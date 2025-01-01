文档部分
Create

创建图形资源的虚拟方法。                                      

 virtual bool  Create(
   const string       name,      // 资源名称
   const int          width,     // 宽度
   const int          height,    // 高度
   ENUM_COLOR_FORMAT  clrfmt,    // 格式
   )

参数

名称

[in] 图形资源名称的基础。资源名称是在添加伪随机字符串创建时生成的。 

宽度

[in]  以像素为单位的宽度（沿X轴的大小）。

高度

[in]  以像素为单位的高度（沿Y轴的大小）。

clrfmt

[in]  颜色处理方法。查看ResourceCreate()函数描述来了解更多有关颜色处理方法。

返回值

如果成功返回true，否则―false。