Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
- 专家
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Ken RmahMy name is Kenni, and I have been trading for about 10 years. I am passionate about trading and focus exclusively on low-risk strategies, avoiding high-risk approaches such as martingale, grid, or hedging. My goal is to achieve steady, consistent profits rather than chasing quick gains, with a
- 版本: 2.4
- 更新: 4 八月 2026
- 激活: 10
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99—regularly $799.99—and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only.
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout now includes three selectable trading modes: Kenni Gold Breakout, Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold, and Kenni Prop Firms.
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging accounts.
The EA monitors gold price action for potential breakout opportunities and automatically manages entries, pending orders, position sizing, and exits. Its multi-strategy approach is designed to adapt to different market conditions while maintaining built-in risk controls.
Timeframe: Daily
Trading Symbol: XAUUSD
Minimum Deposit: $1000
Key Features
- Two selectable trading modes: Kenni Gold Breakout and Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold
- Normal, Medium, and High Risk profiles
- Automatic lot sizing enabled by default
- Optional fixed-lot sizing
- Customizable maximum drawdown setting
- Optional Friday closure of open trades and pending orders before the weekend
- Adjustable Friday closing hour based on broker-server time
- Built-in NFP news protection
- Professional gold-themed dashboard
- Live Open P/L, account balance, and Total P/L display
- Daily, Weekly, Monthly, and Yearly P/L tracking
- Optimized backtesting performance
- Supports MT4 and MT5 hedging accounts
- Designed primarily for gold symbols such as XAUUSD
Prop Firm Features
The Kenni Prop Firms mode is designed for evaluation-style accounts and includes:
- Equity-based maximum daily drawdown protection
- Equity-based maximum overall drawdown protection
- Adjustable daily and overall drawdown limits
- Default limits of 4% daily and 9% overall
- Separate trade comments and dashboard P/L tracking
- Optional NFP protection
- Optional High-Impact News and FOMC filters on MT5
- 10-minute protection window before and after High-Impact/FOMC events
- Existing NFP window of 100 minutes before and 60 minutes after
High-Impact News and FOMC filters are disabled by default and can be enabled in the EA inputs. Trading carries significant risk, and drawdown protection cannot guarantee compliance with every prop firm’s rules.
Important: For AUTO_GMT TO WORK -> you must add the URL "https : // www . worldtimeserver.com/" (remove spaces!!) to the "allowed URL's" in your MT4/MT5 terminal (tools -> options -> expert advisors)
Important: Requires an MT4 hedging account. Trading involves risk, and past backtest or live performance does not guarantee future results. Test on a demo account before using real funds.