto de pivô pelo número especificado. Anteriormente, escrevíamos a propriedade do segundo ponto de pivô na matriz, em vez de controlarmos os valores reais do segundo, terceiro, quarto, quinto ponto. E isso nos impedia de obter, monitorar e alterar os valores do verdadeiro ponto de pivô. A alteração do segundo ponto de pivô fazia com que as alterações em questão fossem copiadas para o terceiro, quarto e quinto pontos do objeto.
Faremos isso. Vamos adicionar mais um método para criar um novo objeto de dados. Esse método criará um novo objeto-propriedade, e adicionaremos essa nova propriedade (e não um ponteiro, como anteriormente) à matriz no método AddQuantity(). Anteriormente simplesmente adicionávamos os ponteiros criados externamente à ela.
Como temos três conjuntos de classes idênticas no arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\XDimArray.mqh (classes para criar matrizes dinâmicos multidimensionais inteiras, reais e de string), veremos o exemplo da classes para criar uma matriz dinâmica multidimensional inteira.
Em uma classe de uma dimensão de uma matriz long escrevemos um método para criar um novo objeto de dados:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Class of a single long array dimension | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CDimLong : public CArrayObj { private: //--- Create a new data object CDataUnitLong *CreateData(const string source,const long value=0) { //--- Create a new long data object CDataUnitLong *data=new CDataUnitLong(); //--- If failed to create an object, inform of that in the journal if(data==NULL) ::Print(source,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_LONG_DATA_OBJ)); //--- Otherwise, set the value passed to the method for the object else data.Value=value; //--- Return the pointer to the object or NULL return data; } //--- Get long data object from the array
Aqui simplesmente criamos um novo objeto de dados long e definir seu valor passado para o método. Se o objeto não puder ser criado, imrpimimos uma mensagem no log. O método retorna um ponteiro para o objeto criado ou NULL em caso de erro.
No método AddQuantity() fazemos alterações:
//--- Add the specified number of cells with data to the end of the array bool AddQuantity(const string source,const int total,const long value=0) { //--- Declare the variable for storing the result of adding objects to the list bool res=true; //--- in the list by the number of added objects passed to the method for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { //--- Create a new long data object CDataUnitLong *data=this.CreateData(DFUN,value); //--- If failed to create an object, inform of that and move on to the next iteration if(data==NULL) { res &=false; continue; } data.Value=value; //--- if failed to add the object to the list if(!this.Add(data)) { //--- display the appropriate message, remove the object and add 'false' to the variable value //--- and move on to the loop next iteration CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); delete data; res &=false; continue; } } //--- Return the total result of adding the specified number of objects to the list return res; }
Agora um ponteiro para o objeto não será passado para o método, mas, sim, o valor a ser atribuído à propriedade recém-criada. E num loop criamos um novo objeto a cada vez e adicionamos à lista.
No método Increase() (no qual criávamos um novo objeto e passávamos um ponteiro para seu método AddQuantity()), agora chamamos simplesmente o método AddQuantity(), porque agora dentro do método AddQuantity() num loop são criados novos objetos e adicionados à matriz.
Removemos este bloco de código do método:
//--- Increase the number of data cells by the specified value, return the number of added elements int Increase(const int total,const long value=0) { //--- Save the current array size int size_prev=this.Total(); //--- Create a new long data object CDataUnitLong *data=new CDataUnitLong(); //--- If failed to create an object, inform of that and return zero if(data==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_LONG_DATA_OBJ)); return 0; } //--- Set the specified value to a newly created object data.Value=value; //--- Add the specified number of object instances to the list //--- and return the difference between the obtained and previous array size this.AddQuantity(DFUN,total,data); return this.Total()-size_prev; }
E agora ao método chamado AddQuantity() devemos passar o valor original (do objeto de dados recém-adicionado à matriz), não um ponteiro:
//--- Increase the number of data cells by the specified value, return the number of added elements int Increase(const int total,const long value=0) { //--- Save the current array size int size_prev=this.Total(); //--- Add the specified number of object instances to the list //--- and return the difference between the obtained and previous array size this.AddQuantity(DFUN,total,value); return this.Total()-size_prev; }
Exatamente as mesmas alterações foram feitas nas outras classes deste arquivo, e não as repetiremos, porque são idênticas.
Todas as alterações podem ser encontradas nos arquivos anexados ao artigo.
No arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh incluímos os índices das novas mensagens:
//--- CGraphElementsCollection MSG_GRAPH_ELM_COLLECTION_ERR_OBJ_ALREADY_EXISTS, // Error. A chart control object already exists with chart id MSG_GRAPH_ELM_COLLECTION_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CTRL_OBJ,// Failed to create chart control object with chart ID MSG_GRAPH_ELM_COLLECTION_ERR_FAILED_GET_CTRL_OBJ, // Failed to get chart control object with chart ID MSG_GRAPH_ELM_COLLECTION_ERR_GR_OBJ_ALREADY_EXISTS,// Such graphical object already exists: //--- GStdGraphObj MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ, // Failed to create the class object for a graphical object MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_STD_GRAPH_OBJ, // Failed to create a graphical object MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_NOT_FIND_SUBWINDOW, // Failed to find the chart subwindow
...
MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_BMP_FILE_STATE_ON, // On state MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_BMP_FILE_STATE_OFF, // Off state //--- CDataPropObj MSG_DATA_PROP_OBJ_OUT_OF_PROP_RANGE, // Passed property is out of object property range //--- CGraphElementsCollection MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_GET_ADDED_OBJ_LIST, // Failed to get the list of newly added objects MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_DETACH_OBJ_FROM_LIST, // Failed to remove a graphical object from the list MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_CREATE_EVN_CTRL_INDICATOR, // Indicator for controlling and sending events created MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_CREATE_EVN_CTRL_INDICATOR, // Failed to create the indicator for controlling and sending events MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_CLOSED_CHARTS, // Chart windows closed: MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_OBJECTS_ON_CLOSED_CHARTS, // Objects removed together with charts: }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
e os textos que correspondem aos índices recém-adicionados:
//--- CGraphElementsCollection {"Ошибка. Уже существует объект управления чартами с идентификатором чарта ","Error. A chart control object already exists with chart id "}, {"Не удалось создать объект управления чартами с идентификатором чарта ","Failed to create chart control object with chart id "}, {"Не удалось получить объект управления чартами с идентификатором чарта ","Failed to get chart control object with chart id "}, {"Такой графический объект уже существует: ","Such a graphic object already exists: "}, //--- GStdGraphObj {"Не удалось создать объект класса для графического объекта ","Failed to create class object for graphic object"}, {"Не удалось создать графический объект ","Failed to create graphic object "}, {"Не удалось найти подокно графика","Could not find chart subwindow"},
...
{"Состояние \"On\"","State \"On\""}, {"Состояние \"Off\"","State \"Off\""}, //--- CDataPropObj {"Переданное свойство находится за пределами диапазона свойств объекта","The passed property is outside the range of the object's properties"}, //--- CGraphElementsCollection {"Не удалось получить список вновь добавленных объектов","Failed to get the list of newly added objects"}, {"Не удалось изъять графический объект из списка","Failed to detach graphic object from the list"}, {"Создан индикатор контроля и отправки событий","An indicator for monitoring and sending events has been created"}, {"Не удалось создать индикатор контроля и отправки событий","Failed to create indicator for monitoring and sending events"}, {"Закрыто окон графиков: ","Closed chart windows: "}, {"С ними удалено объектов: ","Objects removed with them: "}, }; //+---------------------------------------------------------------------+
Vamos fazer pequenas correções na classe do objeto base dos objetos gráficos da biblioteca.
Os objetos gráficos têm propriedades bool que retornam sinalizadores que indicam algumas propriedades do objeto. Na classe do objeto gráfico abstrato, temos métodos que retornam e definem esses sinalizadores. E nos nomes destes métodos, existem uma indicação de que o método estabelece uma sinalizador, assim:
SetFlagDrawLines (exibição de linhas para ondas Elliott). Mas na classe do objeto base dos objetos gráficos da biblioteca, o método correspondente já é chamado de SetDrawLines(). Dessa maneira, se tentarmos colocar este sinalizador para o objeto, veremos dois dicas para selecionar o método, o que é confuso e, além disso, se for selecionado um método da classe base do objeto gráfico em vez de um abstrato, não faremos nenhuma alteração nas propriedades escritas nas matrizes deste objeto; simplesmente daremos um comando para mudar a propriedade no próprio objeto gráfico, porém no objeto da classe esta mudança da propriedade em questão não acontecerá. Por isso, devemos renomear todos esses métodos para que sejam escritos da mesma forma, e não cometer o erro ao escolher entre dois métodos (posteriormente, acho que devemos fazer com que os tipos de retorno desses métodos sejam os mesmos, para permitir que o próprio compilador selecione sem ambiguidade o método correto).
No arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GBaseObj.mqh fazemos as correções necessárias:
//--- Set the "Background object" flag bool SetFlagBack(const bool flag) { ::ResetLastError(); if(::ObjectSetInteger(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name,OBJPROP_BACK,flag)) { this.m_back=flag; return true; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true); return false; } //--- Set the "Object selection" flag bool SetFlagSelected(const bool flag) { ::ResetLastError(); if(::ObjectSetInteger(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,flag)) { this.m_selected=flag; return true; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true); return false; } //--- Set the "Object selection" flag bool SetFlagSelectable(const bool flag) { ::ResetLastError(); if(::ObjectSetInteger(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,flag)) { this.m_selectable=flag; return true; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true); return false; } //--- Set the "Disable displaying the name of a graphical object in the terminal object list" flag bool SetFlagHidden(const bool flag) { ::ResetLastError(); if(::ObjectSetInteger(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,flag)) { this.m_hidden=flag; return true; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true); return false; }
Agora movemos as classes destinadas à criação de uma matriz dinâmica multidimensional para um arquivo separado. Nós as modificaremos um pouco para que sejam uma ferramenta para criação de um objeto-propriedade para qualquer um dos objetos da biblioteca que use matrizes para armazenar propriedades (inteiras, reais e de string).
Na pasta de classes de serviço e funções \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\ criamos o novo arquivo Properties.mqh. Vamos transferir para ele todas as classes destinadas à criação de uma matriz bidimensional de propriedades do objeto e à criação do objeto-propriedades - passadas e presentes, que escrevemos no último artigo diretamente no corpo da classe do objeto gráfico padrão abstrato CGStdGraphObj, propriedades essas mostradas a seguir:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| The class of the abstract standard graphical object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CGStdGraphObj : public CGBaseObj { private: //--- Object property class class CDataPropObj { private: CArrayObj m_list; // list of property objects int m_total_int; // Number of integer parameters int m_total_dbl; // Number of real parameters int m_total_str; // Number of string parameters //--- Return the index of the array the (1) double and (2) string properties are actually located at int IndexProp(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return(int)property-this.m_total_int; } int IndexProp(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) const { return(int)property-this.m_total_int-this.m_total_dbl; } public: //--- Return the pointer to (1) the list of property objects, as well as to the object of (2) integer, (3) real and (4) string properties CArrayObj *GetList(void) { return &this.m_list; } CXDimArrayLong *Long() const { return this.m_list.At(0); } CXDimArrayDouble *Double() const { return this.m_list.At(1); } CXDimArrayString *String() const { return this.m_list.At(2); } //--- Set object's (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties void Set(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property,int index,long value) { this.Long().Set(property,index,value); } void Set(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property,int index,double value) { this.Double().Set(this.IndexProp(property),index,value); } void Set(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property,int index,string value) { this.String().Set(this.IndexProp(property),index,value); } //--- Return object’s (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string property from the properties array long Get(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property,int index) const { return this.Long().Get(property,index); } double Get(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property,int index) const { return this.Double().Get(this.IndexProp(property),index); } string Get(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property,int index) const { return this.String().Get(this.IndexProp(property),index); } //--- Return the size of the specified first dimension data array int Size(const int range) const { if(range<this.m_total_int) return this.Long().Size(range); else if(range<this.m_total_int+this.m_total_dbl) return this.Double().Size(this.IndexProp((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)range)); else if(range<this.m_total_int+this.m_total_dbl+this.m_total_str) return this.String().Size(this.IndexProp((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)range)); return 0; } //--- Set the array size in the specified dimensionality bool SetSizeRange(const int range,const int size) { if(range<this.m_total_int) return this.Long().SetSizeRange(range,size); else if(range<this.m_total_int+this.m_total_dbl) return this.Double().SetSizeRange(this.IndexProp((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)range),size); else if(range<this.m_total_int+this.m_total_dbl+this.m_total_str) return this.String().SetSizeRange(this.IndexProp((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)range),size); return false; } //--- Constructor CDataPropObj(const int prop_total_integer,const int prop_total_double,const int prop_total_string) { this.m_total_int=prop_total_integer; this.m_total_dbl=prop_total_double; this.m_total_str=prop_total_string; this.m_list.Add(new CXDimArrayLong(this.m_total_int, 1)); this.m_list.Add(new CXDimArrayDouble(this.m_total_dbl,1)); this.m_list.Add(new CXDimArrayString(this.m_total_str,1)); } //--- Destructor ~CDataPropObj() { m_list.Clear(); m_list.Shutdown(); } }; //--- Data class of the current and previous properties class CProperty { public: CDataPropObj *Curr; // Pointer to the current properties object CDataPropObj *Prev; // Pointer to the previous properties object //--- Set the array size ('size') in the specified dimension ('range') bool SetSizeRange(const int range,const int size) { return(this.Curr.SetSizeRange(range,size) && this.Prev.SetSizeRange(range,size) ? true : false); } //--- Return the size of the specified array of the (1) current and (2) previous first dimension data int CurrSize(const int range) const { return Curr.Size(range); } int PrevSize(const int range) const { return Prev.Size(range); } //--- Copy the current data to the previous one void CurrentToPrevious(void) { //--- Copy all integer properties for(int i=0;i<this.Curr.Long().Total();i++) for(int r=0;r<this.Curr.Long().Size(i);r++) this.Prev.Long().Set(i,r,this.Curr.Long().Get(i,r)); //--- Copy all real properties for(int i=0;i<this.Curr.Double().Total();i++) for(int r=0;r<this.Curr.Double().Size(i);r++) this.Prev.Double().Set(i,r,this.Curr.Double().Get(i,r)); //--- Copy all string properties for(int i=0;i<this.Curr.String().Total();i++) for(int r=0;r<this.Curr.String().Size(i);r++) this.Prev.String().Set(i,r,this.Curr.String().Get(i,r)); } //--- Constructor CProperty(const int prop_int_total,const int prop_double_total,const int prop_string_total) { this.Curr=new CDataPropObj(prop_int_total,prop_double_total,prop_string_total); this.Prev=new CDataPropObj(prop_int_total,prop_double_total,prop_string_total); } };
E agora precisamos nos livrar da referência a qualquer enumeração pertencente a um determinado objeto de classe, a fim de tornar a classe universal.
Por este motivo, substituímos todas as enumerações (pelas quais os métodos que retornavam o índice de propriedade real foram selecionados) por variáveis regulares int, e a fim de calcular os índices das propriedades passamos o valor máximo de propriedade real e de string aos construtores das classes (a propriedade inteira não tem desvio de seu valor e corresponde totalmente ao valor do índice de propriedade), e depois simplesmente calculamos os valores reais com base no valor da propriedade e o valor máximo das propriedades. Como de costume, a ideia parece mais clara quando exibida como um código.
Na classe recém-criada \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\Properties.mqh incluímos as seguintes classes:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Properties.mqh | //| Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict // Necessary for mql4 //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "XDimArray.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Object property class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Object property class class CDataPropObj : public CObject { private: CArrayObj m_list; // list of property objects int m_total_int; // Number of integer parameters int m_total_dbl; // Number of real parameters int m_total_str; // Number of string parameters int m_prop_max_dbl; // Maximum possible real property value int m_prop_max_str; // Maximum possible string property value //--- Return the index of the array the int, double or string property is actually located at int IndexProp(int property) const { //--- If the passed value is less than the number of integer parameters, //--- this is an integer property. Return the value passed to the method if(property<this.m_total_int) return property; //--- Otherwise if the passed value is less than the maximum possible real property value, //--- then this is a real property - return the calculated index in the array of real properties else if(property<this.m_prop_max_dbl) return property-this.m_total_int; //--- Otherwise if the passed value is less than the maximum possible string property value, //--- then this is a string property - return the calculated index in the array of string properties else if(property<this.m_prop_max_str) return property-this.m_total_int-this.m_total_dbl; //--- Otherwise, if the passed value exceeds the maximum range of all values of all properties, //--- inform of this in the journal and return INT_MAX causing the error //--- accessing the array in XDimArray file classes which send the appropriate warning to the journal CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_DATA_PROP_OBJ_OUT_OF_PROP_RANGE); return INT_MAX; } public: //--- Return the pointer to (1) the list of property objects, as well as to the object of (2) integer, (3) real and (4) string properties CArrayObj *GetList(void) { return &this.m_list; } CXDimArrayLong *Long() const { return this.m_list.At(0); } CXDimArrayDouble *Double() const { return this.m_list.At(1); } CXDimArrayString *String() const { return this.m_list.At(2); } //--- Set (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties in the appropriate property object void SetLong(int property,int index,long value) { this.Long().Set(property,index,value); } void SetDouble(int property,int index,double value) { this.Double().Set(this.IndexProp(property),index,value); } void SetString(int property,int index,string value) { this.String().Set(this.IndexProp(property),index,value); } //--- Return (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string property from the appropriate object long GetLong(int property,int index) const { return this.Long().Get(property,index); } double GetDouble(int property,int index) const { return this.Double().Get(this.IndexProp(property),index); } string GetString(int property,int index) const { return this.String().Get(this.IndexProp(property),index); } //--- Return the size of the specified first dimension data array int Size(const int range) const { if(range<this.m_total_int) return this.Long().Size(range); else if(range<this.m_prop_max_dbl) return this.Double().Size(this.IndexProp(range)); else if(range<this.m_prop_max_str) return this.String().Size(this.IndexProp(range)); return 0; } //--- Set the array size in the specified dimensionality bool SetSizeRange(const int range,const int size) { if(range<this.m_total_int) return this.Long().SetSizeRange(range,size); else if(range<this.m_prop_max_dbl) return this.Double().SetSizeRange(this.IndexProp(range),size); else if(range<this.m_prop_max_str) return this.String().SetSizeRange(this.IndexProp(range),size); return false; } //--- Constructor CDataPropObj(const int prop_total_integer,const int prop_total_double,const int prop_total_string) { //--- Set the passed amounts of integer, real and string properties in the variables this.m_total_int=prop_total_integer; this.m_total_dbl=prop_total_double; this.m_total_str=prop_total_string; //--- Calculate and set the maximum values of real and string properties to the variables this.m_prop_max_dbl=this.m_total_int+this.m_total_dbl; this.m_prop_max_str=this.m_total_int+this.m_total_dbl+this.m_total_str; //--- Add newly created objects of integer, real and string properties to the list this.m_list.Add(new CXDimArrayLong(this.m_total_int, 1)); this.m_list.Add(new CXDimArrayDouble(this.m_total_dbl,1)); this.m_list.Add(new CXDimArrayString(this.m_total_str,1)); } //--- Destructor ~CDataPropObj() { m_list.Clear(); m_list.Shutdown(); } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Data class of the current and previous properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CProperties : public CObject { private: CArrayObj m_list; // List for storing the pointers to property objects public: CDataPropObj *Curr; // Pointer to the current properties object CDataPropObj *Prev; // Pointer to the previous properties object //--- Set the array size ('size') in the specified dimension ('range') bool SetSizeRange(const int range,const int size) { return(this.Curr.SetSizeRange(range,size) && this.Prev.SetSizeRange(range,size) ? true : false); } //--- Return the size of the specified array of the (1) current and (2) previous first dimension data int CurrSize(const int range) const { return Curr.Size(range); } int PrevSize(const int range) const { return Prev.Size(range); } //--- Copy the current data to the previous one void CurrentToPrevious(void) { //--- Copy all integer properties for(int i=0;i<this.Curr.Long().Total();i++) for(int r=0;r<this.Curr.Long().Size(i);r++) this.Prev.Long().Set(i,r,this.Curr.Long().Get(i,r)); //--- Copy all real properties for(int i=0;i<this.Curr.Double().Total();i++) for(int r=0;r<this.Curr.Double().Size(i);r++) this.Prev.Double().Set(i,r,this.Curr.Double().Get(i,r)); //--- Copy all string properties for(int i=0;i<this.Curr.String().Total();i++) for(int r=0;r<this.Curr.String().Size(i);r++) this.Prev.String().Set(i,r,this.Curr.String().Get(i,r)); } //--- Constructor CProperties(const int prop_int_total,const int prop_double_total,const int prop_string_total) { //--- Create new objects of the current and previous properties this.Curr=new CDataPropObj(prop_int_total,prop_double_total,prop_string_total); this.Prev=new CDataPropObj(prop_int_total,prop_double_total,prop_string_total); //--- Add newly created objects to the list this.m_list.Add(this.Curr); this.m_list.Add(this.Prev); } //--- Destructor ~CProperties() { this.m_list.Clear(); this.m_list.Shutdown(); } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Todas as explicações principais estão escritas nos comentários do código. Sugiro que você mesmo simplesmente compare estas classes com as que fizemos no último artigo no arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdGraphObj.mqh.
Agora modificamos a classe do objeto gráfico padrão abstrato no arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdGraphObj.mqh.
Em primeiro lugar, anexamos a ele o arquivo de classes de propriedades do objeto recém criado:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| GStdGraphObj.mqh | //| Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict // Necessary for mql4 //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "..\GBaseObj.mqh" #include "..\..\..\Services\Properties.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| The class of the abstract standard graphical object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CGStdGraphObj : public CGBaseObj {
Consequentemente, nossas classes para os objetos-propriedades já foram apagadas da seção privada pertinente, nesta última foi declarado o ponteiro para o objeto de propriedades, e em cada um dos métodos Get e Set da seção pública da classe há uma chamada para o devido método de tal objeto:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| The class of the abstract standard graphical object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CGStdGraphObj : public CGBaseObj { private: CProperties *Prop; // Pointer to the properties object int m_pivots; // Number of object reference points //--- Read and set (1) the time and (2) the price of the specified object pivot point void SetTimePivot(const int index); void SetPricePivot(const int index); //--- Read and set (1) color, (2) style, (3) width, (4) value, (5) text of the specified object level void SetLevelColor(const int index); void SetLevelStyle(const int index); void SetLevelWidth(const int index); void SetLevelValue(const int index); void SetLevelText(const int index); //--- Read and set the BMP file name for the "Bitmap Level" object. Index: 0 - ON, 1 - OFF void SetBMPFile(const int index); public: //--- Set object's (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties void SetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property,int index,long value) { this.Prop.Curr.SetLong(property,index,value); } void SetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property,int index,double value) { this.Prop.Curr.SetDouble(property,index,value); } void SetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property,int index,string value) { this.Prop.Curr.SetString(property,index,value); } //--- Return object’s (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string property from the properties array long GetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property,int index) const { return this.Prop.Curr.GetLong(property,index); } double GetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property,int index) const { return this.Prop.Curr.GetDouble(property,index); } string GetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property,int index) const { return this.Prop.Curr.GetString(property,index); } //--- Set object's previous (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties void SetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property,int index,long value) { this.Prop.Prev.SetLong(property,index,value); } void SetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property,int index,double value){ this.Prop.Prev.SetDouble(property,index,value); } void SetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property,int index,string value){ this.Prop.Prev.SetString(property,index,value); } //--- Return object’s (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string property from the previous properties array long GetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property,int index) const { return this.Prop.Prev.GetLong(property,index); } double GetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property,int index) const { return this.Prop.Prev.GetDouble(property,index); } string GetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property,int index) const { return this.Prop.Prev.GetString(property,index); } //--- Return itself CGStdGraphObj *GetObject(void) { return &this;}
À seção pública adicionamos destruidor da classe em que vamos remover o objeto de propriedades:
//--- Default constructor CGStdGraphObj(){ this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ; m_group=WRONG_VALUE; } //--- Destructor ~CGStdGraphObj() { if(this.Prop!=NULL) delete this.Prop; } protected: //--- Protected parametric constructor CGStdGraphObj(const ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP group, const long chart_id, const int pivots, const string name);
Na seção de métodos de acesso simplificado e configuração de propriedades de objeto gráfico modificamos os métodos que definem os sinalizadores de propriedades:
//--- Background object bool Back(void) const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK,0); } void SetFlagBack(const bool flag) { if(CGBaseObj::SetFlagBack(flag)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK,0,flag); } //--- Priority of a graphical object for receiving the event of clicking on a chart long Zorder(void) const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER,0); } void SetZorder(const long value) { if(CGBaseObj::SetZorder(value)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER,0,value); } //--- Disable displaying the name of a graphical object in the terminal object list bool Hidden(void) const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN,0); } void SetFlagHidden(const bool flag) { if(CGBaseObj::SetFlagHidden(flag)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN,0,flag); } //--- Object selection bool Selected(void) const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED,0); } void SetFlagSelected(const bool flag) { if(CGBaseObj::SetFlagSelected(flag)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED,0,flag); } //--- Object availability bool Selectable(void) const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE,0); } void SetFlagSelectable(const bool flag) { if(CGBaseObj::SetFlagSelectable(flag)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE,0,flag); } //--- Time coordinate
Quanto ao método que copia a propriedade atual para as anteriores, vamos movê-lo da seção privada para a pública:
//--- Return the description of the object visibility on timeframes string VisibleOnTimeframeDescription(void); //--- Re-write all graphical object properties void PropertiesRefresh(void); //--- Check object property changes void PropertiesCheckChanged(void); //--- Copy the current data to the previous one void PropertiesCopyToPrevData(void); private: //--- Get and save (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties void GetAndSaveINT(void); void GetAndSaveDBL(void); void GetAndSaveSTR(void); }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
No construtor paramétrico protegido criamos um novo objeto de propriedades do objeto gráfico:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Protected parametric constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CGStdGraphObj::CGStdGraphObj(const ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP group, const long chart_id,const int pivots, const string name) { //--- Create the property object with the default values this.Prop=new CProperties(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL); //--- Set the number of pivot points and object levels
Ao construtor da classe do objeto de propriedades transferimos o número de propriedades inteiras, reais e de string do objeto gráfico:
Quanto ao método que recebe propriedades inteiras de um objeto gráfico e as armazena nas propriedades do objeto da classe, precisamos verificar se o número de níveis do objeto mudou e, se assim for, deveremos alterar o tamanho das matrizes de propriedades onde armazenados os valores dos níveis.
Caso contrário, ao definir as propriedades dos níveis teremos um erro de valores fora da matriz:
//--- Properties belonging to different graphical objects this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL,0,::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),this.Name(),OBJPROP_FILL)); // Fill an object with color this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY,0,::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),this.Name(),OBJPROP_READONLY)); // Ability to edit text in the Edit object this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS,0,::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),this.Name(),OBJPROP_LEVELS)); // Number of levels if(this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS,0)!=this.GetPropertyPrev(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS,0)) // Check if the number of levels has changed { this.Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR,this.Levels()); this.Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE,this.Levels()); this.Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH,this.Levels()); this.Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE,this.Levels()); this.Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT,this.Levels()); } for(int i=0;i<this.Levels();i++) // Level data { this.SetLevelColor(i); this.SetLevelStyle(i); this.SetLevelWidth(i); } this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN,0,::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),this.Name(),OBJPROP_ALIGN)); // Horizontal text alignment in the Edit object (OBJ_EDIT)
Vamos simplificar o método que verifica as alterações nas propriedades do objeto:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Check object property changes | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGStdGraphObj::PropertiesCheckChanged(void) { bool changed=false; int begin=0, end=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for(int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)i; if(!this.SupportProperty(prop)) continue; for(int j=0;j<Prop.CurrSize(prop);j++) { if(this.GetProperty(prop,j)!=this.GetPropertyPrev(prop,j)) { changed=true; ::Print(DFUN,this.Name(),": ",TextByLanguage(" Изменённое свойство: "," Modified property: "),this.GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } } } begin=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for(int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if(!this.SupportProperty(prop)) continue; for(int j=0;j<Prop.CurrSize(prop);j++) { if(this.GetProperty(prop,j)!=this.GetPropertyPrev(prop,j)) { changed=true; ::Print(DFUN,this.Name(),": ",TextByLanguage(" Изменённое свойство: "," Modified property: "),this.GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } } } begin=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for(int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)i; if(!this.SupportProperty(prop)) continue; for(int j=0;j<Prop.CurrSize(prop);j++) { if(this.GetProperty(prop,j)!=this.GetPropertyPrev(prop,j)) { changed=true; ::Print(DFUN,this.Name(),": ",TextByLanguage(" Изменённое свойство: "," Modified property: "),this.GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } } } if(changed) PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Na implementação anterior do método, usávamos uma construção if-else para verificar se a propriedade possuía vários valores (como o tempo do ponto de pivô), e cada uma dessas propriedades foi processada num bloco de código separado. Mas, como para cada uma das propriedades podemos saber o tamanho da matriz de propriedades, basta percorrer o número de valores de uma propriedade num loop de acordo com o tamanho da segunda dimensão da matriz. Para uma propriedade, o tamanho da segunda dimensão é 1, para muitas propriedade, é o número de valores das multipropriedades dessa propriedade. Assim, podemos fazer tudo num loop para cada uma das propriedades do objeto, o que fizemos acima.
No mesmo arquivo, foram feitas pequenas melhorias, como a alteração nos nomes dos métodos. Exemplo LevelColorsDescription() foi renomeado para LevelsColorDescription(), o que é mais consistente com a finalidade do método. Não consideraremos essa mudança de nome, você pode vê-la nos arquivos anexados ao artigo.
Cada um dos objetos de biblioteca tem seu próprio identificador de objeto. Por este identificador, além de outras propriedades do objeto, é possível identificá-lo. Na classe-coleção de elementos gráficos, temos duas coleções: uma de elementos gráficos, cujo desenvolvimento suspendemos até a conclusão do desenvolvimento da coleção de objetos gráficos, na qual estamos trabalhando atualmente, e que, por sua vez, contém objetos gráficos padrão criados manualmente e outros programaticamente. Hoje vamos apenas começar a desenvolver funcionalidades para criação programática de objetos gráficos padrão.
Assim, voltando aos identificadores de objetos: os identificadores de objetos gráficos criados programaticamente estarão na faixa de 1 a 10000 inclusive. Os valores dos identificadores para objetos gráficos criados manualmente começarão a partir de 10001.
Vamos escrever este valor limite no arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh:
//--- Pending request type IDs #define PENDING_REQUEST_ID_TYPE_ERR (1) // Type of a pending request created based on the server return code #define PENDING_REQUEST_ID_TYPE_REQ (2) // Type of a pending request created by request //--- Timeseries parameters #define SERIES_DEFAULT_BARS_COUNT (1000) // Required default amount of timeseries data #define PAUSE_FOR_SYNC_ATTEMPTS (16) // Amount of pause milliseconds between synchronization attempts #define ATTEMPTS_FOR_SYNC (5) // Number of attempts to receive synchronization with the server //--- Tick series parameters #define TICKSERIES_DEFAULT_DAYS_COUNT (1) // Required number of days for tick data in default series #define TICKSERIES_MAX_DATA_TOTAL (200000) // Maximum number of stored tick data of a single symbol //--- Parameters of the DOM snapshot series #define MBOOKSERIES_DEFAULT_DAYS_COUNT (1) // The default required number of days for DOM snapshots in the series #define MBOOKSERIES_MAX_DATA_TOTAL (200000) // Maximum number of stored DOM snapshots of a single symbol //--- Canvas parameters #define PAUSE_FOR_CANV_UPDATE (16) // Canvas update frequency #define NULL_COLOR (0x00FFFFFF) // Zero for the canvas with the alpha channel #define OUTER_AREA_SIZE (16) // Size of one side of the outer area around the workspace //--- Graphical object parameters #define PROGRAM_OBJ_MAX_ID (10000) // Maximum value of an ID of a graphical object belonging to a program //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Enumerations | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Métodos para criar objetos gráficos padrão programaticamente
Já temos métodos que rastreiam a criação de objetos gráficos no gráfico manualmente, que criam objetos de classe correspondentes e que os adicionam à lista-coleção. É claro que eu gostaria de usá-los para as tarefas atuais, mas há algumas questões que tornaram necessário não usar métodos que já estão parcialmente prontos. Simplesmente porque rastreamos a aparência dos objetos gráficos no temporizador, e ao criar um objeto programmaticamente, não queremos esperar pelo próximo tick do temporizador para determinar que tipo de objeto foi criado e como - programática ou manualmente.
Faremos o contrário, criaremos métodos na classe-coleção de elementos gráficos para criar objetos gráficos padrão. Imediatamente após a criação do objeto, criaremos o objeto de classe correspondente e o colocaremos na coleção. Mas vamos adicionar a busca de alterações nas propriedades deste objeto à funcionalidade já criada. Dessa forma, poderemos criar objetos rapidamente e adicioná-los à coleção, mas ao mesmo tempo rastrear sua alteração, independentemente de como o objeto foi criado. Isso tornará mais fácil a criação de objetos gráficos compostos e gerenciar suas propriedades no futuro.
O nome do objeto gráfico criado programaticamente conterá o nome do programa a partir do qual o objeto foi criado. Isso permitirá distinguir objetos gráficos "próprios" daqueles criados manualmente.
Para fazer isso, no arquivo da classe-coleção de elementos gráficos \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh na classe de gerenciamento de objetos do gráfico na seção privada adicionamos uma nova variável para armazenar o nome do programa:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Chart object management class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CChartObjectsControl : public CObject { private: CArrayObj m_list_new_graph_obj; // List of added graphical objects ENUM_TIMEFRAMES m_chart_timeframe; // Chart timeframe long m_chart_id; // Chart ID long m_chart_id_main; // Control program chart ID string m_chart_symbol; // Chart symbol bool m_is_graph_obj_event; // Event flag in the list of graphical objects int m_total_objects; // Number of graphical objects int m_last_objects; // Number of graphical objects during the previous check int m_delta_graph_obj; // Difference in the number of graphical objects compared to the previous check int m_handle_ind; // Event controller indicator handle string m_name_ind; // Short name of the event controller indicator string m_name_program; // Program name //--- Return the name of the last graphical object added to the chart string LastAddedGraphObjName(void); //--- Set the permission to track mouse events and graphical objects void SetMouseEvent(void); public:
Na seção pública da classe removemos a indicação do identificador do gráfico do método CreateNewGraphObj(), já que ele é uma das propriedades primárias do objeto de gerenciamento de objetos do gráfico e pode ser obtido diretamente do objeto, em vez de ser passado para o método.
Nos construtores de classe, definimos o valor do nome do programa para a variável correspondente:
public: //--- Return the variable values ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe(void) const { return this.m_chart_timeframe; } long ChartID(void) const { return this.m_chart_id; } string Symbol(void) const { return this.m_chart_symbol; } bool IsEvent(void) const { return this.m_is_graph_obj_event; } int TotalObjects(void) const { return this.m_total_objects; } int Delta(void) const { return this.m_delta_graph_obj; } //--- Create a new standard graphical object CGStdGraphObj *CreateNewGraphObj(const ENUM_OBJECT obj_type,const string name); //--- Return the list of newly added objects CArrayObj *GetListNewAddedObj(void) { return &this.m_list_new_graph_obj;} //--- Create the event control indicator bool CreateEventControlInd(const long chart_id_main); //--- Add the event control indicator to the chart bool AddEventControlInd(void); //--- Check the chart objects void Refresh(void); //--- Constructors CChartObjectsControl(void) { this.m_name_program=::MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME); this.m_chart_id=::ChartID(); this.m_chart_timeframe=(ENUM_TIMEFRAMES)::ChartPeriod(this.m_chart_id); this.m_chart_symbol=::ChartSymbol(this.m_chart_id); this.m_chart_id_main=::ChartID(); this.m_list_new_graph_obj.Clear(); this.m_list_new_graph_obj.Sort(); this.m_is_graph_obj_event=false; this.m_total_objects=0; this.m_last_objects=0; this.m_delta_graph_obj=0; this.m_name_ind=""; this.m_handle_ind=INVALID_HANDLE; this.SetMouseEvent(); } CChartObjectsControl(const long chart_id) { this.m_name_program=::MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME); this.m_chart_timeframe=(ENUM_TIMEFRAMES)::ChartPeriod(this.m_chart_id); this.m_chart_symbol=::ChartSymbol(this.m_chart_id); this.m_chart_id_main=::ChartID(); this.m_list_new_graph_obj.Clear(); this.m_list_new_graph_obj.Sort(); this.m_chart_id=chart_id; this.m_is_graph_obj_event=false; this.m_total_objects=0; this.m_last_objects=0; this.m_delta_graph_obj=0; this.m_name_ind=""; this.m_handle_ind=INVALID_HANDLE; this.SetMouseEvent(); }
No método que verifica os objetos no gráfico, juntamente com a verificação de nome vazio, também verificaremos se o objeto não foi criado programaticamente:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CChartObjectsControl: Check objects on a chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CChartObjectsControl::Refresh(void) { //--- Graphical objects on the chart this.m_total_objects=::ObjectsTotal(this.ChartID()); this.m_delta_graph_obj=this.m_total_objects-this.m_last_objects; //--- If the number of objects has changed if(this.m_delta_graph_obj!=0) { //--- Create the string and display it in the journal with the chart ID, its symbol and timeframe string txt=", "+(m_delta_graph_obj>0 ? "Added: " : "Deleted: ")+(string)fabs(m_delta_graph_obj)+" obj"; Print(DFUN,"ChartID=",this.ChartID(),", ",this.Symbol(),", ",TimeframeDescription(this.Timeframe()),txt); } //--- If an object is added to the chart if(this.m_delta_graph_obj>0) { //--- find the last added graphical object, select it and write its name string name=this.LastAddedGraphObjName(); if(name!="" && ::StringFind(name,m_name_program)==WRONG_VALUE) { //--- Create the object of the graphical object class corresponding to the added graphical object type ENUM_OBJECT type=(ENUM_OBJECT)::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),name,OBJPROP_TYPE); ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type=ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE(type+OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1); CGStdGraphObj *obj=this.CreateNewGraphObj(type,name); if(obj==NULL) return; //--- Set the object affiliation and add the created object to the list of new objects obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM); if(this.m_list_new_graph_obj.Search(obj)==WRONG_VALUE) { this.m_list_new_graph_obj.Add(obj); } } } //--- save the index of the last added graphical object and the difference with the last check this.m_last_objects=this.m_total_objects; this.m_is_graph_obj_event=(bool)this.m_delta_graph_obj; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Ou seja, se o nome do objeto não contiver uma substring do nome do programa, tal objeto deverá ser tratado por este método, caso contrário, outro método tratará do objeto gráfico criado programaticamente, bem como da sua adição à lista-coleção.
No método de criação de novo objeto de objeto gráfico padrão substituímos todos os chart_id, que foram passados anteriormente para o método, para o valor do ID do gráfico definido para este objeto e que ele gerencia:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CChartObjectsControl: | //| Create a new standard graphical object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CGStdGraphObj *CChartObjectsControl::CreateNewGraphObj(const ENUM_OBJECT obj_type,const string name) { CGStdGraphObj *obj=NULL; switch((int)obj_type) { //--- Lines case OBJ_VLINE : return new CGStdVLineObj(this.ChartID(),name); case OBJ_HLINE : return new CGStdHLineObj(this.ChartID(),name); case OBJ_TREND : return new CGStdTrendObj(this.ChartID(),name); case OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE : return new CGStdTrendByAngleObj(this.ChartID(),name); case OBJ_CYCLES : return new CGStdCyclesObj(this.ChartID(),name); case OBJ_ARROWED_LINE : return new CGStdArrowedLineObj(this.ChartID(),name); //--- Channels case OBJ_CHANNEL : return new CGStdChannelObj(this.ChartID(),name); case OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL : return new CGStdStdDevChannelObj(this.ChartID(),name); case OBJ_REGRESSION : return new CGStdRegressionObj(this.ChartID(),name); case OBJ_PITCHFORK : return new CGStdPitchforkObj(this.ChartID(),name); //--- Gann case OBJ_GANNLINE : return new CGStdGannLineObj(this.ChartID(),name); case OBJ_GANNFAN : return new CGStdGannFanObj(this.ChartID(),name); case OBJ_GANNGRID : return new CGStdGannGridObj(this.ChartID(),name); //--- Fibo case OBJ_FIBO : return new CGStdFiboObj(this.ChartID(),name); case OBJ_FIBOTIMES : return new CGStdFiboTimesObj(this.ChartID(),name); case OBJ_FIBOFAN : return new CGStdFiboFanObj(this.ChartID(),name); case OBJ_FIBOARC : return new CGStdFiboArcObj(this.ChartID(),name); case OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL : return new CGStdFiboChannelObj(this.ChartID(),name); case OBJ_EXPANSION : return new CGStdExpansionObj(this.ChartID(),name); //--- Elliott case OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5 : return new CGStdElliotWave5Obj(this.ChartID(),name); case OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3 : return new CGStdElliotWave3Obj(this.ChartID(),name); //--- Shapes case OBJ_RECTANGLE : return new CGStdRectangleObj(this.ChartID(),name); case OBJ_TRIANGLE : return new CGStdTriangleObj(this.ChartID(),name); case OBJ_ELLIPSE : return new CGStdEllipseObj(this.ChartID(),name); //--- Arrows case OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP : return new CGStdArrowThumbUpObj(this.ChartID(),name); case OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN : return new CGStdArrowThumbDownObj(this.ChartID(),name); case OBJ_ARROW_UP : return new CGStdArrowUpObj(this.ChartID(),name); case OBJ_ARROW_DOWN : return new CGStdArrowDownObj(this.ChartID(),name); case OBJ_ARROW_STOP : return new CGStdArrowStopObj(this.ChartID(),name); case OBJ_ARROW_CHECK : return new CGStdArrowCheckObj(this.ChartID(),name); case OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE : return new CGStdArrowLeftPriceObj(this.ChartID(),name); case OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE : return new CGStdArrowRightPriceObj(this.ChartID(),name); case OBJ_ARROW_BUY : return new CGStdArrowBuyObj(this.ChartID(),name); case OBJ_ARROW_SELL : return new CGStdArrowSellObj(this.ChartID(),name); case OBJ_ARROW : return new CGStdArrowObj(this.ChartID(),name); //--- Graphical objects case OBJ_TEXT : return new CGStdTextObj(this.ChartID(),name); case OBJ_LABEL : return new CGStdLabelObj(this.ChartID(),name); case OBJ_BUTTON : return new CGStdButtonObj(this.ChartID(),name); case OBJ_CHART : return new CGStdChartObj(this.ChartID(),name); case OBJ_BITMAP : return new CGStdBitmapObj(this.ChartID(),name); case OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL : return new CGStdBitmapLabelObj(this.ChartID(),name); case OBJ_EDIT : return new CGStdEditObj(this.ChartID(),name); case OBJ_EVENT : return new CGStdEventObj(this.ChartID(),name); case OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL : return new CGStdRectangleLabelObj(this.ChartID(),name); default : return NULL; } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Na classe da coleção de objetos gráficos CGraphElementsCollection, ao método que retorna o primeiro identificador livre do objeto gráfico adicionamos um sinalizador, indicando o identificador de objeto que precisamos: false se manualmente, true se programaticamente:
//--- Return the first free ID of the graphical (1) object and (2) element on canvas long GetFreeGraphObjID(bool program_object); long GetFreeCanvElmID(void); //--- Add a graphical object to the collection
E declaramos um método privado que cria um novo objeto gráfico padrão:
//--- Remove the object of managing charts from the list bool DeleteGraphObjCtrlObjFromList(CChartObjectsControl *obj); //--- Create a new standard graphical object, return an object name bool CreateNewStdGraphObject(const long chart_id, const string name, const ENUM_OBJECT type, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2=0, const double price2=0, const datetime time3=0, const double price3=0, const datetime time4=0, const double price4=0, const datetime time5=0, const double price5=0); public:
Na seção privada da classe, vamos escrever um método que cria um novo objeto gráfico e retorna um ponteiro para o objeto de controle do gráfico:
//--- Event handler void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam); private: //--- Create a new graphical object, return the pointer to the chart management object CChartObjectsControl *CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(const long chart_id, const string name, int subwindow, const ENUM_OBJECT type_object, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2=0, const double price2=0, const datetime time3=0, const double price3=0, const datetime time4=0, const double price4=0, const datetime time5=0, const double price5=0) { //--- If an object with a chart ID and name is already present in the collection, inform of that and return NULL if(this.IsPresentGraphObjInList(chart_id,name)) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELM_COLLECTION_ERR_GR_OBJ_ALREADY_EXISTS)," ChartID ",(string)chart_id,", ",name); return NULL; } //--- If failed to create a new standard graphical object, inform of that and return NULL if(!this.CreateNewStdGraphObject(chart_id,name,type_object,subwindow,time1,0)) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_STD_GRAPH_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); CMessage::ToLog(::GetLastError(),true); return NULL; } //--- If failed to get a chart management object, inform of that CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.GetChartObjectCtrlObj(chart_id); if(ctrl==NULL) ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELM_COLLECTION_ERR_FAILED_GET_CTRL_OBJ),(string)chart_id); //--- Return the pointer to a chart management object or NULL in case of a failed attempt to get it return ctrl; } public:
A lógica do método é descrita nos comentários ao código. Este método será usado ao criar tipos de objetos gráficos padrão especificados, que colocaremos mais adiante na seção pública da classe.
Método que cria um objeto gráfico "Linha Vertical":
public: //--- Create the "Vertical line" graphical object bool CreateLineVertical(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow,const datetime time) { //--- Set the name and type of a created object string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_VLINE; //--- Create a new graphical object and get the pointer to the chart management object CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time,0); if(ctrl==NULL) return false; //--- Create a new class object corresponding to the newly created graphical object CGStdVLineObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if(obj==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false; } //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable(true); obj.SetFlagSelected(true); obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true)); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); //--- If failed to add an object to the collection list, if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { //--- inform of that, remove the graphical and class object, and return 'false' CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false; } //--- Redraw the chart and display all object properties in the journal (temporarily, for test purposes only) ::ChartRedraw(chart_id); obj.Print(); return true; }
O método é detalhado o suficiente nos comentários ao código. Cada um desses métodos definirá suas próprias propriedades inerentes a cada objeto específico, passadas nos parâmetros. Primeiro, é criado um objeto gráfico físico no gráfico especificado, é obtido um ponteiro para o objeto de controle desse gráfico e, com o método CreateNewGraphObj(), é criado um objeto de classe correspondente ao tipo do objeto criado. Se esse objeto não puder ser adicionado à lista, o próprio objeto gráfico físico e o objeto de classe serão excluídos com uma mensagem de erro no log. Após a criação bem-sucedida, o gráfico é atualizado e o método retorna true.
Os métodos restantes para criar objetos gráficos são idênticos aos acima e diferem apenas no conjunto de parâmetros definidos para cada objeto gráfico.
Vamos apenas ver a lista de todos os outros métodos adicionados:
//--- Create the "Horizontal line" graphical object bool CreateLineHorizontal(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow,const double price) { string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_HLINE; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,0,price); if(ctrl==NULL) return false; CGStdHLineObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if(obj==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false; } //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable(true); obj.SetFlagSelected(true); obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true)); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false; } ::ChartRedraw(chart_id); obj.Print(); return true; } //--- Create the "Trend line" graphical object bool CreateLineTrend(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow, const datetime time1,const double price1,const datetime time2,const double price2) { string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_TREND; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2); if(ctrl==NULL) return false; CGStdTrendObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if(obj==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false; } //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable(true); obj.SetFlagSelected(true); obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true)); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false; } ::ChartRedraw(chart_id); obj.Print(); return true; } //--- Create the "Trend line by angle" graphical object bool CreateLineTrendByAngle(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow, const datetime time1,const double price1,const datetime time2,const double price2,const double angle) { string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2); if(ctrl==NULL) return false; CGStdTrendByAngleObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if(obj==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false; } //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable(true); obj.SetFlagSelected(true); obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true)); obj.SetAngle(angle); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false; } ::ChartRedraw(chart_id); obj.Print(); return true; } //--- Create the "Cyclic lines" graphical object bool CreateLineCycle(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow, const datetime time1,double price1,const datetime time2,double price2) { string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_CYCLES; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2); if(ctrl==NULL) return false; CGStdCyclesObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if(obj==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false; } //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable(true); obj.SetFlagSelected(true); obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true)); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false; } ::ChartRedraw(chart_id); obj.Print(); return true; } //--- Create the "Arrowed line" graphical object bool CreateLineArrowed(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow, const datetime time1,double price1,const datetime time2,double price2) { string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_ARROWED_LINE; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2); if(ctrl==NULL) return false; CGStdArrowedLineObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if(obj==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false; } //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable(true); obj.SetFlagSelected(true); obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true)); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false; } ::ChartRedraw(chart_id); obj.Print(); return true; } //--- Create the "Equidistant channel" graphical object bool CreateChannel(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow, const datetime time1,double price1,const datetime time2, double price2,const datetime time3,double price3) { string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_CHANNEL; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); if(ctrl==NULL) return false; CGStdChannelObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if(obj==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false; } //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable(true); obj.SetFlagSelected(true); obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true)); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false; } ::ChartRedraw(chart_id); obj.Print(); return true; } //--- Create the "Standard deviation channel" graphical object bool CreateChannelStdDeviation(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow, const datetime time1,double price1,const datetime time2,double price2,const double deviation=1.5) { string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2); if(ctrl==NULL) return false; CGStdStdDevChannelObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if(obj==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false; } //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable(true); obj.SetFlagSelected(true); obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true)); obj.SetDeviation(deviation); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false; } ::ChartRedraw(chart_id); obj.Print(); return true; } //--- Create the "Linear regression channel" graphical object bool CreateChannelRegression(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow, const datetime time1,double price1,const datetime time2,double price2) { string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_REGRESSION; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2); if(ctrl==NULL) return false; CGStdRegressionObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if(obj==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false; } //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable(true); obj.SetFlagSelected(true); obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true)); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false; } ::ChartRedraw(chart_id); obj.Print(); return true; } //--- Create the "Andrews' Pitchfork" graphical object bool CreatePitchforkAndrews(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow, const datetime time1,double price1,const datetime time2,double price2,const datetime time3,double price3) { string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_PITCHFORK; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); if(ctrl==NULL) return false; CGStdPitchforkObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if(obj==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false; } //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable(true); obj.SetFlagSelected(true); obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true)); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false; } ::ChartRedraw(chart_id); obj.Print(); return true; } //--- Create the "Gann line" graphical object bool CreateGannLine(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow, const datetime time1,double price1,const datetime time2,double price2,double angle) { string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_GANNLINE; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2); if(ctrl==NULL) return false; CGStdGannLineObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if(obj==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false; } //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable(true); obj.SetFlagSelected(true); obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true)); obj.SetAngle(angle); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false; } ::ChartRedraw(chart_id); obj.Print(); return true; } //--- Create the "Gann fan" graphical object bool CreateGannFan(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow, const datetime time1,double price1,const datetime time2,double price2, const ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION direction,const double scale) { string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_GANNFAN; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2); if(ctrl==NULL) return false; CGStdGannFanObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if(obj==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false; } //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable(true); obj.SetFlagSelected(true); obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true)); obj.SetDirection(direction); obj.SetScale(scale); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false; } ::ChartRedraw(chart_id); obj.Print(); return true; } //--- Create the "Gann grid" graphical object bool CreateGannGrid(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow, const datetime time1,double price1,const datetime time2, const ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION direction,const double scale) { string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_GANNGRID; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2); if(ctrl==NULL) return false; CGStdGannGridObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if(obj==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false; } //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable(true); obj.SetFlagSelected(true); obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true)); obj.SetDirection(direction); obj.SetScale(scale); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false; } ::ChartRedraw(chart_id); obj.Print(); return true; } //--- Create the "Fibo levels" graphical object bool CreateFiboLevels(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow, const datetime time1,double price1,const datetime time2,double price2) { string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_FIBO; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2); if(ctrl==NULL) return false; CGStdFiboObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if(obj==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false; } //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable(true); obj.SetFlagSelected(true); obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true)); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false; } ::ChartRedraw(chart_id); obj.Print(); return true; } //--- Create the "Fibo Time Zones" graphical object bool CreateFiboTimeZones(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow, const datetime time1,double price1,const datetime time2,double price2) { string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_FIBOTIMES; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2); if(ctrl==NULL) return false; CGStdFiboTimesObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if(obj==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false; } //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable(true); obj.SetFlagSelected(true); obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true)); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false; } ::ChartRedraw(chart_id); obj.Print(); return true; } //--- Create the "Fibo fan" graphical object bool CreateFiboFan(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow, const datetime time1,double price1,const datetime time2,double price2) { string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_FIBOFAN; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2); if(ctrl==NULL) return false; CGStdFiboFanObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if(obj==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false; } //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable(true); obj.SetFlagSelected(true); obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true)); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false; } ::ChartRedraw(chart_id); obj.Print(); return true; } //--- Create the "Fibo arc" graphical object bool CreateFiboArc(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow, const datetime time1,double price1,const datetime time2,double price2, const double scale,const bool ellipse) { string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_FIBOARC; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2); if(ctrl==NULL) return false; CGStdFiboArcObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if(obj==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false; } //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable(true); obj.SetFlagSelected(true); obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true)); obj.SetScale(scale); obj.SetFlagEllipse(ellipse); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false; } ::ChartRedraw(chart_id); obj.Print(); return true; } //--- Create the "Fibo channel" graphical object bool CreateFiboChannel(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow, const datetime time1,double price1,const datetime time2,double price2,const datetime time3,double price3) { string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); if(ctrl==NULL) return false; CGStdFiboChannelObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if(obj==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false; } //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable(true); obj.SetFlagSelected(true); obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true)); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false; } ::ChartRedraw(chart_id); obj.Print(); return true; } //--- Create the "Fibo extension" graphical object bool CreateFiboExpansion(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow, const datetime time1,double price1,const datetime time2,double price2,const datetime time3,double price3) { string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_EXPANSION; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); if(ctrl==NULL) return false; CGStdExpansionObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if(obj==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false; } //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable(true); obj.SetFlagSelected(true); obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true)); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false; } ::ChartRedraw(chart_id); obj.Print(); return true; } //--- Create the "Elliott 5 waves" graphical object bool CreateElliothWave5(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow, const datetime time1,double price1,const datetime time2,double price2, const datetime time3,double price3,const datetime time4,double price4, const datetime time5,double price5,const ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE degree, const bool draw_lines) { string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3,time4,price4,time5,price5); if(ctrl==NULL) return false; CGStdElliotWave5Obj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if(obj==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false; } //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable(true); obj.SetFlagSelected(true); obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true)); obj.SetDegree(degree); obj.SetFlagDrawLines(draw_lines); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false; } ::ChartRedraw(chart_id); obj.Print(); return true; } //--- Create the "Elliott 3 waves" graphical object bool CreateElliothWave3(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow, const datetime time1,double price1,const datetime time2, double price2,const datetime time3,double price3, const ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE degree,const bool draw_lines) { string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); if(ctrl==NULL) return false; CGStdElliotWave3Obj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if(obj==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false; } //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable(true); obj.SetFlagSelected(true); obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true)); obj.SetDegree(degree); obj.SetFlagDrawLines(draw_lines); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false; } ::ChartRedraw(chart_id); obj.Print(); return true; } //--- Create the Rectangle graphical object bool CreateRectangle(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow, const datetime time1,double price1,const datetime time2,double price2) { string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_RECTANGLE; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2); if(ctrl==NULL) return false; CGStdRectangleObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if(obj==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false; } //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable(true); obj.SetFlagSelected(true); obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true)); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false; } ::ChartRedraw(chart_id); obj.Print(); return true; } //--- Create the Triangle graphical object bool CreateTriangle(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow, const datetime time1,double price1,const datetime time2,double price2,const datetime time3,double price3) { string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_TRIANGLE; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); if(ctrl==NULL) return false; CGStdTriangleObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if(obj==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false; } //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable(true); obj.SetFlagSelected(true); obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true)); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false; } ::ChartRedraw(chart_id); obj.Print(); return true; } //--- Create the Ellipse graphical object bool CreateEllipse(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow, const datetime time1,double price1,const datetime time2,double price2,const datetime time3,double price3) { string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_ELLIPSE; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); if(ctrl==NULL) return false; CGStdEllipseObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if(obj==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false; } //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable(true); obj.SetFlagSelected(true); obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true)); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false; } ::ChartRedraw(chart_id); obj.Print(); return true; } //--- Create the "Thumb up" graphical object bool CreateThumbUp(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow,const datetime time,const double price) { string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time,price); if(ctrl==NULL) return false; CGStdArrowThumbUpObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if(obj==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false; } //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable(true); obj.SetFlagSelected(true); obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true)); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false; } ::ChartRedraw(chart_id); obj.Print(); return true; } //--- Create the "Thumb down" graphical object bool CreateThumbDown(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow,const datetime time,const double price) { string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time,price); if(ctrl==NULL) return false; CGStdArrowThumbDownObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if(obj==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false; } //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable(true); obj.SetFlagSelected(true); obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true)); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false; } ::ChartRedraw(chart_id); obj.Print(); return true; } //--- Create the "Arrow up" graphical object bool CreateArrowUp(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow,const datetime time,const double price) { string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_ARROW_UP; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time,price); if(ctrl==NULL) return false; CGStdArrowUpObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if(obj==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false; } //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable(true); obj.SetFlagSelected(true); obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true)); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false; } ::ChartRedraw(chart_id); obj.Print(); return true; } //--- Create the "Arrow down" graphical object bool CreateArrowDown(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow,const datetime time,const double price) { string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_ARROW_DOWN; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time,price); if(ctrl==NULL) return false; CGStdArrowDownObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if(obj==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false; } //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable(true); obj.SetFlagSelected(true); obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true)); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false; } ::ChartRedraw(chart_id); obj.Print(); return true; } //--- Create the Stop graphical object bool CreateSignalStop(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow,const datetime time,const double price) { string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_ARROW_STOP; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time,price); if(ctrl==NULL) return false; CGStdArrowStopObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if(obj==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false; } //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable(true); obj.SetFlagSelected(true); obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true)); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false; } ::ChartRedraw(chart_id); obj.Print(); return true; } //--- Create the "Check mark" graphical object bool CreateSignalCheck(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow,const datetime time,const double price) { string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_ARROW_CHECK; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time,price); if(ctrl==NULL) return false; CGStdArrowCheckObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if(obj==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false; } //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object obj.SetFlagSelectable(true); obj.SetFlagSelected(true); obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true)); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false; } ::ChartRedraw(chart_id); obj.Print(); return true; } //--- Create the "Left price label" graphical object bool CreatePriceLabelLeft(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow,const datetime time,const double price) { string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time,price); if(ctrl==NULL) return false; CGStdArrowLeftPriceObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if(obj==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false; } //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable(true); obj.SetFlagSelected(true); obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true)); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false; } ::ChartRedraw(chart_id); obj.Print(); return true; } //--- Create the "Right price label" graphical object bool CreatePriceLabelRight(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow,const datetime time,const double price) { string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time,price); if(ctrl==NULL) return false; CGStdArrowRightPriceObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if(obj==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false; } //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable(true); obj.SetFlagSelected(true); obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true)); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false; } ::ChartRedraw(chart_id); obj.Print(); return true; } //--- Create the Buy graphical object bool CreateSignalBuy(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow,const datetime time,const double price) { string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_ARROW_BUY; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time,price); if(ctrl==NULL) return false; CGStdArrowBuyObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if(obj==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false; } //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable(true); obj.SetFlagSelected(true); obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true)); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false; } ::ChartRedraw(chart_id); obj.Print(); return true; } //--- Create the Sell graphical object bool CreateSignalSell(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow,const datetime time,const double price) { string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_ARROW_SELL; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time,price); if(ctrl==NULL) return false; CGStdArrowSellObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if(obj==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false; } //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable(true); obj.SetFlagSelected(true); obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true)); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false; } ::ChartRedraw(chart_id); obj.Print(); return true; } //--- Create the Arrow graphical object bool CreateArrow(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow,const datetime time,const double price, const uchar arrow_code,const ENUM_ARROW_ANCHOR anchor) { string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_ARROW; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time,price); if(ctrl==NULL) return false; CGStdArrowObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if(obj==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false; } //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable(true); obj.SetFlagSelected(true); obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true)); obj.SetArrowCode(arrow_code); obj.SetAnchor(anchor); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false; } ::ChartRedraw(chart_id); obj.Print(); return true; } //--- Create the Text graphical object bool CreateText(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow,const datetime time,const double price, const string text,const int size,const ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor_point,const double angle) { string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_TEXT; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time,price); if(ctrl==NULL) return false; CGStdTextObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if(obj==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false; } //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable(true); obj.SetFlagSelected(true); obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true)); obj.SetText(text); obj.SetFontSize(size); obj.SetAnchor(anchor_point); obj.SetAngle(angle); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false; } ::ChartRedraw(chart_id); obj.Print(); return true; } //--- Create the "Text label" graphical object bool CreateTextLabel(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow,const int x,const int y, const string text,const int size,const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner, const ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor_point,const double angle) { string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_LABEL; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,0,0); if(ctrl==NULL) return false; CGStdLabelObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if(obj==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false; } //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable(true); obj.SetFlagSelected(true); obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true)); obj.SetXDistance(x); obj.SetYDistance(y); obj.SetText(text); obj.SetFontSize(size); obj.SetCorner(corner); obj.SetAnchor(anchor_point); obj.SetAngle(angle); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false; } ::ChartRedraw(chart_id); obj.Print(); return true; } //--- Create the Button graphical object bool CreateButton(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow,const int x,const int y,const int w,const int h, const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner,const int font_size,const bool button_state) { string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_BUTTON; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,0,0); if(ctrl==NULL) return false; CGStdButtonObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if(obj==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false; } //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable(true); obj.SetFlagSelected(true); obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true)); obj.SetXDistance(x); obj.SetYDistance(y); obj.SetXSize(w); obj.SetYSize(h); obj.SetCorner(corner); obj.SetFontSize(font_size); obj.SetFlagState(button_state); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false; } ::ChartRedraw(chart_id); obj.Print(); return true; } //--- Create the Chart graphical object bool CreateChart(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow,const int x,const int y,const int w,const int h, const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner,const int scale,const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_CHART; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,0,0); if(ctrl==NULL) return false; CGStdChartObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if(obj==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false; } //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable(true); obj.SetFlagSelected(true); obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true)); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); obj.SetXDistance(x); obj.SetYDistance(y); obj.SetXSize(w); obj.SetYSize(h); obj.SetCorner(corner); obj.SetChartObjChartScale(scale); obj.SetChartObjSymbol(symbol); obj.SetChartObjPeriod(timeframe); if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false; } ::ChartRedraw(chart_id); obj.Print(); return true; } //--- Create the Bitmap graphical object bool CreateBitmap(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow,const datetime time,const double price, const string image1,const string image2,const ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor) { string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_BITMAP; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time,price); if(ctrl==NULL) return false; CGStdBitmapObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if(obj==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false; } //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable(true); obj.SetFlagSelected(true); obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true)); obj.SetAnchor(anchor); obj.SetBMPFile(image1,0); obj.SetBMPFile(image2,1); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false; } ::ChartRedraw(chart_id); obj.Print(); return true; } //--- Create the "Bitmap label" graphical object bool CreateBitmapLabel(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow,const int x,const int y,const int w,const int h, const string image1,const string image2,const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner,const ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor, const bool state) { string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,0,0); if(ctrl==NULL) return false; CGStdBitmapLabelObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if(obj==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false; } //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable(true); obj.SetFlagSelected(true); obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true)); obj.SetXDistance(x); obj.SetYDistance(y); obj.SetXSize(w); obj.SetYSize(h); obj.SetCorner(corner); obj.SetAnchor(anchor); obj.SetBMPFile(image1,0); obj.SetBMPFile(image2,1); obj.SetFlagState(state); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false; } ::ChartRedraw(chart_id); obj.Print(); return true; } //--- Create the "Input field" graphical object bool CreateEditField(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow,const int x,const int y,const int w,const int h, const int font_size,const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner,const ENUM_ALIGN_MODE align,const bool readonly) { string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_EDIT; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,0,0); if(ctrl==NULL) return false; CGStdEditObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if(obj==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false; } //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable(true); obj.SetFlagSelected(true); obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true)); obj.SetXDistance(x); obj.SetYDistance(y); obj.SetXSize(w); obj.SetYSize(h); obj.SetFontSize(font_size); obj.SetCorner(corner); obj.SetAlign(align); obj.SetFlagReadOnly(readonly); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false; } ::ChartRedraw(chart_id); obj.Print(); return true; } //--- Create the "Economic calendar event" graphical object bool CreateCalendarEvent(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow,const datetime time) { string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_EVENT; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time,0); if(ctrl==NULL) return false; CGStdEventObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if(obj==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false; } //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable(true); obj.SetFlagSelected(true); obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true)); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false; } ::ChartRedraw(chart_id); obj.Print(); return true; } //--- Create the "Rectangular label" graphical object bool CreateRectangleLabel(const long chart_id,const string name,const int subwindow,const int x,const int y,const int w,const int h, const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner,const ENUM_BORDER_TYPE border) { string nm=this.m_name_program+"_"+name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object=OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl=this.CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,0,0); if(ctrl==NULL) return false; CGStdRectangleLabelObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if(obj==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false; } //--- Set the necessary minimal parameters for an object obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable(true); obj.SetFlagSelected(true); obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(true)); obj.SetXDistance(x); obj.SetYDistance(y); obj.SetXSize(w); obj.SetYSize(h); obj.SetCorner(corner); obj.SetBorderType(border); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,nm); delete obj; return false; } ::ChartRedraw(chart_id); obj.Print(); return true; } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Todos os métodos possuem seu próprio conjunto de parâmetros de entrada, que são definidos como as propriedades mínimas do objeto, suficientes para criá-lo. Todas as outras propriedades podem ser alteradas após a criação do objeto gráfico.
Método que retorna o primeiro identificador livre de um objeto gráfico:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the first free graphical object ID | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ long CGraphElementsCollection::GetFreeGraphObjID(bool program_object) { CArrayObj *list=NULL; int index=WRONG_VALUE; if(program_object) list=CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(this.GetListGraphObj(),GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID,0,PROGRAM_OBJ_MAX_ID,EQUAL_OR_LESS); else list=CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(this.GetListGraphObj(),GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID,0,PROGRAM_OBJ_MAX_ID,MORE); index=CSelect::FindGraphicStdObjectMax(list,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID,0); CGStdGraphObj *obj=list.At(index); int first_id=(program_object ? 1 : PROGRAM_OBJ_MAX_ID+1); return(obj!=NULL ? obj.ObjectID()+1 : first_id); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Agora o método leva em consideração qual identificador precisamos obter.
Se para um objeto gráfico criado com um programa, obtemos a lista de todos os objetos com um identificador menor ou igual ao valor da constante PROGRAM_OBJ_MAX_ID (10000).
Se para um objeto gráfico criado manualmente, obtemos a lista de todos os objetos com um identificador maior ao valor da constante PROGRAM_OBJ_MAX_ID.
Em seguida, com base na lista resultante, obtemos o índice do objeto com o valor de identificador maior, e com o índice obtemos o objeto da lista.
Em seguida, calculamos o valor do primeiro identificador (para um objeto criado programaticamente - 1, para um objeto criado manualmente - 10000+1).
Se for obtido o objeto com o valor máximo de identificador, retornamos o valor de seu identificador + 1, caso contrário, o objeto não está na lista e retornamos o valor calculado do primeiro identificador (1 ou 10001)
No método que adiciona um objeto gráfico à coleção, para pesquisar o identificador do objeto, verificamos se tal objeto foi criado programatica ou manualmente (com base no nome do objeto), e transferimos dado valor para o método GetFreeGraphObjID():
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Add a graphical object to the collection | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGraphElementsCollection::AddGraphObjToCollection(const string source,CChartObjectsControl *obj_control) { //--- Get the list of the last added graphical objects from the class for managing graphical objects CArrayObj *list=obj_control.GetListNewAddedObj(); //--- If failed to obtain the list, inform of that and return 'false' if(list==NULL) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN_ERR_LINE,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_GET_ADDED_OBJ_LIST); return false; } //--- If the list is empty, return 'false' if(list.Total()==0) return false; //--- Declare the variable for storing the result bool res=true; //--- In the loop by the list of newly added standard graphical objects, for(int i=0;i<list.Total();i++) { //--- retrieve the next object from the list and CGStdGraphObj *obj=list.Detach(i); //--- if failed to retrieve the object, inform of that, add 'false' to the resulting variable and move on to the next one if(obj==NULL) { CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_DETACH_OBJ_FROM_LIST); res &=false; continue; } //--- if failed to add the object to the collection list, inform of that, //--- remove the object, add 'false' to the resulting variable and move on to the next one if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); delete obj; res &=false; continue; } //--- The object has been successfully retrieved from the list of newly added graphical objects and introduced into the collection - //--- find the next free object ID, write it to the property and display the short object description in the journal else { bool program_object=(::StringFind(obj.Name(),this.m_name_program)==0); obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID(program_object)); obj.Print(); } } //--- Return the result of adding the object to the collection return res; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Simplificamos a lógica do manipulador de eventos, tirando o construção if-else; e adicionamos rastreamento de cliques em objetos para determinar no futuro a seleção de objeto com o mouse (isso ainda não foi implementado):
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Event handler | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGraphElementsCollection::OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { CGStdGraphObj *obj=NULL; ushort idx=ushort(id-CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM); if(id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CHANGE || id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG || idx==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CHANGE || idx==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG || id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK || idx==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK) { //--- Get the chart ID. If lparam is zero, //--- the event is from the current chart, //--- otherwise, this is a custom event from an indicator long chart_id=(lparam==0 ? ::ChartID() : lparam); //--- Get the object, whose properties were changed or which was relocated, //--- from the collection list by its name set in sparam obj=this.GetStdGraphObject(sparam,chart_id); //--- If failed to get the object by its name, it is not on the list, //--- which means its name has been changed if(obj==NULL) { //--- Let's search the list for the object that is not on the chart obj=this.FindMissingObj(chart_id); //--- If failed to find the object here as well, exit if(obj==NULL) return; //--- Get the name of the renamed graphical object on the chart, which is not in the collection list string name_new=this.FindExtraObj(chart_id); //--- Set a new name for the collection list object, which does not correspond to any graphical object on the chart obj.SetName(name_new); } //--- Update the properties of the obtained object //--- and check their change obj.PropertiesRefresh(); obj.PropertiesCheckChanged(); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Método que cria um novo objeto gráfico padrão:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create a new standard graphical object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGraphElementsCollection::CreateNewStdGraphObject(const long chart_id, const string name, const ENUM_OBJECT type, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2=0, const double price2=0, const datetime time3=0, const double price3=0, const datetime time4=0, const double price4=0, const datetime time5=0, const double price5=0) { ::ResetLastError(); switch(type) { //--- Lines case OBJ_VLINE : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_VLINE,subwindow,time1,0); case OBJ_HLINE : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_HLINE,subwindow,0,price1); case OBJ_TREND : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_TREND,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); case OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); case OBJ_CYCLES : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_CYCLES,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); case OBJ_ARROWED_LINE : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_ARROWED_LINE,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); //--- Channels case OBJ_CHANNEL : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_CHANNEL,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); case OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); case OBJ_REGRESSION : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_REGRESSION,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); case OBJ_PITCHFORK : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_PITCHFORK,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); //--- Gann case OBJ_GANNLINE : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_GANNLINE,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); case OBJ_GANNFAN : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_GANNFAN,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); case OBJ_GANNGRID : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_GANNGRID,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); //--- Fibo case OBJ_FIBO : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_FIBO,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); case OBJ_FIBOTIMES : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_FIBOTIMES,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); case OBJ_FIBOFAN : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_FIBOFAN,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); case OBJ_FIBOARC : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_FIBOARC,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); case OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); case OBJ_EXPANSION : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_EXPANSION,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); //--- Elliott case OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5 : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3,time4,price4,time5,price5); case OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3 : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); //--- Shapes case OBJ_RECTANGLE : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_RECTANGLE,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); case OBJ_TRIANGLE : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_TRIANGLE,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); case OBJ_ELLIPSE : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_ELLIPSE,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); //--- Arrows case OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP,subwindow,time1,price1); case OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN,subwindow,time1,price1); case OBJ_ARROW_UP : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_ARROW_UP,subwindow,time1,price1); case OBJ_ARROW_DOWN : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_ARROW_DOWN,subwindow,time1,price1); case OBJ_ARROW_STOP : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_ARROW_STOP,subwindow,time1,price1); case OBJ_ARROW_CHECK : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_ARROW_CHECK,subwindow,time1,price1); case OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE,subwindow,time1,price1); case OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE,subwindow,time1,price1); case OBJ_ARROW_BUY : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_ARROW_BUY,subwindow,time1,price1); case OBJ_ARROW_SELL : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_ARROW_SELL,subwindow,time1,price1); case OBJ_ARROW : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_ARROW,subwindow,time1,price1); //--- Graphical objects case OBJ_TEXT : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_TEXT,subwindow,time1,price1); case OBJ_LABEL : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_LABEL,subwindow,0,0); case OBJ_BUTTON : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_BUTTON,subwindow,0,0); case OBJ_CHART : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_CHART,subwindow,0,0); case OBJ_BITMAP : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_BITMAP,subwindow,time1,price1); case OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL,subwindow,0,0); case OBJ_EDIT : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_EDIT,subwindow,0,0); case OBJ_EVENT : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_EVENT,subwindow,time1,0); case OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL : return ::ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL,subwindow,0,0); //--- default: return false; } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
O método recebe o identificador do gráfico no qual deverá ser criado o objeto, o nome e o tipo do objeto que está sendo criado, a subjanela do gráfico na qual o objeto é construído e cinco coordenadas dos pontos de suporte do objeto. A primeira coordenada (hora e preço) é obrigatória, e as restantes têm valores predefinidos, que permitem construir qualquer objeto gráfico padrão. No método, redefinimos o código do último erro e, dependendo do tipo de objeto, retornamo o resultado da função ObjectCreate(). No método CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(), considerado acima e que é chamado por este método, se ocorrer um erro de criação de objeto, aparecerá uma mensagem no log.
Estamos prontos para testar as correções feitas nas classes e criar objetos gráficos padrão.
Teste
Vejamos que e como vamos testar. Em vez de criarmos todos os objetos gráficos, nos limitaremos a um só, a linha vertical. Ela será criada clicando com o botão esquerdo do mouse no gráfico mantendo pressionada a tecla Ctrl. Verificaremos a criação de objetos, o tratamento de erros quando se tenta recriar um objeto com o mesmo nome, o processamento da mudança do objeto na coordenada de tempo, assim como o rastreamento de mudanças nas coordenadas de pontos de pivô de objetos com mais de dois pontos de pivô.
Para realizar o teste, vamos pegar o Expert Advisor do artigo anterior
e vamos salvá-lo na nova pasta \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part89\ com o novo nome TestDoEasyPart89.mq5.
No manipulador OnChartEvent() do EA desativamos o bloco de código destinado à criação de objetos-forma quando é pressionada a tecla Ctrl e adicionamos o bloco de código projetado para criação de uma linha vertical com o nome especificado ao clicar no gráfico mantendo pressionada a tecla Ctrl na coordenada do clique:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ChartEvent function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { //--- If working in the tester, exit if(MQLInfoInteger(MQL_TESTER)) return; //--- If the mouse is moved /* if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE) { CForm *form=NULL; datetime time=0; double price=0; int wnd=0; //--- If Ctrl is not pressed, if(!IsCtrlKeyPressed()) { //--- clear the list of created form objects, allow scrolling a chart with the mouse and show the context menu list_forms.Clear(); ChartSetInteger(ChartID(),CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL,true); ChartSetInteger(ChartID(),CHART_CONTEXT_MENU,true); return; } //--- If X and Y chart coordinates are successfully converted into time and price, if(ChartXYToTimePrice(ChartID(),(int)lparam,(int)dparam,wnd,time,price)) { //--- get the bar index the cursor is hovered over int index=iBarShift(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,time); if(index==WRONG_VALUE) return; //--- Get the bar index by index CBar *bar=engine.SeriesGetBar(Symbol(),Period(),index); if(bar==NULL) return; //--- Convert the coordinates of a chart from the time/price representation of the bar object to the X and Y coordinates int x=(int)lparam,y=(int)dparam; if(!ChartTimePriceToXY(ChartID(),0,bar.Time(),(bar.Open()+bar.Close())/2.0,x,y)) return; //--- Disable moving a chart with the mouse and showing the context menu ChartSetInteger(ChartID(),CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL,false); ChartSetInteger(ChartID(),CHART_CONTEXT_MENU,false); //--- Create the form object name and hide all objects except one having such a name string name="FormBar_"+(string)index; HideFormAllExceptOne(name); //--- If the form object with such a name does not exist yet, if(!IsPresentForm(name)) { //--- create a new form object form=bar.CreateForm(index,name,x,y,114,16); if(form==NULL) return; //--- Set activity and unmoveability flags for the form form.SetActive(true); form.SetMovable(false); //--- Set the opacity of 200 form.SetOpacity(200); //--- The form background color is set as the first color from the color array form.SetColorBackground(array_clr[0]); //--- Form outlining frame color form.SetColorFrame(C'47,70,59'); //--- Draw the shadow drawing flag form.SetShadow(true); //--- Calculate the shadow color as the chart background color converted to the monochrome one color clrS=form.ChangeColorSaturation(form.ColorBackground(),-100); //--- If the settings specify the usage of the chart background color, replace the monochrome color with 20 units //--- Otherwise, use the color specified in the settings for drawing the shadow color clr=(InpUseColorBG ? form.ChangeColorLightness(clrS,-20) : InpColorForm3); //--- Draw the form shadow with the right-downwards offset from the form by three pixels along all axes //--- Set the shadow opacity to 200, while the blur radius is equal to 4 form.DrawShadow(2,2,clr,200,3); //--- Fill the form background with a vertical gradient form.Erase(array_clr,form.Opacity()); //--- Draw an outlining rectangle at the edges of the form form.DrawRectangle(0,0,form.Width()-1,form.Height()-1,form.ColorFrame(),form.Opacity()); //--- If failed to add the form object to the list, remove the form and exit the handler if(!list_forms.Add(form)) { delete form; return; } //--- Capture the form appearance form.Done(); } //--- If the form object exists, if(form!=NULL) { //--- draw a text with the bar type description on it and show the form. The description corresponds to the mouse cursor position form.TextOnBG(0,bar.BodyTypeDescription(),form.Width()/2,form.Height()/2-1,FRAME_ANCHOR_CENTER,C'7,28,21'); form.Show(); } //--- Re-draw the chart ChartRedraw(); } } */ if(id==CHARTEVENT_CLICK) { if(!IsCtrlKeyPressed()) return; datetime time=0; double price=0; int sw=0; if(ChartXYToTimePrice(ChartID(),(int)lparam,(int)dparam,sw,time,price)) engine.GetGraphicObjCollection().CreateLineVertical(ChartID(),"LineVertical",0,time); } engine.GetGraphicObjCollection().OnChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Vamos compilar o Expert Advisor e executá-lo no gráfico.
Primeiro, vamos criar uma linha vertical clicando no gráfico enquanto mantemos pressionada a tecla Ctrl, vamos ver com qual identificador a linha foi criada e como as propriedades do objeto mudam quando a linha se move ao longo do gráfico. Vamos tentar recriar a mesma linha, e receberemos uma mensagem de erro no log.
Em seguida, vamos criar um canal equidistante, ver o valor de seu identificador e, em seguida, como as alterações nas propriedades de seus três pontos de pivô são rastreadas:
O que vem agora?
No próximo artigo, continuaremos trabalhando na funcionalidade para criação de objetos gráficos programaticamente.
Se você tiver dúvidas, comentários e sugestões, pode expressá-los nos comentários ao artigo.
*Artigos desta série:
- Gráficos na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 83): classe abstrata de objetos gráficos padrão
- Gráficos na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 84): classes herdeiras do objeto gráfico abstrato padrão
- Gráficos na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 85): coleção de objetos gráficos, adicionamos recém-criados
- Gráficos na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 86): coleção de objetos gráficos, controlamos a modificação de propriedades
- Gráficos na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 87): coleção de objetos gráficos, controlamos a modificação de propriedades de objetos em todos os gráficos abertos
Gráficos na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 88): coleção de objetos gráficos, matriz dinâmica bidimensional para armazenar propriedades de objetos que mudam dinamicamente
Traduzido do russo pela MetaQuotes Ltd.
Artigo original: https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/10119
Aviso: Todos os direitos sobre esses materiais pertencem à MetaQuotes Ltd. É proibida a reimpressão total ou parcial.
Esse artigo foi escrito por um usuário do site e reflete seu ponto de vista pessoal. A MetaQuotes Ltd. não se responsabiliza pela precisão das informações apresentadas nem pelas possíveis consequências decorrentes do uso das soluções, estratégias ou recomendações descritas.
- Aplicativos de negociação gratuitos
- 8 000+ sinais para cópia
- Notícias econômicas para análise dos mercados financeiros
Você concorda com a política do site e com os termos de uso
2. "Logging" é o registro em diário, ou seja, gerar informações sobre eventos e enviá-las para algum lugar (para o log do Expert Advisor, arquivo...). É algo necessário para softwares complexos. Já vi alguns rudimentos disso nos textos de objetos básicos.
Documentação -> Imprimir
2. "Logging" é o registro em diário, ou seja, gerar informações sobre eventos e enviá-las para algum lugar (para o log do Expert Advisor, arquivo...). É algo necessário para softwares complexos. Já vi alguns rudimentos disso nos textos de objetos básicos.
Existe uma classe CMessage para essa finalidade.
:: antes do nome da função é uma operação de resolução de contexto.
Por favor, um exemplo.