Gibt die Preiskoordinate zurück, wohin dieser Expert oder Script versetzt wurde.

double  ChartPriceOnDropped();

Rückgabewert

Wert des Typs double.

Beispiel:

   double p=ChartPriceOnDropped();
   Print("ChartPriceOnDropped() = ",p);

Sehen Sie auch

ChartXOnDropped, ChartYOnDropped