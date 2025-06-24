Prop Dominus

**Prop Dominus** — Advanced Artificial Intelligence-Driven Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5

---


## **I. Executive Summary**

Prop Dominus is a multi-layered, AI-augmented Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. Its foundation is rooted in probabilistic modeling, dynamic inference systems, and advanced market regime recognition. Through a systematic architecture and robust real-time calibration, Prop Dominus seeks to bring structure and coherence to trade decision automation. The EA is engineered with a minimalist surface, complex internals, and a focus on adaptability, risk-modulation, and consistent logic implementation.

Prop Dominus is not intended for beginners or traders seeking simplistic systems. Instead, it targets advanced users—quantitatively-minded traders, system developers, and those with a deep appreciation of statistical reasoning and execution architecture.

---

## **II. Architecture & Design Philosophy**

### 1. Modular AI Core

Prop Dominus is built around a modular AI core employing:

* Recurrent neural networks (RNNs) for historical sequence memory
* Attention mechanisms for signal prioritization
* Ensemble learning structures for broader generalization

Each model functions within its own dimensional space, with their outputs being confluently filtered and reconciled via a probabilistic logic matrix.

### 2. Multi-Layered Confluence Engine

To mitigate noise, Prop Dominus only triggers trades when multiple dimensions align:

* Time-series trend strength via momentum derivations
* Volatility envelope penetration
* Bid-ask skew and depth-of-book imbalance
* Microstructural timing window synchronization

This is intended to preserve signal integrity and avoid whipsaws common to single-layer systems.

### 3. Adaptive Risk-Weighting System

Risk parameters are not static. Instead, the EA dynamically adjusts position sizing using:

* ATR-normalized volatility thresholds
* Historical sequence entropy (measure of chaos vs order)
* Real-time spread-to-volatility ratios

Dynamic sizing occurs only in live environments. Backtests will reflect non-adaptive behavior for structural evaluation only.

### 4. Event-Aware Timeframes

Prop Dominus integrates an economic calendar to suspend operations before, during, and after high-volatility economic events. Users can define precise blackout periods, ensuring the system does not execute during unpredictable macroeconomic bursts.

---

## **III. Parameter Specification**

### Core Parameters:

* `AI_ConvictionThreshold`: Threshold for neural confidence
* `VolatilityPeriod`: ATR calculation frame for dynamic envelopes
* `FreezeWindow`: Event blackout minutes before/after scheduled events
* `MaxConcurrentTrades`: Caps multi-position exposure
* `TimeRangeStart/End`: Custom trading session limiter
* `LossCapRatio`: Max equity drawdown before system lockout
* `CuratorEnabled`: Toggles signal confluence logic

Each parameter is comprehensively detailed in the documentation and is defaulted conservatively.

---

## **IV. Execution Logic & Behavior**

### 1. Market Regime Identification

The EA constantly evaluates:

* Statistical drift in standard deviation of returns
* Breakout magnitude beyond Bollinger bands
* Noise-to-signal ratio across different market sessions

Regime shifts (e.g., from trend to mean reversion) trigger internal recalibration of inference weights.

### 2. Signal Generation

A signal is only considered actionable if:

* Cross-dimensional filters align within a narrow tolerance
* Volatility regime allows for acceptable spread-to-range efficiency
* Latency metrics fall within permitted bounds

Trade entries are precise, with pre-computed soft and hard stop parameters.

### 3. Execution Engine

The execution layer applies:

* Slippage tolerance (dynamic, volatility-adjusted)
* Multi-batch entry for large size mitigation
* Post-trade statistical tracking for position quality rating

Trades are not allowed under poor fill conditions, slippage misalignment, or low-volume anomalies.

---

## **V. Performance Philosophy & Caution**

### A. Backtesting Limitations

Prop Dominus does not perform meaningfully in backtests. This is a deliberate constraint.

> **Important Notice:** The Expert Advisor's AI-layer adapts to real-time tick flow, order-book asymmetry, and broker latency—none of which are available in backtesting environments. As such, historical simulation is valid only for mechanical validation, not as an indicator of live effectiveness.

Users must understand this limitation and are advised to begin with low-risk, low-scale deployments.

### B. Real-Time Adaptability

In production mode, the EA:

* Adjusts signal weighting based on cumulative real-time output
* Recalculates optimal trade thresholds every N trades
* Prunes underperforming model segments and reinforces others

This continual evolution distinguishes Prop Dominus from deterministic models, though it introduces complexity unsuitable for users expecting rigid behaviors.

---

## **VI. Deployment & Environment**

### A. Prerequisites

* MetaTrader 5 Build >= 2690
* Broker must support hedging mode, market execution
* Minimum account size: \$100 (for micro lot deployment)
* Recommended VPS latency: < 50ms

### B. Broker Conditions

* Low spreads
* Deep liquidity
* Fast execution

Subpar conditions will lead to suboptimal results or blocked trades.

### C. Setup Guide

1. Apply EA to a clean chart (recommended: EURUSD H1)
2. Configure risk parameters
3. Activate logging (for future analysis)
4. Monitor execution panel for status messages
5. Observe behavior under real-time conditions

---

## **VII. Logging & Data Transparency**

Prop Dominus provides rich output files:

* Timestamped entries
* Signal weights and logic tree
* Execution prices and latency
* Exit rationale

This allows for full post-trade audits, enabling continuous improvement and strategic re-tuning.

---

## **VIII. Target Audience**

This EA is for:

* Institutional-level retail traders
* Developers seeking adaptive trade modeling
* Advanced users capable of interpreting multi-factorial systems

It is not recommended for:

* Novices or users expecting guaranteed outcomes
* Those unwilling to engage with probabilistic models

---

## **IX. Licensing & Support**

* Includes access to updates for 12 months
* Support via ticketing or MQL5 PM
* Documentation and parameter guide included
* Video walk-throughs available upon request

---

## **X. Final Thoughts**

Prop Dominus is an embodiment of statistical thoughtfulness, real-time intelligence, and systematic discretion. It operates not on prediction, but on structured inference—responding to evolving market signals with mechanistic consistency and adaptive control.

The EA does not guarantee outcomes. It is merely a tool. As with any complex system, outcomes depend on configuration, market conditions, broker quality, and the user’s ability to responsibly supervise deployment.

Its backtests are non-functional as performance estimators. Prop Dominus must be evaluated in real time, with caution, logging, and minimal initial capital deployment.

Use wisely. Observe diligently. Iterate responsibly.

---

Produits recommandés
Gold Trend Swing
Luis Ruben Rivera Galvez
5 (1)
Experts
Send me a message so I can send you the setfile 498 $ pour l'introduction, il augmentera de 100 par mois jusqu'à atteindre 1298 $ Bot de trading automatisé pour XAUUSD (GOLD). Connectez ce bot à vos graphiques XAUUSD (GOLD) H1 et laissez-le trader automatiquement avec une stratégie éprouvée ! Conçu pour les traders à la recherche d'une automatisation simple mais efficace, ce bot exécute des transactions basées sur une combinaison d'indicateurs techniques et d'action des prix, optimisés pour
VIX 75 Momentum EA Pro
Joshua Adeyemo
Experts
VIX Momentum Pro EA - Description du produit Aperçu VIX Momentum Pro est un système de trading algorithmique sophistiqué conçu exclusivement pour les Indices Synthétiques VIX75. L'algorithme emploie une analyse multi-timeframes avancée combinée avec des techniques de détection de momentum propriétaires pour identifier les opportunités de trading à haute probabilité dans le marché de volatilité synthétique. Stratégie de trading L'Expert Advisor opère sur une approche comprehensive basée sur le m
NanoTrade Pro
Vadim Podoprigora
Experts
NanoTrade Pro NanoTrade Pro   is a state-of-the-art automated trading advisor designed to optimize your trading strategy in the fast-paced financial markets. Leveraging advanced algorithms and real-time data analysis, NanoTrade Pro automates the scalping process, enabling traders to capitalize on small price movements with remarkable precision and efficiency. Basically, the advisor does not use any risk systems with increasing volume or increasing the number of open orders. Before buying, be s
NeuroForex
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
Experts
Expert Advisor pour le trading avec des réseaux neuronaux profonds qui s'entraînent avec l'apprentissage automatique, jusqu'à 1 512 mesures pondérées pour chaque symbole, à mesure que le marché progresse. Il fonctionne sur divers symboles et périodes Forex, et en désélectionnant les symboles et les périodes, il peut également être défini sur le graphique actuel sur son symbole et sa période. Il peut être configuré pour différentes paires et un réseau neuronal différent peut être géré sur chaque
Synthesis X Neural EA
Thanaporn Sungthong
Experts
Forget Everything You Know About Trading Robots. Introducing Synthesis X Neural EA , the world's first Hybrid Intelligence Trading System . We have moved beyond the limitations of simple, indicator-based EAs to create a sophisticated, two-part artificial intelligence designed for one purpose: to generate stable, consistent portfolio growth with unparalleled risk management. Synthesis X is not merely an algorithm; it is a complete trading architecture. It combines the immense analytical power of
Dynamics Pips Bot5
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Dynamic Pips: An Innovative Multi-Currency Bot for Automated Forex Trading Dynamic Pips is a high-tech tool for automated trading in the Forex market, designed for traders of all levels. This multi-currency robot, based on advanced algorithms for analyzing temporal information flows, offers unique opportunities to profit from currency fluctuations. Operating across any timeframe and with a variety of currency pairs, it becomes a reliable assistant in the trading world. Key Features and Advantage
TrendWave Navigator
Michael Kolawole Shodimu
Experts
Title: TrendWave Navigator – Multi-Timeframe Trend-Following EA Short Description: Catch strong market trends with precision! Trades Forex majors and XAUUSD using H1 trend detection and M15 pullback entries. Smart risk management with low drawdown. Full Description Overview: TrendWave Navigator is a professional multi-timeframe Expert Advisor that captures sustained directional moves while filtering out choppy market noise. Optimized for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and XAUUSD (Gold). Ideal for tr
Perceptrader AI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.6 (5)
Experts
EA has a live track record with 48 month of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timefram
Shooting Target MT5
Chui Yu Lui
Experts
/   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / Big Sales for Easter! Price is reduced > 50 % already! Grasp the chance and Enjoy it!  /   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / This is a powerful EA that support single order strategy, martingale strategy, multiple timeframes strategy, etc with lots of useful indicators and self defined
ExpertRider
Mfanya Technologies
5 (1)
Experts
Expert Rider – Precision Trend-Riding Expert Advisor for MT5 Discounted   price .     The price will increase by $50 with every 5 purchases. Final price  will be $2000 ExpertRider is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It analyzes price data on multiple timeframes to identify trading opportunities. The system manages positions and adjusts them according to market conditions. The Expert Advisor reviews market structure on short, medium, and long timeframes. It identifies key levels, trend dir
AO Trade
Ka Lok Louis Wong
Experts
Le système de trading AO est spécifiquement conçu pour le trading de tendance, en utilisant les heures d'enchères ou de nouvelles comme points de référence pour les comparer avec d'autres heures de commande spécifiques afin d'anticiper les tendances du marché. **Tous les paramètres de temps utilisés dans l'EA sont basés sur l'heure de votre terminal. Différents courtiers peuvent fonctionner dans différents fuseaux horaires GMT, ce qui peut varier davantage en raison des ajustements liés à l'he
GoldScalpQueen Ai
Mike Wilson Namaru
Experts
GoldScalpQueen Ai is a next-generation Expert Advisor engineered for XAUUSD (Gold). It fuses multiple professional trading techniques — technical indicators, price action, candle & chart patterns, divergence , and multi-timeframe confirmation — into a single intelligent and configurable decision engine. Designed for serious traders, GoldScalpQueen Ai adapts dynamically to market volatility using ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit , while offering optional recovery/martingale scaling , session
SchermanActionPro
AutomaticTrading
Experts
Présentation de SchermanActionPro : le nouveau robot de trading automatisé d'Automatictrading Automatictrading est fier de présenter SchermanActionPro ! Fonctionnalités en vedette :  • Indicateurs configurables : Ajustez les moyennes et le nombre de bougies selon les recommandations d'Ivan.  • Flexibilité opérationnelle : Choisissez entre les achats et les ventes.  • Prise de bénéfices : Options fixes, basées sur ATR ou signal contraire.  • Loss Stop : Fixe configurable, selon ATR ou par signal
BTC Ultimate Premium
Felipe Massariol
Experts
Robot Bitcoin : BTC Ultimate Premium parle de lui-même. Téléchargez simplement la démo pour tester et voir la puissance de ce EA Premium en action. Prêt à tester ? Téléchargez la démo pour tester. Toujours sur BTC/USD, période de 1 minute. N'oubliez pas de régler le test sur « Modélisation : Chaque tick basé sur les ticks réels » afin que l'opération soit aussi proche que possible d'un compte réel. Paramètres recommandés pour le test : Solde : 500 $ Stratégie automatique = true Lot souhaité pour
Born to Kill Zone
Erlan Sumanjaya
Experts
Born to Kill Zone  is a trading strategy in the financial markets where traders aim to profit from short- to intermediate-term price movements.  In conducting the analysis, this EA incorporates the use of a moving average indicator . As we are aware, moving averages are reliable indicators widely utilized by professional traders Key components include precise entry and exit strategies, risk management through stop-loss orders, and position sizing. Swing trading strikes a balance between active
Rapid X
Tatiana Savkevych
Experts
Rapid strategy for working in the Forex market with a scalping base. The algorithm involves carrying out a trading operation in the shortest possible time. As a rule, this period of time is seconds and is only sometimes limited to several minutes. There is an opinion that scalping is for beginners. But in fact, it is wrong. In order to carry out a trading operation correctly and profitably, a trader needs to learn scalping, otherwise the result may be negative. This is why using a bot is more
Regression Analysis Candles EA
Preecha Chanthakan
Experts
Regression analysis Candles EA used regress equation degree 5 and equation line from two lower points and two high points draw two straight lines. It make four trends to compare for determine buy/sell orders. we put pending order buy limit/buy stop or sell limit/sell stop when has order. we has limit order least than 99 orders. we close all orders has ten cases it chooses to variable market we has C.V. parameter and we have many functions used in system. we divide our system to four modules. The
Insight AInvestor
Oleksii Ferbei
Experts
Insight Investor: Advanced Multi-Currency Forex Trading Bot Introduction In the fast-paced world of Forex trading, having the right tools can significantly enhance your trading experience. Insight Investor is an advanced multi-currency trading bot designed to automate and optimize your trading operations. This expert advisor employs modern algorithms to analyze market conditions and execute trades, aiming to deliver consistent results while maintaining controlled risk levels. Key Features of Ins
Trend Trader EME
SASA MIJIN
Experts
Trend Trader is an intelligent, fully automated EA. It's combining Institutional Levels (for stop loss and profit targets), and 3 indicators for buy and sell signal at same time. When 3 indicators agree with each other for trend, or changing trend, EA will open position, stop loss will be set on last low, or high, depending on direction, and targets profit are made on levels (on default settings, you can change it). Indicators its using are Expert Market Edge (custom made indicator  https://www.
Pingo AI MT5
Anastasiya Morozova
Experts
Pingo Pingo est un robot de trading entièrement automatisé, conçu pour un trading stable et sécurisé sur le marché des changes. Ce conseiller est conçu en mettant l'accent sur un contrôle strict des risques et l'absence de stratégies dangereuses telles que la martingale, les grilles ou le lissage. MT4 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/155592 Comment ça marche Pingo analyse les tendances des prix et la dynamique du marché à court terme grâce à des filtres de volatilité intelligen
EV Smart Breakout Pro
Enrique Valeros Muriana
Experts
EV Smart Breakout Pro – Institutional Scalping System  is an automated breakout strategy designed to capture explosive moves after periods of consolidation. It combines pure price action breakouts with the Percentage Price Oscillator (PPO) as a momentum filter, helping the EA focus on strong, directional moves and avoid many false breakouts that occur in flat markets. The EA continuously scans the chart for tight ranges and key breakout levels. When price starts to expand away from that range, t
FREE
Eyes Storm MT5
Vu Tuan Nguyen
Experts
Bot Description The trading bot is designed to follow market trends ( trend following ) and manage orders by setting stop-loss (SL) and take-profit (TP) points. It incorporates the following advanced features: Utilizes Engulfing Candles pattern : A powerful technical tool to determine entry points based on price action. Trend-based signal filtering : The bot can identify and filter trading signals according to the primary market trend, enhancing accuracy. Dynamic SL and TP adjustment based on ma
Synapse Trader MT5
Andrei Vlasov
4.5 (6)
Experts
Synapse Trader : Un réseau neuronal qui ouvre de nouveaux horizons dans le trading Imaginez un conseiller qui ne se contente pas d’analyser le marché, mais devient votre assistant intelligent, apprenant chaque jour et s’adaptant aux conditions changeantes du marché. Synapse Trader est un outil unique basé sur des technologies avancées de réseaux neuronaux, capable de capter les signaux les plus subtils du marché. Ce n’est pas seulement un Expert Advisor, c’est un réseau neuronal vivant qui réfl
Zonda EA
Anton Kondratev
5 (4)
Experts
Zonda EA   C'est   un       Système entièrement automatique   avec paramètres d'optimisation ouverts et   mécanisme de récupération en temps réel. Only 6 Copies of 10 Left  for 390 $ Next Price 990 $  GUIDE Zonda Signaux Remboursement des commissions Mises à jour Mon blog Not        Grid       , Not        Martingale       , Not         AI         , Not         Neural Network. Default Settings for One chart        GBPUSD M15 Chaque poste a toujours un       SL fixe       et       Full Deal Tr
Alfred Marshall AI
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Marshall AI - L'équilibre parfait dans le trading automatisé Après des années d'étude approfondie des marchés financiers et des principes économiques d'Alfred Marshall, nous présentons un chef-d'œuvre qui fusionne la théorie de l'offre et de la demande couplée à la relativité différentielle des différents marchés avec une intelligence artificielle de pointe et des techniques inédites. Il ne s'agit pas seulement d'un système de trading - c'est l'évolution de l'analyse économique, manipulée et c
BreakPoint Pro
Jason Smith
Experts
BreakPoint Pro – Daily High/Low Breakout EA This bot is a professional-grade Expert Advisor that trades breakouts of the current day's high and low using a clean, rules-based price action approach. The strategy focuses on capturing directional momentum once price breaches these key intraday levels—one of the most statistically reliable patterns in discretionary and algorithmic trading. A powerful Expert Advisor designed to capitalize on daily high/low breakouts using a price action-driven strat
Trend Surfer for USDJPY
Takuma 髙Kyo-
Experts
Voici les résultats du test forward. (MT4 ver.) USDJPY Trend Surfer est un outil de trading innovant conçu comme un EA (Expert Advisor) de suivi de tendance. Cet EA capture précisément la tendance de l'USDJPY en combinant plusieurs SMA (Moyennes Mobiles Simples), RSI (Indice de Force Relative) et StdDev (Écart-type). En utilisant plusieurs SMA, il analyse simultanément les tendances sur différentes périodes et, en combinant des indicateurs comme le RSI et le StdDev, il détecte les situations de
XAU Precision Flow
Samuel Kiniu Njoroge
Experts
XAU Precision Flow EA is a professional-grade trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) . It applies a multi-layered confirmation framework using higher-timeframe market structure, momentum alignment, and trend continuation behavior. This ensures that every trade is taken with directional bias already established , significantly reducing noise and false entries that are common in lower-timeframe gold trading. Monitor Live Signal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2341015 The EA focu
Cypher invest
Arnold Byarufu
Experts
Introducing "CypherInvest," your trusted Expert Advisor in the dynamic world of financial markets.  With cutting-edge technology and advanced algorithms, CypherInvest analyzes market data, identifies patterns, and uncovers hidden opportunities to help you make informed investment decisions. Our innovative approach combines the power of cryptography and data analysis, unlocking the secrets of the market to maximize your returns. Powered by the Secret algorithm, CypherInvest leverages support an
Violence Great Wall ss
Ze Yuan Wang
Experts
Violence Great Wall is an MT5 intelligent trading robot. It takes into account the price support and pressure position, and provides phased prediction in the future, accurate opening position, and stable stop loss position. The main trading variety is gold! To be on the safe side, it is recommended that you provide funds above 3000 dollars, and leverage above 1:500. The position opening is extremely accurate, but due to the complexity of position opening factors, we must keep EA running stably
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (362)
Experts
Bonjour à tous les traders ! Je suis   Quantum Queen   , le joyau de la couronne de l'écosystème Quantum et le conseiller expert le mieux noté et le plus vendu de l'histoire de MQL5. Avec plus de 20 mois d'expérience en trading réel, j'ai acquis le titre incontesté de Reine de la paire XAUUSD. Ma spécialité ? L'OR. Ma mission ? Fournir des résultats de trading constants, précis et intelligents – encore et encore. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the inst
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.67 (12)
Experts
Chaque fois que le signal en direct augmente de 10 %, le prix sera augmenté pour préserver l'exclusivité de Zenox et protéger la stratégie. Le prix final sera de 2 999 $. Signal en Direct Compte IC Markets, voyez par vous-même la performance en direct comme preuve ! Télécharger le manuel d'utilisation (anglais) Zenox est un robot de swing trading multipaires à la pointe de la technologie, basé sur l'IA. Il suit les tendances et diversifie les risques sur seize paires de devises. Des années de d
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.67 (57)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.63 (71)
Experts
Symbole XAUUSD (Or / Dollar américain) Période (unité de temps) H1-M15 (au choix) Prise en charge des trades uniques OUI Dépôt minimum 500 USD (ou équivalent dans une autre devise) Compatible avec tous les brokers OUI (prise en charge des cotations à 2 ou 3 décimales, de toute devise de compte, symbole ou fuseau horaire GMT) Fonctionne sans configuration préalable OUI Si vous vous intéressez à l’apprentissage automatique, abonnez-vous à la chaîne : S’abonner ! Caractéristiques principales du pr
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Experts
IMPORTANT   : Ce package ne sera vendu au prix actuel que pour un nombre très limité d'exemplaires.    Le prix va monter à 1499$ très rapidement    +100 stratégies incluses   et plus à venir ! BONUS   : À partir de 999$ ou plus --> choisissez  5     de mes autres EA gratuitement !  TOUS LES FICHIERS CONFIGURÉS GUIDE COMPLET DE CONFIGURATION ET D'OPTIMISATION GUIDE VIDÉO SIGNAUX EN DIRECT EXAMEN (tiers) Bienvenue dans le SYSTÈME D'ÉCLATEMENT ULTIME ! Je suis heureux de vous présenter l'Ultimat
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% DE RÉDUCTION Offre valable 24 heures seulement. La promotion se termine le 29 novembre. Ce sera la seule promotion pour ce produit. Présentation de Syna Version 3+ - Le Système de Trading IA Révolutionnaire à Double Fonction J'ai le plaisir de présenter Syna Version 3+, une avancée révolutionnaire dans la technologie de trading alimentée par l'IA. Cette version offre un accès API direct sans précédent aux principaux fournisseurs d'IA, notamment OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.
MultiWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.87 (15)
Experts
MultiWay EA est un système de trading automatisé intelligent et efficace, basé sur une puissante stratégie de retour à la moyenne. Grâce à une large diversification sur neuf paires de devises corrélées (et même certaines typiquement “tendancielles”) — AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD, USDCAD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP et GBPCAD — il capture les mouvements de prix revenant à la moyenne après de forts impulsions directionnelles. Après l’achat, veuillez m’envoyer un message privé pour recevoir les inst
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (123)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.56 (16)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Machine d'Apprentissage + Modèle d'Apprentissage XGBoost +112 IA Payantes et Gratuites + Système de Vote + Prompts Externes et Éditables) Alors que la plupart des EA sur le marché prétendent utiliser "l'IA" ou les "réseaux de neurones" mais n'exécutent en réalité que des scripts de base, Aria Connector EA V4 redéfinit ce que signifie le trading véritablement alimenté par l'IA. Ce n'est pas de la théorie, pas du battage médiatique marketing, c'est une connexion directe e
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Experts
Remstone n'est pas un Expert Advisor ordinaire.   Il allie des années de recherche et de gestion d'actifs. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Depuis 2018   , ma dernière société, Armonia Capital, a fourni le signal ARF à Darwinex, un gestionnaire d'actifs réglementé par la FCA, levant 750 000 $. Maîtrisez 4 classes d'actifs avec un seul EA ! Aucune promesse, aucune illusion. Mais une vaste expérience du terrain. Rej
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.53 (135)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
FastWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
5 (5)
Experts
FastWay EA est un système de trading automatisé intelligent et efficace, basé sur une puissante stratégie de retour à la moyenne. Il se concentre sur les paires corrélées telles que AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD et EURGBP , profitant du retour du prix vers sa moyenne après de fortes tendances. Après l’achat, envoyez-moi un message privé pour recevoir les instructions complètes d’installation. Signal en direct:  CLIQUEZ ICI Prix actuel — seulement 1337 $ pour les 10 prochains acheteurs. FastWay EA est
NorthEastWay MT5
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.41 (17)
Experts
NorthEastWay MT5 est un système de trading entièrement automatisé de type "pullback", particulièrement efficace pour le trading des paires de devises "pullback" populaires : AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD. Ce système exploite les principaux modèles du marché Forex : le retour du prix après un mouvement brusque dans une direction quelconque. Unité de temps : M15 Paires principales : AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD Paires supplémentaires : EURUSD, USDCAD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP, GBPCAD Après avoir acheté l'EA, veu
SFE Impulse
Joel Juanpere
Experts
This expert advisors search for perfect impulse setups.  The approach is use a very few but high effectives rules / filters and an effective management of the opened position. Signal https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2049326 Backtest The EA must be backtest in any timeframe, but for use in live, must be attached to a M5 chart. Live setup The EA is very easy to configure, and can be used with the default parameters. Only the parameters related to the size of orders should be checked. The EA
Dynamic Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (5)
Experts
️ Déjà propriétaire du  Boring Pips EA  ? Vous êtes éligible à une  réduction supplémentaire de 30 %  ! Contactez-nous pour en savoir plus : Comment réclamer votre remise (rebate) Le second mandat de Trump   a ravivé une vague de politiques commerciales agressives, commençant par le retour de tarifs douaniers massifs qui secouent les marchés mondiaux. Les tensions au Moyen-Orient   se sont intensifiées — plus récemment entre   Israël et l’Iran   — ce qui pourrait influencer la hausse
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.42 (48)
Experts
Aura Black Edition est un EA entièrement automatisé conçu pour trader uniquement l'OR. L'expert a montré des résultats stables sur XAUUSD sur la période 2011-2020. Aucune méthode dangereuse de gestion de l'argent n'est utilisée, pas de martingale, pas de grille ou de scalp. Convient à toutes les conditions de courtier. EA formé avec un réseau neuronal perceptron multicouche (MLP) est une classe de réseau neuronal artificiel à rétroaction (ANN). Le terme MLP est utilisé de manière ambiguë, parfoi
Super Gold Trend
Sugianto
Experts
Introducing the Super Gold Trend Expert Advisor (EA) Unlock the potential of trend-based breakout trading with Super Gold Trend , a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (GOLD) . Built on a trend-following strategy and leveraging pending orders , this EA aims for precise entries by aligning with market liquidity, ensuring enhanced accuracy and profitability. Signal  |   Setfile Launch promo! Exclusive offer, only 10 spots available at current price! Next Price 1999
MasterEA trustfultrading
Tobias Christian Witzigmann
5 (1)
Experts
Hi, I'm an algo trader from Germany and I'm offering my own EA here, which I use daily for my trading and which I've been continuously developing for several years. It is important to understand that this EA is a very complex tool that can be used to trade different strategies. Different entry and exit signals can be combined with different filters. There is also an extensive stop loss and take profit management system. I use the Master EA daily for my own trading. I test and develop new strat
Pips Maven
Andriy Sydoruk
5 (1)
Experts
Discover Pips Maven: Your Premier Trend Analysis Bot for Currency Trading In the dynamic realm of currency trading, the right tools can make all the difference. Introducing Pips Maven , an avant-garde trend analysis bot meticulously designed for traders who seek to master the intricate dance of the forex market. Harnessing sophisticated algorithms rooted in geometric virtual patterns, Pips Maven serves as a comprehensive solution, empowering you to refine your trading strategies effortlessly. Wh
Scipio Bot Gold mt5
Stefano Frisetti
Experts
Beware of SCAMS! SCIPIO GOLD BOT is distributed only on MQL5.com This is not a commercial BOT, but it is professional, distribution is limited to 100 copies in total and the price may increase without notice. The differences that make SCIPIO EA unique are: + no variable settings or settings that the TRADER has to enter + opens only 1 trade at a time + always use close and fixed STOP LOSS + adapt SL and TP to the volatility of the day + SCIPIO EA is truly an EA that trades automatically without
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.86 (37)
Experts
AIQ Version 5.0 - Intelligence Autonome par Architecture Institutionnelle L'évolution de l'automatisation basée sur des règles vers une intelligence autonome véritable représente la progression naturelle du trading algorithmique. Ce que les desks quantitatifs institutionnels ont commencé à explorer il y a plus d'une décennie a mûri en implémentation pratique. AIQ Version 5.0 incarne cette maturation : analyse IA multi-modèles sophistiquée, architecture de validation indépendante et systèmes d'a
Ksm mt5
Andriy Sydoruk
5 (1)
Experts
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyze
Bitcoin Prince EA
Fathy Mohamed Mohamed Abouelnaga
Experts
Trade Bitcoin Like Never Before—Faster, Smarter, and More Profitable! <<<< Leave your review or comment; you may get a free EA. >>>   Why Choose   Bitcoin Prince  EA ?   Lightning-Fast Execution—Built  for speed, it enters and exits trades at the optimal moment, ensuring you   never miss a profitable setup   again.   Proven  Bitcoin-Specific  Strategy  – Unlike generic EAs, Bitcoin  Prince  EA  is  fine-tuned exclusively for BC/USD , adapting to Bitcoin's  unique vola
Stock Trader Pro MT5
Ivan Pochta
5 (11)
Experts
Stock Trader Pro is an automated trading advisor developed for the US stock market. Based on an author‑developed trading strategy and the observation that the stock market, as a spot market, tends to grow over time, the system is configured to open only long positions. It attempts to identify market dips by trading in waves and monitors several timeframes to help pinpoint optimal entry points during temporary price declines. Stock Trader Pro supports a wide range of US stocks, including   (Downl
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Mean Machine
William Brandon Autry
4.92 (39)
Experts
Mean Machine GPT Version 11.0 - Français Mean Machine GPT Version 11.0 - Où l'Intelligence Institutionnelle Rencontre le Trading Spécialisé Depuis que nous avons été pionniers de l'intégration authentique de l'IA dans le trading algorithmique, nous avons affiné cette approche à travers de multiples cycles de marché, régimes économiques et évolutions technologiques. Ce qui a commencé comme notre conviction que l'apprentissage automatique adaptatif représente la progression naturelle du trading q
Jackal
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Experts
Jackal Expert Advisor – Stratégie de trading En live depuis 4 mois Après l'achat, tous mes produits resteront gratuits à vie.  Télécharger le fichier de configuration Or M1 | Compte ECN : Compatible avec tout broker 1. Stratégie de piège de rupture Une fois les conditions de marché confirmées, l'EA place deux ordres en attente simultanés dans des directions opposées : Un ordre Buy Stop au-dessus du prix actuel Un ordre Sell Stop en dessous du prix actuel Cette configuration garantit que l'E
God Gold Martingale
Pratham Jatin Barot
Experts
Chers clients, Je soussigné, Pratham Barot, propriétaire et développeur de God Gold Martingale, souhaite vous alerter que de fausses versions de mon EA sont publiées sur différentes pages. Afin de protéger vos précieux fonds et de garantir une expérience sécurisée, veuillez éviter ces produits contrefaits. Achetez et utilisez toujours notre plateforme authentique via des plateformes comme YoForex.org/MQL.SOFTWARE/YOFOREX.NET, etc., qui vendent de faux bots sous notre nom. Ce sont des arnaques q
Traders Toolbox
Jason Kisogloo
3 (2)
Experts
Traders Toolbox Premium est un outil tout-en-un créé sur la base d'une formation approfondie sur les stratégies de trading courantes afin d'automatiser ces stratégies et ces calculs.   Caractéristiques: 19 Signaux individuels   - Chacun de ces signaux peut être biaisé dans une configuration de type réseau neuronal pour constituer le résultat final/global. Chaque signal a ses propres paramètres à personnaliser ou à optimiser si nécessaire.   Affichage complet à l'écran   - Six panneaux insta
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis