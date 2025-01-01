//--- 정의

#define BALANCE_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL 5 // 테스터의 계좌에서 자금이 인출될 때 잔액 수익의 가치



//--- 입력 매개변수

input double InpLots = 0.1; // 랏

input uint InpStopLoss = 50; // 스탑로스 포인트로

input uint InpTakeProfit = 150; // 이익 실현 포인트로

sinput ulong InpMagic = 123; // 매직 넘버

sinput ulong InpDeviation = 5; // 편차

//--- 글로벌 변수

CTrade trade; // 거래 클래스 인스턴스

CSymbolInfo symb; // 심볼 클래스 인스턴스

CAccountInfo account; // 거래 계정 클래스 인스턴스

...

double balance_op_sum; // 잔액 작업의 총량

uint balance_op_total; // 잔액 작업의 횟수

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Expert initialization function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

...

//--- 초기 잔액 값을 저장합니다.

balance_prev=account.Balance();

balance_op_sum=0;

balance_op_total=0;

//--- 초기화 성공

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Expert tick function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnTick()

{

//--- 현재 호가 업데이트

if(!symb.RefreshRates())

return;

...



//--- 잔액 수익이 BALANCE_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL 매크로 대체에 지정된 값만큼 현재 잔액을 초과하는 경우,

//--- 이 자금을 계좌에서 인출해야 합니다. Call the TesterWithdrawal() function.

//--- BALANCE_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL 초과에 대한 잔액 수익 확인

if(balance_prev!=account.Balance())

{

if(account.Balance()>balance_prev+BALANCE_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL)

{

double profit=account.Balance()-balance_prev;

PrintFormat("The account balance has been increased by %.2f %s. Need to withdraw these funds from the account.",profit,account.Currency());

if(TesterWithdrawal(profit))

{

balance_op_total++;

balance_op_summ+=profit;

balance_prev=account.Balance();

PrintFormat("Funds have been withdrawn from the account. Account balance: %.2f %s.",account.Balance(),account.Currency());

PrintFormat("Total withdrawals: %lu. Amount of withdrawals: %.2f %s.",balance_op_total,balance_op_summ,account.Currency());

}

/*

Result:

The account balance has been increased by 21.00 USD. Need to withdraw these funds from the account.

deal #13 balance -21.00 [withdrawal] done

Funds have been withdrawn from the account. Account balance: 10000.00 USD.

Total withdrawals: 1. Amount of withdrawals: 21.00 USD.

*/

}

}

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Tester function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

double OnTester()

{

//--- 재무적 측면에서 최대 잔액 감소를 출력 핸들러 값으로 설정합니다.

double ret=TesterStatistics(STAT_BALANCE_DD);

//--- 인출 횟수, 총 인출 금액 및 손실 대한 메시지를 로그에 표시합니다.

PrintFormat("%s: Maximum balance drawdown in money: %.2f %s. Total withdrawals: %lu. Amount of withdrawals: %.2f %s.",__FUNCTION__,ret,account.Currency(),balance_op_total,balance_op_summ,account.Currency());

//--- 결과 반환

return(ret);

/*

Result:

OnTester: Maximum balance drawdown in money: 5188.50 USD. Total withdrawals: 2. Amount of withdrawals: 36.00 USD.

final balance 4867.50 USD

OnTester result 5188.5

*/

}