Fortune MT4

5

Real Trading Account LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2363526

Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01

Fortune is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD.

The EA identifies potential breakout and breakdown zones based on recent market structure, then manages each trade according to the risk percentage set by the user. Every position is opened with predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, allowing the EA to trade with controlled exposure and clear exit conditions. Fortune is designed for traders who prefer rules-based execution, structured risk management, and a clean single-entry approach without grid, martingale, or recovery stacking.

No Grid/Martingale | Verified Live Results | Fixed Take Profit & Stop Loss | User-Defined Risk | Proprietary Breakout Algo 

!LAUNCH PROMO!

For a limited time, every Fortune EA purchase includes access to 2 additional Expert Advisors (Worth $999+) at no extra cost

This gives buyers access to 3 Expert Advisors for the price of 1 during the launch period. Contact me to find out more!

Current Price: $199 | Final Price: $799

15 copies available at current price! Please grab it ASAP!

Developer Introduction

I specialize in developing automated trading systems with a focus on consistency, disciplined risk management, and long-term stability.
I don't believe in "holy grail" strategies. Every trading system goes through winning and losing periods—the key is controlling risk and allowing the statistical edge to play out over time.
Through SmiteFX, I build Expert Advisors and trading tools designed to help traders achieve sustainable results rather than chase unrealistic returns.


Product Overview

Fortune is an automated breakout Expert Advisor developed primarily for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 4 & 5.

The EA identifies potential breakout and breakdown zones based on recent market structure. Instead of relying on a simple fixed indicator trigger, Fortune evaluates recent price behavior and waits for a valid breakout setup before entering the market.

Once a trade setup is detected, Fortune manages the position based on the risk percentage set by the user. Each trade is opened with predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, allowing the EA to trade with controlled exposure and clear exit conditions.

Fortune places greater emphasis on:

  • Identifying clean breakout and breakdown zones
  • Entering only when the setup conditions are met
  • Managing each trade according to the user’s selected risk percentage
  • Maintaining a clean single-entry approach


Dynamic Risk Management, Not Fixed Rules

Fortune does not use high-risk recovery methods:

  • No martingale
  • No grid trading
  • No averaging down
  • No recovery stacking

Each trade is treated as an independent setup and is managed with predefined risk control.

Users can adjust the risk percentage according to their own account size, risk tolerance, and trading objective. This makes Fortune suitable for both conservative and more active trading styles, depending on the user’s chosen settings.


Why Fortune Does Not Pursue High-Frequency Trading

Fortune is not designed to open trades continuously throughout the day.

The EA waits for specific breakout or breakdown conditions before entering the market. This means there may be periods where no trades are opened, especially when the market is ranging, unclear, or lacking strong momentum.

Fortune prioritizes setup quality over trade frequency. This disciplined approach is intended to reduce unnecessary entries and maintain a more structured trading process.


About Backtesting and Live Trading Results

Fortune can be tested in the MetaTrader 4 & 5 Strategy Tester using XAUUSD historical data.

Backtesting is useful for understanding the EA’s logic, trade behavior, and risk profile. However, live trading conditions may differ due to spread, slippage, broker execution, liquidity, VPS latency, and market volatility.

For this reason, backtest results should not be viewed as a guarantee of future performance. Live signal monitoring and forward performance provide additional reference for how the EA performs under real market conditions.

Users should always test the EA on demo first and select risk settings that match their own account size and tolerance.


Recommended Timeframe

It is recommended to attach Fortune to the 1-hour (H1) chart.

Fortune is developed primarily for XAUUSD, and the H1 timeframe provides a balanced structure for identifying breakout and breakdown zones without reacting to excessive short-term noise.

The timeframe itself does not guarantee performance, but using the recommended H1 chart helps the EA evaluate recent market structure more clearly and execute its breakout logic more consistently.


System Positioning

Fortune is designed for traders who prefer:

  • Structured breakout trading
  • Clear Stop Loss and Take Profit levels
  • User-defined percentage risk per trade
  • A clean single-entry approach
  • No grid, no martingale, and no recovery stacking
  • Lower trade frequency with more selective entries

Fortune is not designed to open trades continuously or chase every market movement. The EA waits for suitable breakout or breakdown conditions before entering the market.

It is not a “guaranteed profit” tool, but an automated trading system built around disciplined execution, controlled risk, and transparent trade management.


Project Philosophy and Transparency

The goal of Fortune is to pursue structured, risk-controlled XAUUSD trading without relying on dangerous recovery methods.

There are no promises of quick profits, account doubling, or overnight wealth. Fortune is built around a long-term approach that values:

  • Risk control
  • Clear trade logic
  • Realistic expectations
  • Transparent backtesting and live signal monitoring
  • Continuous improvement based on forward performance

Live performance and backtest results are shown as reference material only. They are not guarantees of future results.


Risk Disclaimer

Trading involves risk. No automated trading system can guarantee profits, and past performance does not guarantee future results.

Gold is a volatile instrument, and trading results may be affected by spread, slippage, broker execution, liquidity, VPS latency, leverage, and the user’s selected risk settings.

Please test Fortune thoroughly on a demo account and make sure you understand the EA’s logic, risk settings, and trade behavior before using it on a live account.


Frequently Asked Questions

1. Which symbol is Fortune designed for?
Fortune is developed primarily for XAUUSD / Gold.

2. What timeframe should I use?
The recommended timeframe is H1.

3. Does Fortune use grid or martingale?
No. Fortune does not use grid, martingale, averaging down, or recovery stacking.

4. What is the minimum deposit required to start?
The minimum deposit is $500. For example, with 2% risk per trade on a $500 account, the maximum risk per trade is approximately $10.

5. How does Fortune manage risk?
Each trade is managed based on the risk percentage set by the user and there will only be 1 entry at any one time. 

6. Does Fortune trade 24/5 automatically?
Yes. Once properly configured, the EA can trade automatically. A VPS is recommended for stable execution.

7. Are updates free?
Yes. Updates are available through the MQL5 Market after purchase.

8. Does Fortune guarantee profits?
No. Trading involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Test on demo before using a live account.


Final Note

Fortune MT4 is designed for traders who prefer structured breakout trading, controlled risk, and automated execution on XAUUSD.

For setup questions or support after purchase, please contact me through MQL5.

评分 5
Gabriele Bozzolan
274
Gabriele Bozzolan 2026.07.20 17:26 
 

Fortune is an excellent EA. So far, it has delivered excellent results, with all trades positive. I've been looking for an EA with this structure for a while, without the risk of a martingale or grid. Lee is a very kind and helpful person, which isn't something everyone can be like. He's quick to respond, and he delivers 100% on his promises. Congratulations!!! I recommend Fortune to anyone who's unsure about purchasing it, especially considering the price. You'll definitely be happy. I'll definitely update my review with the results. Thanks again, Lee, for your time.

Jose Gaspar
128
Jose Gaspar 2026.07.15 07:00 
 

Fortune is maybe the best EA I have ever purchased on MQL and I have them all. Unlike most EAs, Fortune operates strictly on a one trade at a time, no-martingale, no grid trading. The risk of ruin to your account is non existent. I knew the Fortune system already because I was a subscriber to the signal, which helped me double my account from 500USD to 1000USD in just 3 months. I purchased the EA 1 week ago and I have already made back the cost of the EA in 2 profit trades (97.25USD+103.55USD). The backtests of this EA are aligned with the live signal and my own trades. This is great and gives you confidence looking into the future. Last but not least, Lee, the EA developer, is extremely comunicative and supportive.

Anything negative?

The EA operates with a 90% win rate. From time to time you will hit a loss that can set you aside 1-10% (depending on the risk per trade you choose, of course). In other words, the system doesnt AVOID losses. It takes losses like a champ and recovers from them, WITHOUT increasing risk.

Nicholas Tey
23
Nicholas Tey 2026.07.02 12:51 
 

good and reliable EA, consistent results throughout 2026.

推荐产品
Stepping GBPUSD
Vitalii Zakharuk
专家
Stepping-GBPUSD - works in fully automatic mode! No settings needed, you can use the default settings. The Expert Advisor works like a scalpel during sharp price movements. The bot was tested on real tick data with a real spread for a 19-year period from 2004 to 2023 (this is how much tick history is available on the servers of Swiss brokers). It also passed the Monte Carlo stability test using 5,000 cycles of simulation of random trade generation, as well as a simulated delay and slippage test
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
专家
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Cm EA TrailingStopOrders
Vladimir Khlystov
专家
The algorithm of the adviser's work: When the Expert Advisor is launched at a specified distance from the price (first_step), BuyStop and SellStop orders are placed. Further, depending on which way the price went, one of them becomes market, and the other begins to crawl after the price. When the price rolls back, it also becomes market. If we have reached a set profit in some direction, the order is closed and a creeping pending order of the same direction is placed again. If the profit is no
Cyclone Intraday MT4
Mikhail Mitin
专家
How the EA works (simple explanation) Trades on   M5   timeframe Uses   H1 timeframe   to analyze global market context Analyzes   2 or 3 timeframes simultaneously On each timeframe: Checks price position relative to one or two Moving Averages Evaluates MA angle and distance between price and MA Entry logic is based on   trend + volatility conditions , not on random signals The full algorithm is illustrated in the screenshots. Recommended usage Symbol:   EURUSD Timeframe:   M5 Trading
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
专家
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
JumpLump
Olga Zhdanova
专家
對您利潤豐厚的專家顧問組合來說是一個很好的補充。該策略基於在特定時間段內突破已構建水平的算法。 EA 有一個固定的止損，允許您保持最小的回撤。 使用報價數據套件對所有報價進行測試，並使用最接近的真實交易條件，觀看視頻。 前 10 位買家的價格為 75 美元（請在評論中發布您的報告） 推薦：低點差的優秀 ECN 經紀商。 推薦貨幣對 EURUSD。可以使用其他貨幣對，例如 GBPUSD 和 USDJPY。 評論中的設置文件。 如有任何問題，請聯繫您的私信！ 我很樂意為您提供幫助！ 在 M1 上為上面列出的貨幣對安裝“EA 交易”，加載設置文件。 請務必通知我交易結果！ 在交易中不使用危險（有毒）的交易方式導致整個存款（鞅，網格，套利等）的急劇損失； 每筆交易都有止損和止盈以保護您的存款；
Stream Z50
Evgeniy Zhdan
专家
剝頭皮交易機器人。 EA 監控趨勢的穩定方向並在其方向上工作。 顧問程序的最大優化代碼允許您以最小的延遲和最小的終端負載工作。 自 2015 年以來，EA 已通過基本設置成功測試。 建議使用 EURUSD 和 GBPUSD 交易工具的基本設置（帶有任何前綴和後綴），時間框架 5 分鐘。 低點差和低佣金的交易結果會更好。 設置： 手數，如果風險 = 假 - 交易手數，如果風險 = 假； 風險開/關 - 啟用自動抽獎； Risk Percent - 每筆交易的風險百分比； 獲利 - 獲利； 止損 - 止損； 追踪止損 - 追踪止損； 訂單評論 - 訂單評論； Bulls Period - 牛市指標的周期； Bears Period - 熊市指標的周期； 幻數 - 用於區分您的訂單的幻數； 滑點 - 滑點。.
Scalping Dong
Aleh Rabtsau
专家
For the correct operation of this Expert Advisor, a minimum trading spread is required. 15 points on the 5th sign is optimal. The smaller your spread, the better the trading will be. The Expert Advisor opens a buy or sell order only after a strong activity has been formed in the market. The basis of the strategy is an indicator for scalping - Scalping Dong. The robot has more than 60 settings so that you can efficiently manage your trading strategy. Recommendations: Trading on any trading pairs
Monkey EA
Vojtech Svobodnik
专家
Monkey EA is fully automatic Expert Advisor for trading on GBPUSD . It based on Exponential Moving Average and Bollinger Bands. Monkey EA has been tested from year 2003 to March 2021 . You can download the demo and test it yourself. My test used the real tick data with 99,90% accuracy. I made Monte Carlo test with 200 simulations used too. Monkey EA offers hight profit factor  and small drawndown . All trades are covers by TakeProfit  and StopLoss ! Doesn't use Martingale or other dangerous star
Gold Pulse AI MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
专家
此价格仅剩 4/10 份 ---> 下一价格 175 美元 // MT5 版本 限时优惠：购买即送免费 EA！ Gold Pulse AI 使用 TensorTrade 创建，TensorTrade 是一个开源的 Python 框架，专为构建、训练、评估和部署基于强化学习的稳健交易算法而设计。 该算法的策略是利用挂单来把握黄金市场的动能。在分析之前的 K 线图以识别感兴趣的区域后，它会设置挂单，并在价格达到这些水平时执行。该算法会实时自动适应您的经纪商的条件（点差、延迟、滑点、市场缺口等）。如果算法判断挂单无法带来预期收益，则会取消该挂单。 请注意，为了保持 AI 的更新，神经网络将每 4-5 个月使用最新的历史数据进行训练。 此机器人不使用马丁格尔或对冲等有害的风险管理方法。相反，所有交易都受到追踪止盈和止损的保护。 最重要的是：回测结果与实盘交易结果完全一致（您可以在下方查看结果）。 IC Trading 实时信号 // 下载回测 推荐设置 交易品种 XAUUSD（黄金） 时间周期 M15 最低资金 100$ 经纪商 任意，推荐 IC Markets   / IC Trad
MavericksProPlus
Langtha Prosanta Daudung
专家
The  MaverickProPlus  is a fully automated EA design for trading EURUSD pair. It is design to trade along the trend and also trade during reversal. It uses adaptive grid strategy. In adaptive grid strategy the distance between the trade is not fixed, the entry of next trade is base on most favorable market condition to close the trade in profit. So the risk associated with normal  grid/Martingale  strategy is considerably reduced by adopting adaptive grid distance strategy.  Back tested for 5 y
Reiona
Ubaidillah
专家
Reiona is an Expert Advisor (EA) that build based on martingale and hedging method. The main idea is place buy and sell in parallel, save the unprofitable positions with martingale, and keep the profit during trade with hedging. The RSI, iClose, iHighest and iLowest indicators are used for entries. The highest and lowest prices are to indicate the range of new orders, where the next order, with same type must be higher than 75% of difference between this lowest and highest prices. When the bu
Green Direction EA
Matas Milevicius
专家
Robot designed for long term trading only! Please use it on a vps server and it will bring for You stable profits with a very small percentage loss! The trading strategy used on EA: 1.Price Action 2.Smart martingale 3.Filter Moving Average Pairs recommendations: Any major pair,but best is EURUSD,GBPUSD,and USDJPY. No Gold,Brent or e.t.c. Time Frame recommendations: Time Frame of the chart can be any. But best results is with M15,M5. If You like more aggressive trading style please use M
Elastic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.86 (7)
专家
Elastic Grid MT4 is a multi-functional grid Expert Advisor, designed for full or partial automation of various ideas related to grid trading. The EA trades on any timeframe and symbol. It can also trade several symbols with any amount of decimal places. It does not interfere with manual trading and other EAs' operation or any indicators. It allows to adjust its settings on the fly, works only with its own orders displaying all necessary data on them when needed, and for some situations it can be
Market Maker Expert
Oon Kar Lee
专家
MARKET MAKER EXPERT is an customizable advanced, fully automated Grid Trading Expert Advisor developed to trade on MULTIPAIR MODE ( EURUSD,USDJPY,USDCHF,USDCAD,EURCHF ), by spreading out risks. Expanding Grid is its speciality. It focuses on opening a large number of orders. The currency pairs have been chosen carefully to run this system. Once it analyze the market, it does a hedge order immediately, (so margin levels are not affected on the initial trade) Starts grid when the price move aga
Boster
Langtha Prosanta Daudung
专家
The  Boster  is a fully automated EA design for trading EURUSD pair. It is design to trade along the trend and also trade during reversal. It uses adaptive grid strategy. In adaptive grid strategy the distance between the trade is not fixed, the entry of next trade is base on most favourable market condition to close the trade in profit. So the risk associated with normal  grid/Martingale  strategy is considerably reduced by adopting adaptive grid distance strategy.  Back tested for 10 years (20
SF Adaptive Scalper EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (1)
专家
SwapFree Adaptive Scalper EA - 是一款智能、安全且可靠的全自动多对剥头皮交易系统！ 这是“设置并忘记”的专家顾问，它将为您完成所有交易工作！ 9 个 Set_files 可用于 9 对！ 下载用于测试和交易的EA设置文件： GBPCHF Set_file EURCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file USDCHF Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCAD Set_file USDCAD Set_file EA 的功能： - 剥头皮技术。 - 不受展期影响。 - 不涉及掉期。 - 不涉及周末缺口。 - EA 通过 AI 方法自动适应市场条件。 - 系统安全，不使用任何危险方法，如网格或马丁格尔。每个订单都有自己的 SL 来保护账户。 - 这款 EA 非常用户友好，可供外汇专业人士和新手使用。 - 机器人会自动进行复利计算 - 您只需按照以下步骤将其安装到 MT4 并设定相关风险（默认为 2%），然后让 PC 运行（或使用 VPS）。 - 运行机器人所
EA Locking Grid
Sergey Deev
5 (1)
专家
Semiautomatic EA for trading based on the averaging and locking strategy. The trader sends signals for opening grids by using the buttons on the chart. The EA opens a market order, places a grid of limit orders in the same direction with lot multiplication according to specified parameters and a locking stop order in the opposite direction with the volume equal to the sum of all the previous ones. Once the price passes the specified breakeven level, the EA places a stop loss at the open price+sp
Sonata MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
专家
The Expert Advisor's strategy is based on proactive forecasting of the most likely price movement. The method for determining this movement is the calculation and ratio of such factors as: short-term OHLC candlestick patterns, the direction of the microtrend, the rate of price change. Only 1 deal on one trading instrument can be opened at a time. Support:   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/TrendHunter No hazardous trading methods are used. The Expert Advisor has minimal settings, which allow
VR Smart Grid
Vladimir Pastushak
4.29 (168)
专家
VR Smart Grid 是一款为 MetaTrader 4 和 MetaTrader 5 开发的完整功能交易顾问，基于经典网格交易策略构建。该机器人能够独立开仓、管理头寸并分批平仓，创建高效的订单网格，该网格可适应市场变化。经过15年的开发，该顾问已经过数千次变异和测试——这是在真实账户和演示账户上系统改进的成果。 提供设置文件、产品演示版本、说明和奖金 [博客] 版本为 [MetaTrader 5] 智能头寸平均 VR Smart Grid 的关键特性之一是多种平均模式，包括智能和部分平均。机器人分析当前市场情况，将头寸分成最佳部分，并计算平均平仓价格，使其尽可能接近当前市场价格。这种方法有助于灵活管理订单网格，并更有效地从回撤中恢复头寸，无需持续监控图表。 八种头寸管理方法 VR Smart Grid 提供八种不同的头寸平仓算法，包括使用实际和虚拟止盈水平。交易者根据当前市场条件和交易风格选择适当的方法。这提供了对网格退出的完全控制，无需手动干预。 支持任何金融工具 该机器人可处理外汇货币对、加密货币、差价合约、期货和贵金属。其通用性允许在不同资产上测试策略，不受 MetaT
ForExMachina 2
Tibor Hartmut Sturm
专家
ForExMachina 2 – The Quantitative Volatility Engine Automated Price Action Trading | Trend-Following Breakouts | Smart Recovery (Precision Engineered for XAUUSD & Volatile Forex Pairs) Trading with Machine Precision Stop relying on lagging indicators. ForExMachina  2 is a next-generation trading robot designed to exploit the one constant in the financial markets: Volatility . Built specifically for the MetaTrader 4 platform, ForExMachina ignores market noise. Instead, it utilizes a proprietary
Grid Hero
Chock Hwee Ng
3.92 (185)
专家
Grid Hero is a fully automated EA that uses a revolutionary Grid algorithm (P.A.M.A.) together with a signature synergy of Price Action trading and an Artificial Instinct Self-Adaptive Processing Unit. Grid Hero was strictly developed, tested and optimized using the "Reversed Sampling" development methodology based on "In-Sample" phase (2012 to 2017) and "Out-Of-Sample" phase (2004 to 2011). It has passed 13 years back test of real tick data and real variable spread (with commission) from 2004 t
Mobius AUDCAD
Volodymyr Strilets
专家
The EA has two strategies, each designed for a particular market behavior. Using both strategies allows you to cover a significant range of trading time and get high and stable results. The Channel strategy is based on the principle of scalping within the channel bounds, during periods of low volatility. (Modified strategy from version 1.1) Trend strategy builds on the principle of following the trend in during the high volatility hours. (New Strategy) The trading periods are selected based on t
Harmonizer EA
Amir Hossein Moharreri
5 (1)
专家
Harmonizer EA 一款强大的网格交易工具，采用先进的算法计算每笔交易的入场位置。它不是基于历史数据过度拟合，而是利用市场波动性来优化自身。通过利用市场波动性，算法能够快速高效地调整适应市场变化。这意味着它能够抓住市场机会，同时通过保持预设参数内降低风险。 然而，使用这款EA时需要谨慎，并只冒你舒适承受范围内的风险。我们鼓励你对EA进行回测并尝试不同的设置，找到最适合你的设置。 支持的交易品种：AUDCAD，AUDNZD，NZDCAD 推荐时间框架：M15（15分钟图表） 特点 比类似的EA更经济实惠 适用于多种交易品种 一个图表设置 新闻过滤器 实时性能监控 不过度拟合历史数据 开发者支持 要求 具备对冲账户 该EA对点差不敏感，但建议使用ECN账户 持续在VPS上运行（确保不间断交易） 杠杆比例为1:100或更高 推荐设置 将EA仅附加到一个AUDCAD图表上 使用15分钟图表（M15） 起始资金至少500美元 不需要.set文件。您可以使用默认设置或在回测中尝试不同的设置，找到最适合您的设置 如果您的经纪商使用后缀，请确保交易品种参数中的名称已更新（例如，
Evolution Scalper Grid V22 LightLot
ANTON BELOUSOV
专家
торговая система с риском 1% чем больше денег на счете тем больше лот но риск 1% Начальный депозит 50.00 Спред 10 Чистая прибыль 6.71 Общая прибыль 51.97 Общий убыток -45.26 Прибыльность 1.15 Матожидание выигрыша 0.02 Абсолютная просадка 26.79 Максимальная просадка 29.21 (55.47%) Относительная просадка 55.47% (29.21) Всего сделок 427 Короткие позиции (% выигравших) 219 (72.60%) Длинные позиции (% выигравших) 208 (72.12%) Прибыльные сделки (% от всех) 309 (72.37%) Убыточные сделки (% от все
GoldMine EA MT4
Jerald Jay Cruz
专家
No force entry and not martingale!!! This EA is designed to identify the best setup trades, executing approximately 3 to 5 high-quality trades per week on each currency pair. This Expert Advisor (EA) is tailored for XAU/USD (Gold)  and operates on a 5-minute time frame . The strategy combines the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) with a Moving Average (MA) to identify trade opportunities and manage exits effectively. Key Features: CCI-Based Entry : The EA watches for the CCI to cross extreme l
Trade Capital PRO Grid Bot
Evgeniy Zhdan
5 (1)
专家
The adviser includes three independent strategies that work according to the methods of distributing trend phases for working out each of the strategies. The averaging mode is applied, which allows you to bring a group of orders to close without loss. The EA has the option of emergency closing of all orders, when they reach the amount and total profit in the deposit currency specified in the settings. The adviser automatically determines the 4 and 5-digit stream of quotes. Recommended trading
Magnet Scalper Pro
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
专家
In this EA you will have two sources of income: 1- Direct trades 2- Rebates from your broker. Thus insure to register under an IB that shares with you their revenues Scalping! What a thrill! Forex trading had been a source of income and thrill at the same time! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) With our new Expert Advisor "Magnet Scalper Pro" , you will earn both. (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) We tried to use a safe, profitable, and fast formula and this i
ForexxFlakes
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
专家
Forex Flakes is a powerful trading robot designed to help traders maximize their profits in the forex market. Using advanced algorithms and cutting-edge technology, Forex Flakes employs the martingale strategy to keep a safe distance between trades and double the lots until the position is closed with a profit. The martingale strategy is a popular technique in forex trading that involves increasing the trade size after each loss, in the hopes of recouping previous losses with a single trade. F
Unicorn XU
Andrii Garkusha
专家
Description of the strategy: A highly professionally developed strategy from a trader with 25 years of experience. The strategy is based on the breakdown of levels. It has been thoroughly tested over a 20-year history using the entire range of stress tests (spread widening, slippage, application in other markets, changes in parameters, etc.). Average annual return 362%. Maximum drawdown 41.3%. In portfolio mode, the average annual return is 225%, drawdown 15.2%. Work with a single entry with ta
该产品的买家也购买
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.62 (34)
专家
道具準備就緒！ （ 下載SETFILE ） 推出促銷活動： 目前價格只剩幾本！ 最終價格：990$ 免費取得 1 個 EA（適用於 2 個交易帳號）-> 購買後聯絡我 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal LATEST MANUAL 歡迎來到黃金收割者！ 該 EA 以非常成功的 Goldtrade Pro 為基礎，設計為同時在多個時間框架上運行，並且可以選擇將交易頻率從非常保守到極端波動設定。 EA 使用多種確認演算法來找到最佳入場價格，並在內部運行多種策略來分散交易風險。 所有交易都有停損和止盈，但也使用追蹤停損和追蹤停盈來最小化風險並最大化每筆交易的潛力。 該系統建立在非常流行且經過驗證的策略之上：交易突破重要的支撐位和阻力位。   黃金非常適合這種策略，因為它是一種波動性很大的貨幣對。 系統根據您的帳戶規模和最大允許提款設定自動調整交易頻率和手數！ 回測顯示出非常穩定的成長曲線，回撤非常可控且恢復很快。  該 EA 已針對黃金的最長可用期限進行了壓
Scalping Robot Pro MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (11)
专家
Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.72 (43)
专家
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (6)
专家
量子之王EA——智能力量，专为每位交易者打造 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特价上市 实时信号：       点击这里 MT5版本：   点击此处 量子之王频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT4，即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 规则   你的交易精准而自律。 量子之王 EA     将结构化网格的优势和自适应马丁格尔策略的智能性融合到一个无缝系统中——专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 而设计，适合希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士。 量子之王 EA     是一个为澳元/加元货币对在 M5 时间框架上开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔策略的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个能够智能管理所有市场阶段交易的系统。 专为易用性和一致性而设计   量子王
Boring Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.6 (15)
专家
你是否曾 经想过为什么大多数专家顾问在实盘交易中并不有效，尽管它们在回测中表现完美？ 最有可能的答案是过拟合。许多专家顾问被创建为对现有的历史数据进行“学习”和完美适应，但由于构建模型的泛化能力不足，它们无法预测未来。 一些开 发者可能根本不知道过拟合的存在，或者他们知道但没有办法防止它。其他人则将其作为美化回测结果的工具，他们添加了数十个输入参数，而不考虑统计学意义，使交易策略过度依赖历史数据，并试图说服他人他们的专家顾问未来能够实现类似的表现。 如果你 对这个迷人的主题感兴趣，并想更深入地了解过拟合，请参考我的这些文章： Avoiding Over-fitting in Trading Strategy (Part 1): Identifying the Signs and Causes Avoiding Over-fitting in Trading Strategy (Part 2): A Guide to Building Optimization Processes 有几种方法可以避免在 仅仅依赖读取过去数据的专家顾问上亏钱。而最简单的方法是，在没有至少 5 个月或 30
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
专家
推出促銷活動！ 僅剩幾本，449 美元！ 下一個價格： 599$ 最終售價：999$ 免費取得 1 個 EA（適用於 2 個交易帳號）-> 購買後聯絡我 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro 加入了黃金交易 EA 俱樂部，但有一個很大的區別：這是一種真正的交易策略。 “真實交易策略”是什麼意思？ 您可能已經註意到，市場上幾乎所有黃金 EA 都是簡單的網格/鞅系統，當市場與初始倉位相反時，該系統會添加交易。  它們通常偽裝成“神經網絡/人工智能/機器學習”，但如果您對外彙和 EA 有一點經驗，您可以輕鬆地將
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
专家
推出促销活动： 仅售 1 份，售价 399 美元 最终售价：2000$ 该 EA 的销售数量有限 借助市场上最先进的“均值反向”交易机器人 Luna AI Pro EA   ，释放人工智能的力量，将您的交易提升到前所未有的高度。 这个尖端的人工智能驱动系统旨在满足经验丰富的交易者和初学者的需求，配备了广泛的功能来优化您的交易策略并最大化您的利润。 使用 Luna AI Pro 释放您交易策略的全部潜力。 拥抱交易的未来，让先进的人工智能彻底改变您的投资之旅。 体验当今人工智能的力量，加入全球成功交易者的行列。 为什么这个 EA 与众不同： OneChartSetup -> 运行 1 个图表中的所有货币对 个人表现监控：如果表现不佳，每对货币对的风险将自动降低，如果再次盈利，风险将再次增加。 不使用有风险的交易技术，如鞅、网格或具有非常宽止损的交易等 严格的贸易和风险管理 经过验证的真实账户跟踪记录：已经运行一年多 没有虚假/操纵的回测 实时结果（低风险）：    https ://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1502590 设置 EA：    https:
Gold Hunter Pro MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
专家
Gold Hunter Pro 是一款面向 XAUUSD 的自动化交易系统，专为 MetaTrader 4 和 MetaTrader 5 设计。 该智能交易系统采用基于突破的执行模型。它分析结构性价格水平，并仅在满足预设市场条件时放置挂单。 该系统专为日内交易设计，不使用马丁格尔、网格、加仓摊平、递增手数或隐藏恢复逻辑。 定价政策 每完成 10 次购买，价格将上涨 50 USD。 当前价格下，10 份中仍有 2 份可用。 最终价格：1999.99 USD 风险与资金管理 该 EA 支持两种仓位规模计算模式： 固定手数 — 使用固定的交易量。 基于风险的手数 — 根据账户余额和止损距离计算仓位大小。 在标准配置下，仅使用一个方向性仓位。如果启用 hedge mode，则可根据所选设置独立管理多头和空头仓位。 推荐交易条件 交易品种：XAUUSD 平台：MetaTrader 4 和 MetaTrader 5 账户类型：建议使用 ECN 账户或低点差账户 建议使用稳定的执行环境 建议低滑点 建议使用 VPS 托管 最低杠杆：1:10 推荐杠杆：1:100 或更高 输入参数 VOLUM
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
专家
Aura Neuron 是一款独特的 EA 交易系统，延续了 Aura 系列交易系统。通过利用先进的神经网络和尖端的经典交易策略，Aura Neuron 提供了一种具有出色潜在性能的创新方法。这款 EA 交易系统完全自动化，旨在交易 XAUUSD (GOLD) 等货币对。从 1999 年到 2023 年，它在这些货币对中表现出了一致的稳定性。该系统避免了危险的资金管理技术，例如马丁格尔、网格或剥头皮，使其适用于任何经纪商条件。Aura Neuron 由多层感知器 (MLP) 神经网络驱动，利用它来预测市场趋势和走势。MLP 是一种前馈人工神经网络 (ANN)，通常被称为“原始”神经网络，尤其是当它们由单个隐藏层组成时。MLP 包括三个基本层：输入层、隐藏层和输出层。除输入节点外，每个神经元都使用非线性激活函数。该网络使用称为反向传播的监督学习技术进行训练。 MLP 的多层结构和非线性激活使其有别于线性感知器，使其能够识别数据中非线性可分的模式。通过其复杂的 NN 智能，Aura Neuron 能够识别模式并适应不断变化的市场条件，例如汇率或交易者行为的变化。其处理复杂数据的能力使其能够
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (43)
专家
Vortex - 您对未来的投资 Vortex Gold EA 专家顾问专门用于在 Metatrader 平台上交易黄金（XAU/USD）。该 EA 使用专有指标和作者的秘密算法构建，采用全面的交易策略，旨在捕捉黄金市场中的盈利走势。其策略的关键组成部分包括 CCI 和抛物线指标等经典指标，这些指标共同作用，准确地发出理想的进入和退出点信号。Vortex Gold EA 的核心是先进的神经网络和机器学习技术。这些算法持续分析历史和实时数据，使 EA 能够更准确地适应和应对不断变化的市场趋势。通过利用深度学习，Vortex Gold EA 可以识别模式，自动调整指标参数，并随着时间的推移不断提高性能。Vortex Gold EA 是专有指标、机器学习和适应性交易算法的强大组合。使用 Vortex Gold EA 为您的未来投资。 售价 675 美元（还剩 2/10），下一个价格 795 美元 Live Monitoring  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2366351 Check out the live results in Profile >>
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
专家
BB Return — 一款用于黄金交易（XAUUSD）的智能交易系统（EA）。该交易思路最初来自我的 手动交易 经验。策略核心是价格回归 Bollinger Bands（布林通道） 区间，但并非机械式或每次触及即入场。针对黄金市场的特性，系统加入了额外过滤条件，用于剔除无效和低质量的市场环境，仅在回归逻辑真正成立时才开仓。   Global   update   on   June   14th   交易原则 — 系统不使用网格、马丁或加仓平均成本等风险策略。EA 可使用 固定手数 或 AutoRisk 自动风险 模式运行。BB Return 对点差、滑点及不同经纪商的报价方式不敏感，可在任何经纪商及多种账户类型下运行，包括 Standard、ECN、Pro、Raw、Razor 。系统不受交易时段限制，可 24 小时运行 。   $ 359   不是最终价格。 当前价格仅剩 5–7 个名额。 之后将上涨。 该EA限量提供，以保证策略的稳定性。 设置与交易频率 — 启动系统无需复杂设置，策略设计即基于 默认参数 运行，通常只需调整手数或 AutoRisk 模式。系统平均每年约执行
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
专家
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
专家
更新 — 2025年12月 Aurum 交易系统于 2024 年 11 月底正式发布。 在这一整年里，它在真实市场环境中稳定运行，没有新闻过滤器，没有额外的防护限制，也没有复杂的交易约束 —— 依然保持了稳定与可靠的表现。 Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) 这一年的真实交易充分证明了该交易系统本身的可靠性。 正是在真实数据与实际经验的基础上，我们于 2025 年 12 月发布了本次重大更新： 全面升级高级交易面板，并适配所有屏幕分辨率 新增扩展交易保护系统 新增基于 Forex Factory 的强力新闻过滤系统 新增两个额外过滤器，用于更精准的信号判断 全面优化执行速度与系统稳定性 新增安全的 Recovery 回本功能 图表主题升级为高级风格 关于 Aurum Aurum — 黄金交易高级 EA（XAU/USD） Aurum 是一款专为黄金市场打造的专业级交易 EA，核心目标是稳定性与安全性。系统基于趋势分析，并采用严格的风险控制机制。 本系统不使用任何危险交易方式 —— 不加仓、不网格、不马丁、不激进加仓。 每一笔交易都严格设置止损
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
专家
Quantum Nexus 是一款创新型Expert Advisor，将定量分析、多层级验证、趋势跟踪算法、持仓跟踪机制和统计监控整合在一个统一的自动交易系统中。 为了将这一产品变为现实，开发团队投入了数十年的开发经验和一年的准备时间，打造出Quant v5——一款对冲基金级别的定量分析工具，通过持续滚动OOS测试，从数学上证明策略的统计优势。 定价政策 首批客户可在2026年7月31日至8月5日期间享受限时30%折扣。 每完成10次购买，价格将上涨100 USD。价格上涨为永久性调整。 最终价格：30 000 USD。 结果 在真实交易中，采用高风险和ULTRA模式时，Quantum Nexus目前显示的利润超过250%。 在另一个真实账户中，采用中等风险和MEDIUM模式时，目前的结果超过30%。 在历史测试中，自2021年以来，该Expert Advisor显示的利润超过100亿USD，同时始终保持较低且受控的回撤。 有效性证明 Quantum Nexus使用多种通过测试发现的趋势跟踪策略，以在长期运行中提供优势。 策略搜索分为两个阶段： 一个独立脚本包含用于收集价格统计数据
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
专家
當前促銷： 僅剩 1 件，549 美元 最終價格：999$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) 請務必在我們的促銷博客中 查看我們的“   Ultimate EA 組合包 ”   ！   LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro 是市場上獨一無二的交易系統。  它完全專注於通過交易支撐位和阻力位的突破來利用比特幣市場的波動性。 EA 的重點在於安全性，這轉化為極低的回撤和非常好的交易風險/回報率。 EA 在內部使用“智能自適應參數係統”，它將根據比特幣的實際價格計算止損、止盈、尾隨止損以及入場和手數。 這意味著如果比特幣以 6000 或 30000 的價格交易，所有參數的值都會不同。 自 2022 年 6 月以來，該 EA 已在真實真實賬戶上進行了前瞻性測試，到目前為止，結果非常有希望。 還進行了 99.90% tickquality 的回溯測試，並且在過去幾年中顯示出非常穩定的增長。 該 EA 需要提供低比特幣點差的經紀商。 私信聯繫我，獲取推薦經紀商名單。 主要特徵： 自適
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
专家
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
专家
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
专家
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
专家
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
One Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.68 (19)
专家
介绍 One Gold EA，这是 Meta Trader 平台上一种先进的黄金交易机器人，旨在帮助交易者进行高级市场分析。我们的专有技术利用神经网络和数据驱动算法来分析历史和实时黄金市场数据，提供有助于决策的见解。与传统的手动策略不同，One Gold EA 以最少的干预运行，简化了交易流程并旨在降低相关风险。虽然使用先进的神经插件可以增强机器人的分析能力，但需要注意的是，与任何交易工具一样，One Gold EA 并不保证盈利。然而，它被设计为具有通过提供更明智和数据支持的见解来提高交易绩效的潜力。One Gold EA 持续监控黄金市场，以检测人类交易者可能难以发现的模式和趋势。该系统能够适应各种市场条件，提供更一致的交易方法，尤其是在黄金交易等高度波动的环境中。无论您是经验丰富的交易员还是市场新手，One Gold EA 都旨在通过提供全面的市场分析和减少手动工作量来支持您的决策过程。虽然 One Gold EA 旨在简化交易体验，但将机器人与深思熟虑的交易计划和适当的风险管理策略结合使用至关重要。我们相信我们的技术有潜力为交易员提供支持，但鼓励负责任地使用和持续监控结果以获得
Trend Pullback System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
专家
TPS (Trend Pullback System) is an expert advisor built around a single concept: wait for a defined trend, wait for price to pull back into the value zone within that trend, and enter only when the original move resumes. It applies the principle of buying weakness within an uptrend and selling strength within a downtrend. It does not average down, does not build grids, and does not increase lot size after a loss. This Expert Advisor is NOT for you if: You are looking for a system with no losing
ORIX mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.75 (4)
专家
ORIX System —— 一款专为 GBPUSD 货币对在 M5 时间周期上开发的交易机器人。该EA基于价格行为与市场结构分析，不使用任何标准技术指标。系统不使用马丁格尔、交易网格、逆势加仓、对冲、无止损交易，也不进行高频或混乱交易。 Live signals 主要要求与建议 交易品种：GBPUSD 时间周期：M5 最低入金：从 100 USD / EUR（最小交易手数 0.01） 经纪商：任何提供高质量报价的正规 ECN 经纪商 账户类型：ECN / RAW / Razor（支持 Netting 与 Hedging 模式） VPS：建议使用 VPS 以保证 EA 稳定、连续运行 推荐风险：每笔交易 1%–5%（风险基于单笔交易的止损计算） 参数设置：默认设置 交易逻辑与风险管理 策略类型：价格行为与市场结构分析，识别关键反转区域 不使用标准技术指标 每笔交易均带有强制止损 支持固定手数交易 支持 Auto Risk 自动风险模式 风险基于单笔交易的止损进行计算 推荐风险：每笔交易 1–5% GMT 参数 默认情况下，EA 使用最常见的服务器时间偏移：冬令时 GMT +2，
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (4)
专家
Javier Gold Scalper：让我们的技术伴您左右！ 手册和配置文件：购买后请联系我获取手册和配置文件 价格：根据已售许可数量逐步上涨 剩余可用副本：5 交易黄金这一金融市场上最具波动性的资产之一，需要极高的精准度、严谨的分析以及极其有效的风险管理。 Javier Gold Scalper 正是为整合这些核心要素而设计，打造出一个强大而复杂的系统，旨在优化黄金市场中的交易表现。借助尖端技术与先进策略，Golden Scalper 为初学者与专业交易者提供支持，使其能够安全应对挑战，把握这个动态市场中的各种机遇。有了 Golden Scalper，您将拥有一款专为应对黄金特性而开发的可靠工具。 交易品种 XAUUSD（黄金） 时间周期 M30 PropFirm 已准备好 起始资金 最低 $1000 经纪商 任意经纪商 账户类型 任意，推荐低点差账户 杠杆 最低 1:500 VPS 推荐使用，但不是强制 深入了解 Javier Gold Scalper！ 图表形态分析市场 Golden Scalper 不仅能存储图表的全部数据，还能实时进行图表分析，精准识别图中频繁出现的价
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
4.7 (10)
专家
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
AI Prop Firms MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for   Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by   Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while   maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continu
Gold Zilla AI MT4
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (2)
专家
使用 Grok AI辅助 、风险分散且 黄金优化的EA 生成可控回报。 GoldZILLA AI 是一种多策略算法，可检测市场状态以动态选择五种不同的策略，在XAUUSD上优化回报同时最小化回撤。 [   Live Signal   ] - [  Dedicated group   | Version   MT5   -   MT4   ] 购买后，请发送私信给我以获取用户手册和AI设置说明。 为什么选择此EA？ 动态多策略方法 先进的市场状态检测，用于优化策略选择 五种不同的、不相关的交易策略 买卖信号的对称算法规则 风险分散 多时间框架分析（M5至H1） 五种不相关策略降低整体投资组合风险 基于市场状况的动态风险调整 所有仓位均设止损保护 先进的AI风险管理 基于具有实时网络搜索功能的Grok大语言模型 实时宏观分析和新闻事件监控 带有详细推理的每日趋势预测 黄金优化性能 专为XAUUSD CFD交易设计 利用黄金独特的波动特性 多种策略针对黄金价格行为量身定制 最高道德标准的回测和可靠的真实表现 100%高质量数据，无遗漏 零操纵历史止损或止盈 无过度拟合 定期比较Live S
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
专家
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Apache MHL Moving Average
Paulo Roberto Da Costa
专家
Signal (GOLD/XAUSD) - 16 months active and over 6,800 trades on a Standard account (1:400 leverage):   https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/2278431 Product for MetaTrader 4:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/159627 Product for MetaTrader 5:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/160313 The Apache MHL Moving Average Expert Advisor, or simply "Apache MHL," is a robot that operates on the GOLD/XAUSD asset using strategies based on moving averages and risk management with Martingale. The use
Forex Dominance MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
专家
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Forex Market. It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Discounted price   . The price will increase by $50 with every 5 purchases. No Risky Strategies   –   Does not use martingale or grid methods Artificial Intelligence Integration: At the heart of this EA les a sophisticated AI engine capable of recognizing complex patte
作者的更多信息
Fortune MT5
Shane Lee
4.94 (16)
专家
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2363526 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortune is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA identifies potential breakout and breakdown zones based on recent market structure, then manages each trade according to the risk percentage set by the user. Every position is opened with predefined Stop Loss and
Fortress MT5
Shane Lee
5 (6)
专家
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378166 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortress is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA utilizes multiple confirmation algorithms and internal strategies to identify optimal breakout points at key support and resistance levels. Position sizing and trade frequency automatically adjust to the user's
Fortress MT4
Shane Lee
5 (1)
专家
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378166 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortress is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA utilizes multiple confirmation algorithms and internal strategies to identify optimal breakout points at key support and resistance levels. Position sizing and trade frequency automatically adjust to the user's
Trading Calendar MT5
Shane Lee
5 (2)
指标
Trading Calendar MT5 is a professional account analytics indicator designed to help traders visually track their daily trading performance directly inside MetaTrader 5. The indicator automatically reads your MT5 account history and transforms it into a clean monthly trading calendar with detailed profit/loss statistics for each trading day. Perfect for: Day traders Scalpers Prop firms Journal-focused traders Performance tracking & discipline improvement Key Features Daily profit & loss visual
FREE
Trading Calendar
Shane Lee
指标
Trading Calendar MT5 is a professional account analytics indicator designed to help traders visually track their daily trading performance directly inside MetaTrader 5. The indicator automatically reads your MT5 account history and transforms it into a clean monthly trading calendar with detailed profit/loss statistics for each trading day. Perfect for: Day traders Scalpers Prop firms Journal-focused traders Performance tracking & discipline improvement Key Features Daily profit & loss visual
FREE
RiskLock MT5
Shane Lee
实用工具
RiskLock MT5 — Professional Drawdown Protection & Emergency Account Lock System RiskLock MT5 is a professional risk management utility designed to protect trading accounts from excessive drawdown and catastrophic loss events. Main Features Drawdown Percentage Protection Fixed Monetary Loss Protection Emergency Account Lockdown Automatic Position Liquidation Pending Order Deletion Optional Close-All-Charts Protection Real-Time Color Dashboard Emergency Global Variable Lock Mult
FREE
RiskLock
Shane Lee
实用工具
RiskLock MT4 — Professional Drawdown Protection & Emergency Account Lock System RiskLock MT4 is a professional risk management utility designed to protect trading accounts from excessive drawdown and catastrophic loss events. Main Features Drawdown Percentage Protection Fixed Monetary Loss Protection Emergency Account Lockdown Automatic Position Liquidation Pending Order Deletion Optional Close-All-Charts Protection Real-Time Color Dashboard Emergency Global Variable Lock Mult
FREE
筛选:
Gabriele Bozzolan
274
Gabriele Bozzolan 2026.07.20 17:26 
 

Fortune is an excellent EA. So far, it has delivered excellent results, with all trades positive. I've been looking for an EA with this structure for a while, without the risk of a martingale or grid. Lee is a very kind and helpful person, which isn't something everyone can be like. He's quick to respond, and he delivers 100% on his promises. Congratulations!!! I recommend Fortune to anyone who's unsure about purchasing it, especially considering the price. You'll definitely be happy. I'll definitely update my review with the results. Thanks again, Lee, for your time.

Shane Lee
1702
来自开发人员的回复 Shane Lee 2026.07.20 17:28
Thank you so much, Gabriele, for your thoughtful and encouraging review! I’m delighted to hear that Fortune EA has delivered a positive start and that its single-entry, no-martingale and no-grid structure is exactly what you were looking for. I truly appreciate your trust, recommendation and kind words about the support provided. Wishing you continued success with Fortune, and I look forward to seeing your future results and updated review! 🙏📈
Angga Anugrawan
466
Angga Anugrawan 2026.07.18 01:45 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Shane Lee
1702
来自开发人员的回复 Shane Lee 2026.07.18 01:51
Thank you very much for your kind review and support! I’m glad to hear that your experience with Fortune EA and the demo results has been positive so far. I’m always happy to help with any questions or setup guidance. Wishing you a smooth and successful forward-testing journey starting Monday! 🙏📈
Jose Gaspar
128
Jose Gaspar 2026.07.15 07:00 
 

Fortune is maybe the best EA I have ever purchased on MQL and I have them all. Unlike most EAs, Fortune operates strictly on a one trade at a time, no-martingale, no grid trading. The risk of ruin to your account is non existent. I knew the Fortune system already because I was a subscriber to the signal, which helped me double my account from 500USD to 1000USD in just 3 months. I purchased the EA 1 week ago and I have already made back the cost of the EA in 2 profit trades (97.25USD+103.55USD). The backtests of this EA are aligned with the live signal and my own trades. This is great and gives you confidence looking into the future. Last but not least, Lee, the EA developer, is extremely comunicative and supportive.

Anything negative?

The EA operates with a 90% win rate. From time to time you will hit a loss that can set you aside 1-10% (depending on the risk per trade you choose, of course). In other words, the system doesnt AVOID losses. It takes losses like a champ and recovers from them, WITHOUT increasing risk.

Shane Lee
1702
来自开发人员的回复 Shane Lee 2026.07.15 07:24
Thank you so much for your review and for sharing your experience! I am thrilled to hear that the EA has been providing you with good, reliable, and consistent results throughout 2026. Your trust and support mean a lot. Wishing you continued success with your trading, and please feel free to reach out if you ever need any assistance!
Nicholas Tey
23
Nicholas Tey 2026.07.02 12:51 
 

good and reliable EA, consistent results throughout 2026.

Shane Lee
1702
来自开发人员的回复 Shane Lee 2026.07.02 12:54
Thank you for your purchase and for taking the time to leave a review! I appreciate your support and look forward to hearing about your results. If you have any questions or need assistance, feel free to contact me anytime.
Wen Loong Tiang
506
Wen Loong Tiang 2026.06.26 06:07 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Shane Lee
1702
来自开发人员的回复 Shane Lee 2026.06.26 06:28
Thank you for your purchase and for taking the time to leave a review! I'm glad I could help you get everything set up. I appreciate your support and look forward to hearing about your results. If you have any questions or need assistance, feel free to contact me anytime.
回复评论