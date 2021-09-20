Grafik in der Bibliothek DoEasy (Teil 80): Die Objektklasse "Geometrischer Animationsrahmen"

Inhalt

Konzept

In diesem Artikel werde ich die Arbeit an Klassen fortsetzen, die zum Zeichnen einer Figur auf dem Hintergrund gedacht sind. Ich habe bereits die Klassen für Animationsrahmen erstellt, die es ermöglichen, einen einzelnen Animationsrahmen in einem bestimmten Bereich des Hintergrunds zu zeichnen, wobei der Hintergrund, auf dem das Bild liegt, erhalten bleibt. Dies ermöglicht es uns, den Hintergrund wiederherzustellen, wenn wir das Bild löschen oder ändern. Mit diesen vorab erstellten Frames können wir Animationssequenzen für schnelle Frame-Wechsel zusammenstellen. Ein einzelnes Bild ermöglicht auch die Erstellung von Animationen innerhalb seines Bereichs.

Heute werde ich die zuvor erstellten Codes dieser Klassen leicht optimieren. Ich werde mich an das Konzept halten, dass, wenn es sich wiederholende Codeabschnitte gibt, die gesamte Logik in einer separaten Funktion/Methode formalisiert werden kann (und sollte), die dann aufgerufen wird. Dadurch wird der Code lesbarer und sein Umfang verringert sich.

Darüber hinaus werde ich die Objektklasse des geometrischen Animationsrahmens erstellen. Was bedeutet das?

Wir haben bereits genug Methoden, um verschiedene Polygone zu konstruieren. Aber wenn wir ein regelmäßiges Polygon zeichnen müssen, ist es viel einfacher, die Geometrie zu verwenden, als die Koordinaten der Eckpunkte manuell zu berechnen. Später werde ich vielleicht andere geometrische Figuren hinzufügen, deren Koordinaten des Scheitelpunkts mit Hilfe von Gleichungen berechnet werden können, anstatt sie manuell festzulegen.



Laut Wikipedia:



Ein regelmäßiges Polygon ist in der Geometrie ein ebenes Polygon, das sowohl gleichseitig (alle Seiten sind gleich lang) als auch gleichwinklig (alle Winkel sind gleich groß) ist, zum Beispiel:

Regelmäßiges Achteck

Jedes regelmäßige Vieleck kann in einen Kreis eingeschrieben werden. Ein solcher Kreis wird Umkreis genannt. Der Kreis geht durch alle Scheitelpunkte des Polygons.

Umkreis



Es gibt auch einen Innenkreis. Das ist ein Kreis, der in ein Polygon eingeschrieben ist. In diesem Fall berühren alle Seiten des Polygons die Kreislinie.



Innenkreis



Ich werde solche Polygone nicht besprechen, mit Ausnahme eines Quadrats, in das ein Kreis eingeschrieben wird. Ein regelmäßiges Polygon wird wiederum in den Kreis eingeschrieben.



Das Quadrat stellt den Animationsrahmen dar — seine Koordinaten der oberen linken Ecke und die Größe (Länge) seiner Seiten. Der Kreis, dessen Durchmesser der Seitenlänge des Animationsrahmenquadrats entsprechen soll, wird ein eingeschriebenes Polygon enthalten, dessen Eckpunkte die Kreislinie berühren.

Es besteht also keine Notwendigkeit, Polygon-Koordinatenfelder zu erstellen. Stattdessen müssen wir nur die erforderliche Anzahl von Scheitelpunkten, die Koordinaten der oberen linken Ecke und die Länge der quadratischen Seiten angeben.







Verbesserung der Klassenbibliothek

In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh, ergänzen wir die neuen Indices der Nachrichten:

MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_ERR_EMPTY_ARRAY, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_ERR_ARRAYS_NOT_MATCH,

und den Nachrichtentext, der dem neu hinzugefügten Index entspricht:

{ "Ошибка! Пустой массив" , "Error! Empty array" }, { "Ошибка! Массив-копия ресурса не совпадает с оригиналом" , "Error! Array-copy of the resource does not match the original" } ,





Die Ausrichtung (Ankerwinkel) von Animationsrahmen hängt jetzt von allen Animationsrahmen ab (Text, rechteckig, geometrisch und andere). Daher habe ich beschlossen, die Namen der Enumeration und ihrer Konstanten leicht zu ändern, sodass sie an Rahmen und nicht an einen Text gebunden sind.

In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh, nämlich in der Enumeration der Ankerwinkel, ersetzen wir "TEXT" durch "FRAME":

enum ENUM_ FRAME _ANCHOR { FRAME _ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP = 0 , FRAME _ANCHOR_CENTER_TOP = 1 , FRAME _ANCHOR_RIGHT_TOP = 2 , FRAME _ANCHOR_LEFT_CENTER = 4 , FRAME _ANCHOR_CENTER = 5 , FRAME _ANCHOR_RIGHT_CENTER = 6 , FRAME _ANCHOR_LEFT_BOTTOM = 8 , FRAME _ANCHOR_CENTER_BOTTOM = 9 , FRAME _ANCHOR_RIGHT_BOTTOM = 10 , };

In der Enumeration der Animationsrahmentypen fügen wir einen neuen Typ hinzu — den Rahmen für Animationen geometrischer Figuren:

enum ENUM_ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE { ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_TEXT, ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD, ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_GEOMETRY, };

während wir in der Liste der gezeichneten Formtypen den gefüllten Bereich hinzufügen, den ich in den vorherigen Artikeln vergessen habe zu implementieren:

enum ENUM_FIGURE_TYPE { FIGURE_TYPE_PIXEL, FIGURE_TYPE_PIXEL_AA, FIGURE_TYPE_LINE_VERTICAL, FIGURE_TYPE_LINE_VERTICAL_THICK, FIGURE_TYPE_LINE_HORIZONTAL, FIGURE_TYPE_LINE_HORIZONTAL_THICK, FIGURE_TYPE_LINE, FIGURE_TYPE_LINE_AA, FIGURE_TYPE_LINE_WU, FIGURE_TYPE_LINE_THICK, FIGURE_TYPE_POLYLINE, FIGURE_TYPE_POLYLINE_AA, FIGURE_TYPE_POLYLINE_WU, FIGURE_TYPE_POLYLINE_SMOOTH, FIGURE_TYPE_POLYLINE_THICK, FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON, FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON_FILL, FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON_AA, FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON_WU, FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON_SMOOTH, FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON_THICK, FIGURE_TYPE_RECTANGLE, FIGURE_TYPE_RECTANGLE_FILL, FIGURE_TYPE_CIRCLE, FIGURE_TYPE_CIRCLE_FILL, FIGURE_TYPE_CIRCLE_AA, FIGURE_TYPE_CIRCLE_WU, FIGURE_TYPE_TRIANGLE, FIGURE_TYPE_TRIANGLE_FILL, FIGURE_TYPE_TRIANGLE_AA, FIGURE_TYPE_TRIANGLE_WU, FIGURE_TYPE_ELLIPSE, FIGURE_TYPE_ELLIPSE_FILL, FIGURE_TYPE_ELLIPSE_AA, FIGURE_TYPE_ELLIPSE_WU, FIGURE_TYPE_ARC, FIGURE_TYPE_PIE, FIGURE_TYPE_FILL, };





In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GCnvElement.mqh ersetzen wir den Namen des Arrays zum Speichern einer Kopie einer grafischen Ressource durch einen anschaulicheren, da die Array-Namen ziemlich verwirrend sind und es schwierig machen, zu definieren, welches Array zum Speichern der Kopie des ursprünglich erstellten Formulars verwendet werden soll. Außerdem sollte die Methode, die die grafische Ressource im Array speichert, aus dem Abschnitt für geschützte Klassen entfernt werden:

class CGCnvElement : public CGBaseObj { protected : CCanvas m_canvas; CPause m_pause; bool m_shadow; color m_chart_color_bg; uint m_duplicate_res[]; bool CursorInsideElement( const int x, const int y); bool CursorInsideActiveArea( const int x, const int y); virtual bool ObjectToStruct( void ); virtual void StructToObject( void ); bool ResourceCopy( const string source); private :

Wir ersetzen "TEXT_ANCHOR" durch "FRAME_ANCHOR" im Code der Klasse (oder noch besser in allen Bibliotheksdateien auf einmal). Um alle Vorkommen in allen Bibliotheksdateien zu finden, drücken Sie einfach Umschalt+Strg+H und geben Sie in dem neuen Fenster die folgenden Such- und Ersetzungskriterien ein:





Das Feld "Ordner:" (im Bild oben "Folder") sollte den Pfad enthalten, der auf dem Speicherort Ihres Editors basiert.



Im öffentlichen Teil der Klasse deklarieren wir die Methoden zum Speichern der grafischen Ressource im Array und zum Wiederherstellen der Ressource aus dem Array, sowie die Methoden zum Aktualisieren des Hintergrunds und die Methode, die die Größe des Arrays für die Kopie der grafischen Ressource zurückgibt:

public : void SetProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ) { this .m_long_prop[property]= value ; } void SetProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ) { this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]= value ; } void SetProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property, string value ) { this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]= value ; } long GetProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this .m_long_prop[property]; } double GetProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)];} string GetProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property) const { return this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)];} virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return false ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } CGCnvElement *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; bool IsEqual(CGCnvElement* compared_obj) const ; virtual bool Save( const int file_handle); virtual bool Load( const int file_handle); bool ResourceStamp( const string source); virtual bool Reset( void ); bool Create( const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool redraw= false ); CCanvas *GetCanvasObj( void ) { return & this .m_canvas; } void SetFrequency( const ulong value ) { this .m_pause.SetWaitingMSC( value ); } void CanvasUpdate( const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_canvas.Update(redraw); } uint DuplicateResArraySize( void ) { return ::ArraySize( this .m_duplicate_res); } bool Move( const int x, const int y, const bool redraw= false ); bool ImageCopy( const string source, uint &array[]); uint ChangeColorLightness( const uint clr, const double change_value); color ChangeColorLightness( const color colour, const double change_value); uint ChangeColorSaturation( const uint clr, const double change_value); color ChangeColorSaturation( const color colour, const double change_value); protected :

Die frühere Methode ResourceCopy() heißt jetzt ResourceStamp():

bool CGCnvElement::ResourceStamp( const string source) { return this .ImageCopy(DFUN, this .m_duplicate_res); }

Die Methode stellt die grafische Ressource aus dem Array wieder her:

bool CGCnvElement::Reset( void ) { int size=:: ArraySize ( this .m_duplicate_res); if (size== 0 ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_ERR_EMPTY_ARRAY); return false ; } if ( this .m_canvas.Width()* this .m_canvas.Height()!=size) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_ERR_ARRAYS_NOT_MATCH); return false ; } int n= 0 ; for ( int y= 0 ;y< this .m_canvas.Height();y++) { for ( int x= 0 ;x< this .m_canvas.Width();x++) { this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x,y, this .m_duplicate_res[n]); n++; } } this .m_canvas.Update( false ); return true ; }

Die Logik der Methode wird in den Code-Kommentaren beschrieben. Kurz gesagt, wir überprüfen die Größe des Arrays der Ressourcenkopie. Wenn es leer ist oder die Größe der Kopie nicht mit dem Original übereinstimmt, wird der Fehler an das Journal gemeldet und die Methode beendet. Als Nächstes werden alle Daten aus der Array-Kopie Pixel für Pixel auf den Hintergrund kopiert.

Da ich den Namen der Array-Kopie der Ressource und die Methode, die die grafische Ressource im Array speichert, geändert habe, muss ich Korrekturen in der Klassendatei \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\ShadowObj.mqh für Schattenobjekte vornehmen.



Die Korrekturen betreffen nur die GaussianBlur() Methode:

bool CShadowObj::GaussianBlur( const uint radius) { int n_nodes=( int )radius* 2 + 1 ; if ( !CGCnvElement::ResourceStamp(DFUN) ) return false ; if (( int )radius>= this .Width()/ 2 || ( int )radius>= this .Height()/ 2 ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_SHADOW_OBJ_IMG_SMALL_BLUR_LARGE)); return false ; } int size=:: ArraySize ( this .m_duplicate_res ); uchar a_h_data[],r_h_data[],g_h_data[],b_h_data[]; uchar a_v_data[],r_v_data[],g_v_data[],b_v_data[]; if (:: ArrayResize (a_h_data,size)==- 1 ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ARRAY_RESIZE); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, ": \"a_h_data\"" ); return false ; } if (:: ArrayResize (r_h_data,size)==- 1 ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ARRAY_RESIZE); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, ": \"r_h_data\"" ); return false ; } if (:: ArrayResize (g_h_data,size)==- 1 ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ARRAY_RESIZE); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, ": \"g_h_data\"" ); return false ; } if ( ArrayResize (b_h_data,size)==- 1 ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ARRAY_RESIZE); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, ": \"b_h_data\"" ); return false ; } if (:: ArrayResize (a_v_data,size)==- 1 ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ARRAY_RESIZE); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, ": \"a_v_data\"" ); return false ; } if (:: ArrayResize (r_v_data,size)==- 1 ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ARRAY_RESIZE); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, ": \"r_v_data\"" ); return false ; } if (:: ArrayResize (g_v_data,size)==- 1 ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ARRAY_RESIZE); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, ": \"g_v_data\"" ); return false ; } if (:: ArrayResize (b_v_data,size)==- 1 ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ARRAY_RESIZE); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, ": \"b_v_data\"" ); return false ; } double weights[]; if (! this .GetQuadratureWeights( 1 ,n_nodes,weights)) return false ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<size;i++) { a_h_data[i]=GETRGBA( this .m_duplicate_res[i] ); r_h_data[i]=GETRGBR( this .m_duplicate_res[i] ); g_h_data[i]=GETRGBG( this .m_duplicate_res[i] ); b_h_data[i]=GETRGBB( this .m_duplicate_res[i] ); } uint XY; double a_temp= 0.0 ,r_temp= 0.0 ,g_temp= 0.0 ,b_temp= 0.0 ; int coef= 0 ; int j=( int )radius; for ( int Y= 0 ;Y< this .Height();Y++) { for ( uint X=radius;X< this .Width()-radius;X++) { XY=Y* this .Width()+X; a_temp= 0.0 ; r_temp= 0.0 ; g_temp= 0.0 ; b_temp= 0.0 ; coef= 0 ; for ( int i=- 1 *j;i<j+ 1 ;i=i+ 1 ) { a_temp+=a_h_data[XY+i]*weights[coef]; r_temp+=r_h_data[XY+i]*weights[coef]; g_temp+=g_h_data[XY+i]*weights[coef]; b_temp+=b_h_data[XY+i]*weights[coef]; coef++; } a_h_data[XY]=( uchar ):: round (a_temp); r_h_data[XY]=( uchar ):: round (r_temp); g_h_data[XY]=( uchar ):: round (g_temp); b_h_data[XY]=( uchar ):: round (b_temp); } for ( uint x= 0 ;x<radius;x++) { XY=Y* this .Width()+x; a_h_data[XY]=a_h_data[Y* this .Width()+radius]; r_h_data[XY]=r_h_data[Y* this .Width()+radius]; g_h_data[XY]=g_h_data[Y* this .Width()+radius]; b_h_data[XY]=b_h_data[Y* this .Width()+radius]; } for ( int x= int ( this .Width()-radius);x< this .Width();x++) { XY=Y* this .Width()+x; a_h_data[XY]=a_h_data[(Y+ 1 )* this .Width()-radius- 1 ]; r_h_data[XY]=r_h_data[(Y+ 1 )* this .Width()-radius- 1 ]; g_h_data[XY]=g_h_data[(Y+ 1 )* this .Width()-radius- 1 ]; b_h_data[XY]=b_h_data[(Y+ 1 )* this .Width()-radius- 1 ]; } } int dxdy= 0 ; for ( int X= 0 ;X< this .Width();X++) { for ( uint Y=radius;Y< this .Height()-radius;Y++) { XY=Y* this .Width()+X; a_temp= 0.0 ; r_temp= 0.0 ; g_temp= 0.0 ; b_temp= 0.0 ; coef= 0 ; for ( int i=- 1 *j;i<j+ 1 ;i=i+ 1 ) { dxdy=i*( int ) this .Width(); a_temp+=a_h_data[XY+dxdy]*weights[coef]; r_temp+=r_h_data[XY+dxdy]*weights[coef]; g_temp+=g_h_data[XY+dxdy]*weights[coef]; b_temp+=b_h_data[XY+dxdy]*weights[coef]; coef++; } a_v_data[XY]=( uchar ):: round (a_temp); r_v_data[XY]=( uchar ):: round (r_temp); g_v_data[XY]=( uchar ):: round (g_temp); b_v_data[XY]=( uchar ):: round (b_temp); } for ( uint y= 0 ;y<radius;y++) { XY=y* this .Width()+X; a_v_data[XY]=a_v_data[X+radius* this .Width()]; r_v_data[XY]=r_v_data[X+radius* this .Width()]; g_v_data[XY]=g_v_data[X+radius* this .Width()]; b_v_data[XY]=b_v_data[X+radius* this .Width()]; } for ( int y= int ( this .Height()-radius);y< this .Height();y++) { XY=y* this .Width()+X; a_v_data[XY]=a_v_data[X+( this .Height()- 1 -radius)* this .Width()]; r_v_data[XY]=r_v_data[X+( this .Height()- 1 -radius)* this .Width()]; g_v_data[XY]=g_v_data[X+( this .Height()- 1 -radius)* this .Width()]; b_v_data[XY]=b_v_data[X+( this .Height()- 1 -radius)* this .Width()]; } } for ( int i= 0 ;i<size;i++) this .m_duplicate_res[i] =ARGB(a_v_data[i],r_v_data[i],g_v_data[i],b_v_data[i]); for ( int X= 0 ;X< this .Width();X++) { for ( uint Y=radius;Y< this .Height()-radius;Y++) { XY=Y* this .Width()+X; this .m_canvas.PixelSet(X,Y, this .m_duplicate_res[XY] ); } } return true ; }





Verbessern wir die Animationsrahmen-Objektklasse in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Animations\Frame.mqh.



Im geschützten Abschnitt der Klasse deklarieren wir die Methode zum Schreiben von Koordinatenwerten und zum Verschieben des Umrissrechtecks wie die vorherigen für ihre spätere Verwendung, und schreiben die virtuelle Methode zum Speichern und Wiederherstellen des Hintergrunds unter dem Bild:

class CFrame : public CPixelCopier { protected : ENUM_ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE m_frame_figure_type; ENUM_FRAME_ANCHOR m_anchor_last; double m_x_last; double m_y_last; int m_shift_x_prev; int m_shift_y_prev; void SetLastParams( const double quad_x, const double quad_y, const int shift_x, const int shift_y, const ENUM_FRAME_ANCHOR anchor=FRAME_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP); virtual bool SaveRestoreBG( void ) { return false ; } public :

Alle diese Methoden sind das Ergebnis der Optimierung des Codes für die Methoden zum Zeichnen von Figuren in den Klassen, die ich in den vorherigen Artikeln erstellt habe.

Die virtuelle Methode gibt hier einfach false zurück und sollte in den Nachfolgeklassen implementiert werden. Wenn sich herausstellt, dass ihre Implementierung in allen geerbten Klassen gleich ist, wird die Methode nicht-virtuell gemacht. Außerdem wird sie nur in dieser Klasse implementiert. Zur Methode SetLastParams() kommen wir etwas später.



Wir schreiben in den öffentlichen Abschnitt der Klasse die Methode zum Zurücksetzen des Pixel-Arrays:

public : void ResetArray( void ) { :: ArrayResize ( this .m_array, 0 ); } ENUM_FRAME_ANCHOR LastAnchor( void ) const { return this .m_anchor_last; } double LastX( void ) const { return this .m_x_last; } double LastY( void ) const { return this .m_y_last; } int LastShiftX( void ) const { return this .m_shift_x_prev; } int LastShiftY( void ) const { return this .m_shift_y_prev; } ENUM_ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE FrameFigureType( void ) const { return this .m_frame_figure_type; } CFrame(); protected :

Die Methode setzt einfach die Größe des Pixelarrays auf Null. Dies ermöglicht eine korrekte Behandlung von Änderungen der Größe des Umrissrechtecks, da die Methode, die den Hintergrund für seine spätere Wiederherstellung speichert, zunächst die Array-Größe überprüft. Ist sie gleich Null, wird der Hintergrund gespeichert. Andernfalls wird besprochen, dass der Hintergrund zuvor mit korrekten Koordinaten und gespeicherter Bereichsgröße gespeichert wurde. Wenn wir also die gezeichnete Figur ändern, sollte das Array zurückgesetzt werden. Andernfalls wird der Hintergrund unter einem neuen Bild nicht gespeichert und anschließend ein völlig anderer Hintergrund aus einem anderen Bereich wiederhergestellt (der zuvor gespeicherte — bevor die Größe, die Koordinaten und das Aussehen der gezeichneten Figur geändert wurden).

In dem geschützten Klassenabschnitt deklarieren wir den Klassenkonstruktor — geometrischer Figur-Animationsrahmen, den ich heute erstellen und testen werde:

protected : CFrame( const int id, const int x, const int y, const string text, CGCnvElement *element); CFrame( const int id, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, CGCnvElement *element); CFrame( const int id, const int x, const int y, const int len, CGCnvElement *element); };

Ähnlich wie bei den zuvor erstellten geerbten Klassen übergeben wir dem Klassenkonstruktor die Objekt-ID, die X- und Y-Koordinaten des oberen linken Rahmenwinkels, die Länge der quadratischen Rahmenseiten und den Zeiger auf das grafische Element, aus dem ein neues Objekt erstellt wird.



Implementierung des Konstruktors des geometrischen Animationsrahmenobjekts:

CFrame::CFrame( const int id, const int x, const int y, const int len,CGCnvElement *element) : CPixelCopier(id,x,y,len,len,element) { this .m_frame_figure_type=ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_GEOMETRY; this .m_anchor_last=FRAME_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last=x; this .m_y_last=y; this .m_shift_x_prev= 0 ; this .m_shift_y_prev= 0 ; }

Übergeben wir in der Initialisierungsliste alle notwendigen Parameter an den Konstruktor der übergeordneten Klasse, während wir im Klassenkörper den Typ der Figur als ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_GEOMETRY festlegen, den ich der Liste der Animationsrahmentypen im aktuellen Artikel hinzugefügt habe. Andere Parameter werden ähnlich initialisiert wie die zuvor besprochenen Konstruktoren der Text- und Rechteckanimationsklassen.

Die Methode, die die Koordinaten und den Versatz des umrahmenden Rechtecks festlegt, ist die gleiche wie die vorherige:

void CFrame::SetLastParams( const double quad_x, const double quad_y, const int shift_x, const int shift_y, const ENUM_FRAME_ANCHOR anchor=FRAME_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP) { this .m_anchor_last=anchor; this .m_x_last=quad_x; this .m_y_last=quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; }

Das sich ständig wiederholende Stück Code aus den zuvor besprochenen Methoden zum Zeichnen von Figuren und zum Speichern und Wiederherstellen des Formularhintergrunds wurde in die Methode verschoben.

Verbessern wir die von der CFrame-Klasse abstammenden Klassen.

Öffnen wir die Datei der rechteckigen Animationsklasse \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Animations\FrameQuad.mqh und nehmen die notwendigen Änderungen vor.



Im privaten Teil der Klasse deklarieren wir die beiden Variablen zum Speichern der Offsets der Koordinaten des Umrissrechtecks und die virtuelle Methode zum Speichern und Wiederherstellen des Hintergrunds unter dem Bild:

class CFrameQuad : public CFrame { private : double m_quad_x; double m_quad_y; uint m_quad_width; uint m_quad_height; int m_shift_x; int m_shift_y; virtual bool SaveRestoreBG( void ); public :

Im öffentlichen Teil der Klasse ergänzen wir die Implementierung des parametrischen Konstruktors. Jetzt müssen alle Klassenvariablen in seinem Körper initialisiert werden (vorher wurden sie nicht initialisiert, was falsch ist):

public : CFrameQuad() {;} CFrameQuad( const int id,CGCnvElement *element) : CFrame(id, 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 ,element) { this .m_anchor_last=FRAME_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_quad_x= 0 ; this .m_quad_y= 0 ; this .m_quad_width= 0 ; this .m_quad_height= 0 ; this .m_shift_x= 0 ; this .m_shift_y= 0 ; }

Schauen wir uns die Zeichenmethoden mit der Hintergrundspeicherung/-wiederherstellung an, die wir als Beispiel für die Punktzeichenmethode hatten:

bool CFrameQuad::SetPixelOnBG( const int x, const int y, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_quad_x=x; this .m_quad_y=y; this .m_quad_width= 1 ; this .m_quad_height= 1 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.SetPixel(x,y,clr,opacity); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; }

Wir können nun die hervorgehobenen Codesegmente durch die neu erstellten Methoden ersetzen. So sieht die Methode jetzt aus:

bool CFrameQuad::SetPixelOnBG( const int x, const int y, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_quad_x=x; this .m_quad_y=y; this .m_quad_width= 1 ; this .m_quad_height= 1 ; if (! this .SaveRestoreBG()) return false ; this .m_element.SetPixel(x,y,clr,opacity); this .SetLastParams( this .m_quad_x, this .m_quad_y, this .m_shift_x, this .m_shift_y); this .m_element.Update(redraw); return true ; }

Wie wir sehen können, hat das Ersetzen der angegebenen Codesegmente durch Aufruf der neuen Methoden den Code erheblich verkürzt und lesbarer gemacht. Identische Änderungen wurden in allen Methoden zum Zeichnen von Figuren mit Speichern und Wiederherstellen des Hintergrunds vorgenommen. Da diese Methoden zahlreich sind und ähnliche Änderungen aufweisen, ist es nicht sinnvoll, sie hier alle zu besprechen. Sie finden sie in den unten angehängten Dateien.

Ich werde mich nur mit den Methoden zum Zeichnen von Ellipsen befassen. Wie Sie sich vielleicht erinnern, habe ich im vorherigen Artikel keine Ellipsen gezeichnet, da CCanvas eine potenzielle Division durch Null aufweist. Das passiert, wenn die Methode ähnliche x1- und x2- bzw. y1- und y2-Koordinaten des Rechtecks erhält, in dem die Ellipse gezeichnet wird. Daher müssen wir in diesem Fall die Werte derselben Koordinaten anpassen, wenn sie gleich sind:

bool CFrameQuad::DrawEllipseAAOnBG( const double x1, const double y1, const double x2, const double y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { double xn1=:: fmin (x1,x2); double xn2=:: fmax (x1,x2); double yn1=:: fmin (y1,y2); double yn2=:: fmax (y1,y2); if (xn2==xn1) xn2=xn1+ 0.1 ; if (yn2==yn1) yn2=yn1+ 0.1 ; this .m_quad_x=xn1- 1 ; this .m_quad_y=yn1- 1 ; this .m_quad_width= int (:: ceil ((xn2-xn1)+ 1 ))+ 2 ; this .m_quad_height= int (:: ceil ((yn2-yn1)+ 1 ))+ 2 ; if ( this .m_quad_width< 3 ) this .m_quad_width= 3 ; if ( this .m_quad_height< 3 ) this .m_quad_height= 3 ; if (! this .SaveRestoreBG()) return false ; this .m_element.DrawEllipseAA(xn1,yn1,xn2,yn2,clr,opacity,style); this .SetLastParams( this .m_quad_x, this .m_quad_y, this .m_shift_x, this .m_shift_y); this .m_element.Update(redraw); return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawEllipseWuOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { double xn1=:: fmin (x1,x2); double xn2=:: fmax (x1,x2); double yn1=:: fmin (y1,y2); double yn2=:: fmax (y1,y2); if (xn2==xn1) xn2=xn1+ 0.1 ; if (yn2==yn1) yn2=yn1+ 0.1 ; this .m_quad_x=xn1- 1 ; this .m_quad_y=yn1- 1 ; this .m_quad_width= int (:: ceil ((xn2-xn1)+ 1 ))+ 2 ; this .m_quad_height= int (:: ceil ((yn2-yn1)+ 1 ))+ 2 ; if ( this .m_quad_width< 3 ) this .m_quad_width= 3 ; if ( this .m_quad_height< 3 ) this .m_quad_height= 3 ; if (! this .SaveRestoreBG()) return false ; this .m_element.DrawEllipseWu(( int )xn1,( int )yn1,( int )xn2,( int )yn2,clr,opacity,style); this .SetLastParams( this .m_quad_x, this .m_quad_y, this .m_shift_x, this .m_shift_y); this .m_element.Update(redraw); return true ; }

Die Methode zum Speichern und Wiederherstellen des Hintergrunds unter dem Bild:

bool CFrameQuad::SaveRestoreBG( void ) { this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,FRAME_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP, this .m_shift_x, this .m_shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } return CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+ this .m_shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+ this .m_shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height); }

Der sich ständig wiederholende Codeblock aus den Methoden zum Zeichnen von Figuren mit Speichern und Wiederherstellen des Hintergrunds wurde einfach in die Methode verschoben.



\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Animations\FrameText.mqh weist nur minimale Änderungen auf — einfach durch das Ersetzen der Strings "ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR" durch "ENUM_FRAME_ANCHOR" in zwei Codefragmenten:

class CFrameText : public CFrame { private : public : bool TextOnBG( const string text, const int x, const int y, const ENUM_FRAME_ANCHOR anchor, const color clr, const uchar opacity, bool redraw= false ); CFrameText() {;} CFrameText( const int id,CGCnvElement *element) : CFrame(id, 0 , 0 , "" ,element) {} }; bool CFrameText::TextOnBG( const string text, const int x, const int y, const ENUM_FRAME_ANCHOR anchor, const color clr, const uchar opacity, bool redraw= false ) {





Die Objektklasse "Geometrischer Animationsrahmen"

Die Logik hinter der Objektklasse geometrischer Animationsrahmen ist ihren beiden Vorgängern — Objekten der Text- und Rechteckanimation — sehr ähnlich. Wir müssen nur die Methode erstellen, die die Koordinaten der Polygonscheitelpunkte auf dem Kreis in Abhängigkeit von der Anzahl der Polygonscheitelpunkte berechnet:

Die Gleichungen der kartesischen Koordinaten des regelmäßigen Polygons:



xc und yc seien die Mittelpunktskoordinaten, R sei der Radius eines Kreises, der ein regelmäßiges Polygon umschreibt, und ϕ0 sei die Winkelkoordinate des ersten Scheitelpunkts relativ zum Mittelpunkt. In diesem Fall werden die kartesischen Koordinaten der Scheitelpunkte eines regelmäßigen n-Ecks durch die folgenden Gleichungen bestimmt:







wobei i Werte von 0 bis n-1. annimmt.

In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Animations\ erstellen wir die neue Datei FrameGeometry.mqh der Klasse CFrameGeometry.

Die Datei sollte die Klassendatei des Animationsrahmenobjekts enthalten, und die Klasse sollte von ihr abgeleitet werden:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "Frame.mqh" class CFrameGeometry : public CFrame { }

Kommen wir zur Definition des Klassenkörpers in seiner Gesamtheit, wobei alle Klassenvariablen und die virtuelle Methode zum Speichern und Wiederherstellen des Bildhintergrunds im privaten Bereich deklariert werden (ich habe die Methode oben im Zusammenhang mit der Klasse der rechteckigen Animationsobjekte besprochen, sie überträgt einfach sich wiederholende Codeblöcke aus den in den vorherigen Artikeln betrachteten Methoden zum Zeichnen von Figuren). Die Methode zur Berechnung der regelmäßigen Polygonkoordinaten wird ebenfalls im privaten Bereich deklariert.

Der öffentliche Teil der Klasse enthält die Konstruktoren (die Standard- und die parametrischen) und die Methoden zum Zeichnen regelmäßiger Polygone — einfache, gefüllte und solche mit Glättung:

class CFrameGeometry : public CFrame { private : double m_square_x; double m_square_y; uint m_square_length; int m_shift_x; int m_shift_y; int m_array_x[]; int m_array_y[]; virtual bool SaveRestoreBG( void ); void CoordsNgon( const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle); public : CFrameGeometry() {;} CFrameGeometry( const int id,CGCnvElement *element) : CFrame(id, 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 ,element) { :: ArrayResize ( this .m_array_x, 0 ); :: ArrayResize ( this .m_array_y, 0 ); this .m_anchor_last=FRAME_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_square_x= 0 ; this .m_square_y= 0 ; this .m_square_length= 0 ; this .m_shift_x= 0 ; this .m_shift_y= 0 ; } ~CFrameGeometry() { :: ArrayFree ( this .m_array_x); :: ArrayFree ( this .m_array_y); } bool DrawNgonOnBG( const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawNgonFillOnBG( const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawNgonAAOnBG( const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawNgonWuOnBG( const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawNgonSmoothOnBG( const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const double tension= 0.5 , const double step= 10 , const bool redraw= false , const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND); bool DrawNgonThickOnBG( const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND); };

Werfen wir einen Blick auf die Implementierung einiger Klassenmethoden.

Die Methode zum Zeichnen eines regelmäßigen Polygons:

bool CFrameGeometry::DrawNgonOnBG( const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_square_x=coord_x- 1 ; this .m_square_y=coord_y- 1 ; this .m_square_length=len+ 2 ; this .CoordsNgon(N,coord_x,coord_y,len,angle); if (! this .SaveRestoreBG()) return false ; this .m_element.DrawPolygon( this .m_array_x, this .m_array_y,clr,opacity); this .SetLastParams( this .m_square_x, this .m_square_y, this .m_shift_x, this .m_shift_y); this .m_element.Update(redraw); return true ; }

Die Methode unterscheidet sich von ähnlichen Polygon-Zeichnungsmethoden der vorherigen Klassen (rechteckige Animationsrahmenklasse) nur dadurch, dass die zuvor vorbereiteten Arrays mit den Koordinaten der Polygonscheitelpunkte hier nicht übergeben werden. Stattdessen erhält die Methode die Anzahl der Polygonscheitelpunkte und die Koordinaten des oberen linken Winkels des quadratischen Rahmens, in den das Polygon gezeichnet wird. Die Methode berechnet die Koordinaten der Polygonscheitelpunkte durch die Anzahl der Scheitelpunkte, die Koordinaten, den Kreisradius und den Drehwinkel, und füllt die Arrays der X- und Y-Scheitelpunktkoordinaten aus, die in der Methode aufgerufen werden. Das Polygon, das der Methode entspricht, wird dann einfach mit der CCanvas-Klasse gezeichnet.



Schauen wir uns zum Vergleich die Methode an, die ein gefülltes Polygon zeichnet:

bool CFrameGeometry::DrawNgonFillOnBG( const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_square_x=coord_x- 1 ; this .m_square_y=coord_y- 1 ; this .m_square_length=len+ 2 ; this .CoordsNgon(N,coord_x,coord_y,len,angle); if (! this .SaveRestoreBG()) return false ; this .m_element. DrawPolygonFill ( this .m_array_x, this .m_array_y,clr,opacity); this .SetLastParams( this .m_square_x, this .m_square_y, this .m_shift_x, this .m_shift_y); this .m_element.Update(redraw); return true ; }

Der Unterschied zur ersten Methode besteht nur im Aufruf der Methode zum Zeichnen eines gefüllten Polygons.



Die übrigen Methoden sind fast identisch mit den beiden oben besprochenen, abgesehen von einigen Besonderheiten bei der Berechnung der Koordinaten des Umrissrechtecks für das Zeichnen eines Polygons mit einer bestimmten Linienbreite. Dort sollte man die Breite der gezeichneten Linie besprechen, wenn man die Koordinaten und die Größe des umschließenden Rechtecks berechnet.

Die übrigen Methoden zum Zeichnen von regelmäßigen Polygonen:

bool CFrameGeometry::DrawNgonFillOnBG( const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_square_x=coord_x- 1 ; this .m_square_y=coord_y- 1 ; this .m_square_length=len+ 2 ; this .CoordsNgon(N,coord_x,coord_y,len,angle); if (! this .SaveRestoreBG()) return false ; this .m_element.DrawPolygonFill( this .m_array_x, this .m_array_y,clr,opacity); this .SetLastParams( this .m_square_x, this .m_square_y, this .m_shift_x, this .m_shift_y); this .m_element.Update(redraw); return true ; } bool CFrameGeometry::DrawNgonAAOnBG( const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { this .m_square_x=coord_x- 1 ; this .m_square_y=coord_y- 1 ; this .m_square_length=len+ 2 ; this .CoordsNgon(N,coord_x,coord_y,len,angle); if (! this .SaveRestoreBG()) return false ; this .m_element.DrawPolygonAA( this .m_array_x, this .m_array_y,clr,opacity,style); this .SetLastParams( this .m_square_x, this .m_square_y, this .m_shift_x, this .m_shift_y); this .m_element.Update(redraw); return true ; } bool CFrameGeometry::DrawNgonWuOnBG( const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { this .m_square_x=coord_x- 1 ; this .m_square_y=coord_y- 1 ; this .m_square_length=len+ 2 ; this .CoordsNgon(N,coord_x,coord_y,len,angle); if (! this .SaveRestoreBG()) return false ; this .m_element.DrawPolygonWu( this .m_array_x, this .m_array_y,clr,opacity,style); this .SetLastParams( this .m_square_x, this .m_square_y, this .m_shift_x, this .m_shift_y); this .m_element.Update(redraw); return true ; } bool CFrameGeometry::DrawNgonSmoothOnBG( const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const double tension= 0.5 , const double step= 10 , const bool redraw= false , const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { this .m_square_x=coord_x- 1 ; this .m_square_y=coord_y- 1 ; this .m_square_length=len+ 2 ; this .CoordsNgon(N,coord_x,coord_y,len,angle); if (! this .SaveRestoreBG()) return false ; this .m_element.DrawPolygonSmooth( this .m_array_x, this .m_array_y,size,clr,opacity,tension,step,style,end_style); this .SetLastParams( this .m_square_x, this .m_square_y, this .m_shift_x, this .m_shift_y); this .m_element.Update(redraw); return true ; } bool CFrameGeometry::DrawNgonThickOnBG( const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { int correct= int (:: ceil (( double )size/ 2.0 ))+ 1 ; this .m_square_x=coord_x-correct; this .m_square_y=coord_y-correct; this .m_square_length=len+correct* 2 ; this .CoordsNgon(N,coord_x,coord_y,len,angle); if (! this .SaveRestoreBG()) return false ; this .m_element.DrawPolygonThick( this .m_array_x, this .m_array_y,size,clr,opacity,style,end_style); this .SetLastParams( this .m_square_x, this .m_square_y, this .m_shift_x, this .m_shift_y); this .m_element.Update(redraw); return true ; }





Die virtuelle Methode zum Speichern und Wiederherstellen des Hintergrunds eins Bildes:

bool CFrameGeometry::SaveRestoreBG( void ) { this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_square_length, this .m_square_length,FRAME_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP, this .m_shift_x, this .m_shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } return CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_square_x+ this .m_shift_x), int ( this .m_square_y+ this .m_shift_y), this .m_square_length, this .m_square_length); }

Dies ist ein verschobener, wiederholter Codeblock aus den Methoden zum Zeichnen von Figuren aus den vorherigen Artikeln.

Die Methode berechnet die Koordinaten des regelmäßigen Polygons, das in einen Kreis eingeschrieben ist:

void CFrameGeometry::CoordsNgon( const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle) { int n=(N< 3 ? 3 : N); :: ArrayResize ( this .m_array_x,n); :: ArrayResize ( this .m_array_y,n); double R=( double )len/ 2.0 ; double xc=coord_x+R; double yc=coord_y+R; double grad=angle* M_PI / 180.0 ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<n; i++) { double a= 2.0 * M_PI *i/n+grad; double xi=xc+R*:: cos (a); double yi=yc+R*:: sin (a); this .m_array_x[i]= int (:: floor (xi)); this .m_array_y[i]= int (:: floor (yi)); } }

Die Logik der Methode ist in den Code-Kommentaren detailliert beschrieben. Die Gleichungen zur Berechnung der kartesischen Koordinaten des Polygons:





Ich überlasse die Methode dem Selbststudium. Ich glaube, da ist alles klar. Wenn Sie Fragen haben, können Sie diese gerne im Kommentarteil unten stellen.

Die Klasse des geometrischen Animationsrahmenobjekts ist fertig.

Nun müssen wir den Zugriff darauf von einem externen Programm aus ermöglichen und die Möglichkeit schaffen, schnell Objekte dieser Klasse zu erstellen.



Alle neu erstellten Animationsframe-Objekte werden in einer eigenen Liste in der Klasse CAnimations gespeichert.

Lassen Sie uns die notwendigen Verbesserungen in der Klassendatei \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Animations\Animations.mqh vornehmen.



Wir binden die Datei mit der neu erstellten geometrischen Animationsrahmenobjektklasse in die Klassendatei ein und deklarieren die Liste, die alle neu erstellten Klassenobjekte speichern soll, im privaten Abschnitt der Klasse:



#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "FrameText.mqh" #include "FrameQuad.mqh" #include "FrameGeometry.mqh" class CAnimations : public CObject { private : CGCnvElement *m_element; CArrayObj m_list_frames_text; CArrayObj m_list_frames_quad; CArrayObj m_list_frames_geom; bool IsPresentFrame( const ENUM_ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE frame_type, const int id); CFrame *GetOrCreateFrame( const string source, const int id, const ENUM_ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE frame_type, const bool create_new); public :

Im öffentlichen Teil der Klasse deklarieren wir die Methode zur Erstellung eines neuen Objekts des geometrischen Animationsrahmens und schreiben die Methode, die den Zeiger auf die Liste dieser Objekte zurückgibt:



public : CAnimations(CGCnvElement *element); CAnimations(){;} CFrame *CreateNewFrameText( const int id); CFrame *CreateNewFrameQuad( const int id); CFrame *CreateNewFrameGeometry( const int id); CFrame *GetFrame( const ENUM_ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE frame_type, const int id); CArrayObj *GetListFramesText( void ) { return & this .m_list_frames_text; } CArrayObj *GetListFramesQuad( void ) { return & this .m_list_frames_quad; } CArrayObj *GetListFramesGeometry( void ) { return & this .m_list_frames_geom; }

Als Nächstes deklarieren wir die Methoden zum Zeichnen von regelmäßigen Polygonen:



bool DrawNgonOnBG( const int id, const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawNgonFillOnBG( const int id, const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawNgonAAOnBG( const int id, const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawNgonWuOnBG( const int id, const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawNgonSmoothOnBG( const int id, const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const double tension= 0.5 , const double step= 10 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND); bool DrawNgonThickOnBG( const int id, const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND); };





Alle Vorkommen von "ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR" im Code der Klasse sollten durch "ENUM_FRAME_ANCHOR" ersetzt werden.



Die Behandlung eines neuen Typs des Animationsrahmenobjekts in der Methode, die das Animationsrahmenobjekt nach Typ und ID zurückgibt, hinzufügen:

CFrame *CAnimations::GetFrame( const ENUM_ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE frame_type, const int id) { CFrame *frame= NULL ; int total= ( frame_type==ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_TEXT ? this .m_list_frames_text.Total() : frame_type==ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD ? this .m_list_frames_quad.Total() : frame_type==ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_GEOMETRY ? this .m_list_frames_geom.Total() : 0 ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { switch (frame_type) { case ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_TEXT : frame= this .m_list_frames_text.At(i); break ; case ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD : frame= this .m_list_frames_quad.At(i); break ; case ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_GEOMETRY : frame= this .m_list_frames_geom.At(i); break ; default : break ; } if (frame== NULL ) continue ; if (frame.ID()==id) return frame; } return NULL ; }

Die Methode zur Erstellung eines neuen geometrischen Animationsrahmenobjekts:

CFrame *CAnimations::CreateNewFrameGeometry( const int id) { if ( this .IsPresentFrame(ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_GEOMETRY,id)) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_FORM_OBJECT_FRAME_ALREADY_IN_LIST),( string )id); return NULL ; } CFrame *frame= new CFrameGeometry(id, this .m_element); if (frame== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_FORM_OBJECT_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_FRAME)); return NULL ; } if (! this .m_list_frames_geom.Add(frame)) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST), " ID: " ,id); delete frame; return NULL ; } return frame; }

Die Logik der Methode ist in den Code-Kommentaren vollständig beschrieben.

Behandlung eines neuen Animationsrahmen-Typs in der Methode, die ein neues Animationsrahmen-Objekt zurückgibt oder erzeugt:

CFrame *CAnimations::GetOrCreateFrame( const string source, const int id, const ENUM_ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE frame_type, const bool create_new) { CFrameQuad *frame_q= NULL ; CFrameText *frame_t= NULL ; CFrameGeometry *frame_g= NULL ; switch (frame_type) { case ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_TEXT : frame_t= this .GetFrame(ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_TEXT,id); if (frame_t!= NULL ) return frame_t; if (!create_new) { :: Print (source,CMessage::Text(MSG_FORM_OBJECT_FRAME_NOT_EXIST_LIST),( string )id); return NULL ; } return this .CreateNewFrameText(id); case ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD : frame_q= this .GetFrame(ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,id); if (frame_q!= NULL ) return frame_q; if (!create_new) { :: Print (source,CMessage::Text(MSG_FORM_OBJECT_FRAME_NOT_EXIST_LIST),( string )id); return NULL ; } return this .CreateNewFrameQuad(id); case ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_GEOMETRY : frame_g= this .GetFrame(ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_GEOMETRY,id); if (frame_g!= NULL ) return frame_g; if (!create_new) { :: Print (source,CMessage::Text(MSG_FORM_OBJECT_FRAME_NOT_EXIST_LIST),( string )id); return NULL ; } return this .CreateNewFrameGeometry(id); default : return NULL ; } }

Wie üblich ist die gesamte Logik hier in den Codekommentaren beschrieben.



Ganz am Ende des Codes der Klasse implementieren wir die Methoden zum Zeichnen von regelmäßigen Polygonen:

bool CAnimations::DrawNgonOnBG( const int id, const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { CFrameGeometry *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_GEOMETRY,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawNgonOnBG(N,coord_x,coord_y,len,angle,clr,opacity,redraw); } bool CAnimations::DrawNgonFillOnBG( const int id, const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { CFrameGeometry *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_GEOMETRY,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawNgonFillOnBG(N,coord_x,coord_y,len,angle,clr,opacity,redraw); } bool CAnimations::DrawNgonAAOnBG( const int id, const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { CFrameGeometry *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_GEOMETRY,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawNgonAAOnBG(N,coord_x,coord_y,len,angle,clr,opacity,redraw,style); } bool CAnimations::DrawNgonWuOnBG( const int id, const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { CFrameGeometry *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_GEOMETRY,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawNgonWuOnBG(N,coord_x,coord_y,len,angle,clr,opacity,redraw,style); } bool CAnimations::DrawNgonSmoothOnBG( const int id, const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const double tension= 0.5 , const double step= 10 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { CFrameGeometry *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_GEOMETRY,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawNgonSmoothOnBG(N,coord_x,coord_y,len,angle,size,clr,opacity,tension,step,redraw,style,end_style); } bool CAnimations::DrawNgonThickOnBG( const int id, const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { CFrameGeometry *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_GEOMETRY, create_new ); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawNgonThickOnBG(N,coord_x,coord_y,len,angle,size,clr,opacity,redraw,style,end_style); }

Die Logik all dieser Methoden ist absolut identisch, daher wollen wir die letzte Methode als Beispiel verwenden.

Wie wir sehen können, ist hier alles ganz einfach: Zuerst holen wir entweder das fertige geometrische Animationsrahmen-Objekt aus der Liste, oder wir erstellen es, wenn es nicht in der Liste ist. Wenn das Flag zur Erstellung eines neuen Objekts aktiviert ist und wir das Objekt nicht bekommen oder erstellen können, geben wir false zurück.

Andernfalls wird das Ergebnis des Aufrufs der gleichnamigen Methode der geometrischen Animationsrahmen-Objektklasse zurückgegeben, die aus der Liste erhalten oder von Grund auf neu erstellt wurde.







Verbessern wir nun die Formularobjektklasse in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Form.mqh.

Alle Vorkommen von "ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR" im Code der Klasse sollten durch "ENUM_FRAME_ANCHOR" ersetzt werden.



Im privaten Abschnitt der Klasse deklarieren wir die Methoden zum Zurücksetzen der Größe der Pixel-Arrays der drei Animationsrahmenklassen:

class CForm : public CGCnvElement { private : CArrayObj m_list_elements; CAnimations *m_animations; CShadowObj *m_shadow_obj; color m_color_frame; int m_frame_width_left; int m_frame_width_right; int m_frame_width_top; int m_frame_width_bottom; void Initialize( void ); void ResetArrayFrameT( void ); void ResetArrayFrameQ( void ); void ResetArrayFrameG( void );

Dies ist für das korrekte Funktionieren der Methoden zum Speichern und Wiederherstellen des Hintergrunds des Formulars, in dem die Figuren gezeichnet werden, notwendig (dies wurde oben besprochen).

Im öffentlichen Teil der Klasse schreiben wir die Methode zur Erfassung des Erscheinungsbildes des Formulars und deklarieren die virtuelle Methode zur Wiederherstellung der grafischen Ressource aus dem Array:



void DrawFieldStamp( const int x, const int y, const int width, const int height, const color colour, const uchar opacity); void Done( void ) { CGCnvElement::CanvasUpdate( false ); CGCnvElement::ResourceStamp(DFUN); } virtual bool Reset( void );

Warum brauchen wir die Methode zur Erfassung des Erscheinungsbildes des Formulars?

Angenommen, wir haben das Formular erstellt und alle notwendigen unveränderlichen Elemente darauf gezeichnet. Nun müssen wir das neu erstellte Erscheinungsbild des Formulars in das Array "copy" der grafischen Ressource kopieren, damit wir bei Bedarf das ursprüngliche Erscheinungsbild des Formulars zurückgeben können. Alle Änderungen im Formular werden exakt in der grafischen Ressource angezeigt. Um ein erneutes Zeichnen des Formulars zu vermeiden, sollten wir einfach die Kopie des ursprünglich erstellten Formulars in einem speziellen Array speichern, aus dem wir jederzeit das ursprüngliche Aussehen wiederherstellen können. Die Methode Reset() tut genau das.



Die Methoden zum Zeichnen von regelmäßigen Polygonen schreiben wir in den öffentlichen Teil der Klasse:

bool DrawNgonOnBG( const int id, const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { return ( this .m_animations!= NULL ? this .m_animations.DrawNgonOnBG(id,N,coord_x,coord_y,len,angle,clr,opacity,create_new,redraw) : false ); } bool DrawNgonFillOnBG( const int id, const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { return ( this .m_animations!= NULL ? this .m_animations.DrawNgonFillOnBG(id,N,coord_x,coord_y,len,angle,clr,opacity,create_new,redraw) : false ); } bool DrawNgonAAOnBG( const int id, const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { return ( this .m_animations!= NULL ? this .m_animations.DrawNgonAAOnBG(id,N,coord_x,coord_y,len,angle,clr,opacity,create_new,redraw,style) : false ); } bool DrawNgonWuOnBG( const int id, const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { return ( this .m_animations!= NULL ? this .m_animations.DrawNgonWuOnBG(id,N,coord_x,coord_y,len,angle,clr,opacity,create_new,redraw,style) : false ); } bool DrawNgonSmoothOnBG( const int id, const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const double tension= 0.5 , const double step= 10 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { return ( this .m_animations!= NULL ? this .m_animations.DrawNgonSmoothOnBG(id,N,coord_x,coord_y,len,angle,size,clr,opacity,tension,step,create_new,redraw,style,end_style) : false ); } bool DrawNgonThickOnBG( const int id, const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { return ( this .m_animations!= NULL ? this .m_animations.DrawNgonThickOnBG(id,N,coord_x,coord_y,len,angle,size,clr,opacity,create_new,redraw,style,end_style) : false ); }

Alle Methoden sind identisch und geben das Ergebnis des Aufrufs der entsprechenden Methoden der CAnimations-Klasseninstanz zurück, die ich oben besprochen habe.



Implementieren wir die deklarierten Methoden außerhalb des Klassenkörpers.

Drei Methoden, die die Größen der Arrays von drei Animationsframe-Objekten zurücksetzen:



void CForm::ResetArrayFrameT( void ) { if ( this .m_animations== NULL ) return ; CArrayObj *list= this .m_animations.GetListFramesText(); if (list== NULL ) return ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CFrameText *frame=list.At(i); if (frame== NULL ) continue ; frame.ResetArray(); } } void CForm::ResetArrayFrameQ( void ) { if ( this .m_animations== NULL ) return ; CArrayObj *list= this .m_animations.GetListFramesQuad(); if (list== NULL ) return ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CFrameQuad *frame=list.At(i); if (frame== NULL ) continue ; frame.ResetArray(); } } void CForm::ResetArrayFrameG( void ) { if ( this .m_animations== NULL ) return ; CArrayObj *list= this .m_animations.GetListFramesGeometry(); if (list== NULL ) return ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CFrameGeometry *frame=list.At(i); if (frame== NULL ) continue ; frame.ResetArray(); } }

Alle Methoden sind identisch zueinander:

Wenn das Objekt der Klasse CAnimation nicht existiert, verlasse die Methode. Das Objekt hat keine Animationen.

Erhalte den Zeiger auf die Liste der Animationsbilder, die der Methode entspricht. In der Schleife durch die erhaltene Liste, holen wir uns den Zeiger auf das nächste Animationsrahmen-Objekt und setzen seines Pixel-Arrays zurück auf Null.



Die Methode, die die Ressource aus dem Array wiederherstellt:

bool CForm::Reset( void ) { CGCnvElement::Reset(); this .ResetArrayFrameQ(); this .ResetArrayFrameT(); this .ResetArrayFrameG(); return true ; }

Zuerst rufen wir die Methode der übergeordneten Klasse auf, die die grafische Ressource aus dem Copy Array wiederherstellt. Dann setzen der Pixel-Arrays aller Animationsframe-Objekte zurück, sodass wir in der Lage sind, den Hintergrund mit den notwendigen Koordinaten und der Größe des gespeicherten Hintergrundbereichs zu kopieren, nachdem wir das Aussehen des Formulars wiederhergestellt haben.



Wir sind nun bereit, das Zeichnen von regelmäßigen Polygonen auf dem Formular zu testen.







Test

Um den Test durchzuführen, verwenden wir den EA aus dem vorigen Artikel und speichern ihn in \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part80\ als TestDoEasyPart80.mq5.



Im vorigen Artikel haben wir Figuren auf dem Formularobjekt durch Drücken von Tasten gezeichnet. Ich schlage vor, dies auch hier zu tun. Weisen Sie einfach die Tasten neu zu, die Polygone zeichnen, deren Koordinaten und Größe dynamisch festgelegt werden. Hier werde ich auch die Koordinaten des Animationsrahmens entlang der X-Achse und die Anzahl der Scheitelpunkte des gezeichneten Polygons (von 3 bis 10) dynamisch ändern.



Y - ungeglättetes regelmäßiges Polygon,

- ungeglättetes regelmäßiges Polygon, U - ungeglättetes gefülltes Polygon,



- ungeglättetes gefülltes Polygon, I - regelmäßiges Polygon mit AntiAlliasing (AA),



- regelmäßiges Polygon mit AntiAlliasing (AA), O - regelmäßiges Polygon mit Wu,

- regelmäßiges Polygon mit Wu, P - regelmäßiges Polygon mit einer bestimmten Breite und zwei Glättungsalgorithmen (Smooth),

- regelmäßiges Polygon mit einer bestimmten Breite und zwei Glättungsalgorithmen (Smooth), A - regelmäßiges Polygon einer bestimmten Breite, auf das eine Glättung mit Vorsortierung angewendet wird (Dick),

- regelmäßiges Polygon einer bestimmten Breite, auf das eine Glättung mit Vorsortierung angewendet wird (Dick), . - einen gefüllten Bereich zeichnen. Das bedeutet, dass das gesamte Formular mit einer bestimmten Farbe gefüllt wird.



Jeder Klick auf das Formular ändert die X-Koordinate des gezeichneten Rahmens und erhöht die Anzahl der gezeichneten Polygonscheitelpunkte um eins.

Ersetzen Sie alle Vorkommen von "TEXT_ANCHOR" durch "FRAME_ANCHOR".



In OnInit() des EAs wird das Aussehen jedes erstellten Formulars erfasst:

int OnInit () { ChartSetInteger ( ChartID (), CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE , true ); ChartSetInteger ( ChartID (), CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL , true ); ArrayResize (array_clr, 2 ); array_clr[ 0 ]= C'26,100,128' ; array_clr[ 1 ]= C'35,133,169' ; list_forms.Clear(); int total=FORMS_TOTAL; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { int y= 40 ; if (i> 0 ) { CForm *form_prev=list_forms.At(i- 1 ); if (form_prev== NULL ) continue ; y=form_prev.BottomEdge()+ 10 ; } CForm *form= new CForm( "Form_0" +( string )(i+ 1 ), 300 ,y, 100 ,(i< 2 ? 70 : 30 )); if (form== NULL ) continue ; form.SetActive( true ); form.SetMovable( false ); form.SetID(i); form.SetNumber( 0 ); uchar opacity=(i== 1 ? 250 : 255 ); if (i< 2 ) { ENUM_FORM_STYLE style=(ENUM_FORM_STYLE)i; ENUM_COLOR_THEMES theme=(ENUM_COLOR_THEMES)i; form.SetFormStyle(style,theme,opacity, true , false ); } if (i== 0 ) { form.DrawFieldStamp( 3 , 10 ,form.Width()- 6 ,form.Height()- 13 ,form.ColorBackground(),form.Opacity()); form.Done(); } if (i== 1 ) { form.DrawFieldStamp( 10 , 10 ,form.Width()- 20 ,form.Height()- 20 , clrWheat , 200 ); form.Done(); } if (i== 2 ) { form.SetOpacity( 200 ); form.SetColorBackground(array_clr[ 0 ]); form.SetColorFrame( clrDarkBlue ); form.SetShadow( true ); color clrS=form.ChangeColorSaturation(form.ColorBackground(),- 100 ); color clr=(InpUseColorBG ? form.ChangeColorLightness(clrS,- 20 ) : InpColorForm3); form.DrawShadow( 3 , 3 ,clr, 200 , 4 ); form.Erase(array_clr,form.Opacity()); form.DrawRectangle( 0 , 0 ,form.Width()- 1 ,form.Height()- 1 ,form.ColorFrame(),form.Opacity()); form.Done(); form.TextOnBG( 0 ,TextByLanguage( "V-Градиент" , "V-Gradient" ),form.Width()/ 2 ,form.Height()/ 2 ,FRAME_ANCHOR_CENTER, C'211,233,149' , 255 , true , false ); } if (i== 3 ) { form.SetOpacity( 200 ); form.SetColorBackground(array_clr[ 0 ]); form.SetColorFrame( clrDarkBlue ); form.SetShadow( true ); color clrS=form.ChangeColorSaturation(form.ColorBackground(),- 100 ); color clr=(InpUseColorBG ? form.ChangeColorLightness(clrS,- 20 ) : InpColorForm3); form.DrawShadow( 3 , 3 ,clr, 200 , 4 ); form.Erase(array_clr,form.Opacity(), false ); form.DrawRectangle( 0 , 0 ,form.Width()- 1 ,form.Height()- 1 ,form.ColorFrame(),form.Opacity()); form.Done(); form.TextOnBG( 0 ,TextByLanguage( "H-Градиент" , "H-Gradient" ),form.Width()/ 2 ,form.Height()/ 2 ,FRAME_ANCHOR_CENTER, C'211,233,149' , 255 , true , true ); } if (!list_forms.Add(form)) { delete form; continue ; } } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }





Im Block zur Behandlung von Tastendrücken in OnChartEvent(), implementieren wir den Aufruf der Methode zur Wiederherstellung des Erscheinungsbildes des Formulars und setzen die Arrays der Pixel des Rahmenobjekts auf Null zurück:



if (id== CHARTEVENT_KEYDOWN ) { figure_type=FigureType(lparam); if (figure_type!=figure_type_prev) { figure=FigureTypeDescription(figure_type); for ( int i= 0 ;i<list_forms.Total();i++) { CForm *form=list_forms.At(i); if (form== NULL ) continue ; if (form.ID()== 2 ) { nx1=ny1=nx2=ny2=nx3=ny3=nx4=ny4=nx5=ny5= 0 ; form.Reset(); form.TextOnBG( 0 ,figure,form.TextLastX(),form.TextLastY(),form.TextAnchor(), C'211,233,149' , 255 , false , true ); } } figure_type_prev=figure_type; } }

In der Funktion FigureType() ergänzen wir den Tastendruck von ".":

ENUM_FIGURE_TYPE FigureType( const long key_code) { switch (( int )key_code) { case 49 : return FIGURE_TYPE_PIXEL; case 50 : return FIGURE_TYPE_PIXEL_AA; case 51 : return FIGURE_TYPE_LINE_VERTICAL; case 52 : return FIGURE_TYPE_LINE_VERTICAL_THICK; case 53 : return FIGURE_TYPE_LINE_HORIZONTAL; case 54 : return FIGURE_TYPE_LINE_HORIZONTAL_THICK; case 55 : return FIGURE_TYPE_LINE; case 56 : return FIGURE_TYPE_LINE_AA; case 57 : return FIGURE_TYPE_LINE_WU; case 48 : return FIGURE_TYPE_LINE_THICK; case 81 : return FIGURE_TYPE_POLYLINE; case 87 : return FIGURE_TYPE_POLYLINE_AA; case 69 : return FIGURE_TYPE_POLYLINE_WU; case 82 : return FIGURE_TYPE_POLYLINE_SMOOTH; case 84 : return FIGURE_TYPE_POLYLINE_THICK; case 89 : return FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON; case 85 : return FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON_FILL; case 73 : return FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON_AA; case 79 : return FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON_WU; case 80 : return FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON_SMOOTH; case 65 : return FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON_THICK; case 83 : return FIGURE_TYPE_RECTANGLE; case 68 : return FIGURE_TYPE_RECTANGLE_FILL; case 70 : return FIGURE_TYPE_CIRCLE; case 71 : return FIGURE_TYPE_CIRCLE_FILL; case 72 : return FIGURE_TYPE_CIRCLE_AA; case 74 : return FIGURE_TYPE_CIRCLE_WU; case 75 : return FIGURE_TYPE_TRIANGLE; case 76 : return FIGURE_TYPE_TRIANGLE_FILL; case 90 : return FIGURE_TYPE_TRIANGLE_AA; case 88 : return FIGURE_TYPE_TRIANGLE_WU; case 67 : return FIGURE_TYPE_ELLIPSE; case 86 : return FIGURE_TYPE_ELLIPSE_FILL; case 66 : return FIGURE_TYPE_ELLIPSE_AA; case 78 : return FIGURE_TYPE_ELLIPSE_WU; case 77 : return FIGURE_TYPE_ARC; case 188 : return FIGURE_TYPE_PIE; case 190 : return FIGURE_TYPE_FILL; default : return FIGURE_TYPE_PIXEL; } }

In der Funktion FigureProcessing() machen wir die Koordinatenarrays beweglich:

void FigureProcessing(CForm *form, const ENUM_FIGURE_TYPE figure_type) { int array_x[]; int array_y[]; switch (figure_type) {

and set the array size wherever it is necessary to pass the coordinate arrays to the class methods:

case FIGURE_TYPE_POLYLINE : coordX1=START_X+nx1; coordY1=START_Y+ny1; coordX2=coordX1+nx2* 8 ; coordY2=coordY1; coordX3=coordX2; coordY3=coordY2+ny3* 2 ; coordX4=coordX1; coordY4=coordY3; coordX5=coordX1; coordY5=coordY1; ArrayResize (array_x, 5 ); ArrayResize (array_y, 5 ); array_x[ 0 ]=coordX1; array_x[ 1 ]=coordX2; array_x[ 2 ]=coordX3; array_x[ 3 ]=coordX4; array_x[ 4 ]=coordX5; array_y[ 0 ]=coordY1; array_y[ 1 ]=coordY2; array_y[ 2 ]=coordY3; array_y[ 3 ]=coordY4; array_y[ 4 ]=coordY5;

...

case FIGURE_TYPE_POLYLINE_AA : coordX1=START_X+nx1; coordY1=START_Y+ny1; coordX2=coordX1+nx2* 8 ; coordY2=coordY1; coordX3=coordX2; coordY3=coordY2+ny3* 2 ; coordX4=coordX1; coordY4=coordY3; coordX5=coordX1; coordY5=coordY1; ArrayResize (array_x, 5 ); ArrayResize (array_y, 5 ); array_x[ 0 ]=coordX1; array_x[ 1 ]=coordX2; array_x[ 2 ]=coordX3; array_x[ 3 ]=coordX4; array_x[ 4 ]=coordX5; array_y[ 0 ]=coordY1; array_y[ 1 ]=coordY2; array_y[ 2 ]=coordY3; array_y[ 3 ]=coordY4; array_y[ 4 ]=coordY5;

...

case FIGURE_TYPE_POLYLINE_WU : coordX1=START_X+nx1; coordY1=START_Y+ny1; coordX2=coordX1+nx2* 8 ; coordY2=coordY1; coordX3=coordX2; coordY3=coordY2+ny3* 2 ; coordX4=coordX1; coordY4=coordY3; coordX5=coordX1; coordY5=coordY1; ArrayResize (array_x, 5 ); ArrayResize (array_y, 5 ); array_x[ 0 ]=coordX1; array_x[ 1 ]=coordX2; array_x[ 2 ]=coordX3; array_x[ 3 ]=coordX4; array_x[ 4 ]=coordX5; array_y[ 0 ]=coordY1; array_y[ 1 ]=coordY2; array_y[ 2 ]=coordY3; array_y[ 3 ]=coordY4; array_y[ 4 ]=coordY5;

...

case FIGURE_TYPE_POLYLINE_SMOOTH : coordX1=START_X+nx1; coordY1=START_Y+ny1; coordX2=coordX1+nx2* 8 ; coordY2=coordY1; coordX3=coordX2; coordY3=coordY2+ny3* 2 ; coordX4=coordX1; coordY4=coordY3; coordX5=coordX1; coordY5=coordY1; ArrayResize (array_x, 5 ); ArrayResize (array_y, 5 ); array_x[ 0 ]=coordX1; array_x[ 1 ]=coordX2; array_x[ 2 ]=coordX3; array_x[ 3 ]=coordX4; array_x[ 4 ]=coordX5; array_y[ 0 ]=coordY1; array_y[ 1 ]=coordY2; array_y[ 2 ]=coordY3; array_y[ 3 ]=coordY4; array_y[ 4 ]=coordY5;

...

case FIGURE_TYPE_POLYLINE_THICK : coordX1=START_X+nx1; coordY1=START_Y+ny1; coordX2=coordX1+nx2* 8 ; coordY2=coordY1; coordX3=coordX2; coordY3=coordY2+ny3* 2 ; coordX4=coordX1; coordY4=coordY3; coordX5=coordX1; coordY5=coordY1; ArrayResize (array_x, 5 ); ArrayResize (array_y, 5 ); array_x[ 0 ]=coordX1; array_x[ 1 ]=coordX2; array_x[ 2 ]=coordX3; array_x[ 3 ]=coordX4; array_x[ 4 ]=coordX5; array_y[ 0 ]=coordY1; array_y[ 1 ]=coordY2; array_y[ 2 ]=coordY3; array_y[ 3 ]=coordY4; array_y[ 4 ]=coordY5;





Die Codes für die Verarbeitung von Tastatureingaben zum Zeichnen von Polygonen werden durch den Aufruf der Methoden zum Zeichnen regulärer Polygone ersetzt:

case FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON : coordX1=START_X+nx1; coordY1=START_Y; coordX2= 3 +nx2* 4 ; coordY2= 3 +ny2; coordX3= 0 ; if (coordX2>form.Height()* 2 ) { nx2= 0 ; coordX2= 3 ; } if (coordX1>form.Width()- 1 ) { nx1= 0 ; coordX1=-coordX2; } if (coordY2> 16 ) { ny2= 0 ; coordY2= 3 ; } if (coordX3> 360 ) { nx3= 0 ; coordX3= 0 ; } form.DrawNgonOnBG( 0 ,coordY2,coordX1,coordY1,coordX2,( double )coordX3, clrAliceBlue ); nx1++; ny1++; nx2++; ny2++; nx3++; break ; case FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON_FILL : coordX1=START_X+nx1; coordY1=START_Y; coordX2= 3 +nx2* 4 ; coordY2= 3 +ny2; coordX3= 0 ; if (coordX2>form.Height()* 2 ) { nx2= 0 ; coordX2= 3 ; } if (coordX1>form.Width()- 1 ) { nx1= 0 ; coordX1=-coordX2; } if (coordY2> 16 ) { ny2= 0 ; coordY2= 3 ; } if (coordX3> 360 ) { nx3= 0 ; coordX3= 0 ; } form.DrawNgonFillOnBG( 0 ,coordY2,coordX1,coordY1,coordX2,( double )coordX3, clrLightCoral ); nx1++; ny1++; nx2++; ny2++; nx3++; break ; case FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON_AA : coordX1=START_X+nx1; coordY1=START_Y; coordX2= 3 +nx2* 4 ; coordY2= 3 +ny2; coordX3= 0 ; if (coordX2>form.Height()* 2 ) { nx2= 0 ; coordX2= 3 ; } if (coordX1>form.Width()- 1 ) { nx1= 0 ; coordX1=-coordX2; } if (coordY2> 16 ) { ny2= 0 ; coordY2= 3 ; } if (coordX3> 360 ) { nx3= 0 ; coordX3= 0 ; } form.DrawNgonAAOnBG( 0 ,coordY2,coordX1,coordY1,coordX2,( double )coordX3, clrLightCyan ); nx1++; ny1++; nx2++; ny2++; nx3++; break ; case FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON_WU : coordX1=START_X+nx1; coordY1=START_Y; coordX2= 3 +nx2* 4 ; coordY2= 3 +ny2; coordX3= 0 ; if (coordX2>form.Height()* 2 ) { nx2= 0 ; coordX2= 3 ; } if (coordX1>form.Width()- 1 ) { nx1= 0 ; coordX1=-coordX2; } if (coordY2> 16 ) { ny2= 0 ; coordY2= 3 ; } if (coordX3> 360 ) { nx3= 0 ; coordX3= 0 ; } form.DrawNgonWuOnBG( 0 ,coordY2,coordX1,coordY1,coordX2,( double )coordX3, clrLightGoldenrod ); nx1++; ny1++; nx2++; ny2++; nx3++; break ; case FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON_SMOOTH : coordX1=START_X+nx1; coordY1=START_Y; coordX2= 3 +nx2* 4 ; coordY2= 3 +ny2; coordX3= 0 ; if (coordX2>form.Height()* 2 ) { nx2= 0 ; coordX2= 3 ; } if (coordX1>form.Width()- 1 ) { nx1= 0 ; coordX1=-coordX2; } if (coordY2> 16 ) { ny2= 0 ; coordY2= 3 ; } if (coordX3> 360 ) { nx3= 0 ; coordX3= 0 ; } form.DrawNgonSmoothOnBG( 0 ,coordY2,coordX1,coordY1,coordX2,( double )coordX3, 3 , clrLightGreen , 255 , 0.5 , 10.0 , true , false , STYLE_SOLID ,LINE_END_BUTT); nx1++; ny1++; nx2++; ny2++; nx3++; break ; case FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON_THICK : coordX1=START_X+nx1; coordY1=START_Y; coordX2= 3 +nx2* 4 ; coordY2= 3 +ny2; coordX3= 0 ; if (coordX2>form.Height()* 2 ) { nx2= 0 ; coordX2= 3 ; } if (coordX1>form.Width()- 1 ) { nx1= 0 ; coordX1=-coordX2; } if (coordY2> 16 ) { ny2= 0 ; coordY2= 3 ; } if (coordX3> 360 ) { nx3= 0 ; coordX3= 0 ; } form.DrawNgonThickOnBG( 0 ,coordY2,coordX1,coordY1,coordX2,( double )coordX3, 5 , clrLightSalmon , 255 , true , false , STYLE_SOLID ,LINE_END_BUTT); nx1++; ny1++; nx2++; ny2++; nx3++; break ;

Der Code ist ausführlich kommentiert. Hier sollte also alles klar sein. Wenn Sie Fragen haben, können Sie diese gerne in den Kommentaren stellen.

Vergessen Sie nicht die Handhabung beim Drücken der "."-Taste zum Ausfüllen des Formulars mit Farbe hinzuzufügen:

case FIGURE_TYPE_FILL : coordX1=START_X+nx1; coordY1=START_Y+ny1; form.FillOnBG( 0 ,coordX1,coordY1, clrLightSteelBlue , 255 , 10 ); break ; default : break ; } }

Kompilieren Sie den EA und starten Sie ihn auf dem Chart.



Nach dem Start drücken Sie die Tasten, um regelmäßige Polygone zu zeichnen und den Bereich mit Farbe zu füllen:







Alles funktioniert wie vorgesehen. Allerdings werden die Figuren ziemlich ungleichmäßig... Meiner Meinung nach ist das Aussehen der Polygone mit dem Wu-Glättungsalgorithmus am besten. Während des Füllens können wir den Grad (Schwellenwert) der Farbfüllung einstellen, indem wir den notwendigen Schwellenwert-Parameter angeben:

form.FillOnBG( 0 ,coordX1,coordY1, clrLightSteelBlue , 255 , 10 );





Was kommt als Nächstes?

Im nächsten Artikel werde ich die Entwicklung der Animationen und des Formularobjekts fortsetzen.



Alle Dateien der aktuellen Version der Bibliothek sind unten zusammen mit der Test-EA-Datei für MQL5 zum Testen und Herunterladen angehängt.

Ihre Fragen und Vorschläge schreiben Sie bitte in den Kommentarteil.

