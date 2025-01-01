DocumentationSections
ChartPriceOnDropped 

ChartPriceOnDropped

Rend la coordonnée de prix correspondant au point, dans laquelle on jette par la souris l'expert donné ou le script.

double  ChartPriceOnDropped();

La valeur rendue

La valeur du type double.

Exemple:

   double p=ChartPriceOnDropped();
   Print("ChartPriceOnDropped() = ",p);

Voir aussi

ChartXOnDropped, ChartYOnDropped