DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Operaciones con gráficosChartPriceOnDropped 

ChartPriceOnDropped

Devuelve la coordinada de precios que corresponde al punto al que el Asesor Experto o script ha sido arrastrado con el ratón.

double  ChartPriceOnDropped();

Valor devuelto

Valor del tipo double.

Ejemplo:

   double p=ChartPriceOnDropped();
   Print("ChartPriceOnDropped() = ",p);

Véase también

ChartXOnDropped, ChartYOnDropped