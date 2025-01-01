文档部分
MQL5参考语言基础运行式和表达式布尔运算 

布尔运算

否定运算符 (!)

否定运算符(!)，用来表示真假的反面的结果。如果运算值是 FALSE (0)结果为TRUE (1)；如果运算不同于FALSE (0)等于FALSE (0)。

if(!a) Print("不是 'a'");

逻辑运算符或 OR (||)

x和y值的逻辑运算符或OR(||)用来表示两个表达式只要有一个成立即可。如果x和y值为真的，表达式值为TRUE (1)。否则，值为FALSE (0)。

if(x<0 || x>=max_bars) Print("超出范围");

逻辑运算符 AND (&&)

x和y值的逻辑运算符 AND (&&). 如果x和y值为真的(not null)，表达式值为TRUE (1)。否则，值为FALSE (0)。

布尔运算的摘要评估

所谓的“摘要评估”模式是应用到布尔型操作系统中的， i.e.当表达式可以被精确的终止时，该表达计算就会停止。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 脚本程序启动函数                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- 简单判断的第一示例
   if(func_false() && func_true())
     {
      Print("Operation &&: You will never see this expression");
     }
   else
     {
      Print("Operation &&: Result of the first expression is false, so the second wasn't calculated");
     }
//--- 简单判断的第二示例
   if(!func_false() || !func_true())
     {
      Print("Operation ||: Result of the first expression is true, so the second wasn't calculated");
     }
   else
     {
      Print("Operation ||: You will never see this expression");
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 函数总是返回false                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool func_false()
  {
   Print("Function func_false()");
   return(false);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 函数总是返回 true                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool func_true()
  {
   Print("Function func_true()");
   return(true);
  }

另见

优先规则