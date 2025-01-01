|
//--- defines
#define BALANCE_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL 5 // der Wert des Saldengewinns, bei dem Mittel vom Konto des Testers abgezogen werden
//--- Eingabeparameter
input double InpLots = 0.1; // Lots
input uint InpStopLoss = 50; // Stop-Loss in Points
input uint InpTakeProfit = 150; // Take-Profit in Points
sinput ulong InpMagic = 123; // Magic-Mummer
sinput ulong InpDeviation = 5; // Abweichung
//--- globale Variable
CTrade trade; // Klasseninstanz von trade
CSymbolInfo symb; // Klasseninstanz des Symbols
CAccountInfo account; // Klasseninstanz des Kontos
...
double balance_op_sum; // Gesamtbetrag der Saldenoperationen
uint balance_op_total; // Anzahl der Saldenoperationen
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert Initialisierungsfunktion |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
...
//--- Sichern der Anfangswerte des Saldos
balance_prev=account.Balance();
balance_op_sum=0;
balance_op_total=0;
//--- erfolgreiche Initialisierung
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Tick-Funktion des Experten |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
{
//--- update der aktuellen Kurse
if(!symb.RefreshRates())
return;
...
//--- wenn der Saldengewinn den aktuellen Saldo um den in der Makrosubstitution BALANCE_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL angegebenen Wert übersteigt,
//--- ist es notwendig, diese Mittel vom Konto abzuheben. Die Funktion TesterWithdrawal() aufrufen.
//--- Den Saldengewinn auf Überschreitung von BALANCE_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL prüfen
if(balance_prev!=account.Balance())
{
if(account.Balance()>balance_prev+BALANCE_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL)
{
double profit=account.Balance()-balance_prev;
PrintFormat("The account balance has been increased by %.2f %s. Need to withdraw these funds from the account.",profit,account.Currency());
if(TesterWithdrawal(profit))
{
balance_op_total++;
balance_op_summ+=profit;
balance_prev=account.Balance();
PrintFormat("Funds have been withdrawn from the account. Account balance: %.2f %s.",account.Balance(),account.Currency());
PrintFormat("Total withdrawals: %lu. Amount of withdrawals: %.2f %s.",balance_op_total,balance_op_summ,account.Currency());
}
/*
Ergebnis:
The account balance has been increased by 21.00 USD. Need to withdraw these funds from the account.
deal #13 balance -21.00 [withdrawal] done
Funds have been withdrawn from the account. Account balance: 10000.00 USD.
Total withdrawals: 1. Amount of withdrawals: 21.00 USD.
*/
}
}
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Tester Funktion |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double OnTester()
{
//--- der maximale Drawdown des Saldos in Geldwerten für den Output-Handler festlegen
double ret=TesterStatistics(STAT_BALANCE_DD);
//--- Anzeige einer Meldung über den Drawdown, die Anzahl der Abhebungen und deren Gesamtbetrag im Protokoll
PrintFormat("%s: Maximum balance drawdown in money: %.2f %s. Total withdrawals: %lu. Amount of withdrawals: %.2f %s.",__FUNCTION__,ret,account.Currency(),balance_op_total,balance_op_summ,account.Currency());
//--- Ergebnisrückgabe
return(ret);
/*
Ergebnis:
OnTester: Maximum balance drawdown in money: 5188.50 USD. Total withdrawals: 2. Amount of withdrawals: 36.00 USD.
final balance 4867.50 USD
OnTester result 5188.5
*/
}