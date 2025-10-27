MQL5中交易策略的自动化实现（第六部分）：掌握智能资金交易中的订单块（Order Block）检测技巧

概述

在前一篇文章（本系列第五部分）中，我们开发了自适应交叉相对强弱指数（RSI）交易套件策略，该策略将移动平均线交叉与RSI过滤相结合，以识别高概率的交易机会。现在，在第六部分中，我们将聚焦于纯粹的价格行为分析，在MQL5（一种常用于聪明资金交易的强大工具）中实现一个自动化的订单块检测系统 。该策略能够识别关键的机构订单块——即大型交易者累积或派发头寸的区域——从而帮助交易者预测潜在的反转和趋势延续。

与传统指标不同，这种方法完全依赖于价格结构，根据历史价格行为动态检测多头和空头订单块。该系统会直接在图表上可视化这些区域，为交易者提供清晰的市场背景和潜在的交易机会。在本文中，我们将逐步介绍该策略的开发过程，从定义订单块到在MQL5中的实现，再到回测其有效性并分析其表现。我们将通过以下部分来展开讨论：

策略设计方案 在MQL5中的实现 回测 结论

到文章结尾时，您将具备自动化订单块检测的坚实基础，能够把聪明资金理念融入您的交易算法之中。让我们开始吧。





策略设计方案

我们将首先识别盘整区间，即价格在无明显趋势方向的情况下在一个有限范围内波动的情况。为此，我们将在市场中扫描价格走势缺乏显著突破的区域。一旦我们检测到价格从这个区间突破，我们将评估是否可以形成订单块。我们的验证过程将涉及检查突破发生前的三根K线。如果这些K线表现出强劲的推动走势，我们将根据突破方向把订单块归类为多头或空头。当向上突破时，我们将识别出多头订单块；而当向下突破时，我们将标记为空头订单块。一旦验证成功，我们将在图表上标出订单块，以供之后参考。具体示例如下：

如果前方的三根K线未展现出强劲的推动走势，我们将不会确认订单块的有效性。相反，我们仅会绘制出盘整区间，以确保不会标记出那些薄弱或无关紧要的区域。在标记出有效的订单块之后，我们将持续监控价格走势。如果价格回撤至先前已确认有效的订单块区域，我们将按照初始突破方向执行交易，预期趋势将持续。然而，如果某个订单块的范围超出了最后一个显著的价格点，我们会将其从有效订单块数组中移除，以确保仅交易那些相关且较新的区域。这种结构化的方法将有助于我们专注于高概率的交易机会，过滤掉那些弱势的突破，并确保交易与聪明资金的动向保持一致。





在MQL5中的实现

要在MQL5中实现订单块的识别功能，我们需要定义一些在整个过程中必需的全局变量。

#include <Trade/Trade.mqh> CTrade obj_Trade; struct PriceIndex { double price; int index; }; PriceIndex highestHigh = { 0 , 0 }; PriceIndex lowestLow = { 0 , 0 }; bool breakoutDetected = false ; double impulseLow = 0.0 ; double impulseHigh = 0.0 ; int breakoutBarIndex = - 1 ; datetime breakoutTime = 0 ; string totalOBs_names[]; datetime totalOBs_dates[]; bool totalOBs_is_signals[]; #define OB_Prefix "OB REC " #define CLR_UP clrLime #define CLR_DOWN clrRed bool is_OB_UP = false ; bool is_OB_DOWN = false ;

我们首先引入"Trade.mqh"库，并创建一个"CTrade"对象"obj_Trade"，用于处理交易执行。我们定义了一个"PriceIndex" 结构体，用于存储价格水平及其对应的索引，这有助于我们追踪盘整区间内的最高价和最低价。全局变量"highestHigh"和"lowestLow"用于存储这些关键水平位，而"breakoutDetected"标识则用于指示是否发生了突破。

为了验证是否存在强劲的推动走势，我们引入了"impulseLow"和"impulseHigh"变量，它们将有助于判断突破的强度。变量"breakoutBarIndex"用于追踪突破发生的具体K线位置，而"breakoutTime"则存储对应的时间戳。对于订单块管理，我们维护三个全局数组："totalOBs_names"、"totalOBs_dates"和"totalOBs_is_signals"。这些数组分别存储订单块的名称、各自的时间戳，以及是否为有效的交易信号。

我们将订单块前缀定义为"OB_Prefix"，并使用"CLR_UP"（浅绿色）表示多头订单块，使用"CLR_DOWN"（红色）表示空头订单块，为它们分配颜色代码。最后，布尔标志"is_OB_UP"和"is_OB_DOWN"帮助我们追踪最后检测到的订单块是多头还是空头。由于我们希望每次运行时都能从一个全新的状态开始，因此在程序初始化时无需追踪订单块。因此，我们将直接在OnTick事件处理器中实现该控制逻辑。

void OnTick () { static bool isNewBar = false ; int currBars = iBars ( _Symbol , _Period ); static int prevBars = currBars; if (prevBars == currBars) { isNewBar = false ; } else if (prevBars != currBars) { isNewBar = true ; prevBars = currBars; } if (!isNewBar) return ; int rangeCandles = 7 ; double maxDeviation = 50 ; int startingIndex = 1 ; int waitBars = 3 ; }

在OnTick事件处理器中，我们首先通过“currBars”（当前K线数）和“prevBars”（前一K线数）来检测新K线的形成。当出现新K线时，我们将“isNewBar”设为“true”；如果未检测到新K线，则提前返回。接下来，我们将“rangeCandles”定义为“7”，表示我们分析以识别盘整区间所需的最少K线数。“maxDeviation”变量被设为“50”点，用于限制盘整区间内最高价与最低价之间可接受的差值范围。“startingIndex”初始化为“1”，以确保我们从最近一根已完成的K线开始扫描。此外，我们将“waitBars”设为“3”，以定义在验证订单块有效性之前应经过的K线数量。接下来，我们需要检查是否存在盘整区间，并获取相关价格，以便进一步确定有效的订单块。

if (!breakoutDetected) { if (highestHigh.price == 0 && lowestLow.price == 0 ) { if (IsConsolidationEqualHighsAndLows(rangeCandles, maxDeviation, startingIndex)) { GetHighestHigh(rangeCandles, startingIndex, highestHigh); GetLowestLow(rangeCandles, startingIndex, lowestLow); Print ( "Consolidation range established: Highest High = " , highestHigh.price, " at index " , highestHigh.index, " and Lowest Low = " , lowestLow.price, " at index " , lowestLow.index); } } else { ExtendRangeIfWithinLimits(); } }

每当有新K线形成时，我们都会检查是否出现盘整区间；若未检测到突破，则扩展现有盘整区间范围。如果“highestHigh.price”（最高价）和“lowestLow.price”（最低价）均为0，则表明尚未确立盘整区间。此时，我们调用“IsConsolidationEqualHighsAndLows”函数，检查最近“rangeCandles”根K线是否在允许的“maxDeviation”（最大偏差）范围内形成盘整。如果确认形成盘整，我们则使用“GetHighestHigh”和“GetLowestLow”函数，确定该区间内的确切最高价和最低价，并将这些值及其对应的K线索引存储起来。

如果已确立盘整区间，我们则调用“ExtendRangeIfWithinLimits”函数，确保当前K线仍在定义范围内。该函数有助于在未发生突破的情况下，动态调整盘整区间范围。以下是实现自定义函数的代码段：

bool IsConsolidationEqualHighsAndLows( int rangeCandles, double maxDeviation, int startingIndex) { for ( int i = startingIndex; i < startingIndex + rangeCandles - 1 ; i++) { if ( MathAbs (high(i) - high(i + 1 )) > maxDeviation * Point ()) { return false ; } if ( MathAbs (low(i) - low(i + 1 )) > maxDeviation * Point ()) { return false ; } } return true ; }

我们定义了一个布尔型函数“IsConsolidationEqualHighsAndLows”，该函数负责通过验证最近“rangeCandles”根K线的最高价和最低价是否在指定的“maxDeviation”范围内近乎相等，来检测是否存在盘整区间。我们通过从“startingIndex”（起始索引）开始遍历每一根K线，并比较连续K线的最高价和最低价来实现这一功能。

在for循环内部，我们使用MathAbs函数计算当前K线最高价（"high(i)"）与下一根K线最高价之间的绝对差值。若该差值超过转换为点值形式的最大偏差（Point）,，函数将立即返回false，表明这些最高价之间的差异过大，不足以构成盘整区间。同样地，我们再次使用MathAbs函数比较连续两根K线的最低价（"low(i)"和"low(i + 1)"），确保最低价也处于允许的偏差范围内。如果有任何一项检查未通过，函数将提前退出并返回false。如果所有最高价和最低价均处于可接受的偏差范围内，则返回true，确认存在有效的盘整区间。接下来，我们将定义负责获取最高价和最低价K线价格的函数。

void GetHighestHigh( int rangeCandles, int startingIndex, PriceIndex &highestHighRef) { highestHighRef.price = high(startingIndex); highestHighRef.index = startingIndex; for ( int i = startingIndex + 1 ; i < startingIndex + rangeCandles; i++) { if (high(i) > highestHighRef.price) { highestHighRef.price = high(i); highestHighRef.index = i; } } } void GetLowestLow( int rangeCandles, int startingIndex, PriceIndex &lowestLowRef) { lowestLowRef.price = low(startingIndex); lowestLowRef.index = startingIndex; for ( int i = startingIndex + 1 ; i < startingIndex + rangeCandles; i++) { if (low(i) < lowestLowRef.price) { lowestLowRef.price = low(i); lowestLowRef.index = i; } } }

“GetHighestHigh”函数负责从“startingIndex”起始的最近“rangeCandles”根K线中，识别出最高价及其对应的索引位置。我们首先将“highestHighRef.price”初始化为该区间内第一根K线的最高价（“high(startingIndex)”），并将“highestHighRef.index”设置为“startingIndex”。接下来，我们遍历该区间内剩余的K线，检查是否存在价格高于当前“highestHighRef.price”的K线。若发现新的最高价，则更新“highestHighRef.price”和“highestHighRef.index”的值。该函数有助于我们确定盘整区间的上边界。

同理，“GetLowestLow”函数用于在相同区间内找出最低价及其索引的位置。我们将“lowestLowRef.price”初始化为“low(startingIndex)”，并将“lowestLowRef.index”初始化为“startingIndex”。在遍历K线的过程中，我们检查是否存在价格低于当前“lowestLowRef.price”的K线。如果存在，我们则更新“lowestLowRef.price”和“lowestLowRef.index”的值。该函数用于确定盘整区间的下边界。最后，我们来介绍用于扩展区间的函数。

void ExtendRangeIfWithinLimits() { double currentHigh = high( 1 ); double currentLow = low( 1 ); if (currentHigh <= highestHigh.price && currentLow >= lowestLow.price) { Print ( "Range extended: Including candle with High = " , currentHigh, " and Low = " , currentLow); } else { Print ( "No extension possible. The current bar is outside the range." ); } }

这里，通过“ExtendRangeIfWithinLimits”函数确保：如果新K线持续落在先前识别出的盘整区间边界内，则该区间仍保持有效。我们首先使用“high(1)”和“low(1)”函数获取最近一根已收盘K线的最高价和最低价。接下来，我们检查“currentHigh”（当前最高价）是否小于或等于“highestHigh.price”（之前记录的最高价），以及“currentLow”（当前最低价）是否大于或等于“lowestLow.price”（之前记录的最低价）。如果这两个条件均满足，则区间得以扩展，并打印一条确认消息，表明新K线已包含在现有区间内。

反之，如果新K线超出了既定的区间范围，则不进行区间扩展，并打印一条消息，显示该区间无法扩展。该函数在维持有效盘整区间方面发挥着关键的作用，且如果市场价格保持在预设区间内，则可防止误报突破信号。

我们还使用了预定义的函数来获取K线价格数据。以下是这些函数的代码段：

double high( int index) { return iHigh ( _Symbol , _Period , index); } double low( int index) { return iLow ( _Symbol , _Period , index); } double open( int index) { return iOpen ( _Symbol , _Period , index); } double close( int index) { return iClose ( _Symbol , _Period , index); } datetime time( int index) { return iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , index); }

这些单行函数“high”、“low”、“open”、“close”和“time”是获取历史K线价格数据和时间数据的简单封装函数。每个函数都会调用相应的MQL5内置函数——iHigh、iLow、iOpen、iClose和iTime——以获取指定“索引”位置K线的对应值。其中，“high”函数返回特定K线的最高价，而“low”函数返回最低价。同样，“open”函数用于获取开盘价，“close”函数用于获取收盘价。“time”函数则返回K线的时间戳。我们使用这些函数来提高代码的可读性，并使程序能够以更清晰地、更有条理的方式访问历史数据。

借助这些函数，我们现在就可以通过以下代码段，在盘整区间确立后检查是否发生突破。

if (highestHigh.price > 0 && lowestLow.price > 0 ) { breakoutDetected = CheckRangeBreak(highestHigh, lowestLow); }

在此，若已确立盘整区间，我们会再次调用一个名为“CheckRangeBreak”的自定义函数来检查区间是否发生突破，并将结果存储在“breakoutDetected”（突破检测）变量中。实现该函数代码如下：

bool CheckRangeBreak(PriceIndex &highestHighRef, PriceIndex &lowestLowRef) { double closingPrice = close( 1 ); if (closingPrice > highestHighRef.price) { Print ( "Range break upwards detected. Closing price " , closingPrice, " is above the highest high: " , highestHighRef.price); return true ; } else if (closingPrice < lowestLowRef.price) { Print ( "Range break downwards detected. Closing price " , closingPrice, " is below the lowest low: " , lowestLowRef.price); return true ; } return false ; }

对于布尔型的“CheckRangeBreak”函数，我们会将当前K线的“收盘价”（closingPrice）与“最高价参考值”（highestHighRef.price）和“最低价参考值”（lowestLowRef.price）进行比较。如果“收盘价”高于“最高价参考值”，则判定为向上突破。如果“收盘价”低于“最低价参考值”，则判定为向下突破。在这两种情况下，函数均返回“true”，并打印突破方向。如果以上条件均不满足，则返回“false”。

现在，我们可以利用该变量来检测突破情况，并在需要时重置区间状态，以便为下一个可能的盘整区间做好准备，具体实现如下：

if (breakoutDetected) { Print ( "Breakout detected. Resetting for the next range." ); breakoutBarIndex = 1 ; breakoutTime = TimeCurrent (); impulseHigh = highestHigh.price; impulseLow = lowestLow.price; breakoutDetected = false ; highestHigh.price = 0 ; highestHigh.index = 0 ; lowestLow.price = 0 ; lowestLow.index = 0 ; }

在检测到突破后，我们需要为下一个盘整区间重置相关状态。首先，将“breakoutBarIndex”（突破K线索引）设置为1，以指向最近一根已完成的K线。接着，使用“TimeCurrent”函数将当前时间更新至“breakoutTime”（突破时间）。然后，将“impulseHigh”（脉冲高点）和“impulseLow”（脉冲低点）分别设置为上一个盘整区间的“highestHigh.price”（最高价）和“lowestLow.price”（最低价）。随后，将“breakoutDetected”（突破检测）标记为“false”（未检测到突破），并将“highestHigh”（最高价）和“lowestLow”（最低价）的价格及其索引均重置为0，为下一个盘整区间的检测做好准备。现在，我们可以继续基于脉冲式行情检查有效的订单块。

if (breakoutBarIndex >= 0 && TimeCurrent () > breakoutTime + waitBars * PeriodSeconds ()) { DetectImpulsiveMovement(impulseHigh,impulseLow,waitBars, 1 ); bool is_OB_Valid = is_OB_DOWN || is_OB_UP; datetime time1 = iTime ( _Symbol , _Period ,rangeCandles+waitBars+ 1 ); double price1 = impulseHigh; int visibleBars = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_VISIBLE_BARS ); datetime time2 = is_OB_Valid ? time1 + (visibleBars/ 1 )* PeriodSeconds () : time(waitBars+ 1 ); double price2 = impulseLow; string obNAME = OB_Prefix+ "(" + TimeToString (time1)+ ")" ; color obClr = clrBlack ; if (is_OB_Valid){obClr = is_OB_UP ? CLR_UP : CLR_DOWN;} else if (!is_OB_Valid){obClr = clrBlue ;} string obText = "" ; if (is_OB_Valid){obText = is_OB_UP ? "Bullish Order Block" + ShortToString ( 0x2BED ) : "Bearish Order Block" + ShortToString ( 0x2BEF );} else if (!is_OB_Valid){obText = "Range" ;} }

这里，我们首先检查“breakoutBarIndex”是否大于或等于0，并确认当前时间是否已超过“breakoutTime”加上一个等待周期。该等待周期通过将“waitBars”（等待K线数量）乘以每根K线对应的秒数（使用PeriodSeconds函数）来计算。如果满足上述条件，我们将调用“DetectImpulsiveMovement”函数，以识别市场中的脉冲式行情。调用时，需传入“impulseHigh”、“impulseLow”、“waitBars”以及一个固定参数1。

随后，我们通过检查“is_OB_DOWN”（看跌订单块）或“is_OB_UP”（看涨订单块）是否为真来验证订单块的有效性，并将结果存储在“is_OB_Valid”（订单块是否有效）变量中。我们使用iTime函数获取特定K线的时间戳（该函数返回指定品种和周期下特定K线的时间），并将其存储在“time1”变量中。该K线的价格存储在“impulseHigh”中，供后续计算使用。接下来，我们使用ChartGetInteger函数（参数为CHART_VISIBLE_BARS）获取图表上可见的K线数量，该函数返回图表上当前可见的K线总数。然后，我们根据订单块是否有效来计算“time2”（第二个时间点）。若“is_OB_Valid”为true，我们将“time1”加上可见K线数量乘以周期秒数，从而调整时间。否则，我们使用“time(waitBars+1)”确定下一根K线的时间。通过使用三元运算符来实现条件判断。

将“price2”变量设置为“impulseLow”。接下来，我们使用“OB_Prefix”（订单块前缀）以及TimeToString函数（将时间转换为字符串格式）生成订单块名称。订单块的颜色通过“obClr”变量设置，默认颜色为黑色。如果订单块有效，我们将颜色设置为“CLR_UP”（看涨订单块颜色）或“CLR_DOWN”（看跌订单块颜色）。如果订单块无效，则将颜色设置为蓝色。

订单块文本存储在“obText”变量中，其内容根据订单块方向设置。如果订单块有效，我们显示“看涨订单块”或“看跌订单块”，并附带唯一的Unicode字符编码（看涨为0x2BED，看跌为0x2BEF），这些编码通过“ShortToString”函数进行转换。如果订单块无效，则标记为“区间”。这些Unicode符号如下：

检测脉冲式行情的函数如下：

void DetectImpulsiveMovement( double breakoutHigh, double breakoutLow, int impulseBars, double impulseThreshold) { double range = breakoutHigh - breakoutLow; double impulseThresholdPrice = range * impulseThreshold; for ( int i = 1 ; i <= impulseBars; i++) { double closePrice = close(i); if (closePrice >= breakoutHigh + impulseThresholdPrice) { is_OB_UP = true ; Print ( "Impulsive upward movement detected: Close Price = " , closePrice, ", Threshold = " , breakoutHigh + impulseThresholdPrice); return ; } else if (closePrice <= breakoutLow - impulseThresholdPrice) { is_OB_DOWN = true ; Print ( "Impulsive downward movement detected: Close Price = " , closePrice, ", Threshold = " , breakoutLow - impulseThresholdPrice); return ; } } is_OB_UP = false ; is_OB_DOWN = false ; Print ( "No impulsive movement detected after breakout." ); }

在该函数中，为检测突破后价格是否出现脉冲式行情，我们首先通过“breakoutHigh”（突破高点）减去“breakoutLow" （突破低点）”计算出“range”（波动区间）。“脉冲阈值价格”（impulseThresholdPrice）通过将波动区间乘以“脉冲阈值”（impulseThreshold）来确定，该值定义了价格需达到的波动幅度，用作判定脉冲式行情。随后，我们使用for循环检查后续“脉冲K线数”（impulseBars）根K线内的价格走势。

对于每根K线，我们使用“close(i)”函数获取其"收盘价"，该函数用于检索第i根K线的收盘价。若某根K线的收盘价超过“突破高点”的最小幅度达到了“脉冲阈值价格”，则判定为脉冲式上涨行情，将“is_OB_UP”设置为true，并打印检测到的上涨行情。同理，若某根K线的收盘价低于“突破低点”的最小幅度达到了“脉冲阈值价格”，则判定为脉冲式下跌行情，将“is_OB_DOWN”设置为true，并打印检测结果。

如果检查完所有K线后未发现显著价格波动，则将“is_OB_UP”和“is_OB_DOWN”均设置为false，并打印未检测到脉冲式行情的信息。现在，我们可以按照以下方式在图表上绘制波动区间以及订单块：

if (!is_OB_Valid){ if ( ObjectFind ( 0 ,obNAME) < 0 ){ CreateRec(obNAME,time1,price1,time2,price2,obClr,obText); } } else if (is_OB_Valid){ if ( ObjectFind ( 0 ,obNAME) < 0 ){ CreateRec(obNAME,time1,price1,time2,price2,obClr,obText); Print ( "Old ArraySize = " , ArraySize (totalOBs_names)); ArrayResize (totalOBs_names, ArraySize (totalOBs_names)+ 1 ); Print ( "New ArraySize = " , ArraySize (totalOBs_names)); totalOBs_names[ ArraySize (totalOBs_names)- 1 ] = obNAME; ArrayPrint (totalOBs_names); Print ( "Old ArraySize = " , ArraySize (totalOBs_dates)); ArrayResize (totalOBs_dates, ArraySize (totalOBs_dates)+ 1 ); Print ( "New ArraySize = " , ArraySize (totalOBs_dates)); totalOBs_dates[ ArraySize (totalOBs_dates)- 1 ] = time2; ArrayPrint (totalOBs_dates); Print ( "Old ArraySize = " , ArraySize (totalOBs_is_signals)); ArrayResize (totalOBs_is_signals, ArraySize (totalOBs_is_signals)+ 1 ); Print ( "New ArraySize = " , ArraySize (totalOBs_is_signals)); totalOBs_is_signals[ ArraySize (totalOBs_is_signals)- 1 ] = false ; ArrayPrint (totalOBs_is_signals); } } breakoutBarIndex = - 1 ; breakoutTime = 0 ; impulseHigh = 0 ; impulseLow = 0 ; is_OB_UP = false ; is_OB_DOWN = false ;

在此，我们首先检查订单块（“is_OB_Valid”）是否有效。若订单块无效，则使用ObjectFind函数检查图表上是否已存在名为“obNAME”的对象。如果未找到该对象（函数返回负值），则调用“CreateRec”函数，根据提供的时间、价格、颜色和文本等参数，在图表上创建订单块图形对象。

如果订单块有效，那么我们会再次检查图表上是否已存在对应的图形对象。如果对象不存在，则先创建该订单块图形，随后通过ArrayResize函数调整三个数组的大小："totalOBs_names"用于存储订单块名称；"totalOBs_dates"用于存储时间戳；"totalOBs_is_signals"用于标记每个订单块是否为有效信号（初始值设置为false）。调整数组大小后，使用ArraySize函数打印旧数组与新数组的大小，并通过ArrayPrint函数显示数组内容。最后，我们重置突破状态：将"breakoutBarIndex"设置为-1；"breakoutTime"、"impulseHigh"和"impulseLow"重置为0；订单块方向标识"is_OB_UP"和"is_OB_DOWN"设置为false。

为了创建附带文本的矩形图形，我们使用自定义函数"CreateRec"，其实现如下：

void CreateRec( string objName, datetime time1, double price1, datetime time2, double price2, color clr, string txt){ if ( ObjectFind ( 0 ,objName) < 0 ){ ObjectCreate ( 0 ,objName, OBJ_RECTANGLE , 0 ,time1,price1,time2,price2); Print ( "SUCCESS CREATING OBJECT >" ,objName, "< WITH" , " T1: " ,time1, ", P1: " ,price1, ", T2: " ,time2, ", P2: " ,price2); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objName, OBJPROP_TIME , 0 ,time1); ObjectSetDouble ( 0 ,objName, OBJPROP_PRICE , 0 ,price1); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objName, OBJPROP_TIME , 1 ,time2); ObjectSetDouble ( 0 ,objName, OBJPROP_PRICE , 1 ,price2); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objName, OBJPROP_FILL , true ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objName, OBJPROP_COLOR ,clr); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objName, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); datetime midTime = time1 + (time2 - time1) / 2 ; double midPrice = (price1 + price2) / 2 ; string description = txt; string textObjName = objName + description ; if ( ObjectFind ( 0 , textObjName) < 0 ) { ObjectCreate ( 0 , textObjName, OBJ_TEXT , 0 , midTime, midPrice); ObjectSetString ( 0 , textObjName, OBJPROP_TEXT , description ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , textObjName, OBJPROP_COLOR , clrBlack ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , textObjName, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , 15 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , textObjName, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , ANCHOR_CENTER ); Print ( "SUCCESS CREATING LABEL >" , textObjName, "< WITH TEXT: " , description ); } ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } }

在已定义的 "CreateRec" 函数中，我们首先通过ObjectFind函数检查名为 "objName" 的图形对象是否已存在于图表上。如果对象不存在，则执行以下操作：使用ObjectCreate函数创建一个矩形图形（类型为OBJ_RECTANGLE），并指定其时间与价格坐标；通过ObjectSetInteger和ObjectSetDouble函数设置矩形的属性（如颜色、填充、可见性等）。计算矩形的中心位置，并在该位置创建一个文本标签（类型为OBJ_TEXT），同时设置标签的属性（文本内容、颜色、字号、锚点等）。最后，我们调用ChartRedraw 函数更新图表显示。如果对象或标签已存在，则不执行任何操作。

完成订单块的绘制后，我们可以进一步判断价格是否回测订单块范围，并在价格进入或突破该范围时触发开仓操作。

for ( int j= ArraySize (totalOBs_names)- 1 ; j>= 0 ; j--){ string obNAME = totalOBs_names[j]; bool obExist = false ; double obHigh = ObjectGetDouble ( 0 ,obNAME, OBJPROP_PRICE , 0 ); double obLow = ObjectGetDouble ( 0 ,obNAME, OBJPROP_PRICE , 1 ); datetime objTime1 = ( datetime ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,obNAME, OBJPROP_TIME , 0 ); datetime objTime2 = ( datetime ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,obNAME, OBJPROP_TIME , 1 ); color obColor = ( color ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,obNAME, OBJPROP_COLOR ); if (time( 1 ) < objTime2){ obExist = true ; } double Ask = NormalizeDouble ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK ), _Digits ); double Bid = NormalizeDouble ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ), _Digits ); if (obColor == CLR_UP && Ask > obHigh && close( 1 ) > obHigh && open( 1 ) < obHigh && !totalOBs_is_signals[j]){ Print ( "BUY SIGNAL For (" ,obNAME, ") Now @ " ,Ask); double sl = Bid - 1500 * _Point ; double tp = Bid + 1500 * _Point ; obj_Trade.Buy( 0.01 , _Symbol ,Ask,sl,tp); totalOBs_is_signals[j] = true ; ArrayPrint (totalOBs_names, _Digits , " [< >] " ); ArrayPrint (totalOBs_is_signals, _Digits , " [< >] " ); } else if (obColor == CLR_DOWN && Bid < obLow && close( 1 ) < obLow && open( 1 ) > obLow && !totalOBs_is_signals[j]){ Print ( "SELL SIGNAL For (" ,obNAME, ") Now @ " ,Bid); double sl = Ask + 1500 * _Point ; double tp = Ask - 1500 * _Point ; obj_Trade.Sell( 0.01 , _Symbol ,Bid,sl,tp); totalOBs_is_signals[j] = true ; ArrayPrint (totalOBs_names, _Digits , " [< >] " ); ArrayPrint (totalOBs_is_signals, _Digits , " [< >] " ); } if (obExist == false ){ bool removeName = ArrayRemove (totalOBs_names, 0 , 1 ); bool removeTime = ArrayRemove (totalOBs_dates, 0 , 1 ); bool remove_isSignal = ArrayRemove (totalOBs_is_signals, 0 , 1 ); if (removeName && removeTime && remove_isSignal){ Print ( "Success removing the OB DATA from arrays. New Data as below:" ); Print ( "Total Sizes => OBs: " , ArraySize (totalOBs_names), ", TIMEs: " , ArraySize (totalOBs_dates), ", SIGNALs: " , ArraySize (totalOBs_is_signals)); ArrayPrint (totalOBs_names); ArrayPrint (totalOBs_dates); ArrayPrint (totalOBs_is_signals); } } }

这里，我们通过 循环遍历"totalOBs_names"数组，逐个处理每个订单块（标记为"obNAME"）。我们使用ObjectGetDouble和ObjectGetInteger函数，获取订单块的最高价、最低价、时间戳以及颜色属性。检查当前时间是否早于订单块的结束时间。如果时间条件满足，则根据订单块的颜色和价格条件，进一步判断是否产生买入或卖出信号。如果上述条件成立，调用"obj_Trade.Buy"或"obj_Trade.Sell"函数执行交易，同时更新"totalOBs_is_signals"数组，标记该订单块已触发信号（避免价格回撤时重复交易）。

如果订单块未满足时间条件，则使用ArrayRemove函数将其从"totalOBs_names"、"totalOBs_dates"和"totalOBs_is_signals"数组中移除。如果删除操作成功，则打印更新后的数组大小及内容。至此，我们已达成关键里程碑。

从图像中可以看出，订单块已被成功识别并且完成了交易，达到了我们的既定目标。目前仅需对程序进行回测，并分析其实际表现。相关内容将在下一节展开说明。





回测与优化

经过全面回测后，我们得到以下结果：

回测图：

回测报告：

以下这段视频展示了2024年全年针对该策略的完整回测过程。





结论

综上所述，我们演示了如何开发一款基于订单块识别的MQL5 EA，该系统可应用于聪明资金（smart money）的交易策略。通过整合动态区间分析、价格行为模式及实时突破检测等工具，我们构建了一款能够精准识别关键支撑与阻力位、生成可操作交易信号并高效管理订单的程序。

免责声明：本文仅供教学参考。交易存在重大财务风险，且市场行为具有高度的不确定性。文中所述策略提供了一种结构化方法，但无法保证未来盈利。在实际交易前，请务必进行充分测试并实施严格的风险管理。

通过应用这些方法，您可构建更高效的交易系统，优化市场分析，并将算法交易提升至全新水平。祝您交易顺利！