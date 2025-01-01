文档部分
MQL5参考交易函数HistoryOrderGetDouble 

HistoryOrderGetDouble

返回要求的订单属性，订单属性一定是双精度型。有2个变量属性可供使用。

1. 立即返回属性值。

double  HistoryOrderGetDouble(
   ulong                       ticket_number,     // 订单号
   ENUM_ORDER_PROPERTY_DOUBLE  property_id        // 属性标识符
   );

2. 依据函数成功与否返回真值或者错误值。如果成功，目标变量的属性值通过引用传递到最后参量。

bool  HistoryOrderGetDouble(
   ulong                       ticket_number,     // 订单号
   ENUM_ORDER_PROPERTY_DOUBLE  property_id,       // 属性标识符
   double&                     double_var         // 这里接受属性值
   );

参量

ticket_number

[in]  订单号。

property_id

[in]  订单属性标识符。值可以是 ENUM_ORDER_PROPERTY_DOUBLE 列举值中的一个。

double_var

[out]  接收需要的属性值双精度类型变量。

返回值

双精度 类型值。

注释

不能把出现在客户端"工具箱"的"交易" 标签中的当前挂单和交易历史订单弄乱。取消的或者导致的交易的订单列表可以在"工具箱"客户端中的"历史记录"标签浏览。

示例：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 脚本程序起始函数                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- 请求交易和订单历史
   if(!HistorySelect(0TimeCurrent()))
     {
      Print("HistorySelect() failed. Error "GetLastError());
      return;
     }
     
//--- 在账户的全部历史订单中做循环
   int total=HistoryOrdersTotal();
   for(int i=0i<totali++)
     {
      //--- 根据循环索引取得列表中的订单编号
      ulong ticket=HistoryOrderGetTicket(i);
      if(ticket==0)
         continue;
      
      //--- 取得订单类型并显示用于选中订单实数型属性列表的标题
      string type=OrderTypeDescription((ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)HistoryOrderGetInteger(ticketORDER_TYPE));
      PrintFormat("Double properties of an history order %s #%I64u:"typeticket);
      
      //--- 在标题下方打印选中订单的全部实数型属性
      HistoryOrderPropertiesDoublePrint(ticket16);
     }
   /*
  结果：
   Double properties of an history order Sell #2810847541:
   Volume initial0.50
   Volume current0.00
   Price open:     1.10491
   StopLoss:       0.00000
   TakeProfit:     0.00000
   Price current:  1.10491
   StopLimit:      0.00000
   Double properties of an history order Buy Limit #2811003507:
   Volume initial1.00
   Volume current1.00
   Price open:     1.10547
   StopLoss:       0.00000
   TakeProfit:     0.00000
   Price current:  1.10591
   StopLimit:      0.00000
   */
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 显示实数型属性                                                     |
//| 适用于日志和选中的历史订单                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void HistoryOrderPropertiesDoublePrint(const long ticketconst uint header_width=0)
  {
   uint   w=0;
   string header="";
   double value=0;
   
//--- 取得订单的交易品种和交易品种的小数位数
   string symbol = HistoryOrderGetString(ticketORDER_SYMBOL);
   int    digits = (int)SymbolInfoInteger(symbolSYMBOL_DIGITS);
   
//--- 定义标题文字和标题栏位的宽度
//--- 如果传给函数的标题宽度为0, 则宽度为标题文字行的大小+1
   header="Volume initial:";
   w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);
//--- 取得并在日志中以指定宽度显示下订单时的初始交易量
   if(!HistoryOrderGetDouble(ticketORDER_VOLUME_INITIALvalue))
      return;
   PrintFormat("%-*s%-.2f"wheadervalue);
   
//--- 在日志中显示未执行的订单交易量
   header="Volume current:";
   w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);
   if(!HistoryOrderGetDouble(ticketORDER_VOLUME_CURRENTvalue))
      return;
   PrintFormat("%-*s%-.2f"wheadervalue);
   
//--- 在日志中显示订单中指定的价格
   header="Price open:";
   w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);
   if(!HistoryOrderGetDouble(ticketORDER_PRICE_OPENvalue))
      return;
   PrintFormat("%-*s%-.*f"wheaderdigitsvalue);
   
//--- 在日志中显示止损水平
   header="StopLoss:";
   w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);
   if(!HistoryOrderGetDouble(ticketORDER_SLvalue))
      return;
   PrintFormat("%-*s%-.*f"wheaderdigitsvalue);
 
//--- 在日志中显示止盈水平
   header="TakeProfit:";
   w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);
   if(!HistoryOrderGetDouble(ticketORDER_TPvalue))
      return;
   PrintFormat("%-*s%-.*f"wheaderdigitsvalue);
 
//--- 在日志中显示订单交易品种的当前价格
   header="Price current:";
   w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);
   if(!HistoryOrderGetDouble(ticketORDER_PRICE_CURRENTvalue))
      return;
   PrintFormat("%-*s%-.*f"wheaderdigitsvalue);
 
//--- 在日志中显示限价止损订单的订单限价
   header="StopLimit:";
   w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);
   if(!HistoryOrderGetDouble(ticketORDER_PRICE_STOPLIMITvalue))
      return;
   PrintFormat("%-*s%-.*f"wheaderdigitsvalue);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 返回订单类型的描述                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string OrderTypeDescription(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type)
  {
   switch(type)
     {
      case ORDER_TYPE_BUY              :  return("Buy");
      case ORDER_TYPE_SELL             :  return("Sell");
      case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT        :  return("Buy Limit");
      case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT       :  return("Sell Limit");
      case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP         :  return("Buy Stop");
      case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP        :  return("Sell Stop");
      case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT   :  return("Buy Stop Limit");
      case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT  :  return("Sell Stop Limit");
      default                          :  return("Unknown order type");
     }
  }

另见

HistorySelect()HistoryOrdersTotal()HistoryOrderSelect()订单属性