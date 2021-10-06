Grafiken in der Bibliothek DoEasy (Teil 82): Die Umgestaltung von Bibliotheksobjekten und Kollektion von grafischen Objekten

Inhalt

Im letzten Artikel habe ich damit begonnen, die Behandlung von Grafiken in Bibliotheksobjekte zu integrieren. Jedes der Bibliotheksobjekte soll eine eigene Instanz des Objekts für die Behandlung von grafischen Objekten haben, die es ihm ermöglicht, entsprechende grafische Objekte (sowohl Standard- als auch CCanvas-basierte) zu konstruieren.

Um Grafiken in Bibliotheksobjekte zu integrieren, habe ich im letzten Artikel begonnen, das Bar-Objekt zu verfeinern. Insbesondere habe ich die Klasse für die Grafikverwaltung implementiert. Nach der Fehlersuche werde ich den neu erstellten und getesteten Mechanismus zur Handhabung von Grafiken zu anderen Objekten hinzufügen.

Nun ist es an der Zeit, alle Bibliotheksobjekte zu verbessern. Jedes Objekt sollte eine eindeutige ID haben — Type(), die es uns ermöglicht, dieses Objekt zu definieren. Jedes Bibliotheksobjekt sollte in der Lage sein, grafische Objekte zu erstellen, wobei das grafische Objekt "wissen" sollte, wer es erstellt hat. Nachdem ein grafisches Objekt mit Hilfe eines beliebigen Bibliotheksobjekts erstellt wurde, sollte das grafische Objekt wissen, wer es erstellt hat, und über den Zeiger auf sein Elternobjekt verfügen, während das Elternobjekt die von ihm erzeugten grafischen Objekte kennen und ebenfalls über Zeiger auf sie verfügen sollte.

Gleichzeitig müssen wir bei der Erstellung eines grafischen Objekts dieses in eine einzige Kollektion von grafischen Objekten eintragen. Alle grafischen Objekte benötigen eine neue Eigenschaft — die Objektzugehörigkeit. Sie ermöglicht es uns zu bestimmen, wie das grafische Objekt erstellt wurde — durch ein Programm oder manuell im Terminal. Die von einem Programm unter Verwendung der Bibliothek erstellten Objekte werden sofort nach ihrer Erstellung in die Liste aufgenommen. Die vom Terminal erstellten Grafiken (verschiedene grafische Objekte, die dem Chart manuell hinzugefügt werden) sollten von der Kollektion der grafischen Objekte verfolgt und der Liste hinzugefügt/entfernt werden. Für sie sollten separate Programmobjekte der grafischen Objektklasse erstellt werden, damit das Programm sie auch verwalten kann.

Dazu müssen wir die Verfolgung des Status aller geöffneten Chartfenster im Terminal in der Klasse der grafischen Objekte der Kollektion implementieren, nämlich das Auftreten von grafischen Standardobjekten, das Erstellen von Bibliotheksobjekten und das Hinzufügen zur Liste der Kollektion. Das Gleiche gilt für das Löschen von grafischen Standardobjekten.

So ist unsere Bibliothek schließlich in der Lage, die Kontrolle über alle grafischen Standardobjekte in geöffneten Charts zu übernehmen und sie so zu behandeln, als wären es ihre eigenen Objekte, wobei sie berücksichtigt, dass sie manuell erstellt werden.

Dies ist die Grundlage für mehrere weitere Artikel.

Hier werde ich alle Bibliotheksobjekte verbessern, indem ich ihnen Typen zuweise, sowie an der Klasse der grafischen Objekte in der Kollektion arbeiten, nämlich die Verfolgung neuer/entfernter grafischer Objekte auf offenen Charts im Terminal arrangieren.



Verbesserung der Klassenbibliothek

Fügen wir neue Makrosubstitutionen und Aufzählungen in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh hinzu. Wir müssen die Typen aller Bibliotheksobjekte hinzufügen, um die Werte in der Eigenschaft "type" des Objekts sofort bei seiner Erstellung zu setzen.

Aber zuerst fügen wir Makro-Substitutionen für die Angabe der Parameter der grafischen Objekt-Kollektion timer an das Ende der Liste der Timer-Parameter der bereits vorhandenen Kollektionen an:

#define COLLECTION_CHARTS_PAUSE ( 500 ) #define COLLECTION_CHARTS_COUNTER_STEP ( 16 ) #define COLLECTION_CHARTS_COUNTER_ID ( 9 ) #define COLLECTION_GRAPH_OBJ_PAUSE ( 250 ) #define COLLECTION_GRAPH_OBJ_COUNTER_STEP ( 16 ) #define COLLECTION_GRAPH_OBJ_COUNTER_ID ( 10 )





Die Datei enthält bereits die IDs der Kollektionsliste.

Es wäre sinnvoll, die Liste für die IDs der Objekttypen fortzusetzen. Da ich weiterhin neue Objekt-Kollektionen hinzufügen werde und die Liste ihrer IDs erweitert werden soll, sollten wir ein Label hinzufügen, das als Ausgangspunkt für Objekttyp-Werte verwendet werden kann:

#define COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID ( 0x777A ) #define COLLECTION_MARKET_ID ( 0x777B ) #define COLLECTION_EVENTS_ID ( 0x777C ) #define COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID ( 0x777D ) #define COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID ( 0x777E ) #define COLLECTION_SERIES_ID ( 0x777F ) #define COLLECTION_BUFFERS_ID ( 0x7780 ) #define COLLECTION_INDICATORS_ID ( 0x7781 ) #define COLLECTION_INDICATORS_DATA_ID ( 0x7782 ) #define COLLECTION_TICKSERIES_ID ( 0x7783 ) #define COLLECTION_MBOOKSERIES_ID ( 0x7784 ) #define COLLECTION_MQL5_SIGNALS_ID ( 0x7785 ) #define COLLECTION_CHARTS_ID ( 0x7786 ) #define COLLECTION_CHART_WND_ID ( 0x7787 ) #define COLLECTION_GRAPH_OBJ_ID ( 0x7788 ) #define COLLECTION_ID_LIST_END (COLLECTION_GRAPH_OBJ_ID)

Der Labelwert + 1 soll der Wert für die erste Konstante der Bibliotheksobjekttypen-Aufzählung sein, die wir jetzt hinzufügen sollen:

#define PAUSE_FOR_CANV_UPDATE ( 16 ) #define NULL_COLOR ( 0x00FFFFFF ) #define OUTER_AREA_SIZE ( 16 ) enum ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE { OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GBASE = COLLECTION_ID_LIST_END+ 1 , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFORM, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSHADOW, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME_TEXT, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME_QUAD, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME_GEOMETRY, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GANIMATIONS, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_VLINE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_VLINE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_HLINE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_HLINE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TREND = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_TREND , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TRENDBYANGLE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_CYCLES = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_CYCLES , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROWED_LINE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_ARROWED_LINE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_CHANNEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_CHANNEL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_STDDEVCHANNEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_REGRESSION = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_REGRESSION , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_PITCHFORK = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_PITCHFORK , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_GANNLINE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_GANNLINE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_GANNFAN = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_GANNFAN , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_GANNGRID = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_GANNGRID , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBO = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_FIBO , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOTIMES = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_FIBOTIMES , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOFAN = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_FIBOFAN , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOARC = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_FIBOARC , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOCHANNEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_EXPANSION = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_EXPANSION , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ELLIOTWAVE5 = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5 , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ELLIOTWAVE3 = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3 , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_RECTANGLE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_RECTANGLE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TRIANGLE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_TRIANGLE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ELLIPSE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_ELLIPSE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_THUMB_UP = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_UP = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_ARROW_UP , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_DOWN = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_ARROW_DOWN , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_STOP = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_ARROW_STOP , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_CHECK = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_ARROW_CHECK , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_BUY = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_ARROW_BUY , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_SELL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_ARROW_SELL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_ARROW , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TEXT = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_TEXT , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_LABEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_LABEL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_BUTTON = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_BUTTON , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_CHART = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_CHART , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_BITMAP = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_BITMAP , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_BITMAP_LABEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_EDIT = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_EDIT , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_EVENT = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_EVENT , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_RECTANGLE_LABEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BASE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_RECTANGLE_LABEL+ 1 , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BASE_EXT, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_ACCOUNT, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_ORDER, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_BUY, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_BUY_MARKET, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_SELL, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_SELL_MARKET, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_SNAPSHOT, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_SERIES, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_CHART, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_CHART_WND, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_CHART_WND_IND, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_EVENT, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_EVENT_BALANCE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_EVENT_MODIFY, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_EVENT_ORDER_PLASED, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_EVENT_ORDER_REMOVED, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_EVENT_POSITION_OPEN, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BUFFER, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BUFFER_ARROW, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BUFFER_BAR, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BUFFER_CALCULATE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BUFFER_CANDLE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BUFFER_FILLING, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BUFFER_HISTOGRAMM, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BUFFER_HISTOGRAMM2, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BUFFER_LINE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BUFFER_SECTION, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BUFFER_ZIGZAG, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_INDICATOR, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_DATA, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_DATA_LIST, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_AC, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_AD, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_ADX, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_ADXW, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_ALLIGATOR, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_AMA, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_AO, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_ATR, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BANDS, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BEARS, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BULLS, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BWMFI, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_CCI, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_CHAIKIN, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_CUSTOM, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_DEMA, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_DEMARKER, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_ENVELOPES, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_FORCE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_FRACTALS, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_FRAMA, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_GATOR, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_ICHIMOKU, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_MA, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_MACD, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_MFI, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_MOMENTUM, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_OBV, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_OSMA, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_RSI, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_RVI, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_SAR, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_STDEV, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_STOCH, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_TEMA, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_TRIX, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_VIDYA, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_VOLUMES, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_WPR, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_MQL5_SIGNAL, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_ORDER_DEAL_POSITION, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_HISTORY_BALANCE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_HISTORY_DEAL, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_HISTORY_ORDER_MARKET, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_HISTORY_ORDER_PENDING, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_MARKET_ORDER, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_MARKET_PENDING, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_MARKET_POSITION, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_PENDING_REQUEST, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_PENDING_REQUEST_POSITION_OPEN, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_PENDING_REQUEST_POSITION_CLOSE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_PENDING_REQUEST_POSITION_SLTP, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_PENDING_REQUEST_ORDER_PLACE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_PENDING_REQUEST_ORDER_REMOVE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_PENDING_REQUEST_ORDER_MODIFY, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_BAR, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_PERIOD, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_SYMBOL, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_BONDS, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_CFD, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_COLLATERAL, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_COMMODITY, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_COMMON, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_CRYPTO, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_CUSTOM, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_EXCHANGE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_FUTURES, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_FX, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_FX_EXOTIC, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_FX_MAJOR, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_FX_MINOR, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_FX_RUB, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_INDEX, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_INDICATIVE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_METALL, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_OPTION, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_STOCKS, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_TICK, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_NEW_TICK, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_TICKSERIES, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_TRADE, };

Wenn wir die Konstanten der Enumeration genau studieren, werden wir feststellen, dass die Objekttypen, die den grafischen Standardobjekten entsprechen, den Wert der vorherigen Konstante der Enumeration der Bibliotheksobjekte + 1 + Standardwert der Enumeration für das entsprechende grafische Objekt verwenden. Nach Beendigung der Enumeration der Listen der grafischen Standardobjekte setze ich die Enumeration der Liste der Bibliotheksobjekttypen beginnend mit dem Konstantenwert des letzten grafischen Objekts + 1 fort:

OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_VLINE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_VLINE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_HLINE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_HLINE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TREND = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_TREND , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TRENDBYANGLE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_CYCLES = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_CYCLES , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROWED_LINE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_ARROWED_LINE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_CHANNEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_CHANNEL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_STDDEVCHANNEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_REGRESSION = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_REGRESSION , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_PITCHFORK = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_PITCHFORK , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_GANNLINE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_GANNLINE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_GANNFAN = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_GANNFAN , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_GANNGRID = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_GANNGRID , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBO = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_FIBO , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOTIMES = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_FIBOTIMES , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOFAN = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_FIBOFAN , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOARC = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_FIBOARC , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOCHANNEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_EXPANSION = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_EXPANSION , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ELLIOTWAVE5 = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5 , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ELLIOTWAVE3 = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3 , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_RECTANGLE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_RECTANGLE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TRIANGLE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_TRIANGLE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ELLIPSE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_ELLIPSE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_THUMB_UP = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_UP = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_ARROW_UP , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_DOWN = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_ARROW_DOWN , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_STOP = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_ARROW_STOP , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_CHECK = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_ARROW_CHECK , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_BUY = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_ARROW_BUY , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_SELL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_ARROW_SELL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_ARROW , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TEXT = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_TEXT , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_LABEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_LABEL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_BUTTON = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_BUTTON , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_CHART = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_CHART , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_BITMAP = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_BITMAP , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_BITMAP_LABEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_EDIT = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_EDIT , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_EVENT = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_EVENT , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_RECTANGLE_LABEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BASE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_RECTANGLE_LABEL+ 1 ,

So haben grafische Bibliotheksobjekte, die auf grafischen Standardobjekten basieren, einen Typwert, der dem grafischen Standardobjekttyp entspricht. Dieser Typ kann leicht berechnet werden, während nachfolgende Typen weiterhin Werte oberhalb der Konstante des letzten grafischen Standardobjekts erhalten und keine Kollisionen zwischen den Werten der Enumeration-Konstanten verursachen.



Als Nächstes müssen wir die Listen der Eigenschaften grafischer Objekte leicht verbessern. Wir sollten nämlich die Enumeration der Objektzugehörigkeit zu einem Programm oder Terminal (Erstellungsmethode — programmatisch oder manuell) und diese Eigenschaft zur Enumeration der ganzzahligen Eigenschaften grafischer Objekte hinzufügen:

enum ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG { GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM, GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_TERMINAL, }; enum ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE { GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW, }; enum ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER { CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID = 0 , CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BELONG, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM, }; #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 22 ) #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 )

Da die neue Eigenschaft hinzugefügt wurde, müssen wir die Gesamtzahl dieser Eigenschaften erhöhen (von 21 auf 22). Außerdem sollten wir auch die Sortierung nach der Eigenschaft zur Enumeration der möglichen Sortierkriterien für grafische Objekte hinzufügen:

#define FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_DBL_PROP (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_STR_PROP (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_CANV_ELEMENT_MODE { SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ID = 0 , SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_TYPE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BELONG, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NUM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHART_ID, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_WND_NUM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_COORD_X, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_COORD_Y, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_WIDTH, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_HEIGHT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_RIGHT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BOTTOM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_SHIFT_TOP, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_MOVABLE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACTIVE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_COORD_ACT_X, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_COORD_ACT_Y, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_RIGHT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_BOTTOM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_OBJ = FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_RES, };





In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh, fügen wir auch die Nachrichten der neuen Indices für die Kollektion der Grafikobjekte:

MSG_SHADOW_OBJ_IMG_SMALL_BLUR_LARGE, MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLLECTION_ERR_OBJ_ALREADY_EXISTS, MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLLECTION_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CTRL_OBJ, };

und die Nachrichtentexte, die den neu hinzugefügten Indizes entsprechen:

{ "Ошибка! Размер изображения очень маленький или очень большое размытие" , "Error! Image size is very small or very large blur" }, { "Ошибка. Уже существует объект управления чартами с идентификатором чарта " , "Error. A chart control object already exists with chart id " } , { "Не удалось создать объект управления чартами с идентификатором чарта " , "Failed to create chart control object with chart id " } , };





Nun müssen wir den Typ jedes wichtigen (nicht zusätzlichen) Bibliotheksobjekts zum Zeitpunkt seiner Erstellung angeben. Hilfsobjekte sind diejenigen, die für den Betrieb des Hauptobjekts erforderlich sind. Es besteht keine Notwendigkeit, diesen Objekten Typen zuzuweisen, da sie keine Objekte der Kollektion sind. Stattdessen werden sie nur verwendet, um die Arbeit zu organisieren und die Berechnungen in den Hauptbibliotheksobjekten zu vereinfachen.

Viele Bibliotheksobjekte sind von dem Basisobjekt aller Bibliotheksobjekte abgeleitet. Es verfügt bereits über die Variable m_type, die den Wert des Objekttyps speichert, und die virtuelle Methode Type(), die den in der Variablen eingestellten Objekttyp zurückgibt. Dementsprechend reicht es aus, den Wert der Variable m_type, der dem Objekttyp entspricht, in den Konstruktoren seiner Nachkommen anzugeben.

Da ich das Konzept der Objektzugehörigkeit eingeführt habe, soll die Zugehörigkeit durch das Vorhandensein des Programmnamens im grafischen Objektnamen definiert werden. Um dies zu erreichen, sollte das Basisobjekt aller Bibliotheksobjekte in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\BaseObj.mqh eine neue Variable im geschützten Klassenbereich zur Speicherung des Programmnamens enthalten:

class CBaseObj : public CObject { protected : CGraphElmControl m_graph_elm; ENUM_LOG_LEVEL m_log_level; ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE m_program; bool m_first_start; bool m_use_sound; bool m_available; int m_global_error; long m_chart_id_main; long m_chart_id; string m_name_program; string m_name; string m_folder_name; string m_sound_name; int m_type; public :

Im Klassenkonstruktor geben wir den Programmname an und den Objekttyp als Basisobjekt:

CBaseObj() : m_program(( ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE ):: MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_PROGRAM_TYPE )), m_name_program(:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )) , m_global_error( ERR_SUCCESS ), m_log_level(LOG_LEVEL_ERROR_MSG), m_chart_id_main(:: ChartID ()), m_chart_id(:: ChartID ()), m_folder_name(DIRECTORY), m_sound_name( "" ), m_name( __FUNCTION__ ), m_type(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BASE) , m_use_sound( false ), m_available( true ), m_first_start( true ) {} };

Die Datei enthält neben der Basisobjektklasse auch die erweiterte Basisobjektklasse für alle Bibliotheksobjekte. In seinem Konstruktor wird der Objekttyp als erweiterte Basis angegeben:

CBaseObjExt::CBaseObjExt() : m_hash_sum( 0 ),m_hash_sum_prev( 0 ), m_is_event( false ),m_event_code( WRONG_VALUE ), m_long_prop_total( 0 ), m_double_prop_total( 0 ) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BASE_EXT ; :: ArrayResize ( this .m_long_prop_event, 0 , 100 ); :: ArrayResize ( this .m_double_prop_event, 0 , 100 ); :: ArrayResize ( this .m_long_prop_event_prev, 0 , 100 ); :: ArrayResize ( this .m_double_prop_event_prev, 0 , 100 ); :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_tick); this .m_digits_currency=( #ifdef __MQL5__ ( int ):: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_CURRENCY_DIGITS ) #else 2 #endif); this .m_list_events.Clear(); this .m_list_events.Sort(); this .m_list_events_base.Clear(); this .m_list_events_base.Sort(); }

Bei allen Bibliotheksobjekten, die von diesen beiden Klassen (Basis und erweiterte Basis) abstammen, genügt es, einen Objekttyp in der Variablen m_type ihrer Konstruktoren anzugeben.



Für das Konto-Objekt in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Accounts\Account.mqh sieht dies wie folgt aus (der gesamte Konstruktor):

CAccount::CAccount( void ) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_ACCOUNT; this .SetControlDataArraySizeLong(ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL); this .SetControlDataArraySizeDouble(ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL); this .ResetChangesParams(); this .ResetControlsParams(); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LOGIN] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LOGIN ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_MODE] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LEVERAGE] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LEVERAGE ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LIMIT_ORDERS] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LIMIT_ORDERS ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_MODE] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_MODE ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_ALLOWED] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_TRADE_ALLOWED ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_EXPERT] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_TRADE_EXPERT ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MODE] = #ifdef __MQL5__ :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE ) #else ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING #endif ; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY_DIGITS] = #ifdef __MQL5__ :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_CURRENCY_DIGITS ) #else 2 #endif ; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_SERVER_TYPE] = (:: TerminalInfoString ( TERMINAL_NAME )== "MetaTrader 5" ? 5 : 4 ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_FIFO_CLOSE] = ( #ifdef __MQL5__ :: TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_BUILD )< 2155 ? false : :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_FIFO_CLOSE ) #else false #endif ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_BALANCE)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_BALANCE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_CREDIT)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_CREDIT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_PROFIT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_EQUITY ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_FREE)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_FREE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_LEVEL)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_LEVEL ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_CALL)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_CALL ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_SO)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_SO ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_INITIAL ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE)]=:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_ASSETS)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_ASSETS ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIABILITIES)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_LIABILITIES ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMMISSION_BLOCKED)]=:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_COMMISSION_BLOCKED ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_NAME)] = :: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_NAME ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_SERVER)] = :: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_SERVER ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY)] = :: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_CURRENCY ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMPANY)] = :: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_COMPANY ); this .m_name=CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_ACCOUNT)+ " " +( string ) this .Login()+ ": " + this .Name()+ " (" + this .Company()+ ")" ; this .m_type=COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID; this .m_type_server=(:: TerminalInfoString ( TERMINAL_NAME )== "MetaTrader 5" ? 5 : 4 ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL;i++) this .m_long_prop_event[i][ 3 ]= this .m_long_prop[i]; for ( int i= 0 ;i<ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;i++) this .m_double_prop_event[i][ 3 ]= this .m_double_prop[i]; CBaseObjExt::Refresh(); }

Wie Sie sehen, sollten wir nur einen notwendigen Objekttyp für die Variable m_type festlegen. In diesem Fall ist es der Typ "Konto". Durch das Schreiben eines neuen Objekttypwertes, der in der Basisobjektklasse deklariert wird, wird der Objekttyp von "Basis" auf "Konto" umdefiniert. Die virtuelle Methode Type(), die den Variablenwert m_type zurückgibt und ebenfalls im Basisobjekt implementiert ist, gibt nun auch den Variablenwert zurück, der im Konstruktor der Klasse des Konto-Objekts neu definiert wurde.



Die Klasse der abstrakten Markttiefe-Order in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Book\MarketBookOrd.mqh verfügt über zwei Konstruktoren — einen Standard- und einen parametrischen. Wir setzen den Objekttyp in beiden Konstruktoren.

Der Standard-Konstruktor:

bool IsEqual(CMarketBookOrd* compared_req) const ; CMarketBookOrd(){ this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_ORDER; } protected : CMarketBookOrd( const ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_STATUS status, const MqlBookInfo &book_info, const string symbol); public :

und der parametrische:

CMarketBookOrd::CMarketBookOrd( const ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_STATUS status, const MqlBookInfo &book_info, const string symbol) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_ORDER; this .m_digits=( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger (symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS ); this .SetProperty(MBOOK_ORD_PROP_STATUS,status); this .SetProperty(MBOOK_ORD_PROP_TYPE,book_info.type); this .SetProperty(MBOOK_ORD_PROP_VOLUME,book_info.volume); this .SetProperty(MBOOK_ORD_PROP_PRICE,book_info.price); this .SetProperty(MBOOK_ORD_PROP_VOLUME_REAL,book_info.volume_real); this .SetProperty(MBOOK_ORD_PROP_SYMBOL,(symbol== NULL || symbol== "" ? :: Symbol () : symbol)); this .SetProperty(MBOOK_ORD_PROP_TIME_MSC, 0 ); }

In den Nachkommen des abstrakten Markttiefenauftrags fügen wir die entsprechenden Objekttypen hinzu.

Kaufauftrag der Markttiefe in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Book\MarketBookBuy.mqh:

class CMarketBookBuy : public CMarketBookOrd { private : public : CMarketBookBuy( const string symbol, const MqlBookInfo &book_info) : CMarketBookOrd(MBOOK_ORD_STATUS_BUY,book_info,symbol) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_BUY; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ); };

Kaufauftrag der Markttiefe zum Marktpreis in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Book\MarketBookBuyMarket.mqh:

class CMarketBookBuyMarket : public CMarketBookOrd { private : public : CMarketBookBuyMarket( const string symbol, const MqlBookInfo &book_info) : CMarketBookOrd(MBOOK_ORD_STATUS_BUY,book_info,symbol) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_BUY_MARKET; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ); };

Verkaufsauftrag der Markttiefe in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Book\MarketBookSell.mqh:

class CMarketBookSell : public CMarketBookOrd { private : public : CMarketBookSell( const string symbol, const MqlBookInfo &book_info) : CMarketBookOrd(MBOOK_ORD_STATUS_SELL,book_info,symbol) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_SELL; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ); };

Verkaufsauftrag der Markttiefe zum Marktpreis in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Book\MarketBookSellMarket.mqh:

class CMarketBookSellMarket : public CMarketBookOrd { private : public : CMarketBookSellMarket( const string symbol, const MqlBookInfo &book_info) : CMarketBookOrd(MBOOK_ORD_STATUS_SELL,book_info,symbol) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_SELL_MARKET; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ); };

Die Klasse für den Schnappschuss der Markttiefen in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Book\MarketBookSnapshot.mqh hat zwei Konstruktoren — einen standardmäßigen und einen parametrischen. Hier müssen wir in beiden Konstruktoren einen Objekttyp spezifizieren.

Der Standard-Konstruktor:

string Header( void ); virtual void Print ( const bool full_prop= false , const bool dash= false ); virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); CMBookSnapshot(){ this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_SNAPSHOT; } CMBookSnapshot( const string symbol, const long time, MqlBookInfo &book_array[]);

und der parametrische:

CMBookSnapshot::CMBookSnapshot( const string symbol, const long time, MqlBookInfo &book_array[]) : m_time(time) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_SNAPSHOT; this .SetSymbol(symbol); this .m_list.Clear(); int total=:: ArraySize (book_array); this .m_volume_buy= this .m_volume_sell= 0 ; this .m_volume_buy_real= this .m_volume_sell_real= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CMarketBookOrd *mbook_ord= NULL ; switch (book_array[i].type) { case BOOK_TYPE_BUY : mbook_ord= new CMarketBookBuy( this .m_symbol,book_array[i]); break ; case BOOK_TYPE_SELL : mbook_ord= new CMarketBookSell( this .m_symbol,book_array[i]); break ; case BOOK_TYPE_BUY_MARKET : mbook_ord= new CMarketBookBuyMarket( this .m_symbol,book_array[i]); break ; case BOOK_TYPE_SELL_MARKET : mbook_ord= new CMarketBookSellMarket( this .m_symbol,book_array[i]); break ; default : break ; } if (mbook_ord== NULL ) continue ; mbook_ord.SetTime( this .m_time); this .m_list.Sort(SORT_BY_MBOOK_ORD_PRICE); if (! this .m_list.InsertSort(mbook_ord)) delete mbook_ord; else { switch (mbook_ord.TypeOrd()) { case BOOK_TYPE_BUY : this .m_volume_buy+=mbook_ord.Volume(); this .m_volume_buy_real+=mbook_ord.VolumeReal(); break ; case BOOK_TYPE_SELL : this .m_volume_sell+=mbook_ord.Volume(); this .m_volume_sell_real+=mbook_ord.VolumeReal(); break ; case BOOK_TYPE_BUY_MARKET : this .m_volume_buy+=mbook_ord.Volume(); this .m_volume_buy_real+=mbook_ord.VolumeReal(); break ; case BOOK_TYPE_SELL_MARKET : this .m_volume_buy+=mbook_ord.Volume(); this .m_volume_buy_real+=mbook_ord.VolumeReal(); break ; default : break ; } } } }

Die Klasse des Schnappschusses der Markttiefenserie hat ebenfalls zwei Konstruktoren. Legen wir in beiden den Objekttyp fest.

Standard:

virtual void Print ( const bool full_prop= false , const bool dash= false ); virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); CMBookSeries(){ this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_SERIES; } CMBookSeries( const string symbol, const uint required= 0 );

und der parametrische:

CMBookSeries::CMBookSeries( const string symbol, const uint required= 0 ) : m_symbol(symbol) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_SERIES; this .m_list.Clear(); this .m_list.Sort(SORT_BY_MBOOK_ORD_TIME_MSC); this .SetRequiredUsedDays(required); }





Die abstrakte Ereignisklasse in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Events\Event.mqh ist weder von einem Basisobjekt noch von einem erweiterten Basisobjekt aller Bibliotheksobjekte abgeleitet. Dementsprechend hat es keine m_type-Variable und keine virtuelle Methode Type(), die den Variablenwert zurückgibt (eine solche Methode ist im CObject-Basisobjekt vorhanden, von dem die Klasse geerbt wurde, aber sie gibt 0 zurück und sollte in den Nachfahren neu definiert werden). Das bedeutet, dass wir die Variable und die Methode hinzufügen und den notwendigen Typ in den Klassenkonstruktoren für die erstellte Variable festlegen müssen:

class CEvent : public CObject { private : int m_event_code; int IndexProp(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( int )property-EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property) const { return ( int )property-EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; } protected : ENUM_TRADE_EVENT m_trade_event; bool m_is_hedge; long m_chart_id_main; int m_type; int m_digits; int m_digits_acc; long m_long_prop[EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[EVENT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; bool IsPresentEventFlag( const int event_code) const { return ( this .m_event_code & event_code)==event_code; } ushort GetMagicID( void ) const { return ushort ( this .Magic() & 0xFFFF ); } uchar GetGroupID1( void ) const { return uchar( this .Magic()>> 16 ) & 0x0F ; } uchar GetGroupID2( void ) const { return uchar(( this .Magic()>> 16 ) & 0xF0 )>> 4 ; } uchar GetPendReqID( void ) const { return uchar( this .Magic()>> 24 ) & 0xFF ; } CEvent( const ENUM_EVENT_STATUS event_status, const int event_code, const ulong ticket); public : CEvent( void ){ this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_EVENT; } void SetProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ) { this .m_long_prop[property]= value ; } void SetProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ){ this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]= value ; } void SetProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property, string value ){ this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]= value ; } long GetProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this .m_long_prop[property]; } double GetProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } string GetProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property) const { return this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } virtual int Type( void ) const { return this .m_type;} void SetTypeEvent( void ); ENUM_TRADE_EVENT TradeEvent( void ) const { return this .m_trade_event; } virtual void SendEvent( void ) {;} virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; bool IsEqual(CEvent* compared_event); CEvent::CEvent( const ENUM_EVENT_STATUS event_status, const int event_code, const ulong ticket) : m_event_code(event_code),m_digits( 0 ) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_EVENT; this .m_long_prop[EVENT_PROP_STATUS_EVENT] = event_status; this .m_long_prop[EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT] = ( long )ticket; this .m_is_hedge= #ifdef __MQL4__ true #else bool (:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE )== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ) #endif; this .m_digits_acc= #ifdef __MQL4__ 2 #else ( int ):: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_CURRENCY_DIGITS ) #endif; this .m_chart_id_main=:: ChartID (); }

In den Nachkommen der abstrakten Objekt der Ereignisklasse müssen wir den erforderlichen Objekttyp in ihren Konstruktoren angeben.

Die Klasse des Ereignisses "BalanceOperation" in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Events\EventBalanceOperation.mqh:

class CEventBalanceOperation : public CEvent { public : CEventBalanceOperation( const int event_code, const ulong ticket= 0 ) : CEvent(EVENT_STATUS_BALANCE,event_code,ticket) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_EVENT_BALANCE; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property); virtual void PrintShort( void ); virtual void SendEvent( void ); };

Die Ereignisklasse für ausstehende Order- oder Positionsänderungen in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Events\EventModify.mqh:

class CEventModify : public CEvent { private : double m_price; string EventsMessage( void ); public : CEventModify( const int event_code, const ulong ticket= 0 ) : CEvent(EVENT_STATUS_MODIFY,event_code,ticket),m_price( 0 ) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_EVENT_MODIFY; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual void PrintShort( void ); virtual void SendEvent( void ); };

Die Klasse des Ereignisses für die ausstehende Auftragserteilung in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Events\EventOrderPlaced.mqh:



class CEventOrderPlased : public CEvent { public : CEventOrderPlased( const int event_code, const ulong ticket= 0 ) : CEvent(EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING,event_code,ticket) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_EVENT_ORDER_PLASED; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual void PrintShort( void ); virtual void SendEvent( void ); };

Die Klasse des Ereignisses zur Entfernung einer Pending-Order in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Events\EventOrderRemoved.mqh:



class CEventOrderRemoved : public CEvent { public : CEventOrderRemoved( const int event_code, const ulong ticket= 0 ) : CEvent(EVENT_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING,event_code,ticket) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_EVENT_ORDER_REMOVED; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual void PrintShort( void ); virtual void SendEvent( void ); };

Die Klasse des Ereignisses zur Entfernung einer Position in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Events\EventOrderRemoved.mqh:



class CEventPositionClose : public CEvent { private : string EventsMessage( void ); public : CEventPositionClose( const int event_code, const ulong ticket= 0 ) : CEvent(EVENT_STATUS_HISTORY_POSITION,event_code,ticket) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSE; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual void PrintShort( void ); virtual void SendEvent( void ); };

Die Ereignisklasse zur Positionsöffnung in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Events\EventPositionOpen.mqh:



class CEventPositionOpen : public CEvent { private : string EventsMessage( void ); public : CEventPositionOpen( const int event_code, const ulong ticket= 0 ) : CEvent(EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION,event_code,ticket) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_EVENT_POSITION_OPEN; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual void PrintShort( void ); virtual void SendEvent( void ); };





Wie wir sehen können, laufen alle Maßnahmen zur Verbesserung der Klassen der zuvor erstellten Objekte auf Folgendes hinaus:

Wenn ein Objekt vom Basis- oder erweiterten Basisobjekt aller Bibliotheksobjekte abgeleitet ist, geben wir in seinen Konstruktoren (Standard- und parametrische Konstruktoren) den Objekttyp aus der Enumeration ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE an, die in Defines.mqh erstellt wurde.

Andernfalls fügen wir die Variable m_type in den geschützten Abschnitt der Klasse ein. Die Variable soll den Objekttyp speichern. Im öffentlichen Abschnitt fügen wir die virtuelle Methode Type() hinzu, die den Wert der Variablen m_type zurückgibt. In den Klassenkonstruktoren (Standard- und parametrische Konstruktoren) wird der Objekttyp aus der ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE Enumeration angegeben.



Alle Änderungen sind bereits in den Dateien der Bibliotheksobjektklassen vorgenommen worden. Es macht keinen Sinn, ähnliche Aktionen zu beschreiben.

Hier ist die Liste der verbesserten Klassen im Verzeichnis \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects der Bibliothek:

Chart -Verzeichnis: ChartObj.mqh und ChartWnd.mqh;

-Verzeichnis: ChartObj.mqh und ChartWnd.mqh; Indikatorverzeichnis : Buffer.mqh, BufferArrow.mqh, BufferBars.mqh, BufferCalculate.mqh, BufferCandles.mqh, BufferFilling.mqh, BufferHistogram.mqh, BufferHistogram2.mqh, BufferLine.mqh, BufferSection.mqh, BufferZigZag.mqh, DataInd.mqh, IndicatorDE.mqh und SeriesDataInd.mqh;

Standardverzeichnis : IndAC.mqh, IndAD.mqh, IndADX.mqh, IndADXW.mqh, IndAlligator.mqh, IndAMA.mqh, IndAO.mqh, IndATR.mqh, IndBands.mqh, IndBears.mqh, IndBulls.mqh, IndBWMFI.mqh, IndCCI.mqh, IndChaikin.mqh, IndCustom.mqh, IndDEMA.mqh, IndDeMarker.mqh, IndEnvelopes.mqh, IndForce.mqh, IndFractals.mqh, IndFRAMA.mqh, IndGator.mqh, IndIchimoku.mqh, IndMA.mqh, IndMACD.mqh, IndMFI.mqh, IndMomentum.mqh, IndOBV.mqh, IndOsMA.mqh, IndRSI.mqh, IndRVI.mqh, IndSAR.mqh, IndStDev.mqh, IndStoch.mqh, IndTEMA.mqh, IndTRIX.mqh, IndVIDYA.mqh, IndVolumes.mqh und IndWPR.mqh;



: Buffer.mqh, BufferArrow.mqh, BufferBars.mqh, BufferCalculate.mqh, BufferCandles.mqh, BufferFilling.mqh, BufferHistogram.mqh, BufferHistogram2.mqh, BufferLine.mqh, BufferSection.mqh, BufferZigZag.mqh, DataInd.mqh, IndicatorDE.mqh und SeriesDataInd.mqh; : IndAC.mqh, IndAD.mqh, IndADX.mqh, IndADXW.mqh, IndAlligator.mqh, IndAMA.mqh, IndAO.mqh, IndATR.mqh, IndBands.mqh, IndBears.mqh, IndBulls.mqh, IndBWMFI.mqh, IndCCI.mqh, IndChaikin.mqh, IndCustom.mqh, IndDEMA.mqh, IndDeMarker.mqh, IndEnvelopes.mqh, IndForce.mqh, IndFractals.mqh, IndFRAMA.mqh, IndGator.mqh, IndIchimoku.mqh, IndMA.mqh, IndMACD.mqh, IndMFI.mqh, IndMomentum.mqh, IndOBV.mqh, IndOsMA.mqh, IndRSI.mqh, IndRVI.mqh, IndSAR.mqh, IndStDev.mqh, IndStoch.mqh, IndTEMA.mqh, IndTRIX.mqh, IndVIDYA.mqh, IndVolumes.mqh und IndWPR.mqh; MQLSignalBase -Verzeichnis: MQLSignal.mqh;



-Verzeichnis: MQLSignal.mqh; Orders -Verzeichnis: HistoryBalance.mqh, HistoryDeal.mqh, HistoryOrder.mqh, HistoryPending.mqh, MarketOrder.mqh, MarketPending.mqh, MarketPosition.mqh and Order.mqh;



-Verzeichnis: HistoryBalance.mqh, HistoryDeal.mqh, HistoryOrder.mqh, HistoryPending.mqh, MarketOrder.mqh, MarketPending.mqh, MarketPosition.mqh and Order.mqh; PendRequest -Verzeichnis: PendReqClose.mqh, PendReqModify.mqh, PendReqOpen.mqh, PendReqPlace.mqh, PendReqRemove.mqh, PendReqSLTP.mqh und PendRequest.mqh;



-Verzeichnis: PendReqClose.mqh, PendReqModify.mqh, PendReqOpen.mqh, PendReqPlace.mqh, PendReqRemove.mqh, PendReqSLTP.mqh und PendRequest.mqh; Series -Verzeichnis: Bar.mqh, SeriesDE.mqh und TimeSeriesDE.mqh;



-Verzeichnis: Bar.mqh, SeriesDE.mqh und TimeSeriesDE.mqh; Symbols -Verzeichnis: Symbol.mqh, SymbolBonds.mqh, SymbolCFD.mqh, SymbolCollateral.mqh, SymbolCommodity.mqh, SymbolCommon.mqh, SymbolCrypto.mqh, SymbolCustom.mqh, SymbolExchange.mqh, SymbolFutures.mqh, SymbolFX.mqh, SymbolFXExotic.mqh, SymbolFXMajor.mqh, SymbolFXMinor.mqh, SymbolFXRub.mqh, SymbolIndex.mqh, SymbolIndicative.mqh, SymbolMetall.mqh, SymbolOption.mqh und SymbolStocks.mqh;



-Verzeichnis: Symbol.mqh, SymbolBonds.mqh, SymbolCFD.mqh, SymbolCollateral.mqh, SymbolCommodity.mqh, SymbolCommon.mqh, SymbolCrypto.mqh, SymbolCustom.mqh, SymbolExchange.mqh, SymbolFutures.mqh, SymbolFX.mqh, SymbolFXExotic.mqh, SymbolFXMajor.mqh, SymbolFXMinor.mqh, SymbolFXRub.mqh, SymbolIndex.mqh, SymbolIndicative.mqh, SymbolMetall.mqh, SymbolOption.mqh und SymbolStocks.mqh; Ticks -Verzeichnis: DataTick.mqh, NewTickObj.mqh und TickSeries.mqh;



-Verzeichnis: DataTick.mqh, NewTickObj.mqh und TickSeries.mqh; Trade -Verzeichnis: TradeObj.mqh;



-Verzeichnis: TradeObj.mqh; Graph-Verzeichnis: Form.mqh, GCnvElement.mqh, GraphElmControl.mqh und ShadowObj.mqh;

Animations-Verzeichnis: Animations.mqh, Frame.mqh, FrameGeometry.mqh, FrameQuad.mqh Und FrameText.mqh;



Alle diese Dateien sind unten angehängt.

Vergessen wir auch nicht die Basisobjektklasse aller grafischen Objekte der Bibliothek in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GBaseObj.mqh. Neben der Angabe des Objekttyps verfügt sie auch über die Eigenschaft "Programm-/Terminalzugehörigkeit", die es uns ermöglicht zu definieren, welches grafische Objekt von einem bibliotheksverwalteten Programm erstellt wurde und welches manuell im Terminal zum Chart hinzugefügt wurde:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\..\Services\DELib.mqh" #include <Graphics\Graphic.mqh> class CGBaseObj : public CObject { private : protected : string m_name_prefix; string m_name; long m_chart_id; int m_subwindow; int m_shift_y; int m_type; bool m_visible; ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG m_belong; virtual bool ObjectToStruct( void ) { return true ; } virtual void StructToObject( void ){;} public : string Name( void ) const { return this .m_name; } long ChartID ( void ) const { return this .m_chart_id; } int SubWindow( void ) const { return this .m_subwindow; } ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG Belong( void ) const { return this .m_belong; } void SetVisible( const bool flag) { long value=(flag ? OBJ_ALL_PERIODS : 0 ); if (:: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES ,value)) this .m_visible=flag; } bool IsVisible( void ) const { return this .m_visible; } virtual int Type( void ) const { return this .m_type; } void SetBelong( const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong){ this .m_belong=belong; } CGBaseObj(); ~CGBaseObj(); }; CGBaseObj::CGBaseObj() : m_shift_y( 0 ),m_visible( false ), m_name_prefix(:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )+ "_" ),m_belong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GBASE; } CGBaseObj::~CGBaseObj() { }





Ähnliche Verbesserungen wie in den Bibliotheksobjektklassendateien wurden in den Dateien der Bibliotheksobjekt-Kollektionen in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\ implementiert.



Nachfolgend finden Sie die Liste der Dateien der verbesserten Objektkollektionen:

AccountsCollection.mqh, BookSeriesCollection.mqh, BuffersCollection.mqh, ChartObjCollection.mqh, EventsCollection.mqh, HistoryCollection.mqh, IndicatorsCollection.mqh, MarketCollection.mqh, MQLSignalsCollection.mqh, ResourceCollection.mqh, SymbolsCollection.mqh, TickSeriesCollection.mqh, TimeSeriesCollection.mqh.



Alle diese Dateien sind unten angehängt.



Damit ist die Verbesserung der Bibliotheksklassen abgeschlossen.







Kollektionsklasse der Grafikobjekte

Im vorigen Artikel habe ich ein Werkstück der Bibliotheksklasse für grafische Objekte (\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh) erstellt. In diesem Artikel werde ich seine Entwicklung fortsetzen.

Bei der Erstellung eines beliebigen grafischen Objekts in einem der im Terminal geöffneten Charts sollte die Bibliothek in der Lage sein zu definieren, um welche Art von Objekt es sich handelt, ob es hinzugefügt oder entfernt wurde und wie es erstellt wurde — programmatisch aus der Bibliothek oder manuell. Programmatisch hinzugefügte Objekte sollten nicht automatisch in die Kollektion der grafischen Objekte der Bibliothek aufgenommen werden — sie werden der Liste der Kollektion hinzugefügt, wenn sie erstellt werden (ich werde dies in späteren Artikeln tun). Bei manuell hinzugefügten grafischen Objekten sollte die Bibliothek sie identifizieren, das grafische Objekt (Element) für sie erstellen und sie der Kollektion hinzufügen. Wenn grafische Objekte aus dem Chart gelöscht werden, sollte die Bibliothek dasselbe tun — Programmobjekte werden beim Löschen aus der Liste entfernt. Im Falle der manuell entfernten Objekte sollte die Bibliothek diese verfolgen und das Element, das dem entfernten grafischen Objekt entspricht, aus der Kollektion entfernen.

Da die Funktionalität den Umfang eines einzelnen Artikels übersteigt, werde ich alles der Reihe nach machen. Im aktuellen Artikel werde ich die Verfolgung des Auftauchens eines beliebigen grafischen Objekts auf einem der Terminalcharts in der Klasse der grafischen Objekte der Kollektion implementieren. Die programmatische oder manuelle Natur des grafischen Objekts ist nicht von Bedeutung. Die Kollektion wird sein Auftauchen und Entfernen aus dem Chart verfolgen und das Ergebnis an das Journal senden (die Anzahl der grafischen Objekte, die zu bestimmten Terminalcharts hinzugefügt/entfernt wurden).

Um die Anzahl der grafischen Objekte im Chart zu erhalten, kann man die Funktion ObjectsTotal() verwenden, die die Anzahl der grafischen Objekte des angegebenen Typs im angegebenen Chart und Unterfenster zurückgibt. Um die Anzahl der grafischen Objekte eines beliebigen Typs in einem bestimmten Chart in einem seiner Unterfenster (einschließlich des Hauptfensters) zu erhalten, müssen wir die erforderliche Chart-ID an die Funktion übergeben, während die übrigen Parameter auf den Standardwerten (-1) belassen werden. Auf diese Weise können wir die Anzahl aller Chartobjekte, einschließlich der Unterfenster, ermitteln.

Um die Anzahl der aktuell hinzugefügten Objekte zu bestimmen, müssen wir deren vorherige und aktuelle Anzahl kennen. Die Differenz zwischen diesen beiden Werten ist die Anzahl der hinzugefügten Objekte. Dazu sind zwei Variablen erforderlich: die aktuelle Anzahl der grafischen Objekte im Chart und ihre Anzahl bei der letzten Überprüfung. Wenn sich die Anzahl geändert hat, muss definiert werden, welche Art von Objekten dem Chart hinzugefügt bzw. aus ihm entfernt wurde.

An dieser Stelle stellt sich das Problem der korrekten Berechnung dieses Wertes. Wenn wir uns die Beschreibung der Funktion ObjectsTotal() ansehen, wird deutlich, dass sie die Anzahl der Objekte nur für ein einzelnes Chart und nicht für alle Charts auf einmal zurückgibt. Jedes Chart sollte also seine eigenen Variablen haben, um die aktuelle und die vorherige Anzahl der grafischen Objekte zu speichern. Am einfachsten ist es, eine kleine Klasse für die Verwaltung von grafischen Objekten zu erstellen. Jedes der geöffneten Charts sollte seine eigene Instanz der Klasse haben. In diesem Fall können wir Änderungen in der Anzahl der Objekte unabhängig von anderen Charts leicht verfolgen.

Implementieren wir eine solche Klasse direkt in der Datei der Klasse für die Sammlung grafischer Objekte \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh:



#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Form.mqh" class CChartObjectsControl : public CObject { private : ENUM_TIMEFRAMES m_chart_timeframe; long m_chart_id; string m_chart_symbol; bool m_is_graph_obj_event; int m_total_objects; int m_last_objects; int m_index_object; int m_delta_graph_obj; public : ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe( void ) const { return this .m_chart_timeframe; } long ChartID ( void ) const { return this .m_chart_id; } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .m_chart_symbol; } bool IsEvent( void ) const { return this .m_is_graph_obj_event; } int TotalObjects( void ) const { return this .m_total_objects; } int Delta( void ) const { return this .m_delta_graph_obj; } void Refresh( void ); CChartObjectsControl( void ) { this .m_chart_id=:: ChartID (); this .m_chart_timeframe=( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ):: ChartPeriod ( this .m_chart_id); this .m_chart_symbol=:: ChartSymbol ( this .m_chart_id); this .m_is_graph_obj_event= false ; this .m_total_objects= 0 ; this .m_last_objects= 0 ; this .m_index_object= 0 ; this .m_delta_graph_obj= 0 ; } CChartObjectsControl( const long chart_id) { this .m_chart_id=chart_id; this .m_chart_timeframe=( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ):: ChartPeriod ( this .m_chart_id); this .m_chart_symbol=:: ChartSymbol ( this .m_chart_id); this .m_is_graph_obj_event= false ; this .m_total_objects= 0 ; this .m_last_objects= 0 ; this .m_index_object= 0 ; this .m_delta_graph_obj= 0 ; } virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CChartObjectsControl *obj_compared=node; return ( this . ChartID ()>obj_compared. ChartID () ? 1 : this . ChartID ()<obj_compared. ChartID () ? - 1 : 0 ); } }; void CChartObjectsControl::Refresh( void ) { this .m_total_objects=:: ObjectsTotal ( this . ChartID ()); int i= this .m_index_object; int delta= this .m_total_objects- this .m_last_objects; if (delta!= 0 ) { string txt= ", " +(delta> 0 ? "Added: " : "Deleted: " )+( string ) fabs (delta)+ " obj" ; Print (DFUN, "ChartID=" , this . ChartID (), ", " , this . Symbol (), ", " ,TimeframeDescription( this .Timeframe()),txt); } this .m_delta_graph_obj=i- this .m_index_object; this .m_index_object=i; this .m_last_objects= this .m_total_objects; this .m_is_graph_obj_event=( bool ) this .m_delta_graph_obj; }

Im Allgemeinen sollte hier alles klar sein: Es gibt die Variablen für die Speicherung der Anzahl der grafischen Objekte "jetzt" und während der vorherigen Prüfung. Die Variable zur Speicherung des aktuellen Schleifenindexwerts: Um zu vermeiden, dass die Schleife ständig von Anfang an läuft, merken wir uns den aktuellen Indexwert und starten die Schleife beim nächsten Mal nicht von Anfang an, sondern mit dem gespeicherten Wert. So funktionieren die Schleifen zur Verwaltung von Aufträgen, Geschäften und Positionen. Hier ist es das Gleiche. Es gibt zwei Konstruktoren. Der erste erstellt das Objekt für den aktuellen Chart, während der zweite das Gleiche für den über seine ID angegebenen Chart tut. Die Methode Compare() vergleicht zwei Objekte anhand der ID des Charts. Sie ermöglicht es uns, festzustellen, dass ein solches Objekt für das Chart mit einer bestimmten ID bereits existiert.

In der Methode Refresh() überprüfen wir einfach die Anzahl der Objekte jetzt und bei der letzten Überprüfung. Wenn sich die Anzahl geändert hat, wird ein Journaleintrag erzeugt. Als Nächstes durchlaufen wir die Objekte in einer Schleife, beginnend mit dem in der Variablen m_index_object gespeicherten Schleifenindex, um alle neuen Objekte zu erfassen und ein Ereignisobjekt zu erstellen. Im Moment ist der Schleifenindex bereits in der Variable für den späteren Start der Schleife gespeichert, um eine ressourcenschonende Berechnung zu ermöglichen. Dies ist eine Vorarbeit für die zukünftige Nutzung.



Wenn wir nun für jeden der geöffneten Charts im Terminal in der Klasse Kollektion solche Objekte anlegen, können wir die Änderungen in der Anzahl der Objekte für jeden Chart unabhängig voneinander verfolgen.

Fügen wir der zuvor erstellten Klasse CGraphElementsCollection neue Variablen und Methoden hinzu.

Im privaten Abschnitt der Klasse deklarieren wir die Liste der Zeiger auf die Objekte der Chart-Verwaltung, die Event-Flag-Variable für das Hinzufügen/Entfernen des grafischen Objekts auf dem Chart, die Variable zum Speichern der Anzahl der Objekte auf allen offenen Charts und die Variable zum Speichern der Gesamtzahl der hinzugefügten/entfernten Objekte auf allen offenen Terminal-Charts:

class CGraphElementsCollection : public CBaseObj { private : CArrayObj m_list_charts_control; CListObj m_list_all_graph_obj; bool m_is_graph_obj_event; int m_total_objects; int m_delta_graph_obj; bool IsPresentGraphElmInList( const int id, const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type_obj);

Im gleichen Abschnitt deklarieren wir die Methode, die den Zeiger auf das Objekt zur Verwaltung von Objekten des angegebenen Charts zurückgibt, die Methode zum Erstellen eines neuen Objekts zur Verwaltung von grafischen Objekten eines angegebenen Charts und zum Hinzufügen zur Liste und die Methode zum Aktualisieren der Liste der grafischen Objekte anhand der Chart-ID:



bool IsPresentGraphElmInList( const int id, const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type_obj); CChartObjectsControl *GetChartObjectCtrlObj( const long chart_id); CChartObjectsControl *CreateChartObjectCtrlObj( const long chart_id); void RefreshByChartID( const long chart_id); public :

Im öffentlichen Abschnitt fügen wir die Methode hinzu, die das Kennzeichen einer aufgetretenen Änderung in der Liste der grafischen Objekte zurückgibt, deklarieren die Methode, die die Liste der Chart-Verwaltungsobjekte erstellt und die beiden Methoden, die die Listen der grafischen Objekte auf den Terminal-Charts aktualisieren:

public : CGraphElementsCollection *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list_all_graph_obj; } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode); } int NewObjects( void ) const { return this .m_delta_graph_obj; } bool IsEvent( void ) const { return this .m_is_graph_obj_event; } CGraphElementsCollection(); virtual void Print( const bool full_prop= false , const bool dash= false ); virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); int CreateChartControlList( void ); void Refresh( void ); void Refresh( const long chart_id); };

Im Klassenkonstruktor weisen wir einem Objekt einen geeigneten Typ zu, das Sortierte-Listen-Flag für die Liste der Zeiger auf Chartverwaltungsobjekte setzen und die Liste löschen, setzen die Gesamtanzahl der Objekte auf allen Charts auf Null und setzen das Ereignis-Flag der grafischen Objektsammlung zurück:

CGraphElementsCollection::CGraphElementsCollection() { this .m_type=COLLECTION_GRAPH_OBJ_ID; :: ChartSetInteger (:: ChartID (), CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE , true ); :: ChartSetInteger (:: ChartID (), CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL , true ); this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Type(COLLECTION_GRAPH_OBJ_ID); this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Sort(SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ID); this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Clear(); this .m_list_charts_control.Sort(); this .m_list_charts_control.Clear(); this .m_total_objects= 0 ; this .m_is_graph_obj_event= false ; }

Implementieren wir jetzt die deklarierten Methoden

Die Methode erstellt ein neues Objekt zur Verwaltung der grafischen Objekte eines bestimmten Charts und fügt es der Liste hinzu:

CChartObjectsControl *CGraphElementsCollection::CreateChartObjectCtrlObj( const long chart_id) { CChartObjectsControl *obj= new CChartObjectsControl(chart_id); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLLECTION_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CTRL_OBJ),( string )chart_id); return NULL ; } if (! this .m_list_charts_control.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); delete obj; return NULL ; } return obj; }

Die Methode, die den Zeiger auf das Objekt der Verwaltungsobjekte des angegebenen Charts zurückgibt:

CChartObjectsControl *CGraphElementsCollection::GetChartObjectCtrlObj( const long chart_id) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_charts_control.Total();i++) { CChartObjectsControl *obj= this .m_list_charts_control.At(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; if (obj. ChartID ()==chart_id) return obj; } return NULL ; }

Die Methode, die die Liste der Chart-Verwaltungsobjekte erstellt:

int CGraphElementsCollection::CreateChartControlList( void ) { this .m_list_charts_control.Clear(); this .m_list_charts_control.Sort(); long chart_id= 0 ; int i= 0 ; while (i< CHARTS_MAX ) { chart_id=:: ChartNext (chart_id); if (chart_id< 0 ) break ; CChartObjectsControl *chart_control= new CChartObjectsControl(chart_id); if (chart_control== NULL ) continue ; if ( this .m_list_charts_control.Search(chart_control)> WRONG_VALUE ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLLECTION_ERR_OBJ_ALREADY_EXISTS),( string )chart_id); delete chart_control; continue ; } if (! this .m_list_charts_control.Add(chart_control)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN_ERR_LINE,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); delete chart_control; continue ; } i++; } return this .m_list_charts_control.Total(); }

Die Methode aktualisiert die Liste der grafischen Objekte anhand einer Chart-ID:

void CGraphElementsCollection::RefreshByChartID( const long chart_id) { CChartObjectsControl *obj=GetChartObjectCtrlObj(chart_id); if (obj== NULL ) obj= this .CreateChartObjectCtrlObj(chart_id); if (obj!= NULL ) obj.Refresh(); }

Die Methode aktualisiert die Liste der grafischen Objekte in einem bestimmten Chart:

void CGraphElementsCollection::Refresh( const long chart_id) { CChartObjectsControl *obj=GetChartObjectCtrlObj(chart_id); if (obj== NULL ) return ; obj.Refresh(); }

Die Methode aktualisiert die Liste aller grafischen Objekte auf allen geöffneten Terminal Charts:



void CGraphElementsCollection::Refresh( void ) { long chart_id= 0 ; int i= 0 ; while (i< CHARTS_MAX ) { chart_id=:: ChartNext (chart_id); if (chart_id< 0 ) break ; this .RefreshByChartID(chart_id); i++; } }

Die Logik jeder der angebotenen Methoden wird in den entsprechenden Codekommentaren ausführlich beschrieben. Wenn Sie Fragen haben, können Sie diese gerne im Kommentarbereich stellen.

Nun müssen wir die neu erstellte Kollektion von grafischen Objekten in das Hauptobjekt der CEngine-Bibliothek einbinden, damit wir von unseren Programmen aus auf die Funktionalität der Kollektion zugreifen können.

Im privaten Abschnitt der Klasse in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqh deklarieren wir die Instanz der Klasse für die Sammlung grafischer Objekte und die Ereignisflag-Variable in der Liste der grafischen Objekte, und die Methode zur Verwaltung der Ereignisse grafischer Objekte:



class CEngine { private : CHistoryCollection m_history; CMarketCollection m_market; CEventsCollection m_events; CAccountsCollection m_accounts; CSymbolsCollection m_symbols; CTimeSeriesCollection m_time_series; CBuffersCollection m_buffers; CIndicatorsCollection m_indicators; CTickSeriesCollection m_tick_series; CMBookSeriesCollection m_book_series; CMQLSignalsCollection m_signals_mql5; CChartObjCollection m_charts; CGraphElementsCollection m_graph_objects; CResourceCollection m_resource; CTradingControl m_trading; CPause m_pause; CArrayObj m_list_counters; int m_global_error; bool m_first_start; bool m_is_hedge; bool m_is_tester; bool m_is_market_trade_event; bool m_is_history_trade_event; bool m_is_account_event; bool m_is_symbol_event; bool m_is_graph_obj_event; ENUM_TRADE_EVENT m_last_trade_event; int m_last_account_event; int m_last_symbol_event; ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE m_program; string m_name; int CounterIndex( const int id) const ; bool IsFirstStart( void ); void TradeEventsControl( void ); void AccountEventsControl( void ); void GraphObjEventsControl( void ); void SymbolEventsControl( void ); void MarketWatchEventsControl( void ); COrder *GetLastMarketPending( void ); COrder *GetLastMarketOrder( void ); COrder *GetLastPosition( void ); COrder *GetPosition( const ulong ticket); COrder *GetLastHistoryPending( void ); COrder *GetLastHistoryOrder( void ); COrder *GetHistoryOrder( const ulong ticket); COrder *GetFirstOrderPosition( const ulong position_id); COrder *GetLastOrderPosition( const ulong position_id); COrder *GetLastDeal( void ); ushort LongToUshortFromByte( const long source_value, const uchar index) const ; public :

Im Klassenkonstruktor erstellen wir den Zähler der grafischen Objekt Kollektion:

CEngine::CEngine() : m_first_start( true ), m_last_trade_event(TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT), m_last_account_event( WRONG_VALUE ), m_last_symbol_event( WRONG_VALUE ), m_global_error( ERR_SUCCESS ) { this .m_is_hedge= #ifdef __MQL4__ true #else bool (:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE )== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ) #endif; this .m_is_tester=:: MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER ); this .m_program=( ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE ):: MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_PROGRAM_TYPE ); this .m_name=:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME ); this .m_list_counters.Sort(); this .m_list_counters.Clear(); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_ORD_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_ACC_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID1,COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_STEP1,COLLECTION_SYM_PAUSE1); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID2,COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_STEP2,COLLECTION_SYM_PAUSE2); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_REQ_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_TS_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_IND_TS_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_IND_TS_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_IND_TS_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_TICKS_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_TICKS_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_TICKS_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_CHARTS_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_CHARTS_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_CHARTS_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_GRAPH_OBJ_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_GRAPH_OBJ_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_GRAPH_OBJ_PAUSE); :: ResetLastError (); #ifdef __MQL5__ if (!:: EventSetMillisecondTimer (TIMER_FREQUENCY)) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_TIMER),( string ):: GetLastError ()); this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); } #else if (! this .IsTester() && !:: EventSetMillisecondTimer (TIMER_FREQUENCY)) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_TIMER),( string ):: GetLastError ()); this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); } #endif }

In der timer-Klasse fügen wir die Handhabung hinzu, dass der Timer der grafischen Objektsammlung behandelt wird:



void CEngine:: OnTimer (SDataCalculate &data_calculate) { if (! this .IsTester()) { int index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt1= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt1!= NULL ) { if (cnt1.IsTimeDone()) this .TradeEventsControl(); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt2= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt2!= NULL ) { if (cnt2.IsTimeDone()) this .AccountEventsControl(); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID1); CTimerCounter* cnt3= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt3!= NULL ) { if (cnt3.IsTimeDone()) this .m_symbols.RefreshRates(); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID2); CTimerCounter* cnt4= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt4!= NULL ) { if (cnt4.IsTimeDone()) { this .SymbolEventsControl(); if ( this .m_symbols.ModeSymbolsList()==SYMBOLS_MODE_MARKET_WATCH) this .MarketWatchEventsControl(); } } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt5= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt5!= NULL ) { if (cnt5.IsTimeDone()) this .m_trading. OnTimer (); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt6= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt6!= NULL ) { if (cnt6.IsTimeDone()) this .SeriesRefreshAllExceptCurrent(data_calculate); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_IND_TS_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt7= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt7!= NULL ) { if (cnt7.IsTimeDone()) this .IndicatorSeriesRefreshAll(); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_TICKS_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt8= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt8!= NULL ) { if (cnt8.IsTimeDone()) this .TickSeriesRefreshAllExceptCurrent(); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_CHARTS_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt9= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt9!= NULL ) { if (cnt9.IsTimeDone()) this .ChartsRefreshAll(); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_GRAPH_OBJ_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt10= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt10!= NULL ) { if (cnt10.IsTimeDone()) this .GraphObjEventsControl(); } } else { this .TradeEventsControl(); this .AccountEventsControl(); this .m_symbols.RefreshRates(); this .SymbolEventsControl(); this .m_trading. OnTimer (); this .SeriesRefresh(data_calculate); this .IndicatorSeriesRefreshAll(); this .TickSeriesRefreshAll(); this .GraphObjEventsControl(); } }

Über den Klassenkörper hinaus implementieren wir die Methode zur Überprüfung von Ereignissen grafischer Objekte:

void CEngine::GraphObjEventsControl( void ) { this .m_graph_objects.Refresh(); this .m_is_graph_obj_event= this .m_graph_objects.IsEvent(); if ( this .m_is_graph_obj_event) { Print (DFUN, "Graph obj is event. NewObjects: " ,m_graph_objects.NewObjects()); } }

Hier rufen wir einfach die Methode zur Aktualisierung aller geöffneten Terminal Charts auf, wenn sich die Anzahl der grafischen Objekte in ihnen ändert.



Alle nachfolgenden Methodenstrings nach dem hervorgehobenen werden noch nicht behandelt. Die entsprechende Funktionalität wird in den kommenden Artikeln implementiert werden. In der Zwischenzeit wird die Refresh()-Methode der Klasse der grafischen Objekte in der Kollektion abwechselnd die Methoden zum Durchsuchen aller Chart-Ereignisse aufrufen, indem sie die entsprechenden Refresh()-Methoden der oben betrachteten grafischen Objektverwaltungsobjekte aufruft. Diese Methode (eine eindeutige für jedes geöffnete Chart) informiert über die Änderung der Anzahl der grafischen Objekte auf dem entsprechenden Chart über die Journaleinträge. Lassen Sie uns dieses Verhalten testen.







Test

Um den Test durchzuführen, verwenden wir den EA aus dem vorherigen Artikel und speichern ihn in \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part82\ als TestDoEasyPart82.mq5.



Hier müssen wir einige kleine Änderungen vornehmen.



Wir fügen die Funktion OnTimer() hinzu, der den Timer der Bibliothek aufruft, falls die Arbeit außerhalb des Testers ausgeführt wird:



void OnTick () { } void OnTimer () { if (! MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) engine. OnTimer (rates_data); }

In OnChartsvent() ergänzen wir ein Verbot des Aufrufs des Kontextmenüs mit der rechten Maustaste für den Fall, dass die Strg-Taste gedrückt wird, da wir in diesem Fall grafische Elemente aus dem Balkenobjekt mit der Beschreibung des Balkentyps erstellen (dies wurde im vorherigen Artikel getan) und die Breite eines erstellten Objekts leicht erhöhen, damit es zu der langen Balkenbeschreibung passt ("Kerze mit Nullkörper"):

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) return ; if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ) { CForm *form= NULL ; datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if (!IsCtrlKeyPressed()) { list_forms.Clear(); ChartSetInteger ( ChartID (), CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , true ); ChartSetInteger ( ChartID (), CHART_CONTEXT_MENU , true ); return ; } if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { int index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); if (index== WRONG_VALUE ) return ; CBar *bar=engine.SeriesGetBar( Symbol (), Period (),index); if (bar== NULL ) return ; int x=( int )lparam,y=( int )dparam; if (! ChartTimePriceToXY ( ChartID (), 0 ,bar.Time(),(bar.Open()+bar.Close())/ 2.0 ,x,y)) return ; ChartSetInteger ( ChartID (), CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , false ); ChartSetInteger ( ChartID (), CHART_CONTEXT_MENU , false ); string name= "FormBar_" +( string )index; HideFormAllExceptOne(name); if (!IsPresentForm(name)) { form=bar.CreateForm(index,name,x,y, 114 , 16 ); if (form== NULL ) return ; form.SetActive( true ); form.SetMovable( false ); form.SetOpacity( 200 ); form.SetColorBackground(array_clr[ 0 ]); form.SetColorFrame( C'47,70,59' ); form.SetShadow( true ); color clrS=form.ChangeColorSaturation(form.ColorBackground(),- 100 ); color clr=(InpUseColorBG ? form.ChangeColorLightness(clrS,- 20 ) : InpColorForm3); form.DrawShadow( 2 , 2 ,clr, 200 , 3 ); form.Erase(array_clr,form.Opacity()); form.DrawRectangle( 0 , 0 ,form.Width()- 1 ,form.Height()- 1 ,form.ColorFrame(),form.Opacity()); if (!list_forms.Add(form)) { delete form; return ; } form.Done(); } if (form!= NULL ) { form.TextOnBG( 0 ,bar.BodyTypeDescription(),form.Width()/ 2 ,form.Height()/ 2 - 1 ,FRAME_ANCHOR_CENTER, C'7,28,21' ); form.Show(); } ChartRedraw (); } } }

Dies sind alle EA-Verbesserungen.

Starten Sie ihn auf einem Symbol-Chart (es sollte mehr als ein Chart geöffnet sein) und fügen Sie jedem der Charts grafische Objekte hinzu — das Journal wird die entsprechenden Meldungen anzeigen. Klicken Sie anschließend in jedem Chart auf Löschen, um alle markierten grafischen Objekte zu löschen. Die entsprechenden Meldungen werden wieder im Journal angezeigt:









Was kommt als Nächstes?

Im nächsten Artikel werde ich die Verfeinerung der Kollektion grafischer Objekte fortsetzen.



Nicht alle grafischen Objekte sind fertig. Das macht die Erstellung der grafischen Objektsammlung noch sinnvoller, da wir für die weitere Entwicklung Zeiger auf die Objekte in der Kollektionsliste speichern müssen. Ich werde die Zeiger gleich nach der Bearbeitung der Kollektion implementieren.

Alle Dateien der aktuellen Version der Bibliothek sind unten zusammen mit der Test-EA-Datei für MQL5 zum Testen und Herunterladen angehängt.

Ihre Fragen und Vorschläge schreiben Sie bitte in den Kommentarteil.

Zurück zum Inhalt

*Frühere Artikel dieser Serie:

Grafiken in der Bibliothek DoEasy (Teil 73): Das Formularobjekt eines grafischen Elements

Grafiken in der Bibliothek DoEasy (Teil 74): Das grafisches Basiselement, das von der Klasse CCanvas unterstützt wird

Grafiken in der Bibliothek DoEasy (Teil 75): Methoden zur Handhabung von Primitiven und Text im grafischen Grundelement

Grafiken in der Bibliothek DoEasy (Teil 76): Das Formularobjekt und vordefinierte Farbschemata

Grafik in der Bibliothek DoEasy (Teil 77): Objektklasse der Schatten

Grafik in der Bibliothek DoEasy (Teil 78): Animationsprinzipien in der Bibliothek. Schneiden von Bildern

Grafik in der Bibliothek DoEasy (Teil 79): Die Objektklasse "Animationsrahmen" und ihre abgeleiteten Objekte

Grafik in der Bibliothek DoEasy (Teil 80): Die Objektklasse "Geometrischer Animationsrahmen"

Grafik in der Bibliothek DoEasy (Teil 81): Integration von Grafiken in Bibliotheksobjekt

