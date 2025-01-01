//--- defines

#define BALANCE_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL 5 // der Wert des Saldengewinns, bei dem Mittel vom Konto des Testers abgezogen werden



//--- Eingabeparameter

input double InpLots = 0.1; // Lots

input uint InpStopLoss = 50; // Stop-Loss in Points

input uint InpTakeProfit = 150; // Take-Profit in Points

sinput ulong InpMagic = 123; // Magic-Mummer

sinput ulong InpDeviation = 5; // Abweichung

//--- globale Variable

CTrade trade; // Klasseninstanz von trade

CSymbolInfo symb; // Klasseninstanz des Symbols

CAccountInfo account; // Klasseninstanz des Kontos

...

double balance_op_sum; // Gesamtbetrag der Saldenoperationen

uint balance_op_total; // Anzahl der Saldenoperationen

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Expert Initialisierungsfunktion |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

...

//--- Sichern der Anfangswerte des Saldos

balance_prev=account.Balance();

balance_op_sum=0;

balance_op_total=0;

//--- erfolgreiche Initialisierung

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Tick-Funktion des Experten |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnTick()

{

//--- update der aktuellen Kurse

if(!symb.RefreshRates())

return;

...



//--- wenn der Saldengewinn den aktuellen Saldo um den in der Makrosubstitution BALANCE_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL angegebenen Wert übersteigt,

//--- ist es notwendig, diese Mittel vom Konto abzuheben. Die Funktion TesterWithdrawal() aufrufen.

//--- Den Saldengewinn auf Überschreitung von BALANCE_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL prüfen

if(balance_prev!=account.Balance())

{

if(account.Balance()>balance_prev+BALANCE_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL)

{

double profit=account.Balance()-balance_prev;

PrintFormat("The account balance has been increased by %.2f %s. Need to withdraw these funds from the account.",profit,account.Currency());

if(TesterWithdrawal(profit))

{

balance_op_total++;

balance_op_summ+=profit;

balance_prev=account.Balance();

PrintFormat("Funds have been withdrawn from the account. Account balance: %.2f %s.",account.Balance(),account.Currency());

PrintFormat("Total withdrawals: %lu. Amount of withdrawals: %.2f %s.",balance_op_total,balance_op_summ,account.Currency());

}

/*

Ergebnis:

The account balance has been increased by 21.00 USD. Need to withdraw these funds from the account.

deal #13 balance -21.00 [withdrawal] done

Funds have been withdrawn from the account. Account balance: 10000.00 USD.

Total withdrawals: 1. Amount of withdrawals: 21.00 USD.

*/

}

}

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Tester Funktion |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

double OnTester()

{

//--- der maximale Drawdown des Saldos in Geldwerten für den Output-Handler festlegen

double ret=TesterStatistics(STAT_BALANCE_DD);

//--- Anzeige einer Meldung über den Drawdown, die Anzahl der Abhebungen und deren Gesamtbetrag im Protokoll

PrintFormat("%s: Maximum balance drawdown in money: %.2f %s. Total withdrawals: %lu. Amount of withdrawals: %.2f %s.",__FUNCTION__,ret,account.Currency(),balance_op_total,balance_op_summ,account.Currency());

//--- Ergebnisrückgabe

return(ret);

/*

Ergebnis:

OnTester: Maximum balance drawdown in money: 5188.50 USD. Total withdrawals: 2. Amount of withdrawals: 36.00 USD.

final balance 4867.50 USD

OnTester result 5188.5

*/

}