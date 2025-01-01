DocumentationSections
TesterWithdrawal

Fonction spéciale pour l'émulation des opérations de prélèvement de capitaux pendant le test. Peut être utilisé dans certains systèmes de gestion du capital.

bool  TesterWithdrawal(
   double money      // montant de la somme retirée
   );

Paramètres

money

[in] Le montant à retirer du compte (en devise du dépôt).

Valeur de Retour

Retourne en cas du succès, autrement false.

 

Exemple :

//--- defines
#define BALANCE_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL   5  // la valeur du bénéfice du solde, auquel les fonds sont retirés du compte dans le testeur 
 
//--- paramètres d'entrée
input  double  InpLots        =  0.1;  // Lots
input  uint    InpStopLoss    =  50;   // Stop loss en points
input  uint    InpTakeProfit  =  150;  // Take Profit en points
sinput ulong   InpMagic       =  123;  // Magic number
sinput ulong   InpDeviation   =  5;    // Déviation
//--- variables globales
CTrade      trade;                     // instance de class trade
CSymbolInfo symb;                      // instance de classe symbol
CAccountInfo account;                  // instance de la classe compte de trading
...
double      balance_op_sum;            // montant total des opérations sur le solde
uint        balance_op_total;          // nombre d'opérations sur le solde
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
   ...
//--- sauvegarde les valeurs initiales du solde
   balance_prev=account.Balance();
   balance_op_sum=0;
   balance_op_total=0;
//--- initialisation réussie
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
//--- met à jour les cotations actuelles
   if(!symb.RefreshRates())
      return;
   ...
 
//--- si le profit du solde dépasse le solde actuel de la valeur spécifiée dans la substitution de macro BALANCE_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL,
//--- il est nécessaire de retirer ces fonds du compte. Appeler la fonction TesterWithdrawal().
//--- vérifie le bénéfice du solde pour dépasser BALANCE_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL
   if(balance_prev!=account.Balance())
     {
      if(account.Balance()>balance_prev+BALANCE_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL)
        {
         double profit=account.Balance()-balance_prev;
         PrintFormat("The account balance has been increased by %.2f %s. Need to withdraw these funds from the account.",profit,account.Currency());
         if(TesterWithdrawal(profit))
           {
            balance_op_total++;
            balance_op_summ+=profit;
            balance_prev=account.Balance();
            PrintFormat("Funds have been withdrawn from the account. Account balance: %.2f %s.",account.Balance(),account.Currency());
            PrintFormat("Total withdrawals: %lu. Amount of withdrawals: %.2f %s.",balance_op_total,balance_op_summ,account.Currency());
           }
         /*
        Résultat :
         The account balance has been increased by 21.00 USDNeed to withdraw these funds from the account.
         deal #13 balance -21.00 [withdrawaldone
         Funds have been withdrawn from the accountAccount balance10000.00 USD.
         Total withdrawals1Amount of withdrawals21.00 USD.
         */
        }
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Tester function                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double OnTester()
  {
//--- définit le drawdonw maximum du solde en termes monétaires comme valeur du gestionnaire de sortie
   double ret=TesterStatistics(STAT_BALANCE_DD);
//--- affiche un message concernant le drawdown, le nombre de retraits et leur montant total dans le journal
   PrintFormat("%s: Maximum balance drawdown in money: %.2f %s. Total withdrawals: %lu. Amount of withdrawals: %.2f %s.",__FUNCTION__,ret,account.Currency(),balance_op_total,balance_op_summ,account.Currency());
//--- retourne le résultat
   return(ret);
   /*
  Résultat :
   OnTesterMaximum balance drawdown in money5188.50 USDTotal withdrawals2Amount of withdrawals36.00 USD.
   final balance 4867.50 USD
   OnTester result 5188.5
   */
  }

Voir aussi

