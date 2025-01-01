

#define VOLUME 1.0 // 订单交易量

#define DEVIATION 100 // 平仓价格之前的点数



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 脚本程序起始函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

string currency_profit=SymbolInfoString(_Symbol,SYMBOL_CURRENCY_PROFIT); // 利润货币

double close_price=ChartPriceOnDropped(); // 价格坐标, 对应着使用鼠标拖曳脚本的点位, 用于平仓价格



//---

for(int i=0; i<=ORDER_TYPE_SELL; i++)

{

ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type=(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)i; // 订单类型: 0 - 买, 1 - 卖

double open_price=PriceOpenByOrderType(_Symbol, order_type); // 下单价格: 对于买 - Ask, 对于卖 - Bid



//--- 如果未获得开单价格, 继续循环

if(open_price==0)

continue;



//--- 如果平仓价格为0 (脚本不是通过拖曳到图表上而运行的), 计算价格

if(close_price==0)

close_price=(order_type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? open_price + DEVIATION * _Point : open_price - DEVIATION * _Point);



//--- 根据传入的参数计算当前账户和市场环境下的利润大小

double profit=0;

ResetLastError();

if(!OrderCalcProfit(order_type, _Symbol, VOLUME, open_price, close_price, profit))

{

Print("OrderCalcProfit() failed. Error ", GetLastError());

continue;

}



//--- 在日志中打印收到的利润值

PrintFormat("Estimated profit for %.2f %s position on %s with opening price of %.*f and closing price of %.*f: %.2f %s",

VOLUME, OrderTypeDescription(order_type), _Symbol, _Digits, open_price, _Digits, close_price, profit, currency_profit);



}

/*

结果：

Estimated profit for 1.00 Buy position on EURUSD with opening price of 1.10757 and closing price of 1.10881: 124.00 USD

Estimated profit for 1.00 Sell position on EURUSD with opening price of 1.10753 and closing price of 1.10881: -128.00 USD

*/

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 根据订单类型返回开单价格 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

double PriceOpenByOrderType(const string symbol, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type)

{

MqlTick tick={};



//--- 取得交易品种的最新价格

if(!SymbolInfoTick(symbol, tick))

{

Print("SymbolInfoTick() failed. Error ", GetLastError());

return 0;

}



//--- 返回根据订单类型的价格

switch(order_type)

{

case ORDER_TYPE_BUY : return(tick.ask);

case ORDER_TYPE_SELL : return(tick.bid);

default : return(0);

}

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 返回订单类型的描述 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

string OrderTypeDescription(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type)

{

switch(order_type)

{

case ORDER_TYPE_BUY : return("Buy");

case ORDER_TYPE_SELL : return("Sell");

default : return("Unknown order type");

}

}