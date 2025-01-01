Référence MQL5Opérations sur le GraphiqueChartPriceOnDropped
ChartPriceOnDropped
Rend la coordonnée de prix correspondant au point, dans laquelle on jette par la souris l'expert donné ou le script.
|
double ChartPriceOnDropped();
La valeur rendue
La valeur du type double.
Exemple:
|
double p=ChartPriceOnDropped();
