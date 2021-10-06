Grafiken in der Bibliothek DoEasy (Teil 82): Die Umgestaltung von Bibliotheksobjekten und Kollektion von grafischen Objekten
Inhalt
- Konzept
- Verbesserung der Klassenbibliothek
- Kollektionsklasse der Grafikobjekte
- Test
- Was kommt als Nächstes?
Konzept
Im letzten Artikel habe ich damit begonnen, die Behandlung von Grafiken in Bibliotheksobjekte zu integrieren. Jedes der Bibliotheksobjekte soll eine eigene Instanz des Objekts für die Behandlung von grafischen Objekten haben, die es ihm ermöglicht, entsprechende grafische Objekte (sowohl Standard- als auch CCanvas-basierte) zu konstruieren.
Um Grafiken in Bibliotheksobjekte zu integrieren, habe ich im letzten Artikel begonnen, das Bar-Objekt zu verfeinern. Insbesondere habe ich die Klasse für die Grafikverwaltung implementiert. Nach der Fehlersuche werde ich den neu erstellten und getesteten Mechanismus zur Handhabung von Grafiken zu anderen Objekten hinzufügen.
Nun ist es an der Zeit, alle Bibliotheksobjekte zu verbessern. Jedes Objekt sollte eine eindeutige ID haben — Type(), die es uns ermöglicht, dieses Objekt zu definieren. Jedes Bibliotheksobjekt sollte in der Lage sein, grafische Objekte zu erstellen, wobei das grafische Objekt "wissen" sollte, wer es erstellt hat. Nachdem ein grafisches Objekt mit Hilfe eines beliebigen Bibliotheksobjekts erstellt wurde, sollte das grafische Objekt wissen, wer es erstellt hat, und über den Zeiger auf sein Elternobjekt verfügen, während das Elternobjekt die von ihm erzeugten grafischen Objekte kennen und ebenfalls über Zeiger auf sie verfügen sollte.
Gleichzeitig müssen wir bei der Erstellung eines grafischen Objekts dieses in eine einzige Kollektion von grafischen Objekten eintragen. Alle grafischen Objekte benötigen eine neue Eigenschaft — die Objektzugehörigkeit. Sie ermöglicht es uns zu bestimmen, wie das grafische Objekt erstellt wurde — durch ein Programm oder manuell im Terminal. Die von einem Programm unter Verwendung der Bibliothek erstellten Objekte werden sofort nach ihrer Erstellung in die Liste aufgenommen. Die vom Terminal erstellten Grafiken (verschiedene grafische Objekte, die dem Chart manuell hinzugefügt werden) sollten von der Kollektion der grafischen Objekte verfolgt und der Liste hinzugefügt/entfernt werden. Für sie sollten separate Programmobjekte der grafischen Objektklasse erstellt werden, damit das Programm sie auch verwalten kann.
Dazu müssen wir die Verfolgung des Status aller geöffneten Chartfenster im Terminal in der Klasse der grafischen Objekte der Kollektion implementieren, nämlich das Auftreten von grafischen Standardobjekten, das Erstellen von Bibliotheksobjekten und das Hinzufügen zur Liste der Kollektion. Das Gleiche gilt für das Löschen von grafischen Standardobjekten.
So ist unsere Bibliothek schließlich in der Lage, die Kontrolle über alle grafischen Standardobjekte in geöffneten Charts zu übernehmen und sie so zu behandeln, als wären es ihre eigenen Objekte, wobei sie berücksichtigt, dass sie manuell erstellt werden.
Dies ist die Grundlage für mehrere weitere Artikel.
Hier werde ich alle Bibliotheksobjekte verbessern, indem ich ihnen Typen zuweise, sowie an der Klasse der grafischen Objekte in der Kollektion arbeiten, nämlich die Verfolgung neuer/entfernter grafischer Objekte auf offenen Charts im Terminal arrangieren.
Verbesserung der Klassenbibliothek
Fügen wir neue Makrosubstitutionen und Aufzählungen in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh hinzu. Wir müssen die Typen aller Bibliotheksobjekte hinzufügen, um die Werte in der Eigenschaft "type" des Objekts sofort bei seiner Erstellung zu setzen.
Aber zuerst fügen wir Makro-Substitutionen für die Angabe der Parameter der grafischen Objekt-Kollektion timer an das Ende der Liste der Timer-Parameter der bereits vorhandenen Kollektionen an:
//--- Parameters of the chart collection timer #define COLLECTION_CHARTS_PAUSE (500) // Chart collection timer pause in milliseconds #define COLLECTION_CHARTS_COUNTER_STEP (16) // Chart timer counter increment #define COLLECTION_CHARTS_COUNTER_ID (9) // Chart timer counter ID //--- Parameters of the graphical objects collection timer #define COLLECTION_GRAPH_OBJ_PAUSE (250) // Graphical objects collection timer pause in milliseconds #define COLLECTION_GRAPH_OBJ_COUNTER_STEP (16) // Graphical objects timer counter increment #define COLLECTION_GRAPH_OBJ_COUNTER_ID (10) // Graphical objects timer counter ID //--- Collection list IDs
Die Datei enthält bereits die IDs der Kollektionsliste.
Es wäre sinnvoll, die Liste für die IDs der Objekttypen fortzusetzen. Da ich weiterhin neue Objekt-Kollektionen hinzufügen werde und die Liste ihrer IDs erweitert werden soll, sollten wir ein Label hinzufügen, das als Ausgangspunkt für Objekttyp-Werte verwendet werden kann:
//--- Collection list IDs #define COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID (0x777A) // Historical collection list ID #define COLLECTION_MARKET_ID (0x777B) // Market collection list ID #define COLLECTION_EVENTS_ID (0x777C) // Event collection list ID #define COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID (0x777D) // Account collection list ID #define COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID (0x777E) // Symbol collection list ID #define COLLECTION_SERIES_ID (0x777F) // Timeseries collection list ID #define COLLECTION_BUFFERS_ID (0x7780) // Indicator buffer collection list ID #define COLLECTION_INDICATORS_ID (0x7781) // Indicator collection list ID #define COLLECTION_INDICATORS_DATA_ID (0x7782) // Indicator data collection list ID #define COLLECTION_TICKSERIES_ID (0x7783) // Tick series collection list ID #define COLLECTION_MBOOKSERIES_ID (0x7784) // DOM series collection list ID #define COLLECTION_MQL5_SIGNALS_ID (0x7785) // MQL5 signals collection list ID #define COLLECTION_CHARTS_ID (0x7786) // Chart collection list ID #define COLLECTION_CHART_WND_ID (0x7787) // Chart window list ID #define COLLECTION_GRAPH_OBJ_ID (0x7788) // Graphical object collection list ID #define COLLECTION_ID_LIST_END (COLLECTION_GRAPH_OBJ_ID) // End of collection ID list //--- Pending request type IDs
Der Labelwert + 1 soll der Wert für die erste Konstante der Bibliotheksobjekttypen-Aufzählung sein, die wir jetzt hinzufügen sollen:
//--- Canvas parameters #define PAUSE_FOR_CANV_UPDATE (16) // Canvas update frequency #define NULL_COLOR (0x00FFFFFF) // Zero for the canvas with the alpha channel #define OUTER_AREA_SIZE (16) // Size of one side of the outer area around the workspace //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Enumerations | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| List of library object types | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE { //--- Graphics OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GBASE = COLLECTION_ID_LIST_END+1, // "Base object of all library graphical objects" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT, // "Graphical element" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFORM, // Form object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSHADOW, // Shadow object type //--- Animation OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME, // "Single animation frame" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME_TEXT, // "Single text animation frame" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME_QUAD, // "Single rectangular animation frame" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME_GEOMETRY, // "Single geometric animation frame" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GANIMATIONS, // "Animations" object type //--- Managing graphical objects OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL, // "Managing graphical objects" object type //--- Standard graphical objects OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_VLINE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+1+OBJ_VLINE, // "Vertical line" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_HLINE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+1+OBJ_HLINE, // "Horizontal line" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TREND = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+1+OBJ_TREND, // "Trend line" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TRENDBYANGLE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+1+OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE, // "Trend line by angle" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_CYCLES = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+1+OBJ_CYCLES, // "Cyclic lines" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROWED_LINE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+1+OBJ_ARROWED_LINE, // "Arrowed line" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_CHANNEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+1+OBJ_CHANNEL, // "Equidistant channel" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_STDDEVCHANNEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+1+OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL, // "Standard deviation channel" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_REGRESSION = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+1+OBJ_REGRESSION, // "Linear regression channel" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_PITCHFORK = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+1+OBJ_PITCHFORK, // "Andrews' pitchfork" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_GANNLINE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+1+OBJ_GANNLINE, // "Gann line" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_GANNFAN = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+1+OBJ_GANNFAN, // "Gann fan" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_GANNGRID = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+1+OBJ_GANNGRID, // "Gann grid" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBO = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+1+OBJ_FIBO, // "Fibo levels" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOTIMES = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+1+OBJ_FIBOTIMES, // "Fibo time zones" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOFAN = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+1+OBJ_FIBOFAN, // "Fibo fan" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOARC = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+1+OBJ_FIBOARC, // "Fibo arcs" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOCHANNEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+1+OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL, // "Fibo channel" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_EXPANSION = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+1+OBJ_EXPANSION, // "Fibo expansion" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ELLIOTWAVE5 = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+1+OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5, // "Elliott 5 waves" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ELLIOTWAVE3 = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+1+OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3, // "Elliott 3 waves" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_RECTANGLE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+1+OBJ_RECTANGLE, // "Rectangle" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TRIANGLE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+1+OBJ_TRIANGLE, // "Triangle" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ELLIPSE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+1+OBJ_ELLIPSE, // "Ellipse" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_THUMB_UP = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+1+OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP, // "Thumb up" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+1+OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN, // "Thumb down" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_UP = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+1+OBJ_ARROW_UP, // "Arrow up" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_DOWN = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+1+OBJ_ARROW_DOWN, // "Arrow down" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_STOP = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+1+OBJ_ARROW_STOP, // "Stop sign" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_CHECK = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+1+OBJ_ARROW_CHECK, // "Check mark" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+1+OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE, // "Left price label" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+1+OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE, // "Right price label" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_BUY = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+1+OBJ_ARROW_BUY, // "Buy sign" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_SELL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+1+OBJ_ARROW_SELL, // "Sell sign" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+1+OBJ_ARROW, // "Arrow" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TEXT = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+1+OBJ_TEXT, // "Text" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_LABEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+1+OBJ_LABEL, // "Text label" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_BUTTON = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+1+OBJ_BUTTON, // "Button" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_CHART = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+1+OBJ_CHART, // "Chart" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_BITMAP = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+1+OBJ_BITMAP, // "Bitmap" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_BITMAP_LABEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+1+OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL, // "Bitmap label" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_EDIT = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+1+OBJ_EDIT, // "Input field" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_EVENT = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+1+OBJ_EVENT, // "Event object which corresponds to an event in Economic Calendar" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_RECTANGLE_LABEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+1+OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL, // "Rectangle Label object used to create and design the custom graphical interface" object type //--- Objects OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BASE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_RECTANGLE_LABEL+1, // Base object for all library objects OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BASE_EXT, // Extended base object for all library objects OBJECT_DE_TYPE_ACCOUNT, // "Account" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_ORDER, // "Book order" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_BUY, // "Book buy order" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_BUY_MARKET, // "Book buy order at market price" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_SELL, // "Book sell order" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_SELL_MARKET, // "Book sell order at market price" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_SNAPSHOT, // "Book snapshot" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_SERIES, // "Book snapshot series" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_CHART, // "Chart" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_CHART_WND, // "Chart window" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_CHART_WND_IND, // "Chart window indicator" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_EVENT, // "Event" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_EVENT_BALANCE, // "Balance operation event" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_EVENT_MODIFY, // "Pending order/position modification event" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_EVENT_ORDER_PLASED, // "Placing a pending order event" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_EVENT_ORDER_REMOVED, // "Pending order removal event" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSE, // "Position closure event" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_EVENT_POSITION_OPEN, // "Position opening event" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BUFFER, // "Indicator buffer" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BUFFER_ARROW, // "Arrow rendering buffer" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BUFFER_BAR, // "Bar buffer" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BUFFER_CALCULATE, // "Calculated buffer" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BUFFER_CANDLE, // "Candle buffer" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BUFFER_FILLING, // "Filling buffer" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BUFFER_HISTOGRAMM, // "Histogram buffer" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BUFFER_HISTOGRAMM2, // "Histogram 2 buffer" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BUFFER_LINE, // "Line buffer" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BUFFER_SECTION, // "Section buffer" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BUFFER_ZIGZAG, // "Zigzag buffer" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_INDICATOR, // "Indicator" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_DATA, // "Indicator data" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_DATA_LIST, // "Indicator data list" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_AC, // "Accelerator Oscillator indicator" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_AD, // "Accumulation/Distribution indicator" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_ADX, // "Average Directional Index indicator" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_ADXW, // "ADX indicator by Welles Wilder" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_ALLIGATOR, // "Alligator indicator" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_AMA, // "Adaptive Moving Average indicator" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_AO, // "Awesome Oscillator indicator" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_ATR, // "Average True Range" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BANDS, // "Bollinger Bands® indicator" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BEARS, // "Bears Power indicator" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BULLS, // "Bulls Power indicator" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BWMFI, // "Market Facilitation Index indicator" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_CCI, // "Commodity Channel Index indicator" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_CHAIKIN, // "Chaikin Oscillator indicator" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_CUSTOM, // "Custom indicator" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_DEMA, // "Double Exponential Moving Average indicator" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_DEMARKER, // "DeMarker indicator" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_ENVELOPES, // "Envelopes indicator" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_FORCE, // "Force Index indicator" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_FRACTALS, // "Fractals indicator" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_FRAMA, // "Fractal Adaptive Moving Average indicator" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_GATOR, // "Gator Oscillator indicator" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_ICHIMOKU, // "Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_MA, // "Moving Average indicator" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_MACD, // "Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_MFI, // "Money Flow Index indicator" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_MOMENTUM, // "Momentum indicator" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_OBV, // "On Balance Volume indicator" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_OSMA, // "Moving Average of Oscillator indicator" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_RSI, // "Relative Strength Index indicator" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_RVI, // "Relative Vigor Index indicator" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_SAR, // "Parabolic SAR indicator" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_STDEV, // "Standard Deviation indicator" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_STOCH, // "Stochastic Oscillator indicator" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_TEMA, // "Triple Exponential Moving Average indicator" object OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_TRIX, // "Triple Exponential Moving Averages Oscillator indicator" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_VIDYA, // "Variable Index Dynamic Average indicator" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_VOLUMES, // "Volumes indicator" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_WPR, // "Williams' Percent Range indicator" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_MQL5_SIGNAL, // "mql5 signal" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_ORDER_DEAL_POSITION, // "Order/Deal/Position" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_HISTORY_BALANCE, // "Historical balance operation" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_HISTORY_DEAL, // "Historical deal" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_HISTORY_ORDER_MARKET, // "Historical market order" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_HISTORY_ORDER_PENDING, // "Historical removed pending order" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_MARKET_ORDER, // "Market order" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_MARKET_PENDING, // "Pending order" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_MARKET_POSITION, // "Market position" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_PENDING_REQUEST, // "Pending trading request" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_PENDING_REQUEST_POSITION_OPEN, // "Pending request to open a position" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_PENDING_REQUEST_POSITION_CLOSE, // "Pending request to close a position" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_PENDING_REQUEST_POSITION_SLTP, // "Pending request to modify position stop orders" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_PENDING_REQUEST_ORDER_PLACE, // "Pending request to place a pending order" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_PENDING_REQUEST_ORDER_REMOVE, // "Pending request to delete a pending order" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_PENDING_REQUEST_ORDER_MODIFY, // "Pending request to modify pending order parameters" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_BAR, // "Bar" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_PERIOD, // "Period timeseries" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_SYMBOL, // "Symbol timeseries" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL, // "Symbol" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_BONDS, // "Bond symbol" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_CFD, // "CFD (contract for difference) symbol" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_COLLATERAL, // "Non-tradable asset symbol" object type" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_COMMODITY, // "Commodity symbol" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_COMMON, // "Common group symbol" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_CRYPTO, // "Cryptocurrency symbol" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_CUSTOM, // "Custom symbol" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_EXCHANGE, // "Exchange symbol" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_FUTURES, // "Futures symbol" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_FX, // "Forex symbol" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_FX_EXOTIC, // "Exotic Forex symbol" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_FX_MAJOR, // "Major Forex symbol" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_FX_MINOR, // "Minor Forex symbol" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_FX_RUB, // "RUB Forex symbol" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_INDEX, // "Index symbol" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_INDICATIVE, // "Indicative symbol" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_METALL, // "Metal symbol" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_OPTION, // "Option symbol" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_STOCKS, // "Stock symbol" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_TICK, // "Tick" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_NEW_TICK, // "New tick" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_TICKSERIES, // "Tick data series" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_TRADE, // "Trading object" object type }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Search and sorting data | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Wenn wir die Konstanten der Enumeration genau studieren, werden wir feststellen, dass die Objekttypen, die den grafischen Standardobjekten entsprechen, den Wert der vorherigen Konstante der Enumeration der Bibliotheksobjekte + 1 + Standardwert der Enumeration für das entsprechende grafische Objekt verwenden. Nach Beendigung der Enumeration der Listen der grafischen Standardobjekte setze ich die Enumeration der Liste der Bibliotheksobjekttypen beginnend mit dem Konstantenwert des letzten grafischen Objekts + 1 fort:
//--- Managing graphical objects OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL, // "Managing graphical objects" object type //--- Standard graphical objects OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_VLINE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+1+OBJ_VLINE, // "Vertical line" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_HLINE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+1+OBJ_HLINE, // "Horizontal line" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TREND = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+1+OBJ_TREND, // "Trend line" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TRENDBYANGLE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+1+OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE, // "Trend line by angle" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_CYCLES = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+1+OBJ_CYCLES, // "Cyclic lines" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROWED_LINE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+1+OBJ_ARROWED_LINE, // "Arrowed line" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_CHANNEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+1+OBJ_CHANNEL, // "Equidistant channel" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_STDDEVCHANNEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+1+OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL, // "Standard deviation channel" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_REGRESSION = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+1+OBJ_REGRESSION, // "Linear regression channel" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_PITCHFORK = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+1+OBJ_PITCHFORK, // "Andrews' pitchfork" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_GANNLINE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+1+OBJ_GANNLINE, // "Gann line" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_GANNFAN = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+1+OBJ_GANNFAN, // "Gann fan" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_GANNGRID = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+1+OBJ_GANNGRID, // "Gann grid" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBO = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+1+OBJ_FIBO, // "Fibo levels" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOTIMES = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+1+OBJ_FIBOTIMES, // "Fibo time zones" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOFAN = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+1+OBJ_FIBOFAN, // "Fibo fan" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOARC = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+1+OBJ_FIBOARC, // "Fibo arcs" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOCHANNEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+1+OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL, // "Fibo channel" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_EXPANSION = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+1+OBJ_EXPANSION, // "Fibo expansion" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ELLIOTWAVE5 = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+1+OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5, // "Elliott 5 waves" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ELLIOTWAVE3 = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+1+OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3, // "Elliott 3 waves" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_RECTANGLE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+1+OBJ_RECTANGLE, // "Rectangle" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TRIANGLE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+1+OBJ_TRIANGLE, // "Triangle" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ELLIPSE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+1+OBJ_ELLIPSE, // "Ellipse" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_THUMB_UP = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+1+OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP, // "Thumb up" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+1+OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN, // "Thumb down" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_UP = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+1+OBJ_ARROW_UP, // "Arrow up" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_DOWN = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+1+OBJ_ARROW_DOWN, // "Arrow down" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_STOP = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+1+OBJ_ARROW_STOP, // "Stop sign" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_CHECK = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+1+OBJ_ARROW_CHECK, // "Check mark" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+1+OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE, // "Left price label" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+1+OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE, // "Right price label" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_BUY = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+1+OBJ_ARROW_BUY, // "Buy sign" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_SELL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+1+OBJ_ARROW_SELL, // "Sell sign" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+1+OBJ_ARROW, // "Arrow" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TEXT = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+1+OBJ_TEXT, // "Text" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_LABEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+1+OBJ_LABEL, // "Text label" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_BUTTON = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+1+OBJ_BUTTON, // "Button" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_CHART = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+1+OBJ_CHART, // "Chart" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_BITMAP = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+1+OBJ_BITMAP, // "Bitmap" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_BITMAP_LABEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+1+OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL, // "Bitmap label" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_EDIT = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+1+OBJ_EDIT, // "Input field" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_EVENT = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+1+OBJ_EVENT, // "Event object which corresponds to an event in Economic Calendar" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_RECTANGLE_LABEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+1+OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL, // "Rectangle Label object used to create and design the custom graphical interface" object type //--- Objects OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BASE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_RECTANGLE_LABEL+1, // Base object for all library objects
So haben grafische Bibliotheksobjekte, die auf grafischen Standardobjekten basieren, einen Typwert, der dem grafischen Standardobjekttyp entspricht. Dieser Typ kann leicht berechnet werden, während nachfolgende Typen weiterhin Werte oberhalb der Konstante des letzten grafischen Standardobjekts erhalten und keine Kollisionen zwischen den Werten der Enumeration-Konstanten verursachen.
Als Nächstes müssen wir die Listen der Eigenschaften grafischer Objekte leicht verbessern. Wir sollten nämlich die Enumeration der Objektzugehörigkeit zu einem Programm oder Terminal (Erstellungsmethode — programmatisch oder manuell) und diese Eigenschaft zur Enumeration der ganzzahligen Eigenschaften grafischer Objekte hinzufügen:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| List of graphical objects affiliations | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG { GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM, // Graphical object belongs to a program GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_TERMINAL, // Graphical object does not belong to a program }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| The list of graphical element types | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE { GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT, // Element GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ, // Shadow object GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM, // Form GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW, // Window }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Integer properties of the graphical element on the canvas | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER { CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID = 0, // Element ID CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE, // Graphical element type CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BELONG, // Graphical element affiliation CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM, // Element index in the list CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID, // Chart ID CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM, // Chart subwindow index CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X, // Form's X coordinate on the chart CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y, // Form's Y coordinate on the chart CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH, // Element width CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT, // Element height CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT, // Element right border CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM, // Element bottom border CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT, // Active area offset from the left edge of the element CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP, // Active area offset from the upper edge of the element CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT, // Active area offset from the right edge of the element CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM, // Active area offset from the bottom edge of the element CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE, // Element moveability flag CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE, // Element activity flag CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X, // X coordinate of the element active area CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y, // Y coordinate of the element active area CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT, // Right border of the element active area CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM, // Bottom border of the element active area }; #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL (22) // Total number of integer properties #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP (0) // Number of integer properties not used in sorting //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Da die neue Eigenschaft hinzugefügt wurde, müssen wir die Gesamtzahl dieser Eigenschaften erhöhen (von 21 auf 22). Außerdem sollten wir auch die Sortierung nach der Eigenschaft zur Enumeration der möglichen Sortierkriterien für grafische Objekte hinzufügen:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Possible sorting criteria of graphical elements on the canvas | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #define FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_DBL_PROP (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_STR_PROP (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_CANV_ELEMENT_MODE { //--- Sort by integer properties SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ID = 0, // Sort by element ID SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_TYPE, // Sort by graphical element type SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BELONG, // Sort by a graphical element affiliation SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NUM, // Sort by form index in the list SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHART_ID, // Sort by chart ID SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_WND_NUM, // Sort by chart window index SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_COORD_X, // Sort by the element X coordinate on the chart SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_COORD_Y, // Sort by the element Y coordinate on the chart SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_WIDTH, // Sort by the element width SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_HEIGHT, // Sort by the element height SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_RIGHT, // Sort by the element right border SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BOTTOM, // Sort by the element bottom border SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT, // Sort by the active area offset from the left edge of the element SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_SHIFT_TOP, // Sort by the active area offset from the top edge of the element SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT, // Sort by the active area offset from the right edge of the element SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM, // Sort by the active area offset from the bottom edge of the element SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_MOVABLE, // Sort by the element moveability flag SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACTIVE, // Sort by the element activity flag SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_COORD_ACT_X, // Sort by X coordinate of the element active area SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_COORD_ACT_Y, // Sort by Y coordinate of the element active area SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_RIGHT, // Sort by the right border of the element active area SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_BOTTOM, // Sort by the bottom border of the element active area //--- Sort by real properties //--- Sort by string properties SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_OBJ = FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_STR_PROP,// Sort by an element object name SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_RES, // Sort by the graphical resource name }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh, fügen wir auch die Nachrichten der neuen Indices für die Kollektion der Grafikobjekte:
//--- CShadowObj MSG_SHADOW_OBJ_IMG_SMALL_BLUR_LARGE, // Error! Image size too small or blur too extensive //--- CGraphElementsCollection MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLLECTION_ERR_OBJ_ALREADY_EXISTS, // Error. A chart control object already exists with chart id MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLLECTION_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CTRL_OBJ,// Failed to create chart control object with chart id }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
und die Nachrichtentexte, die den neu hinzugefügten Indizes entsprechen:
//--- CShadowObj {"Ошибка! Размер изображения очень маленький или очень большое размытие","Error! Image size is very small or very large blur"}, //--- CGraphElementsCollection {"Ошибка. Уже существует объект управления чартами с идентификатором чарта ","Error. A chart control object already exists with chart id "}, {"Не удалось создать объект управления чартами с идентификатором чарта ","Failed to create chart control object with chart id "}, }; //+---------------------------------------------------------------------+
Nun müssen wir den Typ jedes wichtigen (nicht zusätzlichen) Bibliotheksobjekts zum Zeitpunkt seiner Erstellung angeben. Hilfsobjekte sind diejenigen, die für den Betrieb des Hauptobjekts erforderlich sind. Es besteht keine Notwendigkeit, diesen Objekten Typen zuzuweisen, da sie keine Objekte der Kollektion sind. Stattdessen werden sie nur verwendet, um die Arbeit zu organisieren und die Berechnungen in den Hauptbibliotheksobjekten zu vereinfachen.
Viele Bibliotheksobjekte sind von dem Basisobjekt aller Bibliotheksobjekte abgeleitet. Es verfügt bereits über die Variable m_type, die den Wert des Objekttyps speichert, und die virtuelle Methode Type(), die den in der Variablen eingestellten Objekttyp zurückgibt. Dementsprechend reicht es aus, den Wert der Variable m_type, der dem Objekttyp entspricht, in den Konstruktoren seiner Nachkommen anzugeben.
Da ich das Konzept der Objektzugehörigkeit eingeführt habe, soll die Zugehörigkeit durch das Vorhandensein des Programmnamens im grafischen Objektnamen definiert werden. Um dies zu erreichen, sollte das Basisobjekt aller Bibliotheksobjekte in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\BaseObj.mqh eine neue Variable im geschützten Klassenbereich zur Speicherung des Programmnamens enthalten:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Base object class for all library objects | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CBaseObj : public CObject { protected: CGraphElmControl m_graph_elm; // Instance of the class for managing graphical elements ENUM_LOG_LEVEL m_log_level; // Logging level ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE m_program; // Program type bool m_first_start; // First launch flag bool m_use_sound; // Flag of playing the sound set for an object bool m_available; // Flag of using a descendant object in the program int m_global_error; // Global error code long m_chart_id_main; // Control program chart ID long m_chart_id; // Chart ID string m_name_program; // Program name string m_name; // Object name string m_folder_name; // Name of the folder storing CBaseObj descendant objects string m_sound_name; // Object sound file name int m_type; // Object type (corresponds to the object type from the ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE enumeration) public:
Im Klassenkonstruktor geben wir den Programmname an und den Objekttyp als Basisobjekt:
//--- Constructor CBaseObj() : m_program((ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE)::MQLInfoInteger(MQL_PROGRAM_TYPE)), m_name_program(::MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME)), m_global_error(ERR_SUCCESS), m_log_level(LOG_LEVEL_ERROR_MSG), m_chart_id_main(::ChartID()), m_chart_id(::ChartID()), m_folder_name(DIRECTORY), m_sound_name(""), m_name(__FUNCTION__), m_type(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BASE), m_use_sound(false), m_available(true), m_first_start(true) {} }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Die Datei enthält neben der Basisobjektklasse auch die erweiterte Basisobjektklasse für alle Bibliotheksobjekte. In seinem Konstruktor wird der Objekttyp als erweiterte Basis angegeben:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CBaseObjExt::CBaseObjExt() : m_hash_sum(0),m_hash_sum_prev(0), m_is_event(false),m_event_code(WRONG_VALUE), m_long_prop_total(0), m_double_prop_total(0) { this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BASE_EXT; ::ArrayResize(this.m_long_prop_event,0,100); ::ArrayResize(this.m_double_prop_event,0,100); ::ArrayResize(this.m_long_prop_event_prev,0,100); ::ArrayResize(this.m_double_prop_event_prev,0,100); ::ZeroMemory(this.m_tick); this.m_digits_currency=(#ifdef __MQL5__ (int)::AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_CURRENCY_DIGITS) #else 2 #endif); this.m_list_events.Clear(); this.m_list_events.Sort(); this.m_list_events_base.Clear(); this.m_list_events_base.Sort(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Bei allen Bibliotheksobjekten, die von diesen beiden Klassen (Basis und erweiterte Basis) abstammen, genügt es, einen Objekttyp in der Variablen m_type ihrer Konstruktoren anzugeben.
Für das Konto-Objekt in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Accounts\Account.mqh sieht dies wie folgt aus (der gesamte Konstruktor):
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CAccount::CAccount(void) { this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_ACCOUNT; //--- Initialize control data this.SetControlDataArraySizeLong(ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL); this.SetControlDataArraySizeDouble(ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL); this.ResetChangesParams(); this.ResetControlsParams(); //--- Save integer properties this.m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LOGIN] = ::AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_LOGIN); this.m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_MODE] = ::AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE); this.m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LEVERAGE] = ::AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_LEVERAGE); this.m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LIMIT_ORDERS] = ::AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_LIMIT_ORDERS); this.m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_MODE] = ::AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_MODE); this.m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_ALLOWED] = ::AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_TRADE_ALLOWED); this.m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_EXPERT] = ::AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_TRADE_EXPERT); this.m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MODE] = #ifdef __MQL5__::AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE) #else ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING #endif ; this.m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY_DIGITS] = #ifdef __MQL5__::AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_CURRENCY_DIGITS) #else 2 #endif ; this.m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_SERVER_TYPE] = (::TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_NAME)=="MetaTrader 5" ? 5 : 4); this.m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_FIFO_CLOSE] = (#ifdef __MQL5__::TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_BUILD)<2155 ? false : ::AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_FIFO_CLOSE) #else false #endif ); //--- Save real properties this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_BALANCE)] = ::AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_BALANCE); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_CREDIT)] = ::AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_CREDIT); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT)] = ::AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_PROFIT); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY)] = ::AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_EQUITY); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN)] = ::AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_MARGIN); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_FREE)] = ::AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_FREE); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_LEVEL)] = ::AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_LEVEL); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_CALL)] = ::AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_CALL); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_SO)] = ::AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_SO); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL)] = ::AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_INITIAL); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE)]=::AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_ASSETS)] = ::AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_ASSETS); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIABILITIES)] = ::AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_LIABILITIES); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMMISSION_BLOCKED)]=::AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_COMMISSION_BLOCKED); //--- Save string properties this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_NAME)] = ::AccountInfoString(ACCOUNT_NAME); this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_SERVER)] = ::AccountInfoString(ACCOUNT_SERVER); this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY)] = ::AccountInfoString(ACCOUNT_CURRENCY); this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMPANY)] = ::AccountInfoString(ACCOUNT_COMPANY); //--- Account object name, object and account type (MetaTrader 5 or 4) this.m_name=CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_ACCOUNT)+" "+(string)this.Login()+": "+this.Name()+" ("+this.Company()+")"; this.m_type=COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID; this.m_type_server=(::TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_NAME)=="MetaTrader 5" ? 5 : 4); //--- Filling in the current account data for(int i=0;i<ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL;i++) this.m_long_prop_event[i][3]=this.m_long_prop[i]; for(int i=0;i<ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;i++) this.m_double_prop_event[i][3]=this.m_double_prop[i]; //--- Update the base object data and search for changes CBaseObjExt::Refresh(); } //+-------------------------------------------------------------------+
Wie Sie sehen, sollten wir nur einen notwendigen Objekttyp für die Variable m_type festlegen. In diesem Fall ist es der Typ "Konto". Durch das Schreiben eines neuen Objekttypwertes, der in der Basisobjektklasse deklariert wird, wird der Objekttyp von "Basis" auf "Konto" umdefiniert. Die virtuelle Methode Type(), die den Variablenwert m_type zurückgibt und ebenfalls im Basisobjekt implementiert ist, gibt nun auch den Variablenwert zurück, der im Konstruktor der Klasse des Konto-Objekts neu definiert wurde.
Die Klasse der abstrakten Markttiefe-Order in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Book\MarketBookOrd.mqh verfügt über zwei Konstruktoren — einen Standard- und einen parametrischen. Wir setzen den Objekttyp in beiden Konstruktoren.
Der Standard-Konstruktor:
//--- Compare CMarketBookOrd objects by all properties (to search for equal request objects) bool IsEqual(CMarketBookOrd* compared_req) const; //--- Default constructor CMarketBookOrd(){ this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_ORDER; } protected: //--- Protected parametric constructor CMarketBookOrd(const ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_STATUS status,const MqlBookInfo &book_info,const string symbol); public: //+-------------------------------------------------------------------+ //|Methods of a simplified access to the DOM request object properties| //+-------------------------------------------------------------------+
und der parametrische:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Protected parametric constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CMarketBookOrd::CMarketBookOrd(const ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_STATUS status,const MqlBookInfo &book_info,const string symbol) { this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_ORDER; //--- Save symbol’s Digits this.m_digits=(int)::SymbolInfoInteger(symbol,SYMBOL_DIGITS); //--- Save integer object properties this.SetProperty(MBOOK_ORD_PROP_STATUS,status); this.SetProperty(MBOOK_ORD_PROP_TYPE,book_info.type); this.SetProperty(MBOOK_ORD_PROP_VOLUME,book_info.volume); //--- Save real object properties this.SetProperty(MBOOK_ORD_PROP_PRICE,book_info.price); this.SetProperty(MBOOK_ORD_PROP_VOLUME_REAL,book_info.volume_real); //--- Save additional object properties this.SetProperty(MBOOK_ORD_PROP_SYMBOL,(symbol==NULL || symbol=="" ? ::Symbol() : symbol)); //--- Order time is not present in the parameters and is considered in the DOM snapshot class. Reset the time this.SetProperty(MBOOK_ORD_PROP_TIME_MSC,0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
In den Nachkommen des abstrakten Markttiefenauftrags fügen wir die entsprechenden Objekttypen hinzu.
Kaufauftrag der Markttiefe in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Book\MarketBookBuy.mqh:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Buy order in DOM | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CMarketBookBuy : public CMarketBookOrd { private: public: //--- Constructor CMarketBookBuy(const string symbol,const MqlBookInfo &book_info) : CMarketBookOrd(MBOOK_ORD_STATUS_BUY,book_info,symbol) { this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_BUY; } //--- Supported order properties (1) real, (2) integer virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER property); //--- Return the object short name virtual string Header(const bool symbol=false); //--- Return the description of order type (ENUM_BOOK_TYPE) virtual string TypeDescription(void); }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Kaufauftrag der Markttiefe zum Marktpreis in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Book\MarketBookBuyMarket.mqh:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Buy order by Market in DOM | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CMarketBookBuyMarket : public CMarketBookOrd { private: public: //--- Constructor CMarketBookBuyMarket(const string symbol,const MqlBookInfo &book_info) : CMarketBookOrd(MBOOK_ORD_STATUS_BUY,book_info,symbol) { this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_BUY_MARKET; } //--- Supported order properties (1) real, (2) integer virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER property); //--- Return the object short name virtual string Header(const bool symbol=false); //--- Return the description of order type (ENUM_BOOK_TYPE) virtual string TypeDescription(void); }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Verkaufsauftrag der Markttiefe in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Book\MarketBookSell.mqh:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Sell order in DOM | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CMarketBookSell : public CMarketBookOrd { private: public: //--- Constructor CMarketBookSell(const string symbol,const MqlBookInfo &book_info) : CMarketBookOrd(MBOOK_ORD_STATUS_SELL,book_info,symbol) { this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_SELL; } //--- Supported order properties (1) real, (2) integer virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER property); //--- Return the object short name virtual string Header(const bool symbol=false); //--- Return the description of order type (ENUM_BOOK_TYPE) virtual string TypeDescription(void); }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Verkaufsauftrag der Markttiefe zum Marktpreis in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Book\MarketBookSellMarket.mqh:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Sell order by Market in DOM | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CMarketBookSellMarket : public CMarketBookOrd { private: public: //--- Constructor CMarketBookSellMarket(const string symbol,const MqlBookInfo &book_info) : CMarketBookOrd(MBOOK_ORD_STATUS_SELL,book_info,symbol) { this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_SELL_MARKET; } //--- Supported order properties (1) real, (2) integer virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER property); //--- Return the object short name virtual string Header(const bool symbol=false); //--- Return the description of order type (ENUM_BOOK_TYPE) virtual string TypeDescription(void); }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Die Klasse für den Schnappschuss der Markttiefen in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Book\MarketBookSnapshot.mqh hat zwei Konstruktoren — einen standardmäßigen und einen parametrischen. Hier müssen wir in beiden Konstruktoren einen Objekttyp spezifizieren.
Der Standard-Konstruktor:
//--- Return the DOM snapshot change string Header(void); //--- Display (1) description and (2) short description of a DOM snapshot virtual void Print(const bool full_prop=false,const bool dash=false); virtual void PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false); //--- Constructors CMBookSnapshot(){ this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_SNAPSHOT; } CMBookSnapshot(const string symbol,const long time,MqlBookInfo &book_array[]); //+---------------------------------------------------------------------+ //|Methods of a simplified access to the DOM snapshot object properties | //+---------------------------------------------------------------------+
und der parametrische:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Parametric constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CMBookSnapshot::CMBookSnapshot(const string symbol,const long time,MqlBookInfo &book_array[]) : m_time(time) { this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_SNAPSHOT; //--- Set a symbol this.SetSymbol(symbol); //--- Clear the list this.m_list.Clear(); //--- In the loop by the structure array int total=::ArraySize(book_array); this.m_volume_buy=this.m_volume_sell=0; this.m_volume_buy_real=this.m_volume_sell_real=0; for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { //--- Create order objects of the current DOM snapshot depending on the order type CMarketBookOrd *mbook_ord=NULL; switch(book_array[i].type) { case BOOK_TYPE_BUY : mbook_ord=new CMarketBookBuy(this.m_symbol,book_array[i]); break; case BOOK_TYPE_SELL : mbook_ord=new CMarketBookSell(this.m_symbol,book_array[i]); break; case BOOK_TYPE_BUY_MARKET : mbook_ord=new CMarketBookBuyMarket(this.m_symbol,book_array[i]); break; case BOOK_TYPE_SELL_MARKET : mbook_ord=new CMarketBookSellMarket(this.m_symbol,book_array[i]); break; default: break; } if(mbook_ord==NULL) continue; //--- Set the DOM snapshot time for the order mbook_ord.SetTime(this.m_time); //--- Set the sorted list flag for the list (by the price value) and add the current order object to it //--- If failed to add the object to the DOM order list, remove the order object this.m_list.Sort(SORT_BY_MBOOK_ORD_PRICE); if(!this.m_list.InsertSort(mbook_ord)) delete mbook_ord; //--- If the order object is successfully added to the DOM order list, supplement the total snapshot volumes else { switch(mbook_ord.TypeOrd()) { case BOOK_TYPE_BUY : this.m_volume_buy+=mbook_ord.Volume(); this.m_volume_buy_real+=mbook_ord.VolumeReal(); break; case BOOK_TYPE_SELL : this.m_volume_sell+=mbook_ord.Volume(); this.m_volume_sell_real+=mbook_ord.VolumeReal(); break; case BOOK_TYPE_BUY_MARKET : this.m_volume_buy+=mbook_ord.Volume(); this.m_volume_buy_real+=mbook_ord.VolumeReal(); break; case BOOK_TYPE_SELL_MARKET : this.m_volume_buy+=mbook_ord.Volume(); this.m_volume_buy_real+=mbook_ord.VolumeReal(); break; default: break; } } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Die Klasse des Schnappschusses der Markttiefenserie hat ebenfalls zwei Konstruktoren. Legen wir in beiden den Objekttyp fest.
Standard:
//--- Display (1) description and (2) short description of a DOM snapshot series virtual void Print(const bool full_prop=false,const bool dash=false); virtual void PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false); //--- Constructors CMBookSeries(){ this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_SERIES; } CMBookSeries(const string symbol,const uint required=0); //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Methods of working with objects and accessing their properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
und der parametrische:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Parametric constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CMBookSeries::CMBookSeries(const string symbol,const uint required=0) : m_symbol(symbol) { this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_SERIES; this.m_list.Clear(); this.m_list.Sort(SORT_BY_MBOOK_ORD_TIME_MSC); this.SetRequiredUsedDays(required); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Die abstrakte Ereignisklasse in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Events\Event.mqh ist weder von einem Basisobjekt noch von einem erweiterten Basisobjekt aller Bibliotheksobjekte abgeleitet. Dementsprechend hat es keine m_type-Variable und keine virtuelle Methode Type(), die den Variablenwert zurückgibt (eine solche Methode ist im CObject-Basisobjekt vorhanden, von dem die Klasse geerbt wurde, aber sie gibt 0 zurück und sollte in den Nachfahren neu definiert werden). Das bedeutet, dass wir die Variable und die Methode hinzufügen und den notwendigen Typ in den Klassenkonstruktoren für die erstellte Variable festlegen müssen:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Abstract event class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CEvent : public CObject { private: int m_event_code; // Event code //--- Return the index of the array the event's (1) double and (2) string properties are located at int IndexProp(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property)const { return(int)property-EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property)const { return(int)property-EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; } protected: ENUM_TRADE_EVENT m_trade_event; // Trading event bool m_is_hedge; // Hedge account flag long m_chart_id_main; // Control program chart ID int m_type; // Object type int m_digits; // Symbol's Digits() int m_digits_acc; // Number of decimal places for the account currency long m_long_prop[EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; // Event integer properties double m_double_prop[EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; // Event real properties string m_string_prop[EVENT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; // Event string properties //--- return the flag presence in the trading event bool IsPresentEventFlag(const int event_code) const { return (this.m_event_code & event_code)==event_code; } //--- Return (1) the specified magic number, the ID of (2) the first group, (3) second group, (4) pending request from the magic number value ushort GetMagicID(void) const { return ushort(this.Magic() & 0xFFFF); } uchar GetGroupID1(void) const { return uchar(this.Magic()>>16) & 0x0F; } uchar GetGroupID2(void) const { return uchar((this.Magic()>>16) & 0xF0)>>4; } uchar GetPendReqID(void) const { return uchar(this.Magic()>>24) & 0xFF; } //--- Protected parametric constructor CEvent(const ENUM_EVENT_STATUS event_status,const int event_code,const ulong ticket); public: //--- Default constructor CEvent(void){ this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_EVENT; } //--- Set event's (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties void SetProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property,long value) { this.m_long_prop[property]=value; } void SetProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property,double value){ this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(property)]=value; } void SetProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property,string value){ this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(property)]=value; } //--- Return the event's (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties from the property array long GetProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this.m_long_prop[property]; } double GetProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(property)]; } string GetProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property) const { return this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(property)]; } //--- Return the flag of the event supporting the property virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property) { return true; } //--- Return an object type virtual int Type(void) const { return this.m_type;} //--- Decode the event code and set the trading event, (2) return the trading event void SetTypeEvent(void); ENUM_TRADE_EVENT TradeEvent(void) const { return this.m_trade_event; } //--- Send the event to the chart (implementation in descendant classes) virtual void SendEvent(void) {;} //--- Compare CEvent objects by a specified property (to sort the lists by a specified event object property) virtual int Compare(const CObject *node,const int mode=0) const; //--- Compare CEvent objects by all properties (to search for equal event objects) bool IsEqual(CEvent* compared_event); //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Methods of simplified access to event object properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CEvent::CEvent(const ENUM_EVENT_STATUS event_status,const int event_code,const ulong ticket) : m_event_code(event_code),m_digits(0) { this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_EVENT; this.m_long_prop[EVENT_PROP_STATUS_EVENT] = event_status; this.m_long_prop[EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT] = (long)ticket; this.m_is_hedge=#ifdef __MQL4__ true #else bool(::AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE)==ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING) #endif; this.m_digits_acc=#ifdef __MQL4__ 2 #else (int)::AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_CURRENCY_DIGITS) #endif; this.m_chart_id_main=::ChartID(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
In den Nachkommen der abstrakten Objekt der Ereignisklasse müssen wir den erforderlichen Objekttyp in ihren Konstruktoren angeben.
Die Klasse des Ereignisses "BalanceOperation" in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Events\EventBalanceOperation.mqh:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Balance operation event | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CEventBalanceOperation : public CEvent { public: //--- Constructor CEventBalanceOperation(const int event_code,const ulong ticket=0) : CEvent(EVENT_STATUS_BALANCE,event_code,ticket) { this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_EVENT_BALANCE; } //--- Supported order properties (1) real, (2) integer virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property); //--- (1) Display a brief message about the event in the journal, (2) Send the event to the chart virtual void PrintShort(void); virtual void SendEvent(void); }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Die Ereignisklasse für ausstehende Order- oder Positionsänderungen in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Events\EventModify.mqh:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Pending order or position modification event | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CEventModify : public CEvent { private: double m_price; // Price sent to an event //--- Create and return a short event message string EventsMessage(void); public: //--- Constructor CEventModify(const int event_code,const ulong ticket=0) : CEvent(EVENT_STATUS_MODIFY,event_code,ticket),m_price(0) { this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_EVENT_MODIFY; } //--- Supported order properties (1) real, (2) integer virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); //--- (1) Display a brief message about the event in the journal, (2) Send the event to the chart virtual void PrintShort(void); virtual void SendEvent(void); }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Die Klasse des Ereignisses für die ausstehende Auftragserteilung in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Events\EventOrderPlaced.mqh:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Pending order placing event | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CEventOrderPlased : public CEvent { public: //--- Constructor CEventOrderPlased(const int event_code,const ulong ticket=0) : CEvent(EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING,event_code,ticket) { this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_EVENT_ORDER_PLASED; } //--- Supported order properties (1) real, (2) integer virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); //--- (1) Display a brief message about the event in the journal, (2) Send the event to the chart virtual void PrintShort(void); virtual void SendEvent(void); }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Die Klasse des Ereignisses zur Entfernung einer Pending-Order in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Events\EventOrderRemoved.mqh:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Pending order removal event | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CEventOrderRemoved : public CEvent { public: //--- Constructor CEventOrderRemoved(const int event_code,const ulong ticket=0) : CEvent(EVENT_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING,event_code,ticket) { this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_EVENT_ORDER_REMOVED; } //--- Supported order properties (1) real, (2) integer virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); //--- (1) Display a brief message about the event in the journal, (2) Send the event to the chart virtual void PrintShort(void); virtual void SendEvent(void); }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Die Klasse des Ereignisses zur Entfernung einer Position in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Events\EventOrderRemoved.mqh:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Position closure event | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CEventPositionClose : public CEvent { private: //--- Create and return a short event message string EventsMessage(void); public: //--- Constructor CEventPositionClose(const int event_code,const ulong ticket=0) : CEvent(EVENT_STATUS_HISTORY_POSITION,event_code,ticket) { this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSE; } //--- Supported order properties (1) real, (2) integer virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); //--- (1) Display a brief message about the event in the journal, (2) Send the event to the chart virtual void PrintShort(void); virtual void SendEvent(void); }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Die Ereignisklasse zur Positionsöffnung in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Events\EventPositionOpen.mqh:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Position opening event | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CEventPositionOpen : public CEvent { private: //--- Create and return a short event message string EventsMessage(void); public: //--- Constructor CEventPositionOpen(const int event_code,const ulong ticket=0) : CEvent(EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION,event_code,ticket) { this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_EVENT_POSITION_OPEN; } //--- Supported order properties (1) real, (2) integer virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); //--- (1) Display a brief message about the event in the journal, (2) Send the event to the chart virtual void PrintShort(void); virtual void SendEvent(void); }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Wie wir sehen können, laufen alle Maßnahmen zur Verbesserung der Klassen der zuvor erstellten Objekte auf Folgendes hinaus:
- Wenn ein Objekt vom Basis- oder erweiterten Basisobjekt aller Bibliotheksobjekte abgeleitet ist, geben wir in seinen Konstruktoren (Standard- und parametrische Konstruktoren) den Objekttyp aus der Enumeration ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE an, die in Defines.mqh erstellt wurde.
- Andernfalls fügen wir die Variable m_type in den geschützten Abschnitt der Klasse ein. Die Variable soll den Objekttyp speichern. Im öffentlichen Abschnitt fügen wir die virtuelle Methode Type() hinzu, die den Wert der Variablen m_type zurückgibt. In den Klassenkonstruktoren (Standard- und parametrische Konstruktoren) wird der Objekttyp aus der ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE Enumeration angegeben.
Alle Änderungen sind bereits in den Dateien der Bibliotheksobjektklassen vorgenommen worden. Es macht keinen Sinn, ähnliche Aktionen zu beschreiben.
Hier ist die Liste der verbesserten Klassen im Verzeichnis \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects der Bibliothek:
- Chart-Verzeichnis: ChartObj.mqh und ChartWnd.mqh;
- Indikatorverzeichnis: Buffer.mqh, BufferArrow.mqh, BufferBars.mqh, BufferCalculate.mqh, BufferCandles.mqh, BufferFilling.mqh, BufferHistogram.mqh, BufferHistogram2.mqh, BufferLine.mqh, BufferSection.mqh, BufferZigZag.mqh, DataInd.mqh, IndicatorDE.mqh und SeriesDataInd.mqh;
Standardverzeichnis: IndAC.mqh, IndAD.mqh, IndADX.mqh, IndADXW.mqh, IndAlligator.mqh, IndAMA.mqh, IndAO.mqh, IndATR.mqh, IndBands.mqh, IndBears.mqh, IndBulls.mqh, IndBWMFI.mqh, IndCCI.mqh, IndChaikin.mqh, IndCustom.mqh, IndDEMA.mqh, IndDeMarker.mqh, IndEnvelopes.mqh, IndForce.mqh, IndFractals.mqh, IndFRAMA.mqh, IndGator.mqh, IndIchimoku.mqh, IndMA.mqh, IndMACD.mqh, IndMFI.mqh, IndMomentum.mqh, IndOBV.mqh, IndOsMA.mqh, IndRSI.mqh, IndRVI.mqh, IndSAR.mqh, IndStDev.mqh, IndStoch.mqh, IndTEMA.mqh, IndTRIX.mqh, IndVIDYA.mqh, IndVolumes.mqh und IndWPR.mqh;
- MQLSignalBase-Verzeichnis: MQLSignal.mqh;
- Orders-Verzeichnis: HistoryBalance.mqh, HistoryDeal.mqh, HistoryOrder.mqh, HistoryPending.mqh, MarketOrder.mqh, MarketPending.mqh, MarketPosition.mqh and Order.mqh;
- PendRequest-Verzeichnis: PendReqClose.mqh, PendReqModify.mqh, PendReqOpen.mqh, PendReqPlace.mqh, PendReqRemove.mqh, PendReqSLTP.mqh und PendRequest.mqh;
- Series-Verzeichnis: Bar.mqh, SeriesDE.mqh und TimeSeriesDE.mqh;
- Symbols-Verzeichnis: Symbol.mqh, SymbolBonds.mqh, SymbolCFD.mqh, SymbolCollateral.mqh, SymbolCommodity.mqh, SymbolCommon.mqh, SymbolCrypto.mqh, SymbolCustom.mqh, SymbolExchange.mqh, SymbolFutures.mqh, SymbolFX.mqh, SymbolFXExotic.mqh, SymbolFXMajor.mqh, SymbolFXMinor.mqh, SymbolFXRub.mqh, SymbolIndex.mqh, SymbolIndicative.mqh, SymbolMetall.mqh, SymbolOption.mqh und SymbolStocks.mqh;
- Ticks-Verzeichnis: DataTick.mqh, NewTickObj.mqh und TickSeries.mqh;
- Trade-Verzeichnis: TradeObj.mqh;
- Graph-Verzeichnis: Form.mqh, GCnvElement.mqh, GraphElmControl.mqh und ShadowObj.mqh;
Animations-Verzeichnis: Animations.mqh, Frame.mqh, FrameGeometry.mqh, FrameQuad.mqh Und FrameText.mqh;
Alle diese Dateien sind unten angehängt.
Vergessen wir auch nicht die Basisobjektklasse aller grafischen Objekte der Bibliothek in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GBaseObj.mqh. Neben der Angabe des Objekttyps verfügt sie auch über die Eigenschaft "Programm-/Terminalzugehörigkeit", die es uns ermöglicht zu definieren, welches grafische Objekt von einem bibliotheksverwalteten Programm erstellt wurde und welches manuell im Terminal zum Chart hinzugefügt wurde:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| GBaseObj.mqh | //| Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict // Necessary for mql4 //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "..\..\Services\DELib.mqh" #include <Graphics\Graphic.mqh> //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Class of the base object of the library graphical objects | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CGBaseObj : public CObject { private: protected: string m_name_prefix; // Object name prefix string m_name; // Object name long m_chart_id; // Chart ID int m_subwindow; // Subwindow index int m_shift_y; // Subwindow Y coordinate shift int m_type; // Object type bool m_visible; // Object visibility ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG m_belong; // Program/terminal affiliation //--- Create (1) the object structure and (2) the object from the structure virtual bool ObjectToStruct(void) { return true; } virtual void StructToObject(void){;} public: //--- Return the values of class variables string Name(void) const { return this.m_name; } long ChartID(void) const { return this.m_chart_id; } int SubWindow(void) const { return this.m_subwindow; } ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG Belong(void) const { return this.m_belong; } //--- (1) Set and (2) return the object visibility void SetVisible(const bool flag) { long value=(flag ? OBJ_ALL_PERIODS : 0); if(::ObjectSetInteger(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name,OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES,value)) this.m_visible=flag; } bool IsVisible(void) const { return this.m_visible; } //--- The virtual method returning the object type virtual int Type(void) const { return this.m_type; } //--- Set affiliation void SetBelong(const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong){ this.m_belong=belong; } //--- Constructor/destructor CGBaseObj(); ~CGBaseObj(); }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CGBaseObj::CGBaseObj() : m_shift_y(0),m_visible(false), m_name_prefix(::MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME)+"_"),m_belong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM) { this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GBASE; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Destructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CGBaseObj::~CGBaseObj() { } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Ähnliche Verbesserungen wie in den Bibliotheksobjektklassendateien wurden in den Dateien der Bibliotheksobjekt-Kollektionen in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\ implementiert.
Nachfolgend finden Sie die Liste der Dateien der verbesserten Objektkollektionen:
AccountsCollection.mqh, BookSeriesCollection.mqh, BuffersCollection.mqh, ChartObjCollection.mqh, EventsCollection.mqh, HistoryCollection.mqh, IndicatorsCollection.mqh, MarketCollection.mqh, MQLSignalsCollection.mqh, ResourceCollection.mqh, SymbolsCollection.mqh, TickSeriesCollection.mqh, TimeSeriesCollection.mqh.
Alle diese Dateien sind unten angehängt.
Damit ist die Verbesserung der Bibliotheksklassen abgeschlossen.
Kollektionsklasse der Grafikobjekte
Im vorigen Artikel habe ich ein Werkstück der Bibliotheksklasse für grafische Objekte (\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh) erstellt. In diesem Artikel werde ich seine Entwicklung fortsetzen.
Bei der Erstellung eines beliebigen grafischen Objekts in einem der im Terminal geöffneten Charts sollte die Bibliothek in der Lage sein zu definieren, um welche Art von Objekt es sich handelt, ob es hinzugefügt oder entfernt wurde und wie es erstellt wurde — programmatisch aus der Bibliothek oder manuell. Programmatisch hinzugefügte Objekte sollten nicht automatisch in die Kollektion der grafischen Objekte der Bibliothek aufgenommen werden — sie werden der Liste der Kollektion hinzugefügt, wenn sie erstellt werden (ich werde dies in späteren Artikeln tun). Bei manuell hinzugefügten grafischen Objekten sollte die Bibliothek sie identifizieren, das grafische Objekt (Element) für sie erstellen und sie der Kollektion hinzufügen. Wenn grafische Objekte aus dem Chart gelöscht werden, sollte die Bibliothek dasselbe tun — Programmobjekte werden beim Löschen aus der Liste entfernt. Im Falle der manuell entfernten Objekte sollte die Bibliothek diese verfolgen und das Element, das dem entfernten grafischen Objekt entspricht, aus der Kollektion entfernen.
Da die Funktionalität den Umfang eines einzelnen Artikels übersteigt, werde ich alles der Reihe nach machen. Im aktuellen Artikel werde ich die Verfolgung des Auftauchens eines beliebigen grafischen Objekts auf einem der Terminalcharts in der Klasse der grafischen Objekte der Kollektion implementieren. Die programmatische oder manuelle Natur des grafischen Objekts ist nicht von Bedeutung. Die Kollektion wird sein Auftauchen und Entfernen aus dem Chart verfolgen und das Ergebnis an das Journal senden (die Anzahl der grafischen Objekte, die zu bestimmten Terminalcharts hinzugefügt/entfernt wurden).
Um die Anzahl der grafischen Objekte im Chart zu erhalten, kann man die Funktion ObjectsTotal() verwenden, die die Anzahl der grafischen Objekte des angegebenen Typs im angegebenen Chart und Unterfenster zurückgibt. Um die Anzahl der grafischen Objekte eines beliebigen Typs in einem bestimmten Chart in einem seiner Unterfenster (einschließlich des Hauptfensters) zu erhalten, müssen wir die erforderliche Chart-ID an die Funktion übergeben, während die übrigen Parameter auf den Standardwerten (-1) belassen werden. Auf diese Weise können wir die Anzahl aller Chartobjekte, einschließlich der Unterfenster, ermitteln.
Um die Anzahl der aktuell hinzugefügten Objekte zu bestimmen, müssen wir deren vorherige und aktuelle Anzahl kennen. Die Differenz zwischen diesen beiden Werten ist die Anzahl der hinzugefügten Objekte. Dazu sind zwei Variablen erforderlich: die aktuelle Anzahl der grafischen Objekte im Chart und ihre Anzahl bei der letzten Überprüfung. Wenn sich die Anzahl geändert hat, muss definiert werden, welche Art von Objekten dem Chart hinzugefügt bzw. aus ihm entfernt wurde.
An dieser Stelle stellt sich das Problem der korrekten Berechnung dieses Wertes. Wenn wir uns die Beschreibung der Funktion ObjectsTotal() ansehen, wird deutlich, dass sie die Anzahl der Objekte nur für ein einzelnes Chart und nicht für alle Charts auf einmal zurückgibt. Jedes Chart sollte also seine eigenen Variablen haben, um die aktuelle und die vorherige Anzahl der grafischen Objekte zu speichern. Am einfachsten ist es, eine kleine Klasse für die Verwaltung von grafischen Objekten zu erstellen. Jedes der geöffneten Charts sollte seine eigene Instanz der Klasse haben. In diesem Fall können wir Änderungen in der Anzahl der Objekte unabhängig von anderen Charts leicht verfolgen.
Implementieren wir eine solche Klasse direkt in der Datei der Klasse für die Sammlung grafischer Objekte \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| GraphElementsCollection.mqh | //| Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Form.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Chart object management class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CChartObjectsControl : public CObject { private: ENUM_TIMEFRAMES m_chart_timeframe; // Chart timeframe long m_chart_id; // Chart ID string m_chart_symbol; // Chart symbol bool m_is_graph_obj_event; // Event flag in the list of graphical objects int m_total_objects; // Number of graphical objects int m_last_objects; // Number of graphical objects during the previous check int m_index_object; // Index of the last graphical object added to the collection from the terminal object list int m_delta_graph_obj; // Difference in the number of graphical objects compared to the previous check public: //--- Return the variable values ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe(void) const { return this.m_chart_timeframe; } long ChartID(void) const { return this.m_chart_id; } string Symbol(void) const { return this.m_chart_symbol; } bool IsEvent(void) const { return this.m_is_graph_obj_event; } int TotalObjects(void) const { return this.m_total_objects; } int Delta(void) const { return this.m_delta_graph_obj; } //--- Check the chart objects void Refresh(void); //--- Constructors CChartObjectsControl(void) { this.m_chart_id=::ChartID(); this.m_chart_timeframe=(ENUM_TIMEFRAMES)::ChartPeriod(this.m_chart_id); this.m_chart_symbol=::ChartSymbol(this.m_chart_id); this.m_is_graph_obj_event=false; this.m_total_objects=0; this.m_last_objects=0; this.m_index_object=0; this.m_delta_graph_obj=0; } CChartObjectsControl(const long chart_id) { this.m_chart_id=chart_id; this.m_chart_timeframe=(ENUM_TIMEFRAMES)::ChartPeriod(this.m_chart_id); this.m_chart_symbol=::ChartSymbol(this.m_chart_id); this.m_is_graph_obj_event=false; this.m_total_objects=0; this.m_last_objects=0; this.m_index_object=0; this.m_delta_graph_obj=0; } //--- Compare CChartObjectsControl objects by a chart ID (for sorting the list by an object property) virtual int Compare(const CObject *node,const int mode=0) const { const CChartObjectsControl *obj_compared=node; return(this.ChartID()>obj_compared.ChartID() ? 1 : this.ChartID()<obj_compared.ChartID() ? -1 : 0); } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CChartObjectsControl Check objects on a chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CChartObjectsControl::Refresh(void) { //--- Graphical objects on the chart this.m_total_objects=::ObjectsTotal(this.ChartID()); int i=this.m_index_object; int delta=this.m_total_objects-this.m_last_objects; //--- If the number of objects has changed if(delta!=0) { //--- Create the string and display it in the journal with the chart ID, its symbol and timeframe string txt=", "+(delta>0 ? "Added: " : "Deleted: ")+(string)fabs(delta)+" obj"; Print(DFUN,"ChartID=",this.ChartID(),", ",this.Symbol(),", ",TimeframeDescription(this.Timeframe()),txt); } //--- save the index of the last added order and the difference with the last check this.m_delta_graph_obj=i-this.m_index_object; this.m_index_object=i; this.m_last_objects=this.m_total_objects; this.m_is_graph_obj_event=(bool)this.m_delta_graph_obj; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Im Allgemeinen sollte hier alles klar sein: Es gibt die Variablen für die Speicherung der Anzahl der grafischen Objekte "jetzt" und während der vorherigen Prüfung. Die Variable zur Speicherung des aktuellen Schleifenindexwerts: Um zu vermeiden, dass die Schleife ständig von Anfang an läuft, merken wir uns den aktuellen Indexwert und starten die Schleife beim nächsten Mal nicht von Anfang an, sondern mit dem gespeicherten Wert. So funktionieren die Schleifen zur Verwaltung von Aufträgen, Geschäften und Positionen. Hier ist es das Gleiche. Es gibt zwei Konstruktoren. Der erste erstellt das Objekt für den aktuellen Chart, während der zweite das Gleiche für den über seine ID angegebenen Chart tut. Die Methode Compare() vergleicht zwei Objekte anhand der ID des Charts. Sie ermöglicht es uns, festzustellen, dass ein solches Objekt für das Chart mit einer bestimmten ID bereits existiert.
In der Methode Refresh() überprüfen wir einfach die Anzahl der Objekte jetzt und bei der letzten Überprüfung. Wenn sich die Anzahl geändert hat, wird ein Journaleintrag erzeugt. Als Nächstes durchlaufen wir die Objekte in einer Schleife, beginnend mit dem in der Variablen m_index_object gespeicherten Schleifenindex, um alle neuen Objekte zu erfassen und ein Ereignisobjekt zu erstellen. Im Moment ist der Schleifenindex bereits in der Variable für den späteren Start der Schleife gespeichert, um eine ressourcenschonende Berechnung zu ermöglichen. Dies ist eine Vorarbeit für die zukünftige Nutzung.
Wenn wir nun für jeden der geöffneten Charts im Terminal in der Klasse Kollektion solche Objekte anlegen, können wir die Änderungen in der Anzahl der Objekte für jeden Chart unabhängig voneinander verfolgen.
Fügen wir der zuvor erstellten Klasse CGraphElementsCollection neue Variablen und Methoden hinzu.
Im privaten Abschnitt der Klasse deklarieren wir die Liste der Zeiger auf die Objekte der Chart-Verwaltung, die Event-Flag-Variable für das Hinzufügen/Entfernen des grafischen Objekts auf dem Chart, die Variable zum Speichern der Anzahl der Objekte auf allen offenen Charts und die Variable zum Speichern der Gesamtzahl der hinzugefügten/entfernten Objekte auf allen offenen Terminal-Charts:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Collection of graphical objects | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CGraphElementsCollection : public CBaseObj { private: CArrayObj m_list_charts_control; // List of chart management objects CListObj m_list_all_graph_obj; // List of all graphical objects bool m_is_graph_obj_event; // Event flag in the list of graphical objects int m_total_objects; // Number of graphical objects int m_delta_graph_obj; // Difference in the number of graphical objects compared to the previous check //--- Return the flag indicating the graphical element object in the list of graphical objects bool IsPresentGraphElmInList(const int id,const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type_obj);
Im gleichen Abschnitt deklarieren wir die Methode, die den Zeiger auf das Objekt zur Verwaltung von Objekten des angegebenen Charts zurückgibt, die Methode zum Erstellen eines neuen Objekts zur Verwaltung von grafischen Objekten eines angegebenen Charts und zum Hinzufügen zur Liste und die Methode zum Aktualisieren der Liste der grafischen Objekte anhand der Chart-ID:
//--- Return the flag indicating the graphical element object in the list of graphical objects bool IsPresentGraphElmInList(const int id,const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type_obj); //--- Return the pointer to the object of managing objects of the specified chart CChartObjectsControl *GetChartObjectCtrlObj(const long chart_id); //--- Create a new object of managing graphical objects of a specified chart and add it to the list CChartObjectsControl *CreateChartObjectCtrlObj(const long chart_id); //--- Update the list of graphical objects by chart ID void RefreshByChartID(const long chart_id); public:
Im öffentlichen Abschnitt fügen wir die Methode hinzu, die das Kennzeichen einer aufgetretenen Änderung in der Liste der grafischen Objekte zurückgibt, deklarieren die Methode, die die Liste der Chart-Verwaltungsobjekte erstellt und die beiden Methoden, die die Listen der grafischen Objekte auf den Terminal-Charts aktualisieren:
public: //--- Return itself CGraphElementsCollection *GetObject(void) { return &this; } //--- Return the full collection list 'as is' CArrayObj *GetList(void) { return &this.m_list_all_graph_obj; } //--- Return the list by selected (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties meeting the compared criterion CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property,long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(this.GetList(),property,value,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property,double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(this.GetList(),property,value,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property,string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(this.GetList(),property,value,mode); } //--- Return the number of new graphical objects, (3) the flag of the occurred change in the list of graphical objects int NewObjects(void) const { return this.m_delta_graph_obj; } bool IsEvent(void) const { return this.m_is_graph_obj_event; } //--- Constructor CGraphElementsCollection(); //--- Display the description of the object properties in the journal (full_prop=true - all properties, false - supported ones only - implemented in descendant classes) virtual void Print(const bool full_prop=false,const bool dash=false); //--- Display a short description of the object in the journal virtual void PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false); //--- Create the list of chart management objects and return the number of charts int CreateChartControlList(void); //--- Update the list of (1) all graphical objects, (2) on the specified chart, fill in the data on the number of new ones and set the event flag void Refresh(void); void Refresh(const long chart_id); }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Im Klassenkonstruktor weisen wir einem Objekt einen geeigneten Typ zu, das Sortierte-Listen-Flag für die Liste der Zeiger auf Chartverwaltungsobjekte setzen und die Liste löschen, setzen die Gesamtanzahl der Objekte auf allen Charts auf Null und setzen das Ereignis-Flag der grafischen Objektsammlung zurück:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CGraphElementsCollection::CGraphElementsCollection() { this.m_type=COLLECTION_GRAPH_OBJ_ID; ::ChartSetInteger(::ChartID(),CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE,true); ::ChartSetInteger(::ChartID(),CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL,true); this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Type(COLLECTION_GRAPH_OBJ_ID); this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Sort(SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ID); this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Clear(); this.m_list_charts_control.Sort(); this.m_list_charts_control.Clear(); this.m_total_objects=0; this.m_is_graph_obj_event=false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Implementieren wir jetzt die deklarierten Methoden
Die Methode erstellt ein neues Objekt zur Verwaltung der grafischen Objekte eines bestimmten Charts und fügt es der Liste hinzu:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create a new graphical object management object | //| for a specified and add it to the list | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CChartObjectsControl *CGraphElementsCollection::CreateChartObjectCtrlObj(const long chart_id) { //--- Create a new object for managing chart objects by ID CChartObjectsControl *obj=new CChartObjectsControl(chart_id); //--- If the object is not created, inform of the error and return NULL if(obj==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLLECTION_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CTRL_OBJ),(string)chart_id); return NULL; } //--- If failed to add the object to the list, inform of the error, remove the object and return NULL if(!this.m_list_charts_control.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); delete obj; return NULL; } //--- Return the pointer to the object that was created and added to the list return obj; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Die Methode, die den Zeiger auf das Objekt der Verwaltungsobjekte des angegebenen Charts zurückgibt:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the pointer to the object | //| for managing objects of a specified chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CChartObjectsControl *CGraphElementsCollection::GetChartObjectCtrlObj(const long chart_id) { //--- In the loop by the total number of objects in the list for(int i=0;i<this.m_list_charts_control.Total();i++) { //--- Get the pointer to the next object CChartObjectsControl *obj=this.m_list_charts_control.At(i); //--- If failed to get the pointer, move on to the next one if(obj==NULL) continue; //--- If the object chart ID is equal to the required one, return the pointer to the object in the list if(obj.ChartID()==chart_id) return obj; } //--- Failed to find the object - return NULL return NULL; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Die Methode, die die Liste der Chart-Verwaltungsobjekte erstellt:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create the list of chart management objects | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CGraphElementsCollection::CreateChartControlList(void) { //--- Clear the list of chart management objects and set the sorted list flag to it this.m_list_charts_control.Clear(); this.m_list_charts_control.Sort(); //--- Declare variables to search for charts long chart_id=0; int i=0; //--- In the loop by all open charts in the terminal (no more than 100) while(i<CHARTS_MAX) { //--- Get the chart ID chart_id=::ChartNext(chart_id); if(chart_id<0) break; //--- Create the object for managing chart objects based on the current chart ID in the loop and add it to the list CChartObjectsControl *chart_control=new CChartObjectsControl(chart_id); if(chart_control==NULL) continue; //--- If such an object is already present in the list, inform of that, delete the object and move on to the next chart if(this.m_list_charts_control.Search(chart_control)>WRONG_VALUE) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLLECTION_ERR_OBJ_ALREADY_EXISTS),(string)chart_id); delete chart_control; continue; } //--- If failed to add the object to the list, inform of that, remove the object and move on to the next chart if(!this.m_list_charts_control.Add(chart_control)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN_ERR_LINE,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); delete chart_control; continue; } //--- Increase the loop index i++; } //--- The list filled in successfully - return the number of its elements return this.m_list_charts_control.Total(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Die Methode aktualisiert die Liste der grafischen Objekte anhand einer Chart-ID:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Update the list of graphical objects by chart ID | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGraphElementsCollection::RefreshByChartID(const long chart_id) { //--- Get the pointer to the object for managing graphical objects CChartObjectsControl *obj=GetChartObjectCtrlObj(chart_id); //--- If there is no such an object in the list, create a new one and add it to the list if(obj==NULL) obj=this.CreateChartObjectCtrlObj(chart_id); //--- If the pointer to the object is valid, update the list of graphical objects on a specified chart if(obj!=NULL) obj.Refresh(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Die Methode aktualisiert die Liste der grafischen Objekte in einem bestimmten Chart:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Update the list of graphical objects on a specified chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGraphElementsCollection::Refresh(const long chart_id) { //--- Get the pointer to the object for managing graphical objects CChartObjectsControl *obj=GetChartObjectCtrlObj(chart_id); //--- If failed to get the pointer, exit the method if(obj==NULL) return; //--- Update the list of graphical objects on a specified chart obj.Refresh(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Die Methode aktualisiert die Liste aller grafischen Objekte auf allen geöffneten Terminal Charts:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Update the list of all graphical objects | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGraphElementsCollection::Refresh(void) { //--- Declare variables to search for charts long chart_id=0; int i=0; //--- In the loop by all open charts in the terminal (no more than 100) while(i<CHARTS_MAX) { //--- Get the chart ID chart_id=::ChartNext(chart_id); if(chart_id<0) break; //--- Update the list of graphical objects by chart ID this.RefreshByChartID(chart_id); //--- Increase the loop index i++; } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Die Logik jeder der angebotenen Methoden wird in den entsprechenden Codekommentaren ausführlich beschrieben. Wenn Sie Fragen haben, können Sie diese gerne im Kommentarbereich stellen.
Nun müssen wir die neu erstellte Kollektion von grafischen Objekten in das Hauptobjekt der CEngine-Bibliothek einbinden, damit wir von unseren Programmen aus auf die Funktionalität der Kollektion zugreifen können.
Im privaten Abschnitt der Klasse in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqh deklarieren wir die Instanz der Klasse für die Sammlung grafischer Objekte und die Ereignisflag-Variable in der Liste der grafischen Objekte, und die Methode zur Verwaltung der Ereignisse grafischer Objekte:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Library basis class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CEngine { private: CHistoryCollection m_history; // Collection of historical orders and deals CMarketCollection m_market; // Collection of market orders and deals CEventsCollection m_events; // Event collection CAccountsCollection m_accounts; // Account collection CSymbolsCollection m_symbols; // Symbol collection CTimeSeriesCollection m_time_series; // Timeseries collection CBuffersCollection m_buffers; // Collection of indicator buffers CIndicatorsCollection m_indicators; // Indicator collection CTickSeriesCollection m_tick_series; // Collection of tick series CMBookSeriesCollection m_book_series; // Collection of DOM series CMQLSignalsCollection m_signals_mql5; // Collection of MQL5.com Signals service signals CChartObjCollection m_charts; // Chart collection CGraphElementsCollection m_graph_objects; // Collection of graphical objects CResourceCollection m_resource; // Resource list CTradingControl m_trading; // Trading management object CPause m_pause; // Pause object CArrayObj m_list_counters; // List of timer counters int m_global_error; // Global error code bool m_first_start; // First launch flag bool m_is_hedge; // Hedge account flag bool m_is_tester; // Flag of working in the tester bool m_is_market_trade_event; // Account trading event flag bool m_is_history_trade_event; // Account history trading event flag bool m_is_account_event; // Account change event flag bool m_is_symbol_event; // Symbol change event flag bool m_is_graph_obj_event; // Event flag in the list of graphical objects ENUM_TRADE_EVENT m_last_trade_event; // Last account trading event int m_last_account_event; // Last event in the account properties int m_last_symbol_event; // Last event in the symbol properties ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE m_program; // Program type string m_name; // Program name //--- Return the counter index by id int CounterIndex(const int id) const; //--- Return the first launch flag bool IsFirstStart(void); //--- Handling events of (1) orders, deals and positions, (2) accounts and (3) graphical objects void TradeEventsControl(void); void AccountEventsControl(void); void GraphObjEventsControl(void); //--- (1) Working with a symbol collection and (2) symbol list events in the market watch window void SymbolEventsControl(void); void MarketWatchEventsControl(void); //--- Return the last (1) market pending order, (2) market order, (3) last position, (4) position by ticket COrder *GetLastMarketPending(void); COrder *GetLastMarketOrder(void); COrder *GetLastPosition(void); COrder *GetPosition(const ulong ticket); //--- Return the last (1) removed pending order, (2) historical market order, (3) historical order (market or pending one) by its ticket COrder *GetLastHistoryPending(void); COrder *GetLastHistoryOrder(void); COrder *GetHistoryOrder(const ulong ticket); //--- Return the (1) first and the (2) last historical market orders from the list of all position orders, (3) the last deal COrder *GetFirstOrderPosition(const ulong position_id); COrder *GetLastOrderPosition(const ulong position_id); COrder *GetLastDeal(void); //--- Retrieve a necessary 'ushort' number from the packed 'long' value ushort LongToUshortFromByte(const long source_value,const uchar index) const; public:
Im Klassenkonstruktor erstellen wir den Zähler der grafischen Objekt Kollektion:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CEngine constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CEngine::CEngine() : m_first_start(true), m_last_trade_event(TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT), m_last_account_event(WRONG_VALUE), m_last_symbol_event(WRONG_VALUE), m_global_error(ERR_SUCCESS) { this.m_is_hedge=#ifdef __MQL4__ true #else bool(::AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE)==ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING) #endif; this.m_is_tester=::MQLInfoInteger(MQL_TESTER); this.m_program=(ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE)::MQLInfoInteger(MQL_PROGRAM_TYPE); this.m_name=::MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME); this.m_list_counters.Sort(); this.m_list_counters.Clear(); this.CreateCounter(COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_ORD_PAUSE); this.CreateCounter(COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_ACC_PAUSE); this.CreateCounter(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID1,COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_STEP1,COLLECTION_SYM_PAUSE1); this.CreateCounter(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID2,COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_STEP2,COLLECTION_SYM_PAUSE2); this.CreateCounter(COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_REQ_PAUSE); this.CreateCounter(COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_TS_PAUSE); this.CreateCounter(COLLECTION_IND_TS_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_IND_TS_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_IND_TS_PAUSE); this.CreateCounter(COLLECTION_TICKS_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_TICKS_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_TICKS_PAUSE); this.CreateCounter(COLLECTION_CHARTS_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_CHARTS_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_CHARTS_PAUSE); this.CreateCounter(COLLECTION_GRAPH_OBJ_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_GRAPH_OBJ_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_GRAPH_OBJ_PAUSE); ::ResetLastError(); #ifdef __MQL5__ if(!::EventSetMillisecondTimer(TIMER_FREQUENCY)) { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_TIMER),(string)::GetLastError()); this.m_global_error=::GetLastError(); } //---__MQL4__ #else if(!this.IsTester() && !::EventSetMillisecondTimer(TIMER_FREQUENCY)) { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_TIMER),(string)::GetLastError()); this.m_global_error=::GetLastError(); } #endif //--- } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
In der timer-Klasse fügen wir die Handhabung hinzu, dass der Timer der grafischen Objektsammlung behandelt wird:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CEngine timer | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEngine::OnTimer(SDataCalculate &data_calculate) { //--- If this is not a tester, work with collection events by timer if(!this.IsTester()) { //--- Timer of the collections of historical orders and deals, as well as of market orders and positions int index=this.CounterIndex(COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt1=this.m_list_counters.At(index); if(cnt1!=NULL) { //--- If unpaused, work with the order, deal and position collections events if(cnt1.IsTimeDone()) this.TradeEventsControl(); } //--- Account collection timer index=this.CounterIndex(COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt2=this.m_list_counters.At(index); if(cnt2!=NULL) { //--- If unpaused, work with the account collection events if(cnt2.IsTimeDone()) this.AccountEventsControl(); } //--- Timer 1 of the symbol collection (updating symbol quote data in the collection) index=this.CounterIndex(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID1); CTimerCounter* cnt3=this.m_list_counters.At(index); if(cnt3!=NULL) { //--- If the pause is over, update quote data of all symbols in the collection if(cnt3.IsTimeDone()) this.m_symbols.RefreshRates(); } //--- Timer 2 of the symbol collection (updating all data of all symbols in the collection and tracking symbl and symbol search events in the market watch window) index=this.CounterIndex(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID2); CTimerCounter* cnt4=this.m_list_counters.At(index); if(cnt4!=NULL) { //--- If the pause is over if(cnt4.IsTimeDone()) { //--- update data and work with events of all symbols in the collection this.SymbolEventsControl(); //--- When working with the market watch list, check the market watch window events if(this.m_symbols.ModeSymbolsList()==SYMBOLS_MODE_MARKET_WATCH) this.MarketWatchEventsControl(); } } //--- Trading class timer index=this.CounterIndex(COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt5=this.m_list_counters.At(index); if(cnt5!=NULL) { //--- If unpaused, work with the list of pending requests if(cnt5.IsTimeDone()) this.m_trading.OnTimer(); } //--- Timeseries collection timer index=this.CounterIndex(COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt6=this.m_list_counters.At(index); if(cnt6!=NULL) { //--- If the pause is over, work with the timeseries list (update all except the current one) if(cnt6.IsTimeDone()) this.SeriesRefreshAllExceptCurrent(data_calculate); } //--- Timer of timeseries collection of indicator buffer data index=this.CounterIndex(COLLECTION_IND_TS_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt7=this.m_list_counters.At(index); if(cnt7!=NULL) { //--- If the pause is over, work with the timeseries list of indicator data (update all except for the current one) if(cnt7.IsTimeDone()) this.IndicatorSeriesRefreshAll(); } //--- Tick series collection timer index=this.CounterIndex(COLLECTION_TICKS_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt8=this.m_list_counters.At(index); if(cnt8!=NULL) { //--- If the pause is over, work with the tick series list (update all except the current one) if(cnt8.IsTimeDone()) this.TickSeriesRefreshAllExceptCurrent(); } //--- Chart collection timer index=this.CounterIndex(COLLECTION_CHARTS_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt9=this.m_list_counters.At(index); if(cnt9!=NULL) { //--- If unpaused, work with the chart list if(cnt9.IsTimeDone()) this.ChartsRefreshAll(); } //--- Graphical objects collection timer index=this.CounterIndex(COLLECTION_GRAPH_OBJ_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt10=this.m_list_counters.At(index); if(cnt10!=NULL) { //--- If unpaused, work with the list of graphical objects if(cnt10.IsTimeDone()) this.GraphObjEventsControl(); } } //--- If this is a tester, work with collection events by tick else { //--- work with events of collections of orders, deals and positions by tick this.TradeEventsControl(); //--- work with events of collections of accounts by tick this.AccountEventsControl(); //--- update quote data of all collection symbols by tick this.m_symbols.RefreshRates(); //--- work with events of all symbols in the collection by tick this.SymbolEventsControl(); //--- work with the list of pending orders by tick this.m_trading.OnTimer(); //--- work with the timeseries list by tick this.SeriesRefresh(data_calculate); //--- work with the timeseries list of indicator buffers by tick this.IndicatorSeriesRefreshAll(); //--- work with the list of tick series by tick this.TickSeriesRefreshAll(); //--- work with the list of graphical objects by tick this.GraphObjEventsControl(); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Über den Klassenkörper hinaus implementieren wir die Methode zur Überprüfung von Ereignissen grafischer Objekte:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Check the events of graphical objects | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEngine::GraphObjEventsControl(void) { //--- Check the changes in the list of graphical objects and set the flag of their events this.m_graph_objects.Refresh(); this.m_is_graph_obj_event=this.m_graph_objects.IsEvent(); //--- If there are changes in the list of graphical objects if(this.m_is_graph_obj_event) { Print(DFUN,"Graph obj is event. NewObjects: ",m_graph_objects.NewObjects()); //--- Get the last event of the graphical object property change // ... } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Hier rufen wir einfach die Methode zur Aktualisierung aller geöffneten Terminal Charts auf, wenn sich die Anzahl der grafischen Objekte in ihnen ändert.
Alle nachfolgenden Methodenstrings nach dem hervorgehobenen werden noch nicht behandelt. Die entsprechende Funktionalität wird in den kommenden Artikeln implementiert werden. In der Zwischenzeit wird die Refresh()-Methode der Klasse der grafischen Objekte in der Kollektion abwechselnd die Methoden zum Durchsuchen aller Chart-Ereignisse aufrufen, indem sie die entsprechenden Refresh()-Methoden der oben betrachteten grafischen Objektverwaltungsobjekte aufruft. Diese Methode (eine eindeutige für jedes geöffnete Chart) informiert über die Änderung der Anzahl der grafischen Objekte auf dem entsprechenden Chart über die Journaleinträge. Lassen Sie uns dieses Verhalten testen.
Test
Um den Test durchzuführen, verwenden wir den EA aus dem vorherigen Artikel und speichern ihn in \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part82\ als TestDoEasyPart82.mq5.
Hier müssen wir einige kleine Änderungen vornehmen.
Wir fügen die Funktion OnTimer() hinzu, der den Timer der Bibliothek aufruft, falls die Arbeit außerhalb des Testers ausgeführt wird:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Timer function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTimer() { //--- Launch the library timer (only not in the tester) if(!MQLInfoInteger(MQL_TESTER)) engine.OnTimer(rates_data); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
In OnChartsvent() ergänzen wir ein Verbot des Aufrufs des Kontextmenüs mit der rechten Maustaste für den Fall, dass die Strg-Taste gedrückt wird, da wir in diesem Fall grafische Elemente aus dem Balkenobjekt mit der Beschreibung des Balkentyps erstellen (dies wurde im vorherigen Artikel getan) und die Breite eines erstellten Objekts leicht erhöhen, damit es zu der langen Balkenbeschreibung passt ("Kerze mit Nullkörper"):
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ChartEvent function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { //--- If working in the tester, exit if(MQLInfoInteger(MQL_TESTER)) return; //--- If the mouse is moved if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE) { CForm *form=NULL; datetime time=0; double price=0; int wnd=0; //--- If Ctrl is not pressed, if(!IsCtrlKeyPressed()) { //--- clear the list of created form objects, allow scrolling a chart with the mouse and show the context menu list_forms.Clear(); ChartSetInteger(ChartID(),CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL,true); ChartSetInteger(ChartID(),CHART_CONTEXT_MENU,true); return; } //--- If X and Y chart coordinates are successfully converted into time and price, if(ChartXYToTimePrice(ChartID(),(int)lparam,(int)dparam,wnd,time,price)) { //--- get the bar index the cursor is hovered over int index=iBarShift(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,time); if(index==WRONG_VALUE) return; //--- Get the bar index by index CBar *bar=engine.SeriesGetBar(Symbol(),Period(),index); if(bar==NULL) return; //--- Convert the coordinates of a chart from the time/price representation of the bar object to the X and Y coordinates int x=(int)lparam,y=(int)dparam; if(!ChartTimePriceToXY(ChartID(),0,bar.Time(),(bar.Open()+bar.Close())/2.0,x,y)) return; //--- Disable moving a chart with the mouse and showing the context menu ChartSetInteger(ChartID(),CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL,false); ChartSetInteger(ChartID(),CHART_CONTEXT_MENU,false); //--- Create the form object name and hide all objects except one having such a name string name="FormBar_"+(string)index; HideFormAllExceptOne(name); //--- If the form object with such a name does not exist yet, if(!IsPresentForm(name)) { //--- create a new form object form=bar.CreateForm(index,name,x,y,114,16); if(form==NULL) return; //--- Set activity and unmoveability flags for the form form.SetActive(true); form.SetMovable(false); //--- Set the opacity of 200 form.SetOpacity(200); //--- The form background color is set as the first color from the color array form.SetColorBackground(array_clr[0]); //--- Form outlining frame color form.SetColorFrame(C'47,70,59'); //--- Draw the shadow drawing flag form.SetShadow(true); //--- Calculate the shadow color as the chart background color converted to the monochrome one color clrS=form.ChangeColorSaturation(form.ColorBackground(),-100); //--- If the settings specify the usage of the chart background color, replace the monochrome color with 20 units //--- Otherwise, use the color specified in the settings for drawing the shadow color clr=(InpUseColorBG ? form.ChangeColorLightness(clrS,-20) : InpColorForm3); //--- Draw the form shadow with the right-downwards offset from the form by three pixels along all axes //--- Set the shadow opacity to 200, while the blur radius is equal to 4 form.DrawShadow(2,2,clr,200,3); //--- Fill the form background with a vertical gradient form.Erase(array_clr,form.Opacity()); //--- Draw an outlining rectangle at the edges of the form form.DrawRectangle(0,0,form.Width()-1,form.Height()-1,form.ColorFrame(),form.Opacity()); //--- If failed to add the form object to the list, remove the form and exit the handler if(!list_forms.Add(form)) { delete form; return; } //--- Capture the form appearance form.Done(); } //--- If the form object exists, if(form!=NULL) { //--- draw a text with the bar type description on it and show the form. The description corresponds to the mouse cursor position form.TextOnBG(0,bar.BodyTypeDescription(),form.Width()/2,form.Height()/2-1,FRAME_ANCHOR_CENTER,C'7,28,21'); form.Show(); } //--- Redraw the chart ChartRedraw(); } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Dies sind alle EA-Verbesserungen.
Starten Sie ihn auf einem Symbol-Chart (es sollte mehr als ein Chart geöffnet sein) und fügen Sie jedem der Charts grafische Objekte hinzu — das Journal wird die entsprechenden Meldungen anzeigen. Klicken Sie anschließend in jedem Chart auf Löschen, um alle markierten grafischen Objekte zu löschen. Die entsprechenden Meldungen werden wieder im Journal angezeigt:
Was kommt als Nächstes?
Im nächsten Artikel werde ich die Verfeinerung der Kollektion grafischer Objekte fortsetzen.
Nicht alle grafischen Objekte sind fertig. Das macht die Erstellung der grafischen Objektsammlung noch sinnvoller, da wir für die weitere Entwicklung Zeiger auf die Objekte in der Kollektionsliste speichern müssen. Ich werde die Zeiger gleich nach der Bearbeitung der Kollektion implementieren.
Alle Dateien der aktuellen Version der Bibliothek sind unten zusammen mit der Test-EA-Datei für MQL5 zum Testen und Herunterladen angehängt.
Ihre Fragen und Vorschläge schreiben Sie bitte in den Kommentarteil.
