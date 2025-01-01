//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 脚本程序启动函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- 简单判断的第一示例

if(func_false() && func_true())

{

Print("Operation &&: You will never see this expression");

}

else

{

Print("Operation &&: Result of the first expression is false, so the second wasn't calculated");

}

//--- 简单判断的第二示例

if(!func_false() || !func_true())

{

Print("Operation ||: Result of the first expression is true, so the second wasn't calculated");

}

else

{

Print("Operation ||: You will never see this expression");

}

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 函数总是返回false |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool func_false()

{

Print("Function func_false()");

return(false);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 函数总是返回 true |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool func_true()

{

Print("Function func_true()");

return(true);

}