MQL5 RiferimentoOperazioni col GraficoChartPriceOnDropped
- ChartApplyTemplate
- ChartSaveTemplate
- ChartWindowFind
- ChartTimePriceToXY
- ChartXYToTimePrice
- ChartOpen
- ChartFirst
- ChartNext
- ChartClose
- ChartSymbol
- ChartPeriod
- ChartRedraw
- ChartSetDouble
- ChartSetInteger
- ChartSetString
- ChartGetDouble
- ChartGetInteger
- ChartGetString
- ChartNavigate
- ChartID
- ChartIndicatorAdd
- ChartIndicatorDelete
- ChartIndicatorGet
- ChartIndicatorName
- ChartIndicatorsTotal
- ChartWindowOnDropped
- ChartPriceOnDropped
- ChartTimeOnDropped
- ChartXOnDropped
- ChartYOnDropped
- ChartSetSymbolPeriod
- ChartScreenShot
ChartPriceOnDropped
Restituisce le coordinate prezzo corrispondenti al punto del grafico, dove cui un Expert Advisor o Script è stato allegato.
double ChartPriceOnDropped();
Valore restituito
Valore di tipo double.
Esempio:
double p=ChartPriceOnDropped();
