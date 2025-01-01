DocumentazioneSezioni
Restituisce le coordinate prezzo corrispondenti al punto del grafico, dove cui un Expert Advisor o Script è stato allegato.

double  ChartPriceOnDropped();

Valore restituito

Valore di tipo double.

Esempio:

   double p=ChartPriceOnDropped();
   Print("ChartPriceOnDropped() = ",p);

Vedi anche

ChartXOnDropped, ChartYOnDropped