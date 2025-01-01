Manual de referencia de MQL5Operaciones con gráficosChartPriceOnDropped
ChartPriceOnDropped
Devuelve la coordinada de precios que corresponde al punto al que el Asesor Experto o script ha sido arrastrado con el ratón.
|
double ChartPriceOnDropped();
Valor devuelto
Valor del tipo double.
Ejemplo:
|
double p=ChartPriceOnDropped();
Véase también