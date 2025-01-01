문서화섹션
TesterWithdrawal

테스트 과정에서 자금 인출의 운용을 모방하는 특별한 기능. 일부 자산 관리 시스템에서 사용할 수 있습니다.

bool  TesterWithdrawal(
   double money      // 인출하려는 금액
   );

매개변수

[in]  출금해야 하는 금액(예금 통화 중)

값 반환

성공하면 true를, 그렇지 않으면 false를 반환합니다.

 

예:

//--- 정의
#define BALANCE_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL   5  // 테스터의 계좌에서 자금이 인출될 때 잔액 수익의 가치
 
//--- 입력 매개변수
input  double  InpLots        =  0.1;  // 랏
input  uint    InpStopLoss    =  50;   // 스탑로스 포인트로
input  uint    InpTakeProfit  =  150;  // 이익 실현 포인트로
sinput ulong   InpMagic       =  123;  // 매직 넘버
sinput ulong   InpDeviation   =  5;    // 편차
//--- 글로벌 변수
CTrade      trade;                     // 거래 클래스 인스턴스
CSymbolInfo symb;                      // 심볼 클래스 인스턴스
CAccountInfo account;                  // 거래 계정 클래스 인스턴스
...
double      balance_op_sum;            // 잔액 작업의 총량
uint        balance_op_total;          // 잔액 작업의 횟수
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
   ...
//--- 초기 잔액 값을 저장합니다.
   balance_prev=account.Balance();
   balance_op_sum=0;
   balance_op_total=0;
//--- 초기화 성공
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
//--- 현재 호가 업데이트
   if(!symb.RefreshRates())
      return;
   ...
 
//--- 잔액 수익이 BALANCE_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL 매크로 대체에 지정된 값만큼 현재 잔액을 초과하는 경우,
//--- 이 자금을 계좌에서 인출해야 합니다. Call the TesterWithdrawal() function.
//--- BALANCE_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL 초과에 대한 잔액 수익 확인
   if(balance_prev!=account.Balance())
     {
      if(account.Balance()>balance_prev+BALANCE_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL)
        {
         double profit=account.Balance()-balance_prev;
         PrintFormat("The account balance has been increased by %.2f %s. Need to withdraw these funds from the account.",profit,account.Currency());
         if(TesterWithdrawal(profit))
           {
            balance_op_total++;
            balance_op_summ+=profit;
            balance_prev=account.Balance();
            PrintFormat("Funds have been withdrawn from the account. Account balance: %.2f %s.",account.Balance(),account.Currency());
            PrintFormat("Total withdrawals: %lu. Amount of withdrawals: %.2f %s.",balance_op_total,balance_op_summ,account.Currency());
           }
         /*
         Result:
         The account balance has been increased by 21.00 USDNeed to withdraw these funds from the account.
         deal #13 balance -21.00 [withdrawaldone
         Funds have been withdrawn from the accountAccount balance10000.00 USD.
         Total withdrawals1Amount of withdrawals21.00 USD.
         */
        }
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Tester function                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double OnTester()
  {
//--- 재무적 측면에서 최대 잔액 감소를 출력 핸들러 값으로 설정합니다.
   double ret=TesterStatistics(STAT_BALANCE_DD);
//--- 인출 횟수, 총 인출 금액 및 손실 대한 메시지를 로그에 표시합니다.
   PrintFormat("%s: Maximum balance drawdown in money: %.2f %s. Total withdrawals: %lu. Amount of withdrawals: %.2f %s.",__FUNCTION__,ret,account.Currency(),balance_op_total,balance_op_summ,account.Currency());
//--- 결과 반환
   return(ret);
   /*
   Result:
   OnTesterMaximum balance drawdown in money5188.50 USDTotal withdrawals2Amount of withdrawals36.00 USD.
   final balance 4867.50 USD
   OnTester result 5188.5
   */
  }

추가 참조

