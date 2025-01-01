//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 脚本程序起始函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- 请求交易和订单历史

if(!HistorySelect(0, TimeCurrent()))

{

Print("HistorySelect() failed. Error ", GetLastError());

return;

}



//--- 在账户的全部历史订单中做循环

int total=HistoryOrdersTotal();

for(int i=0; i<total; i++)

{

//--- 根据循环索引取得列表中的订单编号

ulong ticket=HistoryOrderGetTicket(i);

if(ticket==0)

continue;



//--- 取得订单类型并显示用于选中订单实数型属性列表的标题

string type=OrderTypeDescription((ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)HistoryOrderGetInteger(ticket, ORDER_TYPE));

PrintFormat("Double properties of an history order %s #%I64u:", type, ticket);



//--- 在标题下方打印选中订单的全部实数型属性

HistoryOrderPropertiesDoublePrint(ticket, 16);

}

/*

结果：

Double properties of an history order Sell #2810847541:

Volume initial: 0.50

Volume current: 0.00

Price open: 1.10491

StopLoss: 0.00000

TakeProfit: 0.00000

Price current: 1.10491

StopLimit: 0.00000

Double properties of an history order Buy Limit #2811003507:

Volume initial: 1.00

Volume current: 1.00

Price open: 1.10547

StopLoss: 0.00000

TakeProfit: 0.00000

Price current: 1.10591

StopLimit: 0.00000

*/

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 显示实数型属性 |

//| 适用于日志和选中的历史订单 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void HistoryOrderPropertiesDoublePrint(const long ticket, const uint header_width=0)

{

uint w=0;

string header="";

double value=0;



//--- 取得订单的交易品种和交易品种的小数位数

string symbol = HistoryOrderGetString(ticket, ORDER_SYMBOL);

int digits = (int)SymbolInfoInteger(symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS);



//--- 定义标题文字和标题栏位的宽度

//--- 如果传给函数的标题宽度为0, 则宽度为标题文字行的大小+1

header="Volume initial:";

w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);

//--- 取得并在日志中以指定宽度显示下订单时的初始交易量

if(!HistoryOrderGetDouble(ticket, ORDER_VOLUME_INITIAL, value))

return;

PrintFormat("%-*s%-.2f", w, header, value);



//--- 在日志中显示未执行的订单交易量

header="Volume current:";

w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);

if(!HistoryOrderGetDouble(ticket, ORDER_VOLUME_CURRENT, value))

return;

PrintFormat("%-*s%-.2f", w, header, value);



//--- 在日志中显示订单中指定的价格

header="Price open:";

w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);

if(!HistoryOrderGetDouble(ticket, ORDER_PRICE_OPEN, value))

return;

PrintFormat("%-*s%-.*f", w, header, digits, value);



//--- 在日志中显示止损水平

header="StopLoss:";

w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);

if(!HistoryOrderGetDouble(ticket, ORDER_SL, value))

return;

PrintFormat("%-*s%-.*f", w, header, digits, value);



//--- 在日志中显示止盈水平

header="TakeProfit:";

w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);

if(!HistoryOrderGetDouble(ticket, ORDER_TP, value))

return;

PrintFormat("%-*s%-.*f", w, header, digits, value);



//--- 在日志中显示订单交易品种的当前价格

header="Price current:";

w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);

if(!HistoryOrderGetDouble(ticket, ORDER_PRICE_CURRENT, value))

return;

PrintFormat("%-*s%-.*f", w, header, digits, value);



//--- 在日志中显示限价止损订单的订单限价

header="StopLimit:";

w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);

if(!HistoryOrderGetDouble(ticket, ORDER_PRICE_STOPLIMIT, value))

return;

PrintFormat("%-*s%-.*f", w, header, digits, value);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 返回订单类型的描述 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

string OrderTypeDescription(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type)

{

switch(type)

{

case ORDER_TYPE_BUY : return("Buy");

case ORDER_TYPE_SELL : return("Sell");

case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT : return("Buy Limit");

case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT : return("Sell Limit");

case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP : return("Buy Stop");

case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP : return("Sell Stop");

case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT : return("Buy Stop Limit");

case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT : return("Sell Stop Limit");

default : return("Unknown order type");

}

}