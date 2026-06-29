AFTrade Scalper MT4 EA

AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No grid and no martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss.



Please see below live signal of this EA :

Live Signal Broker IC Markets (starting from 05/06/2026) --> https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376666



Besides the live signal, I also attached the 5-year backtest results, using an initial deposit of $100 and a fixed lot size of 0.01

Historical statistics cannot guarantee any profitability in the future.

This EA is very sensitive with slippage and spread, please follow some notes below :

Symbol: XAUUSD | Timeframe: H1

Minimum deposit: $100 per 0.01 lot

RAW SPREAD/ECN account is strongly required for optimal performance

VPS is strongly recommended in the same country as the broker’s server, with latency below 10 ms



RECOMMENDED BROKER : IC MARKETS (Raw Spread Account)





When installing this EA, the main parameter that needs to be adjusted is only the lot size, based on your account equity.

The recommended minimum equity for 0.01 lot is $100. For example, if your account equity is $100, you may use 0.01 lot. If your equity is higher, you may adjust the lot size according to your own risk management.

Please do not change other parameters unless you fully understand the EA settings and have tested them first.

If anything is still unclear, feel free to send me a DM for further guidance.