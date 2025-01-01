//--- defines

#define BALANCE_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL 5 // la valeur du bénéfice du solde, auquel les fonds sont retirés du compte dans le testeur



//--- paramètres d'entrée

input double InpLots = 0.1; // Lots

input uint InpStopLoss = 50; // Stop loss en points

input uint InpTakeProfit = 150; // Take Profit en points

sinput ulong InpMagic = 123; // Magic number

sinput ulong InpDeviation = 5; // Déviation

//--- variables globales

CTrade trade; // instance de class trade

CSymbolInfo symb; // instance de classe symbol

CAccountInfo account; // instance de la classe compte de trading

...

double balance_op_sum; // montant total des opérations sur le solde

uint balance_op_total; // nombre d'opérations sur le solde

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Expert initialization function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

...

//--- sauvegarde les valeurs initiales du solde

balance_prev=account.Balance();

balance_op_sum=0;

balance_op_total=0;

//--- initialisation réussie

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Expert tick function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnTick()

{

//--- met à jour les cotations actuelles

if(!symb.RefreshRates())

return;

...



//--- si le profit du solde dépasse le solde actuel de la valeur spécifiée dans la substitution de macro BALANCE_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL,

//--- il est nécessaire de retirer ces fonds du compte. Appeler la fonction TesterWithdrawal().

//--- vérifie le bénéfice du solde pour dépasser BALANCE_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL

if(balance_prev!=account.Balance())

{

if(account.Balance()>balance_prev+BALANCE_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL)

{

double profit=account.Balance()-balance_prev;

PrintFormat("The account balance has been increased by %.2f %s. Need to withdraw these funds from the account.",profit,account.Currency());

if(TesterWithdrawal(profit))

{

balance_op_total++;

balance_op_summ+=profit;

balance_prev=account.Balance();

PrintFormat("Funds have been withdrawn from the account. Account balance: %.2f %s.",account.Balance(),account.Currency());

PrintFormat("Total withdrawals: %lu. Amount of withdrawals: %.2f %s.",balance_op_total,balance_op_summ,account.Currency());

}

/*

Résultat :

The account balance has been increased by 21.00 USD. Need to withdraw these funds from the account.

deal #13 balance -21.00 [withdrawal] done

Funds have been withdrawn from the account. Account balance: 10000.00 USD.

Total withdrawals: 1. Amount of withdrawals: 21.00 USD.

*/

}

}

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Tester function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

double OnTester()

{

//--- définit le drawdonw maximum du solde en termes monétaires comme valeur du gestionnaire de sortie

double ret=TesterStatistics(STAT_BALANCE_DD);

//--- affiche un message concernant le drawdown, le nombre de retraits et leur montant total dans le journal

PrintFormat("%s: Maximum balance drawdown in money: %.2f %s. Total withdrawals: %lu. Amount of withdrawals: %.2f %s.",__FUNCTION__,ret,account.Currency(),balance_op_total,balance_op_summ,account.Currency());

//--- retourne le résultat

return(ret);

/*

Résultat :

OnTester: Maximum balance drawdown in money: 5188.50 USD. Total withdrawals: 2. Amount of withdrawals: 36.00 USD.

final balance 4867.50 USD

OnTester result 5188.5

*/

}