Prop Dominus

**Prop Dominus** — Advanced Artificial Intelligence-Driven Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5

---


## **I. Executive Summary**

Prop Dominus is a multi-layered, AI-augmented Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. Its foundation is rooted in probabilistic modeling, dynamic inference systems, and advanced market regime recognition. Through a systematic architecture and robust real-time calibration, Prop Dominus seeks to bring structure and coherence to trade decision automation. The EA is engineered with a minimalist surface, complex internals, and a focus on adaptability, risk-modulation, and consistent logic implementation.

Prop Dominus is not intended for beginners or traders seeking simplistic systems. Instead, it targets advanced users—quantitatively-minded traders, system developers, and those with a deep appreciation of statistical reasoning and execution architecture.

---

## **II. Architecture & Design Philosophy**

### 1. Modular AI Core

Prop Dominus is built around a modular AI core employing:

* Recurrent neural networks (RNNs) for historical sequence memory
* Attention mechanisms for signal prioritization
* Ensemble learning structures for broader generalization

Each model functions within its own dimensional space, with their outputs being confluently filtered and reconciled via a probabilistic logic matrix.

### 2. Multi-Layered Confluence Engine

To mitigate noise, Prop Dominus only triggers trades when multiple dimensions align:

* Time-series trend strength via momentum derivations
* Volatility envelope penetration
* Bid-ask skew and depth-of-book imbalance
* Microstructural timing window synchronization

This is intended to preserve signal integrity and avoid whipsaws common to single-layer systems.

### 3. Adaptive Risk-Weighting System

Risk parameters are not static. Instead, the EA dynamically adjusts position sizing using:

* ATR-normalized volatility thresholds
* Historical sequence entropy (measure of chaos vs order)
* Real-time spread-to-volatility ratios

Dynamic sizing occurs only in live environments. Backtests will reflect non-adaptive behavior for structural evaluation only.

### 4. Event-Aware Timeframes

Prop Dominus integrates an economic calendar to suspend operations before, during, and after high-volatility economic events. Users can define precise blackout periods, ensuring the system does not execute during unpredictable macroeconomic bursts.

---

## **III. Parameter Specification**

### Core Parameters:

* `AI_ConvictionThreshold`: Threshold for neural confidence
* `VolatilityPeriod`: ATR calculation frame for dynamic envelopes
* `FreezeWindow`: Event blackout minutes before/after scheduled events
* `MaxConcurrentTrades`: Caps multi-position exposure
* `TimeRangeStart/End`: Custom trading session limiter
* `LossCapRatio`: Max equity drawdown before system lockout
* `CuratorEnabled`: Toggles signal confluence logic

Each parameter is comprehensively detailed in the documentation and is defaulted conservatively.

---

## **IV. Execution Logic & Behavior**

### 1. Market Regime Identification

The EA constantly evaluates:

* Statistical drift in standard deviation of returns
* Breakout magnitude beyond Bollinger bands
* Noise-to-signal ratio across different market sessions

Regime shifts (e.g., from trend to mean reversion) trigger internal recalibration of inference weights.

### 2. Signal Generation

A signal is only considered actionable if:

* Cross-dimensional filters align within a narrow tolerance
* Volatility regime allows for acceptable spread-to-range efficiency
* Latency metrics fall within permitted bounds

Trade entries are precise, with pre-computed soft and hard stop parameters.

### 3. Execution Engine

The execution layer applies:

* Slippage tolerance (dynamic, volatility-adjusted)
* Multi-batch entry for large size mitigation
* Post-trade statistical tracking for position quality rating

Trades are not allowed under poor fill conditions, slippage misalignment, or low-volume anomalies.

---

## **V. Performance Philosophy & Caution**

### A. Backtesting Limitations

Prop Dominus does not perform meaningfully in backtests. This is a deliberate constraint.

> **Important Notice:** The Expert Advisor's AI-layer adapts to real-time tick flow, order-book asymmetry, and broker latency—none of which are available in backtesting environments. As such, historical simulation is valid only for mechanical validation, not as an indicator of live effectiveness.

Users must understand this limitation and are advised to begin with low-risk, low-scale deployments.

### B. Real-Time Adaptability

In production mode, the EA:

* Adjusts signal weighting based on cumulative real-time output
* Recalculates optimal trade thresholds every N trades
* Prunes underperforming model segments and reinforces others

This continual evolution distinguishes Prop Dominus from deterministic models, though it introduces complexity unsuitable for users expecting rigid behaviors.

---

## **VI. Deployment & Environment**

### A. Prerequisites

* MetaTrader 5 Build >= 2690
* Broker must support hedging mode, market execution
* Minimum account size: \$100 (for micro lot deployment)
* Recommended VPS latency: < 50ms

### B. Broker Conditions

* Low spreads
* Deep liquidity
* Fast execution

Subpar conditions will lead to suboptimal results or blocked trades.

### C. Setup Guide

1. Apply EA to a clean chart (recommended: EURUSD H1)
2. Configure risk parameters
3. Activate logging (for future analysis)
4. Monitor execution panel for status messages
5. Observe behavior under real-time conditions

---

## **VII. Logging & Data Transparency**

Prop Dominus provides rich output files:

* Timestamped entries
* Signal weights and logic tree
* Execution prices and latency
* Exit rationale

This allows for full post-trade audits, enabling continuous improvement and strategic re-tuning.

---

## **VIII. Target Audience**

This EA is for:

* Institutional-level retail traders
* Developers seeking adaptive trade modeling
* Advanced users capable of interpreting multi-factorial systems

It is not recommended for:

* Novices or users expecting guaranteed outcomes
* Those unwilling to engage with probabilistic models

---

## **IX. Licensing & Support**

* Includes access to updates for 12 months
* Support via ticketing or MQL5 PM
* Documentation and parameter guide included
* Video walk-throughs available upon request

---

## **X. Final Thoughts**

Prop Dominus is an embodiment of statistical thoughtfulness, real-time intelligence, and systematic discretion. It operates not on prediction, but on structured inference—responding to evolving market signals with mechanistic consistency and adaptive control.

The EA does not guarantee outcomes. It is merely a tool. As with any complex system, outcomes depend on configuration, market conditions, broker quality, and the user’s ability to responsibly supervise deployment.

Its backtests are non-functional as performance estimators. Prop Dominus must be evaluated in real time, with caution, logging, and minimal initial capital deployment.

Use wisely. Observe diligently. Iterate responsibly.

---

